How Nurses Have Shaped Care for HIV/AIDS Patients

By Diana Austin, UCSF School of Nursing
It was June 1981 when a UC San Francisco nurse educator first heard of an unusual cancer that was being called Kaposi’s sarcoma. Angie Lewis was at a conference of Bay Area Physicians for Human Rights when she learned about this disease that seemed to be striking gay men in large urban settings.
< p>
Lewis and others began studying the illness and how to care for patients suffering from it. San Francisco – and UCSF – became a hub for research and patient care for what would soon become known as HIV/AIDS.
In early 1983, UCSF partnered with the San Francisco Department of Public Health to create the first outpatient clinic devoted to caring for people with AIDS. Six months later, the hospital started the first dedicated inpatient AIDS unit in the nation, known as Ward 5B, which was largely nurse-led.
A mix of stigma, fear and homophobia kept some health care providers away from working with patients with HIV/AIDS. For others, the call to care was deep and personal.
“Many of my gay male friends from the 1980s and pretty much my whole cohort from college is dead. It was so much a part of my life, I didn’t think I could do anything else,” said Carol Dawson-Rose, who coordinates the School of Nursing’s Master’s specialty in advanced practice public health nursing.
Nurses played a crucial role in caring for HIV/AIDS patients, providing comfort, symptom management, and often, in the early days of the disease, palliative care for those who were dying. Psychiatric nurses also attended to HIV/AIDS patients, many of whom were scared and extremely ill. This patient-centered care approach became known as the “San Francisco Model,” and informed many of the team-based approaches to care that still exist today.
From the earliest days of the epidemic through advances that have transformed HIV infection from a death sentence into a manageable chronic condition, UCSF nurses and nurse scientists have played a critical role in crafting and improving HIV/AIDS care – and changing all of nursing in the process.
Greetings to the general public, i want to tell about how i was cured of HIV/AIDS disease by a Doctor called Dr OBUDO I was browsing through the Internet searching for remedy on HIV and i saw comment of people talking about how Doctor OBUDO cured them. I Was scared because i never believed in the Internet but i was convince to give him a try because i having no hope of been cured of HIV/AIDS so i decided to contact him with his email that was listed on the comment (dr.obudospellhome@gmail.com) Or call him +2348109792351 when i contacted him he gave me hope and send a Herbal medicine to me that i took and it seriously worked for me, am a free person now without problem, my HIV result came out negative. I pray for you Dr OBUDO God will give you everlasting life, you shall not die before your time for being a sincere and grate man. Am so happy, you can also contact him if you have any problem Email:DR.OBUDOSPELLHOME@GMAIL.COM and DR.OBUDOSPELLHOME@GMAIL.COM OR WHATSAPP HIM ON THIS NUMBER +2348109792351
1…HIV AND AIDS
2…ALS CURE
3…HERPES CURE
4….EPILEPSY
5…PROMOTION IN THE OFFICE
6…LOVE SPELL
7…EX BACK
WHATSAPP HIM ON THIS NUMBER +2348109792351
After been in pain and sorrow for 3years and 9months, Dr Maggi was able to restore my life back with his herbal medicine, my good friends i have been Hiv positive for 3years and everyday of my life i cry to God as i was a mother of 2 cute kids who were looking up to me, I was taking my medication from the hospital, I also did some prayers to God that he should do some miracle in my life, my friends this is a life touching story i am sharing with you all on net today, Few Months ago i was browsing on net when i found some good testimonials about Dr Maggi Herbs, and someone recommended that he has cured Hiv by Dr Maggi, i always had faith that God could use someone Leo weafer heal me, i contacted Dr Maggi and i told him concerning my problem he told me not to worry that with God all things are possible and also that he was going to prepare for me some herbal herbs which i am to take and he is going to send the medicine to me, well after all the guidance and medication from Dr Maggi he advice that i go for check again to see my status result and he assured me of good result, i was afraid at this point cause i never wanted someone to tell me again that i am positive, after 3days i went to the Hospital for check up and they said the result was to come out by Friday, at 11:00am on Friday the hospital Doctor called me and told me that the result was out and i am Negative, i was shocked and could not believe it, i immediately called Dr Maggi and told him about the good news he told me to rejoice and make sure i share my testimony with my friends and that is why i am doing this right now, friends you can contact Dr Maggi today on(maggiherbalcenter@gmail.com)or Whatsapp Him on +2348148487280, friends Dr Maggi can help you solve any problem contact him now or call his mobile number:+2347057375409.
Greetings to everyone reading this testimony, i am here to testify of a great man who was able to cure me permanently from Hiv Disease just with his herbal medicine,i have been HIV Positive for 5 years before i came across Dr Jude Email on the internet on how he has been using his herbal medicine to treat and cure patients from different virus, so i contacted him and i explain to him concerning my problem, i followed up with the instructions he gave me and he urge me to have faith in his words that he was going to restore my health back, after some couple of days Dr Jude sent me some medicine which he gave me prescription on how to take for 2 weeks, to make the long story short, I have been confirmed Negative from my recent test in the hospital, just within 2 weeks Dr Ijagba was able to make me healthy and see reasons to live again, though science says there is no cure, i believe God has sent this great man to save people, you can all contact him for his medicine, he has presently been treating diseases like, HERPES,CANCER,BLOOD DISEASE,DIABETES,HIV,TYPHOID, and many others, you can contact this man on ( drjudesolutionhome@gmail.com ) or you can call him on +2348143044267. or you contact him on this website (drjudesolutionhome.wixsite.com/dr-jude)
God Bless you sire!
i want to thank Dr midnight for
the herbal HIV medicine he gave
to me and my daughter, i was suffering from
HIV when i gave birth to my
daughter and that was how my daughter got
the sickness indirect from me, but
to God be the glory that i am heal with the
herbal medicine that DR midnight
gave to me when i contacted him. i want
to use this medium to tell
everyone that the solution to our sickness has
come, so i will like you to contact
this great healer on his email address:
dr.midnight5@
gmail.com with him all your pains will be gone, i
am really happy today that i and my
daughter are cured of HIV, we are
now negative after the use of his
medicine,my doctor confirm it.
once more i say a big thank to
you Dr midnight for healing hands upon my life and my daughter, i say may
God continue to bless you abundantly and
give you more power to keep
helping those that want your help
in their lives. email him now he is waiting
to receive you. :(dr.midnight5@gmail.com)or whatsapp them on +2347037137208
CANNABIS OIL,HEMP OIL,RICK SIMPSON OIL AND MEDICAL MARIJUANA AVAILABLE.
Hi. Get your top quality cannabis oil,cbd oil,hemp oil,rick simpson oil and medical marijuana for cancer treatment,chronic pain,depression,anxiety,epilepsy,and many others at best prices.Apart from our very magnificent prices, when you buy from us, you are assured of the highest quality and purity available in the market. We respect and value your privacy and will not share your information with anyone. We offer discreet and Reliable packaging and delivery. -Fast and reliable shipment within 24hours within the US and 48 hours internationally, using courier service. CALL OR TEXT DR. FRED::::: +1 989-941-3969 EMAIL: drfredmedicalcentre@gmail.com
My name is Lucy Williams from U.S.A. My heart is filled with so much joy as I write this testimony. I want to tell the world about a great man called Dr. Adaobi who cured my husband and I of HIV/AIDS with herbal medicine. My husband and I have be hiv/aids positive for the past four (4) years. We have tried so many solutions and my husband even fall into the hands of scam. One fateful day while browsing the internet I saw a testimony by one mr. John on how this great Dr. Adaobi cured his seven (7) years hiv/aids through herbal medicine so I decided to give a try, a try that changed our life for good. So I contacted this great man and he send some herbal medicine for me and my husband which we took within five (5) days. It was a great surprise when we went for test the following day and it came out negative. God will bless you Dr. Adaobi, you will leave long. Because of the joy you brought into my family again. You can also contact him on his email. adaobisolutiontemple@gmail.com. You can also call him on phone: +2349060446408 or add him up on whatsapp: +2349060446408
It still unbelievable to believe that HIV AIDS still has cure, Me and my Wife has been suffering from HIV AIDS for so many years and we have search for help but we were unable to find one, i was told that there was no cure for HIV AIDS but somehow i believe that there was someone out that has a cure, so that was how i went in search for s solution on how to get cured of HIV AIDS and surprisingly i saw comment on daily news papers where lady testify of how Dr Ade herbal medicine cure her, i was so confused because first i thought that there was no cure but now seeing that someone outside has a cure, i thoughts of it as a scam but something told me to give it a try and when i did he reply me and assure me that me and my husband will be cured once we receive his herbal medicine, that was how he prepared it, and send my herbal medication that me and my husband used that cure me and my husband in Just 2 weeks and we were tested HIV AIDS Negative. All Thanks to the powerful Dr Ade for his help in my life. contact him on his email:Adespelltemple@gmail.com or contact his cell number+2347057375409.
DOCTOR TUNDE YOU ARE GOD SENT TO HELP PEOPLE LIFE, I PRAY YOU WILL NOT DIE BEFORE YOUR TIME.
This is real take it serious, who will believe that a herb can cure HIV AIDS, i never believe that this will work, i have spend a lot getting drugs from the hospital to keep me healthy, it got to a time that i was waiting for is death to come because i was broke, one day i hard about this great man called DR. TUNDE who is well know for Herpes, HIV, and Cancer cure, i decided to email him I didn’t believe him that much, I just wanted to give him a try, he replied my mail and Needed some Information about me, then I sent them to him, he prepared a herbal medicine (CURE) and sent it through Online Courier Service for delivery, he gave my details to the Courier Office. they told me that 3-5 days I will receive the package and after receiving it, i took the medicine as prescribed by him at the end of the one week, he told me to go to the hospital for a check up, and i went, surprisingly after the test the doctor confirm me HIV AIDS simplex virus negative, i thought it was a joke, i went to other hospital and was also negative, thank you for saving my life, I promise I will always testify of your good works. if you are herpes simplex virus patient, OR you are be helping by someone before i will like to advice you to give this man a try and see what will happen to your life don’t worry about the money you have be use contact him and I am sure you will get cured, contact him via: Email: (drtundeherbalhomeremedy@gmail.com)or cell phone number via+13213967474or+2348051095232
THESE ARE THE THINGS DR.TUNDE
HIV,
CANCER,
ASTHMA,
IMPOTENCE,
LOW SPERM COUNT,
BARENESS/INFERTILITY,
I can’t stop talking about this man called DR.TUNDE . cause he is a God sent to cure humans from different DISEASES with herbal medications,he cured me of HIV AIDS,he will also help you. Contact him today and you will have a testimony…Good luck!
Hello I’m Debra Davis from USA, I’m giving a testimony about Dr.Able the great Herbalist,he has the cure to all manner of diseases, he cured my HIV virus of 8yrs, though I went through different websites I saw different testimonies about different spell casters and herbalist, I was like: “Many people have the HIV cure why are people still suffering from it?” I thought of it, then I contact Dr.Able via email (ablecurer@gmail.com), I didn’t believe him that much, I just wanted to give him a Trier, he replied my mail and Needed some Information about me and also ask me to make a payment for the medicine.he prepared it (CURE) and sent it to me via a Courier service, I took the medicine as prescribed by him and I went for check-up 2 weeks after finishing the medicine, I was tested HIV negative,if you are HIV positive waste your time no more. Contact him via: ablecurer@gmail.com or his number +233541426639
Greetings to you all. My name is Tracy Jane. I’m from Elkins WV USA. I was cured of hiv virus. I was diagnosed with this virus for the past 6 years, I came across a blog four months ago when I was browsing with my computer and I saw a series of testimonies post from people making reference to Dr. Baba ukaka on how the man used natural herbal medicine to cure them when they were suffering from HIV virus, diabetic 1&2, herpes,asthma,Gonorrhea, Barrenness, Impotence, Womb damage, High Blood Pressure,Epilepsy, etc and how he cast a spell for them to pass their exams, a spell to earn more profits on their business and so on. Some people testified that he cast a spell to bring their Ex lover back, some testified that he restores womb, some testified he cast a spell to stop divorce and so on. Although I did not believe them but yet I took his email address VIA:(ukakaspellhome@gmail.com) because i wanted to give it a try because i have been suffering from this virus for the past 6 years and my doctor said i have few time left to live.That’s was the main reason I emailed Dr Baba Ukaka to see if he can really cure me because i don’t want to die, he responded to my mail immediately, i explained my problems to him, he promised to send me HIV herbal medicine but he later asked me to purchase the herbal medicine which I did, he gave some prescription on how to be drinking the herbs and asked me to go for test on the 3th week after drinking the herbs to confirm my status, I followed his instructions and I went for the test a month ago, the result came out negative, I did 4 test already, they all turned out to be negative. I can’t thank dr baba Ukaka enough, he cured me of my HIV virus. I will forever remain grateful to Dr Baba Ukaka, he have all the medicine that can cure any illness you are suffering from, email him right now. Please once you are cure, also spread the good news to others so that those with illness can be cure too. Your body is the temple of Christ and not for sickness and diseases to temper with. Contact Dr Baba Ukaka now via: ukakaspellhome@gmail.com
Hello, My name is Alexis from US. I am here to let you know if you are having issues with your health, The solution is out there. I was cured of HIV with the use of a herbal medicine from Dr Baba Ogu. I was diagnosed with this virus for almost 12yrs but i was cured within few weeks after drinking the herbs which Dr Baba Ogu sent to me. Dr Ogu is a herbalist doctor. I know of this doctor through others people testimonies, they were all thanking him and praying for him. He has herbs for the following illness, Asthma, Cancer, Diabetic 1&2, Impotence, HBP,Herpes 1&2, Hiv, Chronic, Arthritis, Depression, etc. He is also a spell caster, he cast spell to bring Divorced lovers together, a spell to make more profit in business, good luck spell, etc. Email him now via: drbabaogu@gmail.com You can also call or Whatsap him on +2348137291215. Please once you are cured, let people know about it. Together, we fight to become healthy. God bless you.
this is real take it serious,my name is Philip Brenda who will believe that herbs can cure seven years HIV in my body, i never believe that this will work i have spend a lot when getting drugs from the hospital to keep me healthy, what i was waiting for is death because i was broke, one day i hard about this great man who is well know of HIV and cancer cure, i decided to email him, unknowingly to me that this will be the end of the HIV aids in my body, he prepare the herbal medicine for me, and give me instruction on how to take it, at the end of 2 weeks, he told me to go to the hospital for a check up, and i went, surprisingly after the test the doctor confirm me negative, i thought it was a joke, i went to another hospital was also negative, then i took my friend who was also HIV positive to Dr Uwa, after the treatment she was also confirm negative . He also have the herb to cure cancer please i want every one with this virus to be free, that is why am dropping his email address,druwaherbalcenter@gmail.com do email him he is a great man. the government is also interested in this Dr uwa, thank you for saving my life, and I promise I will always testify for your good work. call and whatsapp him on +2348063930531
DOCTOR UWA CAN AS WELL CURE THE FOLLOWING DISEASE:-
1. HIV/AIDS
2. HERPES
3. CANCER
4. ALS
5. Hepatitis B
6. Diabetes
I have been suffering from (diabetes) disease for the past four years and had constant pain, especially in my knees. During the first year,I had faith in God that i would be healed someday.This disease started circulating all over my body and i have been taking treatment from my doctor, few weeks ago i came on search on the internet if i could get any information concerning the prevention of this disease, on my search i saw a testimony of someone who has been healed from (Hepatitis B and Cancer) by this Man Dr MADUKA and she also gave the email address of this man and advise we should contact him for any sickness that he would be of help, so i wrote to Dr. MADUKA telling him about my (diabetes) he told me not to worry that i was going to be cured!! hmm i never believed it,,well after all the procedures and remedy given to me by this man few weeks later i started experiencing changes all over me as the Dr assured me that i have cured,after some time i went to my doctor to confirmed if i have be finally healed behold it was TRUE, So friends my advise is if you have such sickness or any other at all you can email DR :madukahealinghome@gmail.com
It took me 14 days to confirm the healing power of DR. TOKUBO HERBAL MEDICINE which flushes out HIV VIRUS from my body and made me negative till today. I never believed it will be this possible after been fooled by fake online doctors not until i went on a research about herbalism and i got a testimony from a lady who was Hiv+, and another lady was suffering from herpes and a guy who had diabetes were all CURED by doctor High preist tokubo. They said he prepares herbal medicine for sick people, no matter the illness, he will cure them and he also prepare spiritual charms to help get divorce lovers back and to help make more profit in business. Contact the doctor with +2349037990322 (WHATSAPP CHAT) and E-mail address: (highpriesttokubo@gmail.com) you can contact him for more information. Am really full of happiness, may God continue to Bless this man for his hardwork and sincerity even when the government refuses to assist him because they refused to believe in herbalist doctors. Please, once you’re cured, also share the good news to other people. Together we must fight to stay healthy.
Good day everyone my name is lara joy from U.S.A, I have this great opportunity to share this testimony about how I get cure for my HIV,Two years ago I was HIV positive so I was suffering from it I was doing one thing or the order to get a cure there was know way for it so I was on my research on the internet I saw a testimony of a young man, about how DR.omohan help him get a cured for HIV with his herbal medicine I was surprise and I do not believe I said okay let me try him I contact him that night on his email and he gave me instructions and I follow it he told me what to do and I did it, after a week he sent to me the medicine true DHL he told me how to use it and I did exactly how he instructed me to use it, after two weeks he told me that I should go for test, indeed I did it, and behold I was HIV “negative” am so grateful Doctor, now am happy with my Husband and two kids I want to use this opportunity to say this, please if you have this kind of disease called HIV, I want you to contact him on is email(;DROMOHANSPELL@GMAIL.COM
or whatsapp HIM +2349030313722 and he can also help you get a cure for HPV, HERPES, CANCER,disease and he can cure you from any kind of diseases with his herbal medicine. all you have to do is to believe him. thank you my Dr may god bless you……
HE FIX THE FOLLOWING PROBLEMS TO ALL ACROSS THE GLOBE ON:
1. Getting your lover or husband back
2. Spiritual bulletproof
3. Prosperity spell
4. Protection spell
5. Get a job spell
6. Becoming a manager spell
7. Get a huge loan without paying any fee spell
8. Child spell
9. Love spell
10, vanishing spell
11. Success or pass spell
12. Marriage spell
13. Avenging spell
14. Popularity spell
15. Killing spell….
Hi friends!
I am Melissa Phillips by name and i want to use this great opportunity to
share with you some great and amazing testimony of how i was cured from HIV
Virus with the help of Dr idahosa Herbal Medicine.
Over 2 years now i have been suffering and living in pain with this deadly
virus HIV, fear grew in my mind everyday as i heard there is no cure for
it, but to me i knew that medical drugs was not the only option in treating
viruses and infection, my greatest problem was that i was stocked in pain
as the symptoms has circulated over my body.
Few Months ago i decided to get more information online concerning HIV,and
while i was surfing the web, i came across some great testimonials from
various people on how Dr idahosa has been using his herbal medicine to cure
different disease, at first i was shocked as i have never heard of such
thing before, and also i doubted if it was true as it never came up on
media, these people gave out the email address of Dr idahosa and advised we
contact him for any problem, though i was doubting him i decided to put a
test on it, moreover it was the first time for me to hear something like
that, i copied the email address of Dr idahosa and i sent him a message
about my health status and i also requested for his medicine in order for
me to get good health, he gave me a responded after some hours and he told
me the procedure involved in order for me to get his medicine, he also said
to me he was going to send me some herbal liquid medicine which was going
to take for 2 weeks and after 2 weeks i will be totally cured.
I went with Dr idahosa and i followed exactly as i was told by this man,
after 3 to 5 days of communication i eventually received a package from the
mailing service and that was the medicine sent by Dr idahosa.
I started taking the medicine as i was directed by Dr idahosa and after 2
weeks i also started seen some changes on my skin, and after a month passed
i noticed that the rashes on my skin are cleared, i was surprised and i had
a thought to myself again LIKE! IS THIS REALLY WORKING OUT? when i noticed
this changes i contacted this Great Dr and i told him about it, he told me
to go to the hospital and do some check up if the virus is still there, i
actually went to the hospital on Friday to do some test on my blood and
after 3 days the result came out that i was completely free from Hiv, still
many people will not believe this, but it did really works.
Dr idahosa is a brave man and he is set to answer all human disease, today
i am living in good health as just with a test i conquered my pain and
sorrow, Please you can contact Dr idahosa for any problem with the email
below:(dridahosasolutioncenter@gmail.com) or call him +2348134261542,
Thanks for reading this!
My name is RENNA JONES a single mum from the UNITED STATE OF AMERICA (TEXAS ) i never thought i will see today if not the help of Dr. Aluda i was pregnant for over 2yrs and some months the doctor told me i have HIV aids and that the baby was affected also and also i have cancer the doctor also was about going to performe surgery on my left breast i was so fruastrated i thought of killing my self then i ran into an old college friend of mine then i narated my story to her she burst into tears and confrot me then she told me that there was these great man who would give me herbs and root and myself and the baby will be alright as good, and she told me that it will only cost me some funds to get the herbs from Dr ALUDA, money was never the problem i never thought of it but i said to myself i will be heal i cotacted him at once after some process i got the herbs he told me how to use it daily and am going to use the herbs for just 1months and after that 1months i should go for check up in the hospital i followed instructions very carfully and could you believe me it has not gotten to 1months and behold i was back again please another year is coming you should not let ailment follow you to next year contact doctor ALUDA on (DR.ALUDASPELLTEMPL@GMAIL.com) he is ever ready and happy to render you service.
contact him at….(DR.ALUDASPELLTEMPL@GMAIL.com OR YOU CAN CALL OR WHATSAPP HIM +2349050141109)
stay bless
RENNA JONES.
My name is RENNA JONES a single mum from the UNITED STATE OF AMERICA (TEXAS ) i never thought i will see today if not the help of Dr. Aluda i was pregnant for over 2yrs and some months the doctor told me i have HIV aids and that the baby was affected also and also i have cancer the doctor also was about going to performe surgery on my left breast i was so fruastrated i thought of killing my self then i ran into an old college friend of mine then i narated my story to her she burst into tears and confrot me then she told me that there was these great man who would give me herbs and root and myself and the baby will be alright as good, and she told me that it will only cost me some funds to get the herbs from Dr ALUDA, money was never the problem i never thought of it but i said to myself i will be heal i cotacted him at once after some process i got the herbs he told me how to use it daily and am going to use the herbs for just 1months and after that 1months i should go for check up in the hospital i followed instructions very carfully and could you believe me it has not gotten to 1months and behold i was back again please another year is coming you should not let ailment follow you to next year contact doctor ALUDA on (DR.ALUDASPELLTEMPL@GMAIL.com) he is ever ready and happy to render you service.
contact him at….(DR.ALUDASPELLTEMPL@GMAIL.com OR YOU CAN CALL OR WHATSAPP HIM +2349050141109)
stay bless
RENNA JONES.
My name is RENNA JONES a single mum from the UNITED STATE OF AMERICA (TEXAS ) i never thought i will see today if not the help of Dr. Aluda i was pregnant for over 2yrs and some months the doctor told me i have HIV aids and that the baby was affected also and also i have cancer the doctor also was about going to performe surgery on my left breast i was so fruastrated i thought of killing my self then i ran into an old college friend of mine then i narated my story to her she burst into tears and confrot me then she told me that there was these great man who would give me herbs and root and myself and the baby will be alright as good, and she told me that it will only cost me some funds to get the herbs from Dr ALUDA, money was never the problem i never thought of it but i said to myself i will be heal i cotacted him at once after some process i got the herbs he told me how to use it daily and am going to use the herbs for just 1months and after that 1months i should go for check up in the hospital i followed instructions very carfully and could you believe me it has not gotten to 1months and behold i was back again please another year is coming you should not let ailment follow you to next year contact doctor ALUDA on (DR.ALUDASPELLTEMPL@GMAIL.com) he is ever ready and happy to render you service.
contact him at….(DR.ALUDASPELLTEMPL@GMAIL.com OR YOU CAN CALL OR WHATSAPP HIM +2349050141109)
stay bless
RENNA JONES.
