$2.1 Billion Mortgage Settlement with Ocwen Loan Servicing

|
Attorney General Kamala D. Harris has announced a $2.1 billion multistate and federal settlement with Ocwen Financial Corporation and Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC (Ocwen) over alleged mortgage servicing misconduct.
The settlement makes California homeowners eligible to receive up to $268 million in first lien principal reductions and nearly $23 million in cash payments to borrowers.
“This settlement will help homeowners who’ve been misled while trying to modify their Ocwen mortgages,” said Harris, “But our work isn’t done. Too many California families are still coping with uncooperative banks and mortgage service providers. My office will continue to fight on their behalf.”
The settlement resolves allegations that Ocwen engaged in robo-signing, “dual tracking” of borrowers seeking loan modifications, and other misconduct in the course of its mortgage servicing activities. The settlement also resolves similar allegations against Homeward Residential, Inc. and Litton Loan Servicing, LP, which Ocwen acquired.
Ocwen holds nearly 390,000 loans in California, of which 12% are underwater. Ocwen holds approximately 6% of all California underwater loans.
The national settlement requires Ocwen to pay $125 million to borrowers whose homes were foreclosed between 2009 and 2012 and commit to $2 billion in first lien principal reduction loan modifications over the next three years. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau was the lead agency for the negotiations. The settlement was signed by 49 states and the District of Columbia, including California.
Joe Smith, who served as the Monitor for last year’s National Mortgage Settlement, will monitor the settlement nationally and Katie Porter, who heads the California Monitor’s office, will monitor the settlement in California.
The Ocwen settlement does not grant immunity from criminal offenses and would not affect criminal prosecutions. The agreement does not prevent homeowners or investors from pursuing individual, institutional or class action civil cases. The agreement also preserves the authority of state attorneys general and federal agencies to investigate and pursue other aspects of the mortgage crisis, including securities cases.
In some cases, Ocwen will contact borrowers directly regarding principal reductions. However, borrowers should contact Ocwen to obtain more information about principal reductions and whether they qualify under terms of this settlement. A settlement administrator will contact qualified borrowers associated with foreclosed loans regarding cash payments.
For more information about the settlement, CA Ocwen borrowers can call 1-800-337-6695 and email ConsumerRelief@Ocwen.com. The California Department of Justice also have more information at oag.ca.gov.
I’m Anderson wind a resident 2270 Paul Wayne Haggerty Road, New Orleans, LA 70114.I want to share this great testimony on how I got my loan from TYLER J0NNES LOAN AND INVESTMENT COMPANY INT…my family were driven out of our home because I couldn’t pay my bills anymore. After been scammed by various companies online and denied a loan by my bank as well as credit unions I visited. My kids were taken by the foster care; I was all alone in the street. Until a day I shamefully walked into an old school mate who introduced me to this God fearing loan company (TYLER JONNES LOAN COMPANY). At first I told him that I am not ready to take any risk of requesting a loan online anymore, but he assured me that I will receive my loan from them. On a second thought, due to my homelessness I took a trial and applied for the loan, I’d filled the loan application form and proceeded with all that was requested of me, luckily as God would have it, I was granted a loan of $175,000.00 which I applied from this company and I’m glad I took the risk and applied for the loan. My kids have been given back to me and now I own a home and a business of my own. All gratitude goes to TYLER JONNES a God sent Loan Lender for giving a meaning to my life when I had lost all hope, so I made a vow to myself that I will keep testifying on the internet on how I got my fortunate life changing loan. Therefore without reservation, I strongly recommend TYLER JONNES LOAN COMPANY for anyone who needs a loan. You can get in contact with this great company via email at tylerjonnesloancompany@yahoo.com
Hello my name is Evelyn, yesterday i applied for a Christmas loan from Capital Funding, and the same day i applied i receive my loan in my BOA Bank account so i will advise people out there that need Christmas loan for the kids should apply from the company because they are Legitimate and guarantee loan company email: (vivaloancompanies@gmail.com ) for more details.
DO YOU NEED AN URGENT LOAN FOR XMAS!!!!!!
Call us today (+1 970-366-3244)
Compliments of the day,
Are you a business man or woman? Do you need a loan to start up your own business? Do you need a loan to settle your debts
or pay off your bills? Do you need funds to finance your project? We Offer guaranteed loan services of any amount
Please contact us for your secure and unsecured Loan with an Interest rate of 2.00%, Interested applicants should Contact us via email: ((lukesabestianloans@gmail.com)) or (lukesebastianloans@cash4u.com) Call us today (+1 970-366-3244)
Are you a business man or woman? Are you in any financial mess or do you need funds to start up your own business? Do you need a loan to start a nice Small Scale and medium business? Do you have a low credit score and you are finding it hard to obtain capital loan from local banks and other financial institutes?. solution to your financial problem is Dr. Luke Sebastian Our program is the quickest way to get what you need in a snap. Reduce your payments to ease the strain on your monthly expenses.
**Are you financially squeezed?
**Do you seek funds to pay off credits and debts?
**Do you seek finance to set up your own business?
**Are you in need of private or business loans for various purposes?
**Do you seek loans to carry out large projects?
We offer a wide range of financial services which includes: Business Planning, Commercial and Development Finance, Properties Mortgages, Home loans, business loans, bad credit loans, commercial loans, start-up- working capital loans, construction loans ,car loans, hotel loans, student loans, personal loans, Debts Consolidation Loans with low interest rate at 2.00%
Yours Sincerely,
Dr. Luke Sebastian
(lukesabestianloans@gmail.com) or (lukesebastianloans@cash4u.com) Call us today (+1 970-366-3244)
Fidelity Loan Finance is a government approved credit firm, we give out loans to individuals and organizations with an interest rate of 2% world wide. Get back to me if you are interested fore further details through this mail box: fidlfin@live.com
To Whom it may concern!!!
Are you a businessman woman? Are you in any financial mess or you need funds to start your own business? or to pay off your bills or start a good business? Contact us on davidmike756@gmail.com. You can also Text or Call Our Head Office In United state of America on +19513561932.
required to fill the info :
Name—-
Amount—-
Duration—-
Phone number—
Country—
Regards,
FROM: DAVID MIKE Loan Company
+19513561932.
DO YOU NEED AN URGENT LOAN FOR XMAS!!!!!!
Compliments of the day,
Are you a business man or woman? Do you need a loan to start up your own business? Do you need a loan to settle your debts
or pay off your bills? Do you need funds to finance your project? We Offer guaranteed loan services of any amount
Please contact us for your secure and unsecured Loan with an Interest rate of 2.00%, Interested applicants should Contact us via email: (lukesebastianloans@cash4u.com) or (lukesabestianloans@gmail.com)
Are you a business man or woman? Are you in any financial mess or do you need funds to start up your own business? Do you need a loan to start a nice Small Scale and medium business? Do you have a low credit score and you are finding it hard to obtain capital loan from local banks and other financial institutes?. solution to your financial problem is Dr. Luke Sebastian Our program is the quickest way to get what you need in a snap. Reduce your payments to ease the strain on your monthly expenses.
**Are you financially squeezed?
**Do you seek funds to pay off credits and debts?
**Do you seek finance to set up your own business?
**Are you in need of private or business loans for various purposes?
**Do you seek loans to carry out large projects?
We offer a wide range of financial services which includes: Business Planning, Commercial and Development Finance, Properties Mortgages, Home loans, business loans, bad credit loans, commercial loans, start-up- working capital loans, construction loans ,car loans, hotel loans, student loans, personal loans, Debts Consolidation Loans with low interest rate at 2.00%
Yours Sincerely,
Dr. Luke Sebastian
(lukesebastianloans@cash4u.com) or (lukesabestianloans@gmail.com)
Hello Every One,
My Name is Mrs, Malayviza Grall , i live in USA and life is worth living comfortably for me and my family now and i really have never seen goodness shown to me this much in my life as i am a struggling mum with three kids and i have been going through a serious problem as my husband encountered a terrible accident last two weeks, and the doctors states that he needs to undergo a delicate surgery for him to be able to walk again and i could not afford the bill for his surgery then i went to the bank for a loan and they turn me down stating that i have no credit card, from there i run to my father and he was not able to help, then when i was browsing through yahoo answers and i came across a loan lender Mr.Johnson Kithendu who provides loans at an affordable interest rate and i have been hearing about so many scams on the Internet but at this my desperate situation, i had no choice than to give it an attempt and surprisingly it was all like a dream, i received a loan of $47,000 USD and i payed for my husband surgery and thank GOD today he is okay and can walk and is working and the burden is longer so much on me any more and we can feed well and my family is happy today and i said to my self that i will shout aloud to the world of the wonders of GOD to me through this GOD fearing lender Mr.Johnson Kithendu and i will advise anyone in genuine and serious need of loan to contact this GOD fearing man via ( johnsonkithendu007@gmail.com ) and i want you all to pray for this man for me
Mrs, Malayviza Grall
I’m Sophie David by name. I live in Netherlands, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful because there are scammers everywhere.Few months ago I was financially strained, and due to my desperation I was scammed by several online lenders. I had almost lost hope until a friend of mine referred me to a very reliable lender called Mrs Mary Smart who lend me an unsecured loan of € 250,000 under 2hours without any stress. If you are in need of any kind of loan just contact him now via:marysmartservice@yahoo.com I‘m using this medium to alert all loan seekers because of the hell I passed through in the hands of those fraudulent lenders. And I don’t wish even my enemy to pass through such hell that I passed through in the hands of those fraudulent online lenders,i will also want you to help me pass this information to others who are also in need of a loan once you have also receive your loan from Mrs Mary Smart i pray that God should give her long life.
