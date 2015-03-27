Theopelis Cain, 94

Theopelis Cain, who worked at the naval air station and on the San Mateo Bridge, passed away on March 14. He was 94.
Born in Louisiana he moved to Northern California in the 1940s where he started Woods and Cain, a moving company, with his brother-in-law.
He also worked on airplanes at the naval air station and for World Airways at Oakland Airport. Cain retired while working on the San Mateo Bridge.
A resident of Oakland, he was an avid Giants fan, and he loved the blues.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Hannah Cain, and his son, John H. Cain.
He was a simple man, who had many family members and friends who loved him and will miss him dearly.
Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Monday, March 23 at 2 p.m. at Sunset View Mortuary in El Cerrito.
I promise to share this testimony all over the world once my husband return back to me, and today with all due respect I want to say a big thank you KING PESO for bringing joy and happiness to my relationship and my children. I want to inform you all that there is a spell caster that is real and genuine. After being in relationship with Wilson for seven years, he broke up with me, I did everything possible to bring him back but all was in vain, I wanted him back so much because of the love I have for him, I begged him with everything, I made promises but he refused. A day came i came across one particular testimony, it was about a woman called Sarah Jame ,she testified about how he brought back her husband back in less than 24hrs, and at the end of her testimony she dropped KING PESO e-mail address. After reading all these,I decided to give him a try. I contacted him via email and explained my problem to him. and he give me some instruction i follow it within 48hrs, my husband came back to me Am so happy now that KING PESO, help me bring my life back to me. Thanks so much… his email: pesokingspellcaster@gmail.com
JANE EMMA
During my time of difficulty and heartbreak i was able to find refuge in the hands of Dr.AZA through his act of spell casting that he was able to bring my lover back within 48 hours, my husband left me and the kids for another woman and he said to me that he just want to be alone for sometime and i was so depress by his words and action but not knowing he did it because of another woman. The first time i read an article about Dr.AZA i was wondering if all the things that i read about were true because a lot of people where testifying about his good work, But since i was desperate to get my lover back i had no choice than to contact him through these details whatsApp number +2348107155060 and via email: azaspellcaster@gmail.com And to my greatest surprise i was able to get a positive result that got me shocked because my lover called me within hours that i contacted Dr.AZA..,.
Manifest Spell is truly remarkable. I had a phone consultation that surpassed all of my expectations. I have been to other spiritualists in the past and NONE were able to tell me all that Dr. Manifest did in just one reading. Having never met him, I was shocked with the precision of his details. He obviously knew things that others could have never known, particularly given that this was over the phone.
His ability is unmatched, and he gained my trust in just one encounter. Add to all this, he is very easy to communicate with – very patient and understanding. I would definitely recommend him. manifestspellcast@yahoo.com is AMAZING!!!
Good Day everybody, my names is Jullet Jude, am from the United State of America, i want to give thanks and honor to Dr. ozolo for the great work he did for me, he brought my lover within 24 hours which i never taught it will ever come through in my life, but this great man Dr. ozolo
proved to me that powers can do wonders, i got his contact from a friend in the USA who he helped, this friend of mine told me that this man is great but i felt as hmm are you sure? cause i hardly believe those kind of things,so she told me not to worry that when i contact him, that she is guaranteeing me 100% that my lover will come back that if it does not work that she will be the one to give me back my money, to show her sincerity to me, she gave me her car that if it does not work that and she did not pay me the money that i spent that she i should collect her car and she gave me all the documents, i was so so surprised she was very serious about it so that was how i contacted him and i told him what i want he just told me that everything will be done within 24 hours so with the assurance my friend gave me i was having confident, so in the next 24 hours that he told me i just heard a knock on my door i never knew it was mark, so that was how i opened the door the first thing he did was to go on his knees, he started begging me to forgive him that he is very sorry for everything, i was really surprised and was also happy, so that was how i forgived him and now we are living together happily than ever before, and am using the media to invite my friends on my wedding which will coming up on 24/12/2013, am very happy thanks be to Lucy who gave me his contact and honor be onto Great Dr. ozolo
helped a lot, if you need his help or you want to thank him for me you can contact him through his email: vodoospellhome@gmail.com
