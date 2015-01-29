Springstowne Wrestling Academy Featured on Comcast SportsNet

Vallejo’s own Springstowne Wrestling Academy was recently featured on Comcast SportsNet with an uplifting video, highlighting the girl’s team and its connections to the community.

The team, which began with only two girls, has morphed into a huge afterschool program with approximately 80 girls. From 2006 to 2013, Springstowne Wrestling Team has won the California Girls Middle School State Championships, and both the State Senate and the State Assembly have honored the girls for their achievements at the State Capitol in Sacramento.

They are recognized on a National stage and have competed outside of California in states such as Hawaii, Montana, Michigan, Massachusetts, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Maine, Vermont, Washington and New York.

The team is considered by the United States Girl’s Wrestling Association to be the largest K-12 team in the USA. The team recently returned from Maryland where they travelled to co-host and compete in the Wrestle4Hope All-American Girls Classic, a K-8 national tournament that raises money for Breast Cancer Research.