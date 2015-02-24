New Taskforce Rallies Celebrities to Address HIV/AIDS Crisis in Black Community

The national message that Black lives matter somehow has not translated to the HIV/AIDS crisis.
Statistics show that Black and Brown people continue to be disproportionately affected by HIV and AIDS nationally, and this demands a new creative response that is timely and effective.
Commemorating the annual National Black HIV/AIDS Day that was started in 1999, the AIDS Healthcare Foundation formed its Black AIDS Crisis Taskforce (ABACT) at a celebrity-filled private champagne brunch in Hollywood, California at H.O.M.E., a Black-owned live jazz supper club.
In collaboration with celebrities and prominent cultural influencers, ABACT will draw attention to national infection rates among African Americans, and the need for intensified efforts to connect African Americans living with HIV to medical care and support.
Entertainers including Ledisi, B. Slade, Yolanda Adams, Jussie Smollett (plays Jamal on the new Fox show “Empire”) and many others came out to answer the call.
The ABACT event laid the foundation for slowing the rates of HIV/AIDS infections and deaths among Blacks by empowering and encouraging its members and partners to use their platforms to be a relatable voice of support for HIV testing and treatment.
“Whether people are afraid to get tested out of fear of the results or are in denial about their status, stigma and shame is literally killing thousands in our community each year,” said Christopher Johnson, AHF’s Associate Director of Communication and ABACT co-chair.
“The goal of ABACT is to form viable partnerships with cultural leaders in the Black community to create a true sense of urgency around the Black HIV/AIDS crisis, especially among young people who are largely unfamiliar with the early struggle,” Johnson said.
According to CDC reports, Black Americans account for almost half (44 percent) of all people living with HIV/AIDS in the United States, yet they only account for 12 percent of the population.
Black Americans are the least likely of any other race or ethnicity to be retained in medical care to become virally suppressed through anti-retro viral drug therapy after becoming HIV positive.
By encouraging health advocates and cultural influencers to help combat stigma and shame in the African-American community, ABACT’S members believe the deep-seated fear that prevents people from knowing their status and consistently sticking to a treatment regimen can be removed.
Smollett, who portrays a gay character on the hit Fox series “Empire”, knows that addressing the subject of homophobia in the Black community as well as HIV/AIDS is a heavy lift. He was among a panel that discussed how stigma attitudes and silence equals death for African Americans.
Smollett said, “Art can change the world. My character is dealing with real issues, rich topics that really resonate with many.” He says he receives thousands of letters from young people saying they relate to his character Jamal.
Yolanda Adams said, “It’s time to rally the community, the church and the world to make them understand that we have to combat this.”
The taskforce is encouraging community leaders and influential members of the community to join ABACT in combating the spread of HIV/AIDS.
My name is Susan Morgan and I’m from United state of America I was sick for herpes simplex virus for 2 years and I never got a cure until I contact this man call doctor Ero who got me cure from herpes virus, and all that matters is that you are cued. and is the only man who I believe is real, contact him on is mail dreroherbaltreatment@gmail.com. Am so much happy that am heal from it after much suffering from this disease am now cure thanks to the great doctor Ero who cured me.
Hello everyone here in this forum i am so glad that i have this great opportunity to come out here and share my testimony on how Dr idahosa was able to cure me totally from Hiv disease, i have been suffering from this Disease for approximately 4 Years now, i have tried various ways to get rid of this Virus out of my body, i have also purchase for Medical treatment from my doctor but they all failed, sometime back now while i was browsing the Internet i found some good quote concerning Dr idahosa Herbal Medicine, and how he has been using it to save souls from Different Disease including Cancer, someone also said she was been cured of Hiv from his medicine, and they gave out his contact details in case anyone needs his help, i decided to contact Dr idahosa and i told him about my Hiv illness he told me not to worry that he was going to send me his herbal medicine all i was to do is to send him my personal details and also my home address so he can post the Medicine to me, actually i did all that was required by this Man, i took the medicine just as prescribe by him, he told me to go for check up in the hospital which i did and to my great surprise my Doctor told me the Hiv Virus was no longer there, i even went to other hospital for better confirmation its was still the same thing, Today i am so happy that i am Negative again, Dr idahosa has given me reasons to share tears of Joy, you can reach to Dr idahosa on his email address at ( dridahosasolutioncenter@gmail.com) or call him on +2348134261542
Hello
My name is jennifer lora from the USA/Florida I am here to give my testimony about a herbalist doctor who helped me in my life.I was infected with HIV VIRUS in 2015, i went to many hospitals for cure but there was no solution,i keep on spending money just to make sure i am okay but to know all was nothing so I was thinking how can I get a solution out so that my body can be okay. One day I was in the river side thinking where I can go to get solution. so a lady walked to me telling me why am I so sad and i open up all to her telling her my problem,she told me that she can help me out, she introduce me to a doctor who uses herbal medication to cure HIV VIRUS and gave me his email, so i Email him. He told me all the things I need to do that it going to prepare some medication to me and also give me instructions to take it, which I followed properly. Before I knew what was happening, after 14 DAYS, the HIV VIRUS that was in my body DISAPPEARED.:i thank you so much great PAPA AMADU, of our time Email him today for your cure on dramaduherbalhome@gmail.com You can call his cell phone number on +2349052645237 and also whatsapp him on +2349052645237..
This is real take it serious, who will believe that a herb can cure five years HIV in my body, i never believe that this will work i have spend a lot when getting drugs from the hospital to keep me healthy, what i was waiting for is death because i was broke, one day i heard about this great man who is well known of HIV and cancer cure, i decided to email him, unknowingly to me that this will be the end of the HIV aids in my body, he prepared the herbs for me, and gave me instruction on how to take it for just one week and three days ,this medicine does not have any side effect, he told me to go to the hospital for a check up, and i went, so surprising after the test the doctor confirm me negative, i thought it was a joke, i went to other hospital it was also negative, then i took my husband who was also HIV positive to the Dr, after the treatment he was also confirm negative . He also have the herbs to cure cancer please i want every one with this virus to be free, that is why am dropping his email address, contact him on DROSUNMAHERBALHOME@GMAIL.COM, you can also WHATSAPP him On +2347050494693.he can cure any type of sickness that you can make metion of, CANCER, HIV ,DIABITIES, HERPES, ETC.Any type of sickness at all; do email him he is a great man. the government is also interested in this DOCTOR,; thank you for saving my life, and I promise I will always testify for your good work. THANKS DOCTOR I AM SO HAPPY THAT I FOUND YOU AS MY HEALER.
Hello I’m Tollers winger by name, I’m giving a testimony about Dr.LALA the great Herbalist, he has the cure to all manner of diseases, he cured my HIV disease, though I went through different website I saw different testimonies about different herbalists, I was like: “Many people have the HIV cure why are people still suffering from it?” I thought of it, then I contact Dr.LALA via email, I didn’t believe him that much, I just wanted to give him a try, he replied my mail and Needed some Information about me, then I sent them to him, he prepared the CURE and sent it to me via UPS courier service, they told me that it will take 3-4 days before I’ll get the parcel, 3 days later I received the package and I started taking the medicine as prescribed by him, after 7 days of taking the medicine I went for check-up, I was tested HIV NEGATIVE… IF YOU ARE SERIOUS YOU WILL BE CURED!!! contact Dr LALA on whats-app +2349054910629 or email address, dr.lalaherbalremedyhome@gmail.com
My name is dr.midnight from United States. I wish to
share my testimony with the general public about
A great spell caster called Dr.midnight have done for me,
this temple
have just brought back my lost ex
lover to me with their great spell work, I was dating this man called
Steven we were together for a long
time and we loved our self’s but when I was unable
to give him a male child for 5 years he left me and told
me he can’t continue anymore then I was now
looking for ways to get him back and also get pregnant, until a friend
of mine told me about this temple and gave me their contact email,
then you won’t believe this when I contacted them on my problems they
prepared the items and cast the spell for me and bring my lost husband
back, and after a month I missed my monthly flow and go for a test and
the result stated that i was pregnant, am happy today am a mother of
a set of twins a boy and a girl, i thank the temple once again for
what they have done for me, if you are out there passing through any
of this problems you can contact this great Dr for help listed below:
Contact them…(drmidnight5@gmail.com)
My Name is sandra from united states …HIV has been ongoing in my family
for long..I lost both parents to HIV and it is so much pain has not been
able to get over. As we all know medically, there is no solution or cure
for HIV and the cost for Medication is very expensive. Someone introduced
me to a man (Native Medical Practitioner). I showed the man all my Tests
and Results and I told him have already diagnosed with HIV and have spent
thousands of dollars on medication. I said I will like to try him cause
someone introduced me to him. He asked me sorts of questions and I answered
him correctly. To cut the story short, He prepared some herbal medicine for
me and he thought me how am going to use them all. At first I was skeptical
but I just gave it a try. I was on his Medication for 3 days and I used
herbal medicine according to his prescription. That he will finish the rest
himself. And I called him 3 days after, I arrived and I told him what is
the next thing he said, he has been expecting my call. He told me to visit
my doctor for another test. Honestly speaking, i never believe all he was
saying until after the test when my doctor mention the statement that am,
HIV negative and the doctor started asking me how do I do it….Am telling
this story in case anyone may need this man’s help. He is the Great Dr alamala
here is via email address dr.alamalaspirituaitemple@gmail.com
Appreciation is the key to doing more that is why I have took some time out to thank some one who cured me of my 2 years HEPATITIS B problem. It became a major problem to me as it was affecting my marital life and I was no longer comfortable so I decided to look for a solution and I came across a post of Dr willaims and how he has been helping people of the same problem I contacted him and told him all I have been facing in my life. He told me how to get his product and how to take it after every thing I find out that all was now okay with me and that my HEPATITIS B problem was gone that is why I have come out today to say thank you to him . his email address drwilliams098765@gmail.com
I am so happy, i never believe i will be this happy again in life, I was working as an air-hoster ( cabby crew ) for 3years but early 2016, i loose my job because of this deadly disease called Hepatitis B (HbsAg), I never felt sick or have any symptom, till all workers were ask to bring their doctor report, that was how i got tested and i found out that am HbsAg positive that make me loose my job, because it was consider as an STD and is incurable disease, i was so depress was thinking of committing suicide, till i explain to a friend of mine, who always said to me a problem share is a problem solved, that was how she directed me to this MED LAB, that was how i contacted them and i get medication from them and i got cured for real, I just went back to my work and they also carry out the test to be real sure and i was negative. Please contact this MED LAB if you are hepatitis B positive or any kind of diseases their email is: medlab36@gmail.com
Good day to you all friends, my name is FAVOUR EDDIE from United State, I have been suffering from (HERPES) disease for the last four years and had constant pain, especially in my knees. During the first year, I had faith in God that i would be healed someday.This disease started circulate all over my body and i have been taking treatment from my doctor few weeks ago i came on search on the internet if i could get any information concerning the prevention of this disease, on my search i saw a testimony of someone who has been healed from (Hepatitis B and Cancer) by this Man Dr Osas and she also gave the email address of this man and advise me to contact him for any sickness that he would be of help, so i wrote to Dr Osas telling him about my (HERPES Virus) he told me not to worry that i was going to be cured!! hmm i never believed it,, well after all the procedures and remedy given to me by this man, few weeks later i started experiencing changes all over me as Dr Osas assured me that i have cured, after some time i went to my doctor to confirmed if i have be finally healed behold it was TRUE, So friends my advise is if you have such sickness or any other at all you can email Dr Osas on : (drosassolutioncenter@yahoo.com for easy comminication you can What-SAP him via his mobile number +2349035428122) sir i am indeed grateful for the help i will forever recommend you to my friends and to the world! 1. GETTING YOUR EX LOVER BACK. 2. WINNING LOTTERIES. 3. CHILD BEARING. 4. BREAKING OF GENERATION COURSE. 5. GETTING OF JOB. 6. JOB PROMOTION. 7. MONEY SPELL. 8. SPIRITUAL PROTECTION. 9 email drosasherbalhome@gmail.com
MY TESTIMONY I am David Tracy from Los Angeles, I Never believed i was ever going to be HIV Negative again,Dr James has given me reasons to be happy, i was HIV positive for 2years and all the means i tried for treatment was not helpful to me, but when i came on the Internet i saw great testimony about Dr James on how he was able to cure someone from HIV, this person said great things about this man, and advice we contact him for any Disease problem that Dr James can be of help, well i decided to give him a try, he requested for my information which i sent to him, and he told me he was going to prepare for me a healing portion, which he wanted me to take for days, and after which i should go back to the hospital for check up, well after taking all the treatment sent to me by Dr James i went back to the Hospital for check up, and now i have been confirmed HIV Negative, friends you can reach Dr James on any treatment for any Disease like HIV/AIDS ,HERPES, DIABITES, HPV , he is the one only i can show you all up to, reach Dr James on his
email.drjamesherbalsolutiontemple@gmail.com /drjames92@hotmail.com ……… or whatsapp number____+2348153863900 may god bless you sir for your good works………
I am Rahul Verma, i never knew I was living with Hepatitis B not until I went for an Airforce Interview and that was what screened me out of getting that Job. Then, I look at myself without any hope again. I had another 3 test after the one at AIRFORCE hospital May 2015 making it 4 times, and it all tested REACTIVE. I had no feeling of any symptoms except the feeling of tiredness from waking up in the morning and sometimes the two tissues of my leg used to ache me. I have met with doctors and nurses and they gave me confident that it will go and which I accepted with faith. I don’t know how I contracted it. The painful part of it is that I have not given birth to any children and am afraid of having sex with my wife to be, because I didn’t want her or the baby to contact it. I believe in GOD almighty. But today am totally cure with the help of MED LAB i came across on HEALTH FORUM, here is their email: medlab36@gmail.com CONTACT THEM IF YOU ARE diagnosed OF HEPATITIS B VIRUS or any other sickness.
MUST READ: HOW I GOT CURED FROM ALS DISEASE) I am from U.S.A and my name is Clara Wilson. I was diagnosed of ALS disease (Lou Gehrig’s disease) in 2013 and I have tried all I can to get cured but all to no avail, my life was gradually coming to an end, until i saw a post in a health forum about a herbal doctor from Africa who prepares herbal cure to cure HIV/AIDS and all kind of diseases including ALS, MND, Epilepsy, Leukemia, Asthma, Cancer, Gonorrhea etc, at first i doubted if it was real but decided to give it a try, when i contact this herbal doctor via his email,(dr.ezomorootandherbals@gmail.com), he prepared an ALS herbal portion and sent it to me via courier service, when i received this herbal portion, he gave me step by step instructions on how to apply it, when i applied it as instructed, i was cured of this deadly disease within 7 days, I could not walk or talk understandably before but after i took the herbal cure as he instructed i regained strength in my bones and i could talk properly unlike before, I am now free from the deadly disease, all thanks to Dr.ezomo Contact this great herbal doctor via his email dr.ezomorootandherbals@gmail.com
We have Quality Rick Simpson Cannabis oil and medical marijuana for smokers, cancer cure, insomnia, Diabetes,Herpes,back pain, to reduce stress and other illness. We are selling our products at very negotiable and workable prices. Apart from our very magnificent prices, when you buy from us, you are assured of the highest quality and purity available in the market, with a guaranteed discreet courier shipping or a special 24 hours confidential overnight delivery of the product to your address. We respect and value your privacy and will not share your information with anyone. We offer discreet and Reliable packaging and delivery. -Fast and reliable shipment within 24hours within the US and 48 hours internationally, using courier service , Email: drfredmedicalcentre@gmail.com
God bless…….
Jennifer
MUST READ: HOW I GOT CURED FROM ALS DISEASE) I am from U.S.A and my name is Clara Wilson. I was diagnosed of ALS disease (Lou Gehrig’s disease) in 2013 and I have tried all I can to get cured but all to no avail, my life was gradually coming to an end, until i saw a post in a health forum about a herbal doctor from Africa who prepares herbal cure to cure HIV/AIDS and all kind of diseases including ALS, MND, Epilepsy, Leukemia, Asthma, Cancer, Gonorrhea etc, at first i doubted if it was real but decided to give it a try, when i contact this herbal doctor via his email,(dr.ezomorootandherbals@gmail.com), he prepared an ALS herbal portion and sent it to me via courier service, when i received this herbal portion, he gave me step by step instructions on how to apply it, when i applied it as instructed, i was cured of this deadly disease within 7 days, I could not walk or talk understandably before but after i took the herbal cure as he instructed i regained strength in my bones and i could talk properly unlike before, I am now free from the deadly disease, all thanks to Dr.ezomo Contact this great herbal doctor via his email dr.ezomorootandherbals@gmail.com
I am here to give my testimony about Dr uhuwangoh who helped me in my life, i want to inform the public how i was cured from (HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS) by Dr uhuwangoh,i visited different hospital but they gave me list of drugs like Famvir, Zovirax, and Valtrex which is very expensive to treat the symptoms and never cured me. I was browsing through the Internet searching for remedy on HERPES and i saw comment of people talking about how Dr uhuwangoh cured them. when i contacted him he gave me hope and send a Herbal medicine to me that i took and it seriously worked for me, my HERPES result came out negative. I am so happy as i am sharing this testimony. My advice to you all who thinks that their is no cure for herpes that is Not true just contact him and get cure from Dr uhuwangoh healing spell cure of all kinds of sickness you may have.Remember delay in treatment leads to death email him @ {dr.uhuwangohspelltemple@gmail.com}
Am so happy, i never believe i will be this happy again in life, I was working as an air-hoster ( cabby crew ) for 5 years but last year i loose my job because of this deadly disease called Hepatitis B (HbsAg), I never felt sick or have any symptom, till all workers were ask to bring their doctor report, that was how i got tested and i found out that am HbsAg positive that make me loose my job, because it was consider as an STD and is incurable disease, i was so depress was thinking of committing suicide, till i explain to a friend of mine, who always said to me a problem share is a problem solved, that was how she directed me to this clinic called HEALTH MED LAB CLINIC, that was how i contacted them and i get medication from them and i got cured for real, I just went back to my work and they also carry out the test to be real sure and i was negative. Please contact this clinic if you are hepatitis B positive their email is ( healthmedlab@gmail.com ) they are life saver.
All these post about HERBAL MEDICINE and spell casters are scammers and fake trying to collect money all in the name of HERPES cure and when you contact them, they will be asking for your name, pictures, country, phone number, occupation and when you have given them all the information, they will be asking for money. I was once suffering from GENETIC HERPES and i spent a lot of money going from one herbal doctor to another but they all scam and take my money away until i came in contact with this powerful one called Dr.Uhuwangoh who cured me from Herpes with his herbal medication , after Doctor Uhuwangoh has finished preparing the herbal medicine, he asked me to send him my residential address, so that he will send the herbal medicine to via D.H.L so i did. 2days later, i received the herbal medicine and i had to follow the instructions he gave to me on how i will apply it. 2weeks later i went to hospital for test and according to the test done by the Medical doctor phillip it stated that i was cured.
So viewers be wise and beware of fake spell casters and fake herbal doctors, they are all over the internet trying to steal from poor people. I will drop you the email of this powerful herbal doctor just in case you wish to contact him for help. EMAIL:dr.uhuwangohspelltemple@gmail.com.
Dr Uhuwangoh CAN AS WELL CURE THE FOLLOWING DISEASE:-
1. HERPES
2. LASSA FEVER
3. GONORRHEA
4. HIV/AIDS
5. LOW SPERM COUNT
6. MENOPAUSE DISEASE
7. EPILEPSY
8. ASEPSIS
9. CANCER
10. ANXIETY DEPRESSION
11. PREGNANCY PROBLEM
12. SHORT SIGHTEDNESS PROBLEM
13. ALS
14. PTSD
15 ADHD
This is real take it serious, who will believe that a herb can cure
Hiv&Aids, i never believe that this will work i have spend a lot when
getting drugs from the hospital to keep me healthy, what i was waiting for is death because i was broke, one day i hard about this great man who is well know of HIV and cancer cure, i decided to email him, unknowingly to me that this will be the end of the hiv in my body, he prepare the herbs for me, and he send it through courier services he also told me how many days it we take to get to me, so i actually receive the herbs he give me instruction on how to take it, at the end of one month, he told me to go to the hospital for a check up, and i went, surprisingly after the test the doctor confirm me negative, i thought it was a joke, i went to other hospital was also negative, then i took my friend who was also suffering from cancer to the Dr ituafelice, after the herbs treatment she was also confirm cancer free . He also have the herb to cure these following diseases.
(1) CANCER
(2) HERPES
(3) HIV&AIDS
(4) URINARY TRACT INFECTION
(5) ASTHMA
(6) IMPOTENCE
(7) BARENESS/INFERTILITY
(8) DIARRHEA
(9) DIABETES…E.T.C. please i want every one with this virus
to be free, that is why i will be dropping his email address,
DR.ITUAFELICE@GMAIL.COM Do not hesitate to email him now he is a great man. the government is also interested on this help he is providing saving peoples life, thank you for saving my life, and I promise I will always testify for your good work. you can also whatsapp him on +2347086722395.
Hello friends am from USA,i want to share this wonderful testimony to the people who are in the same problem that i was before i meant DR.SUKU i was living with HIV for the past 2 year, just last month as i was browsing on internet, i saw a testimony of somebody called SARAH, testifying of how she was cured from HIV/AIDS by Dr.SUKU and i decided to also email and tell him about my problem, and as i did that he told me that he will help me to cure my disease,and then he told me to wait for some time ,and after one week he told me to go for another HIV test, which i did, and to my greatest suppress i was confirmed negative. all thanks be to Dr.SUKU and if you know that you are in this problem email him now:greatsukusolutiontemple@hotmail.com all thank to Dr. SUKU he was the one that cure me less than 24 hours thank you lord and Dr.SUKU from healing me from this disease if you need cure 100% on HIV contact him I promise you, you we rejoice like me call him on +234874839242 and i strongly believe that he will help you just as he did mine.i advice you to contact him vie email address:greatsukusolutiontemple@hotmail.com
or you can visit his website:http://greatsukusolutiontem.wix.com/dr-suku
Hello I’m morel evelin by name, I’m giving a testimony about Dr.Ken the great Herbalist, he has the cure to all manner of diseases, he cured my HIV disease, though I went through different website I saw different testimonies about different herbalists, I was like: “Many people have the HIV cure why are people still suffering from it?” I thought of it, then I contact Dr.Ken via email, I didn’t believe him that much, I just wanted to give him a try, he replied my mail and Needed some Information about me, then I sent them to him, he prepared the CURE and sent it to me via UPS courier service, they told me that it will take 3-4 days before I’ll get the parcel, 3 days later I received the package and I started taking the medicine as prescribed by him, after 7 days of taking the medicine I went for check-up, I was tested HIV NEGATIVE… IF YOU ARE SERIOUS YOU WILL BE CURED!!! contact Dr ken on whats-app +2347039225049 or email address, dr.kenherbalcure@gmail.com
Hello my name is Kate Adams from Indianapolis and i met doctor Bongani Gumede post, i was diagnosed with Herpatitis B, I started taking some vitamins and other prescribed medications but i wasn’t cured, I saw a comment about Dr Bongani Gumede on how he cured someone with herbal medicine, and it takes 9 days for the patient to get cured, I contacted him and he guided me. I asked for solutions he started the remedies for my health, he sent me the medicine ups COURIER SERVICE. I received the parcel a week later, so I started taking the medicine as prescribed by him, within 14 days i started to see some changes in my body, and before the completion of the 14 days i was cured, so I’m urging you to contact him for help, he’s the only one that help you get cured from the virus and once you are cured you are cured forever, its not reversible okay! you can reach him on ….. bongani.gumedeherbalhome@gmail.com +27787166394
I Never believed i was ever going to be HSV2 Negative again, Dr. Silver has given me reasons to be happy, i was HSV2 positive for 2years and all the means i tried for treatment was not helpful to me, but when i came on the Internet i saw great testimony about Dr Silver on how he was able to cure someone from HIV, this person said great things about this man, and advice, i decided to give him a try, he requested for my information which i sent to him, and he told me he was going to prepare for me a healing portion, which he wanted me to take for 7days, and after which i should go back to the hospital for check up, well after taking all the treatment sent to me, i went back to the Hospital for check up, and now i have been confirmed HSV2 Negative, friends if you have anything disease contact Dr Silver on any treatment for any Disease he is the one only i can show you all up to, reach him on: drsilverhealingtemple@gmail.com
hello i am mimi khalid from USA, I was diagnosed of HERPES disease in 2012 and I have tried all I can to get cured but all to no
avail, my life was gradually coming to an end, until i saw a post in a
health forum about a herbal doctor from Africa who prepares herbal cure
to cure all kind of diseases including ALOPECIA,ALS, DICK ENLARGEMENT, Epilepsy, Leukemia,
HEPATITIS B, Cancer, HIV/AIDS,HPVvirus,DIABETES etc, at first i doubted if it was real but
decided to give it a try, when i contact this herbal doctor via his
email,drharrysolution@gmail.com. he prepared an HERPES herbal portion and sent it to me via courier
service, when i received this herbal portion, he gave me step by step
instructions on how to apply it, when i applied it as instructed, i was
cured of this deadly disease within 14 days, I could not walk or talk
understandably before but after i took the herbal cure as he instructed i
regained strength in my bones and i could talk properly unlike before, I
am now free from the deadly disease, all thanks to Dr.harry Contact this
great herbal doctor via his email drharrysolution@gmail.com OR call him +2348143240563,,,,
Thanks.
Hello I’m Annie Swash by name, I’m giving a testimony about Dr. Abuya the great Herbalist, he has the cure to all manner of diseases, he cured my HIV disease, though I went through different website I saw different testimonies about different herbalists, I was like: “Many people have the HIV cure why are people still suffering from it?” I though of it, then I contact Dr. Abuya via email, I didn’t believe him that much, I just wanted to give him a try, he replied my mail and Needed some Information about me, then I sent them to him, he prepared the CURE and sent it to me via UPS courier service, they told me that it will take 3-4 days before I’ll get the parcel, 3 days later I received the package and I started taking the medicine as prescribed by him, after 7 days of taking the medicine I went for check-up, I was tested HIV NEGATIVE… IF YOU ARE SERIOUS YOU WILL BE CURED!!! contact Dr Abuya on whats-app +2348027277568 , or contact him via email: dr.abuyaherbalcure@outlook.com
all thanks to dr ramah,who save me from the hands of hiv virus,i have being positive for over 3years,and i have being to all medical personel,they have being putting me on AVRS,and am seing no changes on my body,so i decided to go online and look for an herbal remedy,till i saw a tesstimony of a woman,talking about a particular spell caster called dr ramah,at first i thought it was a scam,but still on,i gave it a try,i first contacted the woman on face book,and she told me all about this doctor,i was short of words,at first i was scared of an herbalist,but i gave my try,i contacted this herbalist,and he answer me directly,and i explain everything to him,and he told me not to worry and told me what to do,i made all the necessarry requirement,and i was suprise a parcel was deliver in my house here south africa,containing alot of herbal drugs and he directed me on how to take them,before break fast and after dinner,i took the drugs for a month and i told him that the drugs has fenish,and he told me congratulation,i was suprise why he told me that,he says that i am negative now.that i should go for test ,wish i did,and to my suprise am hiv negative,at first i collaps,but here i am today giving this testimony of this kind and wonderful doctor,sir may the good lord bless you for saving my life.i will be evil if i dont tell people about this doctor,because i know that they are thousands of people dieing of this virus every day that passes by,while there is a cure with a good man,if you find your self in this situation be happy,because god has sent a healer to the word to cure this virus.you can reach doctor ramah via email.Dr.ramahherbalhome@gmail.com or call him via +2348146694850 or +2348066159471,please do ensure to tell him that i directed you to him.Goodluck.
Greetings to you all., I was diagnosed of herpers since 2010, i have be living with this deadly disease for the past seven years now,all my efforts to be cured was in vain,until i met my school friend who told of a herbalist that cure herpes, so i contacted the herbal doctor and told him about my disease and then he assured me not to worry that after two weeks i must be cured,just as he said hopefully i was indeed cured,and now i am totally healed of herpes and happy,all thanks to Dr.Akuna for the work well done,you can contact him through his emai:(drudurohaberahome@gmail.com).or his mobile number:+2348138634433 OR +2347017883452 and he can cure any types of disease too,HIV/AIDS,DIABETICS,HEPATITIS B,CANCER, ALS, HART PROBLEM,KIDNEY PROBLEM, etc I’m so grateful to Dr.UDURO KULA with person like him i know many life will be save,thank you Dr.UDURO KULA. email…. drudurohaberahome@gmail.com HE IS THE BEST, MAY GOD BLESS YOU FOR ME, I LOVE YOU.
Hello I’m Annie Swash by name, I’m giving a testimony about Dr. Abuya the great Herbalist, he has the cure to all manner of diseases, he cured my HIV disease, though I went through different website I saw different testimonies about different herbalists, I was like: “Many people have the HIV cure why are people still suffering from it?” I though of it, then I contact Dr. Abuya via email, I didn’t believe him that much, I just wanted to give him a try, he replied my mail and Needed some Information about me, then I sent them to him, he prepared the CURE and sent it to me via UPS courier service, they told me that it will take 3-4 days before I’ll get the parcel, 3 days later I received the package and I started taking the medicine as prescribed by him, after 7 days of taking the medicine I went for check-up, I was tested HIV NEGATIVE… IF YOU ARE SERIOUS YOU WILL BE CURED!!! contact Dr Abuya on whats-app +2348027277568, or contact him via email: dr.abuyaherbalcure@outlook.com
I Never believed i was ever going to be HSV2 Negative again,Dr Ancient has given me reasons to be happy, i was HSV2 positive for 2years and all the means i tried for treatment was not helpful to me, but when i came on the Internet i saw great testimony about Dr Ancient on how he was able to cure someone from HIV, this person said great things about this man, and advice, i decided to give him a try, he requested for my information which i sent to him, and he told me he was going to prepare for me a healing portion, which he wanted me to take for 7days, and after which i should go back to the hospital for check up, well after taking all the treatment sent to me, i went back to the Hospital for check up, and now i have been confirmed HSV2 Negative, friends if you have anything disease contact Dr Ancient on any treatment for any Disease he is the one only i can show you all up to, reach him on: ancientbeninshrine@gmail.com
Hello everyone i am tyler flynns i have been suffering from (HERPES) disease since 2012 and had constant pain, especially in my knees. During the first year,I had faith in God that i would be healed someday.This disease started circulate all over my body and i have been taking treatment from my doctor, few weeks ago i came on search on the internet if i could get any information concerning the prevention of this disease, on my search i saw a testimony of someone who has been healed from (Hepatitis B and Cancer) by this Man Dr harry and she also gave the email address of this man and advise we should contact him for any sickness that he would be of help, so i wrote to Dr harry telling him about my (HERPES Virus) he told me not to worry that i was going to be cured!! hmm i never believed it,, well after all the procedures and remedy given to me by this man few weeks later i started experiencing changes all over me as the Doctor assured me that i have been cured,after some time i went to my doctor to confirmed if i have been finally healed behold it was TRUE, So friends my advise is, if you have such sickness or any other at all like hepatitis B,CANCER,HPV,HIV you can email Dr harry on : (DRHARRYSOLUTION@gmail.com) or call him on +2348104804962 sir i am indeed grateful for the help i will forever recommend you to my friends!!!