I THANK GOD FOR MY LIFE so much..I am evelina by name , I never thought that I will live on earth before the year runs out. I have been suffering froma deadly disease (HIV) for the past 4 years now; I had spent a lot of money going from one places to another, from churches to churches,hospitalshave been my every day residence. Constant checks up have been my hobby not until last Month, I was searching through the internet, I saw a testimony on how Dr Brudos. ali helped someone in curing her HIV disease, quickly I copied his email which is (dr.ukpoyanspellhome@gmail.com )I spoke to him, he asked me to do some certain things which I did, he told me that he is going to provide the herbal to me, which he did, then he asked me to go for medical check up after some days after Using the herbal cure, I was free from the deadly disease, he only asked me to post the testimony through the whole world, faithfully am doing it now, please brothers and sisters, he is great, I owe him in my life. if you are having a similar problems just email him on (dr.ukpoyanspellhome@gmail.com) . He can also cure disease like Cancer, Diabetes, Herpes. Etc. You can reach me on email: dr.ukpoyanspellhome@gmail.com
i was cured of HIV with help of herbal treatment. At first when i read a testimony of someone that was cured by doctor Walanta herbal meds, i thought it was a joke. if you have same disease, your hope is not lost. try out same treatment. reach him on +2347032940943 or drwalantaherbals@gmail.com
I am david tracy, from Los Angels in USA , am very happy to share this little hansom testimony, I Never believed i was ever going to be HIV Negative again,Dr James has given me reasons to be happy, i was HIV positive for 2years and all the means i tried for treatment was not helpful to me, but when i came on the Internet i saw great testimony about Dr James on how he was able to cure someone from HIV, this person said great things about this man, and advice we contact him for any Disease problem that Dr James can be of help, well i decided to give him a try, he requested for my information which i sent to him, and he told me he was going to prepare for me a healing portion, which he wanted me to take for days, and after which i should go back to the hospital for check up, well after taking all the treatment sent to me by Dr James i went back to the Hospital for check up, and now i have been confirmed HIV Negative, friends you can reach Dr James on any treatment for any Disease like HIV/AIDS ,HERPES, DIABITES, HPV , he is the one only i can show you all up to, reach Dr James on his email.drjamesherbalsolutiontemple@gmail.com /drjames92@hotmail.com ……… or whatsapp number____+2348153863900 may god bless you sir for your good works………
I appreciate the wonderful work done by doctor prince in taking the shame away from my life, for more than 12 years i have been terribly infected with HIV/AIDS this devious disease was so bad that it almost took my dignity and inability to do what i was ought to be doing as a man, i visited several places all told me that i can’t be cured, but i believed that one day i will regain my life back to it normal state, one certain afternoon i was checking a report on the web then i came across some post of so many people talking about doctor prince on how he has cured all manners of diseases, such as HIV/AIDS, i contacted him on his email and then i spoke with him on the phone and he assured me that he will make sure that i am totally cured that i shouldn’t worry that all is going to be fine, he told me what was needed to buy and that was it,two days later dr. prince sent me some herbal medicine and when i received it and used it in 2 weeks i was totally cured, all thanks to Dr prince you can contact him true his email at dr.princearataabraham@gmail.com or his mobile number +2348163241499
Hello Views. Am JAMES WILLIAM from USA. I am a worker in one of d most prolific hotels in New York, am a man of better family with a wife and four kids but something do not make me feel happy even if i am with my happy family because am an HIV positive. I have been to different hospitals of high class doctors but to no avail, my result of each test i take keep saying am an HIV positive. But one faithful evening, which is on d fourth of November 2013, i was browsing through the internet when i came across this email: drbanlogunsolutionhome@gmail.com and i quickly copied it and the next morning i called the number that was attached to the email which is +2349053287594. A humbled man answered me and i told him everything about my health and he asked me if i have an email and i said yes, he told me to send it to him and i did exactly. He sent me a form to fill which i did and send it back to him. On the 3rd day he told me that he need some items which he would use in casting the spell off me but the items he required for is hardly to be found here in USA so, he told me to send just 500us dollars which he will use to buy the items in Nigeria. I sent the money through western union, that very afternoon after he had bought the items he told me on the phone to received my healing. That very day before night fall he called me and told me to go to the nearest hospital for check up. In the next morning my personal doctor came and made a test on me but behold i was confirmed HIV negative by my doctor. It was unbelievable to me and that was how i was cured. Believe me or not he is not a scam and the only money i sent to him was the one he used in purchasing the items. He is a God sent Man. Please if you are similar to this problem you can contact him with this email:(drbanlogunsolutionhome@gmail.com) even call him on this number:+2349053287594 So if you need the help of this great man contact him for the spell to be carry out so that your healing will commence immediately. Once again his email address is (drbanlogunsolutionhome@gmail.com) even you can give him a call with his private line on +2349053287594 for your sorrow to turns to joy. Thankfully to you all. Regards…. JAMES WILLIAM
This is a great temple of the Illuminati were you find, riches, power and fame, are you a business man or woman, are you a politicians or a lecturer, are you a student or graduate, what so ever you be in all over the world dose not matter to us, what matter a lot to us is to see you happy and rich, we are giving you the chance here to be what so ever you want to be in life, join the Illuminati secret brotherhood and get all you need in life, we offer every thing you need in life, if you are really ready to make it in life is better you kindly email us now so that we can proceed with your request from our temple, contact us through this email now on illuminatigrace77@gmail.com or you call/imo on:+17245801299
I can’t believe this. A great testimony that i must share to all HIV patient in the world i never believed that there could be any complete cure for HIV or any cure for HIV,i saw people’s testimony on blog sites of how DR Bello prepare herbal cure and brought them back to life again. i had to try it too. and you can,t believe that in just 7 days i started using his herbal medicine. and all my pains stop gradually and i had to leave without the antiretroviral therapy which my medical doctor gave to me. i went to the hospital to do a checkup, the result came out and i tested HIV NEGATIVE. I’m sharing this with you, because i believe there’s someone out here who also desire to have this cure. feel free and contact Dr Bello, delay in treatment leads to death. contact him through his WHATS-APP NUMBER +2348147271779, or contact him via email: bellospelltemple@gmail.com,Good luck
Though i haven’t met DR EBUTE but i have being hearing and seeing his
wonderful deeds on people’s life.. This made me contacted him because i was
also diagnosed of HIV, When i contacted Him, without wasting time, he
started his Miraculous work in my Life, I am happy and Glad to say that i
am now cured after using his herbal Medicine.. You can also reach him
drebute16@gmail.com or reach him on whatsap +393512120399 he also special on cureing
1…HERPS CURE
2…ALS CURE
3..HIV CURE
4.EPILESY
5…PROMOTION IN THE OFFICE
6…LOVE SPEEL
7>>EX BACK
Hello every body on this site, I want to give a testimony about my HIV virus that was cured by a great spell caster. Since last 9 months I have being an HIV patient. I never think I live long again and am so grateful about this great man called dr okaku who cured my HIV AIDS last month I was in a great pain so I told one of my best friend; she told me that there is a great spell caster that can cure my HIV. I asked her if she had his email address, she gave me his email and I emailed him. He talked to me and he perform the necessary rituals and he told me that after two weeks I should go for a test and Which I did, when the doctor told me that am now an HIV negative, I couldn’t believe myself, I went to see another doctor the result was still the same, I was human on planet earth again, so I emailed him and thanked him. Please if you are having a similar problem please visit him/contact him on +2348130071458 or email,drokakusolutionhome1@gmail.com
WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. cal+2348107345943
Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in the worldwide .Are you a business man or woman,artist, political, musician, student, do you want to be rich, famous, powerful in life, join the Illuminati brotherhood cult today and get instant rich sum of. 2 million dollars in a week, and a free home.any where you choose to live in this world and also get 1,000,000 U.S dollars monthly as a salary %u2026
BENEFITS GIVEN TO NEW MEMBERS WHO JOIN ILLUMINATI.
1. A Cash Reward of USD $500,000 USD
2. A New Sleek Dream CAR valued at USD $300,000 USD
3.A Dream House bought in the country of your own choice
4. One Month holiday (fully paid) to your dream tourist destination.
5.One year Golf Membership package
6.A V.I.P treatment in all Airports in the World 7.A total Lifestyle change 8.Access to Bohemian Grove
9.Monthly payment of $1,000,000 USD into your bank account every month as a member
10.One Month booked Appointment with Top 5 world Leaders and Top 5 Celebrities in the World.
If you are interested of joining us in the great brotherhood illuminati satanic hand symbol contact us no +2348107345943 OR on our Email via homeofrichieandfame@gmail.com
Greetings to you all. My name is Tracy Jane. I’m from Elkins WV USA. I was cured of hiv virus. I was diagnosed with this virus for the past 6 years, I came across a blog four months ago when I was browsing with my computer and I saw a series of testimonies post from people making reference to Dr. Baba ukaka on how the man used natural herbal medicine to cure them when they were suffering from HIV virus, diabetic 1&2, herpes,asthma,Gonorrhea, Barrenness, Impotence, Womb damage, High Blood Pressure,Epilepsy, etc and how he cast a spell for them to pass their exams, a spell to earn more profits on their business and so on. Some people testified that he cast a spell to bring their Ex lover back, some testified that he restores womb, some testified he cast a spell to stop divorce and so on. Although I did not believe them but yet I took his email address VIA:(ukakaspellhome@gmail.com) because i wanted to give it a try because i have been suffering from this virus for the past 6 years and my doctor said i have few time left to live.That’s was the main reason I emailed Dr Baba Ukaka to see if he can really cure me because i don’t want to die, he responded to my mail immediately, i explained my problems to him, he promised to send me HIV herbal medicine but he later asked me to purchase the herbal medicine which I did, he gave some prescription on how to be drinking the herbs and asked me to go for test on the 3th week after drinking the herbs to confirm my status, I followed his instructions and I went for the test a month ago, the result came out negative, I did 4 test already, they all turned out to be negative. I can’t thank dr baba Ukaka enough, he cured me of my HIV virus. I will forever remain grateful to Dr Baba Ukaka, he have all the medicine that can cure any illness you are suffering from, email him right now. Please once you are cure, also spread the good news to others so that those with illness can be cure too. Your body is the temple of Christ and not for sickness and diseases to temper with. Contact Dr Baba Ukaka now via: ukakaspellhome@gmail.com
MUST READ: HOW I GOT CURED FROM ALS DISEASE) I am from U.S.A and my name is Clara Wilson. I was diagnosed of ALS disease (Lou Gehrig’s disease) in 2013 and I have tried all I can to get cured but all to no avail, my life was gradually coming to an end, until i saw a post in a health forum about a herbal doctor from Africa who prepares herbal cure to cure HIV/AIDS and all kind of diseases including ALS, MND, Epilepsy, Leukemia, Asthma, Cancer, Gonorrhea etc, at first i doubted if it was real but decided to give it a try, when i contact this herbal doctor via his email,(dr.ezomorootandherbals@gmail.com), he prepared an ALS herbal portion and sent it to me via courier service, when i received this herbal portion, he gave me step by step instructions on how to apply it, when i applied it as instructed, i was cured of this deadly disease within 7 days, I could not walk or talk understandably before but after i took the herbal cure as he instructed i regained strength in my bones and i could talk properly unlike before, I am now free from the deadly disease, all thanks to Dr.ezomo Contact this great herbal doctor via his email dr.ezomorootandherbals@gmail.com
I contracted HIV in 2009, I was told by my doctor that there’s no possible cure for HIV. I started taking my ARV’s, My CD4 was 77 and viral load was 112,450. I saw a website of Dr. Oba, also I saw a lot of testimonials about him on how he uses herbal medicine to cure HIV. I contacted him and told him my problems, He sent me the herbal medicine and I took it for 7 days after then I went for check-up and I was cured. The medicine has NO SIDE EFFECT, there’s no special diet when taking the medicine. He also cure ALS, HEPATITIS B, CANCER, HERPES,Pregnancy and lots more. You can reach him on dr.obaherbalhome@hotmail.com,or whatsapp +2348151943640
My Name is clayton zelda am from United state of American..i want to inform the HERPES VIRUS PATIENT..that this is real and genuine spell caster online..i am so glad that i have this great opportunity to come out here and share my testimony on how DR BELLO was able to cure me totally from HERPES VIRUS disease, how i was cured of my HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR BELLO..i went to many hospitals for cure but there was no solution, I was HERPES positive over 3 year now before I came across a comment about how DR BELLO cure HIV and herpes disease but when I saw it i have it in mind that he can’t cure MY HERPES VIRUS DISEASE..I just decided to give it a try I contact him that night luckily to me he replied me back.. but I don’t believe him I thought it was a scam but I still hold on to see the work of DR BELLO if what people testify about him herbal cure is truth he ask for some details about me i gave him all he needed and I waited to see his reply to my problem after all,he told me to go for check up and I went for HERPES TEST… I cant believe I was negative and the HERPES VIRUS in my body got cured, am so happy and grateful to God for using DR BELLO to cure me, that is the reason why i decided to write this wonderful testimony of our i was cured, i recommend DR BELLO to you all around the world and you no that you are HERPES PATIENT AND HIV OR CANCER.. I WILL ADVICE YOU TO CONTACT HIM ON HIS EMAIL:(ADEYEMIBELLO1990@GMAIL.COM) OR CALL ON Whatsapp him +2348107996445 i will advice you to contact him now so that you can be cured on time his email:ADEYEMIBELLO1990@GMAIL.COM OR CALL ..
HE FIX THE FOLLOWING PROBLEMS TO ALL ACROSS THE GLOBE ON:
1. Getting your lover or husband back
2. Spiritual bulletproof
3. Prosperity spell
4. Protection spell
5. Get a job spell
6. Becoming a manager spell
7. Get a huge loan without paying any fee spell
8. Child spell
9. Love spell
10, vanishing spell
11. Success or pass spell
12. Marriage spell
13. Avenging spell
14. Popularity spell
15. Killing spell
16. Cancer spell
17. Supernatural power spell
18. Hiv/Aid
19. Hepatitis B Cure
Clayton Zelda
It is no longer news that the Acquired immune deficiency syndrome /Human Immune Virus ( HEPATITIS B) is increasing by the day. The fear is that many people living with the sickness are scared of saying it because of the stigma that comes along with it.I am bold enough among many others to state that there is now a potent cure to this sickness but many are unaware of it. I discovered that I was infected with the virus 8yrs ago, after a medical check-up. My doctor told me and I was shocked, confused and felt like my world has crumbled. I was dying slowly due the announcement of my medical practitioner but he assured me that I could lead a normal life if I took my medications (as there was no medically known cure to HEPATITIS B). I went from churches to churches but soon found that my case needed urgent attention as I was growing lean due to fear of dying anytime soon. In a bid to looking for a lasting solution to my predicament, I sought for solutions from the voodoo world. I went online and searched for every powerful trad-medical practitioner that I could severe, cos I heard that the African Voodoo Priests had a cure to the HEPATITIS B syndrome. It was after a little time surfing the web that I came across one DR ADEYEMI (A powerful African Voodoo Priest), who offered to help me at a monetary fee. I had to comply as this was my final bus-stop to receiving a perfect healing. My last resolve was to take my life by myself, should this plan fail. Alas! it worked out well. He gave my some steps to follow and I meticulously carried out all his instructions.Last month, 20,May, 2016, to be precise, I went back to the hospital to conduct another test and to my amazement, the results showed that ” I am NEGATIVE” You can free yourself of this (HEPATITIS B) virus by consulting this great African Voodoo Priest via this e-mail: ADEYEMIBELLO1990@GMAIL.COM OR CALL +2348107996445 He will help you
I have heard of him before, but after watching his documentary “healing spell” I was turned on to the full story
about Dr Camala. He is a man who has the Cure for AIDS,Cancer, Sickle Cell, Herpes,warts,HPV,ALS Diabetes and every kind of
illness, through a whole foods vegetarian diet and natural herbs, what he calls Electric Foods. He went to herbal school college,
and has thousands of testimonials of healing people with Herpes, HIV AIDS, and HPV several other
illnesses. Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes of TLC was cured of Herpes by him and she was so moved by his knowledge that she went on
to spread the word about him in every way she could. She also opened a Cultural/Healing Center for Children in USA
before she passed away tragically. This all inspired me that i had to contact Dr Camala, because i was having Herpes
which could not be cure but was only managed, when i contacted Dr. Camala, he sent me some herbs which i took, and now i can tell you, i have be totally cured of Herpes, My Name is Jasmine, I am from the South Carolina, Please if you have any form
of illness especially STD,Infertility,HIV etc. you can contact him immediately through his Email Address
Name: Jasmine Jennifer
Email: dr.camalahivaidscure@yahoo.com
PHONE/WHATS APP : +2349055637784
Am Prudence,Am from Algeria.
I have been suffering hard Shipley from HIV / AIDS since 5 years now, and i happen to have 2 kids for my husband, and now we cannot proceed to have another kids all because of my disease and now i have to do all what a human like i and my husband can do just to get my disease healed, i have went to several places to seek for help not even one person could ever help, until i melt a comment on the daily news paper that was commented by Mrs Caroline about how this powerful traditional doctor help her get cured of the disease (HIV- AIDS) “my fellow beloved” i firstly taught having a help from a spiritual traditional healer was a wrong idea, but i think of these, will i continue to stress on these disease all day when i have someone to help me save my life? “so i gather all my faiths and put in all interest to contact him through his Email address (otorspelltemple@gmail.com) so after i have mailed him of helping me to cured my disease, he respond to me fast as possible that i should not be afraid, that he is a truthful and powerful doctor which i firstly claimed him to be. So after all set has been done, he promise me that i will be healed but on a condition that i provide him some items and obeyed all he said. I did all by accepting his oracle fact and only to see that the following week Dr Otor::mail me on my mail box that my work is successfully done, he sent me the medicine through UPS SPEED POST. I took the medicine as prescribed by him and 14 days later he ask for medical test i was first shocked and later arise to be the happiest woman on earth after i have concluded my final test in the hospital by my doctor that i am now HIV-Negative. My papers for check are with me and now i am happy and glad for his miraculous help and power. With these i must tell to everyone who might seek for any help, either for HIV cure or much more to contact him now at this Email:( otorspelltemple@gmail.com ) “sir thank you so much for your immediate cure.My name or add him on whatsapp +2348074609849
I was haven warts on my hands. I have had them for about 2 and a bit years. I am so scared what my mates are going to so and I hide my hands all of the time. I have been to the Doctors 9 times to get them treated. They all come back. I have been using Tee Tree Oil and Wartner (I was haven warts on my hands. I have had them for about 2 and a bit years. I am so scared what my mates are going to so and I hide my hands all of the time. I have been to the Doctors 9 times to get them treated. They all come back. I have been using Tee Tree Oil and Wartner (You freeze them at home) and they seem to be keeping the smaller warts small but they can’t seem to treat the larger ones. They don’t get any bigger, but then they can’t shrink as much. They get smaller a little part at a time. At least they are getting smaller! As soon as I see a new wart appearing, then I treat it. At the moment I have been using Tee Tree twice a week and then using Wartner every 2 weeks. I was wondering if there was any other information about how to get rid of them. I am only a teenager and I hate them to bits! I want to get rid of them so bad! DR.OBANJO website has been a huge help and has helped me realize a lot more about me and my family of warts! so that was when i swatch for natural remedy to see if there could be any help by herbal remedy, i search and i saw a great posts by Sarah devise adebayo ehijactor and shanttel merrite on about the great herbal doctor that get them rid of there disease infection. and this great herbal doctor was called DR.OBANJO so that was when i contacted him for my own treatment and he prepared me some herbs which i takes for some couples of days, and i take it as he says before i am to no me and my family was perfectly cure for it and never experience it again. please friends if you have any disease infect, please contact this great DR.OBANJO for herbal treatment and you will get rid of it. EMAILYou freeze them at home) and they seem to be keeping the smaller warts small but they can’t seem to treat the larger ones. They don’t get any bigger, but then they can’t shrink as much. They get smaller a little part at a time. At least they are getting smaller! As soon as I see a new wart appearing, then I treat it. At the moment I have been using Tee Tree twice a week and then using Wartner every 2 weeks. I was wondering if there was any other information about how to get rid of them. I am only a teenager and I hate them to bits! I want to get rid of them so bad! DR.OBANJO website has been a huge help and has helped me realize a lot more about me and my family of warts! so that was when i swatch for natural remedy to see if there could be any help by herbal remedy, i search and i saw a great posts by Sarah devise adebayo ehijactor and shanttel merrite on about the great herbal doctor that get them rid of there disease infection. and this great herbal doctor was called DR.OBANJO so that was when i contacted him for my own treatment and he prepared me some herbs which i takes for some couples of days, and i take it as he says before i am to no me and my family was perfectly cure for it and never experience it again. please friends if you have any disease infect, please contact this great DR.OBANJO for herbal treatment and you will get rid of it. EMAIL
My name is Juliana smith from South Africa i am so very happy to
testify about this great spell caster Dr.Osayi that help me cured my
HIV disease. I have been suffering from this HIV disease for over 5
years and i have found know cure, on till this blessed day i was
browsing through the internet and i saw a woman testifying about
this great powerful spell caster Dr Osayi who helped her cured her
HIV disease with a herbal cure. And also i contacted him Dr.Osayi
and i explain all my problem to him and he told me that i should not
worry that he is going to help me prepare a herbal medicine for me
and after that, he told me that he will send me a oil that i will use in
curing my HIV disease and on the oil there are some rules that i
will follow in using the oil, and i stood by it, and after using the oil i
felt changing in me and i went for medical check up and the doctor
told me that i am cured from the HIV disease and i was so very
happy now that i am free from HIV disease and also the woman
mentioned that Dr Osayi can also cure this deadly diseases called
Cancer, Diabetes, Syphilis, Herpes, i am now saying that anyone
who is suffering from any of this deadly disease should contact
this powerful great spell Cannabis oil for cancer caster at his
email: drosayispellhome50@gmail.com or call his telephone
number: +2348117646855 he is the right one that can help you
from any of the diseases. You can also contact him on whatsapp
on +2348117646855..
About 6 months ago I was searching for some kind of relief/cure? for genital herpes for my husband and myself. I have been suffering from herpes outbreaks for 9 years and gave my husband the gift that keeps on giving last year and he has been miserable with almost non stop outbreaks:( It sure has taken its toll on our sex life. I stumbled across surfing the net and immediately bought the herbs the product. We both started with morning and night applications, starting with 1 drop and working our way up to 15 drops, each day adding another drop. after 15 days of applying the drops we are now completely healed for the embarrassing disease and thanks to who made this possible Dr aghe of agheherbalhome@gmail.com or call whatsapp him via his cell number +2348138634433…
About 6 months ago I was searching for some kind of relief/cure? for genital herpes for my husband and myself. I have been suffering from herpes outbreaks for 9 years and gave my husband the gift that keeps on giving last year and he has been miserable with almost non stop outbreaks:( It sure has taken its toll on our sex life. I stumbled across surfing the net and immediately bought the herbs the product. We both started with morning and night applications, starting with 1 drop and working our way up to 15 drops, each day adding another drop. after 15 days of applying the drops we are now completely healed for the embarrassing disease and thanks to who made this possible Dr aghe of agheherbalhome@gmail.com or call him via his cell number +2348138634433…
Good day to all the viewers that is reading this article this moment, i am so much glad to be writing to express how grateful and happy i am toward the great manifestation that the great Dr Okosun did for me, since when i was 25years i have been diagnosed of having HIV/AIDS disease, ever since that time my living everyday has been so much unbearable i have been humiliated by my peers and even at my office, anytime there is a little quarrel i am always reminded of this incurable disease, before now i have visited several physicians and hospitals just to be cured but all my endless effort was deserted, until one fateful day when i was browsing on the internet on any help or remedy to be cured and as i was going through the numerous testimony u came across so many testimonies of how Dr Okosun has cured so many people of their HIV/AIDS, so i contacted him immediately on his email address:Doctorokosunspiritualtemple@gmail.com, then after writing to him through his email, he replied back to me and told me that i will be cured, thereafter he told me that he will prepared a herbal medicine and send to me, and that after using his herbal medicine in 2 weeks i will be cured,that was it, i was totally cured, you can call/whatsapp him today on :+2348107584479. he also fixed other problems across the globe.
testimony
Greetings to you all, i am here today on this forum giving a life testimony
on how Dr oba has cured me from HIV Virus, i have been stocked in bondage
with this virus for years now, i have tried different means to get this
sickness out of my body i also heard there was no cure to the virus,all the
possible ways i tried did not work out for me,i was using ARV hoping that i
was going to be cure but my CD4 Count was going down and down i do have the
faith that i was going to be cured one day, and i was a strong believer in
God and also in miracles, One day as i was on the internet i came across some
amazing testimonies concerning how Dr oba has cured different people from
various sickness with his Herbal Herbs Medicine, they all advised we contact
Dr oba for any problem, with that i had the courage and i contacted Dr
oba i told him about my Sickness, He told me not to worry that he was
going to prepare some Herbal Herbs Medicine for me, after some time in
communication with Dr oba, he finally prepared for me some herbs which he
sent to me and he also gave me prescriptions on how to take them, My good
friends after taking Dr oba Herbs for some weeks i started to experience
changes in me and from there, I noticed my Herpes Virus was no longer in my
body, as i have also gone for test, Today i am fit and healthy to live life
again, I am so happy for the good work of Dr oba in my life,Friends if you
are having any type of disease problem kindly email Dr oba on
{drobaspellhome902@gmail.com} or relate with him on phone
+2347063592030/whats-app him , thanks for your audience and i hope you find
help like i did for what he has done for me, if you are into similar problem
you can contact him……Thanks DR.oba for giving me back the life that i
thought i have lost…..God Bless you Sir..
testimony
Greetings to you all, i am here today on this forum giving a life testimony
on how Dr oba has cured me from HIV Virus, i have been stocked in bondage
with this virus for years now, i have tried different means to get this
sickness out of my body i also heard there was no cure to the virus,all the
possible ways i tried did not work out for me,i was using ARV hoping that i
was going to be cure but my CD4 Count was going down and down i do have the
faith that i was going to be cured one day, and i was a strong believer in
God and also in miracles, One day as i was on the internet i came across some
amazing testimonies concerning how Dr oba has cured different people from
various sickness with his Herbal Herbs Medicine, they all advised we contact
Dr oba for any problem, with that i had the courage and i contacted Dr
oba i told him about my Sickness, He told me not to worry that he was
going to prepare some Herbal Herbs Medicine for me, after some time in
communication with Dr oba, he finally prepared for me some herbs which he
sent to me and he also gave me prescriptions on how to take them, My good
friends after taking Dr oba Herbs for some weeks i started to experience
changes in me and from there, I noticed my Herpes Virus was no longer in my
body, as i have also gone for test, Today i am fit and healthy to live life
again, I am so happy for the good work of Dr oba in my life,Friends if you
are having any type of disease problem kindly email Dr oba on
{drobaspellhome902@gmail.com} or relate with him on phone
+2347063592030/whats-app him , thanks for your audience and i hope you find
help like i did for what he has done for me, if you are into similar problem
you can contact him……Thanks DR.oba for giving me back the life that i
thought i have lost…..God Bless you Sir
Hi, I work in a communication company I want to
share my testimony to the world, my name is maria cooker
, i am from united kingdom in Belfast north
Ireland, I was a stripper in a club I got effected with
HIV due to the nature of my job, In April 15 2013 i
was tested positive to HIV, This is not design to
convince you but its just a personal health
experience . I never taught doctor could ever get my
HIV-AIDS cured with his healing herbal medicine, i have
tried almost everything but I couldn’t find any
solution on my disease, despite all these happening
to me, i always spend a lot to buy a HIV drugs from
hospital and taking some several medications but no
relieve, until one day i was just browsing on the
internet when i came across a great post of !
Michelle! who truly said that she was been diagnose
with HIV and was healed that very week through the
help of this great powerful healing doctor ,I
wonder why he is called the great papa AMADU, i
never knew it was all because of the great and
perfect work that he has been doing that is causing all
this. so I quickly contacted him, and he ask me some
few questions and so i did all the things he asked me
to do,He ask me to buy some herbs and which I did
for my cure,only to see that at the very day which he
said i will be healed, all the strength that has left me
before rush back and i becomes very strong and
healthy, this disease almost kills my life all because
of me, so i went to hospital to give the final test to
the disease and the doctor said i am HIV negative, i
am very amazed and happy about the healing doctor
AMADU gave to me from the ancient part of Africa,
you can email him now for your own healing too on
his Email:dramaduherbalhome@gmail.com. also contact him on dramaduherbalhome@outlook.com or you can
call or whatAspp this number +2349052645237.
.. Thanks dr.
HERPES
HIV
ALS
CANCER
DIABETICS
Different kid of sickness his capable of curing them..
Hello I am FRED BENSON from U.S.A… My life is restored for good. To cut the long story short, after 2 years of break up with my Husband with no phone calls or email messages. i was so frustrated because i have contacted so many other spell casters with no results. when i read about Almighty DR AGBAKA (The Chief Of spell casters) I never wanted to contact any spell caster because I have being seeking for help by those who give testimonie about Dr AGBAKA spell casters ….I decided to contact him because I have heard so much of his good works from my friends so i contacted him for help then he cast the spell and did as he instructed, to my greatest surprise, in just 24 hours later after the casting of the spell my Husband called me and started begging for forgiveness, at first I shed tears of joy because I was shocked! i am now a happy woman with a beautiful baby Boy. Thanks and praises to Almighty Dr AGBAKA.
IF you need any help or job or you want to cure all kinds of disease contact Dr AGBAKA on the following Address below……..
Mobile: +2348149031619
Email:DRAGBAKA11@GMAIL.COM
WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. cal+2348107345943
Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in the worldwide .Are you a business man or woman,artist, political, musician, student, do you want to be rich, famous, powerful in life, join the Illuminati brotherhood cult today and get instant rich sum of. 2 million dollars in a week, and a free home.any where you choose to live in this world and also get 1,000,000 U.S dollars monthly as a salary %u2026
BENEFITS GIVEN TO NEW MEMBERS WHO JOIN ILLUMINATI.
1. A Cash Reward of USD $500,000 USD
2. A New Sleek Dream CAR valued at USD $300,000 USD
3.A Dream House bought in the country of your own choice
4. One Month holiday (fully paid) to your dream tourist destination.
5.One year Golf Membership package
6.A V.I.P treatment in all Airports in the World 7.A total Lifestyle change 8.Access to Bohemian Grove
9.Monthly payment of $1,000,000 USD into your bank account every month as a member
10.One Month booked Appointment with Top 5 world Leaders and Top 5 Celebrities in the World.