NO.1 Spell caster, Voodoo spells, Egyptian magical rings, binding your lover to love you Only, bring back lost lover even if lost for a long time. Do you want your lover to marry you? do you want to stop a divorce or you want a divorce? lucky charms for financial problems. Do you want to win a Court case or win a jackpot? looking for a Job & Promotion at work? are you the only person suffering In the family? you Failing to get Babies (Men & women) family members Jealousy about you? protection charms? do you have bad dreams? are you fired & you want your Job back? do you have problem with your boss at work? women charms for men to admire you & propose to you. His he unwilling to marry you?(Come Now) is there Some one disturbing your relationship?(Come Now) don’t die with your problems, at Dr Andrew’s shrine you will experience a tremendous turn around. Email: drandrewspiritualtemple@gmail.com
GOD BLESS THE DAY THE MAN THAT HELP ME GET MY EX HUSBAND BACK
Hello my name is Babarah from CANADA. i just want to share my experience and testimony here.. i was married for 6 years to my husband and all of a sudden, another woman came into the picture.. he started hailing me and he was abusive..but i still loved him with all my heart and wanted him at all cost…then he filed for divorce..my whole life was turning apart and i didn’t know what to do..he moved out of the house and abandoned the kids.. so someone told me about trying spiritual means to get my husband back and introduced me to a spell caster…so i decided to try it reluctantly..although i didn’t believe in all those things… then when he did the special prayers and spell, after 2days, my husband came back and was pleading..he had realized his mistakes..i just couldn’t believe it.. anyways we are back together now and we are happy..in case anyone needs this man, his email address [ogumensolutioncenter@yahoo.com] spells is for a better life. again his email is [ogumensolutioncenter@yahoo.com]
OR
call him with this number+2348112060028
i want to give thanks to my dr and i will always give thanks to DR OGUDUDU who brought back my love that has left me for 6years within 48hours, i have said about this last week but i promised to always tell people about this every week end so that those that did not read about it last week will read about it this week, i have been looking for how to get this boy back to my life because i love this boy with the whole of my heart, i could not replace him with any body,one day i was watching my television when i saw a lady giving thanks to DR OGUDUDU and telling the world how he helped her i was so shocked i could not believe it because i never taught that there are powers that can bring back lost love, then that was how i decided to contact him too because i do really need my love back,when i contacted him i told him everything and he told me not to worry that my love will surely be back to my arms within 48hours at first i could not believe because i was thinking how could somebody that has gone for 6years come back within 48 hours,so then i decided to watch and see,unbelievable within the next 48hours i got a call from unknown number so i decided to pick the call the next thing i could hear was my loves voice he was pleading and begging me on the phone that i should forgive him that i should forget all that have happened that he did not know what came over him,he promised not to leave for any reason, that he was really sorry for what he did,i was so surprised because i never believed that this could happen,so that was how i accepted his apology and the next morning he came to my house and still pleading for me to forgive, him i told him that everything is okay that i have forgiven him, that was how we started again and now we are married, i promised to say this testimony in radio station, commenting this testimony is still okay but before this month runs out i promise to say this in radio station and i will,sir thank you very much.World please am begging you people to try and thank this man for me,or if you need his help here is his email address drogududuspellhome@gmail.com. or call +2348144368825 THANK YOU DR
had a huge bust-up with my
partner vanessa, called my mother
in tears, she said she could help, I
must admit, I was very, very
skeptical, in fact I did not think she will
call back, but it was only a few
days when she called and asked to
come, to talk, and we talked about
silly misunderstanding and she
hooked me up with creepy
priest ….. it turned out that he was not , I contacted him and I
explained…sent him some
photos of vanessa .. ..4 days later vanessa
knocked on my door, smiling
as … ..its were crazy year, and we
are still together … it was actually
great, I highly recommend it
services, it is really strong, and he
also makes everything look a spells,
runes,
rituals,
prayer,
meditation, etc.
indeed works if you want you can try
[joyofspirituality.webs. com]
HEY EVERYONE!!!My husband and I have been married for about 8 years now We were happily married with two kids, boy and a girl,3 months ago I started to notice some strange behavior from him and a few weeks later I found out that my husband is seeing someone. He started coming home late from work, he hardly care about me or the kids anymore, Sometimes he goes out and doesn’t even come back home for about 2-3 days. I did all I could to rectify this problem but all to no avail. I became very worried and needed help,As I was browsing through the internet one day, I came across a website that suggested that Dr. OGALA can help solve marital problems, restore broken relationships and so on So I felt I should give him a try,I contacted him and he did a spell for me, Three days later, my husband came to me and apologized for the wrongs he did and promise never to do it again. Ever since then, everything has returned back to normal. I and my family are living together happily again.. All thanks to Dr OGALA, If you need a spell caster that can cast a spell that truly works, I suggest you contact him. He will not disappoint you. This is his details
E-mail: ogalaspellcaster@gmail.com.
HE IS THE ONLY REAL SPELL CASTER ON LINE.
Thank you all for reading.
