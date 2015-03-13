Richmond Remembers Lynn Martin, Advocate for Underserved Kids and Families

Lynn Martin, executive director of Early Childhood Mental Health (ECMH), died Feb. 23 at her home. Details of her death are inconclusive, according to Anna Vasquez, office manager at ECMH.
Martin, MHS, staunchly advocated for the provisioning of mental health services to the most vulnerable children and families in Richmond and West Contra Costa communities.
Martin worked in nonprofit services for nearly 20 years in many leadership positions. After college, she worked with Berber women and their infants in the Peace Corps in Morocco. She returned to the U.S. to earn a Masters in Health Finance and Management from Johns Hopkins University and continued her career in human services.
In 2011, she was selected by the ECMH Board of Directors to succeed Arlette Merritt as executive director.
