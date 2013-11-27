World AIDS Day Recognizes Older HIV/AIDS Sufferers

Living with HIV presents challenges, no matter what your age. But older Americans with HIV may face different issues than their younger counterparts, including greater social isolation and the lack of a strong, local support system.
Older individuals may also face different stigmas when disclosing their status to partners, family, or friends.
World AIDS Day is Sunday, Dec. 1. Since 1988, this day has been dedicated to raising awareness of the pandemic caused by the spread of HIV infection. Today People are living longer and landmark advancements have bought the fight against HIV/AIDS to a point for achieving an AIDS free generation.
We now have the tools to dramatically drive down the rate of new HIV infections, allowing the United States and the global health community to take concrete steps towards ending the HIV epidemic.
To commemorate World AIDS Day, “The Bay Area State of Emergency Coalition” (BASE) is holding a free event on Sunday, Dec.1 at 4 p.m. at The City of Refuge UCC Church (new location: 8400 Enterprise Drive in Oakland
Through the years the face of HIV/AIDS has become the plight of racially and economically marginalized people. While the numbers of African Americans diagnosed with AIDS has decreased over the past decade, African Americans continue to suffer from the disease disproportionally.
How do we, as a global community, get to zero? Whether it’s zero AIDS-related deaths, zero new infections or zero stigma, any progress is going to start with knowledge. The 2013 theme for World AIDS Day is “Shared Responsibility: Strengthening Results for an AIDS-Free Generation.”
A majority of people who are HIV positive do not know they have the disease. Most often people learn of their status after they have had the disease for a while. Early intervention can help preserve health.
Sunday the Coalition will honor 40 people who live with HIV who are 50 years or older, acknowledging them with courage awards for what it takes to meet the challenge of aging with HIV. Come enjoy light refreshments, a desert bar, music, prayer and reflections.
Join me and celebrate for these great and perfect day which my lord god has done for using these great and powerful healing doctor called DR ODINAKATHE HERBALIST to heal my sickness HIV/AIDS which has been chocking me up for over 6years now without solutions, i have seek for solutions online, and through hospital, they keep on giving me orientations about drugs that can exand my years.now since DR ODINAKA has helped me to erased my disease out of my life, i we owe you greatly for healing me truly and to again, contact dr ODINAKA THE HERBALIST for hiv cure today at:odinakaspiritualtemple@gmail.com EMAIL HIM NOW: odinakaspiritualtemple@gmail.com call him on +2348147673395
this is real take it serious,my name is Philip Brenda who will believe that herbs can cure seven years HIV in my body, i never believe that this will work i have spend a lot when getting drugs from the hospital to keep me healthy, what i was waiting for is death because i was broke, one day i hard about this great man who is well know of HIV and cancer cure, i decided to email him, unknowingly to me that this will be the end of the HIV aids in my body, he prepare the herbal medicine for me, and give me instruction on how to take it, at the end of 2 weeks, he told me to go to the hospital for a check up, and i went, surprisingly after the test the doctor confirm me negative, i thought it was a joke, i went to another hospital was also negative, then i took my friend who was also HIV positive to Dr Uwa, after the treatment she was also confirm negative . He also have the herb to cure cancer please i want every one with this virus to be free, that is why am dropping his email address,druwaherbalcenter@gmail.com do email him he is a great man. the government is also interested in this Dr uwa, thank you for saving my life, and I promise I will always testify for your good work. call and whatsapp him on +2348063930531
DOCTOR UWA CAN AS WELL CURE THE FOLLOWING DISEASE:-
1. HIV/AIDS
2. HERPES
3. CANCER
4. ALS
5. Hepatitis B
6. Diabetes
I have heard of him before, but after watching his documentary “healing spell” I was turned on to the full story
about Dr uwa. He is a man who has the Cure for AIDS,Cancer, Sickle Cell, Herpes,warts,HPV,ALS Diabetes and every kind of
illness, through a whole foods vegetarian diet and natural herbs, what he calls Electric Foods. He went to herbal school college,
and has thousands of testimonials of healing people with Herpes, HIV AIDS, and HPV several other
illnesses. Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes of TLC was cured of Herpes by him and she was so moved by his knowledge that she went on
to spread the word about him in every way she could. She also opened a Cultural/Healing Center for Children in USA
before she passed away tragically. This all inspired me that i had to contact Dr uwa, because i was having Herpes
which could not be cure but was only managed, when i contacted Dr. uwa, he sent me some herbs which i took, and now i can tell you, i have be totally cured of Herpes, My Name is Jasmine, I am from the South Carolina, Please if you have any form
of illness especially STD,Infertility,HIV etc. you can contact him immediately through his Email Address
Name: Jasmine Jennifer
Email: druwaherbalcenter@gmail.com
PHONE/WHATS APP : +2348063930531
Though i haven’t met DR EBUTE but i have being hearing and seeing his
wonderful deeds on people’s life.. This made me contacted him because i was
also diagnosed of HIV, When i contacted Him, without wasting time, he
started his Miraculous work in my Life, I am happy and Glad to say that i
am now cured after using his herbal Medicine.. You can also reach him
drebute16@gmail.com or reach him on awhatsap +393512120399 he also
special on cureing
1…HERPS CURE
2…ALS CURE
3..HIV CURE
4.EPILESY
5…PROMOTION IN THE OFFICE
6…LOVE SPEEL
7>>EX BACK
I’m so surprise on how i got cured from HIV/AIDS.I was afraid that i can’t live long again until i met with DR.Akuna who cured my HIV/AIDS that i have for 8years. I was in a great pain so I told one of my best friend called Barry he told me that there is a great Healer that can cure my HIV. I asked him if he had his email address, he gave me his email and I emailed him. He talked to me that he will prepare a cure for me and he told me that after using it for 2weeks I should go for a test and Which I did, when the doctor told me that am now HIV negative,I couldn’t believe myself, I went to see another doctor the result was still the same,so I emailed him and thanked him. Please if you are having a similar problem please visit him contact him on email:drakunasolutiontemple@gmail.com to get Perfect healing for all kind of sicknesses and diseases such as HIV/AIDS, Cancer, Herpes, Pyle,hepatitis B, Ulcer, syphilis, Diabetes, pneumonia, flu, heart problems, liver problems, blood disease, eye problem,and brain problems, Fibroid.Contact this great healer on email:drakunaosolutiontemple@gmail.com or cell number:+23454625070 or his website :http://drakunasolutiontem.wix.com/dr-akuna
Though i haven’t met DR EBUTE but i have being hearing and seeing his
wonderful deeds on people’s life.. This made me contacted him because i was
also diagnosed of HIV, When i contacted Him, without wasting time, he
started his Miraculous work in my Life, I am happy and Glad to say that i
am now cured after using his herbal Medicine.. You can also reach him
drebute16@gmail.com or reach him on awhatsap +393512120399 he also
special on cureing
1…HERPS CURE
2…ALS CURE
3..HIV CURE
4.EPILESY
5…PROMOTION IN THE OFFICE
6…LOVE SPEEL
7>>EX BACK
I am Sarah Campbell, I was diagnosed of HIV/ (HIV/AIDS) in 2015, I have tried all possible means to get cured from this deadly disease but proved abortive until i saw a post on a health forum about a spell caster who casts herbal healing spells to heal all kind of diseases including, MS, ALS, HIV AIDS, CANCER, LUPUS, Gonorrhea, Syphilis, MND,rheumatoid,Herpes etc, at first i doubted it but decided to give it a try when i contacted him, he helped me cast a herbal healing spell for HIV and i was completely healed of the deadly disease within 14 day, contact this powerful herbal healer now for cure to any kind of incurable diseases via his email, ebakospellhome@gmail.com OR Whatsapp +2348141695777
hello everyone,
i don’t just know the reason why some people is finding it difficult to believe that there is a cure for HIV, i have been HIV+ since last three years with my girlfriend but today i am happy that i am HIV negative with herbal medicine of Dr friday the great healer,i was browsing the internet searching for help when i came across a testimony shared by someone on how Dr friday cure his HIV i was so much in need of getting his treatment but after all Dr friday brought a smile to my face with his herbal medicine. i am so much happy today that we have someone like this great healer out there, so my people out there kindly contact this great healer on his email address: drfridaysolutinhome@gmail.com please sir keep your good work cause there are people out there who is in need of your healing medicine.once more contact him now: drfridayslutionhome@gmailcom
It still unbelievable to believe that HIV AIDS still has cure, me and my Husband has been suffering from HIV AIDS for so many years and we have search for help but we were unable to find one, i was told that there was no cure for HIV AIDS but somehow i believe that there was someone out that has a cure, so that was how i went in search for s solution on how to get cured of HIV AIDS and surprisingly i saw comment on daily news papers where lady testify of how Dr BAWADA herbal medicine cure her, i was so confused because first i thought that there was no cure but now seeing that someone outside has a cure, i thoughts of it as a scam but something told me to give it a try and when i did he reply me and assure me that me and my husband will be cured once we receive his herbal medicine, that was how he prepared it, and send my herbal medication that me and my husband used that cure me and my husband in Just 2 weeks and we were tested HIV AIDS Negative. All Thanks to the powerful Dr BAWADA for his help in my life. contact him on his email:drbawadasolutionhome@gmail.com or contact his cell number+2348110156066 or web/site
http://drbawadasolutionho.wixsite.com/drbawada
I am Cassidy Christopher Robert From Texas U S A I want to thank God for using Dr. EMUA to restore my life back with his herbal medicine, i was HIV positive for two years and every day i cry to God as life was draining out of me, and i was so worried. I was searching the internet when I found a lot of good testimonies about Dr EMUA who have saved many lives and families. i was so desperate of getting my own good testimony about the disease that almost took my life because I could not work anymore and I was losing a lot of money for drugs, so i decided to contact Dr EMUA and i explained everything to him and he assured me not to worry. He told me about some items which i couldn’t get in my country so i sent him the money which he used to get the items and he prepared a herbal cure which he sent to me and on that faithful day when i received the herbal medicine from Dr EMUA i was very happy and i started to use it, then he mailed me to go for checkup in two weeks time… To my greatest surprise i was tested HIV negative wow, even the doctor was surprised and told me to connect him with DR EMUA for more info, it was a day of celebration and one i will never forget… So if have any diseases been of any kind, relationship problem the great DR EMUA is there to help you visit him through his email: dremuahelphome@gmail.com or contact him through him phone numbers +2349075400660 or whatsapp him +2347063628174……
I am Cassidy Christopher Robert From Texas U S A I want to thank God for using Dr. EMUA to restore my life back with his herbal medicine, i was HIV positive for two years and every day i cry to God as life was draining out of me, and i was so worried. I was searching the internet when I found a lot of good testimonies about Dr EMUA who have saved many lives and families. i was so desperate of getting my own good testimony about the disease that almost took my life because I could not work anymore and I was losing a lot of money for drugs, so i decided to contact Dr EMUA and i explained everything to him and he assured me not to worry. He told me about some items which i couldn’t get in my country so i sent him the money which he used to get the items and he prepared a herbal cure which he sent to me and on that faithful day when i received the herbal medicine from Dr EMUA i was very happy and i started to use it, then he mailed me to go for checkup in two weeks time… To my greatest surprise i was tested HIV negative wow, even the doctor was surprised and told me to connect him with DR EMUA for more info, it was a day of celebration and one i will never forget… So if have any diseases been of any kind, relationship problem the great DR EMUA is there to help you visit him through his email: dremuahelphome@gmail.com or contact him through him phone numbers +2349075400660 or whatsapp him +2347063628174.
I Never believed I was ever going to be HIV Negative again, Dr Agbebaku has given me reasons to be happy, I was HIV positive for 2years and all the means I tried for treatment was not helpful to me, but when I came on the Internet I saw great testimony about Dr Agbebaku on how he was able to cure someone from HIV, this person said great things about this man, and advice we contact him for any Disease problem that Dr Agbebaku can be of help, well I decided to give him a try, he requested for my information which I sent to him, and he told me he was going to prepare for me a healing portion, which he wanted me to take for days, and after which I should go back to the hospital for check up, well after taking all the treatment sent to me by Dr Agbebaku, I went back to the Hospital for check up, and now I have been confirmed HIV Negative, friends you can reach Dr Agbebaku on any treatment for any Disease he is the one only I can show you all up to, reach him on (dragbebakuspellsolutiontemple@gmail.com,) or whatsapp number +2349053099479.