God bless him forever
Sophie David
Testimony on how i got my loan
Compliments of the day,
Are you a business man or woman? Do you need a loan to start up your own business? Do you need a loan to settle your debts
or pay off your bills? Do you need funds to finance your project? We Offer guaranteed loan services of any amount
Please contact us for your secure and unsecured Loan at an Interest rate of 2.00%, Interested applicants should Contact us via email: (jamesgavinloanhome@gmail.com) or (Jamesgavinloanhome@solution4u.com)
Are you a business man or woman? Are you in any financial mess or do you need funds to start up your own business? Do you need a loan to start a nice Small Scale and medium business? Do you have a low credit score and you are finding it hard to obtain capital loan from local banks and other financial institutes?. Our program is the quickest way to get what you need in a snap. Reduce your payments to ease the strain on your monthly expenses. Gain flexibility with which you can use for any purpose – from vacations, to education, to unique purchases
**Are you financially squeezed?
**Do you seek funds to pay off credits and debts?
**Do you seek finance to set up your own business?
**Are you in need of private or business loans for various purposes?
**Do you seek loans to carry out large projects?
We offer a wide range of financial services which includes: Business Planning, Commercial and Development Finance, Properties and Mortgages, Debt Consolidation Loans, Business Loans, Private loans, Home Refinancing, Hotel Loans student loans with low interest rate at 2.00%
Yours Sincerely,
Dr. James Gavin
(jamesgavinloanhome@gmail.com) or (Jamesgavinloanhome@solution4u.com)
Hello My Dear,
i am Peggy Proost from Los Angele’s in United State of America am testifying of a company that have human feeling and God fearing person, who i meet in yahoo answer in not less than 48 hours ,i was looking for a private Loan company where i can get a loan of about 200,000us dollars .so i saw someone testifying for a company that give her a loan of about 80,000us dollars within 24 banking hours’ Then i contact the company because i don’t believe in testimony, so i just say let me try if the company can help out of my financial problem, Mr. Tony Seth mail me and he said i should fill the form that was send to me that will enable them proceed on the loan immediately and i did and i follow all the process with they give me , so to my greatest surprise the loan was transfer to my bank account not less than 24 hour. I don’t know the kind of financial problem that you are having or you are have a dream of having your own house. this is the company that can make your dream come true email them today at tonysethloanfirm007@gmail.com and you will be happy as i am today.
Mrs Peggy Proost
Hello Every One, I am Mr. Braun Gerhard Manfred From USA, I quickly want to use this medium to shear a testimony on how God directed me to a Legit and real loan lender who have helped me and make my life turned from grass to grace, from being poor to a rich and successful man who can now boast of a healthy and wealthy life without stress or financial difficulties. After so many months of trying to get a loan on the internet and was scammed the sum of $17.214 i became so desperate in getting a loan from a legit loan lender online who will not add to my pains, then i decided to contact a friend of mine who recently got a loan online, we discussed about the issue and to our conclusion he told me about a man called Jackson Mark who is the C.E.O of Jackson Mark Loan Company So i applied for a loan sum of (350.000.00 USD) with low interest rate of 3%, so the loan was approved easily without stress and all the preparations where made concerning the loan transfer and in less than two(3) days the loan was deposited into my bank so i want to advice any one in need of a loan to quickly contact him via (jmcredit120@gmail.com) i pray that God ad more blessings to his life and to everybody around him if you are interested you can contact him.
I’m Rose Albert by name. I live in Texas USA, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful because there are scammers everywhere.Few months ago I was financially strained, and due to my desperation I was scammed by several online lenders. I had almost lost hope until a friend of mine referred me to a very reliable lender called Mrs.Mary Clark who lend me an unsecured loan of $75,000 under 2hours without any stress. If you are in need of any kind of loan just contact him now via: maryclarkservice1@yahoo.com I‘m using this medium to alert all loan seekers because of the hell I passed through in the hands of those fraudulent lenders. And I don’t wish even my enemy to pass through such hell that I passed through in the hands of those fraudulent online lenders,i will also want you to help me pass this information to others who are also in need of a loan once you have also receive your loan from Mrs.Mary Clark, i pray that God should give her long .God bless her forever.
INFORMATION/TESTIMONY ON HOW I GOT A LIFE-CHANGING LOAN FROM EMINENT JOSH WORLD LOANS INC… (joshloancompany@yahoo.com OR +1 215-874-8060)
I’m Walter J. Macias resident at 2270 Paul Wayne Haggerty Road, New Orleans, LA 70114. I am a single Dad with kids to look after. I will like to share this great testimony on how I got my loan from JOSH WORLD LOANS INC…when my family were driven out of our home because I couldn’t pay my bills anymore. After been scammed by various companies online and denied a loan by my bank as well as credit unions I visited. My kids were taken by the foster care; I was all alone in the street. Until a day I shamefully walked into an old school mate who introduced me to this God fearing loan company (JOSH LOAN COMPANY). At first I told him that I am not ready to take any risk of requesting a loan online anymore, but he assured me that I will receive my loan from them. On a second thought, due to my homelessness I took a trial and applied for the loan, I actually filled the loan application form and proceeded with all that was requested of me, luckily as God would have it, I was granted a loan of $75,000.00 which I applied from this company and I’m glad I took the risk and applied for the loan. My kids have been given back to me and now I own a home and a business of my own. All gratitude goes to EMINENT JOSH a God sent Loan Lender for giving a meaning to my life when I had lost all hope, so I made a vow to myself that I will keep testifying on the internet on how I got my fortunate life changing loan. Therefore without reservation, I strongly recommend JOSH LOAN COMPANY for anyone who needs a loan and BE FREE FROM SCAMS OVER THE INTERNET. You can get in contact with this great company via email at joshloancompany@yahoo.com or Call/Text them on +1 215-874-8060…
INFORMATION/TESTIMONY ON HOW I GOT A LIFE-CHANGING LOAN FROM EMINENT JOSH WORLD LOANS INC… (joshloancompany@yahoo.com OR +1 215-874-8060)
I’m Walter J. Macias resident at 2270 Paul Wayne Haggerty Road, New Orleans, LA 70114. I am a single Dad with kids to look after. I will like to share this great testimony on how I got my loan from JOSH WORLD LOANS INC…when my family were driven out of our home because I couldn’t pay my bills anymore. After been scammed by various companies online and denied a loan by my bank as well as credit unions I visited. My kids were taken by the foster care; I was all alone in the street. Until a day I shamefully walked into an old school mate who introduced me to this God fearing loan company (JOSH LOAN COMPANY). At first I told him that I am not ready to take any risk of requesting a loan online anymore, but he assured me that I will receive my loan from them. On a second thought, due to my homelessness I took a trial and applied for the loan, I actually filled the loan application form and proceeded with all that was requested of me, luckily as God would have it, I was granted a loan of $75,000.00 which I applied from this company and I’m glad I took the risk and applied for the loan. My kids have been given back to me and now I own a home and a business of my own. All gratitude goes to EMINENT JOSH a God sent Loan Lender for giving a meaning to my life when I had lost all hope, so I made a vow to myself that I will keep testifying on the internet on how I got my fortunate life changing loan. Therefore without reservation, I strongly recommend JOSH LOAN COMPANY for anyone who needs a loan and BE FREE FROM SCAMS OVER THE INTERNET. You can get in contact with this great company via email at joshloancompany@yahoo.com or Call/Text them on +1 215-874-8060
Testimony”” You should not miss this opportunity [My name is Mrs. Sandra Kate. I live in Canada and i am a happy woman today? and i told my self that any lender that rescue my family from our poor situation, i will refer any person that is looking for loan to him, he gave me happiness to me and my family.I was in need of a loan of $50,000.00 to start my life all over again as i am a single mother with 3 kids. I have been searching for a loan to settle my debts for the past three months all I met scammed and took my money until I finally met a God sent Lender. I never thought that there are still genuine loan lenders on the internet but to my greatest surprise i got my loan without wasting much time.I met this honest and GOD fearing man loan lender that help me with a loan of $50,000.00 Canada Dollar. He is a GOD fearing man, if you are in need of loan to solve your problems and you will pay back the loan please contact him tell him that is Mrs.Sandra Kate that refer you to him. Contact Mr. john mark , via email: ( johnmarkfinancialfunds@yahoo.com )
Do you Need Personal Loan?
Do you Need Business Loan?
Are you in need of a loan?
Do you want to pay off your bills?
Do you want to be financially stable?
email( mikesmithloan@outlook.com )
Fill The Application Form.
1)Full Name:
2)Country:
3)State:
4)Address:
5)Sex:
6)Occupation:
7)Amount needed:
8)Loan duration:
9)Loan purpose:
10)Telephone:
Are you seeking for financial assistance of any kind? We are a private loan firm that provides all types of loan/funding for all those who desire for financial aid. If interested please give us a feedback with loan amount needed and purpose for loan as well as repayment period/time and telephone frame you require the loan.Reply Directly to this Email (steve.mccclaren309@gmail.com)
Welcome To Dr. Powell Garcia Loan Service…
Are you a business man or woman? Are you in any financial mess or do you need funds to start up your own business? Do you need a loan to start a nice Small Scale and medium business? Do you have a low credit score and you are finding it hard to obtain capital loan from local banks and other financial institutes? Here comes a chance to get your dream loan The Terms and Conditions are very simple and considerate.Our loans are well insured for maximum security is our priority, Our leading goal is to help you get the services you deserve you will never regret anything in this loan transaction because i will make you smile through out this loan transaction.
Our company has recorded a lot of breakthroughs in the provision of first class financial services to our clients, especially in the area of Loan syndication and capital provision for individuals and companies. We have brought ailing industries back to life and we back good business ideas by providing funds for their up start Reduce your payments to ease the strain on your monthly expenses. Gain flexibility with which you can use for any purpose – from vacations, to education, to unique purchases
We offer a wide range of financial services which includes: Business Planning, Commercial and Development Finance, Properties and Mortgages, Debt Consolidation Loans, Business Loans, Private loans,car loans, hotel loans, student loans, personal loans Home Refinancing Loans with low interest rate @2% per annul for individuals, companies and corporate bodies. Get the best for your family and own your dream home as well with our General Loan scheme.
