Delta College Fashion Club Hosts Nearly New Sale

Twice a year, customers can find amazing deals on apparel, shoes, accessories, home décor , and much more at the SJDC Fashion Program’s Nearly New Sale . The holiday sale is set for Friday, October 10th from 10am to 4pm in Danner Hall on the Delta College Campus.

This incredibly popular sale is one of the most anticipated events that the Fashion Program holds each year. It’s so popular in fact that lines of people wait for hours before the sale to get their pick of the inventory.

>The Nearly New Sale is a favorite among those who scout prestigious brands . Past sales have included True Religion jeans , Nine West and Franco Sarto shoes – each under $10, and a luxurious Louis Vuitton Handbag for $200. The array of brands also includes Guess, Levi’s, Banana Republic, Juicy Couture, Ann Taylor, Talbott’s, CABI, Gap, BCBG and many more.

Local retailers such as Fina, Remedy, Theodora, and Zuesters from Lincoln Center in C.R. Porter and With Garden Flair . Manufacturers like The Sak, Weston Wear, TSD, Flax Designs, and Cut Loose have also donated huge amounts of merchandise.

Since the inventory is donated, the great deals offered vary from sale to sale. Savvy shoppers who prowl thrift stores and discount shops say the sale is a bargain – hunter’s paradise and that the deals on merchandise are spectacular with low prices that are unmatched anywhere else.

JoAnn Kirby, customer and Stockton Record newspap er reporter loves the sale. She said, “I purchased Christmas decorations donated by a Miracle Mile boutique, an awesome pair of winter pants, spy novels for a reader on my holiday list and a couple of summer tops. My total bill was only $32.”

“I go every semester because the money goes back into the fashion program and every time I go I find at least one great brand that I love and I can buy three new outfits without spending more then $20,” said Jontelle Bel lerose, a Delta College student.

The Nearly New Sale is a major fundraiser for the Fashion Program and assists students with their educational costs . The event is a culmination of students’ knowledge of fashion merchandising and retailing and is an excellent tool to apply that knowledge. It also provides students with hands – on experience in fashion business through sourcing out and pricing inventory from local/national retailers, wholesalers, and manufacturers . They then merchandise and display it on the “sales floor.”

Emphasis is also placed on providing excellent customer service as well as effective marketing techniques. Months prior to the sale are devoted to developing marketing materials and distributing information about the event throughout the community.

“We are so fortunate to have the support we do from our own fashion industry, both locally and nationally. We also appreciate the incredibly supportive group of industry leaders who have donated to this event and we could not have done it without them,” said Leslie Asfour, the Director of the Fashion & Interior Design Programs.

San Joaquin Delta College is located at 5151 Pacific Avenue in Stockton. For more information, call 209.954.5151. For maps and directions, visit www.deltacollege.edu.