Hey Dr Suku is real and he’s powerful herbal treatment..After been in pain and sorrow for over 6 years it was Dr Suku that cured me from Herpes Simplex Virus, I got infected with Herpes Simplex Disease in 2010 and I have visited several herbalists, spiritualists and pastors for cure me but all was in avail, my world was gradually coming to an end until i saw a post in a health forum about a herbal medicine from Africa who have and herbal medicine to cure all kinds of deadly diseases including Walter,HIV AIDS, ALS, HPV, MND, Epilepsy, Leukemia, Asthma, Cancer, Ghonorhea,Hepatitis B etc, at first i doubted if it was real but decided to give it a try, when i contact this herbalist via his email,greatsukusolutiontemple@hotmail.com he prepared a herbal medicine portion and sent it to me via DHL Delivery when i received this herbal medicine portion, he gave me step by step instructions on how to apply it, when i applied it as instructed, i was cured of this deadly disease within 2 weeks, I am now Herpes Negative.via his web/site: http://greatsukusolutiontem.wix.com/dr-suku all thanks to Dr Suku. Contact this great herbalist called Dr Suku or contact his Mobil number +2348074839242 his email:greatsukusolutiontemple@hotmail.com..
I never thought i would be HIV negative again after been diagnosed in 2013, i have tried everything possible in life from one doctor to another, one hospital to another, series of tests, different kinds of medication, i had already lost hope until i meet Great Dr. adaba online testimonies, a specialist in herbal medication from western Africa, i contacted him (dradabaspelltemple@gmail.com) and he prepared HIV herbal medication for me which i took for 14days and now i am completely cured. i want to use this medium to express my gratitude to him for saving my life and curing me from HIV, for taking away all my pains and sorrows, I’m indeed grateful and i am so happy I’m now HIV negative. i will continue to tell the good news of your great works to everyone, if you have HIV or other disease contact him, Email: dradabaspelltemple@gmail.com, OR WHATSAPP him with this number: +2348115204568
How I Got My Ex Husband Back..Am so excited share my testimony of a real spell caster who brought my husband back to me. My husband and I have been married for about 7 yrs now. We were happily married with two kids, a boy and a girl. 3 months ago, I started to notice some strange behavior from him and a few weeks later I found out that my husband is seeing someone else. He started coming home late from work, he hardly care about me or the kids anymore, Sometimes he goes out and doesn’t even come back home for about 2-3 days. I did all I could to rectify this problem but all to no avail. I became very worried and needed help. As I was browsing through the internet one day, I came across a website that suggested that Dr Zack can help solve marital problems, restore broken relationships and so on. So, I felt I should give him a try. I contacted him and and told him my problems and he told me what to do and i did it and he did a spell for me. 28 hours later, my husband came to me and apologized for the wrongs he did and promise never to do it again. Ever since then, everything has returned back to normal. I and my family are living together happily again.. All thanks to Dr Zack Powerful Love Spell that really works. If you have any problem contact him and i guarantee you that he will help you. He will not disappoint you. Email him at: dr.ozaisspellcaster@hotmail.com or call him on: +2349039545297..Name: Rose ,Country: London,UK..
!!! “LOVE is the key to LIFE”.DR Esan !!!
My name is Miss Lisa am from Texas, am a woman who love and cherish my husband more than any other thing you can imagine on earth continent. My husband was so lovely and caring after 3years of marriage he was seriously ill and the doctor confirm and said he has a kidney infection that he needed a kidney donor, that was how I start searching for a good Samaritan who can help,doctor has given me a periodic hour that he will live just 26hours left, that was how I ask the doctor if I can be of help to my husband that was how he carried out the text,the confirming was successful, I was now having this taught that since 3 years now we got married I have not be able to get pregnant can I be able to get bring again? That was the question I ask the doctor, he never answer his response was did you want to lost your husband? I immediately reply no I can’t afford to loose him. After the operation my husband came back to live and was healthy I was also OK with the instruction given to me by the doctor, after 3months my husband came home with another lady telling me, that is our new wife that will give us kids and take care of us, that was how I was confused and started crying all day, that was how my husband ran away with his new wife Clarabelle. Since then I was confuse don’t no what to do that was how I went back to the doctor and tell him everything, he told me that, this is not just an ordinary it must be a spiritual problem that was how he gave me this email (ehinomespellcaster@gmail.com) that I should tell her all my problem that she can help that was how i contacted her and I do as instructed. After 3days and I have done what she ask me to do, my husband start searching for me and went back to the doctor, that was how we well settle she also told me not to worry that I will get pregnant, this month making it the fifth Month I contacted her am now 3months pregnant. These great spell cater is a great man, if you are any kind of problem you can contact him here on his email (ehinomespellcaster@gmail.com) website
address:http://ehinomespellcaster.yolasite.com..is the best spell caster in the world +2348036345198
I am surprised and still shocked with the great miracle that happened in
our family, my husband and I have been to various hospitals and we have
been tested HIV positive last year in June and my husband was HIV negative
I was so surprised because i was still ill at that time and that lead us to
the hospital, but the doctor confirmed that he had kidney/ Cancer problems.
since we spent money around to get drugs from different hospital, I was
looking through the internet for help when I saw a comment of people
talking about how Dr EBUTE on how he heal them of HIV disease and other
diseases, I did not believe at first but I just choose to try the herbs and
I contacted him by email address he told me what to do even if mine was
more stressful than my husband different herbs was sent to us. To my
surprise, my husband and I waited patiently for the treatment and the
instruction given to us by this man called Dr EBUTE and we went for a medical
test after 2 weeks and the result was negative and my husband reconfirmed
and it was quite correct, even our doctor was confused he said he has never
seen this kind of miracle before. Dr EBUTE thank you very much for the good
work in our lives and God will bless you for the good work you did. you can
also contact that great and powerful man, if you have a problem with
. Cancer(All Types)
.Arthritis
.herpes
.HPV
.Bed wetting
. Diabetes
. Leukemia
ALS CURE
Contact him and be free forever, if you need herbs to cure your hiv, via
email drebute16@gmail.com
call or whatsapp him on +393512120399
An amazing testimony on a spell caster who brought my husband back to me.. My name is Olivia Phimzile,i live in Florida,USA,and I’m happily married to a lovely and caring husband ,with two kids.A very big problem occurred in my family seven months ago,between me and my husband .so terrible that he took the case to court for a divorce.he said that he never wanted to stay with me again,and that he didn’t love me anymore.So he packed out of the house and made me and my children passed through severe pain. I tried all my possible means to get him back,after much begging,but all to no avail.and he confirmed it that he has made his decision,and he never wanted to see me again. So on one evening,as i was coming back from work,i met an old friend of mine who asked of my husband .So i explained every thing to him,so he told me that the only way i can get my husband back,is to visit a spell caster,because it has really worked for him too.So i never believed in spell,but i had no other choice,than to follow his advice. Then he gave me the email address of the spell caster whom he visited.{spiritualherbalisthealers@gmail.com}. So the next morning,i sent a mail to the address he gave to me,and the spell caster assured me that i will get my husband back the next day.What an amazing statement!! I never believed,so he spoke with me,and told me everything that i need to do. Then the next morning, So surprisingly, my husband who didn’t call me for the past seven {7}months,gave me a call to inform me that he was coming back.So Amazing!! So that was how he came back that same day,with lots of love and joy,and he apologized for his mistake,and for the pain he caused me and my children. Then from that day,our relationship was now stronger than how it were before,by the help of a spell caster. So, i will advice you out there to kindly visit the same email spiritualherbalisthealers@gmail.com,if you are in any condition like this,or you have any problem related to “bringing your ex back. So thanks to the Dr ZUMA ZUK for bringing back my husband ,and brought great joy to my family once again. {spiritualherbalisthealers@gmail.com}
Greetings to everyone reading this testimony, I am Kimberly Christopher i am here to testify of a great man who was able to cure me permanently from Hiv Disease just with his herbal medicine,i have been HIV Positive for 5 years before i came across Dr Ijagba Email on the internet on how he has been using his herbal medicine to treat and cure patients from different virus, so i contacted him and i explain to him concerning my problem, i followed up with the instructions he gave me and he urge me to have faith in his words that he was going to restore my health back, after some couple of days Dr Ijagba sent me some medicine which he gave me prescription on how to take for 2 weeks, to make the long story short, I have been confirmed Negative from my recent test in the hospital, just within 2 weeks Dr Ijagba was able to make me healthy and see reasons to live again, though science says there is no cure, i believe God has sent this great man to save people, you can all contact him for his medicine, he has presently been treating diseases like, HERPES,CANCER,BLOOD DISEASE,DIABETES,HIV,TYPHOID, and many others, you can contact this man on ( herbalhealingmedicinehome@gmail.com ) or you can call him on +2348143044267.
God Bless you sire!
Hi, I work in a communication
company I want to share my
testimony to the world, my
name is panina williams , i am from united kingdom
in Belfast north Ireland, I was a stripper in a club I
got effected with HIV due to the nature of my job,
In April 15 2013 i was tested positive to HIV, This
is not design to convince you but its just a
personal health experience . I never taught doctor
ALUDA could ever get my HIV-AIDS cured with
his healing herb spell, i have tried almost
everything but I couldn’t find any solution on my
disease, despite all these happening to me, i
always spend a lot to buy a HIV drugs from
hospital and taking some several medications but
no relieve, until one day i was just browsing on
the internet when i came across a great post of !
Michelle! who truly said that she was been
diagnose with HIV and was healed that very week
through the help of this great powerful healing
spell doctor ,I wonder why he is called the great
papa ALUDA, i never knew it was all because of
the great and perfect work that he has been doing
that is causing all this. so I quickly contacted
him, and he ask me some few questions and so i
did all the things he asked me to do,He ask me to
buy some herbs and which I did for my cure,only
to see that at the very day which he said i will be
healed, all the strength that has left me before
rush back and i becomes very strong and healthy,
this disease almost kills my life all because of
me, so i went to hospital to give the final test to
the disease and the doctor said i am HIV
negative, i am very amazed and happy about the
healing doctor ALUDA gave to me from the
ancient part of Africa, you can email him now for
your own healing too on his
email:dr.aludaspelltemple@gmail.com or you can call or whatsapp on this number +2349031112512
After been in pain and sorrow for 2years and 11months, Dr ARIGBO was able to restore my life back with his herbal medicine, my good friends i have been HIV positive for 2years and everyday of my life i cry to God as i was a mother of 2 cute kids who were looking up to me, I was on taking my medication from the hospital, I also did some prayers to God that he should do some miracle in my life, my friends this is a life touching story i am sharing with you all on net today, Few Months ago i was browsing on net when i found some good testimonials about Dr ARIGBO Herbs, and someone recommended that he has cured HIV by Dr ARIGBO, i always had faith that God could use someone to heal me, i contacted Dr ARIGBO and i told him concerning my problem he told me not to worry that with God all things are possible and also that he was going to prepare for me some herbal herbs which i am to take and he is going to send the medicine to me, well after all the guidance and medication from Dr ARIGBO he advice that i go for check again to see my status result and he assured me of good result, i was afraid at this point cause i never wanted someone to tell me again that i am positive, after 2days i went to the Hospital for check up and they said the result was to come out by Friday, at 11:00am on Friday the hospital Doctor called me and told me that the result was out and i am Negative, i was shocked and could not believe it, i immediately called Dr ARIGBO and told him about the good news he told me to rejoice and make sure i share my testimony with my friends and that is why i am doing this right now, friends you can contact Dr ARIGBO today on (arigbospelltemple@gmail. com) or (arigbospelltemple@hotmail. com) call him on +2347054396436, friends Dr ARIGBO can help you solve any problem contact him now.