If you are interested of joining us in the great brotherhood illuminati satanic hand symbol contact us no +2348107345943 OR on our Email via homeofrichieandfame@gmail.com
Greetings to you all. My name is Tracy Jane. I’m from Elkins WV USA. I was cured of hiv virus. I was diagnosed with this virus for the past 6 years, I came across a blog four months ago when I was browsing with my computer and I saw a series of testimonies post from people making reference to Dr. Baba ukaka on how the man used natural herbal medicine to cure them when they were suffering from HIV virus, diabetic 1&2, herpes,asthma,Gonorrhea, Barrenness, Impotence, Womb damage, High Blood Pressure,Epilepsy, etc and how he cast a spell for them to pass their exams, a spell to earn more profits on their business and so on. Some people testified that he cast a spell to bring their Ex lover back, some testified that he restores womb, some testified he cast a spell to stop divorce and so on. Although I did not believe them but yet I took his email address VIA:(ukakaspellhome@gmail.com) because i wanted to give it a try because i have been suffering from this virus for the past 6 years and my doctor said i have few time left to live.That’s was the main reason I emailed Dr Baba Ukaka to see if he can really cure me because i don’t want to die, he responded to my mail immediately, i explained my problems to him, he promised to send me HIV herbal medicine but he later asked me to purchase the herbal medicine which I did, he gave some prescription on how to be drinking the herbs and asked me to go for test on the 3th week after drinking the herbs to confirm my status, I followed his instructions and I went for the test a month ago, the result came out negative, I did 4 test already, they all turned out to be negative. I can’t thank dr baba Ukaka enough, he cured me of my HIV virus. I will forever remain grateful to Dr Baba Ukaka, he have all the medicine that can cure any illness you are suffering from, email him right now. Please once you are cure, also spread the good news to others so that those with illness can be cure too. Your body is the temple of Christ and not for sickness and diseases to temper with. Contact Dr Baba Ukaka now via: ukakaspellhome@gmail.com or text him via:(630) 360-9955
Hi, I work in a communication company I want to share my testimony to the world, my name is Joe Allan, i am from united kingdom, I was a stripper in a club I got effected with HIV due to the nature of my job, In April 15 2013 i was tested positive to HIV, This is not design to convince you but its just a personal health experience . I never taught Dr Erigo could ever get my HIV-AIDS cured with his healing herb spell, i have tried almost everything but I couldn’t find any solution on my disease, despite all these happening to me, i always spend a lot to buy a HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one day i was just browsing on the internet when i came across a great post of !Michelle! who truly said that she was been diagnose with HIV and was healed that very week through the help of this great powerful healing spell doctor ,I wonder why he is called the great Dr Erigo, i never knew it was all because of the great and perfect work that he has been doing that is causing all this. so I quickly contacted him, and he ask me some few questions and so i did all the things he asked me to do,He ask me to buy some herbs and which I did for my cure,only to see that at the very day which he said i will be healed, all the strength that has left me before rush back and i becomes very strong and healthy, this disease almost kills my life all because of me, so i went to hospital to give the final test to the disease and the doctor said i am HIV negative, i am very amazed and happy about the healing Dr Erigo gave to me from the ancient part of Africa, you can email him now for your own healing too on his email:Erigospellcaster@gmail.com Or you can get more information from me on my email: Allanpeek78@gmail.com
Hello Everyone, I want to share my testimonies to the general public on how this great man called Dr Osas cure my herpes. I have been a HERPES patient for over 7 Months and i have been in pains until i came across this lady when i traveled to Africa for Business trip who happen to once been a herpes patient, i explained every thing to her and she told me that there is this Great Dr Osas that help her to cure her herpes and she gave me his email address for me to contact him, and i did as she instructed. And Dr Osas told me how much to buy the herpes herbal medication and how i will get it, which i did. And to my greatest surprise was that i took the Herpes herbal medicine for just one week and behold i went for a test, the Doctor confirmed me herpes free and said that i no longer have herpes in my system and till now i have never felt any pains nor herpes again, so i said i must testify the goodness of this man to the general public, if you are there surfing from this Herpes problems or any deadly disease or other disease for i will advice you to contact him on his working email: drosasherbalhome@gmail.com and i assure you that he will help you. he cure all types of disease or whatSAP him via his mobile number +2349035428122 wish you goodluck
Hello every one my nameis Kate Sandman i am from los Angele Caliornia, i have been suffering from (ALS) disease for the last Three years and had constant pain, especially in my knees. During the first year, I had faith in God that i would be healed someday.This disease started circulating all over my body and i have been taking treatment from my doctor, few weeks ago i was searching on the internet if i could get any information concerning the prevention of this disease, on my search i saw a testimony of someone who has been healed from ALS by this Man Dr.OGENSURLA and she also gave the email address of this man and advise we should contact him for any sickness that he would be of help, so i wrote to Dr.OGENSURLA telling him about my (ALS) he told me not to worry that i was going to be cured!! hmm i never believed it,, well after all the procedures and remedy given to me by this man few weeks later i started experiencing changes all over me as the Dr.OGENSURELA assured me that i have cured, after some time i went to my doctor to confirmed if i have be finally healed behold it was TRUE So friends my advise is if you have such sickness or any other at all you can email Dr.OGENSURLA on drogensurlahivcure@gmail.com I am indeed grateful for the help, i will forever recommend you to my friends. He also have the herb to cure
(1) CANCER,
(2) DIABETES,
(3) HIV&AIDS,
(4) HERPS,
My name is Monica Kathy i will like us to share tips on how to identify a real HERBAL DOCTOR because alot of people have fallen victim of scam as i have come across lots of comments lately (i was a victim too) and from experience and what i know i decide to open this thread, only fake HERBAL DOCTOR ask for the followings: COURIER CHARGES: no matter where you are in the world, no matter the distance and continent a real herbal doctor will cast a cure spell effectively without you seeing it or the spell caster getting it to you to use it so long as he has the names or pix..the spell will work itself.. STRAIGHT: no excuses for failure, if money was needed in the first place for courier he should have say so, so one can know how prepared he is..i did rather pay $1000 at once to get my result rather than paying $200 for excuses to get more money..its not bad paying for items but the end result might be an excuse THREAT: if you get fed up of sending money after money, they begin to threaten one with death and madness.. about 70% of them are from Africa am not saying they dont have real herbal doctors cos they are spiritually gifted in Africa but the impersonation is too much, the fake are more than the real.. i fell a victim of scam twice to a certain dr maroro and dr ibakoloto they both ripped me off before i realized almost $3700 was gone until i came across Dr uwa who told me how to know a fake herbal doctor, he helped me CURE my HIV infection without failure or excuse in 7 days.. Am Cured and happy now for about a month..
his e-mail is druwaherbalcenter@gmail.com or call and whatsapp him on+2348063930531 lets beware of scammers and share experience, suggestion and solutions..thanks…!
Do you know that there is a great Herbal doctor who can cure any disease? Like Cancer, HIV, HPV, syphilis,weak erection, diabetes, herpes, anthrax, madness, low spam count, pregnancy And also bring back your Lover E.t.c. Well my main reason why i am writing this right now is to inform the whole world about the great deeds, DR uwa did for me. My name is Ruiz Mary, I was diagnosed of HIV in the year 2012 ever since then I was taking my medications, until I met the great spell caster, though I never believed in cure spell. I saw many testimonies on how he cured deadly diseases. I contacted him through his phone number. I called him, he asked me to send him my email, which I did. He told me that his god’s required some items in which he will use in casting a curing spell on me. I don’t know where to find the items he required. He told me that the only alternative is for me to send him the money, and then he can help me to get the items and herbs for my treatment. I promised myself to do anything to get cured. I sent him the money. He bought the items and casted a curing spell on me and also sent me a herbal potion, I used it as He instructed. 7 days later he asked me to go for check up, when I did the check up I was tested HIV Negative. I am so happy, I can not stop thanking Him, if you passing through hardship and you need a way out, kindly contact or whatsapp his his mobile number +2348063930531 or email druwaherbalcenter@gmail.com
PLEASE PARDON ME, I JUST HAVE TO SHARE THIS MY LIFE TESTIMONY HERE ON HOW I GOT A CURE FOR HIV … I was diagnosed of HIV until i heard of a traditional doctor with lot of testimonies and post from people making reference to DOCTOR UWA on how he used his spiritual herbal medicine called TATAHWE to cure them of their diseases. Some from HIV ( with a very low cd4 count), HEPATITIS, HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS , DIABETIC, CANCER, ASTHMA and many more… Although i did not believe in Native herbs I decided to give it a trial so I took his contact and messaged him via whatsapp chat ( +2348063930531 ),with the response he gave, he promised to prepare a medicine for me that will flush the virus away from my system totally and It was not up to a week after I placed an order, I got the medicine and he instructed me to drink the medicine for two weeks ( morning and evening) after which, I should go back to the hospital for a Re-Test. I followed his instructions and I went for the test the following week after i had finish taken the Tatahwe medicine,its very surprising i tested negative. I can’t thank dr uwa enough, so I decided to promote him because he cured me from my disease, there’s no disease he can’t cure. PLEASE BE VERY CAREFUL OF FAKE DOCTORS AND IMPERSONATOR ONLINE ALL THEY DO IS TO TAKE ADVANTAGE ON PATIENT WITH THIS VIRUS WITHOUT SOLUTION OR SENDING MEDICINE. I WAS ONCE A VICTIM OF FRAUD BEFORE I HEARD OF THIS MAN. AND I RECEIVED THE MEDICINE BEFORE SENDING HIM CHARGES. For more information you can contact Dr uwa on whatsapp or call. At +2348063930531. EMAIL : druwaherbalcenter@gmail.com
Mrs Gloria
from USA
All thanks to Dr Sunshine, I am here to share a good testimony of my self on how i came in contact with a real herbalist who helped me. i appreciate everyone for taken their precious time to read my testimony, 6 months ago i was diagnosed of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, this means that 6months ago i was Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis positive when i told one of my good friend about this, she sympathized with me and then she said that she was going to help me out, she told me that we should do some research on the internet, we came across Dr Sunshine and my friend said that she has come across a lot about him and said that he is a real herbalist remedy to all illness, i was really surprised on this and confused as well, I was so speechless and quickly i contact him to help me and he prepared some herbs for me and send it across to me and he told me the way i was going to be taken the medicine which i did, and in the next 2 weeks i went to the hospital and they said that i am now Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis negative, i am very happy about this, when i contacted Dr Sunshine again to tell him the good result , i asked him how he was able to help me, and he said that he was gifted with it that he can cure illness like. call Dr Sunshine: +2349051208634 or email him via dr.sunshineherbalhome@gmail.com.
what can i do or what can i say without Doctor Sunshine? he is the alpha and omega of my life, he brought me back to life with his herbal mixture when no one could cure my ALS, Dr Sunshine cured my ALS that i suffered for 8years, in fact i am short of words, i am so happy that i am alive to share this testimony. please contact this great Dr through his email address: dr.sunshineherbalhome@gmail.com , his herbal mixture can also cure HIV,CANCER, AND HERPES. he is genuine and God fearing, i love him for his sincerity.
Lucy Reekado.
Hello my name is Ellen Peters and I’m giving a testimony about Dr.Sunshine who cured me from ALS, when I did the test and I was confirmed positive, I was so confused because my son is just too young and I need to be there for him, so I tried all means to make sure I will be there for him, I saw a blog where Dr. Olunku cured ALS, I contacted him through his email and explained my problems to him, and he assured me of Cure, he did what he has been doing for other people and after taking his Herbal medicine I was cured.Dr.Sunshine also a asked me to go for check-up, i went for it and i was negative again… I’m so happy for what Dr. Olunku did for me, contact him via email on drolunkuspellhome@gmail.com
All thanks to Dr Ken, I am here to share a good testimony of my self on how i came in contact with a real herbalist who helped me. i appreciate everyone for taken their precious time to read my testimony, 6 months ago i was diagnosed of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, this means that 6months ago i was Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis positive when i told one of my good friend about this, she sympathized with me and then she said that she was going to help me out, she told me that we should do some research on the internet, we came across Dr Ken [drkensolutiontemple@gmail.com] and my friend said that she has come across a lot about him and said that he is a real herbalist remedy to all illness, i was really surprised on this and confused as well, I was so speechless and quickly i contact him to help me and he prepared some herbs for me and send it across to me and he told me the way i was going to be taken the medicine which i did, and in the next 2 weeks i went to the hospital and they said that i am now Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis negative, i am very happy about this, when i contacted Dr ken again to tell him the good result , i asked him how he was able to help me, and he said that he was gifted with it that he can cure illness like. call Dr Ken: +2349052116690 or email him via drkensolutiontemple@gmail.com
Dr Ayewah God will continue to bless you more abundantly, for the good works you are doing in peoples life, I will keep on writing good and posting testimonies about you on the Internet, I’m Jannie Beauty from UK, I was tested HIV positive, I saw a blog on how Dr Ayewah cured people, i did not believe but i just decided to give him a try, I contacted him and also got my healing, i am so happy. If you have any problem or you are also infected with any disease, kindly email him now on this mailbox: drayewahharbalspellhome@gmail.com. Thank you
Good day to the house everyone i want to say a very big thanks to this great Dr.Suku for helping me to cure my HIV/AIDS disease for several years ago that i was diagnosed of this terrible virus, i have be tolling for so long with this disastrous affection, i have gone to several places to get a cure but nothing happened, i was going through a website of sky rock when i saw a testimony of Dr Suku how he has cured so many people of HIV/AIDS disease, i was very glad to find a solution to my disease but without wasting much time anymore i had to consult Dr Suku on his email address:greatsukusolutiontemple@hotmail.com after consulting him through his email address i told him exactly what happen and he assured me that everything will be just fine after has prepare a herbal medicine for me that after 2 weeks of usage i will be totally cured, i obeyed his instruction thereafter he prepare a herbal medicine for me and sent it to me and just as he has promised me, i was totally cured after 2 weeks of usage, i tested myself in hospital and was confirmed negative,today i am overdose with happiness, thanks to the great Suku for his tremendous help for my life, you can contact him today on his Mobile number:+2348074839242 or you can visit his website:http://greatsukusolutiont.wix.com/dr-suku
i was ever going to be Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) again,DrUROKO has given me reasons to be happy, i was Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis for 2years and all the means i tried for treatment was not helpful to me, but when i came on the Internet i saw great testimony about Dr UROKO on how he was able to cure someone from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, this person said great things about this man, and advice we contact him for any Disease problem that Dr UROKO can be of help, well i decided to give him a try, he requested for my information which i sent to him, and he told me he was going to prepare for me a healing portion, which he wanted me to take for days, and after which i should go back to the hospital for check up, well after taking all the treatment sent to me by Dr UROKO i went back to the Hospital for check up, and now i have been confirmed Amyotrophic Lateral SclerosiS (ALS), friends you can reach Dr UROKO on any treatment for any Disease he is the one only i can show you all up to, reach him on drurokospellcaster@gmail.com or call +2347059352550
My testimony on how i was cure of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) by one doctor called DR EBAKO. Am Grace by name and i live Germany. I suffered the illness called Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, i have been in so many hospital’s i visited so many herbalist no one was able to cure me the sickness Nealy took my life, until a friend of mine introduce me to one spell caster called DR EBAKO i never knew the man was so powerful until i contacted him. That was when i known there is a real prophet who can cure all disease so he cure my ALS with his powerful spells and i regain back my life and all that i have lost come back to me, the prophet is in did powerful contact him if you need a cure for your Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). contact him ON: ebakospellhome@gmail.com
All thanks to Dr uroko, I am here to share a good testimony of my self on how i came in contact with a real herbalist who helped me. i appreciate everyone for taken their precious time to read my testimony, 6 months ago i was diagnosed of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, this means that 6months ago i was Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis positive when i told one of my good friend about this, she sympathized with me and then she said that she was going to help me out, she told me that we should do some research on the internet, we came across Dr uroko and my friend said that she has come across a lot about him and said that he is a real herbalist remedy to all illness, i was really surprised on this and confused as well, I was so speechless and quickly i contact him to help me and he prepared some herbs for me and send it across to me and he told me the way i was going to be taken the medicine which i did, and in the next 2 weeks i went to the hospital and they said that i am now Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis negative, i am very happy about this, when i contacted Dr uroko again to tell him the good result , i asked him how he was able to help me, and he said that he was gifted with it that he can cure illness like. call Dr uroko: +2347059352550 or email him via drurokospellcaster@gmail.com
Well special thanks to God almighty for who made it possible for Dr. Camala, the greatest Herbal Doctor who cured me of my HIV disease . I was diagnosed of this disease in the year 2015. Thus i was taking my medications buy i was not myself because everyone who knows me went far away from me and this was killing me fast than i could ever imagined . Until last few days. My friend came to me and told me that she saw so many testimonies on how a spell caster cured people HIV disease,and also cast spells that can bring back your loved ones. I never believed in spells so i told my friend this was too good to be true, but she convinced me to give it a try and see if this could help{ i gave it a thought}. So we both went inside and opened the site where she saw the comments about Dr. Camala. I was shocked to see people giving testimony of how they got cured of different diseases, so i emailed him. He responded and told me how much it will cost me to get the herbs prepared for me and without hesitation, i did all he required and few days later i received a parcel and the content was my medication to my HIV virus. Immediately i gave him a call to know how to use the medication, which he explained everything to me and i did exactly as i was instructed.Thursday being the 12th of May i was confirmed Negative thus i wasn’t satisfied, i had to go to another hospital for HIV test and result remain the same that i was HIV negative i couldn’t hold my self i fell on the floor with tears of joy! Who could have believe i will ever have a future after being diagnosed positive, but i give all the glory to Dr. Camala Contact Email:{dr.camalahivaidscure@yahoo.com}.. Tel Phone: +2349055637784
This is real take it serious, my name is Philip Davidson, i am from usa Lose Angeles who will believe that herbs can cure hiv&aids i never believe that this will work i have spend a lot when getting drugs from the hospital to keep me healthy, what i was waiting for is death because i was broke,one day i hard about this great man who is well know of HIV and cancer cure, i decided to email him,unknowingly to me that this will be the end of the hiv&aids in my body, he prepare the herbs for me and send it through courier service, and give me instruction on how to take it, at the end of the one month, he told me to go to the hospital for a check up, and i went,surprisingly after the test the doctor confirm me negative, i thought it was a joke, i went to other hospital was also negative, then i took my friend who was also suffering from hiv&aids to the herbal doctor, his name is Dr.EGHONS after the she has taking his herbs she was also confirm hiv&aids free . He also have the herb to cure.
(1) CANCER,
(2) DIABETES,
(3) HIV&AIDS,
(4) URINARY TRACT INFECTION,
(5) CANCER,
(6) IMPOTENCE,
(7) BARENESS/INFERTILITY
(8) DIARRHEA
(9) ASTHMA…
10) HE ALSO HAVE SPELL TO BRING BACK YOUR EX
please i want every one with this virus to be free and be cured, that is why am dropping his email address. dr.eghonsherbalisttemple@hotmail.com ,you can also call him on +2348149545686. do not hesitate to email him, he is a great man. the government is also interested in you DR EGhons thank you for saving my life, and I promise I will always and forever testify for your good work.
Hello every one my name is Kate Sandman i am from los Angele California, i have been suffering from (ALS) disease for the last Three years and had constant pain, especially in my knees. During the first year, I had faith in God that i would be healed someday.This disease started circulating all over my body and i have been taking treatment from my doctor, few weeks ago i was searching on the internet if i could get any information concerning the prevention of this disease, on my search i saw a testimony of someone who has been healed from ALS by this Man Dr. EGHONS and she also gave the email address of this man and advise we should contact him for any sickness that he would be of help, so i wrote to Dr.EGHONS telling him about my (ALS) he told me not to worry that i was going to be cured!! hmm i never believed it,, well after all the procedures and remedy given to me by this man few weeks later i started experiencing changes all over me as the Dr. EGHONS assured me that i have cured, after some time i went to my doctor to confirmed if i have be finally healed behold it was TRUE So friends my advise is if you have such sickness or any other at all you can email Dr.EGHONS on dr.eghonsherbalisttemple@hotmail.com I am indeed grateful for the help, i will forever recommend you to my friends!!
Hello everyone here in this forum i am so glad that i have this great opportunity to come out here and share my testimony on how Dr okosodo was able to cure me totally from Hiv disease, i have been suffering from this Disease for approximately 4 Years now, i have tried various ways to get rid of this Virus out of my body, i have also purchase for Medical treatment from my doctor but they all failed, sometime back now while i was browsing the Internet i found some good quote concerning Dr okosodo Herbal Medicine, and how he has been using it to save souls from Different Disease including Cancer, someone also said she was been cured of Hiv from his medicine, and they gave out his contact details in case anyone needs his help, i decided to contact Dr okosodo and i told him about my Hiv illness he told me not to worry that he was going to send me his herbal medicine all i was to do is to send him my personal details and also my home address so he can post the Medicine to me, actually i did all that was required by this Man, i took the medicine just as prescribe by him, he told me to go for check up in the hospital which i did and to my great surprise my Doctor told me the Hiv Virus was no longer there, i even went to other hospital for better confirmation its was still the same thing, Today i am so happy that i am Negative again, Dr okosodo has given me reasons to share tears of Joy, you can reach to Dr okosodo on his email address at ( drokosodopowerfulhomegmail.com) or call him on +2348136623427
PUBLIC NOTICE FOR THOSE THAT ARE INTERESTED………….HOW I GET CURE FROM HIV
Dear friends, How can I explain this to the world again that there is a man
who can cure HIV/aids I was HIV over since 5year I have being into HIV drug
I can’t anymore I decide to look for help then I found this woman post
write about this great man dr.alimo telling people about how this man have
cured he HIV I don’t believe that, because all I have in mind is HIV had no
cure, thank god for my life today am HIV negative through the power of DR
WHITE contacted this man for help because who write about him drop an email
of the man I pick the email and emailed him for the cure this man told me
what to do about the cure well, am from Australia this man cast a curing
spell on me and he told me that he will call me after the cure is done
truly he did I was cured for 45mins spell what a wonderful man this DR. if
you need his cure just Email him now (drwhiteherbalhome@gmail.com) thank
you once again the great dr. for what you have done for me, if you are out
there, since passing through any of this problems listed below: 1) If you
want your ex back. (2) if you always have bad dreams. (3) You want to be
promoted in your office. (4) You want women/men to run after you. (5) If
you want a child. (6) You want to be rich. (7) You want to tie your
husband/wife to be yours forever. (8) If you need financial assistance. (9)
Herbal care (10) if you want to cure your HIV (11) If you want to cure your
cancer (12) if you want to cure any disease just contact him now with this
Email drwhiteherbalhome@gmail.com or call +2347034671879 or whatsapp dr on
+2348119265527 hanks dr
Join me to celebrate for these great and perfect day which my lord God has done for me by using these great and powerful healing doctor called dreseohe to heal my sickness HIV which has been chocking me up for over 3years now without solutions, i have seek for solutions online, and through hospital, they keep on giving me orientations about drugs that can extend my years. When i disclose my sickness to a friend of mine, she was shock and told me why did i not tell her all this years of suffering and she calm me down and told me about dreseohe who have the powers and herbs to cure all type of sickness and she gave me his contact email (dreseoheherbalhome@gmail.com) to contact dreseohe which i did and explain my problem to him and dreseohe responded and assure me of healing my sickness and he prepare a herbal medicine for me and gave me instructions to take the herbal medication and after one week i was feeling something strange within me and i went to the hospital to check my status which the result was Negative after 3yrs of been tested HIV positive.I am glad to say a big thank’s you to dreseohe for his herbal cure.I will continue to publish his name on the internet for the good work he is doing. You can reach dreseohe on his email: dreseoheherbalhome@gmail.com or call him +2348068540264 and he will gladly help you cure your sickness. He also have Cure For All Diseases” HIV, AIDS, Diabetes, Cancer, Stroke, STDs, arthritis & More…..
My people i bring to you good news, and this is my joy and happiness. people say To become a member of the illuminati is a very difficult task. but i bring to your notice that to become a bonafide member of the brotherhood have been made very easy. sometime ago i was just eager to become a member, and i meant so many persons who never showed me the right way. few months ago i saw so many people testifying of how agent Thompson linked them up, and they become a complete member of the brotherhood. so i decided to contact Mr Thompson who gave me the right link to become a member. i followed all the steps, and today i am a proud member of the brotherhood of Illuminati. so i want you all to help me say a big thanks to agent Thompson. In case you have been aspiring to become a member of the brotherhood, and you have not meet the right person before now, i want to tell you to quickly contact the right Illuminati agent now. he is no other person than Mr Thompson. the mission of the brotherhood now is to wipe away suffering and hardship away from the life of all. so if you are a business man/woman, an artist, a pastor, a working class, and do you want wealth,fame,protection,long life, prosperity just name it just as i have now, the illuminati is ready to help you achieve your dreams.contact agent Thompson on the illuminati email: churchofdevililluminati@gmail.com or his phone number +2347056024545 and become a legitimate member, join us today and become rich, powerful, famous all your life.
I am indeed very happy for my life; My name is Vargas Cynthia I never thought that I will live on earth before the year runs out. I have been suffering from a deadly disease (HIV) for the past 5 years now; I had spent a lot of money going from one places to another, from churches to churches, hospitals have been my every day residence. Constant checks up have been my hobby not until last Month, I was searching through the internet, I saw a testimony on how DR. Ben helped someone in curing her HIV disease, quickly I copied his email which is (drbenharbalhome@gmail.com).
I spoke to him, he asked me to do some certain things which I did, he told me that he is going to provide the herbal to me, which he did, then he asked me to go for medical checkup after some days after using the herbal cure, I was free from the deadly disease, he only asked me to post the testimony through the whole world, faithfully am doing it now, please brothers and sisters, he is great, I owe him in my life. if you are having a similar problem just email him on (drbenharbalhome@gmail.com) or simply whatsapp him on: +2348144631509. You can reach me on email: vargascynthiamaye1995@gmail.com
Hello my name is Dixom Lizy from USA, i am so very happy to testify about this great spell caster Dr Azuka that help me cured my HIV disease. I have been suffering from this HIV disease for over 6 years and i have found know cure, on till this blessed day i was browsing through the internet and i saw a woman testifying about this great powerful spell caster Dr Azuka who helped her cured her HIV disease with a herbal medicine. And also i contacted him Dr Azuka and i explain all my problem to him and he told me that i should not worry that he is going to help me prepare a herbal medicine for me and after that, he told me that he will send me a oil that i will use in curing my HIV disease and on the oil there are some rules that i will follow in using the oil, and i stood by it, and after using the oil i felt changing in me and i went for medical check up and the doctor told me that i am cured from the HIV disease and i was so very happy now that i am free from HIV disease and also the woman mentioned that Dr Azuka can also cure this deadly diseases called cancer, diabetes, syphilis, i am now saying that anyone you is suffering from any of this deadly disease should contact this powerful great spell caster at his email: dr.azukasolutionhome@gmail.com or whatsapp +2347052942840
An amazing testimony by Mrs Joyce Benson, ‘A few years back my life had no meaning, it was like i was struggling to exist but not for long. On my way home one evening i met a very successful friend of mine. We talked about so many things and i opened up to him on how my life was a constant bed of struggles. He told me he would help me. He told me all about the Illuminati and gave me an email address (worldofriches@gmail.com ) that i could use to contact them. I contacted the Illuminati immediately through the email address given to me by my friend. Membership was easy. After i requested for membership into the Illuminati through the above email address, i was initiated into the Illuminati. Three days after initiation, $9 000 000 was sent to my bank account by the Illuminati, i was asked what i wanted to do with my life and i said i wanted to go into construction business. The Illuminati guided me all the way and today my business is worth hundreds of millions of dollars I was a man who had nothing before but now i’m a man of wealth, fame and power. I oblige you to take this seriously and i assure you, you’ll be glad you did. Contact (worldofriches@gmail.com ) so that you too can become all you’ve ever wanted.
If anyone in this world believed in spell… it was not me. I was (Doubting Thomas) when it had to do with spells, magic, voodoo, and any of those sort, until I had an experiential encounter with a real herbalist. I was on a business trip to Africa which was sponsored by the company I work for. Business class ticket, five star hotel, a personal driver…all kind of luxury of that kind. I was to stay there for a week. On the second day of this trip, I taught I needed to get a girl to warm up my bed for the rest of the days I would be staying there. So, one faithful evening, I asked my driver to take me on a cruise. Into the streets we went and in less than 3mins, I found exactly what I needed. Before I could blink, she already was on my bed because of my luxurious lifestyle. This went on until I left Africa. I went back to the States and lived my normal life. After about 8 months, I fell very sick. Went to the hospital and… I am POSITIVE (HIV). Immediately, my mind flashed back to the girl in Africa because we always were having unprotected sex and I equally had seen ARV in her purse but she said she had just gone to collect it for her father. Foolishly, I never suspected anything. I immediately called this African girl and told her how she just had ended my life. She laughed and told me not to worry about it. I got very angry but she told me she had been cleansed off HIV. I could not believe what she was saying until she sent me a copy of her recently done test result. I begged her for the cure, and without hesitation, she told me about the herbalist that made her whole. I told her that I was going to do anything to get his contact, and immediately, she sent his email address (payospiritsshalospells AT yahoo DOT com) and I contacted him. In 3 days, I went back to the hospital to get a test done, just as the herbalist had said. Behold… The result… NEGATIVE. All you out there experiencing medical problems beyond scientific solutions, do run to Dr. Payo Shalo for rapid solutions… I no longer am (Doubting Thomas)…lol.
