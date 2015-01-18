Hiddenbrooke Park Update

The new community park in Hiddenbrooke is nearing completion, after several years of effort. The park held its groundbreaking ceremony in February 2014 and the contractor has since been working diligently to complete the site work.

The contractor is currently working on the park amenities. The play structures have been installed and the bocce ball courts are being prepared. This week, the parking lot was paved and the perimeter fencing was installed.

The work planned for the remainder of this month includes the restroom building installation and then planting and landscaping will commence. After the plant establishment period, it is anticipated that Hiddenbrooke Park will be ready for use by this Spring. The Greater Vallejo Recreation District will be operating and maintaining the park once its construction is completed.