Hello to you all out there
reading this testimonial of mine, i am Leon Hobbit, from England, UK. I was infected with herpes disease for over six months, i was not myself, until i was on the internet searching for instant remedy. Then so luckily, i was reading a testimony of a client who was cured of herpes too by the amazing spell caster named Dr.oyinbo , an ancient spell doctor from West Africa. I contacted him by email, and within 48hours, my herpes disease was cured up. All thanks to the superb Dr. oyinbo for his amazing healing spell. You can get in contact with him now by email: prophetoyinbojesus@yahoo.com Thank you once more great one! I will continue to testify of your goodness in my life.you can also call him on +2348074066640
My name is leo joseph from NY USA i am so very happy to testify about this great spell caster Dr BALUTA that help me to cure my HIV disease. I have been suffering from this HIV disease for over 3years and i have found know cure, on till this blessed day i was browsing through the internet and i saw a woman testifying about this great powerful spell caster Dr BALUTA who helped her to cure her HIV disease with is great herbal cure. And i also contacted great Dr BALUTA and i explain all my problem to him and he told me that i should not worry that he is going to help me prepare a herbal medicine and after that, he told me that he will send me a oil that i will use in curing my HIV disease and on the oil there are some rules that i will follow in using the oil, and i stood by it, and after using the oil i felt changing in me and i went for medical check up and the doctor told me that i am cured from the HIV disease and i was very happy that i am free from HIV disease and also the woman mentioned that Dr BALUTA can also cure this deadly diseases called Cancer, Diabetes, Syphilis, Herpes, i am now saying that anyone who is suffering from any of this deadly disease should contact this powerful great spell caster at his email:BALUTASPELLTEMPLE@GMAIL.COM or contact him through:WHATSAPP WITH THE BELOW NUMBER +2348156674673 and you can also call him,he is the only spell caster that can help you from any of this diseases contact him today and also testify of his great power?
s Hello!! I?m indeed very happy for the great help that dr.alayeoni rendered to me, I was a herpes patient my husband also was a herpes patient, we saw a blog whereby dr.alayeoni cured herpes, we (Me and My Husband) decided to contact him which we did, he asked us to buy some items, unfailingly we sent him the money he will need in buying the items required, He casted the spell and asked us to go for check-up after three days of casting the spell, Luckily for us we were tested herpes negative, now I believe all these Testimonies about him on the internet, he is truly a great man, recently i heard that he can also cure hiv aids and aswell get your ex back.you can contact the great Herbalist and a spell caster on dr.alayeoni@hotmail.com
Hello Dear Friend, How can I explain this to the world again that there is a man who can cure heart cancer I was attache with heart cancer over since 2year I have being into cancer drug I can’t anymore I decide to look for help then I found this woman post write about this great man DR. AROMOTEMBA telling people about how this man have cured he HIV I don’t believe that, because all I have in mind is that heart cancer had no cure, thank god for my life today am heart cancer negative through the power of DR. AROMOTEMBA I contacted this man for help because who write about him drop an email of the man I pick the email and emailed him for the cure this man told me what to do about the cure well, am from U S A this man prepared a curing heart cancer herbal medicine for me and he told me that i am going to be cure of it after taking the herbal medicine for six days before i can be able to get rid of it. so i did as he says to me and i was always taking it everyday of it, so at the last day of it he called me and told me once i am done taking it i should go for a check up immediately, and before then i was very even filling strong and better, so immediately i was done in that very day then i quickly go for a check up of it and the doctor confirm it that i am cure of my heat cancer, it was just like a dream to me because i never new their could be this great spell caster that can get me rid of this my situation to a better life again, so friends sisters brothers relative if you need his cured just Email him now (dr.aromotenbalovespelltemple@hotmail.com) thank you once again the great for what you DR. AROMOTEMBA have done for me, if you are out there, since passing through any of this problems listed below: 1) If you want your ex back. (2) if you always have bad dreams. (3) You want to be promoted in your office. (4) You want women/men to run after you. (5) If you want a child. (6) You want to be rich. (7) You want to tie your husband/wife to be yours forever. (8) If you need financial assistance. (9) Herbal care. (10) if you want to cure your hiv cancer [11] hepatitis C helpers sypilise and all you can as well contact him now with this Email address ((dr.aromotenbalovespelltemple@hotmail.com). whatsapp contact +2348137162683 and his cell phone contact +2348101571054
I’m giving a testimony about Dr. dr.aromotenba the great Herbalist, he has the cure to all manner of diseases, he cured my herpes simplex virus, though I went through different website I saw different testimonies about different spell casters and herbalist, I was like: ‘Many people have the herpes simplex virus cure why are people still suffering from it?’ I though of it, then I contact Dr. Salami via email, I didn’t believe him that much, I just wanted to give him a try, he replied my mail and Needed some Information about me, then I sent them to him, he prepared it (CURE) and sent it to Airfreight Online Courier Service for delivery, he gave my details to the Courier Office, they told me that 3-5 days I will receive the package and i took the medicine as prescribed by him and I went for check-up 1 week after finishing the medicine, I was tested herpes simplex virus negative, if you are herpes simplex virus patient do me a favor for you to contact him and I will try my possible best to make sure you get cured, when you contact him, make sure you tell him that I referenced you.. contact him via: dr.aromotenbalovespelltemple@hotmail.com or call +2348101571054, thank you all and be blessed. whatsapp contact +2348137162683
Dear friends,
How can I explain this to the world again that there is a man who can cure HIV/aids I was HIV over since 5year I have being into HIV drug I can’t anymore I decide to look for help then I found this woman post write about this great man dr.alayeoni telling people about how this man have cured he HIV I don’t believe that, because all I have in mind is HIV had no cure, thank god for my life today am HIV negative through the power of dr.samini contacted this man for help because who write about him drop an email of the man I pick the email and emailed him for the cure this man told me what to do about the cure well, am from Australia this man cast a curing spell on me and he told me that he will call me after the cure is done truly he did I was cured for 45mins spell what a wonderful man this DR. if you need his cured just Email him now @ dr.alayeoni@hotmail.com) thank you once again the great dr.samini for what you have done for me, if you are out there, since passing through any of this problems listed below:
1) If you want your ex back.
(2) If you want a child
yours forever.
(3) Herbal care
(4) if you want to cure your HIV contact him now with this Email address @dr.alayeoni@hotmail.com or call +2348160105606
Hello every body on this site, I want to give a testimony about my HIV virus that was cured by a great spell caster. Since last 4years now I have being an HIV patient. I never think I live long again and am so grateful about this great man called DR ADAGBA who cured my HIV AIDS last 3 weeks. I was in a great pain so I told one of my best friend called Susan; she told me that there is a great spell caster that can cure my HIV. I asked her if she had his email address, she gave me his email and I emailed him. He talked to me and he perform the necessary rituals and he told me that after two weeks I should go for a test and Which I did, when the doctor told me that am now an HIV negative, I couldn’t believe myself, I went to see another doctor the result was still the same, I was human on planet earth again, so I emailed him and thanked him. Please if you are having a similar problem please visit him/contact him on adagbaspiritualtemple@yahoo.com
I really want to thank God for using Dr. Adesuwa to restore my life back with herbal medicine, my good friends who have been HIV positive for 2 years and all days of my cry to God as life was a mother of 2 cute kids were looking at me, I was taking my medication the hospital, I also did some prayers to God to do a miracle in my life, this is my friends a life story playing i am sharing with you in net today, a few months ago I was surfing the net when I found some good evidence about Dr Adesuwa has done for me and my family. I was having HIV / AIDS for good three years without solution, the disease almost took my life cause I could work and I was losing a lot of money for drugs, but faithful day when I went online, I met plenty of testimonials about this great man, so I decided to give it a try and to God be the glory he did. he cured me of my illness and I am so happy and so happy to write about it today. if you need help you also want to be cured as I got mine, just email.
(dradesuwaspelltemple@gmail.com) .o (dradesuwaspelltemple@yahoo.com) or call by phone (2347054396436)
I have been HIV positive for 6 years and long for the day to be free of this disease. I would love to be part of any trial that helped find the cure, i have an undetectable viral load and CD4 count of around 1100.
I have tried almost everything but I couldn’t find any solution on my disease, despite all these happening to me, i always spend a lot to buy a HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one day i was just browsing on the internet when i came across a great post of !Mechelle rose ! who truly said that she was been diagnose with HIV and was healed that very week through the help of this great powerful healing spell doctor ,I wonder why he is called the great Dr, AZIZA, i never knew it was all because of the great and perfect work that he has been doing that is causing all this. so I quickly contacted him, and he ask me some few questions and so i did all the things he asked me to do,He ask me to buy some herbs and which I did for my cure,only to see that at the very day which he said i will be healed, all the strength that has left me before rush back and i becomes very strong and healthy, this disease almost kills my life all because of me, so i went to hospital to give the final test to the disease and the doctor said i am HIV negative, i am very amazed and happy about the healing doctor AZIZA gave to me from the ancient part of Africa, you can email him now for your own healing too on his email: dr.AZIZASPELLTEMPLE@gmail.com or call +2349031112512thanks.
• Edit• Reply•Share ›
been suffering from (HIV/AIDS) disease for the last four years and had constant pain, especially in my knees. During the first year,I had faith in God that i would be healed someday.This disease has been trying to circulate all over my body and i have been taking treatment from my doctor, few weeks ago i came on search on the internet if i could get any information concerning the prevention of this disease, on my search i saw a testimony of someone who has been healed from (Cancer) by this Man Dr ADAMS and many other`s. well she gave the email address of this man and advise we should contact him for any sickness that he would be of help, so i wrote to Dr ADAMS telling him about my (HIV Virus) he told me not to worry that i was going to be cured!! hmm i never believed it,, well after all the procedures and remedy given to me by this man few weeks later i started experiencing changes all over me, and suddenly after some time i was finally healed, friends i will advise if you have any sickness at all you can email Dr ADAMS on : (adamsewin@gmail.com or adamsewin@outlook.com) sir i am indeed grateful for the help i will forever recommend you to my friends!!! …..
hello every one
i have got a little story on how my ex left me for another girl and how he came back
my ex left me for a girl next door and i cried the hell out it make me live my life in trauma. everyday was no day for me i mean they pushed me to the wall with there love little did i know that he was enchanted with a very strong spell so my friend told me how she was helped through the help of doctor egba who she contacted online.
So DOCTOR Egba helped me to get him back.
And i was sick any time i saw them i couldnt just hold myself it burst my head open but all thanks to my very good friend of mine who introduced me to the man who can solve all problems. DOCTOR egba can solve so many problems like
1. bring ex back
2. can cure *treat any kind of sickness
3. can give you post as a politician with his power
4. can give you spiritual powers to get your money if you have been scammed
5. enlargement of breast
6.cure cancer diabetes
You might not know whats wrong with that your lover who just left you,
why dont you contact doctor egba and get over this love thing instead of crying all day
contact him through +2348144889156
or contact him through doctoregba@gmail.com
een suffering from (HIV/AIDS) disease for the last four years and had constant pain, especially in my knees. During the first year,I had faith in God that i would be healed someday.This disease has been trying to circulate all over my body and i have been taking treatment from my doctor, few weeks ago i came on search on the internet if i could get any information concerning the prevention of this disease, on my search i saw a testimony of someone who has been healed from (Cancer) by this Man Dr AIZA and many other`s. well she gave the email address of this man and advise we should contact him for any sickness that he would be of help, so i wrote to Dr AZIZA telling him about my (HIV Virus) he told me not to worry that i was going to be cured!! hmm i never believed it,, well after all the procedures and remedy given to me by this man few weeks later i started experiencing changes all over me, and suddenly after some time i was finally healed, friends i will advise if you have any sickness at all you can email Dr AZIZA on : (AZIZASPELLTEMPLE@gmail.com) or call him on +2349031112512 sir i am indeed grateful for the help i will forever recommend you to my friends!!! …..
HELLO DEAR FRIENDS I AM BACK AGAIN,
All thanks to Dr molleye for curing my HIV positive to Negative, i do not have much to say but with all my life i will for ever be grateful to him and God Almighty for using Dr molleye to reach me when i thought it is all over, today am happy with my two kids and my husband after the medical doctor have confirmed my HIV status Negative,i have never in my life believed that HIV could be cure by any herbal medicine. so i want to use this means to reach other persons who have this disease by testifying the wonderful herbs and power of Dr molleye all is not lost yet, try and contact him by any means with his email: drmolleyesplltemple@gmail.com ..