WELCOME TO GREAT ILLUMINATI BROTHERHOOD666 It is all About freedom,fame,wealth,stardom,affluence,riches and living the Good life Are you a business man or an artist,Politicians and you want to become big, Powerful and famous in the world, join us to become one of our official member today.you shall be given an ideal chance to visit the Illuminati and his representative after registrations is completed by you, no sacrifice, or human life needed, Illuminati brotherhood brings along wealth and famous in life, you have a full access to eradicate poverty away from your life now. it only a member who is been initiated into the church of Illuminati have the authority to bring any member to the church, so before you contact any body you must be link by who is already a member, Join us today and realize your dreams. we also help out our member in protection of drugs pushing, once you become a member you will be rich and famous for the rest of your life, Illuminati make there member happy so i will want you all to also be a member of the Illuminati Thanks.If you are in need of joining the brotherhood,Email us now: (theworldilluminatti@gmail.com) via phone:+2348073097052…
Welcome to Illuminati brotherhood where you can become rich famous and popular and your life story we be change totally for good, I am here to share my testimony on how I join the great brotherhood Illuminati and my life story was change immediately . I was very poor no job and I has no money to even feed and take care of my family I was confuse in life I don’t know what to do I try all my possible best to get money but no one work out for me. each day I share tears, I was just looking out my family no money to take care of them until one day I decided to join the great Illuminati , I come across them in the internet I never believe I said let me try I email them. all what they said we happen in my life just started it was like a dream to me they really change my story totally . They give me the sum of $ 100.000.00 and many things. through the Illuminati I was able to become rich, and have many industry on my own and become famous and popular in my country , today me and my family is living happily and I am the most happiest man. here is the opportunity for you to join the Illuminati and become rich and famous in life and be like other people and your life we be change totally.If you are interested in joining the great brotherhood Illuminati.then contact us email: iluminatirichesthome@gmail.com or Call at: +2348112163945.
THANKS TO PROPHET ONIHA, WHO CURE ME WITH HIS SPIRITUAL POWERS OF HIV. HE HAS INDEED PROVE DOCTORS REPORT WRONG. HE IS A GENUINE PROPHET. INCASE YOU WANT TO CONTACT HIM, YOU CAN CALL THE FOLLOWING NUMBERS +2349059942347 OR +2348034900436. OR EMAIL HIM AT ONIHAAUSTINE@YAHOO.COM
I want to thank Lord Alika for helping me get cured of my HERPES diseases, for like 6 months Now I have been suffering from HERPES , but one day as I was surfing through the Internet I met a post about a lady who was cured by Lord Alika so I decided to give it a try to see if he could save my life Luckily for me I was cured by him. I cannot stop thanking him for what he has done for me Lord Alika thank you so much for your immediate cure of my HERPES disease, i must say for curing my disease, i Owen you in return. Thanks and be blessed Lord Alika. you need his help of you also want to get cured just the way i got mine, just email (lordalikaspelltemple@yahoo.co.uk) His Number and website (http://lordalikaspelltemp8.wix.com/http) +2348072718865 and get your healing
Please pardon me, i just have to share my testimony on how i was CURED OF HIV with the help of Dr uwa Herbal Medicine.
Finding out you have HIV can be an incredibly shattering experience. And I think the reason for this is everyone is under the false assumption that the virus is not curable. Well, i totally disagree with this. I was diagnosed of HIV disease for the past 4 years, with the curiosity and search for a cure i came across a blog and i saw lot of testimony post from people making a reference to dr uwa how he used his natural herbal medicine to cure them of their diseases Some testimonies was centered on;
*HIV (with a very low cd4 count)
HEPATITIS B
*HERPES,
**ASTHMA,
*EPILEPSY,
*CANCER,
LASSA FEVER
*STAPHYLOCOCCUS…
I decided to give it a trial, though i never believed in herbal medicine but i was in a way convinced with the sort of amazing testimonies i saw online i decided to contact him, with the response he gave, He promised to prepare and send the “TATAHWE” Medicine to me. It was not up to a week after i placed an order, I got the medicine and he instructed me to drink the medicine for two weeks ( only evenings before bed) after which, I should go back to the hospital for a Re-Test. I followed his instructions and i discovered that my urine became yellowish for good two weeks so immediately i finished the medicine i went for the test the following week, it was very surprising i tested negative. I can’t thank dr uwa enough, so I decided to promote him because he cured me from my disease, there’s no disease he can’t cure with his medicine. Please also spread the good news to others so that those with same illness can be cured.
you can relate with Dr uwa on:
+2348063930531 (whatsapp connect) his email address is druwaherbalcenter@gmail.com
thanks for your audience and i hope you find help like i did.
Dolly Luis
From Usa
I Am joy grecia, i live in Texas (USA). [READ MY STORY. ON HOW I GOT MY AIDS CURED]. Truthfully, i was tested HIV + positive last 3years. I keep on managing the drugs i usually purchase from the health care agency to keep me healthy and strenghtful, i tried all i can too make this disease leave me alone, but unfortunately, it keep on eating up my life, this is what i caused myself, for allowing my fiance make sex to me unsecurely without protection, although i never knew he is HIV positive. So last few 4days i came in contact with a lively article on the internet on how this Powerful Herb Healer get her well and healed. So as a patient i knew this will took my life 1 day, and i need to live with other friends and relatives too. So i copied out the Dr ataso the traditional healer’s email id:hivcurer@gmail.com, and i mailed him immediately, in a little while he mail me back that i was welcome to his temple home wereby all what i seek for are granted. I was please at that time. And i continue with him,he took me few details from me and told me that he shall get back to me as soon as he is through with my work. I was very happy as heard that from him. So Yesterday, as i was just coming from my friends house, Dr ataso called me to go for checkup in the hospital and see his marvelous work that it is now HIV negative, i was very glad to hear that from him, so i quickly rush down to the nearest hospital to found out, only to hear from my hospital doctor called Browning Lewis that i am now HIV NEGATIVE. I jump up at him with the test note, he ask me how does it happen and i recide to him all i went through with Dr . I am now glad, so i am a gentle type of person that need to share this testimonies to everyone who seek for healings, because once you get calm and quiet, so the disease get to finish your life off. So i will advice you contact him today for
your healing at the above details:
Email ID:
hivcurer@gmail.com
My name is Amanda Taylor from Califonia MY FACEBOOK ID IS (AMANDA TAYLOR). To cut a long story short I tried about 3 different herbal doctors over a period of 3 months and all they wanted was more & more money and kept coming up with excuses as to why my HIV virus wasn’t cured. Just when I was about to give up I came across several good testimonies of Dr.WAFE over the internet. I contacted him and he promised to restore my faith back into Herbal Doctors, that they are real and herbal medications do actually work to cure HIV virus. I was very sceptical after several scam. Mine wasn’t a simple virus because my little daughter was infected also but Dr.WAFE put his best in it and gave me good and effective result just as he has promised. Always called & text on time. Replied to emails on time. I recommend Dr.WAFE extremely highly. Dr.WAFE you are a gifted man and I will not stop recommending him because he is a wonderful man. If you have a problem and you are looking for a real and genuine Herbal Doctor, try him anytime, he is the answer to your problems. You can contact him through his email:drwafesolutioncenter@gmail.com or call+2348070415001 Dr Wafe can also cure the following dieseas such as.:
HERPES VIRUS:
CANCER:
ALS:
HEPATITIS:
DIABETES:
Contact him now on his email:drwafesolutioncenter@gmail.com
Have you being looking for an opportunity to be a member of the great Illuminati, or are you a business man or woman, an artist, actress or an actor, a footballer, a politician, or do you desire to be powerful, famous and be popular in the society, or you desire an extra ordinary wealth without limit, This is the opportunity for you now, This is how i was help by Mrs Andre Moses who help me to join the brotherhood and am very successfully now Interested persons should contact Worldofriches@gmail.co for more details.
Hi, I work in a communication company I want to share my testimony to the
world, my name is williams clara i am from united kingdom in Belfast north
Ireland, I was a stripper in a club I got effected with HIV due to the
nature of my job, In April 15 2013 i was tested positive to HIV, This is
not design to convince you but its just a personal health experience . I
never taught doctor umiefan could ever get my HIV-AIDS cured with his
healing herb spell, i have tried almost everything but I couldn’t find any
solution on my disease, despite all these happening to me, i always spend a
lot to buy a HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications
but no relieve, until one day i was just browsing on the internet when i
came across a great post of !Michelle! who truly said that she was been
diagnose with HIV and was healed that very week through the help of this
great powerful healing spell doctor ,I wonder why he is called the great
papa umefan i never knew it was all because of the great and perfect work
that he has been doing that is causing all this. so I quickly contacted
him, and he ask me some few questions and so i did all the things he asked
me to do,He ask me to buy some herbs and which I did for my cure,only to
see that at the very day which he said i will be healed, all the strength
that has left me before rush back and i becomes very strong and healthy,
this disease almost kills my life all because of me, so i went to hospital
to give the final test to the disease and the doctor said i am HIV
negative, i am very amazed and happy about the healing doctor umiefan gave
to me from the ancient part of Africa, you can email him now for your own
healing too on his email:doctorumiefanherbalcentre@gmail.com or call him on
+2348134470041.
I am here to give my testimony about Dr OLUKU who helped me in my life, i want to inform the public how i was cured from (HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS) by Dr OLUKU,i visited different hospital but they gave me list of drugs like Famvir, Zovirax, and Valtrex which is very expensive to treat the symptoms and never cured me. I was browsing through the Internet searching for remedy on HERPES and i saw comment of people talking about how Dr OLUKU cured them. when i contacted him he gave me hope and send a Herbal medicine to me that i took and it seriously worked for me, am a free person now without problem, my HERPES result came out negative. I pray for you Dr.OLUKU am cured you can also get your self cured my friends if you really need my doctor help, you can reach him now:drolukuspellhome@gmail.com or call his Mobil number:+2349051208634 THANK YOU FOR YOU HELP TO CURE MY (HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS)AM SO GRATEFUL,I WILL ADVICE YOU FRIENDS HIS WILL HELP YOU TO SOLVE YOUR PROBLEM EMAIL:drolukuspellhome@gmail.com
Hello every one am tatiana from california.i want to testify about the good work of dr ojie the great herbalist.i was a patient of genital
herpes for good 3 years of pain and suffering i lost hope for everything about life one day i was surfing the internet i met comments about
these great herbalist dr ojie i decided to contact him he told me he can help i was suprise to hear that from him because internet is not a
place to trust anymore he told what i need to do which i actually did but today am cured from that deadly virus i want you all to follow me
thank dr ojie for the great thing he has done in my life please if you found yourself in such situation please contact him via
email:ojieolaspelltemple@gmail.com or contact him on mobile +2347067500662
My name is sandy james from canada, i am here to give my testimony about a doctor who helped me in my life. I was infected with HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS in 2010, i went to many hospitals for cure but there was no solution, so I was thinking how can I get a solution out so that my body can be okay. One day I was in the river side thinking where I can go to get solution. so a lady walked to me telling me why am I so sad and i open up all to her telling her my problem, she told me that she can help me out, she introduce me to a doctor who uses herbal medication to cure HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS and gave me his email, so i mail him. He told me all the things I need to do and also give me instructions to take, which I followed properly. Before I knew what is happening after two weeks the HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS that was in my body got vanished . so if you are also heart broken by any deadly diseases like HERPES aids, shingles,low sperm count or bringing back your ex lover, this great man is extremely the best in which me and my friends have seen and applauds and if you also need a help, you can also email him at: drolukuspellhome@gmail.com or call +2349051208634 thank you all and remain blessed.
I am from New York. I was in trouble when doctor told me that I have been diagnosed with Genital Herpes… I though about my Family, I know my Family will face a serious problem when I’m gone, I lost hope and I wept all day, but one day I was surfing the internet I found Dr. Atiti contact number. I called him and he guided me. I asked him for solutions and he started the remedies for my health. Thank God, now everything is fine, I’m cured by Dr. Atiti herbal medicine, I’m very thankful to Dr. Atiti and very happy with my hubby and family. email him on atitilovespell@gmail.com OR contact his number:+2349051208634
DOCTOR Atiti CAN AS WELL CURE THE FOLLOWING DISEASE:-
1. HIV/AIDS
2. HERPES
3. CANCER
4. ALS
5. Hepatitis
How to join illuminati- call
+2348112279473.THE GREAT TEMPLE OF ILLUMINATI WORLD WALD. Are you a business man or business woman, politician, musical, student and you want to be very rich, powerful and be famous in life. You can achieve your dreams by been a member of the great Illuminati. With this all your dreams and heart desire can be fully accomplish, if you really want to be a member of the great Illuminati.here we do not force any body to be a member and for those who are ready,then you can contact us on
08112279473 or Email us on illuminatijaja@gmail.com Or visit our website on illuminatiworlds.webs.com
All thanks to Dr molleye for curing my HIV positive to Negative, I do not have much to say but with all my life I will for ever be grateful to him and God Almighty for using Dr molleye to reach me when I thought it is all over, today am happy with my two kids and my husband after the medical doctor have confirmed my HIV status Negative, i have never in my life believed that HIV could be cure by any herbal medicine. so I want to use this means to reach other persons who have this disease by testifying the wonderful herbs and power of Dr molleye all is not lost yet, try and contact him by any means with his email: drmolleyespelltemple@gmail.com.
Good news to everyone here reading this comment. I want to share my testimony on how i belong a member of the great brotherhood in world and i became famous, by acquiring huge wealth, riches and fame. Here is how my life changed. A friend of mine that was very rich, wealthy, famous and successful. On one beautiful day, he said to me that he is going to help me, that he is going to show me the way to be successful in life. So i was very happy, i never knew he was a member of the great illuminate society. So i was initiated to the world famous illuminate society, and few days later, i was awarded a contract worth millions of Dollars. Right now as i speak, in my business i am doing very well, i travel the world on business deals, i am now the one that help people to become a member of illuminate, before life was so hard for me and my family is living fine am so happy am the lucky man in the world now. If you want to belong to us today? are you suffering in life, make up your mind and join the Illuminati kingdom to become a wealthy man or woman and also to become famous and powerful in life via email>:jacksonilluminatisociety@gmail.com or call me on this Mobil number: +2348161554365
are you a good musician or a business man or as well any worker
and
you need excess of money and you also want to become famous
and
wealthy here is your chance to become a member of the
illuminati and
become a star in your life. if really you are interested in
becoming a
full member of the illuminati don’t hesitate to email us or call and
we also want you to know that there is nobody that is to
determine
your future because your future is right in your hands so join us
now
and become a responsible human being okay, so email us now if
interested in becoming rich and powerful email us now at :
drebhodolailluminatihome@gmail.com or call +2348161554365
Good news to everyone here reading this comment. I want to share my testimony on how i belong a member of the great brotherhood in world and i became famous, by acquiring huge wealth, riches and fame. Here is how my life changed. A friend of mine that was very rich, wealthy, famous and successful. On one beautiful day, he said to me that he is going to help me, that he is going to show me the way to be successful in life. So i was very happy, i never knew he was a member of the great illuminate society. So i was initiated to the world famous illuminate society, and few days later, i was awarded a contract worth millions of Dollars. Right now as i speak, in my business i am doing very well, i travel the world on business deals, i am now the one that help people to become a member of illuminate, before life was so hard for me and my family is living fine am so happy am the lucky man in the world now. If you want to belong to us today? are you suffering in life, make up your mind and join the Illuminati kingdom to become a wealthy man or woman and also to become famous and powerful in life via email>:jacksonilluminatisociety@gmail.com or call me on this Mobil number:
People make life difficult for their self , we are in the world were every thing is in control , i was living a life of poverty and pains, i never new there was a life be young that, but right now i enjoyed every dividend of life , am rich , famous , powerful,i live a life with out no stress, but all this was a surprise , for any body who want riches famous and power,then you have the chance to do that, join the illuminati today to get £25,000 every 3 days and £1,000,000monthly membership blessing contact the following email. 666illuminatiworld@gmail.com. we don,t patronize people to join,. we only want you to rule your world and be free from oppression.
Hello every one i want to share my testimony on how i belong to Illuminati member, a friend of mine that always give me money…cos he was very rich, one day he said he is not going to give me fish that he is going to teach me how to fish, so i was very happy, i never new he was a member of Illuminati all my life will spend together! so i was initiated to the Illuminati world and few days i was awarded a contract worth of millions of Dollars, in my business i am doing very well right now,i am now the one that give money out before it was heard, if you want to belong to us email us on { illuminatiricher666@gmail.com or +2348109756444
i AM A FULL MEMBER OF ILLUMINATI, SO PROCEED IF YOU WANT TO JOIN NOW Email us:houseofilluminatitemple@gmail.com Am Mr Williams from USA united state of American, I am glad today because am now a successful man of Illuminati, i have taught of been one of the Illuminati member so that i will be wealthy for life and my family will be forever rich. I get linked up by a man called Mr Anderson who introduce me to this agent who have a successful influence with this occult Illuminati, so he took me joining the team to their real powerful man in USA who was the head of all Illuminati member to help his
cousin on belonging to the membership. All because of him he really did all for me, and now am so glad of becoming a Illuminati member, i am now rich and wealthy. Thank your Mr
Anderson For your support. Illuminati is a great and powerful means to get popular in life. So if you really wants to be like me today email us(houseofilluminatitemple@gmail.com)
People make life difficult for their self , we are in the world were every thing is in control , i was living a life of poverty and pains, i never new there was a life be young that, but right now i enjoyed every dividend of life , am rich , famous , powerful,i live a life with out no stress, but all this was a surprise , for any body who want riches famous and power,then you have the chance to do that, join the illuminati today to get $25000 every 3 days and $1000000 monthly membership blessing contact the following email. joinworldilluminati@gmail.com . we don,t patronize people to join,. we only want you to rule your world and be free from oppression
Hi, I work in a communication company I want to share my testimony to the world, my name is williams clara i am from united kingdom in Belfast north Ireland, I was a stripper in a club I got effected with HIV due to the nature of my job, In April 15 2013 i was tested positive to HIV, This is not design to convince you but its just a personal health experience . I never taught doctor umiefan could ever get my HIV-AIDS cured with his healing herb spell, i have tried almost everything but I couldn’t find any solution on my disease, despite all these happening to me, i always spend a lot to buy a HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one day i was just browsing on the internet when i came across a great post of !Michelle! who truly said that she was been diagnose with HIV and was healed that very week through the help of this great powerful healing spell doctor ,I wonder why he is called the great papa umefan i never knew it was all because of the great and perfect work that he has been doing that is causing all this. so I quickly contacted him, and he ask me some few questions and so i did all the things he asked me to do,He ask me to buy some herbs and which I did for my cure,only to see that at the very day which he said i will be healed, all the strength that has left me before rush back and i becomes very strong and healthy, this disease almost kills my life all because of me, so i went to hospital to give the final test to the disease and the doctor said i am HIV negative, i am very amazed and happy about the healing doctor umiefan gave to me from the ancient part of Africa, you can email him now for your own healing too on his email:doctorumiefanherbalcentre@gmail.com or call him on +2348134470041.
BROTHERHOOD OF ILLUMINATI Easy way to join the Illuminati brotherhood in the world. Are you a business man or woman,an artist,Politicians,pastor, and you want to become big, Powerful and famous in the world, join us to become one of our official member today.you shall be given an ideal chance to visit the Satan. or you are from a poor background, and you really want to be famous in life.or do you want to become very rich in life, this is the chance for you to become rich and eradicate poverty from your life, the illuminati want to use this to help the poor and also to make people famous in life, if you are really ready to become a member of the illuminati temple than contact Mr BASIL.Via EMAIL..illuminatikingdomofmoney666@gmail.com so that we can make your dream come through. i want to promise you that you will not regret this so i want you to join us now and live a very happy life. or call us on +2348138004600 for more information.
Hello am Hayden Harriet from the UK. Am here to appreciate a man who has cure my sickness .After Hayden left me for good 2 years all because i was infected with herpes i was in deep pain and so confused because i truly loved him so much because he meant a lot in my life,So i was at a shop one day buying somethings when i was listening to the radio hearing a lady talking about Dr uwa on how he has helped her cure her herpes, i was like truly this Dr uwa has really been the talk of UK now So which then i got home and had a re think about contacting this spell caster So then i got his contact when i went to meet them at the radio station,They gave me dr uwa cell number and email id,Then i decided to contact him and i explained to Dr uwa how my Husband left me for good 2 years just because i was sick from incurable diseases,He told me not to worry that he would surly bring back Hayden into my life within 5 days and also cure my herpes i was so happy when i had that i was thinking if truly what Dr uwa is saying is true So then i said if he was a scam people would not talk good about him in an international radio station here in the UK,What baffled me the most was that before the 5 days completed i already got an email from Hayden begging me,i was like are you sure this email his real,i was doubting then the next thing was a call from Hayden telling me he is in front of my door i rushed to the door i opened it and saw Hayden standing and crying for me to forgive him which i did,i forgive him and he was so happy and promise to be with me forever and so suprisely we went for chek up together and i was also cured may the good lord be praise ,This happened due to the help of this great man Dr uwa,Please friend Dr uwa has brought back happiness into our life in the UK how wish we could give him an award for the great thing he has done for us in the UK.Dr uwa is a man to contact for help please don’t fall victim into the hand of scam Dr uwa is here to help and a living testimony to his great work contact him on his private mail druwaherbalcenter@gmail.com and also call him on +2349052627511 or whataspp him on +2348063930531
he also cure all this
HIV AIDS
get your ex back
lotto spell
I am surprised and still shocked with the great miracle that happened in my family, my husband and I have been to various hospitals and I have been tested HIV positive last year in October and my husband was HIV negative I was so surprised because i was still ill at that time and that lead us to the hospital, but the doctor confirmed that he had kidney/ Cancer problems. since we spent money around to get drugs from different hospital, I was looking through the internet for help when I saw a comment of people talking about how Dr.Oduwa on how he helped heal them of HIV disease and other diseases, I did not believe at first but I just choose to try the herbs and I contacted him by email (dr.oduwaspellhome@gmail.com) and told me what to do even if mine was more stressful than my husband different herbs was sent to us. To my surprise, my husband and I waited patiently for the treatment and the instruction given to us by this man called Oduwa and we went for a medical examination and the result was negative and my husband reconfirmed and it was quite correct, even our doctor was confused he said he has never seen this kind of miracle before. Dr.oduwa thank you very much for the good work in our lives and God will bless you for the good work you did. you also contact that great and powerful man, if you have a problem with
• Cancer(All Types)
• Arthritis
• Diabetes
• Leukemia
Contact him and be free forever, if you need CANNABIS OIL to cure your cancer, contacted him on dr.oduwaspellhome@gmail.com
Good new to everyone, i am an one of the Agents sent by the Lord superior (Grand master) to bring as many of those who are interested in becoming a member of the great Illuminati temple, Becoming a Member of the ILLUMINATI. your qualifications are;-Only those who can provide service for themselves, like the Politicians, Musicians, Business Man/Woman, student, i do business, I own a Construction company, and i also own one of the Biggest Electronic Appliance shop, and my family now lives in USA, i was once like you, me & my wife were financially down to 1 square meal a day, what kind of life was that to live, I lived in poverty until i saw an opportunity to be a member of the GREAT TEMPLE OF ILLUMINATI BROTHERHOOD and i took my chances and i have been a member for close to 10 years now. The higher you get the richer you become Illuminati, it makes your business grow faster than you can ever imagine, illuminati brings out the talent in you and make you famous, as you become a member of illuminati order you will receive 2,000,000 US DOLLARS instantly on your Bank Account, there are many more other benefits you stand to gain, so if you are interested to be a member contact me now on +2348054265852 or our EMAIL illuminatichurchofdevil666@gmail.com JOIN US TODAY & BECOME RICH, POWERFUL AND FAMOUS ALL YOUR LIFE.
People make life difficult for their self , we are in the world were every thing is in control , i was living a
life of poverty and pains, i never new there was a life be young that, but right now i enjoyed every dividend of
life , am rich , famous , powerful,i live a life with out no stress, but all this was a surprise , for any body who
want riches famous and power,then you have the chance to do that, join the illuminati today to get $30,000 every 3
days and $1,000,000 monthly membership blessing contact the following email. jointhechurchofilluminati@gmail.com we
don,t patronize people to join,. we only want you to rule your world and be free from oppression.
People make life difficult for their self , we are in the world were every thing is in control , i was living a life of poverty and pains, i never new there was a life be young that, but right now i enjoyed every dividend of life , am rich , famous , powerful,i live a life with out no stress, but all this was a surprise , for any body who want riches famous and power,then you have the chance to do that, join the illuminati today to get $25000 every 3 days and $1000000 monthly membership blessing contact the following email. greatilluminati323@gmail.com . we don,t patronize people to join,. we only want you to rule your world and be free from oppression ..
HELLO interested candidate, there is noting like fake,fro-ding,nor scam in
joining the Illuminati online or the internet, you can only be scam or
def-rod by the wrong agent you contacted or Email the truth of the matter
is the money they are posting on the comment is not fake but it can never
be yours , it can only be your, if only you have been able to met up with
the demand and be a member and have the membership form i assure you,there
is noting to hold done to your dream for it not to come true because i can
now testify of agent11 my Godfather how help me be a member do Email him on
the following Email address,which is Illuminatiagent11@gmail.com if you are
interested Thanks
MY HIV HEALING TESTIMONY
My mouth is short of words, i am so so happy because Dr.chocha
has healed me from HIV ailment which i have been suffering from the
past 5years now, i have spend alot when getting drugs from the
hospital to keep me healthy, i have tried all means in life to always
i can become Hiv negative one day, but there was no answer until i
found Dr from Dr.chocha the prince of african who provide me some
healing spell that he uses to help me, now i am glad telling everyone
that i am now HIV Negative, i am very very happy, thank you Dr.chocha
for helping my life comes back newly without anyform of crisis, may
the good lord that i serve blessed you Dr.chocha and equip you to the
higher grade for healing my life. i am so amazed. so i will announced
to everyone in this whole world that is HIV positive to please follow
my advice and get healed on time, because we all knows that HIV
disease is a deadly type,contact Dr.chocha for your Hiv healing spell
today at: dr.chochahomeofpossibilities@outlook.com…. He will be always happy to
assist you online and ensure you get healed on time, contact Dr.chocha
today for your healing spell immediately, thank you sir
WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD.
be a member of Illuminati as a
brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in
the world and have power to control people in the
high place in the worldwide .Are you a business man
or woman,artist, political, musician, student, do you
want to be rich, famous, powerful in life, join the
Illuminati brotherhood cult today and get instant
rich sum of. 2 million dollars in a week, and a free
home.any where you choose to live in this world and
also get 10,000,000 U.S dollars monthly as a salary
BENEFITS GIVEN TO NEW MEMBERS WHO JOIN
ILLUMINATI.
1. A Cash Reward of USD $500,000 USD
2. A New Sleek Dream CAR valued at USD $300,000
3. A Dream House bought in the country of your own choice
4. One Month holiday (fully paid) to your dream tourist destination.
5. One year Golf Membership package
6. A V.I.P treatment in all Airports in the World
7. Access to Bohemian Grove
IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN JOINING US IN THE GREAT
BROTHERHOOD GROUP OF ILLUMINATI SATANIC HAND SYMBOL contact.