Thanks.
Before people said there is no cure on HIV/AIDS but today many people have now believe that there is a cure.of HIV/AIDS can be cured through Africans root and harms,and days our great doctors have finally found the cure of HIV/AIDS, many have get cured with the help of a great spell caster known as Dr Bello he is the one of the great spell doctor in Africa and he has the cure on this disease HIV/AIDS. last month he share is Haber medicine in some medical hospital and now he is well recognize as one of the best spell caster in Africa, you don’t have to be sad any more or share your tears any more on this disease when the cure have already be found in 2011 the if you want to get in touch with him in private contact him on this e-mail bellospelltemple@gmail.com or whatsapp,+2348147271779
Hello Viewers, I was diagnosed of Herpes virus in 2011 and I tried all possible means to get cured but all to no avail, i was told it has no known medical cure, until i saw a post in a health forum about a herbal doctor from Africa called Dr OSAKA who prepare herbal medicine to cure all kind of diseases including Herpes disease, at first i doubted if it was real but decided to give it a try, when i contact this herbal doctor via his email, he prepared a herbal medicine and sent it to me via courier service, when i received this herbal medicine, he gave me step by instructions on how to apply it, when i applied it as instructed, i was totally cured of this deadly disease within 4-8 days of usage, I am now free from the Herpes virus, Contact this great herbal doctor via his email:drosakamiracletemple@hotmail.com,or you contact his Mobile:+2348127416305, THANK YOU DR.
My Name is Vaneysia, and am really grateful and thankful for what Dr Abuya has done for me and my family. I Was having HIV/AIDS for good three years with no solution, the diseases almost took my life and cause I was unable to work and I was also loosing lots of money for medication, but one faithful day when I went online, I met lots of testimonies about this great man so I decided to give it a try and to God be the glory he did it. he cured me of my diseases and am so happy and so pleased to Write about him today. if you need his help of you also want to get cured just the way I got mine, just add him on Whatsapp number: +2348156769001 or contact Dr Abuya via email, dr.abuyaherbalcure@outlook.com
I have been HIV positive for 3 years and long for the day to be free of this disease. I would love to be part of any trial that helped find the cure, i have an undetectable viral load and CD4 count of around 1100.
I have tried almost everything but I couldn’t find any solution on my disease, despite all these happening to me, i always spend a lot to buy a HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one day i was just browsing on the internet when i came across a great post of !Michelle! who truly said that she was been diagnose with HIV and was healed that very week through the help of this great powerful healing spell doctor ,I wonder why he is called the great Dr, Odia, i never knew it was all because of the great and perfect work that he has been doing that is causing all this. so I quickly contacted him, and he ask me some few questions and so i did all the things he asked me to do,He ask me to buy some herbs and which I did for my cure,only to see that at the very day which he said i will be healed, all the strength that has left me before rush back and i becomes very strong and healthy, this disease almost kills my life all because of me, so i went to hospital to give the final test to the disease and the doctor said i am HIV negative, i am very amazed and happy about the healing doctor Odia gave to me from the ancient part of Africa, you can email him now for your own healing too on his email: ( drodiaherbalistcenter @ gmail . com ) or call him on +2347032130627. He is always able to help you get your heart desire granted…………….. I thank Dr, Odia
I’m giving a testimony about Dr. Ibudu who cured me from HIV/AIDS, someone directed me to dr Ibudu she told me that dr Ibudu helped her cure her GENITAL HERPES but i did not believe at first time until i give a try, when I did the test and I was confirmed positive, I was so confused because my son is just too young and I need to be there for him, so I tried all means to make sure I will be there for him, I contacted Dr. Ibudu through his email and explained my problems to him, and he assured me of healing, he did what he has been doing for other people and I was cured also when he asked me to go for check-up… I’m so happy for what Dr. Ibudu did for me, contact him via email on tinalovespell@yahoo.com I know he can help you too. You can reach his line Call +2348078467513
I’m giving a testimony about DR Aziegbe the great Herbalist, he has the cure to all manner of diseases, he cured my herpes simplex virus, though I went through different website I saw different testimonies about different spell casters and herbalist, I was like: ‘Many people’s have the herpes simplex virus cure why are people still suffering from it?’ I though of it, then I contact DR Aziegbe via email, I didn’t believe him that much, I just wanted to give him a try, he replied my mail and Needed some Information about me, then I sent them to him, he prepared it (CURE) and sent it to me through Airfreight Online Courier Service for delivery, he gave my details to the Courier Office, they told me that 2-3 days I will receive the parcel and i took the medicine as prescribed by him and I went for check-up 2 week after finishing the medicine, I was tested herpes simplex virus negative, if you are herpes simplex virus patient do me a favor by you contacting him and I assure anyone who is suffering it,your problem will never remain the same again you will be cured.ALSO DR Aziegbe help my sister husband to cure his HIV/AIDS he was suffering from it for the past 3 years, After he {cure} my herpes simplex virus, then my sister heard about it, she went home to tell her husband about DR aziegbe then her husband email him and explain his problem to him, he also prepare herbal medicine and he use Airfreight courier service to sent him the herbal medicine and he instruct him on how he will be using it for 14 days, That on the 15 days of it, he should go and check his self in the hospital and he did as he was instructed by DR Aziegbe to GOD be the glory he was cure of his HIV/AIDS which he was suffering from for the past 3 years thanks to these great man we will ever remain grateful to you sir indeed might work you did in our families. When you contact him, make sure you tell him that I refer you.. contact him via: DRAZIEGBEHERBALHOMEOFSOLUTION@GMAIL.COM
Good day to the house everyone i want to say a very big thanks to this great Dr.Suku for helping me to cure my HIV/AIDS disease for several years ago that i was diagnosed of this terrible virus, i have be tolling for so long with this disastrous affection, i have gone to several places to get a cure but nothing happened, i was going through a website of sky rock when i saw a testimony of Dr Suku how he has cured so many people of HIV/AIDS disease, i was very glad to find a solution to my disease but without wasting much time anymore i had to consult Dr Suku on his email address:greatsukusolutiontemple@hotmail.com after consulting him through his email address i told him exactly what happen and he assured me that everything will be just fine after has prepare a herbal medicine for me that after 2 weeks of usage i will be totally cured, i obeyed his instruction thereafter he prepare a herbal medicine for me and sent it to me and just as he has promised me, i was totally cured after 2 weeks of usage, i tested myself in hospital and was confirmed negative,today i am overdose with happiness, thanks to the great Suku for his tremendous help for my life, you can contact him today on his Mobile number:+2348074839242 or you can visit his website:http://greatsukusolutiont.wix.com/dr-suku
Hello greeting to every here, I am from USA. I want to share my testimonies to the general public on how this great man called Dr Ajaguna cure me, because of this problem i was having my husband run away from me to another woman in UK when i contacted this great man he said that he will cured me and bring back my husband as well which he did.Dr Ajaguna cured me from Genetic Herpes with the herbal medication Dr. Ajaguna,also caster spell he cures other diseases too herbal is a great medication. To hell with the government and their insane policy, he have a medication that is hundred percent assured to cure genital herpes and you don’t need to spend so much money on anymore . I want you to contact Dr ajaguna on: ajaguna7demons@gmail.com My family is now a brand new one, so stop your worries and go get your medication and set the family free of the deadly disease that hold no respect to family harmony. Thank you for you can also call him on +2348067268474.or visit is website http//:revengespellcasters.co.za
(1) If you want your ex back.
(2) if you always have bad dreams.
(3) If you want to be promoted in your office.
(4) If you want women/men to run after you.
(5) If you want a child.
(6) If you want to be rich.
(7) If you want to tie your husband/wife to love you forever.
(8) If you need financial assistance.
(9) Have you been scammed and you want to recover you lost money.
(10) if you want to stop your divorce.
(11) if you want a divorce .
(12) if you want your wishes to be granted.
(13) Pregnancy spell to conceive baby
(14) 100% Guarantee you win the troubling court cases
(15) Stop your marriage or relationship from breaking apart.
(16) if you have any sickness like ( H I V ), (CANCER) or any other sickness.
(17) if you need prayers for deliverance for your child or yourself.
(18) if you want to win lotteries
(19) if you want to be the local government chairman, Governor or president
(20) if you want your business to flourish
(21) if you want people to obey your word and so your wish
Hello everyone out there,My name is Karen THOMPSON.I am here to give my testimony about a doctor who helped me in my life.I was infected with HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS in 2014,i went to many hospitals for cure but there was no solution,so I was thinking how can I get a solution out so that my body can be okay.One day I was in the river side thinking where I can go to get solution.so a lady walked to me telling me why am I so sad and i open up all to her telling her my problem,she told me that she can help me out, she introduce me to a Dr Patrick who uses his herbal medicine to cure HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS and gave me his email,so i mail him.He told me all the things I need to do and also give me instructions to take,which I followed properly.Before I knew what is happening after four weeks the HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS that was in my body got cured.he can cure any kind of diseases with his herbal medicine like HIV diseases,Cancer diseases,HPV diseases.Zika virus diseases.Syphilis,Hepatitis types of Cancer,Gonorrhea,LOW SPERM.quickly contacted DR.Patrick so if you are also heart broken and also need a help, you can also email him at drakugbespellhome1@gmail.com or call him +2347061824880 and whats-app him on
Thanks to my friend that lead me to Great Dr Oduma,I’m so grateful to Great Dr Oduma for healing me, My name is Luz Giraldo from Spain. I was diagnose with HIV/AIDS in FEB 2013 and ever since then i have done a lot of treatments that have not helped issues, but only damaged my immune system and frustrated me. I came across Great Dr Oduma through several testimonies of his spiritual power and herbs cure and I was able to contact him at:(drodumaherbaltemple@gmail.com). I’m here to let every one know that am no longer a HIV/AIDS patient, I have experience a total change in my health, with Great Dr Oduma spiritual power and herbs cure, I have experience a total transformation in my health after Great Dr Oduma cast healing spell on me. for all HIV/AIDS patient that live in the America region and Europe at large, Great Dr Oduma can also offer any types of help like Reuniting of marriage and relationship, Curing of all types of Diseases,hepatitis, Pregnancy Spell, Spiritual protection and lot’s more. contact him on his E-mail: (drodumaherbaltemple@gmail.com) and phone number :2348131591250.
Thanks to my friend that lead me to Great Dr Oduma,I’m so grateful to Great Dr Oduma for healing me, My name is Luz Giraldo from Spain. I was diagnose with HIV/AIDS in FEB 2013 and ever since then i have done a lot of treatments that have not helped issues, but only damaged my immune system and frustrated me. I came across Great Dr Oduma through several testimonies of his spiritual power and herbs cure and I was able to contact him at:(drodumaherbaltemple@gmail.com). I’m here to let every one know that am no longer a HIV/AIDS patient, I have experience a total change in my health, with Great Dr Oduma spiritual power and herbs cure, I have experience a total transformation in my health after Great Dr Oduma cast healing spell on me. for all HIV/AIDS patient that live in the America region and Europe at large, Great Dr Oduma can also offer any types of help like Reuniting of marriage and relationship, Curing of all types of Diseases, Court Cases, Pregnancy Spell, Spiritual protection and lot’s more. contact him on his E-mail: (drodumaherbaltemple@gmail.com) and phone number :2348131591250.
Dr uwa HERBAL CENTER
Have you been searching for a cured to that your sickness or disease?
The help you have been searching for is here
Dr uwa herbal world with 8 years experience in herbal study provide you with the latest herbal cure to all sickness and diseases
With our new improve herbal flusher,syrup and capsule that ailment will be completely gone forever.
So if you are looking for cure to your HIV,CANCER,HERPES,STROKE,LASSA FEVER,HPV AND SO ON contact us at our head office
through our telephone number
Tel: +2348063930531
or our email address
Mail: druwaherbalcenter@gmail.com
also whatsapp us on +2348063930531
Free delivery worldwide for any product you other.
Thanks dr uwa herbal team.
Greetings to all viewers… I’M Charlotte Jackson by name lives in Fort Collins, Colorado. i was diagnosed of Cervical Cancer,i have been living with this deadly disease for the past two years now,all my efforts to be cured was in vain, until i met my school friend who told me of a herbalist that cure Cervical Cancer, so i contacted the herbal doctor and told him about my disease and then he assured me not to worry that after three weeks i must be cured,just as he said hopefully i was indeed cured,and now i am totally healed of Cervical Cancer and happy one more time, all thanks to Dr. Edion for the work well done,you can contact him through his email: (dredionikukuherbalhome@gmail.com). and his mobile number:+2348077166209,and he can cure any types of diseases too,HIV/AIDS,DIABETICS,HEPATITIS B,CANCER, ALS, I’m so grateful to Dr. Edion with person like him i know many lifes will be saved, all thanks to Dr. Edion. email: dredionikukuherbalhome@gmail.com. Call or Whatsapp: +2348077166209.
I infected my husband with Hiv virus, and we started taking medication for us to live healthy. There was a day i went online and search for cure for our virus, i saw many comment and many post until i saw a testimony about DR uwa and how he helped so many people get cure to their virus on the site. I contacted him and told him how i and my husband got our HIV virus, he told me what we will have to do, which we did. After he finished, he told me that we will take his medication for 2 weeks which we also did also and 2 weeks ago we went for test and surprisingly i and my husband are now HIV negative. I am so happy that i got my husband infected and i also make him negative. All thanks goes to God for bringing DR uwa my way,and at this point if there’s anybody who is infected and you think there’s no way of making yourself negative again i must tell you, that’s a lie because DR uwa will make you negative again. contact DR uwa via Email: druwaherbalcenter@gmail.com or call and whatsapp him on +2348063930531
Vanessa Davis
From USA
DOCTOR UWA CAN AS WELL CURE THE FOLLOWING DISEASE:-
1. HIV/AIDS
2. HERPES
3. CANCER OF ALL KINDS
4. ALS
5.HELP YOU GET YOUR EX BACK
6. HPV
7.Lotto spell
Hello peeps am Mrs Cookie Andre I am from Elkins WV United States of America, I want to testify of how i got cured of HIV, I got infected with HIV disease in 2009, visited several herbalists, spiritualists and pastors for cure but all to no avail, my world was gradually coming to an end until,i searched google and read about possible cures to get cured of hiv. i saw a post in a health forum about a herbal spell home,DR AGAGA BLESSING TEMPLE,A temple that cures all kinds of deadly diseases including HIV AIDS, HERPES, ALS, MND, Epilepsy, Leukemia, Asthma, Cancer, Ghonorhea etc, at first i got shocked,but when i read the temple’s name again i thought of giving it a try because i so much believe in achieving what you desire. when i contacted this herbal spell home via email,he prepared a herbal spell portion and sent it to me via courier service, when i received this herbal spell portion, he gave me step by step instructions on how to apply them, when i applied it as instructed, i was cured of this deadly disease within 7days, I am now HIV Negative (-) all thanks to Achievers temple . Contact this great herbal spell home, Email:strikebacktemple@gmail.com
All thanks to Dr olokum, I am here to share a good testimony of my self on how i came in contact with a real herbalist who helped me. i appreciate everyone for taken their precious time to read my testimony, 6 months ago i was diagnosed of HIV, this means that 6months ago i was HIV positive when i told one of my good friend about this, she sympathized with me and then she said that she was going to help me out, she told me that we should do some research on the internet, we came across Dr olokum and my friend said that she has come across a lot about him and said that he is a real herbalist remedy to all illness, i was really surprised on this and confused as well, I was so speechless and quickly i contact him to help me and he prepared some herbs for me and send it across to me and he told me the way i was going to be taken the medicine which i did, and in the next 2 weeks i went to the hospital and they said that i am now hiv negative, i am very happy about this, when i contacted Dr olokum again to tell him the good result , i asked him how he was able to help me, and he said that he was gifted with it that he can cure illness like. call Dr olokum: +2348161554365 add him on whatsapp +2348158836673 or email him via drolokumspelltemple@gmail.com
This is a testimony this year 2016. on the 2nd of this month i saw a post that Dr omosun cure his Herpes Virus and i contacted him, as i speak now i am free from herpes Virus. all glory to Dr omosun. if you have herpes Virus contact Dr omosun and i promise the world will be free from Herpes Virus.
Contact his email: Dromosunherbalhome@outlook.com
Dr uwa HERBAL WORLD
Have you been searching for a cured to that your sickness or disease?
The help you have been searching for is here
Dr uwa herbal world with 8 years experience in herbal study provide you with the latest herbal cure to all sickness and diseases
With our new improve herbal flusher,syrup and capsule that ailment will be completely gone forever.
So if you are looking for cure to your HIV,CANCER,HERPES,STROKE,LASSA FEVER,HPV AND SO ON contact us at our head office
through our telephone number
Tel: +2348063930531
or our email address
Mail: druwaherbalcenter@gmail.com
also whatsapp us on +2348063930531
Free delivery worldwide for any product you other.
Thanks dr uwa herbal team.
Hello everyone here in this forum i am so glad that i have this great opportunity to come out here and share my testimony on how Dr okosodo was able to cure me totally from Hiv disease, i have been suffering from this Disease for approximately 4 Years now, i have tried various ways to get rid of this Virus out of my body, i have also purchase for Medical treatment from my doctor but they all failed, sometime back now while i was browsing the Internet i found some good quote concerning Dr okosodo Herbal Medicine, and how he has been using it to save souls from Different Disease including Cancer, someone also said she was been cured of Hiv from his medicine, and they gave out his contact details in case anyone needs his help, i decided to contact Dr okosodo and i told him about my Hiv illness he told me not to worry that he was going to send me his herbal medicine all i was to do is to send him my personal details and also my home address so he can post the Medicine to me, actually i did all that was required by this Man, i took the medicine just as prescribe by him, he told me to go for check up in the hospital which i did and to my great surprise my Doctor told me the Hiv Virus was no longer there, i even went to other hospital for better confirmation its was still the same thing, Today i am so happy that i am Negative again, Dr okosodo has given me reasons to share tears of Joy, you can reach to Dr okosodo on his email address at ( drokosodopowerfulhomegmail.com) or call him on +2348136623427
I have been suffering from (HERPES) disease for the last four years and had constant pain, especially in my knees. During the first year, I had faith in God that i would be healed someday.This disease started circulating all over my body and i have been taking treatment from my doctor, few weeks ago i was searching on the internet if i could get any information concerning the prevention of this disease, on my search i saw a testimony of someone who has been healed from HERPES SIMPLEX-2 by this Man Dr Moonlight and she also gave the email address of this man and advise we should contact him for any sickness that he would be of help, so i wrote to Dr Moonlight telling him about my (HERPES Virus) he told me not to worry that i was going to be cured!! hmm i never believed it,, well after all the procedures and remedy given to me by this man few weeks later i started experiencing changes all over me as the Dr assured me that i have cured, after some time i went to my doctor to confirmed if i have be finally healed behold it was TRUE, So friends my advise is if you have such sickness or any other at all you can email Dr Moonlight on : moonlightherbalremedy@gmail.com . Sir i am indeed grateful for the help, i will forever recommend you to my friends!!!
Good day everybody,My Name is Stacy Gilbert am from California.I was suffering from ( HERPES DISEASE ) for over 7 years,i was hopeless until one of my friend directed me to a man called Dr Suku, she said he cure Herpes disease and also said he has helped her friend to cure Herpes Virus,and cure other people with different diseases,i never believed her but after a lot of talk,i decided to give him a try, just few days ago i contacted him and he told me what to do which i did and he prepared a herbal medicine and sent to me with prescriptions on how i will take it for a period of days.After i finished taking the medicine he told me to go for a test which i also did and when the result came out i was surprised to see that i am Negative. I am proud to tell you that i am the most happiest person on earth. Big thanks to Dr Suku, If you have any problem and you need help, You can contact him with his email:greatsukusolutiontemple@hotmail.com or you contact his Mobil:+2348074839242 or his website: http://greatsukusolutiont.wix.com/dr-suku
Am from England, Oxford,UK …HIV has been ongoing in my family for long..I lost both parents to HIV and it is so much pain has not been able to get over. As we all know medically, there is no solution or cure for HIV and the cost for Medication is very expensive. Someone introduced me to a man (Native Medical Practitioner) in oxford. I showed the man all my Tests and Results and I told him have already diagnosed with HIV and have spent thousands of pounds on medication. I said I will like to try him cause someone introduced me to him. He asked me sorts of questions and I answered him correctly. To cut the story short, He gave me some medicinal soaps and some herbs(have forgot the name he called them) and he thought me how am going to use them all. At first I was skeptical but I just gave it a try. I was on his Medication for 2 weeks and I used all the soaps and herbs according to his prescription. That he will finish the rest himself. And I called him 3 days after, I arrived and I told him what is the next thing he said, he has been expecting my call. He told me to visit my doctor for another test. Honestly speaking, i never believe all he was saying until after the test when my doctor mention the statement that am, HIV negative and the doctor started asking me how do I do it….Am telling this story in case anyone may need this man’s help. He is the Great Dr uwa here is via email address druwaherbalcenter@gmail.com or call or whatsapp him on++2348063930531
Thanks Regard…….
Brenda Anna
PUBLIC NOTICE ………………HOW ARE GET CURE TO MY HIV/AIDS AND A SPEAR CASTER MAN
Dear friends, How can I explain this to the world again that there is a man who can cure HIV/aids I was HIV over since 5year I have being into HIV drug
I can’t anymore I decide to look for help then I found this woman post write about this great man dr.alimo telling people about how this man have cured he HIV I don’t believe that, because all I have in mind is HIV had no cure, thank god for my life today am HIV negative through the power of DR WHITE contacted this man for help because who write about him drop an email
of the man I pick the email and emailed him for the cure this man told me what to do about the cure well, am from Australia this man cast a curing spell on me and he told me that he will call me after the cure is done truly he did I was cured for 45mins spell what a wonderful man this DR. if you need his cure just Email him now (drwhiteherbalhome@gmail.com) thank
you once again the great dr. for what you have done for me, if you are out there, since passing through any of this problems listed below: 1) If you
want your ex back. (2) if you always have bad dreams. (3) You want to be promoted in your office. (4) You want women/men to run after you. (5) If you want a child. (6) You want to be rich. (7) You want to tie your husband/wife to be yours forever. (8) If you need financial assistance. (9) Herbal care (10) if you want to cure your HIV (11) If you want to cure your cancer (12) if you want to cure any disease justcontact him now with this Email drwhiteherbalhome@gmail.com or call +2347034671879 or whatsapp dr on +2348119265527 hanks dr
All thanks to Dr Okeyto , I am here to share a good testimony of my self on how i came in contact with a real herbalist who helped me. i appreciate everyone for taken their precious time to read my testimony, 3 months ago i was diagnosed of HIV, this means that 3months ago i was HIV positive when i told one of my good friend about this, she sympathized with me and then she said that she was going to help me out, she told me that we should do some research on the internet, we came across Dr Okeyto and my friend said that she has come across a lot about him and said that he is a real herbalist remedy to all illness, i was really surprised on this and confused as well, I was so speechless and quickly i contact him through his mail at {dr.okeytoherbalcure@gmail.com} to help me and he prepared some herbs for me and send .it across to me and he told me the way i was going to be taken the medicine which i did, and in the next 2 weeks i went to the hospital and they said that i am now HIV negative, i am very happy about this, when i contacted Dr Okeyto again to tell him the good result , i asked him how he was able to help me, and he said that he was gifted with it that he can cure illness like.
Below are some of the illness i know he cure:
1 Cancer
2 Hiv
3 Low sperm count
4 Barrenness
5 Hvp
6 Herpes
7 Genital Wart
8 Rare disease
9 Hepatitis
10 Syphilis
11 Diabetes
12 Migraine,
So i am posting to this forum and also thanking him, saying if you are into similar situation or you have any kind of disease problem you can as well contact him on his mail (dr.okeytoherbalcure@gmail.com) or call he on phone +2349050141440/whats-app him is willing and ever ready to help,him is a great herbalist that treats and cure all manner of diseases .Contact him today and get your problem solve.Thanks
This is real take it serious, my name is HURN
TU CATHCART, i am from usa Lose Angeles
who will believe that herbs can
cure hiv&aids i never believe that this will
work
i have spend
a lot when getting drugs from the hospital to
keep me
healthy, what i was waiting for is death
because i was broke,
one day i hard about this great man who is
well know of HIV
and cancer cure, i decided to email him,
unknowingly to me
that this will be the end of the hiv&aids in
my
body, he
prepare the herbs for me and send it through
courier service, and give me
instruction on how to
take it, at the end of the one month, he told
me to go to the
hospital for a check up, and i went,
surprisingly after the test
the doctor confirm me negative, i thought it
was a joke, i
went to other hospital was also negative, then
i took my
friend who was also suffering from hiv&aids
to
the herbal DOCTOR, his name is Dr.ituafelice,
after
the she has taking his herbs she was also
confirm hiv&aids free . He also have the herb
to cure.
(1) CANCER,
(2) DIABETES,
(3) HIV&AIDS,
(4) URINARY TRACT INFECTION,
(5) CANCER,
(6) IMPOTENCE,
(7) BARENESS/INFERTILITY
(8) DIARRHEA
(9) ASTHMA…
please i want
every one with this virus to be free and be
cured, that is why am dropping
his email address. DR.ITUAFELICE@G
MAIL.COM Call or Whats-app him on
+2349034078636. do not hesitate to
email him, he is a great man. the government
is also
interested in you DR.ituafelice thank you for
saving my life, and I
promise I will always and forever testify for
your good work??
PUBLIC NOTICE FOR THOSE THAT ARE INTERESTED………….HOW I GET CURE FROM
HIV AND A SPEAR..
Dear friends, How can I explain this to the world again that there is a.
Man who can cure HIV/aids I was HIV over since 5year I have being into HIV
drug I can’t anymore I decide to look for help then I found this woman post
write about this great man dr.alimo telling people about how this man have
cured he HIV I don’t believe that, because all I have in mind is HIV had no
cure, thank god for my life today am HIV negative through the power of DR
WHITE contacted this man for help because who write about him drop an email
of the man I pick the email and emailed him for the cure this man told me
what to do about the cure well, am from Australia this man cast a curing
spell on me and he told me that he will call me after the cure is done
truly he did I was cured for 45mins spell what a wonderful man this DR. If
you need his cure just Email him now (drwhiteherbalhome@gmail.com) thank
you once again the great dr. for what you have done for me, if you are out
there, since passing through any of this problems listed below: 1) If you
want your ex back. (2) if you always have bad dreams. (3) You want to be
promoted in your office. (4) You want women/men to run after you. (5) If
you want a child. (6) You want to be rich. (7) You want to tie your
husband/wife to be yours forever. (8) If you need financial assistance.
(9)Herbal care (10) if you want to cure your HIV (11) If you want to cure
your cancer (12) if you want to cure any disease just contact him now with
this Email drwhiteherbalhome@gmail.com or call +2347034671879 or whatsapp
dr on +2348119265527 hanks dr
I am so so happy today, I have been suffering from HIV for the past 3years now, i have spent a lot getting drugs from the hospital to keep me healthy, i have tried all means in life to become HIV negative , but there was no answer until i decided to try herbal solution and i found Great Dr. BULUKONA in an online research i contacted him and after his powerful intervention I’m so glad that i am now HIV Negative, i am very very happy, thank you Great Dr. BULUKONA for helping my life come back newly again without any form of crisis, i promise to tell your name and good deeds to the whole world. Kindly contact him for cure regarding, HIV, Herpes, Cancer and other disease. Email: bulukonasolutiontemple@outlook.com ,Website: bulukonasolutiontemple.webs.com, call or text +2347068047006
PUBLIC NOTICE FOR THOSE THAT ARE INTERESTED………….HOW I GET CURE FROM HIV
Dear friends, How can I explain this to the world again that there is a man
who can cure HIV/aids I was HIV over since 5year I have being into HIV drug
I can’t anymore I decide to look for help then I found this woman post
write about this great man dr.alimo telling people about how this man have
cured he HIV I don’t believe that, because all I have in mind is HIV had no
cure, thank god for my life today am HIV negative through the power of DR
WHITE contacted this man for help because who write about him drop an email
of the man I pick the email and emailed him for the cure this man told me
what to do about the cure well, am from Australia this man cast a curing
spell on me and he told me that he will call me after the cure is done
truly he did I was cured for 45mins spell what a wonderful man this DR. if
you need his cure just Email him now (drwhiteherbalhome@gmail.com) thank
you once again the great dr. for what you have done for me, if you are out
there, since passing through any of this problems listed below: 1) If you
want your ex back. (2) if you always have bad dreams. (3) You want to be
promoted in your office. (4) You want women/men to run after you. (5) If
you want a child. (6) You want to be rich. (7) You want to tie your
husband/wife to be yours forever. (8) If you need financial assistance. (9)
Herbal care (10) if you want to cure your HIV (11) If you want to cure your
cancer (12) if you want to cure any disease just contact him now with this
Email drwhiteherbalhome@gmail.com or call +2347034671879 or whatsapp dr on
+2348119265527 hanks dr
Dear friends, How can I explain this to the world again that there is a man who can cure HIV/aids I was HIV over since 5year I have being into HIV drug I can’t anymore I decide to look for help then I found this woman post write about this great man DR WHITE telling people about how this man have cured he HIV I don’t believe that, because all I have in mind is HIV had no cure, thank god for my life today am HIV negative through the power of DR WHITE contacted this man for help because who write about him drop an email of the man I pick the email and emailed him for the cure this man told me what to do about the cure well, am from Australia this man cast a curing spell on me and he told me that he will call me after the cure is done truly he did I was cured for 45mins spell what a wonderful man this DR. if you need his cure just Email him now (drwhiteherbalhome@gmail.com) thank you once again the great dr. for what you have done for me, if you are out there, since passing through any of this problems listed below: 1) If you want your ex back. (2) if you always have bad dreams. (3) You want to be promoted in your office. (4) You want women/men to run after you. (5) If you want a child. (6) You want to be rich. (7) You want to tie your husband/wife to be yours forever. (8) If you need financial assistance. (9) Herbal care (10) if you want to cure your HIV (11) If you want to cure your cancer (12) if you want to cure any disease just contact him now with this Email or call +2347034671879 or whatsapp dr on +234734671879 thanks dr
HOW YOU CAN CURE YOUR HERPES WITHIN 8 DAYS
It’s Good for herpes patient to please read my testimony,my name is MELISA BRYAN i am from california USA.I caught genital herpes from my ex boyfriend who never had any symptoms. I have had it for 4 months now, and it has affected my life. I have told my boyfriends who I trusted about it and I have never had a bad reaction, it has affected my new relationships with Damon People think herpes is really a minor skin irritation,herpes has a long term effects on health.The stigma attached to this virus by ignorant people is ridiculous. Most people have herpes in one form or another. I would like to advise people on how i got rid of my herpes.i was reading a comment on the internet,and i saw a testimony posted by a woman from island that she got rid of her herpes with the help of doctor Hakim.so i was so happy when i saw that post,that his herbal medication is free.i quickly collected the herbal doctor’s email and i mailed him within 5 hours he responded to my email.i explained things to him, he told me not to worry that i should fill his herbal form which i did.He only requested for little money that he would use to buy the items for the preparation of the herbal medicine,which i sent to him because the pain was too much for me to bear.After some days he told me that he has prepared the herbal medicine,that i should send my address that he wants to send it to me via DHL or FED-EX that was how i got the herbal medication.and i used it as i was told.After a few days i found out that my herpes was no more.when some of my friends who had herpes saw me they were surprised and i also introduced them to the man and they are also cured from the same herpes.if you have herpes,kindly contact doctor HAKIM via this email….doctorhakimherbalhome@gmail.com
Hello my dear viewers,I am Erick Stuardo, i will say to the world to celebrate with me on this numerous testimony, i never believe i could ever get rid of this horrible disease until one fateful day,my story and appreciation goes to Dr.Oduma the powerful great doctor that help me to cure my HIV/AIDS disease from my life,he is truly a truthful man with high herbs power’s he uses on saving people’s life, just a few days back i came in contact with Dr.Oduma emails which many individuals have testify so much about of his kind work, so i decided and contacted him quickly because the disease was almost at the last minute of taking my life, i have tried all remedies from several physicians from hospitals but none could help me apart from Dr.Oduma who finally cure my HIV/AIDS disease, i was amazed and overwhelmed when the doctor confirmed me negative in the same hospital i have been before,i wish to anyone that is sick today and want healing to please contact this doctor (drodumaherbaltemple@gmail.com) so if you have any problem HIV, HERPES, CANCER, ALS,HEPATITIS B, DIABETIC,or call +2348071622572.
