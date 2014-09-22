Afternoon of Celtic and Renaissance Music in San Leandro

The San Leandro Public Library is holding an afternoon of traditional and period Celtic music on Saturday, Oct. 18 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
The performance will take place at the Main Library at 300 Estudillo Ave. in downtown San Leandro.
“As part of our ongoing efforts to expand opportunities for art and culture in San Leandro, I invite community residents to come out on Oct. 10 to experience this unique musical performance at our public library,” said Mayor Stephen Cassidy.
Margaret and Kristoph will perform Celtic music from the British Isles as well as Medieval and Renaissance music of Western Europe.
Margaret grew up in Illinois where she was classically trained as a flutist and recorder player and received degrees in Music and French from Knox College.
She possesses an academic knowledge of the music of the troubadours and she sings in French, Medieval French, Latin, Provençal, Galician Portuguese, Gaelic, Spanish, and English.
Kristoph sings tenor and plays 12-string and 6-string guitar, octave mandolin, and oboe, and writes original music performed in the band.
He is a past member of the Celtic bands Magic Fire and Four Shillings Short and currently leads Celtic rock band Avalon Rising, in which he sings lead vocals and plays lead guitar. Admission is free.
For more information, call the Main Library Information Desk at (510) 577-3971.