Call US: +2348104765123 or WhatsApp
EMAIL US: illuminatihomebox10@gmail.com
All thanks to Dr hazzan for curing my HIV positive to Negative, i do not have much to say but with all my life i will for ever be grateful to him and God Almighty for using Dr hazzan to reach me when i thought it is all over, today am happy with my two kids and my husband after the medical doctor have confirmed my HIV status Negative,i have never in my life believed that HIV could be cure by any herbal medicine. so i want to use this means to reach other persons who have this disease by testifying the wonderful herbs and power of Dr hazzan that all is not lost yet, try and contact him by any means with his email: dr.hazzanherbalcentre@gmail.com or call him on
+2348169340571
he is for real a herbal doctor.
My testimony on how i was cure of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)/Herpes, Hiv by one doctor called DR EGBESU. Am Grace by name and i live Germany. I suffered the illness called Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis/Herpes, Hiv, i have been in so many hospital’s i visited so many herbalist no one was able to cure me the sickness Nealy took my life, until a friend of mine introduce me to one spell caster called DR EGBESU i never knew the man was so powerful until i contacted him. That was when i known there is a real prophet who can cure all disease so he cure my ALS with his powerful spells and i regain back my life and all that i have lost come back to me, the prophet is in did powerful contact him if you need a cure for your Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)/Herpes. contact him ON: greategbesutemple@gmail.com
All thanks to Dr olokum, I am here to share a good testimony of my self on how i came in contact with a real herbalist who helped me. i appreciate everyone for taken their precious time to read my testimony, 6 months ago i was diagnosed of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis/Herpes,Hiv this means that 6months ago i was Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis/Herpes, Hiv positive when i told one of my good friend about this, she sympathized with me and then she said that she was going to help me out, she told me that we should do some research on the internet, we came across Dr olokum and my friend said that she has come across a lot about him and said that he is a real herbalist remedy to all illness, i was really surprised on this and confused as well, I was so speechless and quickly i contact him to help me and he prepared some herbs for me and send it across to me and he told me the way i was going to be taken the medicine which i did, and in the next 2 weeks i went to the hospital and they said that i am now Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis/Herpes, Hiv negative, i am very happy about this, when i contacted Dr olokum again to tell him the good result , i asked him how he was able to help me, and he said that he was gifted with it that he can cure illness like. call Dr olokum: +2348161554365 or email him via drolokumspelltemple@gmail.com
If you want to say goodbye to poverty and say welcome to riches for ever.
JOIN the great satanic agents church to be rich famous and powerful, to ride upon the high place of the earth and to live without pains and poverty.
If you like to be a born again member of this satanic church just email us at… satanicagentschurch666@gmail.com or call agent lord Richard +2349092097695 for immediate initiation.
Regards
satanic agents
People make life difficult for their self , we are in the world were every thing is in control , i was living a life of poverty and pains, i never new there was a life be young that, but right now i enjoyed every dividend of life , am rich , famous , powerful,i live a life with out no stress, but all this was a surprise , for any body who want riches famous and power,then you have the chance to do that, join the illuminati today to get $25000 every 3 days and $1000000 monthly membership blessing contact the following email. 666illuminatiworld@gmail.com . we don,t patronize people to join,. we only want you to rule your world and be free from oppression.
HELLO WORLD, All thanks to Dr Osemen (healinghomeofallsickness@outlook.com) for curing my HIV positive to Negative, I do not have much to say but with all my life I will for ever be grateful to him and God Almighty for using Dr Osemen to reach me when I thought it is all over, today am happy with my two kids and my husband after the medical doctor have confirmed my HIV status Negative, i have never in my life believed that HIV could be cure by any herbal medicine. so I want to use this means to reach other persons who have this disease by testifying the wonderful herbs and power of Dr Osemen all is not lost yet, try and contact him by any means with his email: healinghomeofallsickness@outlook.com or phone him : +2347015482556
LUCIA
Thanks to doctor OKOH, the man who cure me from hiv, help me to gain happiness and forget about my worries this is the man that can as well help the world, this diseases I can remember 8 year ago when I was searching for cure and how I have spent a lot of my money and I finally lost all hope due to my conduction and i cant find a cure but lucky for me two weeks ago I was here on the internet, checking for remedy and i came across a comment on a blog about this great man docotr OKOH what a lucky day for me and today am giving my testimony about him I have never believe there is cure at all, but this man just want me to give him a try, if he cannot do it I will know his is not doctor OKOH that he have been doing this cure for many years now I put my hope on him and also in God but today am very happy to give this story to you all, i got it from my ex after our first daughter and because of this i was unable to get another husband but after my encounter with this great man docotr OKOH, i’m now negative I can get married now to my follow people that is on my shoes this the good way to say bye to this diseases HIV contact DR.OKOH now on his drokohspelhome@gmail.com or call him on his telephone, +2348153089532
Join me celebrate for these great and perfect day which my lord god has done for using
these great and powerful healing doctor called prophet akpe to heal my sickness
HIV/AIDS which has been chocking me up for over 6years now without solutions, i have
seek for solutions online, and through hospital, they keep on giving me orientations
about drugs that can exand my years.now since prophet akpe has helped me to erased my
disease out of my life, i we owe you greatly for healing me truly and to again,
contact prophet dr akpe for hiv cure today at:dr.hazzanherbalcentre@gmail.com.EMAIL HIM
NOW:dr.hazzanherbalcentre@gmail.com or call +2348169340571
He also have Cure For All Diseases” HIV, AIDS, Diabetes, Cancer, Stroke, STDs, arthritis & More….. AND Has The Supreme Court Ruling To Prove It!
It is a well-known fact that Illuminati consist of Multi Millionaires, Billionaires who have major influence regarding most global affairs, including the planning of a New World Order. Many world leaders, Presidents, Prime Ministers, royalty and senior executives of major Fortune 500 companies
are members of Illuminati.join a secret cabal of mysterious forces and become rich with boundless measures of wealth in your company or any given business,the great Illuminati can make everything possible just contact : illuminatiam@yahoo.com
EL IAI LEXION
Thaddeus Iam
Vice-President of Citizen Outreach
THE ILLUMINATI ORGANIZATION
i want to use this medium to let everyone know that HIV/AIDS has cure and that Dr.Ofemo is the solution.am Sarah Wilson from United State i was tested HIV/AIDS positive once year 2013, then early this month August 21 i saw so many testimony on blog on how Dr.Ofemo known as herbalist spiritual’ cured people with his herbal medicine, i did not believe but i just decided to give him a try, I contacted him and he prepare the herbs cure for me which i took, after taking it in 2 week, he told me to go for check up, could you believe that i was confirm HIV/AIDS Negative after the test, and i went to a different hospital and it was also Negative, i am so happy. If you have any problem or you are also infected with any disease like Herpes, HIV, Cancer, Syphilis, Hepatitis B, all types of Cancer, Gonorrhea, and solves life’s problems that you might have etc. kindly contact him now;drofemospelltemple@gmail.com thank you once again his email via drofemospelltemple@yahoo.com or his cell number +2348163387496 ..
(MUST READ: HOW I GOT CURED FROM ALS DISEASE)
I am from USA, I was diagnosed of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis disease (ALS) in 2013 and I have tried all I can to get cured but all to no avail, my life was gradually coming to an end, until i saw a post in a health forum about a herbal doctor from Africa who prepares herbal cure to cure all kind of diseases including ALS, MND, HIV, HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS, Epilepsy, Leukemia, Asthma, Cancer, Gonorrhea etc, at first i doubted if it was real but decided to give it a try, when i contact this herbal doctor via his email, he prepared an ALS herbal portion and sent it to me via UPS delivery, when i received this herbal portion, he gave me step by step instructions on how to apply it, when i applied it as instructed, i was cured of this deadly disease within 2weeks, I could not walk or talk understandably before but after i took the herbal cure as he instructed i regained strength in my bones and i could talk properly unlike before, I am now free from the deadly disease, all thanks to Temi. Contact the great herbal doctor Osas via his email doctorosasherbalhome@gmail.com whatsapp or call his number +2348112252378
DOCTOR OSAS CAN AS WELL CURE THE FOLLOWING DISEASE:-
1. HIV/AIDS
2. HERPES
3. CANCER
4. ALS
5. NEUTRON MORON DISEASE
6. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis(ALS)
Hello Everyone, i m Tejas from United State. I want to share my testimonies to the general public on how this great man called Dr Brudos cure my HIV/AIDS disease. I have been a HIV/AIDS positive for over 11 month and i have been in pains until i came across this lady when i traveled to UK for Business trip who happen to once been a HIV/AIDS disease, i explained every thing to her and she told me that there is this Great Dr, that help her to cure her HIV/AIDS disease and she gave me his email address for me to contact and i did as she instructed. And the man Brudos told me how much to buy the HIV/AIDS herbal medication and how i will get it, which i did. And to my greatest surprise that i took the HIV/AIDS herbal medicine for just one week and behold i went for a HIV/AIDS test, for to my greatest surprise for the Doctor confirmed me to HIV/AIDS free and said that i no longer have HIV/AIDS in my system and till now i have never felt any HIV/AIDS again, so i said i must testify the goodness of this man to the general public for if you are there surfing from this HIV/AIDS problems or any deadly disease or other disease for i will advice you to contact him on his working email: dr.ukpoyanspellhome@gmail.com.
Are you frustrated in life. What type of wealth do you want? Today the lucifer has order us to bring member to his kingdom. Are you tired of poverty and now you want fame,power and riches.Our magical powers are beyond your imagination. we could do magic on your behalf regarding your financial situation, future events, or whatever it is important to you. we have the power and we use the power. we are illuminati, and we could change the course of destiny.Get to us and we shall help you. Tell us what it is you want and we shall go about our work. Is it someone or something you desire to have? Do you want wealth(Want to grow your bank account?, Need funds to enjoy the good life? Tired of working hard and getting nowhere?) or happiness? the most power society welcomes you to illuminati.. contact illuminati initiation home Send us your most important desire and we shall work our powers in your favor.Email us at oyeyetemple@outlook.com or call +2348115531558
i don’t know what i could have done if not for Dr Osemen, (healinghomeofallsickness@outlook.com) who brought a smile to my face when i almost gave up with my life, i have been diagnose of HIV/AIDS for the past 7 years i simply rely on drugs until the day i came online to get some information about the cure, i was so surprise to read a testimony of FLORA who said that DR OSEMEN has cured her i was shock at first, but i just have to contact him to know how he was able to cure FLORA, he spoke to me in a way that i was convince to use his treatment, he told me what i should do and i kindly did what he ask me to do, and he gave me his medication and ask me to go for a confirmation after 7days, which i also did with doubt but to my greatest surprise my result came out to be NEGATIVE. i am really happy now and short of words, please if you are here reading this my great testimony and you are POSITIVE, please don’t waste anymore time kindly contact this great healer that thy lord has sent to help his people through his email; HEALINGHOMEOFALLSICKNESS@OUTLOOK.COM OR PHONE HIM: +2347015482556 he is waiting for you to cure you. please Dr Osemen kindly keep the good work that you have been doing because so many people need your healing help in their lives.
SHALLY.
WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD ILLUMINATI KINGDOM, WHERE YOU FOUND ALL KINDS OF HAPPINESS BLESSING JOY IN LIFE.Are you a business man, politician, artist,worker, student and you want to become rich,wealthy and famous to make your wishes come true in life. You can achieve your dreams, Powerful and famous in the whole world, Join the great brotherhood Illuminati online today and get the sum of 500,000 dollar with a free home any where you choose to live in the world and also get 200,000 dollar monthly as salary. But all these will be given to you after seeing your interest, seriousness and willingness. Email: 666wealthandriches@gmail.com If you are interested, kindly fill the following information given below”
Full name:
Country:
State of origin:
Occupation:
Date of birth:
Sex:
Address:
Tel no:
Email address:
Note that you are to attach a passport of your image, tell us little about yourself and your purpose of wanting to become a member of the GREAT BROTHERHOOD ILLUMINATI… No dirty game, no human sacrifice. Email:(666wealthandriches@gmail.com) you can call us on this cell(+393511961826 or+2348154760331)
Hello every body,,i want to use this medium to testify on how i got cured from my Brest cancer,I was diagnose with Brest cancer 4 years ago, and ever since i have done a lot of Chemo and Radiation that have not helped me, until one day, I came across testimony in the internet on how (Dr Apel) heals cancer patient and A.L.S. patient,E.T.C I contacted him,and i follow the instruction he gave to me, to my greatest surprise after five day i was free from my Brest cancer. I’m now here to testify that am No more a cancer patient, and now am so much happy, if you are in need of help for your ALS CURE OR CANCER OR HIV&AIDS contact him now.(drapelsolutionhome@gmail.com)to get your miraculous Herbal cured.my Brest cancer is responding to treatment of herbal and the health condition have improved drastically for good.you can call him:(+2347059822379)
HOW I BECAME RICH BY JOINING ILLUMINATI
JOIN THE ILLUMINATI FROM ANYWHERE, TODAY BE RICH, FAMOUS, AND POSSES POWER.FOR IMMEDIATE MEMBERSHIP REGISTRATION,EMAIL-Benedictsolutioncentre@yahoo.com
BENEFITS GIVEN TO NEW MEMBERS WHO JOIN ILLUMINATI.
A Cash Reward of USD $300,000 USD
A New Sleek Dream CAR valued at USD $120,000 USD
A Dream House bought in the country of your own choice
One Month holiday (fully paid) to your dream tourist destination.
One year Golf Membership package
A V.I.P treatment in all Airports in the World
A total Lifestyle change
Access to Bohemian Grove
Monthly payment of $1,000,000 USD into your bank account every month as a member
One Month booked Appointment with Top 5 world Leaders and Top 5 Celebrities in the World.
If you are interested email the agent now –benedictsolutioncentre@yahoo.com
Hello dear friend,
How can I explain this testimony to the public again about a great man who help me out in serious illness I have HIV AID for good 3year and I was almost going to the end of my life due to the way my skin look like all I have in my mind is let me just give up because life is not interesting to me any longer but I just pray for God every day to accept my soul when ever I’m gone lucky to me my kids brother run to me that he found a doctor in the internet who can cure HIV online he help me out on everything, the doctor ask for my deities, so he can prepare the herbal medicine for me from his temple after all he ask is done one week later I started getting more stronger my blood start flow normally for 4 to 5 days I start getting Wight before a month my body start developing my skin start coming up after 2month I went for HIV test and I was tested negative I’m so happy that I can say I’m not a HIV patient if you have HIV/AID or any sickness he can still help you in getting your ex-back to you please contact him via his email: {drmolleyespelltemple@gmail.com}
JOIN THE ILLUMINATI CALL 1(971)-512-6745 OR info. Robinsonbuckler@ gmail.com
REAL ILLUMINATI WORLD WIDE..Hello everyone I
am Johnson Alex AM from usa,i am one of the Agents
sent by the Lord superior (Grand master) to bring
as many of those who are interested in becoming a
member of the great Illuminati [together we
shall rule the world],i am a business man,i own a
Construction company in France and i also own
one of the Biggest Electronic Appliance shop in
Accra Ghana and my family now lives in usa.I was
once like you,me & my wife were financially down
to 1 square meal a day, what kind of life was that
to live,i lived in poverty until i saw an opportunity
to be a member of the GREAT ILLUMINATI
BROTHERHOOD and I took my chances and i have
been a member for close to 8 years now.The
higher you get the richer you become. Illuminati
makes your business grow faster than you can
ever imagine,are you a
WORKER,MUSICIAN,FOOTBALLER,ACTOR,FARMER,PASTOR
what ever you do,Illuminati brings out the talent in
you and make you famous,as you become a
member of temple Illuminati13 you will receive a huge
amount of money instantly on your Bank Account
given to the brotherhood,these and many more
other benefits you stand to gain,so if you are
interested to be a member contact us via NOTE;
JOINING THE ILLUMINATI BRINGS YOU INTO THE
LIMELIGHT OF THE WORLD IN WHICH YOU LIVE IN
TODAY. YOUR FINANCIAL DIFFICULTIES ARE
BROUGHT TO AN END. WE SUPPORT YOU BOTH
FINANCIALLY AND MATERIALLY TO ENSURE YOU
LIVE A COMFORTABLE LIFE. IT DOES NOT MATTER
WHICH PART OF THE WORLD YOU LIVE IN. FROM
THE UNITED STATES DOWN TO THE MOST REMOTE
PART OF THE EARTH, WE BRING YOU ALL YOU
WANT. BEING AN ILLITERATE OR A LITERATE IS
NOT A BARRIER TO BEING A MILLIONAIRE
BETWEEN TODAY AND THE NEXT TWO WEEKS. YOU
BEING IN THIS OUR OFFICIAL WEBSITE TODAY
SIGNIFIES THAT IT WAS ORDERED AND ARRANGED
BY THE GREAT LUCIFER THAT FROM NOW ON, YOU
ARE ABOUT TO BE THAT REAL AND INDEPENDENT
HUMAN YOU HAVE ALWAYS WISHED YOU WERE.
WE DON?T DISCRIMINATE IF YOU ARE WHITE OR
BLACK,ILLUMINATI BRINGS YOU INTO THE
LIMELIGHT OF THE WORLD IN WHICH YOU LIVE IN
TODAY. YOUR DREAM AND HEART DESIRE SHALL COME THROUGH.WE CARE ABOUT THE NEEDS.JUST EMAIL US AT templeilluminati13@gmail.com OR CALL THIS ONLINE NUMBER +2348105217305
Good new to everyone, i am an one of the Agents sent by the Lord superior (Grand master) to bring as many of those who are interested in becoming a member of the great Illuminati temple, Becoming a Member of the ILLUMINATI. your qualifications are;-Only those who can provide service for themselves, like the Politicians, Musicians, Business Man/Woman, student, i do business, I own a Construction company, and i also own one of the Biggest Electronic Appliance shop, and my family now lives in USA, i was once like you, me & my wife were financially down to 1 square meal a day, what kind of life was that to live, I lived in poverty until i saw an opportunity to be a member of the GREAT TEMPLE OF ILLUMINATI BROTHERHOOD and i took my chances and i have been a member for close to 10 years now. The higher you get the richer you become Illuminati, it makes your business grow faster than you can ever imagine, Illuminati brings out the talent in you and make you famous, as you become a member of Illuminati order you will receive 3,000,000 US DOLLARS instantly on your Bank Account, there are many more other benefits you stand to gain, so if you are interested to be a member contact +2348103770033 our EMAIL joingreatilluminati4@gmail.com JOIN US TODAY & BECOME RICH, POWERFUL AND FAMOUS ALL YOUR LIFE
I was been suffering hardship from HIV/AIDS since 9yrs now, and i happen to have 2 kids for my husband, and now we cannot proceed to have another kids all because of my disease and now i have do all what a human like i and my husband can do just to get my disease healed, i have went to several places to seek for help not even one person could ever help, until i melt a comment on the daily news paper that was commented by Miss Marilyn about how this powerful traditional doctor help her get cured of the disease (HIV-AIDS) ” my fellow beloved” i firstly taught having a help from a spiritual traditional healer was a wrong idea, but i think of these, will i continue to stress on these disease all day when i have someone to help me save my life?” so i gather all my faiths and put in all interest to contact him through his Email address at hivcurecenter@gmail.com , so after i have mailed him of helping get my disease cured, i respond to me fast as possible that i should not be afraid, that he is a truthful and powerful doctor which i firstly claimed him to be. So after all set has been done, he promise me that i will be healed but on a condition that i provide him some items and obeyed all his oracle said. I did all by accepting his oracolous fact and only to see that the following week Dr Ogbefi mail me on my mail box that my work is successfully done with his powers, i was first shocked and later arise to be the happiest woman on earth after i have concluded my final test on the hospital by my doctor that i am now HIV- Negative. My papers for check are with me and now i am happy and glad for his miraculous help and power. With these i must to everyone who might seek for any help, either for HIV cure or much more to contact him now at these following email now,hivcurecenter@gmail.com
i want to share my experience of how i got cured from HIV. It may sound strange but it’s true! For the past 3years i have spent a lot of money in buying anti-retroviral medicines to strengthen my immune system and keep me healthy, until i read an article on the internet about an Africa Herbalist who uses herbs and roots to cure cancer and all kind of diseases. Though i never believed he can cure HIV, but i decided to give it a try because i was desperate. Then i sent a message to the herbalist on his email(dr5050spelltemple@gmail.com). He prepared herbal medications and send it to me through DHL COURIER SERVICE and i took it as instructed. 11days after he told me to go for a checkup,, i went to the hospital to do the checkup, the result came out and i tested HIV NEGATIVE. I’m sharing my testimony with you, because i know how horrible it feels to be hiv-positive. feel free to send a message to him on his email, and am sure he will be willing to help you and you will also have a testimony to share. if you have friends who are also suffering from this disease, please inform them about this.
WELCOME TO ILLUMINATI,; the Club of the Rich and Famous; is the world oldest and largest fraternity made up of 3 Millions Members.We are one Family under one father who is the Supreme Being. In Illuminati we believe that we were born in paradise and no member should struggle in this world. Hence all our new members are given Money Rewards once they join in order to upgrade their lifestyle.; interested viewers should contact us; on..(greatilluminati323@gmail.com)
WELCOME TO ILLUMINATI,; the Club of the Rich and Famous; is the world oldest and largest fraternity made up of 3 Millions Members.We are one Family under one father who is the Supreme Being. In Illuminati we believe that we were born in paradise and no member should struggle in this world. Hence all our new members are given Money Rewards once they join in order to upgrade their lifestyle.; interested viewers should contact us; on..(ymcmbworldmoney@gmail.com)(ymcmbworldmoney@outlook.com)or call Mr Andrew fore more info..+2349035553397
Hello everyone here in this forum i am so glad that i have this great opportunity to come out here and share my testimony on how Dr idahosa was able to cure me totally from Hiv disease, i have been suffering from this Disease for approximately 4 Years now, i have tried various ways to get rid of this Virus out of my body, i have also purchase for Medical treatment from my doctor but they all failed, sometime back now while i was browsing the Internet i found some good quote concerning Dr idahosa Herbal Medicine, and how he has been using it to save souls from Different Disease including Cancer, someone also said she was been cured of Hiv from his medicine, and they gave out his contact details in case anyone needs his help, i decided to contact Dr idahosa and i told him about my Hiv illness he told me not to worry that he was going to send me his herbal medicine all i was to do is to send him my personal details and also my home address so he can post the Medicine to me, actually i did all that was required by this Man, i took the medicine just as prescribe by him, he told me to go for check up in the hospital which i did and to my great surprise my Doctor told me the Hiv Virus was no longer there, i even went to other hospital for better confirmation its was still the same thing, Today i am so happy that i am Negative again, Dr idahosa has given me reasons to share tears of Joy, you can reach to Dr idahosa on his email address at ( dridahosasolutioncenter@gmail.com) or call him on +2348134261542
Hi every body on this site,my name is Jane Sandra, I want to give a testimony about my HIV virus that was cured by a large caster. months I must be an HIV. I never think that I live it again and I am very grateful to this great man named High Priest Dr.otonu HIV AIDS who cured my last 4 weeks. I was in great pain so I told one of my best friend; she told me it’s not a big caster that can cure my HIV. I asked her if she had her email, she gave me her email and sent by email. He spoke to me and make the necessary rituals and he told me that after two weeks you should go for a test and I did, when the doctor told me that I am now HIV negative, I could not believe myself, I went to see another doctor the result was still the same, I was human on the planet earth again, so I emailed and thanked him. Please, if you are having a similar problem please visit / contact him email (otonuspelltemple@gmail.com) or (otonuspelltemple@outlook.com) or by calling (+2348169616855)
Hello , i am Barry from Florida, i am 50 years old, i saw a comment posted by Jenny Louis from New York, on how she was free from skin cancer with cannabis CANNABIS OIL by doctor Doris, I was diagnosed of HIV infections for the pass two years , I contacted jenny Louis and she told me that this very doctor cures HIV cancer , and he also cures HIV/AIDS too, then I contacted Dr Doris, so he told me what to do to get healing and free from HIV , so I make provisions for the HERBAL CREAM which I used for two weeks and now just to see that the exact week which doctor Doris told me I we be healed I was felling good and healthy , my skin regained, I went for check up in the hospital and my doctor told that me that all the virus disappeared from my blood vessels and normal, then I made a promise to Dr Doris that I will testify of his good herbal work to the world, so I will like you to contact him on(dorisespelltemple@gmail.com ) if you have any health issue I believe Dr Doris will help you.
Hello i am faith evans from united kingdom let me share this testimony to the world to hear about him too this man really exit I was HIV positive over 9year I have being in medication and I try to look for cure to my problem and I go through internet doctor and I found a traditional doctor named DR.EHI I contacted him for help he give me all his laws and rule that if I get cured I should write about him and that is what i’m doing now, this man ask for some information about me, which I give him this man cure me from HIV what a great man thank for your help when he get the information he told me that he is about to work on it 20 to 30 minute this man email me and told me what to do for the curing which I did after all the things needed for the cure is provide the man call me in 24 hours later and tell me to go for test what a great day to me I was negative thanks Dr.EHI contact him email address, ehigraceherbalhivcure@gmail. com or direct contact to DR ehigraceherbalcurecenter@gmail.com THESE ARE THE THINGS Dr. EHI.. DO, HERPES . HIV/AIDS . CANCER. weak erection and premature ejaculation, you can also contact him 0n +2348071635034
Hello everyone am Sylvia brooks I’m here to share a testimony on how my HIV was cure by a herbal doctor with the help of herbal medicine and herbal soap, As we all know medically, there is no solution or cure for HIV and the cost for Medication is very expensive. Someone introduced me to a man (Native Medical Practitioner) I showed the man all my Tests and Results and I told him i have already diagnosed with HIV and have spent thousands of dollars on medication. I said I will like to try him cause someone introduced me to him. He asked me sorts of questions and I answered him correctly. To cut the story short, He gave me some medicinal soaps and some herbs and he thought me how am going to use them all. At first I was skeptical but I just gave it a try. I was on his Medication for 2 weeks and I used all the soaps and herbs according to his prescription. That he will finish the rest himself. And I called him 3 days after, I arrived and I told him what is the next thing he said, he has been expecting my call. He told me to visit my doctor for another test. Honestly speaking, i never believe all he was saying until after the test when my doctor mention the statement that am, HIV negative and the doctor started asking me how come about the cure, And I make a promise to Dr COMFOT that if I’m heal I will testify his good work in my life, if there is anyone out there who may need the help of Dr COMFOT you can email him via his email address drcomfotherbalhealinghome@gmail.com For any type of sickness he can cure any disease.
My name is Sophia Precious, i am from New York City. I was suffering from HIV for over 4 years, i was hopeless until one of my friend directed me to a man called Dr Enoma, she said he cures the HIV and also said he has helped her friend with Herpes, Cancer etc, i never believed her but after a lot of talk, i decided to give him a try, just few days ago i contacted him and he told me what to do which i did and he prepared a herbal medicine and sent to me with prescriptions on how i will take it for a period of days. After i finished taking the medicine he told me to go for a test which i also did and when the result came out i was surprised to see that i am negative. I am proud to tell you the i am the most happiest person on earth. Big thanks to Dr Enoma grate Herbalist. If you are have any problem and you need help, You can contact him with his email dr.enomaspellhome@gmail.com Call or whatsapp- +2348128523785 i pray you find solution in him just i did.