My wife and I have been separated for some months with one false start already. She moved 350 miles away but after not speaking since she left,After then i contacted DR PAUL and told him the situation he prayed and told me to do some necessary things which i did and got all the prayer items he needed to do the prayers bringing back my wife after the prayers has been done she contacted me and we have reconnected. She is drawing near to me than before and has told me several times she loves me, misses me and doesn’t understand how I can forgive her and still love her. I gave that glory to God in my answer as I have in all of this. She has asked me to come visit her next week for a few days and wants to come home and rebuild our marriage.All thanks to DR PAUL for making all this come to past and you can contact him for on drpaulhomeofsolution@gmail.com or call him +2348094487465,My name is ALEKS ODESSA,USA(Texas)
I promise to share this testimony all over the world once my husband return back to me, and today with all due respect i want to thank DR Amba for bringing joy and happiness to my life. I want to inform you all that there is a spell caster that is real and genuine. I never believed in any of these things until i loosed my husband, I required help until i found a grate spell caster, And he cast a love spell for me, and he assured me that I will get my husband back in two days after the spell has been cast. two days later, my phone rang, and so shockingly, it was my husband who has not called me for past five years now, he made an apology for the heartbreak he have cause me, and told me that he is ready to be my back bone till the rest of his life with me. As I`m writing this testimony right now I`m the most happiest woman on earth and me and my husband is living a happy life and our love is now stronger than how it were even before our break up. So that`s why I promised to share my testimony all over the universe. All thanks goes to DR Amba for the excessive work that he has done for me. Below is the email address in any situation you are undergoing am assuring you that as he has done mine for me, he will definitely do yours. you can contact him via email ambatemple@yahoo.com
I want to testify of the good work of Dr okosisi who helped me in achieving the things i never thought i was going to have again.My name is Rose Morgan i was in a relationship for 3yrs with a guy i believed he loved me so much. At a time he started nagging over every little thing i do so i knew something was wrong i tried more than anything in the world to persuade him after a while i noticed some changes in him, i tried to do things that will please him in several ways but all to no avail.shortly i noticed he was seeing another girl i tried to make him understand that i loved him so much but he wouldn’t even listen.one day i read a testimony on a similar case a person testified of the work of this great Dr okosisi even when i did not believe i was convinced by my friend so i contacted him and tried his method reluctantly, surprisingly in less than one week my lover contacted me and till date we are still together happily married with two kids.so if you are going through similar thing or you have a problem just contact him and i guarantee you he will help you get all what you have lost. Here is his email address drokosisilovespell@gmail.com
My name is Angela and am from USA, I want to use this opportunity to thank my great Doctor who really made my life a pleasurable one today. This great man Dr power brought my husband back to me, i had two lovely kids for my husband, about four years ago i and my husband has been into one quarrel or the other until he finally left me for one lady. I felt my life was over and my kids thought they would never see their father again. I tried to be strong just for the kids but i could not control the pains that torments my heart, my heart was filled with sorrows and pains because i was really in love with my husband. Every day and night i think of him and always wish he would come back to me, until one day i met a good friend of mine that was also in a situation like me but her problem was her ex-boyfriend who she had an unwanted pregnancy for and he refused to take responsibility and dumped her. she told me that mine was a small case and that i should not worry about it at all, so i asked her what was the solution to my problems and she gave me this great man’s email address. I was doubting if this man was the solution, so i contacted this great man and he told me what to do and i deed them all, he told me to wait for just 48 hours and that my husband will come crawling on his kneels just for forgiveness so i faithfully did what this great man asked me to do and for sure after 48 hours i heard a knock on the door, in a great surprise i saw him on his kneels and i was speechless, when he saw me, all he did was crying and asking me for forgiveness, from that day, all the pains and sorrows in my heart flew away, since then i and my husband and our lovely kids are happy, that’s why i want to say a big thank you to Dr power Spiritual Temple. This great man made me to understand that there is no problem on earth that has no solution so please if you know that you have this same problem or any problem that is similar, i will advise you to come straight to this great man. You can email him at: powerfulhappyspellcaster@gmail.com or call +2348076791208
Carol Andersen,
This was even faster than I could dream of. Thank you for taking time to
listen to me and answering all my emails. I feel emotional strong again. My
confidence is back and I see my future clearly. I am forever grateful for
your help in re-uniting me with my old lover.if there is any one out there
ineed of help pls contact d.rriveshebalisthome@gmail.com
Carol Andersen, Seattle, USA
