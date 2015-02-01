Google Honors Writer Langston Hughes on 113th Birthday

Google paid tribute to Harlem Renaissance writer Langston Hughes in celebration of his 113th birthday with an animated video on the Google home page.
Born on Feb. 1, 1902, Hughes was a revered writer and social activist who was well known for his powerful poems and novels that spoke to the plight of Black people.
The doodle celebrates the poet’s birthday with an animation that features lines from his poem, “I Dream A World.”
“I dream a world where man no other man will scorn, where love will bless the earth and peace its path adorn,” Hughes wrote in the poem.
http://http://youtu.be/W-OU-mY11nE
The poem’s message of equality and hope was an inspiration for doodler Katy Wu.
“The poem was chosen because it has hopeful message to it, and although it was written many years ago, it still rings true today as a reminder that there is still much work to be done in order to achieve and maintain equal rights for African Americans and other underrepresented minorities,” she said.
The video features Adam Ever-Hadani on the piano and The Boston Typewriter Orchestra, a 6-member musical ensemble that make music using manual typewriters.