My name is Dawson and i really want to share my testimony on how i became an Illuminati member, through my friend. i was moving with my friend for more than 10 years and he have been getting rich n richer everyday and even giving me money but he never told me the secret of his success until a day i was frustrated to let him know that he should help me also that was when he open up to me and tell me that he was a member of the great Illuminati that he have been in this court for more than 10 years that his riches and protection came from this court.so i told him to let me into the court but it was not an easy task to be a member but i was finally initiated into the devil church of the Illuminati and i was confirm in their church. after a month of being a member of Illuminati i got promotion that same month in my working place and within a year i was promoted thrice in my working place to the extend of being a managing Director i never know how to thank this church of Illuminati and today am rich as my friend also, and also the one that surprise me most was that i got an accident with my new car and the car was right off but i still survive the accident and nothing happen to me i really want to thank you people Illuminati. so i just want to share to the world that this is real and it have help me and work for me so if you want to become a member i can direct you to the person who will lead you into the court of riches/famous and you will never be poor again, know that it only a member in the Illuminati that can initiate you into the church of illumination you can contact one of the agent today phone call
+2348051980739/whasapp…. they will tell you on how to join,once again you can call this +2348051980739/whasapp… or Email address
adamsmithilluminatiworld@gmail.com
BENEFITS GIVEN TO NEW MEMBERS WHO JOIN ILLUMINATI.
1. A Cash Reward of USD $500,000 USD
2. A New Sleek Dream CAR valued at USD $300,000 USD
3.A Dream House bought in the country of your own choice
4. One Month holiday (fully paid) to your dream tourist destination.
5.One year Golf Membership package
6.A V.I.P treatment in all Airports in the World
7.A total Lifestyle change
8.Access to Bohemian Grove
9.Monthly payment of $5,000,000 USD into your bank account every month as a
member
10.One Month booked Appointment with Top 5 world Leaders and Top 5
Celebrities in the World
YOU ARE WELCOME TO THE GREAT ILLUMINATI ORDER IN [UNITED STATE]
I have seen many people online ask questions about the stories on the Illuminati. Most have asked how they can join, while others prefered to comprehend the phenomenon further. Today, I’ll take a gander at how to join this mysterious social order.
The guarantee of riches, victory and power basically for offering your spirit to demons to enter the Illuminati is hogwash. Influential, wise, ambitious, rich and well off people make up the Illuminati sect. To join the Illuminati, there is no mystery handshake and you can’t simply call yourself enlightened – when you are a piece of the New World Order it is guaranteed that you will know without being told.Encompassing yourself with wise individuals who help your objectives, desires and accomplishments will raise your social stature; these individuals will know you are involved in the Illuminati without you saying a thing; this fruitful and strong system of individuals will likewise be enlightened.Illuminati parts are handpicked through their accomplishments, plans and ideas, through their diversions or commitment to certain goals. The New World Order guides potential applicants to turn into an Illuminati associate, however being guided into the mystery social order does not absolutely promise you participation. Mutual benefit is crucial for a fruitful entry. If you are interested in joining the great Illuminati,Email us on; nationwideilluminatcut666@gmail.com
People make life difficult for their self , we are in the world were everything is in control , i was living a life of poverty and pains, i never new there was a life be young that, but right now i enjoyed every dividend of life , am rich , famous , powerful,i live a life with out no stress, but all this was a surprise , for any body who want riches famous and power,then you have the chance to do that, join the illuminati today to get $25000 every 3 days and $1000000 monthly membership blessing contact the following email; 666illuminatiworld@gmail.com . we don,t patronize people to join,. we only want you to rule your world and be free from oppression
If you are interested in joining the brotherhood and you want your dreams to come through, then
you have the chance to do that, join the illuminati today to get $2500 every 3 days and $1000000
monthly membership blessing for doing what you love to do best. Contact worldilluminati222@outlook.com today to change your life for the better,We holds the world.
JOIN THE GREAT ILLUMINATI KINGDOM BROTHERHOOD, WHERE YOU FOUND ALL KINDS OF HAPPINESS BLESSING JOY IN LIFE
I am glad today because am now a successful man of Illuminati, i have taught of been one of the Illuminati member so that i will be wealthy for life and my family
will be forever rich.
are you a good musician or a business man or as well any worker and you need excess of money and you also want to become famous and wealthy here is your chance to become a member of the Illuminati and become a star in your life. if really you are interested in becoming a full member of the Illuminati don’t hesitate to email us and we also want you to know that there is nobody that is to determine your future because your future is right in your hands so join us now and become a responsible being okay so email us now if interested in becoming rich and powerful email us at Nationwideilluminatcut666@gmail.com
Hello friends,
i really came hear to share my testimony on how i became an Illuminati member, through my friend. i was moving with my friend for more than 5 years and he have been getting rich everyday and even giving me money but he never told me the secret of his success until a day i was frustrated to let him know that he should help was when he open up to me and tell me that he was a member of the Illuminati thathe have been in the court for more than 8 years that his riches and protection came from this i told him to let me be into the court but it not an easy task to be a member but i was finally initiated into the fatality of the Illuminati and i was confirm in there church. after a month of being a member of Illuminati i got promotion that same month in my working place and within a year i was promoted thrice in my working place to the extend of being a managing Director. i never know how to thank this church of Illuminati and today am rich as my friend also, i really thank you people Illuminati. so i just want to share to the world that this is real and it have help me and work for me so if you want to become a member i can lead you into the court of richness and protection and even famous and you will never be poor again, know that it only a member in the Illuminati that can initiate you into the church of Illuminati they do not contact directly that the rules that guide the church. because they are fake Illuminati all over the world, this is my email (nationwideilluminatcut666@gmail.com contact:+44702405456
Mabel
I wish to share the testimony of life experience with the general public about what DR SAGO has just done for me, this Dr has just brought back my Lost hope to me with his great powers, I was infected with HIV/AIDS during my youth camp in Texas. i never notice it until I meet this man JAMES . We both love each other and we planned to get married. I Was surprise when we went for HIV/AIDS test, i was HIV/AIDS positive. The man was so disappointed in me, I wanted to kill myself, but a friend of mine told me not to worry that I still have life to live. She ask me one day to followed her to the cyber cafe, when we got there, I decided search for the best way to live with HIV/AID, that was when i saw a testimonies from Sullivan on how a great priest healed her of HIV/AIDS. i decided to email the man, then you won’t believe this when i Contacted this DR of my problems, he told me what I needed to do and how to do it, him and he gave me 18days to go back for the test again, I went back to the same hospital and have the same test, but the HIV/AIDS positive change to negative. I didn’t believed the doctor’s report, I went to another hospital, the same result, then i shouted out in tears cause i never believe that this was true today i am HIV negative Dr Sago gave me another second chance to life you can reach him his ways may sound weird but worked for me i am grateful to him he can help you here is his address sagohivcureherbalcenter@gmail.com i wish luck just as mine his contact line is +2348133349055
I am here again to say a big thanks to dr Itua for making me a complete man again, i was infected with herpes for 6 years i have been seriously praying to God and searching for cure. I came here last month to search for solution to my problem and i saw comment of people talking about different doctors and God directed me to choose dr Itua and i contacted Him, he sent me a medicine and directed me on how i will take the medicine for 7 days, i did so and went for a test and my result came out as Negative. i am so happy, i shared tears of happiness and i have taken it upon my self to always testify about how God used dr Itua to solve my problem. I am a clean man now, without any virus, if you are infected with any disease like HIV, AIDS,CANCER, HERPES or any other disease you can also be happy like me by contacting dr Itua through his Email: doctorituaherbalhome@gmail.com or call him on +2348162075224
Are you in search online for a fast me means to get cure from any type of disease in your body HIV, Cancer etc it is simple just contact Dr.Oniha on greatoniha@yahoo.com or call him +2347052534659 to get your cure within 48hours. this man is so powerful that he can cure any type of disease within the space of 48hours, i contacted him few days ago to help me cure my HIV disease that has been in my body for the past 2months and now i am free from HIV just within the range of 48hours that i contacted him. i can boldly say to you that Dr.Oniha whose details are{greatoniha@yahoo.com} and {+2347052534659} is the best help means you can get and you don’t need to search further all you need do is to contact him and watch him bring you your solution within 48hours.
I was been suffering from HIV/AIDS since 9yrs now, and i happen to have 2 kids for my husband, and now we cannot proceed to have another kids all because of my disease and now i have do all what a human like i and my husband can do just to get my disease healed, i have went to several places to seek for help not even one person could ever help, until i meet a comment on the daily news paper that was commented by edwin jason about how this powerful traditional doctor help her get cured of the disease (HIV – AIDS) ”” i first taught of having a help from a spiritual traditional healer was a wrong idea, but i taught about it when i got home, i then realize that if i don’t give it a try will i continue to suffer from this same disease all my life, even if i know i have someone to help me save my life?” so i gather all my faiths and put in all interest to contact him through his Email at,Drolorispelltemple@gmail.com , so after i have mailed him to help getting my disease cured, he responded to me that i should not be afraid, that he is a truthful and powerful doctor which i firstly claimed him to be.He promise me that i will be healed but on a condition that i provide him some items and obeyed all his oracle instructions. I did all by accepting his oracle instruction and only to see that the following day Dr Olori mail me on my mail box that my sickness has being cured by his oracles powers,At first i was shocked, but after i have had my final test done at the hospital by the doctor,he then confirmed that i am now HIV- Negative,,and now i am happy and glad for his miraculous help and power. He also specalize in the following :
(1)If you want your ex back. (2) if you always have bad dreams. (3) You want to be promoted in your office. (4) You want women/men to run after you. (5) If you want a child. (6) You want to be rich. (7) You want to tie your husband/wife to be yours forever. (8) If you need financial assistance. (9) How you been scammed and you want to recover you lost money. (10)if you want to stop your divorce. (11)if you want to divorce your husband. (12)if you want your wishes to be granted
With these i must to tell everyone who need help to seek for his help, either for HIV cure or much more you can contact on this Email,Drolorispelltempe@gmail.com ” sir thank you so much for your immediate cure of my disease, i must say for curing my disease, i owe you in return. Thanks and be blessed sir. My name is Edwin jason His Email address is:Drolorispelltemple@gmail.com
I was been suffering from HIV/AIDS since 9yrs now, and i happen to have 2 kids for my husband, and now we cannot proceed to have another kids all because of my disease and now i have do all what a human like i and my husband can do just to get my disease healed, i have went to several places to seek for help not even one person could ever help, until i meet a comment on the daily news paper that was commented by edwin jason about how this powerful traditional doctor help her get cured of the disease (HIV – AIDS) ”” i first taught of having a help from a spiritual traditional healer was a wrong idea, but i taught about it when i got home, i then realize that if i don’t give it a try will i continue to suffer from this same disease all my life, even if i know i have someone to help me save my life?” so i gather all my faiths and put in all interest to contact him through his Email at,Drolorispelltemple@gmail.com , so after i have mailed him to help getting my disease cured, he responded to me that i should not be afraid, that he is a truthful and powerful doctor which i firstly claimed him to be.He promise me that i will be healed but on a condition that i provide him some items and obeyed all his oracle instructions. I did all by accepting his oracle instruction and only to see that the following day Dr Olori mail me on my mail box that my sickness has being cured by his oracles powers,At first i was shocked, but after i have had my final test done at the hospital by the doctor,he then confirmed that i am now HIV- Negative,,and now i am happy and glad for his miraculous help and power.
With these i must to tell everyone who need help to seek for his help, either for HIV cure or much more you can contact on this Email,Drolorispelltempe@gmail.com
” sir thank you so much for your immediate cure of my disease, i must say for curing my disease, i owe you in return. Thanks and be blessed sir.
My name is Edwin jason
His Email address is:Drolorispelltemple@gmail.com
Hello Dear Friend,My name Leo max
How can I explain this to the world again that here is a man who can cure HIV/aids I was HIV over since 5year I have being into HIV drug I can’t anymore I decide to look for help then I found this man post write about this great man DR. Friday telling people about how this man have cured his HIV I don’t believe that, because all I have in mind is HIV had no cure, thank god for my life today i am HIV negative through the power of DR. Friday I contacted this man for help because who write about him drop an email of the man I pick the email and emailed him for the cure this man told me what to do about the cure well, am from united state of America this man gave me just a local herbs he direct me on how to use it which i did. and he told me that i should call him i call him he said i should go for medical check up i went for medical check up surprisingly the doctor said i am now free from hiv to day i am very happy for what dr friday has don for me thanks be to him. once again thanks dr friday so if you need cure for hiv contact him now on his email: drfridayspelltemples@gmail.com or tell:+2348109811855
he is capable of solving the problem below
1) If you
want your ex back. (2) if you always have bad dreams. (3) You want to be promoted in your office. (4) You want women/men to run after you. (5) If you want a child. (6) You want to be rich. (7) You want to tie your husband/wife to be yours forever. (8) If you need financial assistance. (9) Herbal care. (10) if you want to cure your HIV, contact how now with this Email address (drfridayspelltemple@gmail.com).
I Never believed i was ever going to be HIV Negative again,Dr Osemen {HEALINGHOMEOFALLSICKNESS@OUTLOOK.COM} has given me reasons to be happy, i was HIV positive for 7years and all the means i tried for treatment was not helpful to me, but when i came on the Internet i saw great testimony about Dr Osemen on how he was able to cure someone from HIV, this person said great things about this man, and advice we contact him for any Disease problem that Dr Osemen can be of help, well i decided to give him a try, he requested for my information which i sent to him, and he told me he was going to prepare for me a healing portion, which he wanted me to take for days, and after which i should go back to the hospital for check up, well after taking all the treatment sent to me by Dr Osemen, i went back to the Hospital for check up, and now i have been confirmed HIV Negative, friends you can reach Dr Osemen on any treatment for any Disease he is the one only i can show you all up to, reach him on (healinghomeofallsickness@outlook.com) OR phone him (+2347015482556)
MARIA LEMOINE
GREAT ILLUMINATI TEMPLE Of MONEY AND POWER,
JOIN THE ILLUMINAT email us now (houseofilluminatitemple@gmail.com)
Are you a business man or woman, political, musician, student,
the you want to be rich, famous, powerful in life, join the Illuminati
brotherhood cult today and get instant rich sum of. 1million dollars
in a week, and a free home. any where you choose to live in this world
and also get 10,000,000 U.S dollars monthly as a salary…
BENEFITS GIVEN TO NEW MEMBERS WHO JOIN ILLUMINATI.
A Cash Reward of USD $900,000 USD
A New Sleek Dream CAR valued at USD $800,000 USD
A Dream House bought in the country of your own choice
One Month holiday (fully paid) to your dream tourist destination.
One year Golf Membership package
A V.I.P treatment in all Airports in the World
A total Lifestyle change
Access to Bohemian Grove
Monthly payment of $8,000,000 USD into your bank account every month as a member
One Month booked Appointment with Top 5 world Leaders and Top 5
Celebrities in the World. If you are interested kindly send your e-mail to (houseofilluminatitemple@gmail.com) for immediately initiation.New members registration is now open online
Are you a business man, politician, musical, student and you want to be
rich, powerful and be famous in life or YOU need a power of achieving your
dreams. You can achieve your dreams by being a member of the Illuminati.
With this all your dreams and heart desire can fully be accomplish,if you
really want to be a member of the great Illuminati then you can contact
MR LARRY JOHNSON +2348072332440 his email via
chiefokosilluminatiworldwide@gmail.com
Full name……………………………..
Country……………………………….
State of origin………………………..
Date of birth………………………….
Sex…………………………………..
Address……………………………….
Phone…………………………………
Email address………………………….
My child you will be cure and free from this virus disease with the help of
nature herbs cos i have help so many people in this smiler situation.
Kindly contact Dr OLUBAOLUBA Via olubahivherbalcure@gmail.com or
+2348050354815 to enable you live HIV/AIDS free life with the help of
herbal treatment.
I am Ross mary, I want to give a testimony about how are get my HIV virus cured by a great DR OBOITE. spell caster Since last 4 months I have being a HIV AIDS patient. I never think I live long again and am so grateful about him DR OBOITE. who help me cured my HIV AIDS last 3 weeks. I was in a great pain so I told one of my best friends; he told me that there is a great spell caster that can cure my Virus. I asked her if she had his email, she gave me his email, I emailed him he talked to me and he perform the necessary rituals and he told me that after two weeks I should go for a test. Which I did, when the doctor told me that am now a HIV negative I couldn’t believe myself I went to see another doctor the result was still the same, I was human on planet earth, so I emailed him and thanked him. Please if you are having a similar problem please visit him/contact him at ; droboitespellcaster@gmail.com ; all thanks to DR OBOITE. or contact us +2349030490659 Regard…
After been in pain and sorrow for 2years and 11months, Dr idahosa was able to restore my life back with his herbal medicine, my good friends i have been Hiv positive for 2years and everyday of my life i cry to God as i was a mother of 2 cute kids who were looking up to me, I was on taking my medication from the hospital, I also did some prayers to God that he should do some miracle in my life, my friends this is a life touching story i am sharing with you all on net today, Few Months ago i was browsing on net when i found some good testimonials about Dr idahosa Herbs, and someone recommended that he has cured Hiv by Dr idahosa, i always had faith that God could use someone to heal me, i contacted Dr idahosa and i told him concerning my problem he told me not to worry that with God all things are possible and also that he was going to prepare for me some herbal herbs which i am to take and he is going to send the medicine to me, well after all the guidance and medication from Dr idahosa he advice that i go for check again to see my status result and he assured me of good result, i was afraid at this point cause i never wanted someone to tell me again that i am positive, after 2days i went to the Hospital for check up and they said the result was to come out by Friday, at 11:00am on Friday the hospital Doctor called me and told me that the result was out and i am Negative, i was shocked and could not believe it, i immediately called Dr idahosa and told him about the good news he told me to rejoice and make sure i share my testimony with my friends and that is why i am doing this right now, friends you can contact Dr idahosa today on ( dridahosasolutioncenter@gmail.com )or call him on +2348134261542, friends Dr idahosa can help you solve any problem contact him now.
Are you a business man/woman or an ARTISTS,POLITICIANS,PASTOR,ENGINEER,DOCTOR, STUDENTS, GRADUATED
and you want to become big,
Powerful and famous in the world, join us to
become one of our official
member today.you shall be given an ideal
chance to visit the illuminati and
his representative after registrations is
completed by you, no sacrifice or
human life needed, Illuminati brotherhood
brings along wealth and famous in
life, you have a full access to eradicate povert
away from your life now.
it only a member who is been initiated into the
church of illuminati have
the authority to bring any member to the
church, so before you contact any
body you must be link by who is already a
member, Join us today and realize
your dreams. we also help out our member in
protection of drugs pushing
email:adamsmithilluminatiworld@gmail.com or
you contact our phone number
+2348051980739
Once you become a member you will be rich
and famous for the rest of your
life, and u will be earning $1,000,000,00 every 2weeks illuminati make there member happy so i
will want you all to also be
a member of the illuminati if you are interested
contact email on
adamsmithilluminatiworld@gmail.com or you
contact our phone number
+2348051980739/whatsapp me…….
BENEFITS GIVEN TO NEW MEMBERS WHO JOIN ILLUMINATI.
1. A Cash Reward of USD $500,000 USD
2. A New Sleek Dream CAR valued at USD $300,000 USD
3.A Dream House bought in the country of your own choice
4. One Month holiday (fully paid) to your dream tourist destination.
5.One year Golf Membership package
6.A V.I.P treatment in all Airports in the World
7.A total Lifestyle change
8.Access to Bohemian Grove
9.Monthly payment of $2,000,000 USD into your bank account every month as a member
10.One Month booked Appointment with Top 5 world Leaders and Top 5 Celebrities in the World
My name is mark from USA, I want to testify to the entire world of how i got cured by Dr elaba healing spell from HIV AIDS. I have been living with this deadly disease for the past 11months, i have done all i can to cure this disease but all my efforts proved abortive until i met a old friend of mine who told me about a spell caster who cast spells to heal all kind of diseases, though i never believed in spells i decided to give it a try when i contacted this spell caster, he helped me cast a healing spell, low and behold, when i went for a checkup i was told i am negative. Contact this great spell caster for any kind of disease via this email elabasolveproblem@gmail.com or his website:elabasolveproblem.webs.com Good luck.
HELLO DEAR FRIEND,
How can I explain this to the world again that
there is a man who can cure HIV/aids I was HIV over since 5year I have
being into HIV drug I can’t anymore I decide to look for help then I
found this woman post write about this great man DR. molleye telling
people about how this man have cured he HIV I don’t believe that,
because all I have in mind is HIV had no cure, thank god for my life
today am HIV negative through the power of DR. molleye I contacted this
man for help because who write about him drop an email of the man I
pick the email and emailed him for the cure this man told me what to do
about the cure well, am from Australia this man cast a curing spell on
me and he told me that he will call me after the cure is done truly he
did I was cured for 45mins spell what a wonderful man this DR. molleye
if you need his cured just Email him now (drmolleyespelltemple@gmail.com) thank you once again the great DR. molleye for what you have done for me, if you are out there, since passing through any of this problems listed below:
1) If you want your ex back.
(2) if you always have bad dreams.
(3) You want to be promoted in your office.
(4) You want women/men to run after you.
(5) If you want a child.
(6) You want to be rich.
(7) You want to tie your husband/wife to be
yours forever.
(8) If you need financial assistance.
(9) Herbal care
(10) if you want to cure your HIV contact how now with this Email address (drmolleyespelltemple@gmail.com)
the name of HERPES cure and when you contact them, they will be asking for your name, pictures, country, phone number, occupation and when you have given them all the information, they will be asking for money. I was once suffering from GENETIC HERPES and i spent a lot of money going from one herbal doctor to another but they all scam and take my money away until i came in contact with this powerful one called Dr. ocondon who cured me from Herpes with his herbal medication , after doctor ocondon has finished preparing the herbal medicine, he asked me to send him my residential address, so that he will send the herbal medicine to via D.H.L so i did. 2days later, i received the herbal medicine and i had to follow the instructions he gave to me on how i will apply it. 2weeks later i went to hospital for test and according to the test done by the Medical doctor Frank it stated that i was cured.
So viewers be wise and beware of fake spell casters and fake herba doctors, they are all over the internet trying to steal from poor people. I will drop you the email of this powerful herbal doctor just in case you wish to contact him for help. doctorocondonspelltemple@gmail.com
Hello
Am Sharon Spencer, I am from USA, I was diagnosed of ALS disease (Lou Gehrig’s disease) in 2013 and I have tried all I can to get cured but all to no avail, my life was gradually coming to an end, until i saw a post in a health forum about a herbal doctor from Africa who prepares herbal cure to cure all kind of diseases including ALS, MND, Epilepsy, Leukemia, Asthma, Cancer, Ghonorhea etc, at first i doubted if it was real but decided to give it a try, when i contact this herbal doctor via his email, he prepared an ALS herbal portion and sent it to me via courier service, when i received this herbal portion, he gave me step by step instructions on how to apply it, when i applied it as instructed, i was cured of this deadly disease within 7 days, I could not walk or talk understandably before but after i took the herbal cure as he instructed i regained strength in my bones and i could talk properly unlike before, I am now free from the deadly disease, all thanks to Dr Iyaryi. Contact this great herbal doctor via his email driayaryi2012@hotmail.com.
Hello every body on this site, I want to give a testimony about my HIV virus that was cured by a great spell caster. Since last 4 months I have being an HIV patient. I never think I we live long again and am so grateful about this great man called Great Priest Dr.otonu who cured my HIV AIDS last 4 weeks. I was in a great pain so I told one of my best friend; she told me that there is a great spell caster that can cure my HIV. I asked her if she had his email address, she gave me his email and I emailed him. He talked to me and he perform the necessary rituals and he told me that after two weeks I should go for a test and Which I did, when the doctor told me that am now an HIV negative, I couldn’t believe myself, I went to see another doctor the result was still the same, I was human on planet earth again, so I emailed him and thanked him. Please if you are having a similar problem please visit him/contact him on email(otonuspelltemple@gmail.com) or (otonuspelltemple@yahoo.com) or call him on,( +2348169616855)
Easy way to join the illuminati brotherhood in the world.
Kindly contact Mr Hazzard Wallace the illuminati online registrations officer in USA through their email now: hazzardwallace@hotmail.com and you shall be given an ideal chance to visit the satan and his representative after registrations is completed by you, no sacrifice or human life needed, illuminati brotherhood brings along wealth and famous in life, you have a full access to eridicate poverty away from from your life now. So contact Mr Hazzard Wallace the online registrar at: hazzardwallace@hotmail
brotherhood of illuminati,
Good morning everyone, I have been suffering from Hiv/Aids for over 4years now, and suddenly, I have spent all my money all to make sure I get healthy all day, but happily, last month january 12th 2013, I came in contact with a traditional doctor also known as a chief priest on a newspaper who is called Dr ogensurla who has help much people to cure their aids disease, firstly I taught it was a joke until I contacted him ” ‘drogensurlahivcure@gmail.com and he said that if I am ready for this work, I told him yes, and he collected my details and told me that after he has finished consulting his oracle he will run back to me on when to go for a medical check up, I was unhealthyling surprise. And truly last week monday Dr ogensurla called me to quickly go for a medical checkup, which I did, only to find out that I was not with any HiV disease anymore, my friends and families who left me before run back to me. I now found out that God in Heaven is using this man to bless and heal us all, he is a great and powerful man, again I say to you sir, that God almightly will uplift you and your great work you did for I and other people. Pls I will sincerely advice all Hiv patient to contact this great powerful man called Dr ogensurla for your solutions now at :drogensurlahivcure@gmail.com he will help you on your Hiv problems…..email:drogensurlahivcure@gmail.com.
this is real take it serious, who will believe that a herb can cure ten years HIV in my body, i never believe that this will work i have spend a lot when getting drugs from the hospital to keep me healthy, what i was waiting for is death because i was broke, one day i hard about this great man who is well know of HIV and cancer cure, i decided to email him, unknowingly to me that this will be the end of the HIV aids in my body, he prepare the herb for me, and give me instruction on how to take it, at the end of the two week, he told me to go to the hospital for a check up, and i went, surprisingly after the test the doctor confirm me negative, i thought it was a joke, i went to other hospital was also negative, then i took my friend who was also HIV positive after the treatment she was also confirm negative . He also have the herb to cure cancer please i want every one with this virus to be free, that is why am dropping his email address, ealierthebetterspelltemple@hotmail.com do email him he is a great man. the government is also interested in this, thank you for saving my life, and I promise I will always testify for your good work
YOU ARE WELCOME TO THE GREAT ILLUMINATI ORDER IN [UNITED STATE]
I have seen many people online ask questions about the stories on the Illuminati. Most have asked how they can join, while others prefered to comprehend the phenomenon further. Today, I’ll take a gander at how to join this mysterious social order.
The guarantee of riches, victory and power basically for offering your spirit to demons to enter the Illuminati is hogwash. Influential, wise, ambitious, rich and well off people make up the Illuminati sect. To join the Illuminati, there is no mystery handshake and you can’t simply call yourself enlightened – when you are a piece of the New World Order it is guaranteed that you will know without being told.Encompassing yourself with wise individuals who help your objectives, desires and accomplishments will raise your social stature; these individuals will know you are involved in the Illuminati without you saying a thing; this fruitful and strong system of individuals will likewise be enlightened.Illuminati parts are handpicked through their accomplishments, plans and ideas, through their diversions or commitment to certain goals. The New World Order guides potential applicants to turn into an Illuminati associate, however being guided into the mystery social order does not absolutely promise you participation. Mutual benefit is crucial for a fruitful entry. If you are interested in joining the great Illuminat,Email us on brotherhoodtemple12@gmail.com
YOUNG TECH is at it again! Cool way to have financial freedom!!! Are you tired of living a poor life, then here is the opportunity you have been waiting for. Get the new ATM BLANK CARD that can hack any ATM MACHINE and withdraw money from any account.
You do not require anybody’s account number before you can use it.