My name is Jessica Raven, My Ex-Husband dumped me two weeks ago after I accused him of seeing someone else and insulting him. I want him back in my life but he refuse to have any contact with me. I was so confuse and don’t know what to do, so I reach to the internet for help and I saw a testimony of how a spell caster help people to get their ex back so I contact the spell caster and explain my problem to him and he cast a spell for me and assure me of 48hours that my ex will return to me and to my greatest surprise the third day my ex came knocking on my door and beg for forgiveness. I am so happy that my love is back again and not only that, we are about to get married. Once again thank you Dr okoko, You are truly talented and gifted. Email: okokospellcaster@gmail.com is the only answer. He can be of great help and I will not stop publishing him because he is a wonderful man. Email:okokospellcaster@gmail.com
I want to specially thank the God of Dr IYARE for saving me,…I got cured from HIV disease with is
powerful magical healing spell. Friends, I was HIV patient for 8 years, i saw a testimony on how Dr
Iyare cured people fom Hiv, herpes and other deadly disease, i did not believe that he could cure me
from HIV haven spend so much on drugs. I gave him a test by contacting him lol and behold, I had a
completely new beginning and realised, my suffers was out of ignorance and foolishness, especially
disbelief and lack of information. Sad enough deception by our medical doctors who overshadows magic
healing spells as alternate to English medicine, knowing magic healing spell is more potent effective
and defiles all medical diagnoses, it works and that is miracle from what I understand now.Dr Iyare, God
will continue to bless you and your family. kindly contact him today If you happen to find yourself in
similar problems, you have equal chances and hope to get permanent solution, my personal and and family
life is a living testimony and thankful for heaven there are still such persons on face of this
earth.His contact Email: iyarespiritualtemple@gmail.com or call him on +2348164653711 He is always able
to help you get your heart desire granted…I will keep on writing and posting testimonies about your
good work on the Internet.
Dear friends,
How can I explain this to the world again that there is a man who can cure HIV/aids I was HIV over since 5year I have being into HIV drug I can’t anymore I decide to look for help then I found this woman post write about this great man DR. alayeoni telling people about how this man have cured he HIV I don’t believe that, because all I have in mind is HIV had no cure, thank god for my life today am HIV negative through the power of DR. alayeonicontacted this man for help because who write about him drop an email of the man I pick the email and emailed him for the cure this man told me what to do about the cure well, am from Australia this man cast a curing spell on me and he told me that he will call me after the cure is done truly he did I was cured for 45mins spell what a wonderful man this DR. if you need his cured just Email him now @ (dr.alayeoni@gmail.com) thank you once again the great DR.alayeoni for what you have done for me, if you are out there, since passing through any of this problems listed below:
1) If you want your ex back.
(2) if you always have bad dreams.
(3) You want to be promoted in your office.
(4) You want women/men to run after you.
(5) If you want a child.
(6) You want to be rich.
(7) You want to tie your husband/wife to be
yours forever.
(8) If you need financial assistance.
(9) Herbal care
(10) if you want to cure your HIV contact how now with this Email address dr.alayeoni@gmail.com
Hello every body on this site, I want to give a testimony about my HIV virus that was cured by a great spell caster. Since last 4 months I have being an HIV patient. I never think I we live long again and am so grateful about this great man called Great Priest Dr.otonu who cured my HIV AIDS last 4 weeks. I was in a great pain so I told one of my best friend; she told me that there is a great spell caster that can cure my HIV. I asked her if she had his email address, she gave me his email and I emailed him. He talked to me and he perform the necessary rituals and he told me that after two weeks I should go for a test and Which I did, when the doctor told me that am now an HIV negative, I couldn’t believe myself, I went to see another doctor the result was still the same, I was human on planet earth again, so I emailed him and thanked him. Please if you are having a similar problem please visit him/contact him on email(otonuspelltemple@gmail.com) or (otonuspelltemple@yahoo.com) or call him on,( +2348169616855)
Do you know that there is a great spell caster who can cure any deadly disease. Like helpers Cancer, Hiv, syphilis, pregnancy, e.t.c. Well my main reason why i am writing this right now is to inform the whole world about the great deeds, BABA AMINA who is know as DR.KEN JOHN ONENOJE did for me. I wasdiagnose with this disease for the past few months now and ever since then i was taking my medications, until i met the great spell caster, though i never believed in spell. I saw many testimonies on how this great spell caster cured their deadly disease. I contacted him through his phone number. I called him, he basked and he told me to email him, which i did. He gave me a form to fill, I filled it and send it back to him. He told me that it will need some required items in which he will use in preparing a curing herb for me. I don’t know where to find the items he required. He told me that the only alternative is for me to send him down the money, then he can help me to purchase the items from the items sellers near by his village market, I promised myself to do anything to get cured. I sent him the money. He bought the items and him prepared me a curing herb to be taking in two time in a day that is in the morning and in the evening and him told me i am to take it for 14 days. and i actually did as he says, so after finish taking it as he says in 14 days, then Two days later after i have finish taking it. he called me on phone to go for a check-up, when i did the check-up i was tested helpers negative in that moment i dont just know what to says because i was so confuse that i have be told that i am now Negative. that was when i believe that dr.ken onenoje is a real herbal dr.that could get anybody rid of his disease please my fiends relative and those who has read my story on about on how i get rid of helpers please if you know anyone who is having any types of disease in him that he his passing through kindly advice he or her to email dr.ken john onenoje, i am promise everybody here that it will make life better for you all that has a disease, so kindly contact him via his email on dronenojespellhome@gmail.com or call his number on +2348101571054. whassap contact +2348137162683
I’m giving a testimony about Dr. john jen onenoje the great Herbalist, he has the cure to all manner of diseases, he cured my herpes simplex virus, though I went through different website I saw different testimonies about different spell casters and herbalist, I was like: ‘Many people have the herpes simplex virus cure why are people still suffering from it?’ I though of it, then I contact Dr. Salami via email, I didn’t believe him that much, I just wanted to give him a try, he replied my mail and Needed some Information about me, then I sent them to him, he prepared it (CURE) and sent it to Airfreight Online Courier Service for delivery, he gave my details to the Courier Office, they told me that 3-5 days I will receive the package and i took the medicine as prescribed by him and I went for check-up 1 week after finishing the medicine, I was tested herpes simplex virus negative, if you are herpes simplex virus patient do me a favor for you to contact him and I will try my possible best to make sure you get cured, when you contact him, make sure you tell him that I referenced you.. contact him via: dronenojespellhome@gmail.com or call +2348101571054, thank you all and be blessed.
My name is Tracy Dixon, All thanks goes to Doctor SHEKIRI for saving my marriage from toning apart. I feel so grateful and only have good words about a powerful spell caster named Doctor SHEKIRI who helped me bring back my husband. We had been apart for 2 years, at first I was thinking if I was doing the right thing by contacting a spell caster, but I so much love my husband and won’t give him up for anything in this world. I decided to contact Doctor SHEKIRI through his mail address I found on several testifiers messages online,and I told him about my situation, he laughed and told me my husband will be back to me in the next 48 hours. I felt it wasn’t going to happen at first until my husband called me and was so eager to have me back more than anything on earth.. Now we are together and he can’t do without me and both of us are happy. I feel so happy sharing this testimony because there was no negative act attached to his work. His work was smooth and fast. Thanks to Doctor SHEKIRI for bringing back happiness to my life. I swear with my life that Doctor SHEKIRI is a man to trust and take your problems to. You can contact him on his e-mail if you really truly want your love back. Email: doctorshekiri@outlook.com TEL: +2348058260257…
I have been HIV positive for 6 years and long for the day to be free of this disease. I would love to be part of any trial that helped find the cure, i have an undetectable viral load and CD4 count of around 1100.
I have tried almost everything but I couldn’t find any solution on my disease, despite all these happening to me, i always spend a lot to buy a HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one day i was just browsing on the internet when i came across a great post of !Michelle! who truly said that she was been diagnose with HIV and was healed that very week through the help of this great powerful healing spell doctor ,I wonder why he is called the great Dr, UROKO, i never knew it was all because of the great and perfect work that he has been doing that is causing all this. so I quickly contacted him, and he ask me some few questions and so i did all the things he asked me to do,He ask me to buy some herbs and which I did for my cure,only to see that at the very day which he said i will be healed, all the strength that has left me before rush back and i becomes very strong and healthy, this disease almost kills my life all because of me, so i went to hospital to give the final test to the disease and the doctor said i am HIV negative, i am very amazed and happy about the healing doctor UROKO gave to me from the ancient part of Africa, you can email him now for your own healing too on his email: ( drurokospellcaster@gmail.com ) or call him on +2348166933432 or +2348034901460,………………. I thank Dr, UROKO
I’m giving a testimony about Dr. john jen onenoje the great Herbalist, he has the cure to all manner of diseases, he cured my herpes simplex virus, though I went through different website I saw different testimonies about different spell casters and herbalist, I was like: ‘Many people have the herpes simplex virus cure why are people still suffering from it?’ I though of it, then I contact Dr. Salami via email, I didn’t believe him that much, I just wanted to give him a try, he replied my mail and Needed some Information about me, then I sent them to him, he prepared it (CURE) and sent it to Airfreight Online Courier Service for delivery, he gave my details to the Courier Office, they told me that 3-5 days I will receive the package and i took the medicine as prescribed by him and I went for check-up 1 week after finishing the medicine, I was tested herpes simplex virus negative, if you are herpes simplex virus patient do me a favor for you to contact him and I will try my possible best to make sure you get cured, when you contact him, make sure you tell him that I referenced you.. contact him via: dronenojespellhome@gmail.com or call +2348101571054, thank you all and be blessed.
Good Day
my name is Grant am from California actually i was suffering form HIV for over 5years now and i have gone to so many doctors for help they can a solution to my problem, thing the day i met this man of powerful Prophete Sambola in net he prayed for me and ask me to do so many thing off wish i did. golly be to gods for his messy and his grease that healed me. i am so happy to give ma life to god. if u need and assistance if any thing do contact this powerful Prophete Dr.Sambola {drsambolatemple11@outlook.com}
ndeed the most powerful Prophete Sambola have ever experienced in life. I Am Posting this to the Forum in case there is anyone who has similar problem and still looking for a way out,
(1) To care HIV/AID or related illness
(2) Bring back lost lover, even if lost for a long time
(3) you need a divorce in your relationship
(4) You want to be promoted in your office.
(5) You want women & amp; men to run after you.
(6) If you want a child.
(7) You want to be rich.
(8) You want to tie your husband & wife to be yours forever.
(9) If you need financial assistance.
(10) Herbal care
(11)If you want your ex back
should contact me via E-mail :
drsambolatemple11@outlook.com
+2348079532940
Dr goodnews is the only Dr who could ever get my HERPES cured with his healing spell, i have tried almost everything but i couldn’t find any solution on my disease, despite all these happening to me, i always spend a lot to buy HERPES drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one day i was just browsing on the internet when i come across a great post of !Nicole! who truly said that she was been diagnose with HERPES and was healed that very week through the help of these great powerful healing spell doctor, sometime i really wonder why people called him Dr GOODNEWS, i never knew it was all because of the great and perfect work that he has been doing that is causing all this. so i quickly contacted him, and he ask me some few questions and he said a thing i will never forget that anyone who contacted him is always getting his or her healing in just 6 hours after doing all he ask you, so i was amazed all the time i heard that from him, so i did all things only to see that at the very day which he said i will be healed, all the strength that has left me before rush back and i becomes very strong and healthy, this disease almost kills my life all because of me, so i will to hospital to give the final test to the disease and the doctor said i am HERPES negative, i am very amazed and happy about the healing Dr GOODNEWS gave to me from the help of his ancient herbs But if you feel like contacting Dr GOODNEWS at once you can email him now for your own healing too at: drgoodnewstemple@gmail.com or call him on +2348156026954
I have been suffering from (HERPES) disease for the last four years and had constant pain, especially in my knees.