Greetings to everyone,i am here today to testify to the whole guest on how Dr Suku cured me from Herpes virus,i have been diagnosed having this herpes virus for about 2years now, since i have been having this disease i have not felt like a human,i was told by my doctor there was no cure to cure my herpes virus,i have took many drugs but all to no avail, one day i was just browsing through and i saw many testimonies of Dr Suku cure people herpes,so i contact him and told him about my disease, He assure me that he was going to cure my herpes disease,he prepare some herbal medicine which he sent to me and gave me instruction on how to apply the herbal medicine,which i used for some days and after i went back to my doctor and get tested and behold i was found negative,today i am totally free of herpes virus with Dr Suku herbal medicine, he also cure all kinds of disease,diabetes,hepatitis B,cancer,HIV/AIDS,your disease can also be cure too just contact his email address:greatsukusolutiontemple@hotmail.com or contact his Mobil number +2348074839242 visit his website: http://greatsukusolutiont.wix.com/dr-suku
Thanks to my friend that lead me to Great Dr Oduma,I’m so grateful to Great Dr Oduma for healing me, My name is Luz Giraldo from Spain. I was diagnose with HIV/AIDS in FEB 2013 and ever since then i have done a lot of treatments that have not helped issues, but only damaged my immune system and frustrated me. I came across Great Dr Oduma through several testimonies of his spiritual power and herbs cure and I was able to contact him at:(drodumaherbaltemple@gmail.com). I’m here to let every one know that am no longer a HIV/AIDS patient, I have experience a total change in my health, with Great Dr Oduma spiritual power and herbs cure, I have experience a total transformation in my health after Great Dr Oduma cast healing spell on me. for all HIV/AIDS patient that live in the America region and Europe at large, Great Dr Oduma can also offer any types of help like Reuniting of marriage and relationship, Curing of all types of Diseases, Court Cases, Pregnancy Spell, Spiritual protection and lot’s more. contact him on his E-mail: (drodumaherbaltemple@gmail.com) and phone number :2348071622572.
I am very much delighted to every viewers that is reading this,i want to inform the whole public of how me and my lover got cured from herpes simplex virus,i was diagnosed of herpes since 4years ago and also find out that my herpes virus also effected my lover,this disease started circulating all over my body, and i have also taken treatment from my doctor,few weeks back i came on the net to see if i will be able to get any information as to curing this disease, on my search i saw various testimony of someone who was healed from herpes simplex virus with his ex-boyfriend, by the great man called Dr Agbagba she drops the email address to contact this powerful man and i told my lover about it and without any hesitation, i contacted his email:dragbagbaherbalhome1954@hotmail.com,i wrote him and and he guided me,i asked him for solutions and he started the remedies for the both of us and indeed after 1week after me and my lover started using the medicine, we were completely cured no dot was found on my body and of my lover,so dear viewer why wasting your time living with this STD effection you can contact him now he is able to cure any kinds of disease,
contact his Email:dragbagbaherbalhome1954@hotmail.com
HERPES CURED WITH NATURAL ROOTS AND HERBS
Greetings to the general public, I am from Philadelphia,i want to inform the public how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called Ogbes .i visited different hospital but they gave me list of drugs like Famvir, Zovirax, and Valtrex which is very expensive to treat the symptoms and never cured me. I was browsing through the Internet searching for remedy on HERPES and i saw comment of people talking about how (dr.osasogbesherbalhome@gmail.com) cured them. when i contacted him he gave me hope and send a Herbal medicine to me through COURIER that i took and it seriously worked on me, am a free person now without problem, my HERPES result came out negative. I pray for you Dr Ogbes God will give you everlasting life, you shall not die before your time for being a sincere and great men. Am so happy, you can also contact him if you have any problem, you can also reach him on personal email address, dr.osasogbesherbalhome@gmail.com (WHATSAPP ONLY: You can also whatsapp him via +2348112252378) (CALLS ONLY: call him on +2348148824524).
DOCTOR OGBES CAN AS WELL CURE THE FOLLOWING DISEASE:
1. HIV/AIDS
2. HERPES 1/2
3. CANCER
4. ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease)
5. Herpatitis B
6.chronic pancreatitis
7.Emphysema
8.COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
9.asthma
10.Acute angle-closure Glaucoma
11.CHRONIC PANCREATITIS
This is real take it serious, my name is HURN TU CATHCART, i am from usa Lose Angeles who will believe that a herb can
cure herpes i never believe that this will work i have spend
a lot when getting drugs from the hospital to keep me
healthy, what i was waiting for is death because i was broke,
one day i hard about this great man who is well know of HIV
and cancer cure, i decided to email him, unknowingly to me
that this will be the end of the herpes in my body, he
prepare the herb for me, and give me instruction on how to
take it, at the end of the one month, he told me to go to the
hospital for a check up, and i went, surprisingly after the test
the doctor confirm me negative, i thought it was a joke, i
went to other hospital was also negative, then i took my
friend who was also suffering from herpes to the DOCTOR his name is Dr.ituafelice, after the treatment she was also confirm herpes
free . He also have the herb to cure.
(1) CANCER,
(2) DIABETES,
(3) HIV&AIDS,
(4) URINARY TRACT INFECTION,
(5) CANCER,
(6) IMPOTENCE,
(7) BARENESS/INFERTILITY
(8) DIARRHEA
(9) ASTHMA…
please i want
every one with this virus to be free and be cured, that is why am dropping
his email address. DR.ITUAFELICE@GMAIL.COM Call or Whats-app him on +2349034078636. do not hesitate to
email him, he is a great man. the government is also
interested in you DR.ituafelice thank you for saving my life, and I
promise I will always and forever testify for your good work.
Happiness is all i see now I never thought that I will live on earth before the year runs out. I have been suffering from a deadly disease (HIV) for the past 2 years now; I had spent a lot of money going from one places to another, from churches to churches, hospitals have been my home every day residence. Constant checks up have been my hobby not until this blessed day, I was searching through the internet, I saw a testimony on how DR PUMA helped someone in curing his HIV disease, quickly I copied his email which is Lalapumaspelltemple@gmail.com just to give him a test I spoke to him, he asked me to do some certain things which I did, he told me that he is going to provide the herbal cure to me, which he did, then he asked me to go for medical checkup after some days after using the herbal cure, I was free from the deadly disease, he only asked me to post the testimony through the whole world, faithfully am doing it now, please brothers and sisters, he is great, I owe him in return. if you are having a similar problem just email him on (Lalapumaspelltemple@gmail.com or call +2348166407198)
Hello i am not so good at testimonies but i must testify about my encounter with DR. Emuan. no one introduced me to this man, i saw a testimony by a lady who was cured of herpes and i was astound. seeing his email address on the post, i contacted him and after so much has been done, i was a bit skeptical at first until i went for a test and the doctor confirm the i was heal i just want to share this good work from a satisfied patient and i also want to share his email in-case you want an encounter with him Email Dremuansolution@gmail.com
I never believe i can get cured of hepatitis B, i was fully taught about this disease by my DR that there is no cure of this chronic disease, but was so surprise about this herbal medicine just get my hepatitis B negative, am still very confuse if it is the hand work of this herbal medicine or miracle, I so much appreciate you Dr for God using you to cure me, please anyone out there who is suffering for this disease should contact this herbal medicine man for help. email is healthmedlab@gmail.com
I want to appreciate Dr Suku for using his herbal medicine to cure my family herpes virus,since 3years ago my family have been having this herpes disease and it have been giving my family challenges,we were so perplexed cause my family have taken several drugs to be cure but every of our effort was in-vain,a fateful morning i was browsing through the internet then i saw several testimonies about Dr Suku curing people of their herpes disease immediately i contacted Dr Suku on his email:greatsukusolutiontemple@hotmail.com,told him about my family troubles and he told me that my family must be cure,so he prepare a herbal medicine for my family which we use for 2 weeks and everything was like a dream for my family,my family herpes disease was totally gone,why don’t you contact him today and be free from your disease,his Mobile:+2348074839242 or his website:http://greatsukusolutiont.wix.com/dr-suku
I ,am from united states of america, I want to testify of how i got cured of HIV, I got infected with HIV disease in 2010, visited several herbalists, spiritualists and pastors for cure but all to no avail, my world was gradually coming to an end until,i searched google and read about possible cures to get cured of hiv. i saw a post in a health forum about a herbal spell home,ACHIEVERS HERBAL TEMPLE,A temple that cures all kinds of deadly diseases including HIV AIDS, ALS, MND, Epilepsy, Leukemia, Asthma, Cancer, Ghonorhea etc, at first i got shocked,but when i read the temple’s name again i thought of giving them a try because i so much believe in achieving what you desire. when i contacted this herbal spell home via email,he prepared a herbal spell portion and sent it to me via courier service, when i received this herbal spell portion, he gave me step by step instructions on how to apply them, when i applied it as instructed, i was cured of this deadly disease within 7days, I am now HIV Negative (-) all thanks to Achievers temple . Contact this great herbal spell home, Email: achieversherbaltemple@gmail.com or call 234 705 907 4351 Goodluck.
Hello everyone here in this forum i am so glad that i have this great opportunity to come out here and share my testimony on how Dr okosodo was able to cure me totally from Hiv disease, i have been suffering from this Disease for approximately 4 Years now, i have tried various ways to get rid of this Virus out of my body, i have also purchase for Medical treatment from my doctor but they all failed, sometime back now while i was browsing the Internet i found some good quote concerning Dr okosodo Herbal Medicine, and how he has been using it to save souls from Different Disease including Cancer, someone also said she was been cured of Hiv from his medicine, and they gave out his contact details in case anyone needs his help, i decided to contact Dr okosodo and i told him about my Hiv illness he told me not to worry that he was going to send me his herbal medicine all i was to do is to send him my personal details and also my home address so he can post the Medicine to me, actually i did all that was required by this Man, i took the medicine just as prescribe by him, he told me to go for check up in the hospital which i did and to my great surprise my Doctor told me the Hiv Virus was no longer there, i even went to other hospital for better confirmation its was still the same thing, Today i am so happy that i am Negative again, Dr okosodo has given me reasons to share tears of Joy, you can reach to Dr okosodo on his email address at ( drokosodogmail.com) or call him on +2348136623427
Hello to the general public, it is with gratitude to God and appreciation to Dr mark henry a great herbalist that I write you this testimony on how my health was restored. Dr mark, God will continue to bless and reward you for the good works you are doing in people’s life through herbal medication. My name is Felix Jummai from Budapest,Hungary, I had lived with HIV since 2012 (3years plus) I visited so many hospitals and places in the search for cure but they always end up giving me drugs that could sustain my life for a certain period of time, I spent so much money in the search for a cure but it was all to no avail. Just a few months back, as I was searching through the internet for possible remedy to my problem, I saw a blog on how a certain Dr mark healed and cures people from different illness, viruses and diseases such as HIV, herpes simplex, ALS, cancer, genital warts, cold sore, skin cancer, diaper rash and some other infections, I didn’t believe the testimonies so I just ignored, but after awhile, I thought about it again and decided to give it a try since am seriously in search of a solution to my problem. I contacted him via his email and behold he replied me and also told me what to do, he made me believe in possibilities and positivity. He sent me a package containing some herbal medication and after taking them religiously as prescribed for about a week, I went for a test and to my greatest surprise I was tested HIV NEGATIVE. It sure feels good to be healthy again. Please if you have any problems as a result of one illness, disease, or infection you can reach out to doctor mark henry via his email at drmarkhivcure2016@gmail.com and his number for whatsapp, +2348168782773 swallow your doubt and contact him because am a living testimony. Don’t forget to tell him Felix Jummai referred you to him.
Hello my lovingly guest reading this article right now i am so glad to be writing this article today to tell the world how Dr Suku cured my herpes,i have been detected with Herpes Simplex since five years ago, ever since then my life has been in complete bizarre and agony,i have used so many drugs that was prescribed to me by several doctors,but it didn’t cure my Herpes neither did it reduce the pain,until a certain i was checking for solution in the internet,then miraculously came across Dr Suku the powerful herbalist that cure numerous individuals Herpes,then i contacted his email:greatsukusolutiontemple@hotmail.com, i explained everything to him and prepared a cure that cure my herpes disease totally after receiving his herbal medicine, so my dear viewers why wait and suffer when there is someone like Dr Suku that can cure you too, you can contact his Mobil number:+2348074839242 or his website:http://greatsukusolutiont.wix.com/dr-suku..
Hello my lovingly guest reading this article right now i am so glad to be writing this article today to tell the world how Dr Suku cured my herpes,i have been detected with Herpes Simplex since five years ago, ever since then my life has been in complete bizarre and agony,i have used so many drugs that was prescribed to me by several doctors,but it didn’t cure my Herpes neither did it reduce the pain,until a certain i was checking for solution in the internet,then miraculously came across Dr Suku the powerful herbalist that cure numerous individuals Herpes,then i contacted his email:greatsukusolutiontemple@hotmail.com, i explained everything to him and prepared a cure that cure my herpes disease totally after receiving his herbal medicine, so my dear viewers why wait and suffer when there is someone like Dr Suku that can cure you too, you can contact his Mobil number:+2348074839242 or his website:http://greatsukusolutiont.wix.com/dr-suku
THERE IS A HELPFUL REMEDY FOR HIV AIDS AND HERPES CURE BY A DR CALL UWA,
THIS HERBAL DOCTOR IS SO KIND AND REAL WHO GOD HAS BLESS WITH A TRADITIONAL
HERBAL MEDICINE FOR TREATMENT OF DIFFERENT KINDS OF DISEASE. I WAS A VITIM
OF HIV FOR ALMOST 8 YEARS I HAVE TRY DIFFERENT KINDS OF MEDICAL TREATMENT
THERE WAS KNOW GOOD RESULT. ON TILL I WAS DESPERATELY ON LINE SEARCHING FOR
A TOTAL CURE FOR HIV WHICH I FINE SOME HELPFUL INFORMATION ON HOW DOCTOR
UWA HAVE HELP SO MANY PEOPLE WITH THE HELP OF HERBAL MEDICINE TREATMENT I
DECIDED TO CONTACT HIM FOR HELP. FOR GOD SO KIND HE PREPARE A HERBAL
MEDICINE TREATMENT FOR ME WITH IN 3 DAYS AND DELIVER TO ME THROUGH AIR
FRIGHT SERVICE WHICH I USE ACCORDING TO HIS INSTRUCTION FOR 21 DAY. TO GOD
BE THERE GLORY AFTER 21 DAYS I WENT FOR MEDICAL TEST AND I TESTED HIV
NEGATIVE. BUT THE AMERICAN DOCTOR SAID THERE IS NO CURE FOR HIV WITH THE
HELP OF HERBAL MEDICINE TREATMENT AM LIVING HIV FREE LIVE. I WILL ADVISE MY
FELLOW PEOPLE WHO IS FACING THIS HORRIBLE DISEASE SHOULD KINDLY CONTACT HIM
VIA druwaherbalcenter@gmail.com OR WHATASPP HIM ON +2348063930531 FOR MORE
INFORMATION YOU WILL BE LUCKY AS I AM TODAY.
YOUR TRULY PRISCILLA.
I am John Wood from Italy, I want to
testify of the good work Dr. AGAMA has
done for me. I had a court case with the
Italian government. I was accused of
dealing on drugs wish was no true, I was
arrested and I took a law, the case was
later charge to court. I was on this for
three years in that processes I lost my
Job and house, I said to my self then
that all hope is lost until have a contact
with Dr. AGAMA through a friend. Who
told me more about this great
witchdoctor and gave me assurance that
if I am able to contact him to tell him
my problems that he will be able to help
me solve it. At first I did not believe him,
but I Choose to give him a try course I
have no choice after two weeks of the
Dr. AGAMA helped me to cast a spell,
the Italy gov backernment that assault me of
drug trafficking were pleading and
asking me for forgiveness and also ask
me Not to press charges against them. I
was payed all the money that I have
been using for the case an they also
help to me get my job back, I was
promoted and my house given
to me back just with the help of this
great Dr. AGAMA. You can Contact Dr.
AGAMA via this email address:drokoyokospellcaster@gmail.com
1) If you want your ex back.
(2) If you always have bad dreams.
(3) You want to be promoted in your
office.
(4) You want women/men to run after
you.
(5) If you want your own children
(6) You want to be rich.
(7) You want to tie your husband/wife to
be
yours forever.
(8) If you need financial assistance.
(9) How you been scammed and you
want to recover you lost money
Also contact him with the above.
I am so grateful to DR FADEYI for providing me with Herbal medicine here in the United State of America. I was diagnose with brain cancer 3 years ago, and ever since i have done a lot of Chemo and Radiation that have not help me, but only damaged my immune system and render it weak and helpless. I came across the natural roots and herbs and i have read about the Herbal medication a lot and saw that dr. fadeyi could provide me with Herbal Medication here in the U.S, i contacted him on: dotorfadeyitempleofspell@gmail.com or call him on his cell phone on +2348148824524 for the procurement of this medication, to my surprise the medication was procured and delivered within 48 hours and i have.
DR FADEYI CAN ALSO CURE THE FOLLOWING SICKNESS AND DISEASES:
1. HIV/AIDS
2. CANCER
3. HERPES
4. PREGNANCY ISSUES, PROBLEMS AND SOLUTIONS
5. DIABETES
6. ULCER
AND MANY MORE
I want to introduce this doctor who cured me and save me out of the sickness of HIV, With miraculous spiritual powers , herbal healing powers and herbal medicines from natural herbal plants.DR INIBOKU is a leading herbalist healer on the entire African continent. I use pure natural herbal remedies and his ancestral powers to heal and solve all sicknesses, infections as well as solving all problems in nature of mankind, I am bless with a very powerful gift to cure people, I use traditional medicine and natural product to cure Hiv and Aids, cancer, traditional herbal medicines are often used as primary treatment for HIV/AIDS and for HIV-related problems including dermatological disorders, nausea, depression, insomnia, and weakness. Herbal Medicines are often used as primary treatment for HIV/AIDS and for HIV-related problems. For more information contact him on +2348162868851 or email: drinibokuspelltemple@gmail.com
I want to introduce this doctor who cured me and save me out of the
sickness of HIV, With miraculous spiritual powers , herbal healing
powers and herbal medicines from natural herbal plants.DR EHIJIE is a
leading herbalist healer on the entire African continent. I use pure
natural herbal remedies and his ancestral powers to heal and solve all
sicknesses, infections as well as solving all problems in nature of
mankind, I am bless with a very powerful gift to cure people, I use
traditional medicine and natural product to cure Hiv and Aids, cancer,
traditional herbal medicines are often used as primary treatment for
HIV/AIDS and for HIV-related problems including dermatological
disorders, nausea, depression, insomnia, and weakness. Herbal
Medicines are often used as primary treatment for HIV/AIDS and for
HIV-related problems. For more information contact him on
+2348060858046 or email: drehijiespellhome@gmail.com
Hello i am Victoria michelle, from L.A USA, I am out here to spreed this good news to the entire world on how i got my boy friend back.I was going crazy when my boy friend left me for another girl last month, But when i meet a friend that introduce me to Lord Dr Bakiza the great messenger to the oracle that he serve,I narrated my problem to Lord Dr Bakiza about how my ex lover left me and also how i needed to get a job in a very big company. He only said to me that i have come to the right place were i will be getting my heart desire without any side effect. He told me what i need to do, After it was been done, In the next 2 days, My lover called me on the phone and was saying sorry for living me before now and also in the next one week after my lover called me to be pleading for forgiveness,I was called for interview in my desired company were i needed to work as the managing director..I am so happy and overwhelmed that i have to tell this to the entire world to contact Lord Dr Bakiza at the following email address and get all your problem solve.. No problem is too big for him to solve.. Contact him direct on: (lordbakizatempleofpower@gmail.com) and get your problems solve like me..Email via: (lordbakizatempleofpower@gmail.com)
(1) If you want your ex back.
(2) if you always have bad dreams.
(3) You want to be promoted in your office.
(4) You want women/men to run after you.
(5) If you want a child.
(6) You want to be rich.
(7) You want to tie your husband/wife to be yours forever.
(8) If you need financial assistance.
(9) if you want to stop your divorce.
(10) if you want to divorce your Wife.
(11) if you want your wishes to be granted.
(12) Healing of Breast Cancer
(13) Cure for HIV/AIDS
His email: lordbakizatempleofpower@gmail.com
Phone number:+2347051218835
WhatsApp:+2347051218835
web:lordbakizatempleofpower.webs.com
Doctor INIBOKU God will continue to bless you more abundantly, for the good works you are doing in peoples life, I will keep on writing good and posting testimonies about you on the Internet, I’m Stella I was tested HIV positive, I saw a blog on how Dr (drinibokuspelltemplee@gmail.com) cured so many people, i did not believe but i just decided to give him a try, I contacted him and also got my healing, i am so happy. If you are also infected with any disease, you can contact Him Dr Oziegbe go God will give you everlasting life, you shall not die before your time for being a sincere and great Man. Am so happy, you can also contact him if you have any problem, his mobile phone number :+2347059186346, you can also reach him on personal email address,drinibokuspelltemple@gmail.com .COM
DOCTOR INIBOKU CAN AS WELL CURE THE FOLLOWING DISEASE:
1. HIV/AIDS
2. HERPES
3. CANCER
4. ALS
Hello!!I am Luz Giraldo I’m indeed very happy for the great help that Dr.Oduma rendered to me, I am here to give my testimony about a doctor who helped me in my life. I and my Wife was infected with HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS last 4 years ago, we went to many hospitals for cure but there was no solution, on till one faithful day , we saw a blog whereby Dr. Oduma cured a woman who also had herpes infection,we (Me and My Husband) decided to contact him which we did, he asked us to buy some items, unfailingly we sent him the money he will need in buying the items required , He caste the spell and asked us to go for check-up after three days of casting the spell, Luckily for us we were tested herpes negative, now I believe all these Testimonies about him on the internet, he is truly a great man, if you are going through the same problem and you need help you can contact the great Herbalist and a spell caster on (drodumaherbaltemple@gmail.com) ..or calling number +2348071622572..You can also view He is a good man
How Me And My Friend Was Cure From Our Deadly Diseases By The Power Of Dr Help
Hello everybody in this forum My Name is MONICA MORGAN, am from USA, i am here to testify about a great herbal spell caster called Dr. Help who helped me cure my HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS and that of my friend who was an Hiv positive I was infected with HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS in 2014, i went to so many hospitals for cure but there was no solution, so I was thinking how can I get a solution so that my body can be okay. So One day I went online on the internet to know more clue about the Herpes Simplex Virus i came across a review of a lady saying that she got her Herpes Simplex Virus cured by A great herbal spell caster Called Dr. Help And she also went as far to drop an email address and including Dr. Help telephone number and advise anyone to contact Dr. Help for any kind of help. So i gave a try by contacting him through his email and explain my problem to him. He told me all the things I need to do and also give me instructions to take and also told me that he will send me herbal medicein that i will use in washing my body , which I followed properly. Before I knew what is happening after two weeks i receive the items send to me by Dr Help and also write a letter on how i will use the items that was send to me which i followed properly one week after i have started using the items the HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS that was in my body got vanished and right now i am very happy also with my friend who also contact Dr Help on 24 of Novemeber 2014 getting cure of his Hiv sickness. i am here to let you in this forum (page) if you are also heart broken by any deadly diseases like HERPES, HIV, shingles, low sperm count, HPV, Cancer, Hepatitis B, ALS etc this great man is extremely the best in which I have seen and applauds and if you also need a help in curing any kind of disease, you can also email him via:: babatukatemple@gmail.com or contact him directly through his websitehttp://babatukatemple.webs.com/HERPES/CURE.WEB do this and thank me later thanks Dr Help for this kinds of help you have done for me, my friend, and my family.
Good-day viewers that is reading this article, i want to share to the world how this great man save me from HERPES VIRUS,some 3years back i was battling with this terrible and disastrous disease which was so detesting,well on my aid of looking for solution all my effort conceived nothing,i was lugubrious and conundrum,one day out of great enthusiasm i saw this intrigue testimonies about DR Akuna,so afterwards i contacted Dr Akunna on his emails:drakunasolutiontemple@gmail.com,i explained myself to him and i obeyed all his instruction without protesting any further he assured me that all will be fine and that was it,i was totally cure when i used the herbal medicine that was sent to me,thank so much sir Dr Akuna for your help,incase you are going through this same infection yours can also be cured,contact his mobile:+2348154625070 or visit his website:http://drakunasolutiontem.wix.com/dr-akuna
I’m Rose Holland from CANADA, i want to use this privilege to share with everyone on how me and my husband was cured of HIV/Aids by the great Dr.Suku,ever since me and my husband was diagnosed of HIV/AIDS we have never been ourselves, we have taken every medication,drugs,pills,and so many others,we were afraid that we might never get cured,but everything turnaround when i saw numerous testimonies of Dr.Suku curing several persons from HIV/AIDS with his herbal medicine,without wasting any minutes i contacted his Email:GREATSUKUSOLUTIONTEMPLE@HOTMAIL.COM,he told me to be happy that he will make sure that me and my husband will be cure,i obeyed and followed his instructions and thereafter he sent me the herbal medicine so we take it after taking it for 2 weeks me and my husband was totally cured,at first i never believed that we will be cure,but today my story is different , in-case you are suffering from this same disease, you can also contact him for the same result on his website: http://greatsukusolutiont.wix.com/dr-suku or call +2348074839242.i am so grateful to you sir for saving me and my husband life.
I Have A Herbal Cure For HIV, AIDS,LASSA FEVER, TB,HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE,STROKE and so on
My name is Victoria Samuel and I have been studying herbs for many years. I come from an herbal family, where my father had been the best herbalist I have ever known. He taught me all about herbs and when we where sick as children he also healed/cured us with herbs. When I first heard about HIV/AIDS I told myself that God would help me get a cure for this dreaded disease. It took me many years but about 7 years ago I perfected the herbal tincture. God showed me the way because in His garden you will find all that you need to cure all diseases. I know it sounds unbelievable but it is true. Because I am not a scientist people struggled to believe me. After some time people with HIV/AIDS came to me and volunteered to use my herbal cure. I must stress that in no instance did I ask or tell anyone to stop with ARV treatment.I have since helped ± 200 people with the HIV/AIDS virus. This being such a personal issue most people would not allow me to reveal their identity except for 3 individuals. I have photos of these 3 people.I am currently helping a person from Pretoria. When he started with my herbal tincture, his CD4 count was standing on 205. He also had TB. Within 21 days all symptoms of the TB had vanished plus his CD4 count went up to 266. He has currently been on the herbal tincture for 11 months and his CD4 count was on 514 in March. I have found that women cure faster than men.I have also found that the higher the CD4 count in any individual the quicker they are healed. So if you need cure to any of these threaded diseases contact me with my personal phone number (+2349039093535) or my email vicsamherbalcleanser@gmail.com
Hello to all my sisters. I am now 35 years old. I first found out I was HIV positive in 2015. This happened after the man I love became extremely sick. At first when I found out, I reacted just like anyone else. I thought my life was over. My mother was saddened by the news. I was scared to tell anyone. I fell hard into depression. I drank, smoked weed and was just slowly killing myself, Well to make this long story short. My Name is dobrovolska svitlana , My life is Back to me and God have be Good to me in life,before people said there is no cure on HIV/AIDS but today many people have now believe that there is a cure. HIV/AIDS can be cured through Africans roots and harms,and days our great doctors have finally found the cure of HIV/AIDS, many have gotten cured with the help of a great spell caster known as Dr guobadia he is the one of the great spell doctor in Africa and he has the cure on this disease HIV/AIDS. last month he share is Haber medicine in some medical hospital and now he is well recognize as one of the best spell caster in Africa, you don’t have to be sad any more or share your tears any more on this disease when the cure have already be found. email;him with this address guobadiaspelltemple@gmail.com So do you need a help to be cured form HIV for your body if yes email Dr guobadia form herbal medicine,he can be of help to you on any problem..Sir may God Bless You.
