“Fashion on the Square” Turns 10

Glass House Communications kicked off the 10th Annual Fashion on the Square event, one of the largest and longest running charity fashion shows on the West Coast.

The event features an entire week of events at several venues throughout the Bay Area July 19-27.

“The journey in getting to the 10th Annual Fashion on the Square has been something that I could have never imagined. The many lives that have been changed and the many fruitful relationships that have blossomed is only a snippet of what this has been like, said Y’Anad Burrell, founder and creative director of Fashion on the Square.

The week of events premiered with a surprise fashion flash mob event at Yerba Buena Gardens, Saturday July 19.

Fashion on the Square is presenting its Fresh Faces of Fashion Show and Fantasy Hair Explosion, Friday, July 25 at the W Hotel San Francisco at 7 p.m

There will be a child, teen and adult runway fashion show, Saturday July 26 on Maiden Lane/Union Square in San Francisco at 2 p.m.

The week’s activities will end with a finale runway fashion show Sunday, July 27 at the InterContinental Hotel, 888 Howard St. at 5 p.m.

The show’s honoree, Wilkes Bashford, will receive Fashion on the Square’s “Fashion Icon Award.” The show will feature a slate of rising independent designers including: Cindy Quach, Rachel Riot, Christina Morgan Cree, Lauren Barisic, Ricky Lee, Jordan Rice, Soazig Kaam, Wesley Yu, Candice Cuoco, Wenting Tina Yu and Kanyarat Tapeneeyakorn.

Event proceeds benefit Fashion on the Square+TheArts, a non-profit organization committed to creating showcasing rising designers’ crafts and talents in the fashion industry. The organization provides scholarships and grants to emerging designers primarily in the Bay Area and extending throughout California.