During the first year,I had faith in God that i would be healed someday.This disease started circulate all over my
body and i have been taking treatment from my doctor, few weeks ago i came to search on the internet if i could
get any information concerning the prevention of this disease, on my search i saw a testimony of mrs TRACY JOHN
who has been healed from (Hepatitis B and Cancer) by this Man Dr GOODNEWS, i contacted ROSE through her
email:tracyjohn4242@gmail.com and she advice me to contact him for any sickness that he would be of help, so i
wrote to Dr GOODNEWS telling him about my (HERPES Virus) he told me not to worry that i was going to be cured!! hmm i
never believed it,,Dr.GOODNEWS also told me that traditional herbalists have written praises for his Special herb mix
with St John’s Wort. Today is one of the best anti-viral herbs which i use in curing nerve damage. You can use
this herb if you already have those sores on your body. This herbal remedy will get you rid of itching, pain and
discomfort within minutes to hours depending upon how your body reacts to it. You can even get rid of your sores
marks and scars within days. While you can have St John’s Wort tea internally to build your immune system, for
immediate relief you can apply herbal oil made from this herb. well after all the procedures and remedy given to me by this dr GOODNEWS. few weeks later i started experiencing
changes all over me as the Dr assured me that i will be cured after taking the HERBAL MEDICINE he prepared for
me,after some time i went to my doctor to confirmed if i have be finally healed behold it was TRUE, So friends my
advise is if you have such sickness or any other at all you can email Dr GOODNEWS on :
(drgoodnewstemple@gmail.com) or call him on: +2348156026954
My name is Mitchelle from united states, i am here to thank DR.OKO (SOLUTIONHOME@OUTLOOK.COM) the powerful spell caster that rescue me from HIV AIDS. I was diagnosed of this disease in the year 2011, and because of this, i was very unhappy with my life, and i went into research on how i can get cured, i contacted alot of spell casters and none of them could help me rather than scammed me and took away my money without helping me. All this period of my life, i was sad and unhappy so one day as i was in the internet a decided to sign in a friend guestbook, only for me to see was a testimony of a lady on how she was helped by DR.OKO, so i was confused to contact him at the moment because i didn’t want to be scammed again but after one week, i decided to contact him, so when i contacted him, he assure me that he will help me and i told him that many spell casters has also told me this but they all scammed me, he told me not to worry that he is going to help me, So i believe in him because all i wanted was to be cured, so he prepared a healing spell for me and told me to wait for just 24 hours, after 24 hours, i went to the hospital for test and to me happiness the test stated that i was cured from the disease.. This gladdens my heart and everybody in the hospital was surprised even the Medical Doctor, So viewers DR OKO is a God Gifted man and can help you to cure all types of sickness like HIV AIDS, CANCER, PILE, KIDNEY PROBLEM, SYPHILIS, DIABETES,ALS,HPV and lot’s more. You can contact him through his email on solutionhome@outlook.com or tel: +2347032884728.
How To Get Your husband Back & Avoid Divorce !!! My name is Anita am from Texas, am a woman who love and cherish my husband more than any other thing you can imagine on earth continent. My husband was so lovely and caring after 3years of marriage he was seriously ill and the doctor confirm and said he has a kidney infection that he needed a kidney donor, that was how I start searching for a good Samaritan who can help,doctor has given me a periodic hour that he will live just 26hours left, that was how I ask the doctor if I can be of help to my husband that was how he carried out the text,the confirming was successful, I was now having this taught that since 3 years now we got married I have not be able to get pregnant can I be able to get bring again? That was the question I ask the doctor, he never answer his response was did you want to lost your husband? I immediately reply no I can’t afford to loose him. After the operation my husband came back to live and was healthy I was also ok with the instruction given to me by the doctor, after 3months my husband came home with another lady telling me, that is our new wife that will give us kids and take care of us, that was how I was confused and started crying all day, that was how my husband ran away with his new wife cluaralle. Since then I was confuse don’t no what to do that was how I went back to the doctor and tell him everything, he told me that, this is not just an ordinary it must be a spiritual problem that was how he gave me this email (erigospellcaster@gmail.com) that I should tell him all my problem that he can help that was how i contacted heim and I do as instructed. After 3days and I have done what he ask me to do, my husband start searching for me and went back to the doctor, that was how we well settle he also told me not to worry that I will get pregnant, this month making it the fifth Month I contacted he am now 3months pregnant, with the power of These great spellcaster: Erigospellcaster@gmail.com
THE GREAT POWERFUL SPELL CASTER THAT BRING BACK MY EX HUSBAND.
I just want to say appreciate you Prof Dumga for all you have done for me. He is back now. That very powerful spell caster STOP THE DIVORCE – and get my ex husband back.
I am Rose Hanks, from USA. I never believed in love spells or magic until i met this spell caster once when i went for a business summit November last year in Africa. I meant a man who’s name is PROF DUMGA he is really powerful and could help cast spells to bring back one’s gone, lost, misbehaving lover and magic money spell or spell for a good job or luck spell .I’m now happy & a living testimony because the man i had wanted to marry left me 3 weeks before our wedding and my life was upside down because our relationship has been on for 3years. I really loved him, but his mother was against us and he had no good paying job. So when i met this spell caster, i told him what happened and explained the situation of things to him. At first i was undecided, skeptical and doubtful, but i just gave it a try. And in 7 days when i returned to USA, my husband called me by himself and came to me apologizing that everything had been settled with his mother and family and he got a new job interview so we should get married. I didn’t believe it cos the spell caster only asked for my name and my Husband name and all i wanted him to do. Well we are happily married now and we are expecting our little kid, and my husband also got the new job and our lives became much better.in case you are in any situation you can contact Prof Dumga at his email dumgaspells@live.com
Thank you for all your help Professor
My name Douglas dashy from Oxford,UK …HIV has been ongoing in my family for
long..I lost both parents to HIV and it is so much pain have not been able to get
over.As we all know medically,there is no solution or cure for HIV and the cost for
Medication is very expensive..Someone introduced me to a man(Native Medical
Practitional)in oxford..I showed the man all my Tests and Results and i told him
have already diagnosed with HIV and have spent thousands of dollars on
medication..I said i will like to try him cos someone introduced me to him..He
asked me sorts of questions and i answered him correctly..To cut the story short,He
gave me some medicinal soaps and some herbs(have forgot the name he called them)
and he thought me how am gonna use them all..At first i was skeptical but i just
gave it a try..I was on his Medication for 2 weeks and i used all the soaps and
herbs according to his prescription.. that he will finish the rest himself..and i
called him 3 days after, i arrived and i told him what is the next thing..he
said,he has been expecting my call.. he told me to visit my doctor for another
test..Honestly speaking,i never believe all he was saying until after the test when
my doctor mention the statement that am, HIV negative and the doctor started asking
me how do i do it….Am telling this story in case anyone may need this man his
email is: prophetekpen@gmail.com
I have been suffering from (HERPES) disease for the last four years and had constant pain, especially in my knees. During the first year,I had faith in God that i would be healed someday.This disease started circulate all over my body and i have been taking treatment from my doctor, few weeks ago i came on search on the internet if i could get any information concerning the prevention of this disease, on my search i saw a testimony of someone who has been healed from (Hepatitis B and Cancer) by this Man Dr ERO and she also gave the email address of this man and advise we should contact him for any sickness that he would be of help, so i wrote to Dr ERO telling him about my (HERPES Virus) he told me not to worry that i was going to be cured!! hmm i never believed it,, well after all the procedures and remedy given to me by this man few weeks later i started experiencing changes all over me as the Dr assured me that i have cured,after some time i went to my doctor to confirmed if i have be finally healed behold it was TRUE, So friends my advise is if you have such sickness or any other at all you can email Dr ERO on : (eromosalspiritualtemple@gmail.com) or call him on +2348161850195 sir i am indeed grateful for the help i will forever recommend you to my friends!!!
hello my name rose i am from Malaysia i was Healing from HIV-AIDS, i never taught drolorumespellcaster@gmail.com who could ever get my HIV-AIDS cured with his healing spell, i have tried almost everything but i could’nt find any solution to my disease, despite all these happening to me, i always spend alot to buy a HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one day i was just browsing on the internet when i come across a great post of !Holly! who truly said that she was been diagnose with HIV and was healed that very week through the help of these great powerful healing spell doctor, sometime i really wonder why people called him drolorumespellcaster , i never knew it was all because of the great and perfect work that he has been doing that is causing all this. so i quickly contacted him, and he ask me some few questions and he said a thing i will never forget that anyone who contacted him is ! always getting his or her healing in just 3 days after doing all he ask from me, so i was amazed all the time i heard that from him, so i did all things only to see that at the very day which he said i will be healed, all the strength that has left me before rush back and i becomes very strong and healthy,this disease almost kills my life, so i went to hospital to give the final test to the disease and the doctor said i am HIV negative, i am very amazed and happy about the healing drolorumespellcaster gave to me from the ancient part of Africa, you can email him now for your own healing too at: drolorumespellcaster @gmail.com call his line +2348064038119. thank you sir for healing me from HIV..
My name is joy and I base in USA…“My life is back!!! After 1 years of Broken marriage, my husband left me with two kids . I felt like my life was about to end i almost committed suicide, i was emotionally down for a very long time. Thanks to a spell caster called High Priest mama aluta which i met online. On one faithful day, as I was browsing through the internet,I came across allot of testimonies about this particular spell caster. Some people testified that he brought their Ex lover back, some testified that he restores womb,cure cancer,and other sickness, some testified that he can cast a spell to stop divorce and so on. i also come across one particular testimony,it was about a woman called Sonia,she testified about how he brought back her Ex lover in less than 7 days, and at the end of her testimony she dropped High Priest mama aluta ‘s e-mail address. After reading all these,I decided to give it a try. I contacted him via email and explained my problem to him. In just 3 days, my husband came back to me. We solved our issues, and we are even happier than before. High Priest mama aluta is really a gifted man and i will not stop publishing him because he is a wonderful man… If you have a problem and you are looking for a real and genuine spell caster to solve all your problems for you. Try High Priest mama aluta anytime, he might be the answer to your problems. Here’s his contact:{madodospelltemple@gmail.com}.
Good day viewer,i want to use this opportunity to shear my testimony to everyone on this forum, my name is Charles from Alabama USA, I have been suffering from HIV/Aids for over 5years now,my family and friends left because of the sickness. i have spent all the money i have to make sure i get well again,but there was no solution.until last month January 20th 2014, I came in contact with a traditional doctor also known as a chief priest on a newspaper who is called Dr favor who has help so much people to cure their HIV aids and different kind of disease, firstly i taught it was a joke,i never believe him,i just contact him to know if he can reeling help me or not.i email him,and he reply me and said that if i am ready for this work and i told him yes, and he collected my details and told me that,he will take to his gods for solution, after he has finished consulting his oracle he will let me know,and tell me how he is going to carrying on with the casting of the HIV disease out of my life.after he have finish casting the disease,he told me what to do and i obey him.he told me to go for a medical check up,and i did,to my greatness surprise, i find out that;there was not any HIV disease anymore, my friends and families who left me before run back to me. I now found out that God in Heaven is using this man to bless and heal us all, he is a great and powerful man, again I say to you sir, that God almighty will uplift you and your great work you did for I and other people. Please i will sincerely advice all HIV patient to contact this great powerful man called Dr favor for your solutions now at ‘favorspiritualspellcasttemple@outlook.com he will help you on your HIV problems and any kinds of diseases with is spiritual power and his tradition herb.if will have up to ten people like him,no body will suffer this disease again…email:’favorspiritualspellcasttemple@outlook.com
Hi, I’m Mike from UK,
All this is a post about herbal medicine and spell casters and fake scammers are trying to raise money in the name of cure HIV and when you contact them, they will ask for your name, picture, country, phone number, occupation, and when you have given them all the information, they will ask for money. I was once suffering from HIV and I spent a lot of money going from one doctor to another grass, but they are all a scam and take my money until I came into contact with this powerful one called Dr. OSAS, who treated me with HIV its herbal medicines after doctor OSAS completed preparations for herbal medicine, he asked me to send him my address, so that he would send me a herbal medicine via DHL, so I did. 2days later, I received a herbal medicine and I had to follow the instructions he gave me about how I’m going to use it. 2weeks later, I went to the hospital for testing and in accordance with the test done by the doctor Frank She said that I was cured.