Interested applicants should Contact us via email: (dr.powellgarcialoans@gmail.com)
(Website: http://powellgarcialoans.bravesites.com)
Welcome To Dr. Powell Garcia Loan Service…
Are you a business man or woman? Are you in any financial mess or do you need funds to start up your own business? Do you need a loan to start a nice Small Scale and medium business? Do you have a low credit score and you are finding it hard to obtain capital loan from local banks and other financial institutes? The Terms and Conditions are very simple and considerate.You will never regret anything in this loan transaction because i will make you smile
Our company has recorded a lot of breakthroughs in the provision of first class financial services to our clients, especially in the area of Loan syndication and capital provision for individuals and companies. We have brought ailing industries back to life and we back good business ideas by providing funds for their up start Reduce your payments to ease the strain on your monthly expenses. Gain flexibility with which you can use for any purpose – from vacations, to education, to unique purchases
We offer a wide range of financial services which includes: Business Planning, Commercial and Development Finance, Properties and Mortgages, Debt Consolidation Loans, Business Loans, Private loans,car loans, hotel loans, student loans, personal loans Home Refinancing Loans with low interest rate @2% per annul for individuals, companies and corporate bodies. Get the best for your family and own your dream home as well with our General Loan scheme.
Interested applicants should Contact us via email: (dr.powellgarcialoans@gmail.com)
(Website: http://powellgarcialoans.bravesites.com)
Attn:Customer
You are welcome to wayneloanservicees,We offer loan to honest and God fearing people.we offer loan to people on bad credit,home improvement loan, personal and business loan, student looking for financial help and to companies etc with a very low interest rate and with or without collateral.If any one have interested in taking this loan should contact us VIA Email wayneloanservicees@gmail.com
********************************************** *********
BORROWERS INFORMATION
Full name:
Country:
Address:
Age:
Fax Number:
Occupation:
Marital status:
Current Status at place of work:
Sex:
Phone number:
Monthly Income:
Amount Needed:
Purpose of Loan:
Loan Duration:
How Urgent do you need the loan:
******************************
Regards,
Agent and information manager.
Mr.Paul Wilson
Email:wayneloanservicees@gmail.com
Hi everyone here. What Christine Coleman said is very true though i may not know her. I experienced it first hand also. It was this organization called fidelity loan Finance (f.l.f)that really helped me to pay my medical bills when i was in dare need of money because i am a widow. A friend of mine also directed me to them. when i was about to do a major operation and i had no money at that time, they came to my rescue and in less than 48 hours, i got my loan. But to say the truth, i was nervous and scared at first because i have been scammed twice. But when i summoned up courage and follow their lending policies along with my friends advice, at the end i found myself smiling. If not for them, maybe i would have been dead by now. I have even taken another loan from them start my business after my recovery which i am also paying back now. My only advice now is that any body who is really in need of loan should contact them with their email via, fidelityloanfinancial(AT)gmail(DOT)com or website on www(DOT)fidelityloanfirm(DOT)webs(DOT)com and get a loan from them. Thanks.
Hello you are all welcome to Lewis judy new loan Company Of America
Do you need a quick long or short term loan with a relatively low interest rate as low as 3%? We offer business loan, personal loan, home loan, auto loan,student loan, debt consolidation loan e.t.c. no matter your score, If yes contact us via Email: (judylewis11@hotmail.com) Fill The Loan Application Form Below
Attention!!!
Do you have a bad credit?
Do you need money to pay bills?
Do you need to start up a new business?
Do you have unfinished project at hand due to bad financing?
Do you need money to invest in some area of specialization which will profit you? and you don’t know what to do.
We offer the following loans below,
personal loans[secure and unsecured]
business loans[secure and unsecured]
Home Loans [secure and unsecured]
combination loans
students loans
consolidation loans and so many others.
Hello you are all welcome to Lewis judy new loan Company Of America
1. Full Names:……………………….
2. Sex :…………………………
3. Contact Address:…………………..
4. Loan Amount Needed:………………..
5. Duration of the Loan……………….
6. Direct Telephone Number:……………..
Apply now on this judylewis11@hotmail.com, you can also call on +1 770 240 7390.
My Regards.
MS. LEWIS JUDY
To whom it may concern…………
I’m Mrs Swerter Barbara by name. I live in USA, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful because there are scammiers everywhere.Few
months ago I was financially strained, and due to my desperation I was scammed by several online lenders. I had almost lost hope until a friend of mine referred me to
a very reliable lender called Mr David Thompson. who lend me an unsecured loan of $75,000 under 4hours without any stress. If you are in need of any kind of loan just
contact him now via: thompsondavid516@gmail.com I‘m using this medium to alert all loan seekers because of the hell I passed through in the hands
of those fraudulent lenders. And I don’t wish even my enemy to pass through such hell that I passed through in the hands of those fraudulent online lenders,i will
also want you to help me pass this information to others who are also in need of a loan once you have also receive your loan from Mr David Thompson.,i pray that God
should give he long life.
God bless him forever
Mrs Swerter Barbara
HOW I GET A LOAN HELP @ 2% INTEREST RATE
I was not sure of getting a legit loan lender online But when i could not face my Debt any more, my son was on hospital bed for surgery that involve huge money and i also needed some money to refinance and get a good home then i have to seeks for Assistance from friends and when there was no hope any more i decide to go online to seek a loan and i find VICTORIA LAWSON Trust Loan Firm (marianlawson@outlook.com) with 2% interest Rate and applied immediately with my details as directed. Within seven Days of my application She wired my loan amount with No hidden charges and i could take care of my son medical bills, Renew my rent bill and pay off my debt. I will advice every loan seeker to contact VICTORIA LAWSON LOAN Company with marianlawson@outlook.com For easy and safe transaction.
*Full Name:_________
*Address:_________
*Tell:_________
*loan amount:_________
*Loan duration:_________
*Country:_________
*Purpose of loan:_________
*Monthly Income:__________
*Occupation__________
*Next of kins :_________
*Email :_________
We represent a Funding Source that shares the desire to engage in the high-risk, high-return potential business of “investment financing . Universal Loans is making large ring around the globe with the online finance, we provide capital to entrepreneurial companies and serious individuals who seek to make investments in the area of infrastructure and construction development such as Personal Loan, Business Loan, Mortage Loan, House Loan, or any kinds of loan required.
We grant personal and Mortgage loan our interest rate is affordable at the rate of 2%. Our career has been built around leading and developing investments and projects, from ideal to successful launch and target driven performances. I urge you to come up with the detailed plan of any loan you would want us to finance. Email us for more info: brianjacksonhouseofloans@gmail.com
Good Day Every Body,
i am Mrs Queen Berssa, Pls Be careful here. Nobody can help you here or even suggest how you can get financial help. Any answer of a loan lender to your question, you MUST ignore it, because they are all SCAMS…real SCAMS…i was a victim of which i was ripped thousands of dollars…well thank God for a Christian sister who referred me to a loan organization owned by some Mr David Thompson. it is called David Thompson Loan Company. he made my life a valuable one and gave it a meaning. When the sister gave me him contact, I contacted him. Then I requested for a loan with all the necessary evidence to prove that I actually needed a loan, I was approved a loan of $50,000.00 USD and in 48 hours after meeting up to their necessary requirements, my loan was deposited in my bank account without collateral.
Though i was very nervous with the loan company at first due to my previous bad experiences, especially when the issue of me settling the transfer charges came up, I hold on to my faith due to the fact that my relative referred me, got it cleared,and as God should have it, little did I know that my financial short comings has come to a final HALT.If not for that quick referral from a christian sister to that genuine source ,I would have regretted my total life,because at that point in time i just divorced the father of my son, and my son (Nenson) was faced with a life and death situation. I was faced with his hospital bills and i was also faced with foreclosure at my apartment.
Details of this GODSENT man won’t be disclose for now for fear of impersonation ( because it has been discovered that some persons are not really in need of financial help, but they just want to collect money from the company). And it is because of this reason they don,t give out loan anyhow. You must be able to convince them very well, and provide good proofs to show that you really need a loan before they can approve it for you. their charge is very affordable and reliable compare to many out there,their interest rates is just 2%, little documentation,and little credit check. As i have earlier said, for security reasons i can only provide their email address. Embrace this new initiative. Feel free to contact he via Email: thompsondavid516@gmail.com as their loan officer/rep. will attend to you and you will be free from scams and financial burdens.
Sincerely,
Mrs Queen Berssa
Get a Loan Today At 3% Interest Rate, contact us at:davidloans760@gmail.com
Welcome to DAVID JAMES Loan Company, This is a legit loan Company, formed to help individuals who are in need of financial crises and help them achieve their goals in life.
Available Loans we offer are,
1. Personal Loans (Secure and Unsecured)
2. Business Loans (Secure and Unsecured)
3. Combination Loan
4. Consolidation Loan And Many More:
Interested clients should please send request to our email for application form and terms. Try and see for your self, our wonderful services that does not exceed Working days for loan processing and just only (1)hour 35 minutes of loan Transfer.
EMAIL—[ davidloans760@gmail.com ]
Warm Regard
This is a registered and authorized loan company and offer loans to all blacklisted citizen, no credit check, same day approval and instant pay out. we are not after your money but interested in your financial well-being. email us today on westlingservice14@yahoo.com
Are you interested in a loan? long or short term, and you were denied a loan from the bank? Need a personal loan? Business Loan? unsecured loan? quick and easy loan? or any other form of loan contact us standaloan@yahoo.com
Hello, i am a certified private loan lender, i offer loan to both companies, firms and individual for as low rate of 5%, have you been searching for a legitimate loan ? Here is where you can get any kind of loan you need, so for guarantee loan simply contact: globalcredit30@yahoo.com for more info..
Good day ladies and gentle men am Mr Albert Permanent a God fearing and honest loan lender who can change your life from bad to Good i want you to understand the fact that i give my loans out in a low interest rate of 3%. Bad credit acceptable,The Terms and Conditions are very simple and considerate. You will never regret in this loan transaction because i will make you smile through out this transaction, because you where not born to be a loser my terms and conditions are very simple what are you waiting for asap why don’t you try Mr Evans Johnson loan company and be free from debts, Any interested clients should contact me Asap via Email: (albertmotagetrust@gmail.com) for further proceeds. Please fill the below application form and get back if interested and you will be glad of knowing a loan lender like Mr Albert Permanent. If you’re looking at how to get prequalified for a home loan or how to get pre approved for a mortgage, we can help you out.
