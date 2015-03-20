Local Business Receives Neighbor Fund Loan

Yolanda’s Construction Administration & Traffic Control (YCAT-C) recently received a small business loan from the Neighbor Fund, a community-based and community-vetted revolving loan fund for small businesses in the Bayview community.

YCAT-C used these proceeds to purchase an arrow sign for use in its provisioning of traffic control services for major construction sites.

Neighbor Fund loans are intended to help Bayview businesses build their capacity. Loans are low-interest and the vetting process is community-centric.

For more information about the Neighbor Fund, visit www.neighborfund.org or contact yamilet@rencenter.org.