So the audience to be wise and be careful of fake spell casters and fake herbal doctors, they are all over the internet trying to steal from the poor. I will drop you a letter, this powerful herbal doctor, just in case you want to contact them for help. DOCTOROSASHERBALHOME@gmail.com or you can call him through his mobile phone number +2348109468820
HI My Name is Paris, I wish to share my testimonies with the general public about what this man called Dr SAM of( Okosodosolutiontemple24@gmail.com ] has just done for me , this man has just did what I thought nobody will ever do it for me, i was HIV positive when one of my family friend introduce this man to me, I never believed that great DR SAM could do this, when I contacted him on this same issue on ground, he casted some spell for me and gave me some parcel to drink, now I am so happy to say that the virus I was having In my body have left me. All thanks to DR SAM If you are out there passing through this same kind of problems you can contact him today on his mail (Okosodosolutiontemple24@gmail.com)
and he will also help you as well with his great spell caster, THANKS BE TO DR SAM…………
• MY HIV DISEASE WAS CURED BY DR NICE, WITH HIS HERBAL HEALING SPELL/ (drniceharbelhealinghome@gmail.com).DR NICE is the only Dr who could ever get my HIV-AIDS cured with his healing spell, I have tried almost everything but I couldn’t find any solution on my disease, despite all these happening to me, I always spend a lot to buy a HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one day I was just browsing on the internet when I come across a great post of! Michelle! who truly said that she was been diagnose with HIV and was healed that very week through the help of these great powerful healing spell doctor, sometime I really wonder why people called him DR NICE I never knew it was all because of the great and perfect work that he has been doing that is causing all this. so I quickly contacted him, and he ask me some few questions and he said a thing I will never forget that anyone who contacted him is! always getting his or her healing in just 6 hours after doing all he ask you, so I was amazed all the time I heard that from him, so I did all things only to see that at the very day which he said I will be healed, all the strength that has left me before rush back and I becomes very strong and healthy, this disease almost kills my life all because of me, so I went to hospital to give the final test to the disease and the doctor said I am HIV negative, I am very amazed and happy about the healing Dr NICE gave to me from the ancient part of Africa, you can email him now for your own healing too at :drniceharbelhealinghome@gmail.com
TaisiaAm Taisia from USA. After being in relationship for seven years,he broke up with me, I did everything possible to bring him back but all was in vain, I wanted him back so much because of the love I have for him, I begged him with everything, I made promises but he refused. I explained my problem to someone online and she suggested that I should rather contact a spell caster that could help me cast a spell to bring him back but I am the type that never believed in spell, I had no choice than to try it, I mailed the Dr CAFAi, and he told me there was no problem that everything will be okay before three days, that my ex will return to me before three days, he cast the spell and surprisingly in the second day, it was around 4pm. My ex called me, I was so surprised, I answered the call and all he said was that he was so sorry for everything that happened, that he wanted me to return to him, that he loves me so much. I was so happy and went to him, that was how we started living together happily again. Since then, I have made promise that anybody I know that have a relationship problem, I would be of help to such person by reffering him or her to the only real and powerful Dr CAFAi who helped me with my own problem and who is different from all the fake ones out there. Anybody could need the help of the spell caster, his email cafaispiritualtemple@yahoo.com) you can email him if you need his assistance in your relationship or anything.
I am Mrs MEG.I don’t no how to tell the word the greatest thing that happen in my life.I was so sick that i lose all the money I have in so many hospital still yet there was no solutions on till I go for blood test for different hospital almost five doctor told me I am H.I.V positive. & after then all hope I have was lost I was waiting the lord will called me. One nite I woke up in mind nite start crying so my mind told me to check in Google so I see many testimony further billow I was daunting if the man is real a great man but just because of the testimony of his good news.I said let me try & I email him he reply me back I told him my problems he said that he will reply me back three minis time after he check the oracle. So he reply me after three minis & told me the doctors were saying the truth of my blood test. He said it was spiritual H.I.V. I was having that he can be able to help me. So I respond to all the things he ask me to do. after then I go for a checkup in three different hospital the doctors were wonder and told me I am now H.I.V. Negative. Now i fill like greatest woman in the word.am very very greatfull I thank DR. OSAS for doing great in my life thank ones again I will never forget u. am greatfull. And he can cast any spell you can think of, If u need help is a great man email him at spelldr1@gmail.com.
I am Mrs MEG.I don’t no how to tell the word the greatest thing that happen in my life.I was so sick that i lose all the money I have in so many hospital still yet there was no solutions on till I go for blood test for different hospital almost five doctor told me I am H.I.V positive. & after then all hope I have was lost I was waiting the lord will called me. One nite I woke up in mind nite start crying so my mind told me to check in Google so I see many testimony further billow I was daunting if the man is real a great man but just because of the testimony of his good news.I said let me try & I email him he reply me back I told him my problems he said that he will reply me back three minis time after he check the oracle. So he reply me after three minis & told me the doctors were saying the truth of my blood test. He said it was spiritual H.I.V. I was having that he can be able to help me. So I respond to all the things he ask me to do. after then I go for a checkup in three different hospital the doctors were wonder and told me I am now H.I.V. Negative. Now i fill like greatest woman in the word.am very very greatfull I thank DR. OSAS for doing great in my life thank ones again I will never forget u. am greatfull. And he can cast any spell you can think of, If u need help is a great man email him at spelldr1@gmail.com
I am Mrs MEG.I don’t no how to tell the word the greatest thing
that happen in my life.I was so sick that i lose all the money
I have in so many hospital still yet there was no solutions on
till I go for blood test for different hospital almost five
doctor told me I am H.I.V positive. & after then all hope I
have was lost I was waiting the lord will called me. One nite
I woke up in mind nite start crying so my mind told me to
check in Google so I see many testimony further billow I was
daunting if the man is real a great man but just because of
the testimony of his good news.I said let me try & I email
him he reply me back I told him my problems he said that he
will reply me back three minis time after he check the oracle.
So he reply me after three minis & told me the doctors were
saying the truth of my blood test. He said it was spiritual
H.I.V. I was having that he can be able to help me. So I
respond to all the things he ask me to do. after then I go for
a checkup in three different hospital the doctors were
wonder and told me I am now H.I.V. Negative. Now i fill like
greatest woman in the word.am very very greatfull I thank
DR. OSAS for doing great in my life thank ones again I will
never forget u. am greatfull. And he can cast any spell
you can think of, If u need help is a great man
email him. spelldr1@gmail.com.
Healing from HIV-AIDS, i never taught dr.zack balo who could ever get my HIV-AIDS cured with his healing spell, i have tried almost everything but i could’nt find any solution on my disease, despite all these happening to me, i always spend alot to buy a HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one day i was just browsing on the internet when i come across a great post of !Nicole! who truly said that she was been diagnose with HIV and was healed that very week through the help of these great powerful healing spell doctor, sometime i really wonder why people called him dr.zack balo, i never knew it was all because of the great and perfect work that he has been doing that is causing all this. so i quickly contacted him, and he ask me some few questions and he said a thing i will never forget that anyone who contacted him is ! always getting his or her healing in just 3 days after doing all he ask, so i was amazed all the time i heard that from him, so i did all things only to see that at the very day which he said i will be healed, all the strength that has left me before rush back and i becomes very strong and healthy, this disease almost kills my life all because of me, so i will to hospital to give the final test to the disease and the doctor said i am HIV negative, i am very amazed and happy about the healing dr.zack balo gave to me from the ancient part of Africa, you can email him now for your own healing too at: wiseindividualspell@gmail.com
thank you sir for healing me from HIV.
(agumaguspelltemple@gmail.com).DR agumagu is the only Dr who could ever get my HIV-AIDS cured with his healing spell, I have tried almost everything but I couldn’t find any solution on my disease, despite all these happening to me, I always spend a lot to buy a HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one day I was just browsing on the internet when I come across a great post of! Michelle! who truly said that she was been diagnose with HIV and was healed that very week through the help of these great powerful healing spell doctor, sometime I really wonder why people called him DR agumagu I never knew it was all because of the great and perfect work that he has been doing that is causing all this. so I quickly contacted him, and he ask me some few questions and he said a thing I will never forget that anyone who contacted him is! always getting his or her healing in just 6 hours after doing all he ask you, so I was amazed all the time I heard that from him, so I did all things only to see that at the very day which he said I will be healed, all the strength that has left me before rush back and I becomes very strong and healthy, this disease almost kills my life all because of me, so I went to hospital to give the final test to the disease and the doctor said I am HIV negative, I am very amazed and happy about the healing Dr agumagu gave to me from the ancient part of Africa, you can email him now for your own healing too at agumaguspelltemple@gmail.com
GREETINGS……………………… My name is Clara Morgan from united states, i am here to thank DR kaka7 the powerful spell caster that rescue me from HIV AIDS. I was diagnosed of this disease in the year 2012, and because of this, i was very unhappy with my life, and i went into research on how i can get cured, i contacted alot of spell casters and none of them could help me rather than scammed me and took away my money without helping me. All this period of my life, i was sad and unhappy so one day as i was in the internet a decided to sign in a friend guestbook, only for me to see was a testimony of a lady on how she was helped by DR kaka7, so i was confused to contact him at the moment because i didn’t want to be scammed again but after one week, i decided to contact him, so when i contacted him, he assure me that he will help me and i told him that many spell casters has also told me this but they all scammed me, he told me not to worry that he is going to help me, So i believe in him because all i wanted was to be cured, so he prepared a healing spell for me and told me to wait for just 24 hours, after 24 hours, i went to the hospital for test and to me happiness the test stated that i was cured from the disease.. This gladdens my heart and everybody in the hospital was surprised even the Medical Doctor, So viewers DR kaka7 is a God Gifted man and can help you to cure all types of sickness like HIV AIDS, CANCER, PILE, KIDNEY PROBLEM, SYPHILIS, DIABETES and lot’s more. You can contact him through his email on (drkaka7@gmail.com) . You can contact me through this phone number +2347050653449
Hello, i am Anderson from Uk,
All these post about HERBAL MEDICINE and spell casters are scammers and fake trying to collect money all in the name of HIV cure and when you contact them, they will be asking for your name, pictures, country, phone number, occupation and when you have given them all the information, they will be asking for money. I was once suffering from HIV and i spent a lot of money going from one herbal doctor to another but they all scam and take my money away until i came in contact with this powerful one called Dr. Osas who cured me from Hiv with his herbal medication, after doctor Osas has finished preparing the herbal medicine, he asked me to send him my residential address, so that he will send the herbal medicine to me via D.H.L so i did. 2days later, i received the herbal medicine and i had to follow the instructions he gave to me on how i will apply it. 2weeks later i went to hospital for test and according to the test done by the Medical doctor Frank it stated that i was cured.
So viewers be wise and beware of fake spell casters and fake herbal doctors, they are all over the internet trying to steal from poor people. I will drop you the email of this powerful herbal doctor just in case you wish to contact him for help. DOCTOROSASHERBALHOME@GMAIL.COM or you can call him through his mobile number +2348109468829
Been a HIV positive is just like been through hell but EVERYTHING IS POSSIBLE. So amazing and i want to testify of the good work done by DR. TELEMI a very strong and powerful spell caster. DR. TELEMI has proved science and scientists wrong for believing and thinking that there is no cure for HIV AIDS but to be sincere this GREAT MAN is so real and powerful. I never thought that this spell will work but this GREAT MAN has proved it to me and it has worked and still working perfectly. My Name is Stella Lucas and i was diagnosed of the deadly disease called HIV AIDS in 2010 and i thought that was the end and there will be no hope. Speaking to anyone was always a problem because i was so worried and always in the state of unrest in fact i thought it was over until one blessed day when i was searching for help here on the internet, i came across a testimony about DR. TELEMI on how he has helped so many people on many issues in life, a lady who was HIV positive got cured by him, how he cured cancer, and he made so many women to be pregnant, and how he has cast a powerful spell to restore broken marriages and so on. At first i thought it was all a lie but i decided to give it a try since there was no option and, when i contacted this MAN he laughed and told me that, that is too small for him to handle but i was still in doubt, and he gave me a form to fill which I did, and he instructed me on what to do and i OBEYED him completely as he told me. Then he sent a parcel to me and it was a holy water and a pure holy oil as described by DR. TELEMI. I took the holy water and the holy oil and after taking it, he told me to go for check up but I was still in doubt and was so afraid to go for the test but i took a bold step and believed that it is well, and i believed all what he has done and all that he has told me. So i went to the hospital for the test it was so amazing, awesome and exciting what seems to be impossible became possible, the VIRUS disappeared completely from my system and I was tested HIV negative. Quickly I called him and told him what happened he congratulated me and today i am a happy woman again the way things use to be. Don’t you think that this testimony is worth sharing? I promise to tell the world about him and i will keep sharing this testimony till the end because many people has died of AIDS and i want many people who believed that it is over to know that EVERYTHING IS POSSIBLE AND I WANT THEM TO GET HELP FROM THIS SPELL CASTER by contacting him on his email at Telemisolutiontemple@yahoo.com for your solution now. If you are hiv positive and you think that it is over i want to tell you that there is hope for you and if you truly and dearly value your life please contact him now. THIS IS REAL HE IS NOT A SCAM, BELIEVE HIM AND DON’T ASK TOO MUCH QUESTIONS. Thank you DR. TELEMI and May your good gods keep rewarding you for your good deeds.