BORROWER’S DATA
1. Full Names:……………………….
2. Contact Address:…………………..
3. Loan Amount Needed:………………..
4. Duration of the Loan……………….
5. Direct Telephone Number:……………..
I will be looking forward to hear from you so as to
proceed.
Attention All RESPONSE TO OUR email: albertmotagetrust@gmail.com
WITH BEST REGARDS
MR. Alberta Permanent
+17063918293
Alberta Permanent Trust Company,
My name is Dennis Weaver a citizen of Australia. i have been scammed by 20 different Internet international lender, they all promise to give me a loan after making me pay several fees which yield nothing and amounted to no positive result. i lost my hard earn money and it was a total of 28930USD. One day as i was browsing through the internet with tears on my eye i came across a testimony of man who was also scammed and eventually got linked to a legit loan company called Robert Clark Loan Company where he finally got his loan, so i decided to contact the same loan company and then told them my story on how i have been scammed by 20 different lenders who did nothing but to course me more pain. I explain to the company by mail and all they told me was to cry no more because i will get my loan in their company and also i have made the right choice of contacting them. i filled the loan application form and proceeded with all that was requested of me and I was given a loan amount of $300,000AUD by this great Company (ROBERT CLARK LOAN COMPANY} managed by Mr.Robert .M. Clark and here i am today happy because ROBERT CLARK LOAN COMPANY HAS GIVEN ME A LOAN so i made a vow to my self that i will keep testifying on the internet on how i got my loan. Do you need a loan urgently kindly and quickly contact John Harrison loan company now for your loan via email: ( robert.clark071@gmail.com)
TESTIMONY ON HOW I GOT MY LOAN FROM A GENUINE LOAN COMPANY (G.B.F.L)
Hello friends!!! My name is Karen. i want to testify of the good Loan company who showed light to me after been scammed by 2 different Internet international lender, they all promise to give me a loan after making me pay alot of fees which yield nothing and amounted to no positive result. i lost my hard earn money and it was a total of $7,280.00USD. One day as i was browsing through the internet looking frustrated when i came across a testimony woman who was also scammed and eventually got linked to a legit loan company called Global-Con Financial Service Limited and email (globalconfinanciallimited@gmail.com ) where she finally got her loan, so i decided to contact the same loan company and then told them my story on how i have been scammed by 2 different lenders who did nothing but to course me more pain. I explain to the company by mail and all they told me was to cry no more because i will get my loan in their company and also i have made the right choice of contacting them. i filled the loan application form and proceeded with all that was requested of me and to my shock I was given a loan amount of $50,000.00US Dollars by this great Company (Global-Con Financial Service Limited) managed by Mrs Kumar Rashmi God fearing woman and here i am today happy because this company has given me a loan so i made a vow to my self that i will keep testifying on the internet on how i got my loan.
Do you need a loan to start a business of your own? we give out all kind of loan at a low interest rate of 3%. We give out loan from the minimum of 5,000.00 usd to the maximum 100 million dollars, pounds, euros, If interested, Contact us via email: johnpotto4@gmail.com
DO YOU NEED LOANS? AT 2% IF YES EMAIL WITH AMOUNT NEEDED. Note all reply should be copy and send to this email shairleybaker007@gmail.com
Full name ………. Amount needed: ………. Loan Duration: ………. Age: ………. Country ………. Occupation ………. Phone number……….
Mrs Shairley Baker
Hello Every One,
My Name is Mrs, Malayviza Grall , i live in USA and life is worth living comfortably for me and my family now and i really have never seen goodness shown to me this much in my life as i am a struggling mum with three kids and i have been going through a serious problem as my husband encountered a terrible accident last two weeks, and the doctors states that he needs to undergo a delicate surgery for him to be able to walk again and i could not afford the bill for his surgery then i went to the bank for a loan and they turn me down stating that i have no credit card, from there i run to my father and he was not able to help, then when i was browsing through yahoo answers and i came across a loan lender Mr.Johnson Kithendu who provides loans at an affordable interest rate and i have been hearing about so many scams on the Internet but at this my desperate situation, i had no choice than to give it an attempt and surprisingly it was all like a dream, i received a loan of $47,000 USD and i payed for my husband surgery and thank GOD today he is okay and can walk and is working and the burden is longer so much on me any more and we can feed well and my family is happy today and i said to my self that i will shout aloud to the world of the wonders of GOD to me through this GOD fearing lender Mr.Johnson Kithendu and i will advise anyone in genuine and serious need of loan to contact this GOD fearing man via ( johnsonkithendu007@gmail.com ) and i want you all to pray for this man for me
Mrs, Malayviza Grall
Hello
My dear brother’s and sister’s out there,Please i just want you all to listen to my great testimony on how Mr Damond Stefan helped me with loan,Am Mrs Gayous Betty,am from USA Chicago,Months back i was in search of a loan to buy a car and also take care of some others things due to my distance working place so i decided to purchase a car,so after going online for loan i came across a loan lender which i never knew that they are scammers trying to rip away individuals hard earn money,So they scammed me sum of $1200usd,at that point of time i was so confused don’t even know what to do anymore,so when i went to my working place i told my friend this very issue on how i was scammed by some fake lenders that promised me loan,so after i have narrated my story to her she told me that if am still interested to obtain loan anymore,so i told her that am still interested because i want to use the funds to buy a car and also take care of some others things,She told me that she knows real loan company where her dad got his loan from,so she gave me all their details after she have confirmed from her dad,so she told me that the company name’s is Damond Stefan Loan Firms,managed my Mr Damond Stefan,So i quickly contacted them,and after that they gave me all the necessary information regarding to their loan terms and condition,after they have finalize my loan transaction they instructed me to forward my banking information to them and also my National Identity card for proper verification,so i did all they instructed,not less that Five banking hours i got an alert from my bank that my account has been credited with the sum of $20,000usd by Mr Damond Stefan the depositor,i was so happy that God has finally answered my prayer,i just have to do this so that the whole wide world can see and also hear the good work of Damond Stefan Loan Firm,and to some individuals who are still out there looking for the right company where they can obtain a loan,i will just advice you to kindly and quickly contact Mr Damond Stefan for loan via Email..damondstefanloanfirm07@gmail.com,because they are the best loan company i have ever seen,They are the best loan company so far,and i will continuing praying for Mr Damond Stefan,
God Bless You All
Mrs Gayous Betty
Good day I am female (mariah ) from United State of America , I stayed in Ohio, and I have a bust up companies until I found this company e- mail that I used to get a loan for the company , and now I want help win this short medium to congratulate the above-mentioned companies for the fast and the money they lend me without any form of collateral, i loan $ 300,000 from the company to save my business and so much more , on the Internet I saw their e -mail ,everyone always bear witness to what they were doing, so I quickly on contact with them , and they all have everything sent 24 hours later for me , no stress , and my money was on my account,I was surprised and feel happy ,I now have a standard business control agent that can help me , now I ‘m going to those who need urgent loan , contact them in :williamloans806@gmail.com, he is a very good man, and I knows that he will immediately help you .. Here is it advise to borrow words of encouragement . For loan lenders Are you from financially and need credit ? Do you need loan to pay off credits and debts ? You need finance to start your own business ? Do you need to carry out large projects loans ? Do you have college credit ? Do you have funding for various other processes need E -mail contact :williamloans806@gmail.com
Hello, i am Mr Lupa williams a loan lender who gives life time opportunity loans.
Do you need an urgent loan to clear your debts or you need a capital loan to improve your business? have you been rejected by banks and other financial agencies? Do you need a consolidation loan or a mortgage? search no more as we are here to make all your financial problems a thing of the past. We loan funds out to individuals in need of financial assistance, that have a bad credit or in need of money to pay bills,to invest on business at a rate of 2%. I want to use this medium to inform you that we render reliable and beneficiary assistance and will be willing to offer you a loan. So email us today on : LupafinaceFLH@gmail.com
we await your swift response with the below details to enable us proceed, best regards
Name:
Amount:
Sex:
Duration:
Phone Number:
Monthly Income:
Country:
My Name Is Mrs Richard Carey I want You all To be careful there.nobody can help you here or even suggest how you can get financial help.any answer of a loan lender to your question,you MUST ignore,because they are SCAMS…real SCAMS…i was a victim of which i was ripped thousands of dollars…well thank God for a Tony Harton Loan firm,I was referred to by my cousin,who is by name,Mr.Robert Paul Of pay day loan firm.They made my life a valuable one,and gave it a meaning.I was approved loan of $90,000.00 USD AND IN 28 HOURS after meeting up to their necessary requirements,my loan was deposited in my bank account.Though I was very nervous with the loan firm at the first place due to my previous bad experiences,especially when the issue of me settling the transfer charges came up,I hold on to my faith due to the fact that my relative referred me,got it cleared,and as God should have it.little did I know that my financial shortcomings has come to a final HALT .If not for that quick referral from a relative of that genuine source ,I would have regretted my total life,because at that point in time I just divorced the father of my daughter,and my daughter (Michael) was faced with a ” between life and death ” situation ..I was faced with her hospital bills and was also faced with foreclosure at my apartment.Details of the GOD SENT and RELIEVING source won’t be disclosed to you for now, for fear of impersonation ( because it has being discovered that some persons are not really in need of financial help,but are there to impersonate real loan lenders through their phone numbers and email accounts,and acting to be them where necessary to those in real need)…I couldn’t comment on your post because it was a public place and I fear you would fall into the hand of all these fraudulent loan officers (even in US) like how they ripped me off.You must be able to convince me real hard,and provide good proofs,before I can give you the full details of this legitimate loan officer..Their charge is very affordable and reliable compare to many out there,their interest rates just 2%,little documentation,and little credit check(irrespective of your credit score,but you MUST have a good and liable income source) His Name is MR TONY HARTON, Feel free to email him at his via Email: tonyharton32@gmail.com“and you will be free from scams. thanks as you read the greatest testimony of my life.