I want to thank Lord Alika for helping me get cured of my HERPES diseases, for like 6 months Now I have been suffering from HERPES , but one day as I was surfing through the Internet I met a post about a lady who was cured by Lord Alika so I decided to give it a try to see if he could save my life Luckily for me I was cured by him. I cannot stop thanking him for what he has done for me Lord Alika thank you so much for your immediate cure of my HERPES disease, i must say for curing my disease, i Owen you in return. Thanks and be blessed Lord Alika. you need his help of you also want to get cured just the way i got mine, just email (lordalikaspelltemple@yahoo.co.uk) His Number and website (http://lordalikaspelltemp8.wix.com/http) +2348072718865 and get your healing
I am from Los Angeles,California, I want to testify on how i got cured from HIV AIDS, I got infected with HIV AIDS disease in 2011 and I have visited several herbalists, spiritualists and pastors for cure but all to no avail, my world was gradually coming to an end until i saw a post in a health forum about a herbal spell caster from Africa who casts herbal spells to cure all kinds of deadly diseases including HIV AIDS, ALS, MND, Epilepsy, Leukemia, Asthma, Cancer, Gonorrhea etc, at first i doubted if it was real but decided to give it a try, when i contacted this herbal spell caster via his email, he prepared a herbal spell portion and sent it to me via united parcel service (UPS), when i received this herbal spell portion, he gave me step by step instructions on how to apply it, when i applied it as instructed, i was cured of this deadly disease within 7 days, I am now HIV Negative (-) all thanks to Dr.ADODO. Contact this great herbal spell caster via his Email: Adodospelltemple@gmail.com or call +2348156784928 Good luck.
Great Dr Ikpakperan who brought back my husband
I was married to my husband and i love him so much we have been married for 5 years now with two kids. when he went for a vacation to Austria he meant a lady called mandy, he told me that he is no longer interested in the marriage any more. i was so confuse and seeking for help, i don’t know what to do until I met my friend Miss suzy and told her about my problem. she told me not to worry about it that she had a similar problem before and introduce me to a man called Ikpakperan who cast a spell on her ex and bring him back to her after 3 days. Miss Susy ask me to contact Dr. Ikpakperan. I contacted him and he helped me bring back my husband and he ask me not to worry about it that the gods of his spiritual gods will fight for me. He told me by two days he will re-unite me and my husband together. After two day my husband called and told me he is coming back to sought out things with me, I was surprise when I saw him and he started crying for forgiveness. Right now I am the happiest woman on earth for what this great spell caster did for me and my husband, you can contact Dr. Ikpakperan on any kind problem you may have in this world, he is a very nice man, here is his dr.ikpakperan@outlook.com
Hi, I work in a communication company I want to share my testimony to the world, my name is Morgan Mary , i am from united kingdom in Belfast north Ireland, I was a stripper in a club I got effected with HIV due to the nature of my job, In April 15 2013 i was tested positive to HIV, This is not design to convince you but its just a personal health experience . I never taught doctor NATHAN could ever get my HIV-AIDS cured with his healing herb spell, i have tried almost everything but I couldn’t find any solution on my disease, despite all these happening to me, i always spend a lot to buy a HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one day i was just browsing on the internet when i came across a great post of !Michelle! who truly said that she was been diagnose with HIV and was healed that very week through the help of this great powerful healing spell doctor ,I wonder why he is called the great papa NATHAN, i never knew it was all because of the great and perfect work that he has been doing that is causing all this. so I quickly contacted him, and he ask me some few questions and so i did all the things he asked me to do,He ask me to buy some herbs and which I did for my cure,only to see that at the very day which he said i will be healed, all the strength that has left me before rush back and i becomes very strong and healthy, this disease almost kills my life all because of me, so i went to hospital to give the final test to the disease and the doctor said i am HIV negative, i am very amazed and happy about the healing doctor NATHAN gave to me from the ancient part of Africa, you can email him now for your own healing too on his email dromoyespellcastertemple@outlook.com or call +2347036484707
Good day every one i want to inform the general public how i was cured of Herpes Virus Patient for good Five years i was loosing hope on myself my Boyfriend ran away from me because of my situation one day i was online and i met a recommend on how Dr Suku help her to cure herpes,so i still continue search i saw a testimony of someone again who has been healed from “HIV AND HEPATITIS B” by this Man Dr Suku and she also gave the email address of this man and advise we should contact him for any sickness that he would be of help, so i email Dr Suku telling him about my HERPES Virus he told me not to worry that i was going to be cured…oh i never believed it,well after all the procedures and remedy given to me by this man 2 weeks later i started experiencing changes all over me as the Dr Suku assured me that i have cured,after some time i went to my doctor to confirmed if i have be finally healed behold it was TRUE,hat is why i want you to join me thank Dr Suku for saving my life if you need help please contact him via email;greatsukusolutiontemple@hotmail.com or his cell number +2348074839242, his web/site http://greatsukusolutiont.wix.com/dr-suku
I have been suffering from HIV/AIDS disease for the last five years and had constant pain, especially in my body. During the first year,I had faith in God that i would be healed someday.This disease started circulate all over my body and i have been taking treatment from my doctor, few weeks ago i came on search on the internet if i could get any information concerning the prevention of this disease, on my search i saw a testimony of someone who has been healed from (Herpes virus and Cancer) by this Man Dr. SUKU and she also gave the email address of this man and advise we should contact him for any sickness that he would be of help, so i wrote to Dr SUKU telling him about my HIV/AIDS he told me not to worry that i was going to be cured!! hmm i never believed it,, well after all the procedures and remedy given to me by this man few weeks later i started experiencing changes all over me as the Dr SUKU assured me that i have cured,after some time i went to my doctor to confirmed if i have be finally healed behold it was true, So friends my advise is if you have such sickness disease, HERPES CURE OR CANCER OR HPV CURE,HIV&AIDS, or any other at all you can email Dr SUKU on:greatsukusolutiontemple@hotmail.com you call him telephone:+234874839242 get your healing now and be free from cancer Here is him email:greatsukusolutiontemple@hotmail.com you can contact website:http://greatsukusolutiont.wix.com/dr-suku
THERE IS A HELPFUL REMEDY FOR HSV / HIV AIDS CURE BY A DR CALL OLUBAOLUBA, THIS HERBAL DOCTOR IS SO KIND AND REAL WHO GOD HAS BLESS WITH A TRADITIONAL HERBAL MEDICINE FOR TREATMENT OF DIFFERENT KINDS OF DISEASE. I WAS A VITIM OF HSV-2 FOR ALMOST 8 YEARS I HAVE TRY DIFFERENT KINDS OF MEDICAL TREATMENT THERE WAS KNOW GOOD RESULT. ON TILL I WAS DESPERATELY ON LINE SEARCHING FOR A TOTAL CURE FOR HSV WHICH I FINE SOME HELPFUL INFORMATION ON HOW DOCTOR OLUBAOLUBA HAVE HELP SO MANY PEOPLE WITH THE HELP OF HERBAL MEDICINE TREATMENT I DECIDED TO CONTACT HIM FOR HELP. FOR GOD SO KIND HE PREPARE A HERBAL MEDICINE TREATMENT FOR ME WITH IN 3 DAYS AND DELIVER TO ME THROUGH AIR FRIGHT SERVICE WHICH I USE ACCORDING TO HIS INSTRUCTION FOR 21 DAY. TO GOD BE THERE GLORY AFTER 21 DAYS I WANT FOR MEDICAL TEST AND I TESTED HSV NEGAIVE. BUT THE AMERICAN DOCTOR SAID THERE IS NO CURE FOR HSV WITH THE HELP OF HERBAL MEDICINE TREATMENT AM LIVING HSV FREE LIVE. I WILL ADVISE MY FELLOW AMERICANS WHO IS FACE THIS HORRIBLE DISEASE SHOULD KINDLY CONTACT HIM VIA olubahivherbalcure@gmail.com OR +2348131258106 FOR MORE INFORMATION YOU WILL BE LUCKY AS I AM TODAY.
YOUR TRULY PRINSILLIA.
WELCOME TO THE GREAT TEMPLE OF ILLUMINATI WORLD RICHES. Are you a business
Man, politician, musical, student and you want to be rich, powerful and be
famous in life. You can achieve your dreams by being a member of the
Illuminati. With this all your dreams and heart desire can be fully
accomplish, if you really want to be a member of the great Illuminati then contact mr johnson +2348144259233
or email him on illuminatifather@gmail.com
Hello, I am ruth perdro, I’m happy to be here again to testify about Dr. Ifewizard the great Herbalist, Today makes it complete a year and 2 months that my Hiv test result came out as negative. Dr Ifewizard has cure to all manner of diseases, he saved me from HIV disease, I went through different website I saw different testimonies about many herbal doctors. I also read on how Dr Ifewizard cured a herpes patient. i was wondering why people still suffering of disease when there is solution, I thought of it then i contacted Dr Ifewizard via email, he replied me and ask me some questions, I answered him and he prepared a herbal medicine and sent to me with directions of how i will drink it, i took the medicine for a period of days as directed by Dr Ifewizard and I went for a medical test a week after i finished the Herbal medicine. When my test result came out it was tested HIV negative, my doctor was wondering he could not believed how it happened because he believes that there is no cure for Hiv, he was really surprised so he requested for Dr Ifewizard Contact Email dr.ifewizardspellhome@gmail.com and phone number +2348079961746 for him to collaborate with him to heal His patient. if you are HIV positive do not lose hope, stop taking Government free medication that gives you no hope of total cure and contact Dr Ifewizard Herbal Doctor for total solution to your problem. I am so happy for what he did in my life and i promised him that i will let the world know about him. contact him today with the information below.
phono ;+2348079961746
email ;dr.ifewizardspellhome@gmail.com
Hello everyone my name is Robert Sandra I’m here to share a testimony on how my HIV was cure by a herbal doctor with the help of herbal medicine and herbal soap, As we all know medically, there is no solution or cure for HIV and the cost for Medication is very expensive. Someone introduced me to a man (Native Medical Practitioner) I showed the man all my Tests and Results and I told him i have already diagnosed with HIV and have spent thousands of dollars on medication. I said I will like to try him cause someone introduced me to him. He asked me sorts of questions and I answered him correctly. To cut the story short, He gave me some medicinal soaps and some herbs and he thought me how am going to use them all. At first I was skeptical but I just gave it a try. I was on his Medication for 2 weeks and I used all the soaps and herbs according to his prescription. That he will finish the rest himself. And I called him 3 days after, I arrived and I told him what is the next thing he said, he has been expecting my call. He told me to visit my doctor for another test. Honestly speaking, i never believe all he was saying until after the test when my doctor mention the statement that am, HIV negative and the doctor started asking me how come about the cure, And I make a promise to Dr EBUTE that if I’m heal I will testify his good work in my life, if there is anyone out there who may need the help of Dr EBUTE you can email him via his email address drebute@gmail.com or his contact is +2348071145063 For any type of sickness he can cure any disease.
such as
HIV AIDS
ALS DISEASE
EPILEPSY
PROMOTION OF JOB
EX BACK
CANCER
HERPES CURE
ANY KINDS OF DIESASE
I want to share my testimony about how are get my HIV virus cured by a great DR called ZUBA . spell caster Since last 5 months I have being a HIV AIDS patient. I never think I live long again and am so grateful about him DR ZUBA . who help me cured my HIV AIDS last 3 weeks. I was in a great pain so I told one of my best friends; he told me that there is a great spell caster that can cure my Virus. I asked her if she had his email and she side yes, she gave me his email, I emailed him he talked to me and he perform the necessary rituals and he told me that after two weeks I should go for a test. Which I did, when the doctor told me that am now a HIV negative I couldn’t believe myself I went to see another doctor the result was still the same, I was human on planet earth, so I emailed him and thanked him. Please if you are having a similar problem please visit him/contact him at ; drzubaspellhome@gmail.com ; all thanks to DR ZUBA. or contact us +2348167554235 Regard…
I am Mithra Kalyani.from Canada let my testimony bring solution to your situation, i was in a relationship with my boyfriend for four(4) we loved each other so much he was always there whenever i needed him, there was a sudden change of feeling towards me and he was abusive for reason which i do not know, he will go out with the boys and drink come back home and we fight most time, he therefore started seeing a girl from his work place, he will close from work and not come back home. i was losing him gradually yet he do tell me he still love me. the worse happened when he left the house to live with the other girl and it was frustrating i needed help but there was nothing i could do then i decided to search for help and advice online when i came across a wonderful review about a spell caster called Dr ATILA who have helped people to get back their ex. i contacted the spell caster with little or no faith, i gave him all the information he needed to make the spell work through his email address: atilahealinghome@yahoo.com he told me to expect my boyfriend to come back to me after 24hours which i believed. my boyfriend came back to me as the spell caster said and also kneel apologizing for putting me through emotional trauma. his email is:atilahealinghome@yahoo.com.Dr ATILA is truly gifted.
My Mother was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer about a one year ago, she has had an extremely difficult journey. She has had two rounds of chemotherapy, one round or Y90 Radiation and now is experiencing liver failure. Jaundice, a weak appetite and depression are a few of her symptoms. I’m wondered what other treatment options she has (such as a liver transplant or a clinical trial) and also how long she has to live. My mother is my best friend and hero, she endures so much as your loved ones do too.but a cousin of mine came to our rescue by ordering this hemp oil from a foundation in US,and so far the medication has proved effective.now my mother can do things she never could do before,i am so happy so i decided to use this medium to alert all cancer patient that with a good hemp oil,you can definitely beat cancer.if you happen to be in need of this medication,you can contact the foundation with this email:(rickcannabisoil19@gmail.com) for more information and the delivery process. Thanks and God bless you
HELLO VIEWERS
Greetings to the general public, i want to give a testimony about how i was cured of HIV/AIDS disease by a Doctor called Otonu I was browsing through the Internet searching for remedy or latest treatment on HIV and i saw many comment of people talking about how Doctor otonu cured their HIV/AIDS. I Was scared because i never believed in the Internet but i was convince to give him a try because i having no hope of been cured of HIV/AIDS so i decided to contact him with his email that was listed on the comment (otonuspelltemple@gmail.com ) when i contacted him he gave me hope and send a Herbal medicine to me that i took and it seriously worked for me, am a free person now without problem, my HIV result came out negative. I pray for you Dr.Otonu God will give you everlasting life, you shall not die before your time for being a sincere and grate men. Am so happy today, you can also contact him if you have any problem Email: (otonuspelltemple@gmail.com) or (otonuspelltemple@outlook.com) tel: +2348169616855
God bless Dr. Osas for his marvelous work in my life, I was diagnosed of HERPES since 2012 and I was taking my medications, I wasn’t satisfied i needed to get the HERPES out of my system, I searched about some possible cure for HERPES i saw a comment about Dr. Osas, how he cured HERPES with his herbal medicine, I contacted him and he guided me. I asked for solutions, he started the remedy for my health, he sent me the medicine through UPS SPEED POST. I took the medicine as prescribed by him and 14 days later i was cured from HERPES, Dr. Osas truly you are great, do you need his help also? Why don’t you contact him through doctorosasherbalhome@gmail.com whatsapp him on +2348112252378
DOCTOR OSAS CAN AS WELL CURE THE FOLLOWING DISEASE:-
1. HIV/AIDS
2. HERPES
3. CANCER
4. ALS
Dr. Tunde herbal medicine is a good remedy for HIV, I was a carrier of HIV and I saw a testimony on how Dr. Tunde cure HIV, I decided to contact, I contacted him and he guided me. I asked him for solutions and he started the remedies for my health. Thank God, now everything is fine, I’m cured by Dr. Tunde herbal medicine, I’m very thankful to Dr. Tunde, reach him on doctortundeherbalhome@gmail.com
REMEMBRANCE! REMEMBRANCE!! REMEMBRANCE!!! THIS SEASON MAKE IT ONE YEAR WHEN I GOT MY CURE FROM DR. ETELABE IT ALL HAPPEN LIKE THIS, AND I WANT TO STILL USE THIS MIDIUM TO THANK DOCTOR ETELABE FOR MY LIFE, I WILL STILL CONTINUE SAYING BELIEVE DR. ETELABE IS REAR AND TRUE. THANKS READ MY STORY
This life I don’t still believe that doctor like dr.etelabe still exist but till the time him prove himself it to me and my family them I now know that there are still truthful doctors . My names are. LINDA V.GARDO it was a very good and memorable day in our life the day that Dr. etelabe bring smile to my family’s life we almost lost our mum who was HIV/AIDS patient it was one day I log into Google site I had about Dr. etelabe I was impress with his wonderful cure to HIV/AIDS patients I E MAIL he on behave of my mother, because if I let her know maybe she will not aspect it, because many have deceive us but I believe that this will help. We started chatting doctor ask for my mums detail which I did. He asks for items for the cure which I did too. He promises that he is going to help cure my mother. Them I try and talk to my mother so we can still give a try and said she is not going to give out any money for him again them I promise to finance the cure. I don’t have a lot to say over to mummy.
I am mother to Linda once HIV patient it all happen like this after the chat with him, I ask him how him going to do it. Them he may measure of HONEY OF SURVIVAL, saying this am smiling let me do my own advert about this HONEY OF SURVIVAL because I have use it and it has work for me I still believe it will work for also, my brother’s and sister’s try because there are fake doctors but am giving you a link to DR. ETELABE him is the real doctor I have ever met in my life and him don’t just cure HIV only but all kind of disease what a man of truth. You can contact him at dretelabe@gmail.com . HONEY OF SURVIVAL you survive my life. Thank to DR ETELABE
Hello everyone here in this forum i am so glad that i have this great opportunity to come out here and share my testimony on how Dr idahosa was able to cure me totally from Hiv disease, i have been suffering from this Disease for approximately 4 Years now, i have tried various ways to get rid of this Virus out of my body, i have also purchase for Medical treatment from my doctor but they all failed, sometime back now while i was browsing the Internet i found some good quote concerning Dr idahosa Herbal Medicine, and how he has been using it to save souls from Different Disease including Cancer, someone also said she was been cured of Hiv from his medicine, and they gave out his contact details in case anyone needs his help, i decided to contact Dr idahosa and i told him about my Hiv illness he told me not to worry that he was going to send me his herbal medicine all i was to do is to send him my personal details and also my home address so he can post the Medicine to me, actually i did all that was required by this Man, i took the medicine just as prescribe by him, he told me to go for check up in the hospital which i did and to my great surprise my Doctor told me the Hiv Virus was no longer there, i even went to other hospital for better confirmation its was still the same thing, Today i am so happy that i am Negative again, Dr idahosa has given me reasons to share tears of Joy, you can reach to Dr idahosa on his email address at ( dridahosasolutioncenter@gmail.com) or call him on +2348134261542
Good Day everybody, my names is Anabella Jude, am from the United State of America, i want to give thanks and honor to Dr. Dros for the great work he did for me, he brought my lover within 24 hours which i never taught it will ever come through in my life, but this great man Dr.Dros proved to me that powers can do wonders, i got his contact from a friend in the USA who he helped, this friend of mine told me that this man is great but i felt as hmm are you sure? cause i hardly believe those kind of things,so she told me not to worry that when i contact him, that she is guaranteeing me 100% that my lover will come back that if it does not work that she will be the one to give me back my money, to show her sincerity to me, she gave me her car that if it does not work that and she did not pay me the money that i spent that she i should collect her car and she gave me all the documents, i was so so surprised she was very serious about it so that was how i contacted him and i told him what i want he just told me that everything will be done within 24 hours so with the assurance my friend gave me i was having confident, so in the next 24 hours that he told me i just heard a knock on my door i never knew it was mark, so that was how i opened the door the first thing he did was to go on his knees, he started begging me to forgive him that he is very sorry for everything, i was really surprised and was also happy, so that was how i forgived him and now we are living together happily than ever before, and am using the media to invite my friends on my wedding which will coming up on 24/12/2013, am very happy thanks be to Lucy who gave me his contact and honor be onto Great DR Dros who helped a lot, if you need his help or you want to thank him for me you can contact him through Drossuva@gmail.com or his web site http:drossolution.webs.com
THIS IS REAL ! TAKE TIME TO READ
TESTIMONY OF HOW I GOT CURED FROM HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS
My name is ANNE JOE, I am here to give my testimony about a doctor who helped me in my life. I was infected with HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS in 2012, i went to many hospitals for cure but there was no solution, so I was thinking how can I get a solution out so that my body can be okay. One day I was in the river side thinking where I can go to get solution. so a lady walked to me telling me why am I so sad and i open up all to her telling her my problem, she told me that she can help me out, she introduce me to a doctor who uses herbal medication to cure HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS and gave me his email,herpesherbalcurehome@gmail.com so i mail him. He told me all the things I need to do and also give me instructions to take, which I followed properly. Before I knew what is happening after one weeks the HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS that was in my body got vanished . so if you are also heart broken and also need a help, you can also email him at:herpesherbalcurehome@gmail.com
OR Call him via; +2348115437641 now
He also have a herbal cure for HIV,ASTHMA AND INFLUENZA..Etc
Contact him today and you will have a testimony…Good luck
Hello let me share this testimony to the world to hear about him too this man really exit I was HIV positive over 9year I have being in medication and I try to look for cure to my problem and I go through internet doctor and I found a tradition doctor named DR.Droddingan I contacted him for help he give me all his laws and rule that if I get cured I should write about him and that is what am doing now, this man ask for some information about me, which I give him this man cure me from HIV what a great man thank for your help when he get the information he told me that he is about to work on it 20 to 30 minute this man email me and told me what to do for the curing which I did after all the things needed for the cure is provide the man call me in 45mins later and tell me to go for test what a great day to me I was negative thanks dr.Droddingan you can Dr.Droddingan through his email address, droddingan_spellcaster123@outlook.com or call +2348142276764
Good Day
my name are Sarah William from USA actually i was suffering form cancer for over 5years now and i have gone to so many doctors for help they do not have any solution to my problem,the day i met this man of powerful spell casting Dr Kpeede in net he prayed for me and ask me to do so many thing of wish i did and i received the cannabis oil which cured my cancer,glory be to Gods.i am so happy that am cured,if u need any assistance do contact this powerful Dr Kpelede {kpeledesolutiontemple@gmail.com}
the most powerful Dr Kpelede have ever experienced in life. I Am Posting this to the Forum in case there is anyone who has similar problem and still looking for a way out
(1) If you want your ex back.
(2) if you always have bad dreams.
(3) You want to be promoted in your office.
(4) You want women/men to run after you.
(5) If you want a child.
(6) You want to be rich.
(7) You want to tie your husband/wife to be-yours forever.
(8) If you need financial assistance.
(9) How you been scammed and you want to recover you lost money.
(10)if you want to stop your divorce.
(11)if you want to divorce your husband.
(12)if you want your wishes to be granted.
(13) get cannabis oil to cure cancer and HIV/AID
(14)if you have any sickness like ( Hepatitis B ),(CANCER),(herpes)
once again the EMAIL ADDRESS: kpeledesolutiontemple@gmail.com OR call him on +2347038111854 contact him immediately.
I really happy that i and my boyfriend are cured of (HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS) with the herbal medicine of dr olikipa, i have been suffering from this disease for the past 3 years without solution until i came across the email of this doctors who have cure so many people with his herbal medicine, i also choose to give him a chance to help me and my boyfriend, he told me what to do and i kindly did it, and he gave us his herbal medicine and direct me on how to use it, i also follows his instruction for use and he ask us to go for a check up after 3 weeks and which i did, to my greatest surprise our result came out as negative, we are really happy that there is someone like this DR who is ready to help anytime anyday. to all the readers and viewers that is doubting this testimony stop doubting it and contact this Doctor and see if he will not actually help you. i am not a stupid woman that i will come out to the public and start saying what someone have not done for me. he is really a great man contact him now. with this email: drolikipaspellhome@gmail.com
My Name is Elizabeth Candra, am from United State, I want to let the world know about DR SUKU I never thought that I will live on earth before the year runs out. I have been suffering from HERPES VIRUS GENIAL,Living with HERPES VIRUS patient just like living in hell,and never knew i could get out of this hell until i came across testimonies of people whom surfing FOR HERPES VIRUS saying thing on the internet about how this great DR SUKU African traditional doctor cured their HERPES VIRUS GENIAL.Some other people said he also CURE HIV while others who has been healed from(Cancer lung) At first i thought those testimonies where one of those bunch of trash posted by scams on the internet. But because i was desperate and wanted to try anything and everything just to get well,This disease has been trying to circulate all over my body and i have been taking treatment from my doctor but not well,so i wrote to DR SUKU telling him about my HERPES VIRUS GENIAL he told me not to worry that he will help me to be cured, hmm i never believed it, well after all the procedures and herbal cure given to me by this Dr SUKU few weeks later i started experiencing changes all over me, and suddenly after some time i was finally healed, friends i will advise if you have any sickness at all you can email:greatsukusolutiontemple@hotmail.com and you are that you have herpes patient please friends i will advice you to contact him now so that you can be cure on time his website: http://greatsukusolutiontemplehotmailcom.webs.com/ or call his Mobil number or you can add him true is what App:+234874839242
my name is Mrs Karl, for some time now I have been having Some problem with my virginal. Any time I want to have sex it always so painful as a result of that it became so difficult for me to met with my husband and often I feel the virginal is pushing out .i did a series of test after been treated in one hospital I we be redirected to another it became a major problem to me as it was affecting every thing about me especially my marriage, i decided to open up to people to find out if there could be any cure when my brother heard about it he told me about a doctor and how he cure his friend of weak erection and said maybe he could help. We contacted him and told him the problem and he told us how to get his medicine after talking it i went for a test and every thing was cleared off. It is a miracle I cannot believe am so happy thank you DR COMFOT for restoring my home and my life.you can reach him at drcomfotherbalhealinghome@gmail.com or call +2349050156881 he is waiting to help you he is a God sent
the name of HERPES cure and when you contact them, they will be asking for your name, pictures, country, phone number, occupation and when you have given them all the information, they will be asking for money. I was once suffering from GENETIC HERPES and i spent a lot of money going from one herbal doctor to another but they all scam and take my money away until i came in contact with this powerful one called Dr. ocondon who cured me from Herpes with his herbal medication , after doctor ocondon has finished preparing the herbal medicine, he asked me to send him my residential address, so that he will send the herbal medicine to via D.H.L so i did. 2days later, i received the herbal medicine and i had to follow the instructions he gave to me on how i will apply it. 2weeks later i went to hospital for test and according to the test done by the Medical doctor Frank it stated that i was cured.
So viewers be wise and beware of fake spell casters and fake herba doctors, they are all over the internet trying to steal from poor people. I will drop you the email of this powerful herbal doctor just in case you wish to contact him for help. doctorocondonspelltemple@gmail.com or +2348056414101,+2348167490361.
Hello every body on this site, I want to give a testimony about my HIV virus that was cured by a great spell caster. Since last 4 months I have being an HIV patient. I never think I we live long again and am so grateful about this great man called Great Priest Dr.otonu who cured my HIV AIDS last 4 weeks. I was in a great pain so I told one of my best friend; she told me that there is a great spell caster that can cure my HIV. I asked her if she had his email address, she gave me his email and I emailed him. He talked to me and he perform the necessary rituals and he told me that after two weeks I should go for a test and Which I did, when the doctor told me that am now an HIV negative, I couldn’t believe myself, I went to see another doctor the result was still the same, I was human on planet earth again, so I emailed him and thanked him. Please if you are having a similar problem please visit him/contact him on email(otonuspelltemple@gmail.com) or (otonuspelltemple@yahoo.com) or call him on,( +2348169616855)
My name is Sophia Precious, i am from New York City. I was suffering from HIV for over 4 years, i was hopeless until one of my friend directed me to a man called Dr Enoma, she said he cures the HIV and also said he has helped her friend with Herpes, Cancer etc, i never believed her but after a lot of talk, i decided to give him a try, just few days ago i contacted him and he told me what to do which i did and he prepared a herbal medicine and sent to me with prescriptions on how i will take it for a period of days. After i finished taking the medicine he told me to go for a test which i also did and when the result came out i was surprised to see that i am negative. I am proud to tell you the i am the most happiest person on earth. Big thanks to Dr Enoma grate Herbalist…… If you are have any problem and you need help, You can contact him with his email dr.enomaspellhome@gmail.com or Phone Number: +2348079055268…. i pray you find solution in him just i did………
Greetings to the general public, i want to inform the public how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called Osas. i visited different hospital but they gave me list of drugs like Famvir, Zovirax, and Valtrex which is very expensive to treat the symptoms and never cured me. I was browsing through the Internet searching for remedy on HERPES and i saw comment of people talking about how Doctor Osas cured them. I Was scared because i never believed in the Internet but i was convince to give him a try because i was having no hope of been cured of HERPES so i decided to contact him on his email that was listed on the comment (doctorosasherbalhome@gmail.com ) i searched his email on net and i saw a lot of people testifying about his goodness. when i contacted him he gave me hope and send a Herbal medicine to me that i took and it seriously worked for me, am a free person now without problem, my HERPES result came out negative. I pray for you Dr Osas God will give you everlasting life, you shall not die before your time for being a sincere and great man. Am so happy, you can also contact him if you have any problem Email: doctorosasherbalhome@gmail.com
My name is Sophia Precious, i am from New York City. I was suffering from HIV for over 4 years, i was hopeless until one of my friend directed me to a man called Dr Enoma, she said he cures the HIV and also said he has helped her friend with Herpes, Cancer etc, i never believed her but after a lot of talk, i decided to give him a try, just few days ago i contacted him and he told me what to do which i did and he prepared a herbal medicine and sent to me with prescriptions on how i will take it for a period of days. After i finished taking the medicine he told me to go for a test which i also did and when the result came out i was surprised to see that i am negative. I am proud to tell you the i am the most happiest person on earth. Big thanks to Dr Enoma grate Herbalist…… If you are have any problem and you need help, You can contact him with his email dr.enomaspellhome@gmail.com or Phone Number: +2348079055268…. i pray you find solution in him just i did.
I can’t stop thanking Prophet suleman for this Great thing that he has just done in my life, I am so so greatful to him, i was suffering from HIV seizures and kidney failure when i contacted Prophet suleman after reading the wonderful testimony that people has been sharing about him, when i contacted him, he assure me that he will cure me with his herbal medicine and now he really did so, and i am now completely cured from my HIV seizures and kidney failure. What will i say rather than thanking him for rescue my life, Anybody Reading this wonderful testimony, should please contact Prophet suleman if you have any problem, here is his email: prophetsuleman@hotmail.com
Hello friends! My Name is Alex Victoria from USA i have had a lot about Dr MADURAI TEMPLE on the internet about his good work, for bringing back lost relationship but i never believe because so many spell caster scam me because of my husband who left me and two kids over a year. so a good friend of mine introduce me to Dr MADURAI just because my condition was so bad and the responsibility in my matrimonial home was more than me. my husband left me to another woman just because i couldn’t have a male child for him. so i email Dr MADURAI and told him everything, he told me not to worry that my husband will come back and i will have a male child for him. he only told me to believe on him that after casting the spell my husband will come back immediately and beg for forgiveness. he real did it for me and my husband come back to me in the next 24hours. i was very happy and thanks Dr MADURAI . so i was in this situation ( March 19 2014) i told Dr MADURAI that i will start shearing his testimony to every one in the world if he make me to have a male child for my husband. and he also did it as am shearing this testimony to every one out dear, that am with my new bouncy baby boy. now i believe that i am the happiest woman on earth because Dr MADURAI restore my life in my matrimonial home you can thank him for me or email him for urgent help in any bad situation i promise you he will also help you; his email address is (maduraitemple@yahoo.com)
hello friends am Shanny
Here I leave a video to combat and eliminate herpes: > http://tinyurl.com/cureherpes7
look at him is very interesting. talk about how to combat outbreak of herpes and eliminate the disease in the bud.