My name is Teves Darleen from united kingdom i am here to thank DOCTOR OLA the powerful herbalist that rescue me from HERPES. I was suffering from Genetic herpes since 2012, and because of this, i was very unhappy with my life, and i went into research on how i can get cured, i contacted a lot of spell casters and herbal doctors and none of them could help me rather they scammed me and took away my money without helping me. All this period of my life, i was sad and unhappy so one day as i was in the INTERNET i decided to sign in a friend guest book, only for me to see was a testimony of a lady on how she was helped by DOCTOR OLA so i was confused to contact him at the moment because i didn’t want to be scammed again but after one week, i decided to contact him, so when i contacted him, he assure me that he will help me and i told him that many herbal doctors has also told me this but they all scammed me, he told me not to worry that he is going to help me, So i believe in him because all i wanted was to be cured, so he prepared the herbal antidote for me. There after, he told me to send him my residential address, because he was going to send the herbal antidote to me Via DHL. There after, after i have sent him my address, he went and send me the herbal medication and gave me precaution on how to apply the herbal medication. I received the herbal medicine 2days later, so i started applying according to his precaution. After 2weeks, i discorvered that the herpes dried up. so i went to the hospital for test and to my happiness the test stated that i was herpes free(FREE FROM HERPES).. This gladens my heart and everybody in the hospital was surprised even the Medical Doctor, So viewers DOCTOR OLA is a God Gifted man and can help you to cure all types of sickness like HIV AIDS, CANCER, PILE, Kidney problem, Syphilis and lot’s more. You can contact him through his email on DROLAHEALINGCENTER@GMAIL.COM or you call him +2348100368288.
i am Mr Howard lecompte from USA, i am really happy that i and my wife are cured of HIV with the herbal medicine of Dr victor, i have been suffering from this disease for the past 3 years without solution until i came across the email of this doctors who have cure so many people with his herbal medicine, i also chose to give him a chance to help me and my wife, he told me what to do and i kindly did it, and he gave us his herbal medicine and direct me on how to use, i also follows his direction for use and he ask us to go for a check up after 2 months and which i did, to my greatest surprise our result came out as negative, we are really happy that there is someone like this DR who is ready to help anytime any day.to all the readers and viewers that is doubting this testimony stop doubting it and contact this Dr and see if he will not actually help you. i am not a stupid man that i will come out to the public and start saying what someone have not done for me. he is really a great man contact him now.
babavictorherbalhealinghome@outlook.com he is waiting for you.+23408165028579
Truthfully i was tested HIV + positive last 3 years. I keep on managing the drugs i usually purchase from the health care agency to keep me healthy and strengthen, i tried all i can too make this disease leave me alone, but unfortunately it keep on eating me up this is what i caused myself, for allowing my frank make sex to me insecurely without protection, although i never knew he is HIV positive. So last few 4 days i came in contact with a lively article on the internet on how this Powerful Herb Healer get her well and healed. So as a patient i knew this will took my life 1 day, and i need to live with other friends and relatives too. So i copied out the Dr PAUL the traditional healer’s via email: okonofua_solution_tem99@hotmail.com and I mailed him immediately, in a little while he mail me back that i was welcome to his temple home were by all what i seek for are granted. I was please at that time. And i continue with him, he took some few details from me and told me that he shall get back to as soon as he is through with my work. I was very happy as heard that from him. So Yesterday, as i was just coming from my friends house, Dr EMEN called me to go for checkup in the hospital and see his marvelous work that it is now HIV negative, i was very glad to hear that from him, so i quickly rush down to the nearest hospital to found out, only to hear from my hospital doctor called HARRISON that i am now HIV NEGATIVE. I jump up at him with the test note, he ask me how does it happen and i recede to him all i went through with Dr PAUL EMEN I am now glad, so i am a gentle type of person that need to share this testimonies to everyone who seek for healing, because once you get calm and quiet, so the disease get to finish your life off he also cure other type of illness like diabetes, Harmonia, drug ab-date, epilepsy e.t.c. So i will advise you to contact him Today for your healing at the above details: Email ID: okonofuatem99@gmail.com CONTACT HIM NOW TO SAVE YOUR LIFE ones again thanks to DR PAUL EMEN for HE IS SO POWERFUL AND HELPFUL.
Well all I can say is what I witness and what happen to me also thanks to the doctor would help me out with hiv/aids cure I always think am useless since I have this hiv I was not myself but thanks to the great DR.ABEGBE would bring me out of the sorrow, one of my friend who was cure by this great doctor introduce me to him am and give me, his email, my friend inform me about the necessary things for the cure because she was also cure by him I was so happy when my friend show me her result I believe on this without know him I believe this man will also help a poor lady like me, will were on the issue on till final the man was free to attend to me I tell he everything how I get the hiv, and the time, and also inform him that it was a friend that introduce me to him the man was so happy my friend stay to his promise, as he also help me and also ask me to do what my friend did well for me I think the good and wideness place to share the good news is internet, and I bring my own here am here to inform you all that will are save with doctor ABEGBE the only man that I witness he cure hiv/aids this man emails are DR.ABEGBESPELLHOME@HOTMAIL.COM OR DR.ABEGBESPELLLHOME@HOTMAIL.COM +2348113017989
Truthfully i was tested HIV + positive last 3 years. I keep on managing the drugs i usually purchase from the health care agency to keep me healthy and strengthen, i tried all i can too make this disease leave me alone, but unfortunately it keep on eating me up this is what i caused myself, for allowing my frank make sex to me insecurely without protection, although i never knew he is HIV positive. So last few 4 days i came in contact with a lively article on the internet on how this Powerful Herb Healer get her well and healed. So as a patient i knew this will took my life 1 day, and i need to live with other friends and relatives too. So i copied out the DR.OLUBAMSPELLHOME@GMAIL DR.OLUBAMSPELLHOME@LIVE.COM BELLO the traditional healer’s via email: DR.OLUBAMSPELLHOME@GMAIL DR.OLUBAMSPELLHOME@LIVE.COM and I mailed him immediately, in a little while he mail me back that i was welcome to his temple home were by all what i seek for are granted. I was please at that time. And i continue with him, he took some few details from me and told me that he shall get back to as soon as he is through with my work. I was very happy as heard that from him. So Yesterday, as i was just coming from my friends house, DR.OLUBAMSPELLHOME@GMAIL DR.OLUBAMSPELLHOME@LIVE.COM called me to go for checkup in the hospital and see his marvelous work that it is now HIV negative, i was very glad to hear that from him, so i quickly rush down to the nearest hospital to found out, only to hear from my hospital doctor called CLARK PENA that i am now HIV NEGATIVE. I jump up at him with the test note, he ask me how does it happen and i recede to him all i went through with Dr UMORU BELLO I am now glad, so i am a gentle type of person that need to share this testimonies to everyone who seek for healing, because once you get calm and quiet, so the disease get to finish your life off. So i will advise you to contact him Today for your healing at the above details: Email ID: DR.OLUBAMSPELLHOME@GMAIL DR.OLUBAMSPELLHOME@LIVE.COM CONTACT HIM NOW TO SAVE YOUR LIFE if you want ask any question my email: NELLYMOLLY333@GMAIL.COM AND ALSO TONTODIKENOLLYWOOD@GMAIL.COM DR.OLUBAMSPELLHOME@LIVE.COM i am so glad so to answer any body in my formal statues. ones again thanks to DR olubam BELLO for HE IS SO POWERFUL AND HELPFUL.
this is a testimony i have been HIV positive for over 8years when i had to contact my brother who lives in Africa and asked him if i can find some one that can cure HIV he told me that they is a herbalist in the country who gives the cure for free and he gave me the email of the herbalist and which i emailed him and he told me not to worry and gave me the concoction which i took for over two weeks and after i finished i when to the hospital for a test and after the results i was found free i had to travel over to go and meet him to thank him for the good thing he has done to me and my family don’t forget to check on him this is his email DR.OLUBAMSPELLHOME@GMAIL.COM or DR.OLUBAMSPELLHOME@LIVE.COM you can contact him any time and you shall be free .
My name is Lola from South Africa, my story goes like this i traveled out to USA to look for jobs from there i contaminated HIV which was in my body for the past seven years, because of that i loose my jobs and my husband run away from me. i looked for a solution out but no one can help me, i went to some different churches herbalist but no solution came out, until i met a friend who directed me to a doctor called dr.zack balo so i message him an all he told me the steps to follow then i respected him and follow the procedures so now as am telling you now i am being healed from HIV sickness the dr is specialized in HIV sickness here is now your opportunity for you to also be healed like me email him at wiseindividualspell@gmail.com or call him +2348078927387.
Good day viewer,i want to use this opportunity to shear my testimony to everyone on this forum, my name is Charles from Alabama USA, I have been suffering from HIV/Aids for over 5years now,my family and friends left because of the sickness. i have spent all the money i have to make sure i get well again,but there was no solution.until last month January 20th 2014, I came in contact with a traditional doctor also known as a chief priest on a newspaper who is called Dr favor who has help so much people to cure their HIV aids and different kind of disease, firstly i taught it was a joke,i never believe him,i just contact him to know if he can reeling help me or not.i email him,and he reply me and said that if i am ready for this work and i told him yes, and he collected my details and told me that,he will take to his gods for solution, after he has finished consulting his oracle he will let me know,and tell me how he is going to carrying on with the casting of the HIV disease out of life.after he have finish casting the disease,he told what to do and i obey him.he told me to go for a medical check up,and i did,to my greatness surprise i find out that I was not with any HIV disease anymore, my friends and families who left me before run back to me. I now found out that God in Heaven is using this man to bless and heal us all, he is a great and powerful man, again I say to you sir, that God almighty will uplift you and your great work you did for I and other people. Pl i will sincerely advice all HIV patient to contact this great powerful man called Dr favor for your solutions now at ‘favorspiritualspellcasttemple@outlook.com he will help you on your HIV problems and any kinds of diseases with is spiritual power and his tradition herb.if will have up to ten people like him,no body will suffer this disease again…email:’favorspiritualspellcasttemple@outlook.com
Hello my name is JULIET from ITALY, i want share my testimony to the public about a great man, DR. OFURE who help me out in serious illness I have HIV AID for good 5year and I was almost going to the end of my life due to the way my skin look like all I have in my mind is let me just give up because life is not interesting to me any longer but I just pray for god every day to accept my soul when ever I’m gone lucky to me my kids sister run to me that she found a doctor in the internet who can cure HIV AID she help me out on everything the man ask for my picture, so he can cast a spell on me from his temple after all he ask is done 2 hours later I started getting more stronger my blood start flow normally for 4 to 5 days I start getting Weight before a month my body start developing my skin start coming up after 2month I went for HIV test and I was tested negative I’m so happy that I can say I’m not a HIV patient if you have HIV AID or any sickness please for your save contact him for cure now spellcast5temple@gmail.com.