Mrs Richard Carey
Hello everyone…
I john name currently texas living in Las Vagas, USA .. writing this letter because I really thankful for what Lord Albert mars well for me and my family, when I thought there was no hope that he came, and a way for me and my family by the Loan loans at a very low interest rate of 2%. I never thought that there is still God sent and genuine loan lenders on the internet, but to my greatest surprise I got my credit without time so if you’re out there .. looking for a loan of any amount I would y advice to They recommend Mr. Johann Albrecht Managing the capital loan loan companies, for he is a God sent people who can change your life forever ….
So if you really want to make a better life without funds shortage ….
I would advise you to get in touch with him through this e-mail below ::
{E-mail: soniakarou00@gmail.com)}.
Many thanks. John
Hello you are all welcome to Kan Waugh new loan Company Of America
Do you need a quick long or short term loan with a relatively low interest rate as low as 3%? We offer business loan, personal loan, home loan, auto loan,student loan, debt consolidation loan e.t.c. no matter your score, If yes contact us via Email: (homeloancompany1@gmail.com) Fill The Loan Application Form Below
Name…………
Amount Needed……..
Duration……….
Country…………
Monthly income…….
Age………….
Phone Number……..
Sex ……………..
Email…………….
Business Plan/Use Of Your Loan:…….
Apply now on this email :homeloancompany1@gmail.com, you can also call on +1 770 240 7390, Regards Kan Waugh,
LOAN OFFER
Do you need Financial Assistance? We can help you We give out loan with an Interest rate of 3% Please reply to via Email: (ag3736828@gmail.com) Kindly write us back with the loan information;
(1) Full Name
(2) Full Address
(3) Country
(4) Age
(5) Occupation
(6) Tell phone number
(7) Sex:
(8) Loan Amount needed:
(9) Loan Duration
Please, contact us for more information: ag3736828@gmail.com
Yours Sincerely,
Rev Dr Alexander Grant
I NEVER THINK I WILL SUCCEED IN GETTING A LOAN FROM THE INTERNET Good day, My Friends be very careful, I am Mrs J Roberts,an American who base in the United Kingdom, i am so confident to say that once in my life time i can experience legitimacy in loan company on the Internet world,if i was directed by somebody else to this company, i wouldn’t have written them because i have been fooled several times by online loan firms on the Internet and i decided stay off applying for loan online until a time came when i was having financial problems due to the predicaments i had in my place of work that leads to my sack off in my place of work and i have nobody to run to, my credit was very low, my rent was approaching it expiring dates and my kids have to be in school but due to my ex-sense spending before i got sack off from place of work i have nothing to solve all this problem. I have no other option than to come online looking for online loan firm that will help me out of my financial problem and i came across a loan firm and i was scammed of £5,500 in my attempt of obtaining a loan from them and i almost committed suicide and i ask my self is this the end of my life because i am a dieing mother of 4 kids to take care of, where will i get money to finance their education and pay my bills? all this are the questions that kept running inside my mind and became frustrated in the process of doing that and a word of encouragement came into me instantly saying it is not over yet, keep trying and you will definitely got in touch with your helper very soon and i stood up and said i will give this a last try and if nothing happens that means their is know hope for me any longer. Andi went online that very moment and i came across a post by one (Mrs Betty Tosh) saying that she has never seen a real loan firm like the LOAN SHARKING INVESTMENT COMPANY and instantly i consulted the loan firm by the email which She place on the post and in that same day i got response from the manager ( MR HUBERT PAWEL ) and he forwarded to me all the Rules and Regulations that is guiding the company which will enable me to obtain the loan from them and i ask him how long will it take me to finish the process of my loan because i am planning of getting into business after i lost my job and he said it will take us four or five days if i am fast in replying their message. I as him, hope i am not going to send any money to them because i was told here in my country that i shouldn’t send any money in getting a loan and he replied by saying that it surprised him when i said that because there is no loan firm online who will render service to a loan seeker without him/her paying anything upfront. It sound very hurt to his hearing and he took it as a pain and explained everything to me and when i have a rethink about it i discovered it was true and that was were those false loan firms took advantage in defrauding people of their had earned money and he gave me his words that i should go on with them and he will took me by surprise that they are truly for real and i went on and apply for a business loan of £50,000.00 for the duration of 6years,at 03.09% interest rate and i paid all the charges that are needed to be paid and like he said he is going to surprise me, that was what he did, it was then i knew that there are still real loan company on the internet otherwise i wouldn’t have known. here is the consultation address: (loansharkinginvestment@gmail.com) if you want to consult them for more information Thanks Mrs Tina .J.Roberts.
Good everyone.
My name Mrs, Renee Phillips, i am from USA CA , i am married, i have been searching for a genuine loan company for the past 2 years and all i got was bunch of scams who made me to trust them and at the end of the day, the took all my money and left me moneyless, all my hope was lost, i got confused and frustrated, i lost my job and find it very difficult to feed my family, i never wanted to do anything will loan companies on net anymore, so went to borrow some money from a friend, i told her all that happened and she said that she can help me, that she knows a loan company that can help me, that she just got a loan from them, he directed me on how to apply for the loan, i did as he told me, i applied, i never believed but i tried and to my surprise i got the loan in 24 hours, i could not believe my eyes, i am happy and rich today and i am thanking God that such loan companies like this still exist upon this fraud stars all over the places, please i advise everyone out there who are in need of loan to go for Mr. Robert .M. Clark Email via ; ( robert.clark071@gmail.com ). he did not know am doing this for him,but i just have to do it because a lost of people are out there who are in need for a loan., they will never fails, your life shall change as mine did.
Thanks and Good Luck.
Good everyone.
Am here to share my testimony what a Good trusted lady did for me. My name is Mrs ,Julie Benson am from Dubai and I’m a mother of 3 kids and i lost my husband last year June 3rd and things where very hard for me and my children so when I was online to seek for a loan and i fall in the hands of scam, i was scam over $9,000.00 dollars, all my Husband access where taken away from us by his brothers, all hope was lost and i and my kids where sleeping in the street on till one faithful day when i met this friend of my who introduced me to this honest company who helped me get a loan in next 24 hours without any Daley, i will forever be grateful to Mr. Robet.M. Clark you can contact him now if you are in need of a loan via email:( robert.clark071@gmail.com ). he did not know am doing this for him,but i just have to do it because a lost of people are out there who are in need for a loan.
Thanks.
Hello Everyone, I Javier Andres a single mom from California USA, will like to share this great testimony on how i got my loan from Mr Hubert Pawel Loans Seeking Investment when we were driven out of our home when i couldn’t pay my bills anymore, After been scammed by various companies online and denied a loan by my bank and other some other credit union i visited. my children were taken by the foster care, i was all alone in the street. Until a day i shamefully walked into an old school mate who introduced me to Mr Hubert Pawel Loans Seeking Investment Company. At first i told her that i am not ready to take any risk of requesting a loan online anymore, but she assured me that i will received my loan from them. On a second thought i took due to my homelessness i took a trial and applied for the loan, luckily for me i received a loan of $50,000.00 from (loansharkinginvestment@gmail.com). Am happy i took the risk and applied for the loan. my kids have been given back to me and now i own a home and a business of my own. All gratitude goes to Mr Hubert Pawel loans Seeking Investment for giving a meaning to my life when i had lost all hope, thank you lord.
My name is zunna, I am from New york, United State, am here to testify of how i got my loan from Mrs Ingrid {ingridkloetloanfirm@gmail.com} after i applied Two times from various loan lenders who claimed to be lenders right in this forum,i thought their lending where real and i applied but they never gave me loan. I was in need of an urgent loan to start a business and i applied from various loan lenders who promised to help but they never gave me the loan.Until a friend of mine introduce me to Mrs Ingrid kloet the C.E.O of INGRID Loan Company who promised to help me with a loan of my desire and he really did as he promised without any form of delay, I never thought there are still reliable loan lenders until i met Mrs Ingrid, who really helped me with my loan and changed my life for better. I dont know if you are in need of an urgent loan, free feel to contact Ingrid loan company on email{ ingridkloetloanfirm@gmail.com} for help
Are you a business man or woman? Do you need funds to start up your own business? Do you need loan to settle your debt or pay off your bills or start a nice business? Do you need funds to finance your project? We Offers guaranteed loan services of any amount and to any part of the world for (Individuals, Companies, Realtor and Corporate Bodies) at our superb interest rate of 3%. For application and more information send replies to the following E-mail address: quickcashinvestment2933@gmail.com
Thanks
Hello,
THIS EMAIL IS FROM BARRY BUSH LOAN FIRM
How are you doing? this post was to inform you of our loan offer, we are a guaranteed, trusted and government approved loan firm, we offer fast and easy loan to applicant in need of loan, we offer any kind of loan, student loan, home loan, business loan, investment loan, company loan and individual loan, e.t.c. its very easy to apply and its stress free, we offer loan ranging from $1,000.00 to $1,000,000.00 with a very loan percent interest rate, with a quick internet transaction and bank wiring transfer. apply today and get your loan, you will be glad you did.
CONTACT US VIA EMAIL: barrybushloanfirm@gmail.com
Note: this offer is for serious minded applicant only.
Hello
Have you been denied by your bank or any other financial
institution,worry no more because
this company gives out loans at 2% for our customers who are willing
to pay more in the next few years ..
are you interested in applying for any loan, listed below, kindly
send an email to {jenniferworkmanloancompany@yahoo.com}
We offer the following type of loans;
* Credit ..
* Personal Loans ..
* Business loans ..
* Investment Loans ..
* Development Loans ..
* Purchase Loans ..
* Construction loans ..
* Loans for buying a car ..
* Debt Consolidation Loans ..
* International Loans ..
* Student Loans and much more without any delay ….
Apply and receive the loan within 48 hours ..
Our aim is to provide the
best and cheapest financial services to our customers. In the past few
years, our corporation has been rated one of the leading financial
providers in Kingston upon Hull City in particular and in the United Kingdom in
general as well as other Parts of the world where we also have
valuable customers. Our vision in the next few years is to become the
best financial services provider in the world.