If you got HIV/AIDS, our spell and black magic temple now has a cure to HIV/AIDS. With our healing spell, Caster Kido will heal your disease within 3days
NOTE:
1. No real spell caster does any casting without the tears or hairs, blood of the person involved.
2. This spell casting is done at night in the temple.
3. Ensure you are purified the period this casting is done.
4. Buy all necessary materials such as burning balm, blue water, incense cards, etc.
For more information:
call +2348081858296
+447937434018
email: drkidospelltemple@naij.com
My Name is Dickson Stella from ZAMBIA, i am here to give my testimony about a doctor who help me in my life. I was infected with HIV virus in the 2012,i went to many hospitals,churches for cure but there was no solution out, so I was thinking how can I get a solution out so that i cannot loose my life, I lost everything I have my husband run away from me and also took my children along because of my sickness. One day I was in the river side thinking the next step to take if it is to jump into the river so that I can loose my life totally or just think where I can go to get solution. so a lady walk to me telling me why am I so sad and i open up all to him telling her my stories, she told me that she can help me out that’s the reason she normally come here to help people so that thy can be cured because she was into this problem before, she introduce me to a doctor who cast spells on people and gave me he number and email so i called him and also email him. He told me all the things I need to provide and also give me instructions to take, which I followed properly. Before I knew what is happening he called me and told me that i should go for medical check up, called Dr Cuba for your solutions now at
drcubatemple@gmail.com add him on watsapp +2347038965900
I doubted that there’s no a man who can cure the HIV disease. Not until I met a great spell caster (DR. MARKO), I promise that I will give the spell caster far too much credit. For everyone who is corrupted with the disease theirs a person superior and pure of heart, Come out of the slave days brothers and sisters, realize that there is an intelligent great spell caster, I was diagnosed with this disease until I met this great spell caster online, I saw a testimony on how he helped people in curing their HIV disease, so I asked myself how could someone heal a HIV disease, then I asked my self to give it a try, first he asked me to buy some items, I thought it was fraud, I sent him the money, he bought the items and cast the spell within 45 minutes. Simple logic, he asked me to go the hospital for medical checkup which I did. Lo and behold I was free from the disease. I swear that I will make testimonies on how he healed me, am telling this to the whole world. If you passing through the pain better go get your healings now, you can contact him on { templeofsuccessandlove@gmail.com}
Thank you doctor you can call him on +2348075705225
Hey friends, I am John Dave Aubrey i want to use this medium to share with you all on this forum on how Dr Molemen was able to save me from the Deadly HIV Disease, I was infected with this Virus some years Back now, i have tried different means to get rid of this Virus but no one work out for me, to me i always had the faith that i was going to be healed one day, Some months Back now while i was surfing the Internet then i came across different testimonials on How Dr Molemen has helped someone cured his Motor Neurone Disease, and others also gave some amazing quotes on how they have been healed with the help of Dr Molemen Herbal Medicine.
I contacted Dr Molemen on {drmolemenspiritualtemple@gmail.com} and i told him about my problem he told me not to worry that he was going to prepare some herbal herbs for me, after few days of communicating with Dr Molemen he told me what he needed to prepare the Herbal Medicine and that he was going to send the Medicine to my Home address, so i gave him my address and after some days i received the Herbal Medicine which he sent to me, i used it as i was directed and he told me to go for check up after some days, when i got to the Hospital they took my Blood for for test and my Doctor told me to come back for result on Friday, so on that very Friday i went to the Hospital and to my great surprise my Doctor told me that i was Hiv Negative and that the Virus was no longer in my body, i still did not believe until i went to several hospital for check up, the result they all gave me was as the same to my Doctor Result, Friends Today I” Aubrey is no longer HIV Positive,if you need his help kindly contact him on { drmolemenspiritualtemple@gmail.com or call his cell number at +2347036013351} I am happy for the change of my Health and i will be forever grateful to Dr Molemen.
I have been suffering from (HERPES) disease for the last four years and had constant pain, especially in my knees. During the first year,I had faith in God that i would be healed someday.This disease started circulate all over my body and i have been taking treatment from my doctor, few weeks ago i came on search on the internet if i could get any information concerning the prevention of this disease, on my search i saw a testimony of someone who has been healed from (Hepatitis B and Cancer) by this Man Dr ERO and she also gave the email address of this man and advise we should contact him for any sickness that he would be of help, so i wrote to Dr ERO telling him about my (HERPES Virus) he told me not to worry that i was going to be cured!! hmm i never believed it,, well after all the procedures and remedy given to me by this man few weeks later i started experiencing changes all over me as the Dr assured me that i have cured,after some time i went to my doctor to confirmed if i have be finally healed behold it was TRUE, So friends my advise is if you have such sickness or any other at all you can email Dr ERO on : (eromosaleespiritualtemple@gmail.com) or thought his website http://eromosalspiritualtemple.webs.com or call him with +2348161850195.. THESE ARE THE THINGS DR ERO CAN ALSO CURE.. GONORRHEA, HIV/AIDS , LOW SPERM COUNT, MENOPAUSE DISEASE, PREGNANCY PROBLEM, SHORT SIGHTEDNESS PROBLEM, Stroke, Bring back ex lover or wife/husband….sir i am indeed grateful for the help i will forever recommend you to my friends!!!
All thanks to Dr sakura for curing my HIV positive to Negative, i do not have much to say but with all my life i will for ever be grateful to him and God Almighty for using Dr sakura to reach me when i thought it is all over, today am happy with my two kids and my husband after the medical doctor have confirmed my HIV status Negative,i have never in my life believed that HIV could be cure by any herbal medicine. so i want to use this means to reach other persons who have this disease by testifying the wonderful herbs and power of Dr sakura that all is not lost yet, try and contact him by any means with his emai; drsakurathespellcaster@gmail.com
All thanks to Dr sakura Clinic home, I am here to share a good testimony of my self on how i came in contact with a real herbalist who helped me. i appreciate everyone for taken their precious time to read my testimony, 6 months ago i was diagnosed of HIV, this means that 6 months ago i was HIV positive when i told one of my good friend about this, she sympathized with me and then she said that she was going to help me out, she told me that we should do some research on the internet, we came across Dr sakura and my friend said that she has come across a lot about him and said that he is a real herbalist remedy to all illness, i was really surprised on this and confused as well, I was so speechless and quickly i contact him to help me and he prepared some herbs for me and send it across to me and he told me the way i was going to be taken the medicine which i did, and in the next 2 weeks i went to the hospital and they said that i am now hiv negative, i am very happy about this, when i contacted Dr sakura again to tell him the good result , i asked him how he was able to help me, and he said that he was gifted with it that he can cure illness like. call Dr sakura: +2347052652162 or email him via drsakurathespellcaster@gmail.com
i am so happy to be here to share my great testimony to the world about how
i was flee from the bondage of HIV disease, i was diagnosed in the year
2010 since them i was feel uncomfortable because there was no way out for
me to be cured, i have pass many ways many hospitals and many churches in
this earth, but there was no one ton help me out until one day a friend of
my told me that she saw many testimonies on internet when she was browsing,
she told me how many peoples were giving testimonies about DOCTOR.OKAFOR
that he has helped a lot of people in this earth, so i quickly told her
that she should give me the site which she did and when i searched it on
net i saw many testimonies about him myself so i contacted him, he give me
some guild lines and also sent me some medications which i will be taking
he told me that if i take the medications for two days i will get my cure,
so after the two days i went to the hospital to test myself unbelievable
the test was negative, i quickly called him and thanked him and also that’s
why am here to also say more good news about him. so you also can contact
him at DOCTOROKAFORSPELLTEMPLE@GMAIL.COM THANKS.
My name is louis Ella, I am here to give my
testimony about a doctor who helped me in my
life. I was infected with HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS
in 2010, i went to many hospitals for cure but
there was no solution, so I was thinking how can I
get a solution out so that my body can be okay.
One day I was in the river side thinking where I
can go to get solution. so a lady walked to me
telling me why am I so sad and i open up all to
her telling her my problem, she told me that she
can help me out, she introduce me to a doctor
who uses herbal medication to cure HERPES
SIMPLEX VIRUS and gave me his email, so i mail
him. He told me all the things I need to do and
also give me instructions to take, which I followed
properly. Before I knew what is happening after
two weeks the HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS that was
in my body got cured . so if you are also heart
broken and also need a help, you can also email
him at orbokosie@gmail.com. OR call him +2347069678604:!
My name is louis Ella, I am here to give my
testimony about a doctor who helped me in my
life. I was infected with HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS
in 2010, i went to many hospitals for cure but
there was no solution, so I was thinking how can I
get a solution out so that my body can be okay.
One day I was in the river side thinking where I
can go to get solution. so a lady walked to me
telling me why am I so sad and i open up all to
her telling her my problem, she told me that she
can help me out, she introduce me to a doctor
who uses herbal medication to cure HERPES
SIMPLEX VIRUS and gave me his email, so i mail
him. He told me all the things I need to do and
also give me instructions to take, which I followed
properly. Before I knew what is happening after
two weeks the HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS that was
in my body got cured . so if you are also heart
broken and also need a help, you can also email
him at orbokosie@gmail.com. OR call him +2347069678604..!
My name is louis Ella, I am here to give my
testimony about a doctor who helped me in my
life. I was infected with HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS
in 2010, i went to many hospitals for cure but
there was no solution, so I was thinking how can I
get a solution out so that my body can be okay.
One day I was in the river side thinking where I
can go to get solution. so a lady walked to me
telling me why am I so sad and i open up all to
her telling her my problem, she told me that she
can help me out, she introduce me to a doctor
who uses herbal medication to cure HERPES
SIMPLEX VIRUS and gave me his email, so i mail
him. He told me all the things I need to do and
also give me instructions to take, which I followed
properly. Before I knew what is happening after
two weeks the HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS that was
in my body got cured . so if you are also heart
broken and also need a help, you can also email
him at orbokosie@gmail.com. OR call him +2347069678604;
My name is louis Ella, I am here to give my
testimony about a doctor who helped me in my
life. I was infected with HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS
in 2010, i went to many hospitals for cure but
there was no solution, so I was thinking how can I
get a solution out so that my body can be okay.
One day I was in the river side thinking where I
can go to get solution. so a lady walked to me
telling me why am I so sad and i open up all to
her telling her my problem, she told me that she
can help me out, she introduce me to a doctor
who uses herbal medication to cure HERPES
SIMPLEX VIRUS and gave me his email, so i mail
him. He told me all the things I need to do and
also give me instructions to take, which I followed
properly. Before I knew what is happening after
two weeks the HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS that was
in my body got cured . so if you are also heart
broken and also need a help, you can also email
him at orbokosie@gmail.com. OR call him +2347069678604:
I am from Canada, I want to testify of how i got cured from HIV AIDS, I got infected with HIV AIDS disease in 2011 and I have visited several herbalists, spiritualists and pastors for cure but all to no avail, my world was gradually coming to an end until i saw a post in a health forum about a herbal spell caster from Africa who casts herbal spells to cure all kind of deadly diseases including HIV AIDS, ALS, MND, Epilepsy, Leukemia, Asthma, Cancer, Ghonorhea etc, at first i doubted if it was real but decided to give it a try, when i contact this herbal spell caster via his email, he prepared a herbal spell portion and sent it to me via courier service, when i received this herbal spell portion, he gave me step by step instructions on how to apply it, when i applied it as instructed, i was cured of this deadly disease within 7days, I am now HIV Negative (-) all thanks to Dr Aziza. Contact this great herbal spell caster via his email sazehealingtemple@gmail.com Goodluck
this is real take it serious, who will believe that a herb can cure ten years HIV in my body, i navel believe that this will work i have spend a lot when getting drugs from the hospital to keep me healthy, what i was waiting for is death because i was broke, one day i hard about this great man who is well know of HIV and cancer cure, i decided to email him, unknowingly to me that this will be the end of the HIV aids in my body, he prepare the herb for me, and give me instruction on how to take it, at the end of the two week, he told me to go to the hospital for a check up, and i went, surprisingly after the test the doctor confirm me negative, i thought it was a joke, i went to other hospital was also negative, then i took my friend who was also HIV positive to the Dr, after the treatment she was also confirm negative . He also have the herb to cure cancer please i want every one with this virus to be free, that is why am dropping his email address, solutioncenterhome@gmail.com do email him he is a great man. the government is also interested in this DR, thank you for saving my life, and I promise I will always testify for your good work.
My child you will be cure and free from this virus disease with the help of nature herbs and Roots because i have help so many people in this smiler situation. Am a herbalist Dr with 32 years herbal experience am specialize in Hiv/Aids cure. i will advise if you are passing through this similar situation am willing to help you to make sure that you live a Hiv/Aids free life. Kindly get back to me if you rely need my help and assistance.
Contact address Via; olubahivherbalcure@gmail.com
Mobile contact +2348050354815
Warmest regards.
Dr Olubaoluba Herbal Healing Center.
I am Anneken Bathild From United State of America. Am writing this article to thank Doctor Ebakor the powerful spell caster that just helped me recently to bring back my HUSBAND that left me for another woman for no reason. After seeing a post on the internet by Angela Schmickl saying how she was helped by Doctor Ebakor, i also decided to contact him for help and am also happy that he helped me also and today i can proudly say that my HUSBAND is now with me again and he is now in love with me like never before. Viewers reading this who wants help and want to contact Doctor Ebakor should contact him via his email address: [Doctorebakorspelltemple@hotmail.com]or you call him: +2348135254384.. Website:{ http://doctorebakorspelltemple.webs.com}….
You can also call me with my number if you want to know more [912-387-2094]
[b]DR Uroko is the only Dr who could ever get my HIV-AIDS cured with his healing spell, i have tried almost everything but i could’nt find any solution on my disease, despite all these happening to me, i always spend alot to buy a HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one day i was just browsing on the internet when i come accross a great post of !Michelle! who truly said that she was been diagnose with HIV and was healed that very week through the help of these great powerful healing spell doctor, sometime i really wonder why people called him Papa Uroko, i never knew it was alll because of the great and perfect work that he has been doing that is causing all this. so i quickly contacted him, and he ask me some few questions and he said a thing i will never forget that anyone who contacted him is ! always getting his or her healing in just 6 hours after doing all he ask me, so i was amazed all the time i heard that from him, so i did all things only to see that at the very day which he said i will be healed, all the strenght that has left me before rush back and i becomes very strong and healthy, this disease almost kills my life all because of me, so i went to hospital to give the final test to the disease and the doctor said i am HIV negative, i am very amazed and happy about the healing Dr Uroko gave to me from the ancient part of africa, you can email him now for your own healing too at:atitilovespell@gmail.com thank you sir for healing me from HIV, i am Doris Carter. or call him now on +2349051208634
I Never believed i was ever going to be HIV Negative again,Dr Uroko has given me reasons to be happy, i was HIV positive for 2years and all the means i tried for treatment was not helpful to me, but when i came on the Internet i saw great testimony about Dr on how he was able to cure someone from HIV, this person said great things about this man, and advice we contact him for any Disease problem that Dr Uroko can be of help, well i decided to give him a try, he requested for my information which i sent to him, and he told me he was going to prepare for me a healing portion, which he wanted me to take for days, and after which i should go back to the hospital for check up, well after taking all the treatment sent to me by Dr Uroko, i went back to the Hospital for check up, and now i have been confirmed HIV Negative, friends you can reach Dr Uroko on any treatment for any Disease he is the one only i can show you all up to, reach him on (atitilovespell@gmail.com.com).
Dr elaba God will continue to bless you more abundantly, for the good works you are doing in peoples life, I will keep on writing good and posting testimonies about you on the Internet, I’m Susan Moore from San Juan, Puerto Rico. I was tested HIV positive, I saw a blog on how Dr elaba cured people, i did not believe but i just decided to give him a try, I contacted him and also got my healing, i am so happy. If you have any problem or you are also infected with any disease, contact him now with his Email: elabasolveproblem@gmail.com or call him on +2348138155913
My name is Amanda from Australia, to caught it all shot i was having a family problems my husband left me because i was not able to give him a child, i have know other solution than to start sicking for help praying and fasting for God to help me bring back my husband and to have a child of my own, so one day i saw dr,ibie name on the internet with his email address (ancientspiritspell@gmail.com) when i saw this email address i never loose any hope again, i contacted him for help, to end the story he help me bring back my husband to me under 3 days and to my greatest surprise he prophesied and said i we have my own child and celebrate with others as a mother, am three months pregnant now and my husband is now with me without any problem, please viewers help me to thank dr,ibie for making my home a happy home. Please contact dr,ibie at (ancientspiritspell@gmail.com) he is a good man and a prophet, he can help you in any kind of problems please don’t pass this email address if you really want your problems to be solved thanks..
My name is WELBECK MELISSA, I don’t no how to tell the world the greatest thing that happen in my life.I was so sick that I lose all the money I have in so many hospital still yet there was no solutions on till I go for blood test for different hospital almost Eight doctors told me I am H.I.V positive. And after then all hope I have was lost, I was waiting for death to come. One night I woke up in middle of the night started crying so my mind told me to check in Google so I see many testimony about. DR OBAZE I was doubting if the man is real, he is a great man but just because of the testimony of his good news.I said let me try and email him he reply me back I told him my problems he said that he will reply me back ten minute time after he consult the oracle. So he reply me after ten minute and told me the doctors were says the truth of my blood test. He said it was spiritual H.I.V. I was having that he can be able to help me. So I respond to all the things he ask me to do. then he ask me if i need spell casting or herbal cure then i choose herbal.after all the preparation then he send the herbal cure and i do according to what he said and i believe he can cure my illness. after using the herbs, i call him that i am through with the herbs and he tell me to go for checkup in three different hospital the doctors were wonder and told me I am now H.I.V. Negative..he is specialize on HIV,cancer,love spell,work promotion,magic miracle and metal problem. I am very very happy to thank DR OBAZE for doing great thing in my life thank ones again I will never forget you. am grateful.if you are also passing through the same pain that i was please contact the great man via this
Email=obazespiritualspelltemple@hotmail.com
Web site=http://obazespiritualspelltemple.webs.com
Phone number=+2348157905793
REGARDS.
WELBECK MELISSA..
Are you a pastor,politician, business man or woman, musician or an artist, do you want to be famous, rich and powerful, is better you become a member of the Illuminati and make our dream come through, this is the chance for you now to become a member of the temple and get what you seek from us, if you are ready to become a member And realize your dream then email us illuminatitemple239@yahoo.com or WhatsApp +2348155426186
My name is WELBECK MELISSA, I don’t no how to tell the world the greatest thing that happen in my life.I was so sick that I lose all the money I have in so many hospital still yet there was no solutions on till I go for blood test for different hospital almost Eight doctors told me I am H.I.V positive. And after then all hope I have was lost, I was waiting for death to come. One night I woke up in middle of the night started crying so my mind told me to check in Google so I see many testimony about. DR OBAZE I was doubting if the man is real, he is a great man but just because of the testimony of his good news.I said let me try and email him he reply me back I told him my problems he said that he will reply me back ten minute time after he consult the oracle. So he reply me after ten minute and told me the doctors were says the truth of my blood test. He said it was spiritual H.I.V. I was having that he can be able to help me. So I respond to all the things he ask me to do. then he ask me if i need spell casting or herbal cure then i choose herbal.after all the preparation then he send the herbal cure and i do according to what he said and i believe he can cure my illness. after using the herbs, i call him that i am through with the herbs and he tell me to go for checkup in three different hospital the doctors were wonder and told me I am now H.I.V. Negative..he is specialize on HIV,cancer,love spell,work promotion,magic miracle and metal problem. I am very very happy to thank DR OBAZE for doing great thing in my life thank ones again I will never forget you. am grateful.if you are also passing through the same pain that i was please contact the great man via this
Email=obazespiritualspelltemple@hotmail.com
Web site=http://obazespiritualspelltemple.webs.com
Phone number=+2348157905793
REGARDS.
WELBECK MELISSA.
My name is Carol Anderson, I am here to give my testimony about a doctor who helped me in my life. I was infected with HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS in 2010, i went to many hospitals for cure but there was no solution, so I was thinking how can I get a solution out so that my body can be okay. One day I was in the river side thinking where I can go to get solution. so a lady walked to me telling me why am I so sad and i open up all to her telling her my problem, she told me that she can help me out, she introduce me to a doctor who uses herbal medication to cure HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS and gave me his email, so i mail him. He told me all the things I need to do and also give me instructions to take, which I followed properly. Before I knew what is happening after two weeks the HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS that was in my body got vanished . so if you are also heart broken and also need a help, you can also email him at: odemisolutioncenter@gmail.com Or contact his number:+2348110035171……….
i want to thank Dr Odemi for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect from me, but to God be the glory that i am heal with the herbal medicine that DR Makuta gave to me when i contacted him. i want to use this medium to tell everyone that the solution to our sickness has come, so i will like you to contact this great healer on his email address: odemisolutioncenter@gmail.com with him all your pains will be gone, i am really happy today that i and my daughter are cured of HIV, we are now negative after the use of his medicine,my doctor confirm it. once more i say a big thank to you Dr Makuta for healing hands upon my life and my daughter, i say may God continue to bless you abundantly and give you more power to keep helping those that want your help in their lives. email him now he is waiting to receive you. :odemisolutioncenter@gmail.com Or contact his number:+2348110035171
My name is WELBECK MELISSA, I don’t no how to tell the world the greatest thing that happen in my life.I was so sick that I lose all the money I have in so many hospital still yet there was no solutions on till I go for blood test for different hospital almost Eight doctors told me I am H.I.V positive. And after then all hope I have was lost, I was waiting for death to come. One night I woke up in middle of the night started crying so my mind told me to check in Google so I see many testimony about. DR OBAZE I was doubting if the man is real, he is a great man but just because of the testimony of his good news.I said let me try and email him he reply me back I told him my problems he said that he will reply me back ten minute time after he consult the oracle. So he reply me after ten minute and told me the doctors were says the truth of my blood test. He said it was spiritual H.I.V. I was having that he can be able to help me. So I respond to all the things he ask me to do. then he ask me if i need spell casting or herbal cure then i choose herbal.after all the preparation then he send the herbal cure and i do according to what he said and i believe he can cure my illness. after using the herbs, i call him that i am through with the herbs and he tell me to go for checkup in three different hospital the doctors were wonder and told me I am now H.I.V. Negative..he is specialize on HIV,cancer,love spell,work promotion,magic miracle and metal problem. I am very very happy to thank DR OBAZE for doing great thing in my life thank ones again I will never forget you. am grateful.if you are also passing through the same pain that i was please contact the great man via this
Email=obazespiritualspelltemple@hotmail.com
Web site=http://obazespiritualspelltemple.webs.com
Phone number=+2348157905793
REGARDS.
WELBECK MELISSA.
MY NAME IS MARY CURLY FROM HOUSTON,TEXAS.I NEVER BELIEVED IN LOVE SPELLS OR MAGIC UNTIL I MET THIS SPELL CASTER ONCE WHEN I WENT TO AFRICA IN JANUARY LAST YEAR ON A BUSINESS SUMMIT. HE IS REALLY POWERFUL AND COULD HELP CAST SPELLS TO BRING BACK ONE’S GONE,LOST,MISBEHAVING LOVER AND MAGIC MONEY SPELL OR SPELL FOR A GOOD JOB.I’M NOW HAPPY & A LIVING TESTIMONY COS THE MAN I HAD WANTED TO MARRY LEFT ME 2 WEEKS BEFORE OUR WEDDING AND MY LIFE WAS UPSIDE DOWN COS OUR RELATIONSHIP HAS BEEN ON FOR 2YEARS… I REALLY LOVED HIM, BUT HIS MOTHER WAS AGAINST US AND HE HAD NO GOOD PAYING JOB. SO WHEN I MET THIS SPELL CASTER, I TOLD HIM WHAT HAPPENED AND EXPLAINED THE SITUATION OF THINGS TO HIM..AT FIRST I WAS UNDECIDED,SKEPTICAL AND DOUBTFUL, BUT I JUST GAVE IT A TRY. AND IN 7 DAYS WHEN I RETURNED TO TEXAS, MY BOYFRIEND(NOW HUSBAND) CALLED ME BY HIMSELF AND CAME TO ME APOLOGIZING THAT EVERYTHING HAD BEEN SETTLED WITH HIS MOM AND FAMILY AND HE GOT A NEW JOB INTERVIEW SO WE SHOULD GET MARRIED..I DIDN’T BELIEVE IT COS THE SPELL CASTER ONLY ASKED FOR MY NAME AND MY BOYFRIENDS NAME AND ALL I WANTED HIM TO DO… WELL WE ARE HAPPILY MARRIED NOW AND WE ARE EXPECTING OUR LITTLE KID,AND MY HUSBAND ALSO GOT THE NEW JOB AND OUR LIVES BECAME MUCH BETTER. IN CASE ANYONE NEEDS THE SPELL CASTER FOR SOME HELP, HIS NAME IS DR OMOSUN AND HIS EMAIL ADDRESS IS EKEGIOKHOSHRINETEMPLE.OUTLOOK.COM ……HOPE HE HELPS YOU OUT.
Hi Everyone, i am just so happy to share my Experience on how Dr Ifa
cured my HIV infection just with his herbal cure!I was HIV positive and
i thought all hope was lost, one day i was on an internet research on
more about HIV cure, and i saw someone testifying about how Dr Ifa cure
him and his wife. So i contacted Dr Ifa and he was really caring and
loving. he prepared a herbal medicine which solve my problem and cured
my HIV, I will advice you to apply for the herbal cure if you have the
same problem i had, I really am so happy that am cured from HIV, and i
wish to express my heart felt joy to you all! if you need the service of
the great Dr Ifa you can email him on his email ifatomilola@gmail.com or
call him +2348136700173 or +2348054570311
GOD USE DR OMOLE TO CURE MY HIV VIRUS
i am from USA, i am here to give my testimony how i was cured from HIV, i
contacted my HIV via blade. a friend of my use blade to peel of her
finger nails and drop it where she use it, so after she has left i did know
what came unto me i looked at my nails, my nails were very long and i took
the blade which she just used on her own nails to cut of my finger nails,
as i was maintaining my names, i mistakenly injured myself. i did even
bothered about it, so when i got to the hospital the next week when i was
ill the doctor told me that i am HIV positive, i wondered where did i got
it from so i remembered how i use my friend blade to cut off my hand so i
feel so sad in my heart to the extent that i don’t even know what to do, so
one day i was passing through the internet i met a testimony of a lady that all
talk about how she was cured by a doctor called DR omole so i quickly
emailed the doctor email, and he also replied to me an told me the
requirements which i will provide and I do according to his command,
he prepare a herbal medicine for me which i took. he
called me the next week that i should go for a test which i did to my own
surprise i found that i was HIV negative. Thanks to him once more the great
doctor that cured me DR omole so you can also emailed him at
doctoromoleherbalhome@gmail.com
I want to give a testimony about my HIV virus that was cured by a great spell caster. I have tried almost everything but i couldn’t find any solution to my disease, despite all these happening to me, i always spend alot to buy a HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one day i was just browsing on the internet when i come across a great post who truly said that she was been diagnose with HIV and was healed that very week through the help of these great powerful healing spell Prophet james his email is: prophetjamesspelltemple@hotmail.com, sometime i really wonder why people cal him good names i never knew it was all because of the great and perfect work that he has
don.
I want to introduce this doctor who cured me and save me out of the sickness of HIV, With miraculous spiritual powers , herbal healing powers and herbal medicines from natural herbal plants. Dr Eziza is a leading herbalist healer on the entire African continent. I use pure natural herbal remedies and his ancestral powers to heal and solve all sicknesses, infections as well as solving all problems in nature of mankind, I am bless with a very powerful gift to cure people, I use traditional medicine and natural product to cure Hiv and Aids, cancer, traditional herbal medicines are often used as primary treatment for HIV/AIDS and for HIV-related problems including dermatological disorders, nausea, depression, insomnia, and weakness. Herbal Medicines are often used as primary treatment for HIV/AIDS and for HIV-related problems. For more information contact him on +2347054206121 or email: ezizaspiritualshrine@yahoo.com
i want to thank Dr Odumodu for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect from me, but to God be the glory that i am heal with the herbal medicine that Dr Odumodu gave to me when i contacted him. i want to use this medium to tell everyone that the solution to our sickness has come, so i will like you to contact this great healer on his email address:( drodumoduspiritualpower@gmail.com ) with him all your pains will be gone, i am really happy today that i and my daughter are cured of HIV, we are now negative after the use of his medicine,my doctor confirm it.
once more i say a big thank to you Dr Odumodu for healing hands upon my life and my daughter, i say may God continue to bless you abundantly and give you more power to keep helping those that want your help in their lives. email him now he is waiting to receive you.
i want to thank dr Dubala for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from hiv when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect from me, but to God be the glory that i am heal with the herbal medicine that DR Dubala gave to me when i contacted him. i want to use this medium to tell everyone that the solution to our sickness has come, so i will like you to contact this great healer on his email address: dubalaherbaltemple@gmail.com or call 2348148824524 with him all your pains will be gone, i am really happy today that i and my daughter are cured of HIV, we are now negative after the use of his medicine,my doctor confirm it.
once more i say a big thank to you Dr Dubala for healing hands upon my life and my daughter, i say may God continue to bless you abundantly and give you more power to keep helping those that want your help in their lives. email him now he is waiting to receive you
Helped me with his Cure and he asked me to go for medical Check up after
Six days, I really Did as he said, and to my Greatest Joy, I was Cured and
Healed and up till this moment, I am no longer suffering from this Disease.
DR Dubala made me believe that There is Cure for HIV AIDS. He is also
specialize in curing of So many Diseases Like: Cancer Diabetes Type 1 and 2
Herpes Kidney Stone Alzheimer’s Hepatitis and Lot’s More Contact DR Dubala
now if you are Suffering From any Type of Infection and He will help you
as well, Here is His Email dubalaherbaltemple@gmail.com or call
+2348148824524 thanks.