Although you and I knows that its illegal, there is no risk using it. It has SPECIAL FEATURES, that makes the machine unable to detect this very card and it transaction can’t be traced. You can use it anywhere in the world. With this card you can withdraw nothing less than $50,000 in a day. So to get the card reach the hackers via email address: chiyoungtechworld@gmail.com
Hello every body on this site, I want to give a testimony about my HIV virus that was cured by a great spell caster. Since last 4 months I have being an HIV patient. I never think I we live long again and am so grateful about this great man called Great Priest Dr.otonu who cured my HIV AIDS last 4 weeks. I was in a great pain so I told one of my best friend; she told me that there is a great spell caster that can cure my HIV. I asked her if she had his email address, she gave me his email and I emailed him. He talked to me and he perform the necessary rituals and he told me that after two weeks I should go for a test and Which I did, when the doctor told me that am now an HIV negative, I couldn’t believe myself, I went to see another doctor the result was still the same, I was human on planet earth again, so I emailed him and thanked him. Please if you are having a similar problem please visit him/contact him on (otonuspelltemple@yahoo.com) or call him on,( +2348169616855)
Good new to everyone, i am an one of the Agents sent by the Lord superior (Grand master) to bring as many of those who are interested in becoming a member of the great Illuminati temple, Beoming a Member of the ILLUMINATI. your qualifications are;-Only those who can provide service for themselves, like the Politicians, Musicians, Business Man/Woman, student, i do business, I own a Construction company, and i also own one of the Biggest Electronic Appliance shop, and my family now lives in USA, i was once like you, me & my wife were financially down to 1 square meal a day, what kind of life was that to live, I lived in poverty until i saw an opportunity to be a member of the GREAT TEMPLE OF ILLUMINATI BROTHERHOOD and i took my chances and i have been a member for close to 10 years now. The higher you get the richer you become Illuminati, it makes your business grow faster than you can ever imagine, illuminati brings out the talent in you and make you famous, as you become a member of illuminati order you will receive 2,000,000 US DOLLARS instantly on your Bank Account, there are many more other benefits you stand to gain, so if you are interested to be a member contact me now on +2347056024545 or our EMAIL churchofdevililluminati@gmail.com JOIN US TODAY & BECOME RICH, POWERFUL AND FAMOUS ALL YOUR LIFE
Am from Florida,USA …HIV has been ongoing in my family for long..I lost both parents to HIV and it is so much pain has not been able to get over. As we all know medically, there is no solution or cure for HIV and the cost for Medication is very expensive. Someone introduced me to a man (Native Medical Practitioner) in oxford. I showed the man all my Tests and Results and I told him have already diagnosed with HIV and have spent thousands of dollars on medication. I said I will like to try him cause someone introduced me to him. He asked me sorts of questions and I answered him correctly. To cut the story short, He gave me some medicinal soaps and some herbs(have forgot the name he called them) and he thought me how am going to use them all. At first I was skeptical but I just gave it a try. I was on his Medication for 2 weeks and I used all the soaps and herbs according to his prescription. That he will finish the rest himself. And I called him 3 days after, I arrived and I told him what is the next thing he said, he has been expecting my call. He told me to visit my doctor for another test. Honestly speaking, i never believe all he was saying until after the test when my doctor mention the statement that am, HIV negative and the doctor started asking me how do I do it….Am telling this story in case anyone may need this man’s help. He is the Great Dr Marko here is via email address (templeofsuccessandlove@gmail.com) or call +2348075705225
Thanks Regard….
Hello everyone, i am an one of the Agents
sent by the Lord superior (Grand master) to
bring as many of those who are interested in
becoming a member of the great Illuminati
order, i do business, I own a Construction
company, and i also own one of the Biggest
Electronic Appliance shop, and my family now
lives in USA, i was once like you, me & my
wife were financially down to 1 square meal
a day, what kind of life was that to live, I lived
in poverty until i saw an opportunity to be a
member of the GREAT TEMPLE OF ILLUMINATI
BROTHERHOOD and i took my chances and i
have been a member for close to 10 years
now. The higher you get the richer you
become Illuminati, it makes your business
grow faster than you can ever imagine,
illuminati brings out the talent in you and
make you famous, as you become a member
of illuminati order you will receive 2,000,000
US DOLLARS instantly on your Bank Account,
there are many more other benefits you
stand to gain, so if you are interested to be a
member contact me now on adamsmithilluminatiworld@gmail.com or call us on +2348051980739
Hello Dr. Ewi is real and he’s powerful, I’m Ellen Alemany and in from Atlanta Georgia, i was diagnosed with Genital Herpes And HIV/AIDS, I started taking some vitamins and other prescribed medications but i wasn’t cured, I saw a comment about Dr. Ewi on how he cured someone with herbal medicine, and it takes 21 days for the patient to get cured, I contacted him and he guided me. I asked for solutions he started the remedies for my health, he sent me the medicine VIA EMS SPEED POST. I received the parcel a
week later, so I started taking the medicine as prescribed by him, within 21 days i started to see some changes in my body, and before the completion of the 21 days i was cured, so I’m urging you to contact him for help, he’s the only one that help you get cured from the virus and once you are cured you are cured forever, its not reversible okay! you can reach him via mobile phone: +2348158671457 or via E-mail address: drewiainabetemple002@gmail.com
Greetings to you all, i am here today on this forum giving a
life testimony on how Dr.Ewi has cured me from HIV
Virus, i have been stocked in bondage with this virus for
almost 2years now, i have tried different means to get this
sickness out of my body i also heard there was no cure to
the virus, all the possible ways i tried did not work out for
me, i do have the faith that i was going to be cured one day,
as i was a strong believer in God and also in miracles, One
day as i was on the internet i came across some amazing
testimonies concerning how Dr Ewi has cured different
people from various sickness with his Herbal Herbs
Medicine, they all advised we contact Dr Ewi any
problem, with that i had the courage and i contacted
Dr.Ewi i told him about my Sickness, He told me not to
worry that he was going to prepare some Herbal Medicine
for me, after some time in communication with Dr.Ewi,
he finally prepared for me some herbs which he sent to me
and he also gave me prescriptions on how to take them, My
good friends after taking Dr.Ewi Herbs for some weeks
i started to experience changes in me and from there, I
noticed my Herpes Virus was no longer in my body, as i
have also gone for test, Today i am fit and healthy to live
life again, I am so happy for the good work of Dr.Ewi in
my life, Friends if you are having any time of disease
problem kindly E-mail Dr.Ewi on { drewiainabetemple002@gmail.com} or call +2348158671457 God
Bless you Sir.
Hello Everyone,
I’m Pooja,32 years of age,from India.I’m a certified medical doctor,and I’ve been opportune to travel to different countries
and hospitals.I work presently at TATA MEMORIAL HOSPITAL,as MD Radiation oncologist.
What i’m about to share with you all will blow your mind.I got married in 2012,everything was moving smoothly,not until March 2014,
me and my husband went for HIV test,and i found out i was positive.This made my husband mad at me,we quarreled and he left me.
I’ve not been happy all this while,I CONTACTED FOUR(4) DIFFERENT ONLINE SPELL CASTERS,THEY ONLY COLLECTED MY MONEY WITHOUT ANY RESULT,
not until a FRIEND of mine told me about this great spiritualist,who solved all my problems.
His name is Dr.HARRISON.
I explained everything to him,and he told me he is a specialist in spell casting,he caste a Healing spell for me,within the period of nine(9) days,
when he mailed me that i should go for test again,i thought he was joking,i did the test myself in my Hospital and it read Negative,i was not convinced,
i went to three different hospital and the result was still negative.I was so SHOCKED,this is what we medical practitioners have not be able to find a solution.
Within 9 days i got healed.
Few weeks back he helped me cast a LOVE SPELL again,and even till now,my husband is calling me,and asking me to forgive him.I’m so AMAZED,I’ve never seen such thing
through my entire life.
I told him i will help spread the good news of his temple.Should in-case you are in any type of problem,I STRONGLY BELIEVES HE WILL BE ABLE TO SOLVE/CURE ALL PROBLEMS
THROUGH HIS SPELLS.
THANKS ONCE AGAIN Dr.HARRISON.
HIS E-MAIL ADDRESS:DR.J.O.HARRISSONTEMPLE@GMAIL.COM
HIS CELL:+2348188076272
My name is jessica blessing from Canada, I was diagnosed of this HIV deadly disease, a friend of mine introduce me to Dr. aihomu, and I actually did contact him after he has prepare what he said he will do and he sent it to me and I used it according to his prescription, after one week I went to the hospital to check my status again because I was feeling differently from the way I used to when I was tested POSITIVE, to my greatest surprise the status was NEGATIVE , the medical doctors there was surprise and I have to tell the whole world about this if you are still having this similar problem, I recommend you to Dr.aihomu for you. Here is his email address: draihomuhelpcenter@gmail.com you can contact him any time.
Am Mrs Sarah from USA, i am really happy that i and my husband are cured of HIV with the herbal medicine of Dr fadeyi, i have been suffering from this disease for the past 3 years without solution until i came across the email of this doctors who have cure so many people with his herbal medicine, i also chose to give him a chance to help me and my husband, he told me what to
do and i kindly did it, and he gave us his herbal medicine and direct me on how to use, i also followed his instructions for use and he asked us to go for a
check up after 3weeks and which we did, to my greatest surprise our result came out as negative, we are really happy that there is someone like this DR who is ready to help anytime any day. to all the readers and viewers that are having doubts towards this testimony stop doubting it and contact
this Dr and see if he will not actually help you. i am not a stupid woman that i will come out to the public and start saying what someone have not done for me. he is really a great man contact him now. doctorfadeyitempleofspell@gmail.com
Dr oko brought a smile to my face when all hope was lost, when i thought that no body can help me cure my sickness.if i will ever praise someone in this life i will forever praise God and Dr Oko (SOLUTIONHOME@OUTLOOK.COM) for the wonderful work they done in my life. i want to use use this medium to prove those that say there is not a cure for hiv i want to say i was tested hiv positive last 2 years ago went i went to free hiv test by govt and i have been trying to get a cure from different doctors and but i still remain positive, but now i wan t to say that i am hiv negative by the medicine of this great herbalist called Dr Oko when i went for a check up two days ago. please contact Dr OKo on his email: solutionhome@outlook.com OR phone him : +2347032884728 he is the one that can only cure your sickness because he has cured mine. truly here is a solution home to all problems.once more i say a very big thanks to you for saving my life.
WENDY.
Greetings to you all, i am here today on this forum giving a
life testimony on how Dr.Ewi has cured me from HIV
Virus, i have been stocked in bondage with this virus for
almost 2years now, i have tried different means to get this
sickness out of my body i also heard there was no cure to
the virus, all the possible ways i tried did not work out for
me, i do have the faith that i was going to be cured one day,
as i was a strong believer in God and also in miracles, One
day as i was on the internet i came across some amazing
testimonies concerning how Dr Ewi has cured different
people from various sickness with his Herbal Herbs
Medicine, they all advised we contact Dr Ewi any
problem, with that i had the courage and i contacted
Dr.Ewi i told him about my Sickness, He told me not to
worry that he was going to prepare some Herbal Medicine
for me, after some time in communication with Dr.Ewi,
he finally prepared for me some herbs which he sent to me
and he also gave me prescriptions on how to take them, My
good friends after taking Dr.Ewi Herbs for some weeks
i started to experience changes in me and from there, I
noticed my Herpes Virus was no longer in my body, as i
have also gone for test, Today i am fit and healthy to live
life again, I am so happy for the good work of Dr.Ewi in
my life, Friends if you are having any time of disease
problem kindly E-mail Dr.Ewi on { drewiainabetemple@hotmail.com} or call and whatsapp +2348053956110 God
Bless you Sir.
WARNING…WARNING…WARNING… !!!
IGNORE THOSE CLAIMING TO BE AGENT OF THE ILLUMINATI..
They are fraudulent Nigerians/Africans, they will stop at nothing just to con you,
they are fake agents from Nigerians/Africans. They’re all over
Facebook posing themselves with different pages, names and photos of the Illuminati organization
NEVER YOU SEND MONEY TO NIGERIA/AFRICA FOR ANY REASON.
WE SHALL KEEP EXPOSING THEM TO YOU. BE WARNED NEVER TO CONTACT THEM
IF YOU DO.TRY NOT TO PUT THE BLAME ON THE ILLUMINATI…
The Illuminati will never contact anyone with individual names,
we don’t send agents to recruit people if they have not confirmed by our organization
so please ignore anyone claiming to be an agent of our organization recruiting people, they are Nigerians
and Africans who only want your money, they are not in anyway affiliated to
the Illuminati,i don’t mean to tell u that we do not have members in Nigeria/Africans we have but there are a lot of scams who claim to be illuminati.so please be aware of this so you don’t lay your blames on the Illuminati
you can only be contacted when your payment for your initiation/membership form and the materials needed
for your initiation has been confirmed by our supreme grand masters
lodge in the united states.
The Illuminati offers wealth, fame, power, protection, knowledge And any other thing you wish for. Including a tax free life, free medical attention, a free pass to travel around the world like every other member, emotional and creative lectures, to improve your mind.
We have been doing this for years.We watches everything nothing is hidden from us.We are everywhere,
We have members all over the world, we rule this world
NOTE: WE DON’T RECRUIT PEOPLE NOR OWN SOCIAL NETWORK BEFORE NOW.
Throughout our organization’s history, many citizens have inaccurately portrayed us in a negative manner.
These misconceptions have been perpetuated for centuries through videos, photos, articles, books,
and unofficial online resources claiming to understand our mission and members.
In creating this online destination, we hope to alleviate the concerns voiced by your governments and people
and seek to provide insight into our goals. We invite you, the human citizens, to discover more about our
organization and to understand your role in this planetary union because the establishment of the new world
order is about to begin.that is why we are giving this equal
opportunity to everyone who is interested in joining our organization. Are you a POLITICIAN, ENGINEER,
FASHION DESIGNER, ATHLETE,DOCTOR, ENTERTAINER, MODEL, GRADUATE/STUDENT WITH
GOOD SKILLS, OR YOU HAVE IT IN MIND TO EXPAND YOUR BUSINESS. ETC.
If you are interested, kindly use this email below to contact and inbox us for more information.illuminatiagenthadi@gmail.com or +2348167326269
I want to give a testimony about my HIV virus that was cured by a great spell caster Dr Marvel. Since last 4 months I have being a HIV AID patient. I never think I live long again and am so grateful about Dr Marvel who cured my HIV AIDS last week. I was in a great pain so I told one of my best friends; and she told me that there is a spell caster that can cure my HIV she read someone testimony from a website on-line on how Dr Marvel cure her from HIV AIDS and she also collected Dr Marvel website and email. She gave me Dr Marvel email, I emailed him he talked to me and he perform the necessary rituals and he told me that after two weeks I should go for a test. Which I did, when the doctor told me that am now a HIV negative I couldn’t believe myself I went to see another doctor the result was still the same, Contact Dr Marvel via email extremespellhome@hotmail.com. You can also call his telephone number +1559 898 2962.
Stella Adam
I am Guerero from USA,i have been suffering from (HERPES) disease for the last four years and had constant pain, especially in my knees. During the first year,I had faith in God that i would be healed someday.This disease started circulate all over my body and i have been taking treatment from my doctor, few weeks ago i came on search on the internet if i could get any information concerning the prevention of this disease, on my search i saw a testimony of someone who has been healed from (Hepatitis B and Cancer) by this Man Dr OSEMEN and she also gave the email address of this man and advise we should contact him for any sickness that he would be of help, so i wrote to Dr OSEMEN telling him about my (HERPES Virus) he told me not to worry that i was going to be cured!! hmm i never believed it,, well after all the procedures and remedy given to me by this man few weeks later i started experiencing changes all over me as the Dr assured me that i have cured,after some time i went to my doctor to confirmed if i have be finally healed behold it was TRUE, So friends my advise is if you have such sickness or any other at all you can email Dr OSEMEN on : (HEALINGHOMEOFALLSICKNESS@OUTLOOK.COM) or call him on +2347015482556 sir i am indeed grateful for the help i will forever recommend you to my friends!!!.
WARNING! WARNING!! WARNING!!! If you do not want to join the Illuminati do not read this message. Rules * You must be above 18 years of age. * You must have full access to the internet. * You must not discuss the secret of the Illuminati to anyone. * We are not interested in anyone who has obtained their knowledge about the Illuminati based on what they%u2019ve HEARD from Mass Media (News or Performing Arts), Conspiracy Theorists (Amateur or Professional Authors or Speculators), Internet Rumors, or other HERESY. * Once you join the Illuminati within one week of your membership you will achieved the greatest goal in life and also have wealth and fame. * No one discard the message of the GREAT ILLUMINATI if discarded the person will be tormented both day and night. * Failure to compel to the order and rules of the GREAT ILLUMINATI shall see your fame and riches taken back. * The money ALWAYS flows TOWARDS Illuminati members…And AWAY from NON Illuminati members… One of the rules of the Illuminati is “We don’t talk about the Illuminati” so I can’t say too much about it here. If you are truly interested and get back to me via email?.illuminatiagentluistemple@gmail.com or call +2349033119072 Do not play mind games
Hi, I work in a communication company I want to share my testimony to the world, my name is maria Katrina, i am from united kingdom in Belfast north Ireland, I was a stripper in a club I got effected with HIV due to the nature of my job, In April 15 2013 i was tested positive to HIV, Believe it or not this is a true life experience. This is not design to convince you but its just a personal health experience . I never taught doctor oluku could ever get my HIV-AIDS cured with his healing spell, i have tried almost everything but I couldn’t find any solution on my disease, despite all these happening to me, i always spend a lot to buy a HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one day i was just browsing on the internet when i came across a great post of !Michelle! who truly said that she was been diagnose with HIV and was healed that very week through the help of this great powerful healing spell doctor ,I wonder why he is called the great papa oluku, i never knew it was all because of the great and perfect work that he has been doing that is causing all this. so I quickly contacted him, and he ask me some few questions and so i did all the things he asked me to do, He never collected any money from me until I was finally cured, only to see that at the very day which he said i will be healed, all the strength that has left me before rush back and i becomes very strong and healthy, this disease almost kills my life all because of me, so i went to hospital to give the final test to the disease and the doctor said i am HIV negative, i am very amazed and happy about the healing doctor oluku gave to me from the ancient part of Africa, you can email him now for your own healing too on his email: drolukuspellhome@gmail.com thank you doctor for healing me.
HOW I BECOME HIV NEGATIVE
I am flora rufer,i am from San Francisco,in USA,my Facebook Username is flora rufer you can also add me. i want
to use this medium to testify of how i got cured from HIV AIDS, HIV AIDS is known not to have a cure, i
contacted this disease in 2012, i have done all my best to get cured from this disease but all to no avail until
a friend of mine told me about doctor oosa herbal home on the internet who helps people cure any kind of
diseases including HIV AIDS, Cancer, Herpes etc, at first i doubted if it was real but decided to give it a try,
when i contacted this herbal doctor he helped me with his herbal medicine and i was healed within (13days) and i
went for a medical checkup and my doctor confirm it that i am HIV negative.Contact this grate herbal doctor for
any kind of disease or ailment via this email doctoroosaherbalhome@gmail.com
Hello my good friends please do not see this strange cause it my life story about my healing, i was having HIV for good 6yrs. Things were not working fine for me due to my health status i know longer have friends know lover it even takes time before my family co-operate with me due to this i tried all possible means i can to get this devilish sickness out of my body i went to hospitals hierarchies and other heath organization but all remains the same still yet i never gave up cos i was not born with this illness so i decided to take it over to the internet to see if i could get remedy, on my search i saw a testimony of a woman, she said she was also having a terrible sickness for over 3yrs but now she is healed i was surprise at first when i saw her test so she wrote a name dr AZIEGBE and also gave his email id so i mailed them which is (DRAZIEGBEHERBALHOMEOFSOLUTION@gmail.com) i told him about my problem and after the processes he told me that am healed but i never believed he told me to go and confirm it from the hospital were i have been taking treatment still i never believed also although he gave me evidence that the sickness was gone. Finally i decided to go for check up and to my surprise my doctor said the sickness was know longer there with thought of joy i started shearing tears. My friends, today am now married bless with 2kids, so if you have any sickness kindly email (DRAZIEGBEHERHBALHOMEOFSOLUTION@gmail.com) or call him +2348173547483 sir i will forever remain in you debt. Thank you sir am grateful.
Hello everyone, i am an one of the Agents sent by the Lord superior (Grand master) to bring as many of those who are interested in becoming a member of the great Illuminati order,, i do business, I own a Construction company, and i also own one of the Biggest Electronic Appliance shop, and my family now lives in USA, i was once like you, me & my wife were financially down to 1 square meal a day, what kind of life was that to live, I lived in poverty until i saw an opportunity to be a member of the GREAT TEMPLE OF ILLUMINATI BROTHERHOOD and i took my chances and i have been a member for close to 10 years now. The higher you get the richer you become Illuminati, it makes your business grow faster than you can ever imagine, illuminati brings out the talent in you and make you famous, as you become a member of illuminati order you will receive 2,000,000 US DOLLARS instantly on your Bank Account, there are many more other benefits you stand to gain, so if you are interested to be a member contact me now on +2347056024545 or our EMAIL churchofdevililluminati@gmail.com JOIN US TODAY & BECOME RICH, POWERFUL AND FAMOUS ALL YOUR LIFE
this is real take it serious, who will believe that a herb can cure ten years HIV in my body, i navel believe that this will work i have spend a lot when getting drugs from the hospital to keep me healthy, what i was waiting for is death because i was broke, one day i hard about this great man who is well know of HIV and cancer cure, i decided to email him, unknowingly to me that this will be the end of the HIV aids in my body, he prepare the herb for me, and give me instruction on how to take it, at the end of the two week, he told me to go to the hospital for a check up, and i went, surprisingly after the test the doctor confirm me negative, i thought it was a joke, i went to other hospital was also negative, then i took my friend who was also HIV positive to the Dr, after the treatment she was also confirm negative . He also have the herb to cure cancer please i want every one with this virus to be free, that is why am dropping his email address, solutioncenterhome@gmail.com do email him he is a great man. the government is also interested in this DR, thank you for saving my life, and I promise I will always testify for your good work.
My entire world crashed when my lover left me 4 months ago to be with another man. I cried and sobbed every day and could hardly concentrate on anything, it got so bad that I had to do something to get her back. Fortunately for me while I was on a site I saw so many people talking about a spell caster called lord aguma and how he brought back their love ones to them in 62 hours. I was so happy and at same time I was scared” so I contacted him and told him my problem and he said he was going to bring her back, that gave me so much hope you know, he collected few details from me and promised there will be very confidential. I am so glad to say my lover came back to me apologize for the way things ended between us and was pleading for us to be back together, isn’t that wonderful? I bet it is, much thanks to this unique spell caster lord aguma. For what you have done for me, I will not stop to share your goodness to people out there for the good work you are doing. Waist no time in contacting him on (lordagumamagicspellcaster@gmail.com) and you will join me and other persons tell the world about his marvelous works. thanks once again
This is my testimony on how i was cured by Dr Kamacho,i am Mrs Danila i had heart problem for 2years and i tried all means to treat my self but no doctor could help me cure the heart permanently i even took some drugs that was prescribe to me by many doctors but none could work i felt it was going to stay permanently since i could not cure my self until one day i was browsing through the internet i saw different testimony with different people on how they were cured from the disease by Dr Kamacho i never wanted to try because i knew anything done with internet were always scam but because of the pain i have i gave it a try and email him and he replied back i told him my problem he prepared a portion and send it to me which he instructed i should take morning and nite i did it constantly and suddenly i started having change in me, so my brothers and sisters am glad to say Dr Kamacho has cured me from my heart disease he can cure any disease or sickness if you give him a try, you can email him today at; traditionalspellcentre@gmail.com
My Name is Elizbeth Lawson from united states …HIV has been ongoing in my family for long..I lost both parents to HIV and it is so much pain has not been able to get over. As we all know medically, there is no solution or cure for HIV and the cost for Medication is very expensive. Someone introduced me to a man (Native Medical Practitioner). I showed the man all my Tests and Results and I told him have already diagnosed with HIV and have spent thousands of dollars on medication. I said I will like to try him cause someone introduced me to him. He asked me sorts of questions and I answered him correctly. To cut the story short, He prepared some herbal medicine for me and he thought me how am going to use them all. At first I was skeptical but I just gave it a try. I was on his Medication for 3 days and I used herbal medicine according to his prescription. That he will finish the rest himself. And I called him 3 days after, I arrived and I told him what is the next thing he said, he has been expecting my call. He told me to visit my doctor for another test. Honestly speaking, i never believe all he was saying until after the test when my doctor mention the statement that am, HIV negative and the doctor started asking me how do I do it….Am telling this story in case anyone may need this man’s help. He is the Great prophet ekpen here is via email address drokosovospelltemple@hotmail.com Thanks Regard….
I wish i had met this great spell caster before! My husband have just come back home to me and every thing happened just the way he had said it i am so happy that i contacted him and now i have my husband back to my family. If you all that are here have not tried him, you just have to do so and get your heart desires fulfilled. Stop being doubtful i have tested him and i am now a fulfilled woman. DR BENEDICT MAGICAL SPELL IS VERY GREAT AND POWERFUL IN ACTION.THANK YOU FOR THE HAPPINESS YOU BROUGHT ON ME, DR BENEDICT You can reach him if you need His help, i contacted the powerful priest through email: benedictsolutioncentre@gmail.com and i finally find out that he is really a truthful spell caster and so powerful and he is the most powerful spell caster that i have ever seen, My husband now love me so much and he has now dumped his mistress at work. I am so happy that he is back to his 8 years old baby, i will always testify of your great name once again his email {benedictsolutioncentre@gmail.com}
I Never believed i was ever going to be HIV Negative again,Dr sunny has given me reasons to be happy, i was HIV positive for 5years and all the means and medicine i tried for treatment was not helpful to me, but when i came on the Internet i saw great testimony about Dr sunny on how he was able to cure someone from HIV, this person said great things about this man, and advice we contact him for any Disease problem that Dr sunny can be of help, well i decided to give him a try, he requested for my information which i sent to him, and he told me he was going to prepare for me a healing portion, which he wanted me to take for days, and after which i should go back to the hospital for check up, well after taking all the treatment sent to me by Dr sunny, i went back to the Hospital for check up, and now i have been confirmed HIV Negative, friends you can reach Dr sunny on any treatment of any Disease he is the only true spell caster i can show you all up to, reach him on moonlightspelltemple@gmail.com or quick contact calling number +2348110745073.
My name is emilio from USA, I want to testify to the entire world of how i got cured by Dr godspower healing spell from HIV AIDS. I have been living with this deadly disease for the past 11months, i have done all i can to cure this disease but all my efforts proved abortive until i met a old friend of mine who told me about a spell caster who cast spells to heal all kind of diseases, though i never believed in spells i decided to give it a try when i contacted this spell caster, he helped me cast a healing spell, low and behold, when i went for a checkup i was told i am negative. Contact this great spell caster for any kind of disease via this email ozalogboshrine@gmail.com or his website:drozalogboshrine.webs.com Good luck.