Mrs Jennifer Work Man
C.E.O
GOOD DAY,
GET OUT OF DEBT TODAY AND GAIN ACCESS TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM
Our obligation is helping the needy to gain financial stability,in order to meet up with the demands of living,and helping those who are in financial crises.Those who have been seriously turned down by their banks don’t loose hope look up to CURTIZ MORGAN LOAN FIRMS,via;(curtizmorganloanfirms@mail.com).Sometimes we all need funds very urgently, even when we are getting a handsome salary or doing very well in business because of some unexpected expenses,such as
===household bills,
===wedding,
===illness or
===car repairing expenses do come up so,If you are experiencing a hard blow of bad luck or frustration due to lack of finance come get a reliable loan firm via
curtizmorganloanfirms@mail.com
AVAILABLE LOANS
1. Personal Loans
2. Business Loans
3. Combination Loan
4. House Loan
5. Student loan e.t.c
SPECIAL FEATURES
===mega loans up to-$ 1,000,000,000.00
===Avail of loans up-to $1,000,000.00
===No Guarantor, No Collateral required EXCEPT CURTIZ MORGAN LOAN FIRMS offer
===Flexible repayment options with tenure up-to 60 months
===Hassle free application process
===Easy documentation
===Quick processing and disbursal,if interested contact us via;curtizmorganloanfirms@mail.com
BEST REGARDS
CURTIZ MORGAN
LOAN CONSULTANT
if you need loan, financial assistance, money to pay your debts or buy a car, money to pay your fees or other costs, you have an opportunity now to enjoy our easy loan offer program.
we offer loans to anyone in need, no matter your current financial status, whether you are poor or rich, you can get a loan from us.
contact us now destinyfavourloanfirm@gmail.com
regards
I’m Ketesha Mills by name. I live in United States, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful because there are scammers everywhere.Few months ago I was financially strained, and due to my desperation I was scammed by several online lenders. I had almost lost hope until a friend of mine referred me to a very reliable lender called Mr. Peter Jackson who lend me an unsecured loan of $85,000 under 2hours without any stress. If you are in need of any kind of loan just contact him now via: peterjacksonloan@gmail.com I‘m using this medium to alert all loan seekers because of the hell I passed through in the hands of those fraudulent lenders. And I don’t wish even my enemy to pass through such hell that I passed through in the hands of those fraudulent online lenders,i will also want you to help me pass this information to others who are also in need of a loan once you have also receive your loan from Mr. Peter Jackson, i pray that God should give him long life.
God bless him forever.
Ketesha Mills
Testimony on how i got my loan
WE ARE A REGISTERED AND CERTIFIED LOAN LENDING FIRM,WHICH GIVE OUT LOANS TO THE PUBLIC AT A VERY REDUCED COST OF LOW INTEREST RATE.WE ARE DYNAMIC,RELIABLE,EFFICIENT AND TRUST WORTHY.CONTACT US NOW FOR YOUR SHORT AND LONG TERM LOANS.YOU ARE FREE TO CONTACT US NOW FOR YOUR ONLINE LOANS
We offer the following type of loans;
* Credit ..
* Personal Loans ..
* Business loans ..
* Investment Loans ..
* Development Loans ..
* Purchase Loans ..
* Construction loans ..
* Loans for buying a car ..
* Debt Consolidation Loans ..
* International Loans ..
* Student Loans and much more without any delay ….
Apply and receive the loan within 48 hours .. Don t miss !!
We are waiting for your mail ,VIA EMAIL…….trustee.loaner@outlook.com
God bless everyone that cares to listen and take the right part in getting his or her loan and not fall victim. why am i saying this, i am saying all this because there are many testimonies on the internet which are either true or false but i tell you today, after all i have passed through in the hands of scams i will not fail to announce this God fearing lender who helped me out of my diverstating condition when i lost my Job and couldn’t pay my children’s fees, after been denied loan due to bad credit by loan sharks and other credit unions i visited, my bills where behind and we were about to be throne out of our house but as God will have it i logged on my Facebook to seek for help from friends and family members all to none avail. while still on Facebook i saw a testimony by one Celina wheels who once had similar problems and got her life transformed by this same lender. Immediately email them at: hm32501@gmail.com and behold i received my long desired loan within 48hrs of processing and i am grateful to God almighty for bringing such a lender across my way. TEL:(+1)904-513-0194
My Name Is Mrs Helley Jenna I want You all To be careful there.nobody can help you here or even suggest how you can get financial help.any answer of a loan lender to your question,you MUST ignore,because they are SCAMS…real SCAMS…i was a victim of which i was ripped thousands of dollars…well thank God for a Tony Tarton Loan Company I was referred to by my cousin,who is by name,Mr.Shepherd Luis Of pay day loan firm.They made my life a valuable one,and gave it a meaning.I was approved loan of $78,000.00 USD AND IN 28 HOURS after meeting up to their necessary requirements,my loan was deposited in my bank account.Though I was very nervous with the loan company at the first place due to my previous bad experiences,especially when the issue of me settling the transfer charges came up,I hold on to my faith due to the fact that my relative referred me,got it cleared,and as God should have it.little did I know that my financial shortcomings has come to a final HALT .If not for that quick referral from a relative of that genuine source ,I would have regretted my total life,because at that point in time I just divorced the father of my daughter,and my daughter (Beliana) was faced with a ” between life and death ” situation ..I was faced with her hospital bills and was also faced with foreclosure at my apartment.Details of the GOD SENT and RELIEVING source won’t be disclosed to you for now, for fear of impersonation ( because it has being discovered that some persons are not really in need of financial help,but are there to impersonate real loan lenders through their phone numbers and email accounts,and acting to be them where necessary to those in real need)…I couldn’t comment on your post because it was a public place and I fear you would fall into the hand of all these fraudulent loan officers (even in US) like how they ripped me off.You must be able to convince me real hard,and provide good proofs,before I can give you the full details of this legitimate loan officer..Their charge is very affordable and reliable compare to many out there,their interest rates just 2%,little documentation,and little credit check(irrespective of your credit score,but you MUST have a good and liable income source) His Name is Mr Tony Harton, Feel free to email him at his via Email:tonyharton32@gmail.com”and you will be free from scams. thanks as you read the greatest testimony of my life.
Mrs Helley Jenna
My Friends be very careful of Africa scammer, How i got my loan from Mr David Koch from United Sate, I am Mrs Tony Michelle an American who base in United Kingdom, i am so confidence to say that one’s in my life time i can experience legitimacy in person on the Internet world wide, if i was directed by somebody else to this person, i wouldn’t have written them because i have been fooled several times by online loan firm from Africa on the Internet and i decided stay off applying for loan online until a time came when i was having financial problem due to the predicament i had in my place of work that leads to my sack off in my place of work and i have nobody to run to, my credit was very low, my rent was approaching it expiring dates and my kids have to get Xmas gift from but due to my ex-sense spending before i got sack off from place of work i have nothing solve all this problem. I have no other option than to come online looking for online loan firm that will help me out of my financial problem and i came across a testimony and i was scammed of $3,500 in my attempt of obtaining a loan from one company located in Africa and i almost committed suicide and i ask my self is the end of my life because i am a dieing mother of 4 kids to take care of, where will i get money to Xmas gift and the oncoming school resumption and also pay my bills? all this are the questions that kept running inside my mind and became frustrated in mind,the process of doing that and a words of encouragement came into me instantly saying it is not over yet, keep trying and you will definitely got in touch with your helper very soon and i stood up and said i will give this a last try and if nothing happens that means their is know hope for me any longer. And i went online that very moment and i came across a post by one (Mrs Vicker Janet) saying that he has never seen a real person like Mr David Koch and instantly i consulted the company by the email which he place on the post and in that same day i got response from company manager ( Mr Tommy Hook ) and he forward to me all the Rules and Regulations that is guiding the company which will enable me to obtain the loan from them and i ask him how long will it take me to finish the process of my loan because i am planning of getting this loan on urgent because of money needed for Xmas gift and i lost my job and he said it will take us one or two weeks if i am fast in replying their message. I asked him, I hope i am not going to send any money because i was told here in my country that i shouldn’t send any money to get a loan and he replied back saying that it surprise him when i said that because their is no transaction can be down without charges online who will render service to a loan seeker without him/her paying anything upfront. It sound very hurt to his hearing and he took it as a pain and explained everything to me and when i have a rethink about it i discovered it was true and that was were those false loan firm took advantage in defrauding people of their had earn money and he gave me is words that i should go on with them and he will took me by surprise that they are truly for real and Mr David Koch the C.E.O hate lies and scam activities,i went on and apply for a hug amount including a business loan total amount of 53,000 Proud s,for the duration of 6 years and i paid all the charges that are needed to be paid and like he said he is going to surprise me, that was what i got from this company, it was then i knew that there are still real company here in united State on the internet otherwise i wouldn’t have known here is the consultation address: davidkochlendingfirm.usa@gmail .com if you want to consult them for more information
Thanks
Mrs Tony Michelle
My Name is Mrs Walter Cyprian, I live in USA and life is worth living comfortably for me and my family now and i really have never seen goodness shown to me this much in my life, As i am a struggling mum with three kids and i have been going through a serious problem as my husband encountered a terrible accident last two weeks, and the doctors states that he needs to undergo a delicate surgery for him to be able to walk again and i could not afford the bill for his surgery then i went to the bank for a loan and they turn me down stating that i have no credit card, from there i run to my father and he was not able to help me, then when i was browsing through yahoo answers and i came across a business man Mr David Koch who provides loans at an affordable interest rate and i have been hearing about so many scams on the internet mostly africa,but at this my desperate situation, i had no choice than to give it an attempt due to the fact that the company is from United State of America, and surprisingly it was all like a dream, i received a loan of $61,000 USD and i payed for my husband surgery and thank GOD today he is ok and can walk and is working and the burden is longer so much on me any more and we can feed well and my family is happy today and i said to my self that i will shout aloud to the world of the wonders of GOD to me through this GOD fearing business man Mr David Koch and i will advise anyone in genuine and serious need of loan to contact this GOD fearing man via davidkochlendingfirm.usa@gmail.com from usa, and i want you all to pray for this man for me.