GET YOUR PROBLEM SOLVE TODAY BY MY PROFESSION IN
ANY SPIRITUAL KIND OF BATTLE YOU ARE FACING IN LIFE MY
NAME IS SYLVESTER E BENSON AND THIS IS MY EMAIL FOR
CONTACT(spellchamers.zizi2@gmail.com or +2347052959978) OR YOU CAN
FOLLOW ME UP ON FB BY MY NAME, I AM ALWAYS AVAILABLE
TO RENDER YOU MY HELP.
(1) If you want your ex back.
(2) if you always have bad dreams.
(3) You want to be promoted in your office.
(4) You want women/men to run after you.
(5) If you want a child.
(6) You want to be rich.
(7) You want to tie your husband/wife to be
yours forever.
(8) If you need financial assistance.
(9) Herbal care
(10) If you can be able to satisfy your wife
sex desire due
to low erection.
(11) if your menstruation refuse to come
out the day it
suppose or over flows.
(12) if your work refuse to pay you, people
owing you?.
(13) solve a land issue and get it back.
(14) Did your family Denny you of your
right?
(15) Let people obey your words and do your
which.
(16) Do you have a low sperm count?
(17) bad lucks
(18)HIV CURE
(19) Get your scam money back.
Dr. Kosie God will continue to bless you more
abundantly, for the good works you are
doing in peoples life, I will keep on testifying
about your good work, I was healed from
HERPES VIRUS through the help of Dr kosie. I
saw a blog on how Dr kosie known as “LORD
SPIRITUAL” cured people with his herbal
treatment, i did not believe but i just decided
to give him a try, I contacted him and he
prepare the herbs for me which i took, after
taking it, he told me to go for check up, could
you believe that i was confirm herpes
negative after the test, and i went to a
different hospital and it was also negative, i
am so happy. If you have any problem or
you are also infected with any disease, kindly
contact him now with his Email:
Orbokosie@gmail.com or call
him on +2347069678604:!
HELLO EVERYBODY IN THIS BLOG,A good spell caster that help me brought back my husband is here for your notice !!!
My name is Mrs Jessica Butler am from UK,my husband left home for 3 and a half years to Dubai for a vacation,he meant a young lady there and he was enchanted by this lady all because she was wealthy, my husband refuse to come back home again to even pay a visit to our kids he left behind i cried all day and night seeking for help till one good day i was reading a magazine when I stumble on a page titled (PROPHET BOLIVAR the spell caster). I quickly contacted him to help me get back my husband to me and he ask me not to worry about it that his gods will fight for me.. he told me by mid-night when all the spirits is awake he will cast the spell to reunite me and my husband together and he did it, in less than 48hours which i use to contact this prophet my husband called me on phone started begging me and shedding tears of reuniting that i should forgive him and he later came back home just a couple of days from Dubai. i,m so happy for what this great spell caster did for me and my husband..You can also count on PROPHET BOLIVAR on any problem u can think of like:
You want to heal yourself from any sickness or diseases,
Win visa lottery to any country,
Losing your weight spell,
Money spell,
Long life spell,
Get a huge loan without paying any fee spell,
Help you get pregnant(pregnancy spell),
Get your spammer back within 24hours,
Help promote you in your office,
save you from hiv\aids and cancers spells
make you rich and famous worldwide both in music and sport spell,
Love spell,
High blood pleasure\temperature cure
if you want to stop your divorce And make your wishes be grated spell,
Help you get famous and rich both in music and sport,
Help you win Any Court case and Avenging spell,
Do you want to become a mermaid spell?
Get six packs even win an election spell,
Any kinds of difficult situation you find yourself in he can solve it because so many people have witness his wonders just as i have also did now.He is very nice and great,contact him anywhere in the globe on odungaspell@gmail.com•He is the best spell caster worldwide.
Hello everyone i want to share a live testimony on how
Dr orbo kosie was able to bring my husband back to me,
myself and my husband were on a serious breakup,
even before then we were always quarreling fighting
and doing different ungodly act.. My husband packed
his things out of the house and we had to live in
different area, despite all this i was looking for a way to
re_unite with my husband, not until i met Dr orbo kosie the
great spell caster who was able to bring my husband
back home, Dr orbo kosie cast a love spell for me, and after
some time i started seen results about the spell….
Today my family is back again and we are happy living
fine and healthy, with Dr orbo kosie all my dream came
through in re_uniting my marriage, friends in case you
need the help of Dr orbo kosie kindly mail him on
(Orbokosie@gmail.com ) or call him on
+2347069678604, Sir i will forever recommend you
Dr. Kosie God will continue to bless you more
abundantly, for the good works you are
doing in peoples life, I will keep on testifying
about your good work, I was healed from
HERPES VIRUS through the help of Dr kosie. I
saw a blog on how Dr kosie known as “LORD
SPIRITUAL” cured people with his herbal
treatment, i did not believe but i just decided
to give him a try, I contacted him and he
prepare the herbs for me which i took, after
taking it, he told me to go for check up, could
you believe that i was confirm herpes
negative after the test, and i went to a
different hospital and it was also negative, i
am so happy. If you have any problem or
you are also infected with any disease, kindly
contact him now with his Email:
Orbokosie@gmail.com or call
him on +2347069678604:!
Hey friends, I am John Dave Aubrey i want to use this medium to share with you all on this forum on how Dr Molemen was able to save me from the Deadly Hiv Disease, I was infected with this Virus some years Back now, i have tried different means to get rid of this Virus but no one work out for me, to me i always had the faith that i was going to be healed one day, Some months Back now while i was surfing the Internet then i came across different testimonials on How Dr Molemen has helped someone cured his Motor Neurone Disease, and others also gave some amazing quotes on how they have been healed with the help of Dr Molemen Herbal Medicine. I contacted Dr Molemen on {drmolemenspiritualtemple@gmail.com} and i told him about my problem he told me not to worry that he was going to prepare some herbal herbs for me, after few days of communicating with Dr Molemen he told me what he needed to prepare the Herbal Medicine and that he was going to send the Medicine to my Home address, so i gave him my address and after some days i received the Herbal Medicine which he sent to me, i used it as i was directed and he told me to go for check up after some days, when i got to the Hospital they took my Blood for for test and my Doctor told me to come back for result on Friday, so on that very Friday i went to the Hospital and to my great surprise my Doctor told me that i was Hiv Negative and that the Virus was no longer in my body, i still did not believe until i went to several hospital for check up, the result they all gave me was as the same to my Doctor Result, Friends Today I” Aubrey is no longer Hiv Positive,if you need his help kindly contact him on { drmolemenspiritualtemple@gmail.com or call his cell number at +2347036013351} I am happy for the change of my Health and i will be forever grateful to Dr Molemen.
Hello friends, I’m from Austria I want to tell the whole world about the good deeds DR.OKOSUN did for me, I was diagnosed of a cancer disease (liver cancer), I was told by my family doctor, that I have only 8 months to live on planet earth, I was so depressed, I was thinking about my family, I don’t want to leave them behind, I will OKOSUN curing HIV/AIDS in that case he can also cure your cancer disease, I never believe in spell, I collected his email from him, then I contacted him via email, he told me not to bother myself, that everything will be alright, I believed him, due to the way he said it. He asked me to purchase some items, which I did, he casted the spell and tell me that am free from the bondage, he also asked me to go for checkup, the CANCER disappeared from my body totally, I am forever in debt to him, I owe you a lot Doctor. If you have any deadly disease like HIV/AIDS, ALL TYPES OF CANCER, GONORRHEA, SYPHILIS, and ANEMIA any disease you can think off. Kindly email him now on dr.okosun1spelltemple@gmail.com
MY HIV HEALING TESTIMONY
My mouth is short of words, i am so so happy because Dr.baluta has healed me from HIV ailment which i have been suffering for the past 5years now, i have spend a lot when getting drugs from the hospital to keep me healthy and alive, i have tried all means in life to always become HIV negative, but there was no answer until i found Dr baluta the Paris of African who provide me some healing Medicinal spell that he uses to help me, i never believe in spell doctor for the healing of HIV but i decided to take a step to see if it could save me from this deadly disease. behold it work out in a way i could never believe after sending me the herbal medicine i took it and went for test after the first Month it was HIV Negative my doctor could not believe until i went for the second text on the 3 month it was still Negative there my doctor told me that this was a miracle. now i am glad telling everyone that i am now HIV Negative, i am very very happy, thank you Dr.baluta for helping my life comes back newly without any form of crisis, may the good lord that i serve blessed you Dr.baluta. so i will announce to everyone around the world having HIV positive and also the cure of cancer in any part of the body to please follow my advice and get healed on time, because we all knows that HIV disease is a deadly type,contact Dr.baluta for your HIV healing spell today at: Below are some of the illness i know he cure:
1 Cancer
2 Hiv
3 Low sperm count
4 Barrenness
5 Herpes
6 Hpv
7 Gonorrheal
8 STI (sexually transmitted infection)
9 STD (sexually transmitted disease)
10 Stroke
contact email….balutaspelltemple@gmail.com?
MY HIV DISEASE WAS CURED BY HERBAL DOCTOR FROM AFRICA, WITH HIS HERBAL HEALING
DR oosa is the only Dr who could ever get my HIV-AIDS cured with his herbal
healing , I have tried almost everything but I could’nt find any
solution on my disease, despite all these happening to me, I always spend a
lot to buy a HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications
but no relieve, until one day I was just browsing on the internet when I
come across a great post of! Michelle! who truly said that she was been
diagnose with HIV and was healed that very week through the help of these
great powerful healing herbal doctor, sometime I really wonder why people
called him master DR OOSA, I never knew it was all because of the great and
perfect work that he has been doing that is causing all this. so I quickly
contacted him, and he ask me some few questions and he said a thing I will
never forget that anyone who contacted him is! always getting his or her
healing in just 13 days after doing all he ask you, so I was amazed all the
time I heard that from him, so I did all things only to see that at the
very day which he said I will be healed, all the strength that has left me
before rush back and I becomes very strong and healthy, this disease almost
kills my life all because of me, so I go to hospital to give the final
test to the disease and the doctor said I am HIV negative, I am very amazed
and happy about the healing Dr oosa gave to me from the ancient part of
Africa, you can email him now for your own healing too at: (EMAIL HIM ON:
doctoroosaherbalhome@gmail.com ……..
I have been HIV positive for 6 years and long for the day to be free of this disease. I would love to be part of any trial that helped find the cure, i have an undetectable viral load and CD4 count of around 1100.
I have tried almost everything but I couldn’t find any solution on my disease, despite all these happening to me, i always spend a lot to buy a HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one day i was just browsing on the internet when i came across a great post of !Michelle! who truly said that she was been diagnose with HIV and was healed that very week through the help of this great powerful healing spell doctor ,I wonder why he is called the great Dr, ADUWAWA, i never knew it was all because of the great and perfect work that he has been doing that is causing all this. so I quickly contacted him, and he ask me some few questions and so i did all the things he asked me to do,He ask me to buy some herbs and which I did for my cure,only to see that at the very day which he said i will be healed, all the strength that has left me before rush back and i becomes very strong and healthy, this disease almost kills my life all because of me, so i went to hospital to give the final test to the disease and the doctor said i am HIV negative, i am very amazed and happy about the healing doctor ADUWAWA gave to me from the ancient part of Africa, you can email him now for your own healing too on his email: ( aduwawaspiritualtemple01@yahoo.com ) or call him on +2348131195952,………………. I thank Dr, ADUWAWA
Ashley Taylor
I have been so depressed and badly hurt for the past 4 months after losing my husband to another woman,and My money situation also worsened so much that I thought I’d have to file for bankruptcy. I had a huge amount of debt and I didn’t know what to do. Out of complete and total desperation, I contacted so many of those so-called individuals who promised powerful magic, witchcraft or black magic. None of them worked and none were as wonderful, affectionate and warm as Dr sunny has been. He is definitely different from the other spell caster’s and I felt immediate hope and strength from hearing about the promises he had to offer. He carries an air of purity and divine strength that is as pure and fresh as snow on the ground. I requested dr sunny’s most powerful spells and I was relieved right away that I had someone to solve my problems for me. His spells worked wonders and I am now back with my husband and my money troubles resolved itself after winning the lottery. Dr sunny, I have no idea what I would have done without you being there to help me out. Here is his email address moonlightspelltemple@gmail.com he could help you out with whatever situation you are as he has done for me……..
Hi,i want to appreciate Dr godspower for bringing back the love of my life. My ex and I have been back together for a month now, And it’s been even better than before I think this time it’s forever, We’ve been talking of moving in together, and maybe getting married in the future. Things between us are great. I thank you for helping to bring him back to me. After our time apart, we’ve learned to appreciate each other more, and not take anything for granted. Thank you. Dr godspower, after trying and falling through other spell casters and witch doctors i had lost hope , but i thank your God for giving me the ability to find you to solve my problems, i also can’t imagine that my business is doing better than i thought and i will always live to praise you, martin marisa from usa.Contact Dr godspower on this email address: ozalogboshrine@yahoo.com and you will be glad you did..
My girlfriend recently left me and I was completely blown away, I was depressed, emotional and my self-esteem was gone. I reacted like most of us do by begging, arguing, pressing and trying to convince her to come back and things would be different. I was being ruled by my emotions. With the help of DR SUNNY. and his email: moonlightspelltemple@gmail.com ,I was able to get her back in my life. Thanks again
My name is Carol Anderson, I am here to give my testimony about a doctor who helped me in my life. I was infected with HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS in 2010, i went to many hospitals for cure but there was no solution, so I was thinking how can I get a solution out so that my body can be okay. One day I was in the river side thinking where I can go to get solution. so a lady walked to me telling me why am I so sad and i open up all to her telling her my problem, she told me that she can help me out, she introduce me to a doctor who uses herbal medication to cure HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS and gave me his email, so i mail him. He told me all the things I need to do and also give me instructions to take, which I followed properly. Before I knew what is happening after two weeks the HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS that was in my body got vanished . so if you are also heart broken and also need a help, you can also email him at: odemisolutioncenter@gmail.com Or contact his number:+2348110035171
Do you know that there is a great Herbal doctor who can cure any deadly disease. Like Cancer, HIV, syphilis, diebeties, madness, low spam count And also bring back your Lover e.t.c. Well my main reason why i am writing this right now is to inform the whole world about the great deeds, Dr.omosel, did for me. I was diagnosed of this deadly disease in the year 2000 ever since then i was taking my medications, until i met the great spell caster, though i never believed in spell. I saw many testimonies on how a great spell caster cured their deadly diseases. I contacted him through his phone number. I called him, he asked me to send him my email, which i did. He gave me a form to fill, I filled it and send it back to him. He told me that his god’s required some items in which he will use in casting a curing spell on me. I don’t know where to find the items he required. He told me that the only alternative is for of to send him the money, then he can help me to purchase the items from the items sellers. I promised myself to do anything to get cured. I sent him the money. He bought the items and cast a curing spell on me. Two day later he asked me to go for check-up, when i did the check-up i was tested HIV Negative. If you passing through hardship and you need a way out, kindly contact him via his email, dromoselspellcaster@gmail.com or call +2348161780315.
MY HIV DISEASE WAS CURED BY PROPHET SUKUJU, WITH HIS HERBAL HEALING SPELL (drsukujuspelltemple@gmail.com ). DR sukuju is the only Dr who could ever get my HIV – AIDS cured with his healing spell, I have tried almost everything but I could’nt find any solution on my disease, despite all these happening to me, I always spend a lot to buy a HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one day I was just browsing on the internet when I come across a great post of! Michelle! who truly said that she was been diagnose with HIV and was healed that very week through the help of these great powerful healing spell doctor, sometime I really wonder why people called him Papa sukuju, I never knew it was all because of the great and perfect work that he has been doing that is causing all this. so I quickly contacted him, and he ask me some few questions and he said a thing I will never forget that anyone who contacted him is! always getting his or her healing in just 8 hours after doing all he ask you, so I was amazed all the time I heard that from him, so I did all things only to see that at the very day which he said I will be healed, all the strength that has left me before rush back and I becomes very strong and healthy, this disease almost kills my life all because of me, so I will to hospital to give the final test to the disease and the doctor said I am HIV negative, I am very amazed and happy about the healing Drsukuju gave to me, you can email him now for your own healing too okay AND HE CAN HELP YOU WITH THE FOLLOWING PROBLEMS
(1) If you want your ex back.
(2) if you always have bad dreams.
(3) You want to be promoted in your office.
(4) You want women/men to run after you.
(5) If you want a child.
(6) You want to be rich.
(7) You want to tie your husband/wife to be yours forever.
(8) If you need financial assistance.
(9) If you need a herbal cured for HIV.
(10) How you been scammed and you want to recover you lost money.
MAIL HIM NOW AND SEE THE POWER OF A REALLY SPELL CASTER (drsukujuspelltemple@gmail.com) HE IS A REALLY AND POWERFUL SPELL CASTER I WILL KEEP ON GIVING YOU THANKS BABA GOOD LUCK GOD WILL BLESS YOU FOR HELPING ME BABA THANK YOU SO MUCH.
I am from Canada, I want to testify of how i got cured from HIV AIDS, I got infected with HIV AIDS disease in 2011 and I have visited several herbalists, spiritualists and pastors for cure but all to no avail, my world was gradually coming to an end until i saw a post in a health forum about a herbal spell caster from Africa who casts herbal spells to cure all kind of deadly diseases including HIV AIDS, ALS, MND, Epilepsy, Leukemia, Asthma, Cancer, Ghonorhea etc, at first i doubted if it was real but decided to give it a try, when i contact this herbal spell caster via his email, he prepared a herbal spell portion and sent it to me via courier service, when i received this herbal spell portion, he gave me step by step instructions on how to use it, when i applied it as instructed, i was cured of this deadly disease within 7days, I am now HIV Negative (-) all thanks to Dr Aziza. Contact this great herbal spell caster via his email azizahealingtemple@gmail.com for cure to any kind of diseases. Goodluck
Greetings to the general public,i want to inform the
public how i was cured of cancer by a Doctor called
Odemi.i visited different hospital but they gave me list of drugs which are very expensive to treat and
cure me. I was browsing through the Internet
searching for remedy on cancer and i saw comment of people talking about
how Doctor Odemi cured them. when i contacted him he gave me hope and send a
Herbal medicine to me that i took and it seriously worked for me, am a
free person now without problem, my cancer result came out negative. I
pray for you Dr Odemi God will give you everlasting life, you shall
not die before your time for being a sincere and great men. Am so happy,
you can also contact him if you have any problem Email: odemisolutioncenter@gmail.com Or contact his number:+2348110035171
Greetings to the general public,i want to inform the
public how i was cured of cancer by a Doctor called
Odemi.i visited different hospital but they gave me list of drugs which are very expensive to treat and
cure me. I was browsing through the Internet
searching for remedy on cancer and i saw comment of people talking about
how Doctor Odemi cured them. when i contacted him he gave me hope and send a
Herbal medicine to me that i took and it seriously worked for me, am a
free person now without problem, my cancer result came out negative. I
pray for you Dr Odemi God will give you everlasting life, you shall
not die before your time for being a sincere and great men. Am so happy,
you can also contact him if you have any problem Email: odemisolutioncenter@gmail.com Or contact his number:+2348110035171 ..
i want to thank Dr Odemi for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect from me, but to God be the glory that i am heal with the herbal medicine that DR Makuta gave to me when i contacted him. i want to use this medium to tell everyone that the solution to our sickness has come, so i will like you to contact this great healer on his email address: odemisolutioncenter@gmail.com with him all your pains will be gone, i am really happy today that i and my daughter are cured of HIV, we are now negative after the use of his medicine,my doctor confirm it. once more i say a big thank to you Dr Makuta for healing hands upon my life and my daughter, i say may God continue to bless you abundantly and give you more power to keep helping those that want your help in their lives. email him now he is waiting to receive you. :odemisolutioncenter@gmail.com Or contact his number:+2348110035171
My name is Carol Anderson, I am here to give my testimony about a doctor who helped me in my life. I was infected with HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS in 2010, i went to many hospitals for cure but there was no solution, so I was thinking how can I get a solution out so that my body can be okay. One day I was in the river side thinking where I can go to get solution. so a lady walked to me telling me why am I so sad and i open up all to her telling her my problem, she told me that she can help me out, she introduce me to a doctor who uses herbal medication to cure HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS and gave me his email, so i mail him. He told me all the things I need to do and also give me instructions to take, which I followed properly. Before I knew what is happening after two weeks the HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS that was in my body got vanished . so if you are also heart broken and also need a help, you can also email him at:odemisolutioncenter@gmail.com Or contact his number:+2348110035171…
My name is Carol Anderson, I am here to give my testimony about a doctor who helped me in my life. I was infected with HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS in 2010, i went to many hospitals for cure but there was no solution, so I was thinking how can I get a solution out so that my body can be okay. One day I was in the river side thinking where I can go to get solution. so a lady walked to me telling me why am I so sad and i open up all to her telling her my problem, she told me that she can help me out, she introduce me to a doctor who uses herbal medication to cure HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS and gave me his email, so i mail him. He told me all the things I need to do and also give me instructions to take, which I followed properly. Before I knew what is happening after two weeks the HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS that was in my body got vanished . so if you are also heart broken and also need a help, you can also email him at:odemisolutioncenter@gmail.com Or contact his number:+2348110035171
Dr. Kosie God will continue to bless you more
abundantly, for the good works you are
doing in peoples life, I will keep on testifying
about your good work, I was healed from
HERPES VIRUS through the help of Dr kosie. I
saw a blog on how Dr kosie known as “LORD
SPIRITUAL” cured people with his herbal
treatment, i did not believe but i just decided
to give him a try, I contacted him and he
prepare the herbs for me which i took, after
taking it, he told me to go for check up, could
you believe that i was confirm herpes
negative after the test, and i went to a
different hospital and it was also negative, i
am so happy. If you have any problem or
you are also infected with any disease, kindly
contact him now with his Email:
Orbokosie@gmail.com or call
him on +2347069678604..!!
Dr. Kosie God will continue to bless you more
abundantly, for the good works you are
doing in peoples life, I will keep on testifying
about your good work, I was healed from
HERPES VIRUS through the help of Dr kosie. I
saw a blog on how Dr kosie known as “LORD
SPIRITUAL” cured people with his herbal
treatment, i did not believe but i just decided
to give him a try, I contacted him and he
prepare the herbs for me which i took, after
taking it, he told me to go for check up, could
you believe that i was confirm herpes
negative after the test, and i went to a
different hospital and it was also negative, i
am so happy. If you have any problem or
you are also infected with any disease, kindly
contact him now with his Email:
Orbokosie@gmail.com or call
him on +2347069678604!!!
Dr. Kosie God will continue to bless you more
abundantly, for the good works you are
doing in peoples life, I will keep on testifying
about your good work, I was healed from
HERPES VIRUS through the help of Dr kosie. I
saw a blog on how Dr kosie known as “LORD
SPIRITUAL” cured people with his herbal
treatment, i did not believe but i just decided
to give him a try, I contacted him and he
prepare the herbs for me which i took, after
taking it, he told me to go for check up, could
you believe that i was confirm herpes
negative after the test, and i went to a
different hospital and it was also negative, i
am so happy. If you have any problem or
you are also infected with any disease, kindly
contact him now with his Email:
Orbokosie@gmail.com or call
him on +2347069678604…
Dr. Kosie God will continue to bless you more
abundantly, for the good works you are
doing in peoples life, I will keep on testifying
about your good work, I was healed from
HERPES VIRUS through the help of Dr kosie. I
saw a blog on how Dr kosie known as “LORD
SPIRITUAL” cured people with his herbal
treatment, i did not believe but i just decided
to give him a try, I contacted him and he
prepare the herbs for me which i took, after
taking it, he told me to go for check up, could
you believe that i was confirm herpes
negative after the test, and i went to a
different hospital and it was also negative, i
am so happy. If you have any problem or
you are also infected with any disease, kindly
contact him now with his Email:
Orbokosie@gmail.com or call
him on +2347069678604
HELLO EVERYBODY AM LIZZY FROM IRELAND I AM FULL OF JOY FOR WHAT DR AGBALAGBA DID FOR ME, I NEVER TAUGHT SPELL CASTING WAS REAL BECAUSE I HAVE CONTACTED ALOT OF SPELL CASTERS AND THEY ALL COLLECTED MY MONEY WITHOUT GIVING ME RESULT, SOMEBODY TOLD ME OF AGBALAGBA SO I GAVE IT A TRY, BEHOLD! I WAS SUPRISED OF EVERYTHING MY HUSBAND LEFT ME FOR 11YRS BUT AGBALAGBA TOLD ME NOT TO WORRY THAT HE WILL RETURN HIM BACK TO ME . TODAY AM THE MOST HAPPIEST WOMAN IN THE WORLD BECAUSE AGBALAGBA RESTORE JOY BACK TO ME BY BRINGING HIM BACK, AM GREATFUL FOR EVERYTHING BECAUSE I NEVER TAUGHT I WILL EVER FEEL THE WARM TOUCH OF MY HUSBAND AGAIN, I PROMISED HIM THAT I WILL ALWAYS SINGS HIS PRAISES EVERYWHERE I GO AND TELL THE WHOLE WORLD OF HOW POWERFUL HE IS…. CONTACT HIM THROUGH THIS EMAIL FOR ALL THOSE OF YOU WHO WANTS TO BE HAPPY LIKE ME AGAIN.. AGBALAGBATEMPLE@YAHOO.COM
I am from Canada, I want to testify of how i got cured from HIV AIDS,
I got infected with HIV AIDS disease in 2011 and I have visited
several herbalists, spiritualists and pastors for cure but all to no
avail, my world was gradually coming to an end until i saw a post in a
health forum about a herbal spell caster from Africa who casts herbal
spells to cure all kind of deadly diseases including HIV AIDS, ALS,
MND, Epilepsy, Leukemia, Asthma, Cancer, Ghonorhea etc, at first i
doubted if it was real but decided to give it a try, when i contact
this herbal spell caster via his email, he prepared a herbal spell
portion and sent it to me via courier service, when i received this
herbal spell portion, he gave me step by step instructions on how to
apply it, when i applied it as instructed, i was cured of this deadly
disease within 7days, I am now HIV Negative (-) all thanks to Dr
Aziza. Contact this great herbal spell caster via his email
sazehealingtemple@gmail.com Goodluck
Hello let me share this testimony to the world to hear about him too this
man really exit I was HIV positive over 9years I have being in medication
and I try to look for cure to my problem and I go through internet doctor
and I found a tradition doctor named DR. ajayiI contacted him for help he
give me all his laws and rule that if I get cured I should write about him
and that is what am doing now, this man ask for some information about me,
which I give him this man cure me from HIV what a great man thank for your
help when he get the information he told me that he is about to work on it
20 to 30 minute this man email me and told me what to do for the curing
which I did after all the things needed for the cure is provide the man
call me in 45mins later and tell me to go for test what a great day to me I
was negative thanks dr. ajayi you can Dr. ajayi through his email address,
visiontemple@yahoo.com OR CALL +2348168757267
All thanks be to God almighty for using Dr. Oniha to cure my HIV/Aid disease within the range of 48hours.with this i am convinced that Dr.Oniha was sent to this world to serve as cure to every diseases and illness in this world and also i have come in notice that giving out Dr.Oniha contact info will go a long way in helping people all round the world to cure their diseases. With this effect, i will give out his details for you to contact him and also get your cure . you can email him at (greatoniha@yahoo.com) or call him directly on his cell phone number (+2347052534659). He is the solution to every problem.
this is real take it serious, who will believe that a herb can cure ten years HIV in my body, i navel believe that this will work i have spend a lot when getting drugs from the hospital to keep me healthy, what i was waiting for is death because i was broke, one day i hard about this great man who is well know of HIV and cancer cure, i decided to email him, unknowingly to me that this will be the end of the HIV aids in my body, he prepare the herb for me, and give me instruction on how to take it, at the end of the two week, he told me to go to the hospital for a check up, and i went, surprisingly after the test the doctor confirm me negative, i thought it was a joke, i went to other hospital was also negative, then i took my friend who was also HIV positive to the Dr, after the treatment she was also confirm negative . He also have the herb to cure cancer please i want every one with this virus to be free, that is why am dropping his email address, hiv.aids.curing.center@gmail.com i want you to email him he is a great man. the government is also interested in this DR, thank you for saving my life, and I promise I will always testify for your good work.
Hello To The World At Large,
I am Miss Jennifer.,From united states of America.I will start by saying to all that have experience heart break and also cant do with out there lover should please stop here and read up my story, So as you will know how to go solving or getting your ex back from this spell caster..AND AGAIN I WILL WANT TO ALSO TELL ALL THAT THIS SPELL CASTER I WILL WANT TO TELL THE WHOLE WORLD ABOUT IS HARMLESS AND DO NOT HAVE ANY SIDE EFFECT, BUT TO RESTORE AND GIVE YOU BACK WHAT YOU DESERVE, COS WHEN I MEET WITH THIS SPELL CASTER THAT WAS INTRODUCED TO ME BY THE WIFE OF MY BOSS IN MY WORKING PLACE, HE MADE IT CLEAR THAT HE CAN CAST SPELL ON SO MANY OTHER PROBLEMS EXCEPT IN GETTING YOUR EX OR MAKING YOUR LOVER TO LOVE YOU MORE THAT WILL SUITE YOU. Last year December, My lover was cheating on me and was not also give me the attention that a man should give to a woman,And really that was troubling my mind and tearing my heart apart to the extent that i was not concentrating in the office the way i use to before the break up by my lover.And before that incident,I always see how my boss use to love his wife so much. I was binging to think that i was not doing the right thing to him that will make him love me forever,So i really gathered my courage and went to my boss wife office to ask her the secret that made her husband love her so dearly,In the first place she refused in telling me,She asked me why i am asking her such a question,That if is it not normal for every man to love his wife.I told her the reason that made me ask her about this question,That my lover started cheating on me lately,When i knelt down before her for her to see my seriousness in this issue that i went to ask her,She opened up to me by telling me that i should not tell anybody about what she want to tell me,The wife to my boss started to say to me that she used a very powerful spell on his husband to love her,And the spell that she used is harmless, But the spell is just to make him love her and never to look for any other woman except her. I QUICKLY ASK HER HOW DID SHE GET TO KNOW THIS GREAT,POWER,DURABLE AND PERFECT WORK SPELL CASTER,she said that a friend of hers also introduce her to him. Then i also ask her how i can meet with this spell caster.SHE SAID EVERYTHING TO ME,THAT THE NAME OF THIS SPELL CASTER IS Dr OBEYED ORACLE TEMPLE.My next question to her was how can i get this wonderful spell caster,She said she is going to give me the email of the spell caster for me to contact him for my problem,Really she gave to me this spell caster email and i contacted him and explained all to him,And after every thing that needed to be done by the spell caster, In the next two days, My lover that hated me so much came to house begging for forgiveness and i was so glad that i have finally gotten my heart desire..I was so grateful to this spell caster for what he has done for my life.. So i made a promise to him that i will always continue telling the world about his wonderful work towards me and also to other that came to you before and also the people that will also get to you from my story that i narrated online now..I will want to say to the entire world that you should not cry over noting again, That there is a great man that has been helping individuals to restore there Joy and smile in there faces !! The direct email to get this man is : drobeyedspellcaster@gmail.com ,This is what i want to tell you all out there,That is thinking that all hope is lost and also he caster all spell you want, he can help you get a child if you have no child he will help you in anything you want ok..Thanks
Regards,
Miss Jennifer.