Or contact him through his mobile:07032617285
i will thank Mrs Bernelle for letting the world knows the powerful man that help her from AIDS disease. This was what i have all my life been waiting for since i was infected by HIV last 6 months. I always spend money for drugs always but still yet my weight becomes poorer and my joint always getting painful and inching all day. But when i met this comment last 3 days, i quickly contacted Dr ukpoyan the Traditional helper. He is from the western part of Africa, i didn’t spend much as i spent for drugs each day, and i for the fact truly reason this because my life was already as take by this disease called AIDs. Truly, when it was 9 o’clock on Monday this week he called me that his oracle urgently required some few life items to enable the disease wipe out successfully, then i was asked to send down 200 usd (). Which i did. He truly bought the items and surprisingly, yesterday afternoon Dr ukpoyan called me that my work has been finally done and it work out well. I was glad and he told me to rush down to my hospital for checkup. Which i really did, my brothers and sisters i went down crying because no one has ever done this to a person in life. Dr ukpoyan truly healed me. I was crying it was a dream to my eyes when the doctor said to me that I am HIV NEGATIVE. I am now a free born in life, am now like other people who now think things like human. For these days and forever, i will accept Dr ukpoyan as my father and my healer and helper. He is a great man. Thank you sir. I know i cant reward you. But my God in heaven can. Thank you sir once again. if you need he help you can contract he on: dr.ukpoyanspellhome@mail.com
Hello my name is Angela I want to give a testimony about my HIV virus that was cured by a great spell caster. Since last 5 months I have being a HIV AID patient. I never think I will live long again and I’m so grateful about him (Dr. ukpoyan) who cured my HIV AIDS last 3 weeks. I was in a great pain so I told one of my best friends; he told me that there is a great spell caster that can cure my HIV. I asked her if she had his email, she gave me his email, I emailed him he talked to me and he perform the necessary rituals and he told me that after 1 day I should go for a test. Which I did, when the doctor told me that am now HIV negative I couldn’t believe myself I went to see another doctor the result was still the same, I am now human on planet earth, so I emailed him and thanked him. Please if you are having a similar problem please visit him/contact him on dr.ukpoyanspellhome@gmail.com
hello, my name is Mass from united kingdom, i want to share this wonderful testimony to you guys in case you are in this same problem. i was suffering from HIV/AIDS for 1 year and 9 months until i meant Doctor ukpoyan who counseled me and told me he could cure me, i never believed him, i thought that there was never a cure for my deadly ailment. Doctor ukpoyan told me that his herbs could cure me, and then i decided to give it a try, he told me that once i start taking it, that it will only take me 1 day to be cured, and i believed him, after he gave me the medicine, behold i took it and i was cured in just 1 day, i even went for a test to confirm it and now i am very happy to tell you that i am now HIV/AIDS negative and i am also happy that i will not be celebrating this Christmas as a HIV/AIDS patient, so help me say a very big thank you to Doctor ukpoyan and God for saving me from the hands of the deadly ailment, if you also need help in this type of issues you are very free to contact him today through his private email: dr.ukpoyanspellhome@gmail.com
I was been suffering hardship from HIV/AIDS since 9yrs now, and i happen to have 2 kids for my husband, and now we cannot proceed to have another kids all because of my disease and now i have do all what a human like i and my husband can do just to get my disease healed, i have went to several places to seek for help not even one person could ever help, until i melt a comment on the daily news paper that was commented by Miss Marilyn about how this powerful traditional doctor help her get cured of the disease (HIV-AIDS) ” my fellow beloved” i firstly taught having a help from a spiritual traditional healer was a wrong idea, but i think of these, will i continue to stress on these disease all day when i have someone to help me save my” so i gather all my faiths and put in all interest to contact him through his Email address at drekpenspelltemple@g mail.com , so after i have mailed him of helping get my disease cured, i respond to me fast as possible that i should not be afraid, that he is a truthful and powerful doctor which i firstly claimed him to be. So after all set has been done, he promise me that i will be healed but on a condition that i provide him some items and obeyed all his oracle said. I did all by accepting his oracles fact and only to see that the following week drekpenspelltemple mail me on my mail box that my work is successfully done with his powers, i was first shocked and later arise to be the happiest woman on earth after i have concluded my final test on the hospital by my doctor that i am now HIV- Negative. My papers for check are with me and now i am happy and glad for his miraculous help and power.
With these i must to everyone who might seek for any help, either for HIV cure or much more to contact him now at these following email now,
Email: drekpenspelltemple@gmail.com
” sir thank you so much for your immediate cure of my disease, i must say for curing my disease, i owe you in return. Thanks and be blessed sir.
His Email address is:
drekpenspelltemple@gmail.com
Truthfully, i was tested HIV + positive last 3years.DR KOBOKO is the only Dr who could ever get my HIV-AIDS cured with his healing spell, i have tried almost everything but i could’nt find any solution on my disease, despite all these happening to me, i always spend alot to buy a HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one day i was just browsing on the internet when i come accross a great post of !Michelle! who truly said that she was been diagnose with HIV and was healed that very week through the help of these great powerful healing spell doctor, sometime i really wonder why people called him “making imposibility posible”. So i quickly contacted him, and he ask me some few questions, he said a word i will never forget that anyone who contacted him is ! always getting his or her healing in just 6 hours after doing all he ask you, so i was amazed all the time i heard that from him, so i did all things only to see that at the very day which he said i will be healed, all the strenght that has left me before rush back and i becomes very strong and healthy, this disease almost kills my life all because of me, so i went to hospital to give the final test to the disease and the doctor said i am HIV negative, i am very amazed and happy about the healing Dr KOBOKO gave to me from the ancient part of africa, you can email him now for your own healing too at: dr.koboko@gmail.com http://www.drkobokospellcaster.blogspot.com
Thank you sir for healing me from HIV, i am Doris Carter.
This is how a great spell caster helped me in getting rid of my HIV disease; I was diagnosed of this disease for over three years without knowing until January this year. I thought all hope is lost, I was down I couldn’t join my colleagues in doing some certain things, truly I was in a great pain, I tried all my best to be happy again but I can’t, until a good friend of mine introduced a great spell caster to me who is Dr. LOKUJU, saying that she saw many testimonies on how he helped people getting rid of their HIV Virus he gave me his email which is DR.LOKUJUSPELLHOME@HOTMAIL.COM I spoke to him and being a kind man he is he quickly answered me. I told him my problems, he asked me to buy some items, and though I couldn’t find the items I sent him the money to buy the items for me. Which he did successfully, he cast the spell and asked me to go for medical checkup which I did, I didn’t believe when the doctor told me that am HIV negative, truly am still short of words, I thank Dr. LOKUJU for the great deeds, if you are having a similar problem please contact him DR.LOKUJUSPELLHOME@HOTMAIL.COM or call +2348108606607
I am miss JUDITH from USA, i never believe that HIV AID cure is real on till i got in contact with Dr Amin Hamza, my HIV started six years ago, i was even waiting for death because all my money went out for drugs, which keep me till today, one day i saw in the internet that HIV cure is out i then email Dr Amin Hamza, and he prepared out the herb drug for me which i took, after taking it he told me to go to the hospital which i did, could you believe that i was confirm HIV negative after the test and i went to another hospital and it was also negative as the same. if you have this kind of problem and you want to be free from it please contact this doctor with this email address drcuresickness@gmail.com, he is the best HIV cure you will find in the whole world. thank you Dr Amin Hamza am free now.
Truthfully, i was tested HIV + positive last 3years. I keep on managing the drugs i usually purchase from the health care agency to keep me healthy and strenghtful, i tried all i can too make this disease leave me alone, but unfortunately, it keep on eating up my life, this is what i caused myself, for allowing my fiance have sex with me insecurely without protection. Although i never knew he is HIV positive.
So last few 4days i came in contact with a lively article on the internet on how this Powerful Herb Healer get her well and healed. So as a patient i knew this will took my life one day, and i need to live with other friends and relatives too. So i copied out the Dr Koboko Yya the traditional healer’s email id: dr.koboko(at)gmail.com and I mailed him immediately, in a little while he mail me back that i was welcome to his temple home were by all what i seek for are granted. I was please at that time. And i continue with him, he took some few details from me and told me that he shall get back to me as soon as he is through with my work.
I was very happy as heard that from him. So Yesterday, as i was just coming from my friends house, Dr koboko Yya called me to go for checkup in the hospital and see his marvelous work that it is now HIV negative, i was very glad to hear that from him, so i quickly rush down to the nearest hospital to found out, only to hear from my hospital doctor called Browning Lewis that i am now HIV NEGATIVE. I jump up at him with the test note, he ask me how does it happen and i recede to him all i went through with Dr Koboko Yya I am now glad, so i am a gentle type of person that need to share this testimonies to everyone who seek for healing, because once you get calm and quiet, so the disease get to finish your life off.
So i will advice you contact him today for your healing at the above details: Email ID: dr.koboko(at)gmail.com CONTACT HIM NOW TO SAVE YOUR LIFE: dr.koboko(at)gmail.com AS HE IS SO POWERFUL AND HELPFUL TO ALL THAT HAVE THIS SICKNESS… http://www.drkobokospellcaster.blogspot.com
Hello” thank God for the wonderful healing spell power which Dr ABEGBE render to my life which oracle support, i was been diagnosed with HIV-AIDS over 7years now which has lead me to unemployment and loosing my relationship with my fiance after he heard that i am suffering from the VIRUS, i tried begging him to allow me stays with him, but he still insist on letting me out of his home, until a friend of mine on Facebook from SOUTH AFRICA told me more about Dr ABEGBE the great healer, that he is going to help restore and healed my diseased with his powerful healing spell, she send me of Dr ABEGBE email address and i quickly contacted him, and he replied to after 30mins of my message that my disease is a little and minor disease, that he will solved the disease immediately only if i can accept all he requested from, i told him yes, because truly i know that ” HIV-AIDS IS A WICKED AND DEADLY DISEASE I EVER KNOWS “. so i did all he want from me and surprisingly on Friday last week Dr ABEGBE called me that my problems is solved that i should hurry up to the hospital for a checkup, which i truly really did, i confirm from my doctor that i am now NEGATIVE AND NOT LONG +, I jump up and was crying heavily because truly the disease drive alot of things away from my life, my friends, my cousin, my fiance and relatives, but now since i was confirm NEGATIVE- my lost friends and fiance has been back to me begging for forgiveness, i have forgiven them and now we are now best of friend. again i will say to Dr ABEGBE that he is blessed and may the almighty God which i serve raise him and his family to the higher level in life. Thank and god bless. Please email Dr ABEGBE for healing and solution now at = DR.ABEGBESPELLHOME@HOTMAIL.COM +2348113017989
Mr. Brooks: Every year on Dec. 1st I think of many friends who died from complications of AIDS during early days of the pandemic.
The sorrow felt during that time is not less.
I have used my sorrow as catalyst to create theatre & storytelling works to raise awareness about the disease, and the social complexities within our
families, community, & churches.
My prayer continues to be:
“Lord, don’t let me be accepting
Please help me thank dr.obudo for his good work I really believe HIV have cure I was HIV positive over since 1year plus before I come across a comment dr.obudo that he have cure to any disease and virus but when I saw it i have it in mind that he can’t cure HIV I just decided to give a try I contact him that night lucky to me he said yes but I don’t believe him I think it was a scam or some thing like that but I still hold on to see the work of dr.obudo if he is saying the true he ask for different thing and some question about me I give him all the detail he needed and I wait to see his reply to my problem after all the thing is done he ask me to go for check up I went for hiv test I cant believe I was negative thanks dr.obudo for help me for not dying at this young age if you need help contact him now dr.obudospellhome@gmail.com call +2348109792351
MY HIV HEALING TESTIMONY
My mouth is short of words, i am so so happy because Dr.obudo
has healed me from HIV ailment which i have been suffering from the past 5years now, i have spend alot when getting drugs from the hospital to keep me healthy, i have tried all means in life to always i can become Hiv negative one day, but there was no answer until i found Dr from Dr.obudo the paris of african who provide me some healing spell that he uses to help me, now i am glad telling everyone that i am now HIV Negative, i am very very happy, thank you Dr.obudo for helping my life comes back newly without anyform of crisis, may the good lord that i serve blessed you Dr.obudo and equip you to the higher grade for healing my life. i am so amazed. so i will announced to everyone in this whole world that is HIV positive to please follow my advice and get healed on time, because we all knows that HIV disease is a deadly type,contact Dr.obudo for your Hiv healing spell today at: dr.obudospellhome@gmail.com…. He will be always happy to assist you online and ensure you get healed on time, contact Dr.obudo today for your healing spell immediately, thank you sir: dr.obudospellhome@gmail.com call +2348109792351
Hello let me share this testimony to the world to hear about him too this man really exit I was hiv positive over 9year I have being in medication and I try to look for cure to my problem and I go through internet doctor and I found a tradition doctor named DR.obudo I contacted him for help he give me all his laws and rule that if I get cured I should write about him and that is what am doing now, this man ask for some information about me, which I give him this man cure me from HIV what a great man thank for your help when he get the information he told me that he is about to work on it 20 to 30 minute this man email me and told me what to do for the curing which I did after all the things needed for the cure is provide the man call me in 45mins later and tell me to go for test what a great day to me I was negative thanks dr.obudo you can contact him now dr.obudospellhome@gmail.com OR dr.obudospellhome@gmail.com call +2348109792351
Please help me thank dr.obudo for his good work I really believe HIV
have cure I was HIV positive over since 1year plus before I come
across a comment dr.obudo that he have cure to any disease and virus
but when I saw it i have it in mind that he can’t cure HIV I just
decided to give a try I contact him that night lucky to me he said yes
but I don’t believe him I think it was a scam or some thing like that
but I still hold on to see the work of dr.obudo if he is saying the
true he ask for different thing and some question about me I give him
all the detail he needed and I wait to see his reply to my problem
after all the thing is done he ask me to go for check up I went for
hiv test I cant believe I was negative thanks dr.obudo for help me
for not dying at this young age if you need help contact him now
dr.obudospellhome@gmail.com call +2348109792351