Raiders banged up in season finale loss at Denver
Written by intern Jeff Weisinger Matt McGloin was supposed to be the caretaker for [...]
Bishop Bob Jackson is Making Affordable Housing happen
Bishop Bob Jackson, pastor of Acts Full Gospel Church of God in Christ, has not [...]
Eighth Annual Vigil in Memory of Oscar Grant at Fruitvale...
Cephus “Uncle Bobby” Johnson says the hole made by the bullet that killed Oscar Grant [...]
Raiders QB Matt McGloin Has Something To Prove
Written by intern Jeff Weisinger Oakland, CA – The former hit television series “Friday [...]
Portland Trailblazer’s Damian Lillard Gives Back to Oakland
Portland Trailblazer’s basketball star Damian Lillard is fiercely proud of his Oakland upbringing and recently [...]
Tiarra Logan Braiding Camp Seeks to Empower Young Girls
San Francisco native Tiarra Logan began braiding at nine years old. By 18, she was [...]
Lyric Performing Arts Performs “The Jazzy Nutcracker “
“The Jazzy Nutcracker, A Winter Jazz Tale” made its debut this season at East Oakland [...]
Raiders win comes at huge price with the loss of...
Written by Jeff Weisinger For the first time since the dawn of the new [...]
Oakland Education Leader is a Survivor
Long addicted to crack cocaine, Charles Cole III’s parents finally went into recovery about 20 [...]
Oakland Community Forum Jan. 4 for More Affordable Housing and...
A community-led meeting will take place in the new year to build a unified response [...]
Oakland Ties Hopes of Keeping Raiders to Lott Stadium Proposal
While the Oakland Raiders have clinched their first playoff berth since 2002 and fans beam [...]
West Oakland’s Qilombo Loses Lease After Ghost Ship Fire Oakland’s...
Since the Oakland warehouse fire that claimed 36 lives earlier this month, the city has [...]
Oakland School Board Chooses Supt. Search Firm
The Oakland Board of Education this week chose the same Southern California search firm to [...]
Everett & Jones, Warehouse Artists Take on Oakland’s Housing Affordability...
Proprietors of Everett & Jones BBQ and residents of a neighboring artist warehouse met over [...]
McClymonds Warriors Capture Historic Statewide Victory for Oakland
For the first time in history, an Oakland Athletic League team won a [...]