HIV has taken so many lives so do cancer, I was having them both, I contacted Dr.Agumagu, and I told him that I have HIV and Cancer. He told me that my case is a special case. That the items he needs will be much. I asked him how much it will cost me. He told me that it will cost me $3500 only, I was only having $2500, and I told him the amount I have. He told me that after the cure I should promise him that I will pay back the remaining $1000, I told him that I will. He prepared a cure for me and sent it via Courier Delivery Service; I managed to pay for the delivery and legal practitioner that signed the good for the transfer to my country. I received the parcel, it was a portion, I drank it as he instructed me to, and I went to do a test I was healed, I was tested HIV negative and the cancer was no more, help me thank him, I haven’t seen a person like him before, I have paid him back in 3 fold, you can get your healing from him and him alone, contact him now Agumaguspelltemple@gmail.com if you don’t have email kindly contact him via his mobile phone number on +2348158847627.
HOW I USE HERBAL MEDICINE TO CURE MY HIV
i am mr TRAVIS from USA, i navel believe that hiv cure is real on till i
got in contact with Dr.OOSA, my HIV stated three years ago, i was even
waiting for death because all my money went out for drug, which keep me
till today, one day i saw in the interment that HIV cure is out i then
email Dr OOSA, and he prepare the herbal medicine for me which i took, after taking it he told me to go to the hospital which i did, could you believe that i
was confirm HIV negative after the test, and i went to another hospital and
it was also negative. if you have this problem and you want to be free from
it please contact this doctor with this email address ,
he is the best HIV cure you will find in the whole world. thank you Dr
OOSA am free now.
I do not believe it until i receive the healing too, I’m from France I want
to share a testimony on how Dr. Dubala cured my HIV disease, I was having
the HIV disease, base on the testimonies i saw on the internet i decided to
contact him and told him my problems, he required some items in which he
will use in preparing the cure for me, i sent him the items money, he
bought the items and prepared the cure and he sent it to me via DHL courier
deliver service, I drank it and he told me that after drinking it that I
will wait for 7 days before I can go a conduct a test on myself, faithfully
I went for the test and I was tested NEGATIVE, he alone can cure HIV
disease, contact him now via his email address dubalaherbaltemple@gmail.com
or call +2348148824524 thanks.
HOW I BECOME HIV NEGATIVE WITH THE HELP OF DR OOSA
I am flora rufer from USA,you can add me on facebook. i want to use this medium to testify of how i got cured from HIV AIDS, HIV AIDS is known not to have a cure, i contacted this disease in 2012, i have done all my best to get cured from this disease but all to no avail until a friend of mine told me about doctor oosa herbal home on the internet who helps people cure any kind of diseases including HIV AIDS, Cancer, Herpes etc, at first i doubted if it was real but decided to give it a try, when i contacted this herbal doctor he helped me with his herbal medicine and i was healed within (13days) and i went for a medical checkup and my doctor confirm it that i am HIV negative.Contact this grate herbal doctor for any kind of disease or ailment via this email doctoroosaherbalhome@gmail.com
I have been HIV positive for 6 years and long for the day to be free of
this disease. I would love to be part of any trial that helped find the
cure, i have an undetectable viral load and CD4 count of around 1100. I
have tried almost everything but I couldn’t find any solution on my
disease, despite all these happening to me, i always spend a lot to buy a
HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve,
until one day i was just browsing on the internet when i came across a
great post of !Mechelle rose ! who truly said that she was been diagnose
with HIV and was healed that very week through the help of this great
powerful healing spell doctor ,I wonder why he is called the great Dr
Dubala, i never knew it was all because of the great and perfect work that
he has been doing that is causing all this. so I quickly contacted him, and
he ask me some few questions and so i did all the things he asked me to
do,He ask me to buy some herbs and which I did for my cure,only to see that
at the very day which he said i will be healed, all the strength that has
left me before rush back and i becomes very strong and healthy, this
disease almost kills my life all because of me, so i went to hospital to
give the final test to the disease and the doctor said i am HIV negative, i
am very amazed and happy about the healing doctor Dubala gave to me from
the ancient part of Africa, you can email him now for your own healing too
on his email: (dubalaherbaltemple@gmail.com or call +2348148824524 thanks.
Greetings to the general public, i want to tell about how i was cured of HIV/AIDS disease by a Doctor called Brudos. I was browsing through the Internet searching for remedy on HIV and i saw comment of people talking about how Doctor Brudos cured them. I Was scared because i never believed in the Internet but i was convince to give him a try because i having no hope of been cured of HIV/AIDS so i decided to contact him with his email that was listed on the comment (dr.ukpoyanspellhome@gmail.com ) when i contacted him he gave me hope and send a Herbal medicine to me that i took and it seriously worked for me, am a free person now without problem, my HIV result came out negative. I pray for you Dr Brudos God will give you everlasting life, you shall not die before your time for being a sincere and grate men. Am so happy, you can also contact him if you have any problem Email: dr.ukpoyanspellhome@gmail.com
Hey friends, I am John Dave Aubrey i want to use this medium to share with you all on this forum on how Dr Molemen was able to save me from the Deadly Hiv Disease, I was infected with this Virus some years Back now, i have tried different means to get rid of this Virus but no one work out for me, to me i always had the faith that i was going to be healed one day, Some months Back now while i was surfing the Internet then i came across different testimonials on How Dr Molemen has helped someone cured his Motor Neurone Disease, and others also gave some amazing quotes on how they have been healed with the help of Dr Molemen Herbal Medicine.
I contacted Dr Molemen on {drmolemenspiritualtemple@gmail.com} and i told him about my problem he told me not to worry that he was going to prepare some herbal herbs for me, after few days of communicating with Dr Molemen he told me what he needed to prepare the Herbal Medicine and that he was going to send the Medicine to my Home address, so i gave him my address and after some days i received the Herbal Medicine which he sent to me, i used it as i was directed and he told me to go for check up after some days, when i got to the Hospital they took my Blood for for test and my Doctor told me to come back for result on Friday, so on that very friday i went to the Hospital and to my great surprise my Doctor told me that i was Hiv Negative and that the Virus was no longer in my body, i still did not believe until i went to several hospital for check up, the result they all gave me was as the same to my Doctor Result, Friends Today I” Aubrey is no longer Hiv Positive,if you need his help kindly contact him on { drmolemenspiritualtemple@gmail.com or call his cell number at +2347036013351} I am happy for the change of my Health and i will be forever greatful to Dr Molemen.
An amazing testimony on a spell caster who brought my husband back to me.. My name is julia wayne,i live in
Florida,USA,and I’m happily married to a lovely and caring husband ,with two kids.A very big problem occurred in
my family seven months ago,between me and my husband .so terrible that he took the case to court for a divorce.he
said that he never wanted to stay with me again,and that he didn’t love me anymore.So he packed out of the house
and made me and my children passed through severe pain. I tried all my possible means to get him back,after much
begging,but all to no avail.and he confirmed it that he has made his decision,and he never wanted to see me again.
So on one evening,as i was coming back from work,i met an old friend of mine who asked of my husband .So i
explained every thing to him,so he told me that the only way i can get my husband back,is to visit a spell
caster,because it has really worked for him too.So i never believed in spell,but i had no other choice,than to follow
his advice. Then he gave me the email address of the spell caster whom he visited.{lordozamotemple@gmail.com}.
So the next morning,i sent a mail to the address he gave to me,and the spell caster assured me that i will get my
husband back the next day.What an amazing statement!! I never believed,so he spoke with me,and told me
everything that i need to do. Then the next morning, So surprisingly, my husband who didn’t call me for the past
eight {8}months,gave me a call to inform me that he was coming back.So Amazing!! So that was how he came back
that same day,with lots of love and joy,and he apologized for his mistake,and for the pain he caused me and my
children. Then from that day,our relationship was now stronger than how it were before,by the help of a spell
caster. So, i will advice you out there to kindly visit the same email lordozamotemple@gmail.com,+2348102346887
if you are in any condition like this,or you have any problem related to “bringing your ex back. So thanks to the Dr
PAPA for bringing back my husband ,and brought great joy to my family once again.
i want to thank Dr Usunorbu of drusunorbuspellhome@gmail.com for making me happy in getting my ex lover back after broken up with me last month,i contacted this spell Dr for help and his work was guarantee that i was going to get my ex lover back after 24 hours, although i doubted his word but i decided to give it a try by cooperating with his terms, i did not only get back my ex lover after the spell, but i was also promoted in my place of work, i thank this powerful and trust dr who helped me found joy in my relationship, and me and my ex who is now my lover again is getting married on the 6th of next month, i am so happy that atleast i am with my lover again after all the pains and stress i being through when he first broke with me, i thank Dr Usunorbu (drusunorbuspellhome@gmail.com) i am so so happy i love my lover so much that i was almost end my life when he told me that it was over between both of us, but i thank the spell caster send by God in heaven to help his people, i am grateful Dr Usunorbu i am proud to know these spell Dr i am happy that he help me with my problems, for making my life see joy and happiness again, i am happy for his kindness, i am so happy,so i decided to share my store on the net so that people will see the good which Dr Usunorbu of (drusunorbuspellhome@gmail.com) has done for me in my life, and if you are out there passing through any condition, or having bad time with your lover,or your lover has broke up with you, do not think than to contact these same spell caster on his email address(drusunorbuspellhome@gmail.com) and you will consider your problem solve. Thanks Dr Usunorbu and i pray you will live long forever because you are so kind and powerful, this is my story from Lydia Claire From Texas United State Of America
my wife has been suffering from thyroid cancer which was confirmed to be stage four, the doctor told me there was little she could do since she wasn’t responding to treatment but my brother in law came to our rescue by ordering this hemp oil from doctor Barry by name which he said has been helping some patient fight against cancer of various types so we decided to give it a chance, so far my wife is improving perfectly very well and presently she can walk around the house all by herself. I felt its necessary i let others who are suffering from this acute disease that once you have a good hemp oil it can really give one a sound second chance of living. if you happen to be in need of this hemp oil you can contact the doctor who supplied my brother in law with this email: rickcurecancerfoundation@gmail.com
Hey friends, I am John Dave Aubrey i want to use this medium to share with you all on this forum on how Dr Molemen was able to save me from the Deadly Hiv Disease, I was infected with this Virus some years Back now, i have tried different means to get rid of this Virus but no one work out for me, to me i always had the faith that i was going to be healed one day, Some months Back now while i was surfing the Internet then i came across different testimonials on How Dr Molemen has helped someone cured his Motor Neurone Disease, and others also gave some amazing quotes on how they have been healed with the help of Dr Molemen Herbal Medicine.
I contacted Dr Molemen on {drmolemenspiritualtemple@gmail.com} and i told him about my problem he told me not to worry that he was going to prepare some herbal herbs for me, after few days of communicating with Dr Molemen he told me what he needed to prepare the Herbal Medicine and that he was going to send the Medicine to my Home address, so i gave him my address and after some days i received the Herbal Medicine which he sent to me, i used it as i was directed and he told me to go for check up after some days, when i got to the Hospital they took my Blood for for test and my Doctor told me to come back for result on Friday, so on that very friday i went to the Hospital and to my great surprise my Doctor told me that i was Hiv Negative and that the Virus was no longer in my body, i still did not believe until i went to several hospital for check up, the result they all gave me was as the same to my Doctor Result, Friends Today I” Aubrey is no longer Hiv Positive,if you need his help kindly contact him on { drmolemenspiritualtemple@gmail.com or call his cell number at +2347036013351} I am happy for the change of my Health and i will be forever greatful to Dr Molemen.
.
i want to thank Dr Odemi for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect from me, but to God be the glory that i am heal with the herbal medicine that DR Makuta gave to me when i contacted him. i want to use this medium to tell everyone that the solution to our sickness has come, so i will like you to contact this great healer on his email address: odemisolutioncenter@gmail.com with him all your pains will be gone, i am really happy today that i and my daughter are cured of HIV, we are now negative after the use of his medicine,my doctor confirm it. once more i say a big thank to you Dr Makuta for healing hands upon my life and my daughter, i say may God continue to bless you abundantly and give you more power to keep helping those that want your help in their lives. email him now he is waiting to receive you. :odemisolutioncenter@gmail.com Or contact his number:+2348110035171.
My name is Carol Anderson, I am here to give my testimony about a doctor who helped me in my life. I was infected with HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS in 2010, i went to many hospitals for cure but there was no solution, so I was thinking how can I get a solution out so that my body can be okay. One day I was in the river side thinking where I can go to get solution. so a lady walked to me telling me why am I so sad and i open up all to her telling her my problem, she told me that she can help me out, she introduce me to a doctor who uses herbal medication to cure HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS and gave me his email, so i mail him. He told me all the things I need to do and also give me instructions to take, which I followed properly. Before I knew what is happening after two weeks the HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS that was in my body got vanished . so if you are also heart broken and also need a help, you can also email him at: odemisolutioncenter@gmail.com …..
!!! How To Get Your husband Back & Avoid Divorce !!!
My Name is Ewana Parks..I never believed in Love Spells or Magics until I met this powerful man called Dr.Osun Magala. My husband divorce me with no reason for almost 3 years and i tried all i could to have him back cos i really love him so much but all my effort did not work out.. we met at our early age at the college and we both have feelings for each other and we got married happily for 4 years with one kid and he woke up one morning and he told me he’s going on a divorce..i thought it was a joke and when he came back from work he tender to me a divorce letter and he packed all his loads from the house..i ran mad and i tried all i could to have him back but all did not work out..i was lonely for almost 3 years…So when i told the spell caster what happened he said he will help me and he asked for her full name and her picture..i gave him that..At first i was skeptical but i gave it a try cos have tried so many spell casters and there is no solution…so when he finished with the readings,he got back to me that his with a girlfriend and that his girlfriend is the reason why he left me…The spell caster said he will help me with a spell that will surely bring him back.but i never believe all this…he told me i will see a positive result within 24hours..24hours later,he called me himself and came to me apologizing and he told me he will come back to me..I cant believe this,it was like a dream cos i never believe this will work out after trying many spell casters and there is no solution..The spell caster is so powerful and after that he helped me with job promotion spell 3 days later i was promoted at my place of work..Now we are very happy been together again and with our lovely kid..This spell caster has really changed my life and i will forever thankful to him..he has helped many friends too with similar problem too and they are happy and thankful to him..This man is indeed the most powerful spell caster have ever experienced in life..Am Posting this to the in case there is anyone who has similar problem and still looking for a way out..you can reach him via email: magalaspiritualtemple@gmail.com
I Never believed i was ever going to be HIV Negative again,Dr Aduwawa has given me reasons to be happy, i was HIV positive for 2years and all the means i tried for treatment was not helpful to me, but when i came on the Internet i saw great testimony about Dr on how he was able to cure someone from HIV, this person said great things about this man, and advice we contact him for any Disease problem that Dr Aduwawa can be of help, well i decided to give him a try, he requested for my information which i sent to him, and he told me he was going to prepare for me a healing portion, which he wanted me to take for days, and after which i should go back to the hospital for check up, well after taking all the treatment sent to me by Dr Aduwawa, i went back to the Hospital for check up, and now i have been confirmed HIV Negative, friends you can reach Dr Aduwawa on any treatment for any Disease he is the one only i can show you all up to,reach him on(aduwawaspiritualtemple01@yahoo.com)
An amazing testimony on a spell caster who brought my husband back to me.. My name is julia wayne,i live in
Florida,USA,and I’m happily married to a lovely and caring husband ,with two kids.A very big problem occurred in
my family seven months ago,between me and my husband .so terrible that he took the case to court for a divorce.he
said that he never wanted to stay with me again,and that he didn’t love me anymore.So he packed out of the house
and made me and my children passed through severe pain. I tried all my possible means to get him back,after much
begging,but all to no avail.and he confirmed it that he has made his decision,and he never wanted to see me again.
So on one evening,as i was coming back from work,i met an old friend of mine who asked of my husband .So i
explained every thing to him,so he told me that the only way i can get my husband back,is to visit a spell
caster,because it has really worked for him too.So i never believed in spell,but i had no other choice,than to follow
his advice. Then he gave me the email address of the spell caster whom he visited.{lordozamotemple@gmail.com}.
So the next morning,i sent a mail to the address he gave to me,and the spell caster assured me that i will get my
husband back the next day.What an amazing statement!! I never believed,so he spoke with me,and told me
everything that i need to do. Then the next morning, So surprisingly, my husband who didn’t call me for the past
eight {8}months,gave me a call to inform me that he was coming back.So Amazing!! So that was how he came back
that same day,with lots of love and joy,and he apologized for his mistake,and for the pain he caused me and my
children. Then from that day,our relationship was now stronger than how it were before,by the help of a spell
caster. So, i will advice you out there to kindly visit the same email lordozamotemple@gmail.com,if you are in any
condition like this,or you have any problem related to “bringing your ex back. So thanks to the Dr PAPA for bringing
back my husband ,and brought great joy to my family once again.
I want to appreciate Gallas owen for helping to cleanse my illness that I have suffered from for the past 18yrs.
Gallas is a great man, as I heard a lot of his greats works he heals the sick, blind reconciles lost relationship, and also heals strong aids with his herbs, like Hiv etc. Or you need a quick miracle in your life?
If you are suffering from any illness or problems and you need a highly spiritual assistance, contact him today and get your problem solved eguarespelcastinghome01@gmail.com
i want to thank Dr Odemi for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect from me, but to God be the glory that i am heal with the herbal medicine that DR Makuta gave to me when i contacted him. i want to use this medium to tell everyone that the solution to our sickness has come, so i will like you to contact this great healer on his email address: odemisolutioncenter@gmail.com with him all your pains will be gone, i am really happy today that i and my daughter are cured of HIV, we are now negative after the use of his medicine,my doctor confirm it. once more i say a big thank to you Dr Makuta for healing hands upon my life and my daughter, i say may God continue to bless you abundantly and give you more power to keep helping those that want your help in their lives. email him now he is waiting to receive you. :odemisolutioncenter@gmail.com Or contact his number:+2348110035171.
My name is Carol Anderson, I am here to give my testimony about a doctor who helped me in my life. I was infected with HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS in 2010, i went to many hospitals for cure but there was no solution, so I was thinking how can I get a solution out so that my body can be okay. One day I was in the river side thinking where I can go to get solution. so a lady walked to me telling me why am I so sad and i open up all to her telling her my problem, she told me that she can help me out, she introduce me to a doctor who uses herbal medication to cure HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS and gave me his email, so i mail him. He told me all the things I need to do and also give me instructions to take, which I followed properly. Before I knew what is happening after two weeks the HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS that was in my body got vanished . so if you are also heart broken and also need a help, you can also email him at: odemisolutioncenter@gmail.com
i want to thank Dr Odemi for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect from me, but to God be the glory that i am heal with the herbal medicine that DR Makuta gave to me when i contacted him. i want to use this medium to tell everyone that the solution to our sickness has come, so i will like you to contact this great healer on his email address: odemisolutioncenter@gmail.com with him all your pains will be gone, i am really happy today that i and my daughter are cured of HIV, we are now negative after the use of his medicine,my doctor confirm it. once more i say a big thank to you Dr Makuta for healing hands upon my life and my daughter, i say may God continue to bless you abundantly and give you more power to keep helping those that want your help in their lives. email him now he is waiting to receive you. :odemisolutioncenter@gmail.com Or contact his number:+2347063332716
Join me celebrate for these great and perfect day which my lord god has done for using
these great and powerful healing doctor called dr.oyalo to heal my sickness
HIV/AIDS which has been chocking me up for over 6years now without solutions, i have
seek for solutions online, and through hospital, they keep on giving me orientations
about drugs that can exand my years.now since prophet akpe has helped me to erased my
disease out of my life, i we owe you greatly for healing me truly and to again,
contact dr oyalo for hiv cure today at: dr.oyalospellhome@hotmail.com .EMAIL HIM
NOW:dr.oyalospellhome@hotmail.com
my name is Morgan, from the united state of America. i want to share this wonderful testimony, to the people who are in the same problem that i was before i meant doctor SADOMA. i was living with HIV for the past 1 year, just last month as i was browsing on net, i saw a testimony of somebody called beauty, testifying of how she was cured from HIV by doctor SADOMA , and i decided to also email and tell him about my problem, and as i did that he told me to send me some details which i did, and then he told me to wait for some, and after one week he told me to go for another HIV test, which i did, and to my greatest suppress i was confirmed negative. all thanks be to doctor SADOMA, and is you know you are in this problem add him now on facebook (sadoma hiv cure) OR EMAIL HIM ON (sadomahivdoctor@gmail.com) ; and i strongly believe that he will help you just as he did mine
Greetings to you all, i am here today on this forum giving a life testimony on how Dr Odumodu has cured me from Hiv Virus, i have been stocked in bondage with this virus for almost 2years now, i have tried different means to get this sickness out of my body i also heard there was no cure to the virus, all the possible ways i tried did not work out for me, i do have the faith that i was going to be cured one day, as i was a strong believer in God and also in miracles, One day as i was on the internet i came across some amazing testimonies concerning how Dr Odumodu has cured different people from various sickness with his Herbal Herbs Medicine, they all advised we contact Dr Odumodu for any problem, with that i had the courage and i contacted Dr Odumodu i told him about my Sickness, He told me not to worry that he was going to prepare some Herbal Medicine for me, after some time in communication with Dr Odumodu, he finally prepared for me some herbs which he sent to me and he also gave me prescriptions on how to take them, My good friends after taking Dr Odumodu Herbs for some weeks i started to experience changes in me and from there, I noticed my Herpes Virus was no longer in my body, as i have also gone for test, Today i am fit and healthy to live life again, I am so happy for the good work of Dr Odumodu in my life, Friends if you are having any time of disease problem kindly email Dr Odumodu on { drodumoduspiritualpower@gmail.com} or call him on +2348134261542} God Bless you Sir.
I want to appreciate Gallas owen for helping to cleanse my illness that I have suffered from for the past 18yrs.
Gallas is a great man, as I heard a lot of his greats works he heals the sick, blind reconciles lost relationship, and also heals strong aids with his herbs, like Hiv etc. Or you need a quick miracle in your life?
If you are suffering from any illness or problems and you need a highly spiritual assistance, contact him today and get your problem solved contact him via email. eguarespelcastinghome01@gmail.com
this is real take it serious, who will believe that a herb can cure ten years HIV in my body, i navel believe that this will work i have spend a lot when getting drugs from the hospital to keep me healthy, what i was waiting for is death because i was broke, one day i hard about this great man who is well know of HIV and cancer cure, i decided to email him, unknowingly to me that this will be the end of the HIV aids in my body, he prepare the herb for me, and give me instruction on how to take it, at the end of the two week, he told me to go to the hospital for a check up, and i went, surprisingly after the test the doctor confirm me negative, i thought it was a joke, i went to other hospital was also negative, then i took my friend who was also HIV positive to the Dr, after the treatment she was also confirm negative . He also have the herb to cure cancer please i want every one with this virus to be free, that is why am dropping his email address, solutioncenterhome@gmail.com do email him he is a great man. the government is also interested in this DR, thank you for saving my life, and I promise I will always testify for your good work.
Hello Everybody, My name is Mrs.Juliet Quin. I live in Canada and i am a happy woman today? and i told my self that any lender that rescue my family from our poor situation, i will refer any person that is looking for loan to him, he gave me happiness to me and my family, i was in need of a loan of $30,000.00 to start my life all over as i am a single mother with 3 kids I met this honest and GOD fearing man loan lender that help me with a loan of $30,000.00 Canada Dollar, he is a GOD fearing man, if you are in need of loan and you will pay back the loan please contact him tell him that is Mrs.Juliet Quin that refer you to him. Contact DR PURVA SHAREGISTRY via email: (urgentloan22@gmail.com)
I want to give a testimony about my HIV virus that was cured by a great spell caster. I have tried almost everything but i couldn’t find any solution to my disease, despite all these happening to me, i always spend alot to buy a HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one day i was just browsing on the internet when i come across a great post who truly said that she was been diagnose with HIV and was healed that very week through the help of these great powerful healing spell Prophet suleman his email is: Prophetsuleman@gmail.com, sometime i really wonder why people cal him good names i never knew it was all because of the great and perfect work that he has don.
my testimony on how i was heal on HIV/AIDS by one dr called ekpenwele.
Am Sharon by name i live in Canada i suffered the illness called
HIV/AIDS, i have been in so many hospital
i visited so many herbalist no one was able to heal me the sickness
nearly take my life until a friend of
mine tuck me to ekpenwelespellhome i never knew the man was so
powerful unto i got there myself. that was when i
know that there is a real prophet who can cure all diseases so he cure
my HIV/AIDS i regain back my life and
all that i have lost come back to me. the prophet is indeed powerful
contact him if you need him in your life
with these email address ekpenwelespellhome@gmail.com or call +2348068540264
I am here again to say a big thanks to dr enoma for making me a complete woman again, i was infected with Hiv/Aids for 6 years i have been seriously praying to God and searching for cure. I came here last month to search for solution to my problem and i saw comment of people talking about different doctors and God directed me to choose dr enoma and i contacted Him, he sent me a medicine and directed me on how i will take the medicine, i did so and went for a test and my result came out as Negative. i am so happy, i shared tears of happiness and i have taken it upon my self to always testify about how God used dr enoma to solve my problem. I am a clean woman now, without any virus, if you are infected with any disease like HIV, AIDS,CANCER, HERPES or any other disease you can also be happy like me by contacting dr enoma through his Email: dr.enomaspellhome@gmail.com or phone No +2348128523785.
Hello,my name is favour frank i want to testify what Dr Ehizogie did for me, i was infected with HIV disease wish cost me and my relationship, and i was all alone till i met a friend who directed me to contact Dr Ehizogie through is Email,so i did but was having some doubt course i never believed in the internet so i have to give it a try to see if he can realy cure me from HIV, when i contacted him on his Email he told me not to worry that he is going to prepared a medicine and send to me and should take for a period of 7 days so i did as he said after then i went for test to my greatest surprise the DOCTOR said am HIV negative now am free from HIV, if you need help or you have any kind of problem i will advise you to contact him on his Email address: dr.ehizogie.naturalherbalmedicine@hotmail.com
My name sofia from Oxford,UK …HIV has been ongoing in my family
for long..I lost both parents to HIV and it is so much pain have not been
able to get over.As we all know medically,there is no solution or cure for
HIV and the cost for Medication is very expensive..Someone introduced me to
a man(Native Medical Practitional)in oxford..I showed the man all my Tests
and Results and i told him have already diagnosed with HIV and have spent
thousands of dollars on medication..I said i will like to try him cos
someone introduced me to him..He asked me sorts of questions and i answered
him correctly..To cut the story short,He gave me some medicinal soaps and
some herbs(have forgot the name he called them) and he thought me how am
gonna use them all..At first i was skeptical but i just gave it a try..I
was on his Medication for 2 weeks and i used all the soaps and herbs
according to his prescription.. that he will finish the rest himself..and i
called him 3 days after, i arrived and i told him what is the next
thing..he said,he has been expecting my call.. he told me to visit my
doctor for another test..Honestly speaking,i never believe all he was
saying until after the test when my doctor mention the statement that am,
HIV negative and the doctor started asking me how do i do it….Am telling
this story in case anyone may need this man his email is
: drosobaspelltemple@gmail.com or call him now at
Hello let me give this testimony to the public about a great man who help me out in serious illness I have HIV AID for good 5year and I was almost going to the end of my life due to the way my skin look like all I have in my mind is let me just give up because life is not interesting to me any longer but I just pray for god every day to accept my soul when ever I’m gone lucky to me my kids sister run to me that she found a doctor in the internet who can cure she help me out on everything the man ask for my picture, so he can cast a spell on me from his temple after all he ask is done 45mins later I started getting more stronger my blood start flow normally for 4 to 5 days I start getting Wight before a month my body start developing my skin start coming up after 2month I went for HIV test and I was tested negative I’m so happy that I can say I’m not a HIV patient if you have HIV/AID or any sickness he can still help you in getting your ex-back to you please contact him via his email dreduduspellhome@gmail.com or
call him on phone +2348133452751
1) If you want your ex back.
(2) if you always have bad dreams.
(3) You want to be promoted in your office.
(4) You want women/men to run after you.
(5) If you want a child.
(6) You want to be rich.
(7) You want to tie your husband/wife to be yours forever.
HOW CANNABIS OIL/MEDICAL MARIJUANA CURE MY HIV/AIDS
I am from USA and my name is Josphina, i was once an HIV/AIDS patient and i contracted the deadly virus from my boyfriend and my life have been very terrible because of the nature of infection and each day i cry because my life is about to end without anything i can do to help myself and i was totally a devastated. I have tried many drugs but no avail it rather weaken my immune system and i was unable to hang out with friends.i was living in pain for 4 years until i heard about cannabis oil for curing of HIV/AIDS and cancer, i was eager to get this oil medication for treatment and i contacted the London cancer centre via email londoncancercentre@gmail.com to purchase the cannabis/ medical marijuana oil and after using this medication for treatment as instructed by the centre, there was great changes and i went for do a test and i was confirmed NEGATIVE. immediately i burst into tears of joy. it was unbelievable and as i am writing this message I’m a living testimony of the wonders of cannabis oil. My friends who are out there infected with this virus, use this cannabis oil and you will live and be happy again.