THANKS
Mrs Walter Cyprian
Hello Everybody, here comes an Affordable Xmas loan Offer that will change your life forever, TESTIMONY ON HOW I GOT A LOAN TO CHANGE THE BROKE LIFE OF MY FAMILY My name is Mrs Clency Dexter. I live in USA Florida and i am a happy woman today? I told my self that any Loan lender that could change my Broke Life and that of my family, i will refer any person that is looking for loan to Them. They gave happiness to me and my family, i was in need of a loan of $250,000.00 to start my life all over as a widow with 3 kids I meant this honest and GOD fearing loan lending company online that helped me with a loan of $250,000.00 U.S. Dollar, They are indeed GOD fearing People, working with a reputable loan company. If you are in need of loan and you are 100% sure to pay back the loan please contact them and please tell them that Mrs, Clency referred you to them. contact via E_mail: omijame567@gmail.com
Hello My Dear,
i am Peggy Proost from Los Angele’s in United State of America am testifying of a company that have human feeling and God fearing person, who i meet in yahoo answer in not less than 48 hours ,i was looking for a private Loan company where i can get a loan of about 200,000us dollars .so i saw someone testifying for a company that give her a loan of about 80,000us dollars within 24 banking hours’ Then i contact the company because i don’t believe in testimony, so i just say let me try if the company can help out of my financial problem, Mr. Tony Seth mail me and he said i should fill the form that was send to me that will enable them proceed on the loan immediately and i did and i follow all the process with they give me , so to my greatest surprise the loan was transfer to my bank account not less than 24 hour. I don’t know the kind of financial problem that you are having or you are have a dream of having your own house. this is the company that can make your dream come true email them today at tonysethloanfirm07@gmail.com and you will be happy as i am today.
Mrs Peggy Proost
Hello My Dear,
i am Peggy Proost from Los Angele’s in United State of America am testifying of a company that have human feeling and God fearing person, who i meet in yahoo answer in not less than 48 hours ,i was looking for a private Loan company where i can get a loan of about 200,000us dollars .so i saw someone testifying for a company that give her a loan of about 80,000us dollars within 24 banking hours’ Then i contact the company because i don’t believe in testimony, so i just say let me try if the company can help out of my financial problem, Mr. Tony Seth mail me and he said i should fill the form that was send to me that will enable them proceed on the loan immediately and i did and i follow all the process with they give me , so to my greatest surprise the loan was transfer to my bank account not less than 24 hour. I don’t know the kind of financial problem that you are having or you are have a dream of having your own house. this is the company that can make your dream come true email them today at tonysethloanfirm07@gmail.com and you will be happy as i am today.
Mrs Peggy Proost
Hello Every One,
My Name is Mrs, Malayviza Grall , i live in USA and life is worth living comfortably for me and my family now and i really have never seen goodness shown to me this much in my life as i am a struggling mum with three kids and i have been going through a serious problem as my husband encountered a terrible accident last two weeks, and the doctors states that he needs to undergo a delicate surgery for him to be able to walk again and i could not afford the bill for his surgery then i went to the bank for a loan and they turn me down stating that i have no credit card, from there i run to my father and he was not able to help, then when i was browsing through yahoo answers and i came across a loan lender Mr.Johnson Kithendu who provides loans at an affordable interest rate and i have been hearing about so many scams on the Internet but at this my desperate situation, i had no choice than to give it an attempt and surprisingly it was all like a dream, i received a loan of $47,000 USD and i payed for my husband surgery and thank GOD today he is okay and can walk and is working and the burden is longer so much on me any more and we can feed well and my family is happy today and i said to my self that i will shout aloud to the world of the wonders of GOD to me through this GOD fearing lender Mr.Johnson Kithendu and i will advise anyone in genuine and serious need of loan to contact this GOD fearing man via ( johnsonkithendu007@gmail.com ) and i want you all to pray for this man for me
Mrs, Malayviza Grall
Welcome to bill loan investment
company (A personalized service for All your
financial needs)We,Libral investment company
providers offers loan at a very low interest rate
we offer personal loans,Debt consolidation
loans, venture capital,Business Loan,Educational
loan,Home loan,and Loan for any reason and
urgent needs! with a maximum duration of 30
years.Have you been turned down by your back?
Do you have bad credit? Do you have unpaid
bills?Are you in debt? Do you need to set up a
business? Worry no more as we are here to offer
you a low interest loan.Our loan ranges from
$5,000-USD (Five thousand U S DOLLARS to
$50,000,000.00.(fifty million U S dollars). We
also lend in U S a DOLLARS EURO AND POUNDS!!
Forwarded to this
Email:billloanscompany@gmail.com
Your full names:
contact address:
country of Residence:
Loan Amount Required:
Duration:
Gender:
Occupation:
Monthly income:
Date of Birth:
Telephone Number:
Email:billloanscompany@gmail.com
I am Mr Pardon Harriso and it gives me joy writing this article of my testimony on how i became financially stable and summary of my previous finance stage before now. I believe there is nobody that doesn`t like money, when one is having finances, there is inner joy in you and i am among those having joy now and i will through this article saves you that is reading now in financial mess on how to be financially stable with Tony Harton Loan Company Before now, i make little earn with one transport company i was working with and it didn`t take me anywhere, i lived in struggle and what pained me most was my family for i just couldn`t cater for my wife and children`s needs but i had no choice but to manage the business and another thing that caused me grief was i didn`t always have time for my family and i wanted a business for myself but i couldn`t even afford a hundred dollar to make it work. But when i thought all hope and aspiration for my business plan was void then a friend of mine now retired in the same transport company where i worked advised me and referred me to an online Cyprus/UK Financial Institute that could better my financial stage and he stressed on that he is living well and fine today because of the financial body and i contacted them for help and to my greatest amazement, i was offered a loan of 120,000usd at affordable 2.5% rate for 7years after due process and today i am living well and happy and i now have time for my family because i am my own boss now. And i will forever maintain a standard relationship with Tony Harton Loan Company because they are the reason i am living with joy today. For as many in financial mess, bad credits, debt, in need or whatsoever challenges that you`re in today don`t fail to contact…tonyharton32@gmail.com and i do assure you that your desires will be manifested.
Mr Pardon Harrison
My name is mrs Lynn godstym 57years old woman who lost is hasband, and was left alone with no money to pay my children tuition fees. but today my story has turn around for good when i met KINGS LOAN FIRM. I told my self that any Loan lender that could change my poor Life and that of my family, i will refer any person that is looking for loan to Them and the loan was transfer to me not up to two days.
They gave happiness to me and my family, i was in need of a loan of $250,000.00 to start my life and paid my children tuition fees all over as a widow with 3 kids I meant this honest and GOD fearing loan lending company online that helped me with a loan of $250,000.00 U.S. Dollar, They are indeed GOD fearing People, working with a reputable loan company.
If you are in need of loan and you are 100% sure to pay back the loan please contact them and please tell them that Mrs, Lynn referred you to them.
Lending us loan at a very low interest rate of 2%.
contact via E_mail:kingsoniloanfirm@gmail.com
FAST CLOSE DEAL FOR ANY TYPE OF LOAN APPLY TODAY !! @ ICC Mortgage And financial Services, Is a sincere and certified private Loan company approved by the Government, we give out international and local loans to all countries in the world,Amount given out $2,500 to $100,000,000 Dollars, Euro and Pounds.We offer loans with a dependable guarantee to all of our clients. Our loan interest rates are very low and affordable with a negotiable duration.
Available now
MORTGAGE, PERSONAL, TRAVEL, STUDENT, EXPANSION OF BUSINESS AND NEW UNSECURED, SECURE, CONSOLIDATE
Apply for a loan today with your loan amount and duration, Its Easy and fast to get. 4% interest rates and monthly installment payments.
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Juan jones
Email: juan.jones59@yahoo.com
I am Mr Pardon Harriso and it gives me joy writing this article of my testimony on how i became financially stable and summary of my previous finance stage before now. I believe there is nobody that doesn`t like money, when one is having finances, there is inner joy in you and i am among those having joy now and i will through this article saves you that is reading now in financial mess on how to be financially stable with Tony Harton Loan Company Before now, i make little earn with one transport company i was working with and it didn`t take me anywhere, i lived in struggle and what pained me most was my family for i just couldn`t cater for my wife and children`s needs but i had no choice but to manage the business and another thing that caused me grief was i didn`t always have time for my family and i wanted a business for myself but i couldn`t even afford a hundred dollar to make it work. But when i thought all hope and aspiration for my business plan was void then a friend of mine now retired in the same transport company where i worked advised me and referred me to an online Cyprus/UK Financial Institute that could better my financial stage and he stressed on that he is living well and fine today because of the financial body and i contacted them for help and to my greatest amazement, i was offered a loan of 120,000usd at affordable 2.5% rate for 7years after due process and today i am living well and happy and i now have time for my family because i am my own boss now. And i will forever maintain a standard relationship with Tony Harton Loan Company because they are the reason i am living with joy today. For as many in financial mess, bad credits, debt, in need or whatsoever challenges that you`re in today don`t fail to contact…tonyharton32@gmail.com and i do assure you that your desires will be manifested.
Mr Pardon Harrison
Good Day To The General Public!