All thanks to Dr ozalogbo for curing my hiv with his healing spell, i do not have much to say but with all my life i will for ever be grateful to him and God Almighty for using Dr ozalogbo to reach me when i thought it was all over, today i am happy with my two kids and my husband after the medical doctor have confirmed my HIV status Negative,i have never in my life believed that HIV could be cured by dr ozalogbo healing spell. so i want to use this means to reach other persons who have this disease by testifying the power of Dr ozalogbo that all hope is not lost yet, try and contact him by any means for any kind of disease with his email ozalogboshrine@gmail.com or his website:drozalogboshrine.webs.com and get your own healing too……
It is no longer news that the Acquired immune deficiency syndrome /Human Immuno Virus (HIV/AIDS) is increasing by the day. The fear is that many people living with the sickness are scared of saying it because of the stigma that comes along with it.I am bold enough among many others to state that there is now a potent cure to this sickness but many are unaware of it. I discovered that I was infected with the virus 8months ago, after a medical check-up. My doctor told me and I was shocked, confused and felt like my world has crumbled. I was dying slowly due the announcement of my medical practitioner but he assured me that I could lead a normal life if I took my medications (as there was no medically known cure to HIV). I went from churches to churches but soon found that my case needed urgent attention as I was growing lean due to fear of dying anytime soon. In a bid to looking for a lasting solution to my predicament, I sought for solutions from the voodoo world. I went online and searched for every powerful trado-medical practitioner that I could severe, cos I heard that the African Voodoo Priests had a cure to the HIV syndrome. It was after a little time surfing the web that I came across one DR AGBADI (A powerful African doctor), (dragbadilaguspelltemple@gmail.com) who offered to help me at a of $1500. I had to comply as this was my final bus-stop to receiving a perfect healing. My last resolve was to take my life by myself, should this plan fail. Alas! it worked out well. He gave my some steps to follow and I meticulously carried out all his instructions.
Last time 13 Jan, 2015, to be precise, I went back to the hospital to conduct another test and to my amazement, the results showed that ” I am NEGATIVE”.
You can free yourself of this HIV virus by consulting this great African Voodoo Priest via this e-mail: (dragbadilaguspelltemple@gmail.com) or visit his website now at http://dr-agbadi-home-of-solution.webs.com/: He will help you honestly with all type of disease including world dreaded
I am from Canada, I want to testify of how i got cured from HIV AIDS, I got infected with HIV AIDS disease in 2011 and I have visited several herbalists, spiritualists and pastors for cure but all to no avail, my world was gradually coming to an end until i saw a post in a health forum about a herbal spell caster from Africa who casts herbal spells to cure all kind of deadly diseases including HIV AIDS, ALS, MND, Epilepsy, Leukemia, Asthma, Cancer, Ghonorhea etc, at first i doubted if it was real but decided to give it a try, when i contact this herbal spell caster via his email, he prepared a herbal spell portion and sent it to me via courier service, when i received this herbal spell portion, he gave me step by step instructions on how to apply it, when i applied it as instructed, i was cured of this deadly disease within 7days, I am now HIV Negative (-) all thanks to Dr Aziza. Contact this great herbal spell caster via his email azizahealingtemple@gmail.com Goodluck
MY HIV HEALING TESTIMONY AND MY APPRECIATION TO PROPHET UBIAJA.
MY MOUNT IS SHORT OF WORDS,
i am so so happy because Dr. UBIAJA has healed me from HIV illness which i have been suffering from the past 5years, i have spent a lot of funds when getting drugs from the health centers in my province to keep me healthy, i have tried all means in life to become HIV negative on a faithful day by faith , but there was no answer to my difficult health challenges until i found rescue from PROPHET UBIAJA the Paris of African traditional and spiritual spell cleansers who provided me some healing spells of which he used to rescue me from my life time dreaded ailment, now i am so glad to come out bold in the face of the public telling them that i am now HIV Negative, i am very very happy, and much thankful to you PROPHET UBIAJA.
NOTE: PLEASE BE VERY VIGILANT NOT TO FALL INTO VICTIMS OF THIS RECENT DAYS INTERNET FAKE SPELL CASTERS, FOR THAT WAS HOW I WAS DUPED, BEFORE I FOUND PROPHET UBIAJA IN A TESTIMONY OF A MAN SHOWING APPRECIATION TO THIS GREAT HEALER.
SO if you are in need of a spell caster to rescue you from your problems of any kind, you can contact him via email:www.ubiajaspellcastsolution@hotmail.com. or call +2348113231497.
Unimaginable and unbelievable. I am john Mary from the United States and i have a good news to share to the entire world. Do you need your ex husband or lover urgently? I wanna tell you that you need not to worry because i have a good news for those out there that are faced or similar to such situation because there is always a hope and a solution to all problem. There is a great spell caster called Great lordtingo who can really solve your problem. Getting my lover back is what i can’t imagine but when I was losing john, I needed help and somewhere to turn badly but my Aunty told me about this spell caster who also helped her on the internet. I thought it won’t work but i just tried to give this man a chance and i ordered a LOVE SPELL. Two days later, my phone rang. Jackson was his old self again and wanted to come back to me! Not only come back, the spell caster opened him up to know how much I loved and needed him. This Spell Casting isn’t brainwashing, but he opened up his eyes to know how much we have to share together and he also cast a protection spell and no side effect for the spell and also he still cast money spell for me too but i have no problem about money i am bettr now and also happy with my family. I recommend anyone who is in my old situation to try him because he will help you and make things be the way it thought to be. If you have such problem or similar to this, please contact him on his email {LORDTINGOTEMPLE@GMAIL.COM} or call him +2348077922360. thank you Great lordtingo and may your gods reward you for your good deeds.
this is real take it serious, who will believe that a herb can cure ten years HIV in my body, i navel believe that this will work i have spend a lot when getting drugs from the hospital to keep me healthy, what i was waiting for is death because i was broke, one day i hard about this great man who is well know of HIV and cancer cure, i decided to email him, unknowingly to me that this will be the end of the HIV aids in my body, he prepare the herb for me, and give me instruction on how to take it, at the end of the two week, he told me to go to the hospital for a check up, and i went, surprisingly after the test the doctor confirm me negative, i thought it was a joke, i went to other hospital was also negative, then i took my friend who was also HIV positive to the Dr, after the treatment she was also confirm negative . He also have the herb to cure cancer please i want every one with this virus to be free, that is why am dropping his email address, solutioncenterhome@gmail.com do email him he is a great man. the government is also interested in this DR, thank you for saving my life, and I promise I will always testify for your good work.
WELCOME TO THE GREAT ILLUMINATI WHERE YOU CAN FIND ALL KINDS OF HAPPINESS BLESSING JOY IN LIFE. Are you tired with the can of life you are living today do you want your life to be change totally, and for your to fulfill your dream then you have the opportunity to join now so that your life story we be change immediately are you poor and you want to become rich in life ,like other people or you want to be famous in life, are you a graduate looking for job. you have to join now. or a business man or woman or star who want to be fame and powerful you don’t have to waste any of your time, are you suffering in life, make up your mind and join the Illuminati kingdom to become a wealthy man or woman and also to become famous and powerful email us at illuminaticultmembership@gmail.com or call us
+2348057266712.
My Name is clifford from poland, and am really grateful and thankful for what Dr Ogudugu has done for me and my family. i Was having HIV/ AIDS for good three years with no solution, the diseases almost took my life and cause i was unable to work and i was also loosing lots of money for medication, but one faithful day when i went online, i met lots of testimonies about this great man so i decided to give it a try and to God be the glory he did it. he cured me of my diseases and am so happy and so pleased to Write about him today and this great Prophet cures all kinds of diseases. if you need his help today contact him via his private email address. GREATOGUDUGU@GMAIL.COM.
Dr alabokun thank you for the time you make to saved my life i have suffered a lot to get health out from this diseases HIV aids, been in my body for years i take a lot of different drugs and herbs no one work. but just a try of your herbs for few weeks i am now free from this disease i really appreciate God will continuously bless you i will always remember you and testify for your good. pleas i want yu`all to know there is a cure on HIV aids so that you will also be free out from it. is my propose of showing this mail.
dralabokun@hotmail.com give him a try you will also testify good about him.
Dr alabokun thank you for the time you make to save my life i have suffered a lot to get health out from this diseases HIV aids, been in my body for years i take a lot of different drugs and herbs no one work. but just a try of your herbs for few weeks i am now free from this disease i really appreciate God will continuously bless you i will always remember you and testify for your good. pleas i want yu`all to know there is a cure on HIV aids so that you will also be free out from it. is my propose of showing this mail.
dralabokun@hotmail.com give him a try you will also testify good about him.
Hi my name is rankly Kingsley
I have been an HIV positive it was just like i have been through hell but EVERYTHING IS POSSIBLE. So amazing and i want to testify of the good work done by GREAT DR a very strong and powerful spell caster. GREAT DR has proved science and scientists wrong for believing and thinking that there is no cure for HIV AIDS but to be sincere this GREAT MAN is so real and powerful. I never thought that this spell will work but this GREAT MAN has proved it to me and it has worked and still working perfectly. My Name is Henry west and i was diagnosed of the deadly disease called HIV AIDS in 2011 and i thought that was the end and there will be no hope. Speaking to anyone was always a problem because i was so worried and always in the state of unrest in fact i thought it was over until one blessed day when i was searching for help here on the internet, i came across a testimony about GREAT DR on how he helped a lady who was HIV positive. At first i thought it was all a lie but i decided to give it a try since there was no option and, when i contacted this MAN he laughed and told me that, that is too small for him to handle but i was still in doubt, and he gave me a form to fill which I did, then he called me and told me that his gods required some items in which he will use in casting a curing spell on me and he told me that it will cost only $500, I sent him the money because I could not find the items. He bought the items and prepared a cure for me, and instructed me on what to do and i OBEYED him completely as he told me. Then he sent a parcel to me through the courier delivery service. I paid for the courier service, I got my parcel, it was a holy water and a pure holy oil as described by GREAT DR. I took the holy water and the holy oil and after taking it, he told me to go for check up but I was still in doubt and was so afraid to go for the test but i took a bold step and believed that it is well, and i believed all what he has done and all that he has told me. So i went to the hospital for the test it was so amazing, awesome and exciting what seems to be impossible became possible, the VIRUS disappeared completely from my system and I was tested HIV negative. Quickly I called him and told him what happened he congratulated me and today i am a happy man again the way things use to be. Don’t you think that this testimony is worth sharing? I promise to tell the world about him and i will keep sharing this testimony till the end because many people has died of AIDS and i want many people who believed that it is over to know that EVERYTHING IS POSSIBLE AND I WANT THEM TO GET HELP FROM THIS SPELL CASTER by emailing him on his email at oduduwaspiritualistgmail.com or contact (+23480102460821) for your solution now. If you are HIV positive and you think that it is over i want to tell you that there is hope for you and if you truly and dearly value your life please contact him now. THIS IS REAL HE IS NOT A SCAM, BELIEVE HIM AND DON’T ASK TOO MUCH QUESTIONS. Thank you GREAT DR and May your good gods keep rewarding you for your good deeds.
hello my mark Sofia i am from Malaysia i was Healing from HIV-AIDS, i never taught drolorumespellcaster@gmail.com who could ever get my HIV-AIDS cured with his healing spell, i have tried almost everything but i couldn’t find any solution to my disease, despite all these happening to me, i always spend a lot to buy a HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one day i was just browsing on the internet when i come across a great post of !Holly! who truly said that she was been diagnose with HIV and was healed that very week through the help of these great powerful healing spell doctor, sometime i really wonder why people called him drolorumespellcaster , i never knew it was all because of the great and perfect work that he has been doing that is causing all this. so i quickly contacted him, and he ask me some few questions and he said a thing i will never forget that anyone who contacted him is ! always getting his or her healing in just 3 days after doing all he ask from me, so i was amazed all the time i heard that from him, so i did all things only to see that at the very day which he said i will be healed, all the strength that has left me before rush back and i becomes very strong and healthy,this disease almost kills my life, so i went to hospital to give the final test to the disease and the doctor said i am HIV negative, i am very amazed and happy about the healing drolorumespellcaster gave to me from the ancient part of africa, you can email him now for your own healing too at: drolorumespellcaster @gmail.com call his line +2348064038119. thank you sir for healing me from HIV..
• MY HIV DISEASE WAS CURED BY DR NICE, WITH HIS HERBAL HEALING SPELL/ (drniceharbelhealinghome@gmail.com).DR NICE is the only Dr who could ever get my HIV-AIDS cured with his healing spell, I have tried almost everything but I couldn’t find any solution on my disease, despite all these happening to me, I always spend a lot to buy a HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one day I was just browsing on the internet when I come across a great post of! Michelle! who truly said that she was been diagnose with HIV and was healed that very week through the help of these great powerful healing spell doctor, sometime I really wonder why people called him DR NICE I never knew it was all because of the great and perfect work that he has been doing that is causing all this. so I quickly contacted him, and he ask me some few questions and he said a thing I will never forget that anyone who contacted him is! always getting his or her healing in just 6 hours after doing all he ask you, so I was amazed all the time I heard that from him, so I did all things only to see that at the very day which he said I will be healed, all the strength that has left me before rush back and I becomes very strong and healthy, this disease almost kills my life all because of me, so I went to hospital to give the final test to the disease and the doctor said I am HIV negative, I am very amazed and happy about the healing Dr NICE gave to me from the ancient part of Africa, you can email him now for your own healing too at :drniceharbelhealinghome@gmail.com
Do you need cure to your HIV disease? Do you want to be cure from your cancer disease? Or you want to be free from any type of disease you have kindly contact Dr. Olikipa on drolikipaspellhome@gmail.com or call his mobile phone on +2348110037989, he just cured my HIV disease and I’m very grateful to him, he is the only herbalist that can cure you.
Thank you all for reading, God bless”
HIV is a terrible disease, if not for my Husband and the help of the great Dr osula my life would have been a mess! I was diagnosed with HIV in 2005, my husband encouraged me, and told me not to lose hope, I manage to give birth to a baby Boy who was free from the disease, and my Husband was always there for me! One day he came to me and told me that he have found a man who can cure me. Base on scientist, they said there is no cure for HIV; he told me that he has seen many testimonies about him on the internet. We decided to contact him, we filled his Herbal home form, and he asked us to buy some items which we did! Three days later he asked me to go for HIV test, faithfully I went to do the Test, Lo and Behold, I was cured, the virus was not found in my Body… My Dear Husband and my Father Dr Osula, God will surely bless the both of you, till the end of time, in Jesus name.. If you have any problem kindly contact him with his Email: dr.osulaspellhome@gmail.com or you can reach him via his mobile phone on +2349030368565 .
HIV is a terrible disease, if not for my Husband and the help of the great Dr osula my life would have been a mess! I was diagnosed with HIV in 2005, my husband encouraged me, and told me not to lose hope, I manage to give birth to a baby Boy who was free from the disease, and my Husband was always there for me! One day he came to me and told me that he have found a man who can cure me. Base on scientist, they said there is no cure for HIV; he told me that he has seen many testimonies about him on the internet. We decided to contact him, we filled his Herbal home form, and he asked us to buy some items which we did! Three days later he asked me to go for HIV test, faithfully I went to do the Test, Lo and Behold, I was cured, the virus was not found in my Body… My Dear Husband and my Father Dr Osula, God will surely bless the both of you, till the end of time, in Jesus name.. If you have any problem kindly contact him with his Email: dr.osulaspellhome@gmail.com or you can reach him via his mobile phone on +2349030368565
I want to use this medium to let every one know that HIV/AIDS has cure and that Dr Osorba is the solution. I am Ann Bennet from UK i was tested HIV/AIDS positive in July the year 2014, then early this month i saw a testimony on how some one got cured of HIV/AIDS by a Herbal Doctor and i decided to consult this Herbal Doctor and he told me everything that he needed and i play along and he then told me that he has prepared some local medicine that i need to drink it and he send it to me i actually did as he directed, the later that night i was unable to sleep i urinate and toilet almost all the night i called him later that night to tell him how am feeling he told me that everything will be fine and advice me that i should go to hospital next 3 days to checked my status i actually did and i was now tested NEGATIVE i told everybody right there at the hospital and i called him and thank him for his good work he told me to tell you out there if you knew you have this disease that you should contact him through his email osorbaherbalhome@gmail.com
Hi Everyone, i am just so happy to share my Experience on how Dr Ifa cured my HIV infection just with his herbal cure! I was HIV positive and i thought all hope was lost, one day i was on an internet research on more about HIV cure, and i saw someone testifying about how Dr Ifa cure him and his wife. So i contacted Dr Ifa and he was really caring and loving. he prepared a herbal medicine which solve my problem and cured my HIV, I will advice you to apply for the herbal cure if you have the same problem i had, I really am so happy that am cured from HIV, and i wish to express my heart felt joy to you all! if you need the service of the great Dr Ifa you can email him on his email ( ifatomilola@gmail.com ) or call him +2348054570311
MY HIV DISEASE WAS CURED BY PROPHET SUKUJU, WITH HIS HERBAL HEALING SPELL (drsukujuspelltemple@gmail.com ). DR sukuju is the only Dr who could ever get my HIV – AIDS cured with his healing spell, I have tried almost everything but I could’nt find any solution on my disease, despite all these happening to me, I always spend a lot to buy a HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one day I was just browsing on the internet when I come across a great post of! Michelle! who truly said that she was been diagnose with HIV and was healed that very week through the help of these great powerful healing spell doctor, sometime I really wonder why people called him Papa sukuju, I never knew it was all because of the great and perfect work that he has been doing that is causing all this. so I quickly contacted him, and he ask me some few questions and he said a thing I will never forget that anyone who contacted him is! always getting his or her healing in just 8 hours after doing all he ask you, so I was amazed all the time I heard that from him, so I did all things only to see that at the very day which he said I will be healed, all the strength that has left me before rush back and I becomes very strong and healthy, this disease almost kills my life all because of me, so I will to hospital to give the final test to the disease and the doctor said I am HIV negative, I am very amazed and happy about the healing Drsukuju gave to me, you can email him now for your own healing too okay AND HE CAN HELP YOU WITH THE FOLLOWING PROBLEMS
(1) If you want your ex back.
(2) if you always have bad dreams.
(3) You want to be promoted in your office.
(4) You want women/men to run after you.
(5) If you want a child.
(6) You want to be rich.
(7) You want to tie your husband/wife to be yours forever.
(8) If you need financial assistance.
(9) If you need a herbal cured for HIV.
(10) How you been scammed and you want to recover you lost money.
MAIL HIM NOW AND SEE THE POWER OF A REALLY SPELL CASTER (drsukujuspelltemple@gmail.com) HE IS A REALLY AND POWERFUL SPELL CASTER I WILL KEEP ON GIVING YOU THANKS BABA GOOD LUCK GOD WILL BLESS YOU FOR HELPING ME BABA THANK YOU SO MUCH. THANK YOU,
i want to thank Dr Odumodu for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect from me, but to God be the glory that i am heal with the herbal medicine that Dr Odumodu gave to me when i contacted him. i want to use this medium to tell everyone that the solution to our sickness has come, so i will like you to contact this great healer on his email address:( drodumoduspiritualpower@gmail.com ) with him all your pains will be gone, i am really happy today that i and my daughter are cured of HIV, we are now negative after the use of his medicine,my doctor confirm it.
once more i say a big thank to you Dr Odumodu for healing hands upon my life and my daughter, i say may God continue to bless you abundantly and give you more power to keep helping those that want your help in their lives. email him now he is waiting to receive you.
Hello everybody my name is Kate Nolan form the UK i never belived that spell and herb can
cure ten years HIV in my body, i never thought that this will work, i have
spend a lot getting drugs from the hospital to keep me healthy, what i was
waiting for is death because i was broke, one day i read about this great
man called DR AKOLI who is well known for his spell, HIV and cancer
cure, i decided to email him, unknowingly to me that this will be the end
of the HIV aids in my body, he prepared the herbs spell for me, and gave me
instructions on how to take it, at the end of 5 days, he told me to go to
the hospital for a check up, and i went, surprisingly after the test the
doctor confirmed me negative, i thought it was a joke, i went to other
hospitals and was also negative, then i took my friend who was also HIV
positive to the Dr, and after the spell treatment she was also confirmed
negative . He also have the herb to cure cancers, infertility and any other disease, please i want every one
with this viruses to be free, that is why i am dropping his email address,
akoliovansspelltemple@gmail.com do contact him now he is a great
man. the government is also interested in this DR for his supernatural and
miraculous works, thank you DR AKOLI for saving my life, and I promise I
will always testify for your good work.
My name is Rose, i want to testify of how i got cured from HIV. For the past 3years i have spent a lot of money in buying anti-retroviral medicines to strengthen my immune system and keep me healthy, until i read an article on the internet about an Africa Herbalist who uses herbs and roots to cure all kind of diseases. Though i never believed he can cure HIV, but i decided to give it a try. Then i contacted the herbalist on his email( drurokospellcaster@gmail.com ). He prepared herbal medications and send it to me through DHL COURIER SERVICE and i took it as instructed. 11days after he told me to go for a checkup,, i went to the hospital to do the checkup, the result came out and i tested HIV NEGATIVE. I’m using this medium to say THANK YOU to him and i will forever be grateful for what he has done for me.
My testimony on how i was heal on HIV/AIDS or Ebola virus by one doctor
called uroko Sharon by name i live in Canada i suffered the illness called
HIV/AIDS, i have been in so many hospital’s i visited so many herbalist no
one was able to heal me the sickness Nealy take my life, until a friend of
mine introduce me to one druroko i never knew the man was so powerful until
i got there by myself. That was when i know there is a real prophet who can
cure all disease so he cure my HIV/AIDS i regain back my life and all that
i have lost come back to me, the prophet is in did powerful contact him if
you need him in your life by this contact number.+2348166933432 or email
Address drurokospellcaster@gmail.com
MY HIV DISEASE WAS CURED BY DR UROKO, WITH HIS HERBAL HEALING SPELL (drurokospellcaster@gmail.com).DR uroko is the only Dr who could ever get my HIV-AIDS cured with his healing spell, I have tried almost everything but I couldn’t find any solution on my disease, despite all these happening to me, I always spend a lot to buy a HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one day I was just browsing on the internet when I come across a great post of! Michelle! who truly said that she was been diagnose with HIV and was healed that very week through the help of these great powerful healing spell doctor, sometime I really wonder why people called him DR uroko I never knew it was all because of the great and perfect work that he has been doing that is causing all this. so I quickly contacted him, and he ask me some few questions and he said a thing I will never forget that anyone who contacted him is! always getting his or her healing in just 6 hours after doing all he ask you, so I was amazed all the time I heard that from him, so I did all things only to see that at the very day which he said I will be healed, all the strength that has left me before rush back and I becomes very strong and healthy, this disease almost kills my life all because of me, so I went to hospital to give the final test to the disease and the doctor said I am HIV negative, I am very amazed and happy about the healing Dr uroko gave to me from the ancient part of Africa, you can email him now for your own healing too at :drurokospellcaster@gmail.com
Hello, I’m here to say thanks and appreciation dr akoli for helping me cure my HIV. My name is Xian Saon i live in Pulau Pinang. I was infected by someone i loved and he did not tell me he was HIV positive. I read on how dr akoli has help someone get rid of this HIV virus and i contacted dr akoli and i was told what to do, to my greatest surprise after going accordingly to instruction given to me by dr akoli i went for a medical test and the result was negative. i want to say thanks again to dr akoli you can contact dr akoli on his e-mail : akoliovansspelltemple@gmail.com If you are infected also or for any other disease, good work dr akoli
How can I explain this to the world that there is a man who can cure HIV/aids I was HIV over since 7year I have being into HIV drug I can’t anymore I decide to look for help then I found this woman post write about this great man DR.AKOLI telling people about him that this man have cured to HIV I don’t believe that because all I have in mind is HIV had no cure, thank god for my life today am HIV negative through the power of DR.AKOLI I contacted this man for help because who write about him drop an email of the man I pick the email and emailed him for the cure this man told me what to do about the cure well am from Australia this man cast a curing spell on me and he told me that he will call me after the cure is done truly he did I was cured for 45mins spell what a wonderful man this DR.AKOLI if you need his cured just email him now akoliovansspelltemple@gmail.com
How can I explain this testimony to the public about a great man who help me out in serious illness I have HIV AID for good 3year and I was almost going to the end of my life due to the way my skin look like all I have in my mind is let me just give up because life is not interesting to me any longer but I just pray for God every day to accept my soul when ever I’m gone lucky to me my kids brother run to me that he found a doctor in the internet who can cure HIV online he help me out on everything, the doctor ask for my deities, so he can prepare the herbal medicine for me from his temple after all he ask is done one week later I started getting more stronger my blood start flow normally for 4 to 5 days I start getting Wight before a month my body start developing my skin start coming up after 2month I went for HIV test and I was tested negative I’m so happy that I can say I’m not a HIV patient if you have HIV/AID or any sickness he can still help you in getting your ex-back to you please contact him via his email ohehenemenspelltemple001@gmail.com or you can call him on phone +2347031362391 he can help you his very powerful.
My testimony on how i was heal on HIV/AIDS or Ebola virus by one doctor called ohehe Sharon by name i live in Canada i suffered the illness called HIV/AIDS, i have been in so many hospital’s i visited so many herbalist no one was able to heal me the sickness Nealy take my life, until a friend of mine introduce me to one ohehe i never knew the man was so powerful until i got there by myself. That was when i know there is a real prophet who can cure all disease so he cure my HIV/AIDS i regain back my life and all that i have lost come back to me, the prophet is in did powerful contact him if you need him in your life by this contact number.+2347031362391 or email Address ohehenemenspelltemple001@gmail.com
my testimony on how i was heal on HIV/AIDS by one dr called ekpenwele.
Am Sharon by name i live in Canada i suffered the illness called
HIV/AIDS, i have been in so many hospital
i visited so many herbalist no one was able to heal me the sickness
nearly take my life until a friend of
mine tuck me to ekpenwelespellhome i never knew the man was so
powerful unto i got there myself. that was when i
know that there is a real prophet who can cure all diseases so he cure
my HIV/AIDS i regain back my life and
all that i have lost come back to me. the prophet is indeed powerful
contact him if you need him in your life
with these email address ekpenwelespellhome@gmail.com or call +2348068540264
My Name is Tessy i was suffering from HIV/aids my PCV which is my blood level was very high, i was worried about my cd4count and viral load.. i heard about the power of Dr Odumodu healing medicine i apply for it and the doctor gave me the medicine and spiritual healing prayers to say and told me that the power of the healing drugs can cure my HIV/aids and he also told me to for get about the PCV, cd4 and viral load.. i really used the medicine and i was cure from HIV/aids i urge you all to get the Dr Odumodu healing medicine, you reach the great man that produce the healing medicine through his email address at: (drodumoduspiritualpower@gmail.com) Sir i will forever recommend you!!!
Dr Okoh God will continue to bless you more abundantly, for the good works you are doing in peoples life, I will keep on writing good and posting testimonies about you on the Internet, I’m Susan moore from San Juan, Puerto Rico. I was tested HIV positive, I saw a blog on how Dr Okoh cured people, i did not believe but i just decided to give him a try, I contacted him and also got my healing, i am so happy. If you have any problem or you are also infected with any disease, contact him now with his Email: Dr.Okohspellhome@gmail.com or call him on +2348153089532
Hello everyone, I’m here to speak about Okoh the man who cured me from HIV I was infected by someone i loved and he didn’t say it me he was HIV positive. i was searching through the internet for help when i saw a comment of people speaking on how Okoh has helped them cure their HIV disease and other diseases, i didn’t believe but i just choose to give try to Okoh and i contacted Okoh through this e-mail (dr.okohspellhome@gmail.com) and i was told what to do. To my greatest surprise after patiently going according to instruction given to me by this man called Okoh and i went for a medical test and the result was negative. I want to say thanks to Okoh and God will bless you for the good work you are doing. you also contact this great and powerful man if you have any problem via his e-mail: dr.okohspellhome@gmail.com or his telephone +2348153089532
I am from Thailand, I want to testify of how i got cured from HIV AIDS by a powerful herbal healing spell caster from West Africa, I have been suffering from HIV AIDS for 4 years, i got infected sexualy by my ex boyfriend, i have tried all possible means to get cured from this deadly disease but proved abortive until i saw a post on the internet about a herbal healing spell caster who cure people from all kind of deadly and incurable diseased including ALS, HIV Aids, Ghonorrhea, Herpes,cancer etc, at first i doubted it but decided to give it a try, when i contacted the spell caster via email he helped me cast a herbal spell for HIV AIDS and i was totally cured from the deadly disease. Contact this great herbal spell caster for cure to any disease via email drohimalspelltemple@gmail.com Goodluck