My name is Tanya, from USA, I want to testify of how i got cured from Herpes. I have been living with this disease for the past 11months, i have done all i can to cure this disease but all my efforts proved abortive until i met a old friend of mine who told me about a spell caster who cast spells to heal all kind of diseases, though i never believed in spells i decided to give it a try when i contacted this spell caster, he helped me cast a healing spell and send me a herbal medicine which i make use of and now behold the herpes is gone and i now have my life back,if you are out there living with this disease i will like you to get cure today by Contacting this great spell caster on his email ekpikuspellhomeofgrace@gmail.com you can also reach him on +2347055029151
Good luck and God bless
Welcome To Lord Ozamo Temple of solution. and I am here to help you change and transform your life in the most positive way possible. I use the power of black craft and Wicca spell casting to help people just like you get the love they want and
the money they deserve and also cure any of diseases. My love and herbal spells offer amazing and quick results. Do you want to find
your soul mate? Do you want to reunite with a past lover and make him love you again or cure any of your diseases you have been suffering from at the past? Do you need to bind a troublemaker from causing problems in your relationship? With my spell casting service, I can cast a love spell or prepare a herbal cure to your diseases on your behalf that will help all of your wishes and dreams come true. I also do other custom spells, such as money spells, job spells, friendship spells, and luck spells. You may have already tried the power of spells and prayers to get
what you want. Although it is true that everyone has the ability to cast
spells and perform magic, spell casting is like a muscle. Everyone has this ‘muscle’ but the more you use it, the stronger it gets, and the more things you are able to do with it. If you are not an experienced spell caster, your spell may not be as strong, and the
results not as quick as you may desire.GET YOUR PROBLEMS SOLVE HERE AND BE FREE!!
Hello to people that want to be Great, Note: This Spell casting do not have any effect on any one, But just to
get your problem solve OK.
Get your problem solve in master…You can get the
bellow problems solve here.
1. help in winning Lottery
2. Bring back lost lover, even if lost for a long time
3. Remove bad spells from homes, business
& customer attraction etc.
4. Get promotion you have desired for a long time at work or in your
career.
6. Remove the black spot that keeps on taking your money away
7. Find out why you are not progressing in life and the solution
8. Eliminate in family fights
9. Ensure excellent school grades even for children with mental disabilities
10. Stop your marriage or relationship from breaking apart
12. We heal barrenness in women and disturbing menstruation
13. Get you marriage to the lover of your choice
14. Guarantee you win the troubling court cases & divorce no matter how what stage
15. Ensure success in work and business
16. Mental illness & bewitched
17. Can’t sleep at night or walking at night
18. Recover stolen property and whereabouts of people that hurt you.
19. Bring supernatural luck into
20.Using my herbal medicine to cure any of this diseases like, diabetes,syphilis,cancer etc.
21. Extreme protection for those doing dangerous jobs like security guards, Bank manager, cash transporters, etc I have over 20 years of spell casting experience, and have successfully cast spells to help hundreds of people improve their love life, financial situation, and happiness. I can help you, and I want to help you. Found out about my Custom Spells here
CONTACT me through my Email: lordozamotemple@gmail.com
my testimony on how i was heal on HIV/AIDS by one dr called ekpenwele.
Am Sharon by name i live in Canada i suffered the illness called
HIV/AIDS, i have been in so many hospital
i visited so many herbalist no one was able to heal me the sickness
nearly take my life until a friend of
mine took me to ekpenwelespellhome i never knew the man was so
powerful unto i got there myself. that was when i
know that there is a real prophet who can cure all diseases so he cure
my HIV/AIDS i regain back my life and
all that i have lost come back to me. the prophet is indeed powerful
contact him if you need him in your life
with these email address ekpenwelespellhome@gmail.com or call +2348068540264
I do not believe it until i receive the healing too, I’m from France I want to share a testimony on how Dr. Zack Balo cured my HIV disease, I was having the HIV disease, base on the testimonies i saw on the internet i decided to contact him and told him my problems, he required some items in which he will use in preparing the cure for me, i sent him the items money, he bought the items and prepared the cure and he sent it to me via DHL courier deliver service, I drank it and he told me that after drinking it that I will wait for 7 days before I can go a conduct a test on myself, faithfully I went for the test and I was tested NEGATIVE, he alone can cure HIV disease, contact him now via his email address wiseindividualspell@gmail.com
Good morning everyone, my name is charls Smith, from Ireland, I have been
suffering from HIV/Aids for over 4 years now, and
suddenly, i have spent all my money all to make sure i get healthy all day,
but happily,January 12th 2014, I came in contact
with a traditional doctor also known as a chief priest on a newspaper who
is called DR. EDAWEDA who has help much people to
cure their aids disease, firstly i taught it was a joke until i contacted
him he told me if i am ready to get my HIV cure for
this work, i told him yes, and he collected my details and told me that
after he has finished consulting his oracle he will
run back to me on when to go for a medical check up, i was unhealthiness
surprise. And truly last week Monday DR. EDAWEDA
called me to quickly go for a medical checkup, which I did, only to find
out that I was not with any HIV disease anymore, my
friends and families who left me before run back to me. I now found out
that God in Heaven is using this man to bless and
heal us all, he is a great and powerful man, again I say to you sir, that
God Almighty will uplift you and your great work
you did for I and other people. Please i will sincerely advice all HIV
patient to contact this great powerful man called DR.EDAWEDA for your spellcaster you can email him with this (DR.EDAWEDASPELLCASTER@GMAIL.COM)
he will help you, as he help me caster my HIV problemsâ€¦cooperate with him and he will caster your problem well thank you doctor, DR EDAWEDA ONLINE
MY HIV HEALING TESTIMONY
My mouth is short of words, i am so so happy because Dr.Aluta has healed me from HIV ailment which i have been suffering from the past 5years now, i have spend a lot when getting drugs from the hospital to keep me healthy and alive, i have tried all means in life to always become HIV negative, but there was no answer until i found Dr ALUTA the Paris of African who provide me some healing Medicinal spell that he uses to help me, i never believe in spell doctor for the healing of HIV but i decided to take a step to see if it could save me from this deadly disease. behold it work out in a way i could never believe after sending me the herbal medicine i took it and went for test after the first Month it was HIV Negative my doctor could not believe until i went for the second text on the 3 month it was still Negative there my doctor told me that this was a miracle. now i am glad telling everyone that i am now HIV Negative, i am very very happy, thank you Dr.Aluta for helping my life comes back newly without any form of crisis, may the good lord that i serve blessed you Dr.Aluta. so i will announce to everyone around the world having HIV positive and also the cure of cancer in any part of the body to please follow my advice and get healed on time, because we all knows that HIV disease is a deadly type,contact Dr.aluta for your HIV healing spell today at: Below are some of the illness i know he cure:
1 Cancer
2 Hiv
3 Low sperm count
4 Barrenness
5 Herpes
6 Hpv
7 Gonorrheal
8 STI (sexually transmitted infection)
9 STD (sexually transmitted disease)
10 Stroke
contact email traditionalspellhospital@gmail.com
Do you know that there is a great Herbal doctor who can cure any deadly disease. Like Cancer, Hiv, syphilis, diebeties, madness, low spam count And also bring back your Lover e.t.c. Well my main reason why i am writing this right now is to inform the whole world about the great deeds, Dr. Aziza did for me. I was diagnosed of this deadly disease in the year 2000 ever since then i was taking my medications, until i met the great spell caster, though i never believed in spell. I saw many testimonies on how a great spell caster cured their deadly diseases. I contacted him through his phone number. I called him, he asked me to send him my email, which i did. He gave me a form to fill, I filled it and send it back to him. He told me that his god’s required some items in which he will use in casting a curing spell on me. I don’t know where to find the items he required. He told me that the only alternative is for of to send him the money, then he can help me to purchase the items from the items sellers. I promised myself to do anything to get cured. I sent him the money. He bought the items and casted a curing spell on me. Two day later he asked me to go for check-up, when i did the check-up i was tested HIV Negative. If you passing through hardship and you need a way out, kindly contact him via his email on dr.azizaspelltemple@gmail.com or call me on +2349031112512
MY HIV HEALING TESTIMONY
My mouth is short of words, i am so so happy because Dr.Aluta has healed me from HIV ailment which i have been suffering from the past 5years now, i have spend a lot when getting drugs from the hospital to keep me healthy and alive, i have tried all means in life to always become HIV negative, but there was no answer until i found Dr ALUTA the Paris of African who provide me some healing Medicinal spell that he uses to help me, i never believe in spell doctor for the healing of HIV but i decided to take a step to see if it could save me from this deadly disease. behold it work out in a way i could never believe after sending me the herbal medicine i took it and went for test after the first Month it was HIV Negative my doctor could not believe until i went for the second text on the 3 month it was still Negative there my doctor told me that this was a miracle. now i am glad telling everyone that i am now HIV Negative, i am very very happy, thank you Dr.Aluta for helping my life comes back newly without any form of crisis, may the good lord that i serve blessed you Dr.Aluta. so i will announce to everyone around the world having HIV positive and also the cure of cancer in any part of the body to please follow my advice and get healed on time, because we all knows that HIV disease is a deadly type,contact Dr.aluta for your HIV healing spell today at:
traditionalspellhospital @ gmail.com
I am Gleidyz by name from Venezuela and got married out of true love to my husband Carlos of same genotype (A S).
We marked 25yrs in matrimony year 2011, with 4 child birth an none to show for it. It hurts a mother to bury her
child when they come of age. I lost hope in life, faith in God and universe for all it holds. I attempted suicide
thrice; death never came no matter how I starved myself. At edge of losing my husband, the only reason for my
existence as we both became hypertensive patient out of depression. We got addicted to drug and sedative nothing
meaningful anymore, my aged mother out of shock got caught with stroke, got kicked out of work always erroneous
resulting from intense mental disorder, until amazingly, was introduced by colleague a Magic Spell Caster who she
claimed is potent, and helped her got rid of asthma she suffered since birth in 5 days. Never heard such, sounded
so weird, could it be possible? I don’t believe in miracles, I don’t believe in magic either, in fact completely
lost faith and hope in God himself. I told her it was mere fiction and coincidence, she disagreed in certainty had
forced me to contact him on his email: iyarespiritualtemple@gmail.com Reluctantly did, lol and behold, I had a
completely new beginning and realised, my suffers was out of ignorance and foolishness, especially disbelief and
lack of information. Sad enough deception by our medical doctors who overshadows magic healing spells as alternate
to English medicine, knowing magic healing spell is more potent effective and defiles all medical diagnoses, it
works and that is miracle from what I understand now. I live happily with 2 children now, who were born sickle cell
and before they became one year of age have been diagnosed negative and normal, genotype S.S at birth became A.S
after one year. He confirmed spells works for all age, but did not have to wait having suffered much, my
hypertension is no more same with my husband, happily again, and my mother is completely cured from stroke. I am
forever more than grateful and indebted to his highness Dr. Yare, who save my whole life and gave it a meaning once
more. He revealed everything concerning my personal, business and family life all hidden and administered his
healing spell ever since have lived happily and continuously showing my lifetime appreciation to him, for a debt I
can’t ever repay that almost ruined entire life. The amount of money I spent reluctantly and out of force is never
in comparison to what we have in no doubt completely wasted on medical bills, running hospital prescribed medical
tests and diagnosis here and there, but today I fill fulfilled and will be dammed by now if I still was naive of
potency and existence of true Magical Healing Spells in real sense of life. Nothing I want that is impossible
anymore. If you happen to find yourself in similar problems, you have equal chances and hope to get permanent
solution, my personal and family life is a living testimony and thankful for heaven there are still such persons on
face of this earth.
My name Douglas dashy from Oxford,UK …HIV has been ongoing in my family
for long..I lost both parents to HIV and it is so much pain have not been
able to get over.As we all know medically,there is no solution or cure for
HIV and the cost for Medication is very expensive..Someone introduced me to
a man(Native Medical Practitional)in oxford..I showed the man all my Tests
and Results and i told him have already diagnosed with HIV and have spent
thousands of dollars on medication..I said i will like to try him cos
someone introduced me to him..He asked me sorts of questions and i answered
him correctly..To cut the story short,He gave me some medicinal soaps and
some herbs(have forgot the name he called them) and he thought me how am
gonna use them all..At first i was skeptical but i just gave it a try..I
was on his Medication for 2 weeks and i used all the soaps and herbs
according to his prescription.. that he will finish the rest himself..and i
called him 3 days after, i arrived and i told him what is the next
thing..he said,he has been expecting my call.. he told me to visit my
doctor for another test..Honestly speaking,i never believe all he was
saying until after the test when my doctor mention the statement that am,
HIV negative and the doctor started asking me how do i do it….Am telling
this story in case anyone may need this man his email is
: drosoba2spelltemple@gmail.com or call him now at +2348073772311
Hello my name is Cassie I want to give a testimony about my HIV virus that was cured by a great spell caster Dr.zuba Since last 4 months I have being a HIV AID patient. I never think I live long again and am so grateful about him Dr..zuba who help me cured my HIV AIDS last 3 weeks. I was in a great pain so I told one of my best friends; he told me that there is a great spell caster that can cure my Virus. I asked her if she had his email, she gave me his email, I emailed him he talked to me and he perform the necessary rituals and he told me that after two weeks I should go for a test. Which I did, when the doctor told me that am now a HIV negative I couldn’t believe myself I went to see another doctor the result was still the same, I was human on planet earth, so I emailed him and thanked him. Please if you are having a similar problem please visit him/contact him at ; drzubaspellhom@gmail.com ; all thanks to Dr zuba Regard…
My Name is Elizbeth Lawson from united states …HIV has been ongoing in my family for long..I lost both parents to HIV and it is so much pain has not been able to get over. As we all know medically, there is no solution or cure for HIV and the cost for Medication is very expensive. Someone introduced me to a man (Native Medical Practitioner). I showed the man all my Tests and Results and I told him have already diagnosed with HIV and have spent thousands of dollars on medication. I said I will like to try him cause someone introduced me to him. He asked me sorts of questions and I answered him correctly. To cut the story short, He prepared some herbal medicine for me and he thought me how am going to use them all. At first I was skeptical but I just gave it a try. I was on his Medication for 3 days and I used herbal medicine according to his prescription. That he will finish the rest himself. And I called him 3 days after, I arrived and I told him what is the next thing he said, he has been expecting my call. He told me to visit my doctor for another test. Honestly speaking, i never believe all he was saying until after the test when my doctor mention the statement that am, HIV negative and the doctor started asking me how do I do it….Am telling this story in case anyone may need this man’s help. He is the Great prophet ekpen here is via email address drokosovospelltemple@hotmail.com Thanks Regard….
I am Gleidyz by name from Venezuela and got married out of true love to my husband Carlos of same genotype (A S). We marked 25yrs in matrimony year 2011, with 4 child birth an none to show for it. It hurts a mother to bury her child when they come of age. I lost hope in life, faith in God and universe for all it holds. I attempted suicide thrice; death never came no matter how I starved myself. At edge of losing my husband, the only reason for my existence as we both became hypertensive patient out of depression. We got addicted to drug and sedative nothing meaningful anymore, my aged mother out of shock got caught with stroke, got kicked out of work always erroneous resulting from intense mental disorder, until amazingly, was introduced by colleague a Magic Spell Caster who she claimed is potent, and helped her got rid of asthma she suffered since birth in 5 days. Never heard such, sounded so weird, could it be possible? I don’t believe in miracles, I don’t believe in magic either, in fact completely lost faith and hope in God himself. I told her it was mere fiction and coincidence, she disagreed in certainty had forced me to visit their website http://dryarehealingspells.webege.com Reluctantly did, lol and behold, I had a completely new beginning and realized, my suffers was out of ignorance and foolishness, especially disbelief and lack of information. Sad enough deception by our medical doctors who overshadows magic healing spells as alternate to English medicine, knowing magic healing spell is more potent effective and defiles all medical diagnoses, it works and that is miracle from what I understand now. I live happily with 2 children now, who were born sickle cell and before they became one year of age have been diagnosed negative and normal, genotype S.S at birth became A.S after one year. He confirmed spells works for all age, but did not have to wait having suffered much, my hypertension is no more same with my husband, happily again, and my mother is completely cured from stroke. I am forever more than grateful and indebted to his highness Dr. Yare, who save my whole life and gave it a meaning once more. He revealed everything concerning my personal, business and family life all hidden and administered his healing spell ever since have lived happily and continuously showing my lifetime appreciation to him, for a debt I can’t ever repay that almost ruined entire life. The amount of money I spent reluctantly and out of force is never in comparison to what we have in no doubt completely wasted on medical bills, running hospital prescribed medical tests and diagnosis here and there, but today I fill fulfilled and will be dammed by now if I still was naive of potency and existence of true Magical Healing Spells in real sense of life. Nothing I want that is impossible anymore. If you happen to find yourself in similar problems, you have equal chances and hope to get permanent solution, my personal and family life is a living testimony and thankful for heaven there are still such persons on face of this earth.
I want to say a special thanks to Dr ADUWAWA for helping,….I got cured from HIV disease. God will continue to bless you more abundantly for the good work you are doing in the life of people. I will keep on writing and posting testimonies about you on the Internet,i was an HIV patient for many years, i saw a testimony on how Dr ADUWAWA cured people, i did not believe that he could cure me from HIV. I gave him a test by contacting him and i and my daughter was cured. Dr ADUWAWA, God will continue to bless you. kindly contact him today through his Email: (aduwawaspiritualtemple01@yahoo.com) Or Call +2348141195952. He is always able to help you get your heart desire granted
My name is Mrs. Max,From USA ,and
I’m happily married with a lovely husband and
three children.I had a very big problem with my
husband few months ago,to the extent that he
even packed his things away from our house. He
left I and and my kids for almost 5 months,and i
tried all my possible best and effort to bring him
back.l discussed it with a very good friend of
mine,and he gave me an advice concerning a
spell caster, that he is the only one that can
handle my situations and problem,that he’s
always ready and able to do anything related to
spell casting and helping of the needy, please
every one i would like you all to contact him
with his email address,which is as
follows.”(allibabaafricalovespell@gmail.com)”. I
never believed in spell casting,but My friend
convinced me and i had no choice than to follow
my friends advice,because i never dreamed of
loosing my lovely Husband. And i contacted him
with his email address,and i discussed with him
all my problems and worries and so
surprisingly,he told me that I’ll get my husband
back a day after. I didn’t believe him, until
when i got home,the next day,my husband
called me to inform me that he is coming back
home…..So Amazing!! That’s how i got my husband back
through spell casting and our relationship was
stronger than ever.
if you are in any condition related
to love issue or getting your ex back or any
problem at all, please Contact him and have a
happy
life. you can contact him via email
allibabaafricalovespell@gmil.com
Good day everyone, do you know that there is a great spell caster who can cure any deadly disease. Like Cancer, HIV, syphilis,
e.t.c. Well my main reason why i am writing this right now is to inform the whole world about the great deeds, Dr. gokos did for me.
I was diagnosed of this deadly disease in the year 2010 ever since then i was taking my medications, until i met the great spell
caster, though i never believed in spell. I saw many testimonies on how a great spell caster cured their deadly diseases. I
contacted him through his phone number. I called him, he asked me to send him my email, which i did. He gave me a form to fill, I
filled it and send it back to him. He told me that his god’s required some items in which he will use in casting a curing spell on
me I don’t know where to find the items he required. He told me that the only alternative is for of to send him the money, then he
can help me to purchase the items from the items sellers. I promised myself to do anything to get cured. I sent him the money. He
bought the items and castled a curing spell on me. Two day later he asked me to go for check-up, when i did the check-up i was
tested HIV Negative. If you passing through hardship and you need a way out, kindly contact him via his email on (
dr.gokosspiritualcaster@gmail.com )
I Never believed i was ever going to be HIV Negative again,Dr Omoadona has given me reasons to be happy, i was HIV positive for 5years and all the means and medicine i tried for treatment was not helpful to me, but when i came on the Internet i saw great testimony about Dr Omoadona on how he was able to cure someone from HIV, this person said great things about this man, and advice we contact him for any Disease problem that Dr Omoadona can be of help, well i decided to give him a try, he requested for my information which i sent to him, and he told me he was going to prepare for me a healing portion, which he wanted me to take for days, and after which i should go back to the hospital for check up, well after taking all the treatment sent to me by Dr Omoadona, i went back to the Hospital for check up, and now i have been confirmed HIV Negative, friends you can reach Dr Omoadona on any treatment of any Disease he is the one only i can show you all up to, reach him on dradanikesolutionhome@outlook.com quick contact he for help..
• MY HIV DISEASE WAS CURED BY DR NICE, WITH HIS HERBAL HEALING SPELL/ (drniceharbelhealinghome@gmail.com).DR NICE is the only Dr who could ever get my HIV-AIDS cured with his healing spell, I have tried almost everything but I couldn’t find any solution on my disease, despite all these happening to me, I always spend a lot to buy a HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one day I was just browsing on the internet when I come across a great post of! Michelle! who truly said that she was been diagnose with HIV and was healed that very week through the help of these great powerful healing spell doctor, sometime I really wonder why people called him DR NICE I never knew it was all because of the great and perfect work that he has been doing that is causing all this. so I quickly contacted him, and he ask me some few questions and he said a thing I will never forget that anyone who contacted him is! always getting his or her healing in just 6 hours after doing all he ask you, so I was amazed all the time I heard that from him, so I did all things only to see that at the very day which he said I will be healed, all the strength that has left me before rush back and I becomes very strong and healthy, this disease almost kills my life all because of me, so I went to hospital to give the final test to the disease and the doctor said I am HIV negative, I am very amazed and happy about the healing Dr NICE gave to me from the ancient part of Africa, you can email him now for your own healing too at :drniceharbelhealinghome@gmail.com
Hi, I’m Anderson from UK,
All this is a post about herbal medicine and spell casters and fake scammers are trying to raise money in the name of cure HIV and when you contact them, they will ask for your name, picture, country, phone number, occupation, and when you have given them all the information, they will ask for money. I was once suffering from HIV and I spent a lot of money going from one doctor to another grass, but they are all a scam and take my money until I came into contact with this powerful one called Dr. OSAS, who treated me with HIV its herbal medicines after doctor OSAS completed preparations for herbal medicine, he asked me to send him my address, so that he would send me a herbal medicine via DHL, so I did. 2days later, I received a herbal medicine and I had to follow the instructions he gave me about how I’m going to use it. 2weeks later, I went to the hospital for testing and in accordance with the test done by the doctor Frank She said that I was cured.
So the audience to be wise and be careful of fake spell casters and fake herbal doctors, they are all over the internet trying to steal from the poor. I will drop you a letter, this powerful herbal doctor, just in case you want to contact them for help. DOCTOROSASHERBALHOME@gmail.com or you can call him through his mobile phone number +2348112252378
DR OLUBA HIV / AIDS HERBAL HEALING CENTER.
HIV POSITIVE TUNE NEGATIVE WITH THE HELP OF HERBAL TREATMENT.
My child you will be cure and you will be free from this virus disease
once you responed to the herbal medication cos i have help so meny
people in this similar situation.please i will advise that you should contact DR OLUBAOLUBA VIA olubahivherbalcure@gmail.com for Hiv cure.
LIFE TESTIMONY.
MISS RUTH FROM UNITED STATE.
My name is Gloria from sewden, My boyfriend left me a month ago and he was leaving with another woman who is 7 years older than him,i feel like my life is completely over so one day as i was browsing searching on the internet for help I read over the internet how a spell caster have help several people to get there love back. I have been depress for the past one month and what i need is to get him back and live with him happily. so i decided to give it a try so i contacted the spell caster called Dr Kalaka and explain my problems to him and he cast a love spell which i use to get my boyfriend back and now my life is complete and both of us are very happy with the relationship. and i am really grateful to this man for what he has done for me and my family, Thank you very much and i will continue to say my testimony over and over again. for those you need help or having same problem as me should contact him on his email address dr.kalakalovesolution@gmail.com or call his mobile number +234855966020
Goodday
My name is Kate Morrison from united states, i am here to thank DR Ohehe the powerful spell caster that rescue me from HIV disease. I was diagnosed of this disease in the year 2014, and because of this, i was very unhappy with my life, and i went into research on how i can get cured, i contacted alot of spell casters and none of them could help me rather thay scammed me and took away my money without helping me. All this period of my life, i was sad and unhappy so one day as i was in the internet a decided to sign in a friend guestbook, only for me to see was a testimony of a lady on how she was helped by DR Ohehe, so i was confused to contact him at the moment because i didn’t want to be scammed again but after one week, i decided to contact him, so when i contacted him, he assure me that he will help me and i told him that many spell casters has also told me this but they all scammed me, he told me not to worry that he is going to help me, So i believe in him because all i wanted was to be cured, so he prepared a healing spell for me and told me to wait fot just 24 hours, after 24 hours, i went to the hospital for test and to me happines the test stated that i was cured from the disease.. This gladens my heart and everybody in the hospital was surprised even the Medical Doctor, So viewers DR OHEHENEMEN is a God Gifted man and can help you to cure all types of sickness like HIV AIDS, CANCER, PILE, Kidney problem, Syphilis and lot’s more. You can contact him through his email on (ohehenemenspelltemple001@gmail.com) or you call him +2347031362391 For more details
My name ia Raymond Benjamin from England, Oxford,UK …HIV has been ongoing in my family for long..I lost both parents to HIV and it is so much pain have not been able to get over. As we all know medically,there is no solution or cure for HIV and the cost for Medication is very expensive..Someone introduced me to a man email: (ohehenemenspelltemple001@gmail.com),
(Native Medical Practitioner)in oxford.. I showed the man all my Tests and Results and i told him have already diagnosed with HIV and have spent thousands of dollars on medication..I said i will like to try him cos someone introduced me to him..He asked me sorts of questions and i answered him correctly..To cut the story short,He gave me some medicinal soaps and some herbs(have forgot the name he called them) and he thought me how am gonna use them all..At first i was skeptical but i just gave it a try..I was on his Medication for 2 weeks and i used all the soaps and herbs according to his prescription.. that he will finish the rest himself..and i called him 3 days after, i arrived and i told him what is the next thing..he said,he has been expecting my call.. he told me to visit my doctor for another test..Honestly speaking,i never believe all he was saying until after the test when my doctor mention the statement that am, HIV negative and the doctor started asking me how do i do it….Am telling this story in case anyone may need this man his email is:
Dr.William here is via email address: (ohehenemenspelltemple001@gmail.com),
all thanks goes to Dr, Ohehe,
Good Luck…
Marisa Martin
[b]DR Uroko is the only Dr who could ever get my HIV-AIDS cured with his healing spell, i have tried almost everything but i could’nt find any solution on my disease, despite all these happening to me, i always spend alot to buy a HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one day i was just browsing on the internet when i come accross a great post of !Michelle! who truly said that she was been diagnose with HIV and was healed that very week through the help of these great powerful healing spell doctor, sometime i really wonder why people called him Papa Uroko, i never knew it was alll because of the great and perfect work that he has been doing that is causing all this. so i quickly contacted him, and he ask me some few questions and he said a thing i will never forget that anyone who contacted him is ! always getting his or her healing in just 6 hours after doing all he ask me, so i was amazed all the time i heard that from him, so i did all things only to see that at the very day which he said i will be healed, all the strenght that has left me before rush back and i becomes very strong and healthy, this disease almost kills my life all because of me, so i went to hospital to give the final test to the disease and the doctor said i am HIV negative, i am very amazed and happy about the healing Dr Uroko gave to me from the ancient part of africa, you can email him now for your own healing too at:atitilovespell@gmail.com thank you sir for healing me from HIV, i am Doris Carter. or call him now on +2347031362391
Dr chete is the only Dr who could ever get my HIV-
AIDS cured with his healing spell, i have tried
almost everything but i couldn’t find any solution
on my disease, despite all these happening to me, i
always spend a lot to buy HIV drugs from hospital
and taking some several medications but no
relieve, until one day i was just browsing on the
internet when i come across a great post of !Nicole!
who truly said that she was been diagnose with HIV
and was healed that very week through the help of
these great powerful healing spell doctor,
sometime i really wonder why people called him
Papa jettu, i never knew it was all because of the
great and perfect work that he has been doing that
is causing all this. so i quickly contacted him, and he
ask me some few questions and he said a thing i
will never forget that anyone who contacted him
is ! always getting his or her healing in just 6 hours
after doing all he ask you, so i was amazed all the
time i heard that from him, so i did all things only
to see that at the very day which he said i will be
healed, all the strength that has left me before
rush back and i becomes very strong and healthy,
this disease almost kills my life all because of me,
so i will to hospital to give the final test to the
disease and the doctor said i am HIV negative, i am
very amazed and happy about the healing Dr chete
gave to me from the help of his ancient herbs But
if you feel like contacting Dr chete at once you can
email him now for your own healing too at:
(Dr.chetespelltemple@gmail.com)
I give all thanks to dr campbelokaku the great HIV
doctor who helped me out,i have been effected with
it for 20years until i got the contact of the doctor
and i contacted him and he gave me the medication
after i took it,i went to do another HIV text and it
was negative.am the happiest person on earth.any
one with such problem should contact the doctor on
+2348077210007 or via
drcampbelokaku@gmail.com
I Never believed i was ever going to be HIV Negative again,Dr odumodu has given me reasons to be happy, i was HIV positive for 2years and all the means i tried for treatment was not helpful to me, but when i came on the Internet i saw great testimony about Dr on how he was able to cure someone from HIV, this person said great things about this man, and advice we contact him for any Disease problem that Dr odumodu can be of help, well i decided to give him a try, he requested for my information which i sent to him, and he told me he was going to prepare for me a healing portion, which he wanted me to take for days, and after which i should go back to the hospital for check up, well after taking all the treatment sent to me by Dr odumodu, i went back to the Hospital for check up, and now i have been confirmed HIV Negative, friends you can reach Dr odumodu on any treatment for any Disease he is the one only i can show you all up to, reach him on (drodumoduspiritualpower@gmail.com) or call him on +2348134261542
It is no longer news that the Acquired immune deficiency syndrome /Human Immuno Virus (HIV/AIDS) is increasing by the day. The fear is that many people living with the sickness are scared of saying it because of the stigma that comes along with it.I am bold enough among many others to state that there is now a potent cure to this sickness but many are unaware of it. I discovered that I was infected with the virus 8months ago, after a medical check-up. My doctor told me and I was shocked, confused and felt like my world has crumbled. I was dying slowly due the announcement of my medical practitioner but he assured me that I could lead a normal life if I took my medications (as there was no medically known cure to HIV). I went from churches to churches but soon found that my case needed urgent attention as I was growing lean due to fear of dying anytime soon. In a bid to looking for a lasting solution to my predicament, I sought for solutions from the voodoo world. I went online and searched for every powerful trado-medical practitioner that I could severe, cos I heard that the African Voodoo Priests had a cure to the HIV syndrome. It was after a little time surfing the web that I came across one DR Wiccan (A powerful African doctor), (wiccanspelltemple@gmail.com) who offered to help me at a monetary fee. I had to comply as this was my final bus-stop to receiving a perfect healing. My last resolve was to take my life by myself, should this plan fail. Alas! it worked out well. He gave my some steps to follow and I meticulously carried out all his instructions.
Last time 13 Jan, 2015, to be precise, I went back to the hospital to conduct another test and to my amazement, the results showed that ” I am NEGATIVE”.
You can free yourself of this HIV virus by consulting this great African Voodoo Priest via this e-mail: (wiccanspelltemple@gmail.com) He will help you honestly.