I am Mr Wilson Elliott from Los Angele’s in United State of America, am testifying of a loan lender(Mr Patrick Munro) that have human feeling and God fearing heart, who i meet in yahoo answer few months.I was looking for a Private Loan company where i can get a consolidation loan of about $15,000.00usdollars,so i saw someone post on Yahoo Answer testifying for about WEST AFRICA LOAN COMPANY LIMITED that give her a loan of about $25,000.00usdollars within 24 banking working hours. Then i contact the company because i don’t believe in testimony, so i just say let me try if the company can help out of my financial problem, Mr.Patrick Munro mail me and he said i should fill the form that was send to me that will enable them proceed on the loan immediately and i did and i follow all the process which they give me, so to my greatest surprise the loan was transfer to my bank account not less than 24 hour. I don’t know the kind of financial problem that you are having or you are have a dream of having your own house, this is the company that can make your dream come true email them today at( westafricaloancompanyltd@gmail.com ) and you will be happy as i am today
Thanks,
Mr Wilson Elliott
Apply For A Fast Money Loans
Our fast quick cash loans are available to those that need money fast. We have short-term style loans, all the way up through installment loans, and many in the middle. We can help take away the stress and helpless feelings that often accompany not being able to pay your bills. Overdraft fees, and mounting late fees, can quickly overtake your finances and ruin your ability to make ends meet. That’s what short-term style loans are for. Most of the time, you’ll get your response from your application in seconds or minutes, and then can get the money you need put into your account the following business day. Contact us today via email;westafricaloancompanyltd@gmail.com for more information about our loan programming and regulation.
Thanks,
Mr Patrick Munro(MD
Hello
Have you been denied by your bank or any other financial
institution,worry no more because
this company gives out loans at 3% for our customers who are willing
to pay more in the next few years ..
are you interested in applying for any loan, listed below, kindly
send an email to (owendavidsonloancompany1@gmail.com)
We offer the following type of loans;
* Credit ..
* Personal Loans ..
* Business loans ..
* Investment Loans ..
* Development Loans ..
* Purchase Loans ..
* Construction loans ..
* Loans for buying a car ..
* Debt Consolidation Loans ..
* International Loans ..
* Student Loans and much more without any delay ….
Apply and receive the loan within 48 hours .. Don t miss !!
We are waiting for your mail ……
Mr Owen Davidson
C.E.O
LOAN OFFER APPLY NOW
Have you been denied loan by banks and other financial bodies? Then
contact us now as we provide unsecured loans at a minimized interest
rate of 3% within the shortest period, in order to meet the financial
request of our numerous applicants.To apply, send down the details
below via the following email——–
owendavidsonloancompany1@gmail.com
1. Name Of Applicant in Full:……..
2. Telephone Numbers:……….
3. Address and Location:…….
4. Amount in request………..
5. Repayment Period:………..
6. Purpose Of Loan………….
7. country…………………
8. phone…………………..
9. occupation………………
10.age/sex……………………
Mr Owen Davidson
C.E.O
GREETINGS EVERY BODY TO WHO IT MAY CONCERN
This is to inform the general public that, OWEN DAVIDSON LOAN
COMPANY,have commenced the instant loan offer.OWEN DAVIDSON LOAN
COMPANY is giving out $100,000 to $200,000 USD (Hundred Thousand To
Two Hundred Thousand US Dollars) and even larger amount to qualified
applicants who can utilize these funds positively on personal/business
purposes, and
have it returned within 5 years and more.This loan is offered at
2%monthly interest rate. To apply,kindly fill the details bellow, and
write to us through our e-mail:
Address.
Full Name:………………………
Full Address:…………………..
State:…………………………….
Occupation:…………………….
Age:………………………………
Gender…………………………….
Country:…………………………
Mobile:…………………………
Purpose of loan…………………
Monthly income………………..
Thanks,
Mr. Owen Davidson
C.E.O….
E-mail us,
{owendavidsonloancompany1@gmail.com}
Thanks for your co-operation
Our warm regards..
{{URGENT RESPONSE NEED $$$$}}
This is to inform you that {OWEN DAVIDSON LOAN COMPANY} offers a quick
loan at 3% to serious minded customers Emergency loan. Private
companies and individuals are welcome.
We have helped thousands of people realize financial freedom and
borrow the money they need. We could help you too. Applications are
free, confidential and easy to complete. Do not let a poor credit
history put you off applying for a loan here.
Fill out the loan application form below, start applying:
Loan Amount needed:
Loan Duration:
Purpose of loan:
Full names:
Country:
Monthly income:
Gender:
Have you applied for a loan before:
For more information contact ….
Contact Person: Mr Owen Davidson
E-mail: {owendavidsonloancompany1@gmail.com}
Mr Owen Davidson
C.E.O…..
Thanks……
Good Day To The General Public!
I am Mr Wilson Elliott from Los Angele’s in United State of America, am testifying of a loan lender(Mr Patrick Munro) that have human feeling and God fearing heart, who i meet in yahoo answer few months.I was looking for a Private Loan company where i can get a consoliadtion loan of about $15,000.00usdollars,so i saw someone post on Yahoo Answer testifying for about WEST AFRICA LOAN COMPANY LIMITED that give her a loan of about $25,000.00usdollars within 24 banking working hours. Then i contact the company because i don’t believe in testimony, so i just say let me try if the company can help out of my financial problem, Mr.Patrick Munro mail me and he said i should fill the form that was send to me that will enable them proceed on the loan immediately and i did and i follow all the process which they give me, so to my greatest surprise the loan was transfer to my bank account not less than 24 hour. I don’t know the kind of financial problem that you are having or you are have a dream of having your own house, this is the company that can make your dream come true email them today at( westafricaloancompanyltd@gmail.com ) and you will be happy as i am today
Thanks,
Mr Wilson Elliott
Hello my dear people , I am Anita Frank, currently living in New jersey city, USA. I am a widow at the moment with three kids and i was stuck in a financial situation in April 2015 and i needed to refinance and pay my bills. I tried seeking loans from various loan firms both private and corporate but never with success, and most banks declined my credit ,do not full prey to those hoodlums at there that call them self money lender they are all scam , all they want is your money and you well not hear from them again they have done it to me twice before I met Mr. Wilson Edwards the most interesting part of it is that my loan was transfer to me within 74hours so I will advice you to contact Mr. Edwards if you are interested in getting loan and you are sure you can pay him back on time you can contact him via email……… (wilsonedwardsloancompany@gmail.com) No credit check, no co signer with just 2% interest rate and better repayment plans and schedule if you must contact any firm with reference to securing a loan without collateral then contact Mr. Wilson Edwards today for your loan
They offer all kind of categories of loan they
Short term loan (5_10years)
Long term loan (20_40)
Media term loan(10_20)
They offer loan like
Home loan…………., Business loan…….. Debt loan …….
Student loan……….,Business start up loan
Business loan……. , Company loan………….. etc
Email……….(wilsonedwardsloancompany@gmail.com )
When it comes to financial crisis and loan then Wilson Edwards loan financial is the place to go please just tell him I Mrs. Anita Frank direct you Good Luck…………………..
Specialist in Financial Issues.
Attention:
Do you need cash to settle you debts and solve other financial problems? search no more because we are currently giving out loan to individuals and companies at 2% interest rate…Reply back to us so that we can furnish you with more information on getting a loan.
NOTE: All Responses should be forwarded to: ( lim_koh@yahoo.com.sg ) for quick processing.
Thanks and God bless you.
Regards,
Lim Financial Services…
Hello, I am Malissa Delh, currently living in New jersey city, USA. I am a widow at the moment with three kids and i was stuck in a financial situation in April 2014 and i needed to refinance and pay my bills. I tried seeking loans from various loan firms both private and corporate but never with success, and most banks declined my credit. But as God would have it, I was introduced to a Man of God a private loan lender who gave me a loan of $85,000USD and today am a business owner and my kids are doing well at the moment, if you must contact any firm with reference to securing a loan without collateral , no credit check, no co signer with just 3% interest rate and better repayment plans and schedule, please contact Mr James Lewis. He doesn’t know that am doing this but am so happy now and i decided to let people know more about him and also i want God to bless him more.You can contact him through his email: amacoloancompany@gmail.com
Are you in need of urgent financial assistance for a personal purpose or for your business needs? Here is some good news for you. We offer loans to individuals or corporate firms at the lowest annual percentage rate.
Contact us today to get:-
*Hard Money Loans
*Business Loan
*Debt Consolidation Loan
*Personal Loan
*Business Expansion Loan
*Student Loan
*Agricultural Development Loan
…And Lots more
Email: ronniefinaid@outlook.com
Thanks
Good day everyone, I am Josephine Alex by name, i am from of new york USA, i have been looking forward for a genuine loan company for the past 2 months and all i got was group of scams who made me to trust them and at the end of the day, they duped me of $2000 without giving anything in return, all my hope was lost, i got confused and frustrated,i find it very difficult to feed my family, i never wanted to have anything to do with loan companies online again, because i never trusted any loan company again since i was scammed, so i went to borrow some money from a friend, i told him all that happened and he said he can help me, that he knows a loan company that can help me, that he just got a loan from them, he directed me on how to apply for the loan, i did as he told me, i applied, though i never believed but i tried and to my greatest surprise my loan was granted to me within 24 hours, i could not believe, i am happy and rich again and i am thanking God that upon this scams all over the places a genuine company like this still exist, please i advise everyone out there who are in need of loan and can be reliable, trusted and capable of paying back at the due time of funds to contact (joshualim_loan@yahoo.com.sg ) and be free from scams on the internet. they will never disappoint you.
Hello Dear,
Are you in debt? Do you need an instant funding? Do you dream of owning a house, Car and good Business? Do you need a loan ahead for the Christmas family vacation? Have you been in search of a legitimate loan and been turned down severally? If YES” Search no further.
We offer Personal/Commercial loans at 2% interest rate without collateral. get instant Approval even with bad credit.
Serious and interested applicants should please contact us via email today:lim.koh56@yahoo.com and be free from all your financial troubles.
NOTE:we will save you from payday loans that are making billions from the prey of the poor.
Best Regards.
Mr.Lim Koh
Ocwen mortgages have never been renown for working fair or ethically.. I am not surprised by this at all.
In the above mortgage related article. After the bank bailouts still no one is questioning that any mortgage that was originated with less than 20 % down had Mortgage Insurance.
Intreresting how nobody questions that its like the Banks got to double dip so to speak, and got money on both ends.
Then some like me that was a good honest broker posting comments while looking for a Mortgage related job.
NOT FAIR!