The Month of June has really been a bad month for me things has really been hard for me and my business has been going down and at the same time my lover left me for another lady,i am Precious Bruk from Canada am here to share this great testimony about what Dr Paul has done for me in my life i was really facing lots of challenges but everything came to an end as soon as Dr Paul Intervened my lover left me without no reason at the same time my business was collapsing i tried different means to get back my lover and make my buisness grow but there was no way but thank God Dr Paul came into the picture i got to know Dr Paul through a friend of mine in Florida Usa who i shared my problem with then she refered me to Dr Paul and i called him and spoke to him he just told me not to worry that the month of July would be a turn around in my life i keyed to the word really around 12am July 1 was a call from my lover that has left me for good 3 months and again at work i won a contract worth 50,000usd to supply some materials for a construction been built by the government am so happy today that this July i started it with great testimonies and this has made a turn around in my life with the help of Dr Paul please if you are in any kind of problem kindly contact Dr Paul on drpaulhomeofsolution@gmail.com or call him +2348094487465
My name is Vera Wilson i live in England, I want to quickly tell the world that there is a real on line spell caster that is powerful and genuine, His name is Dr. Ofemo He helped me recently to reunite my relationship with my husband who left home since 2year, When i contacted Dr. Ofemo he cast a love spell for me and my husband who said he doesn’t have anything to do with me again called me and started begging me.my husband came home and his behavior was back to the man i got married to. I cant thank the spell caster enough for what he did for me, i am so grateful and i will never stop to publish his name on the internet for the good work he has done for me,To anyone who is reading this article and needs any help Dr Ofemo can also offer any types of help like Reuniting of marriage and relationship,contacted him drofemospelltemple@gmail.com or his hot line:+2348163387496 You can contact him Via this email:drofemospelltemple@yahoo.com
my testimony goes to DR ZACK BALO ,me and my ex boyfriend breakup 4 months ago and he told me that he don’t love me any more and went to be with another woman.i was still in love with him and need him back i try to get him back but all my effort was in avail until i reach out to the internet for help and i saw a testimony of a spell caster,i decided to give it a try and i contacted him and tell him my problem.He cast a love spell for me and guarantee me 3 days that my ex boyfriend will come back to me and to my greatest surprise my ex boyfriend come back to me and beg for forgiveness and promise never to live me again,i am so happy my ex boyfriend is back to me again,thank you DR ZACK BALO for reuniting me and my ex boyfriend back together again.if you need him to help you Email wiseindividualspell@gmail.com or contact him through his phone number +2348078927387
I am here to give testimony of how I got back my husband who left me over 3 months now, we got married for more than 7 years and have gotten two kids. thing were going well with us and we are always happy. until one day my husband started to behave in a way I could not understand, I was very confused by the way he treat me and the kids. later that month he did not come home again and he called me that he want a divorce, I asked him what have I done wrong to deserve this from him, all he was saying is that he want a divorce that he hate me and do not want to see me again in his life, I was mad and also frustrated do not know what to do, i was sick for more than 2 weeks because of the divorce. I love him so much he was everything to me without him my life is incomplete. So I decided to tell my co-worker and when I told her shell told me that there is a Psychic spell caster named Priest ALLI that I should contact him that he can solve my problems. So she gave me his email and his website and I contacted Priest ALLI and explained everything that has happen to him. And he only tell me not to worry that my husband was going to come back to me just as he left I thought it was a joke. But it was a surprise to me when it happen the way Priest ALLI said it. Now I am a leaving testimony to what Priest ALLI can do. So if you are passing through similar problem just as I was you can as well contact Priest ALLI I know he will still solve your problem as well. Here is Priest ALLI email ALLISPELLHELP@GMAIL.COM or his website on You call also call his telephone number +2348149158514.
I am here to give testimony of how I got back my husband who left me over 3 months now, we got married for more than 7 years and have gotten two kids. thing were going well with us and we are always happy. until one day my husband started to behave in a way I could not understand, I was very confused by the way he treat me and the kids. later that month he did not come home again and he called me that he want a divorce, I asked him what have I done wrong to deserve this from him, all he was saying is that he want a divorce that he hate me and do not want to see me again in his life, I was mad and also frustrated do not know what to do, i was sick for more than 2 weeks because of the divorce. I love him so much he was everything to me without him my life is incomplete. So I decided to tell my co-worker and when I told her shell told me that there is a Psychic spell caster named Priest ALLI that I should contact him that he can solve my problems. So she gave me his email and his website and I contacted Priest ALLI and explained everything that has happen to him. And he only tell me not to worry that my husband was going to come back to me just as he left I thought it was a joke. But it was a surprise to me when it happen the way Priest ALLI said it. Now I am a leaving testimony to what Priest ALLI can do. So if you are passing through similar problem just as I was you can as well contact Priest ALLI I know he will still solve your problem as well. Here is Priest ALLI email ALLISPELLHELP@GMAIL.COM or his website on You call also call his telephone number +2348149158514
Hello Readers My name is Martha Solomon I never believed in love spells or magic until I met this spell caster Dr Okpebho which a friend of mine told me about on (Drokpebhospelltemple@gmail.com) he is really powerful and could help cast spells to bring back one’s gone, lost, misbehaving lover and magic money spell or spell for a good job or luck spell .I’m now happy & a living testimony because the man I wanted to marry left me 3 weeks before our wedding and my life was upside down because our relationship has been on for 4years. I really loved him, but his family was against us and he had no good paying job. So when I met this spell caster, I told him what happened and explained the situation of things to him. At first I was undecided, skeptical and doubtful, but I just gave it a try. And within 3 days time when I returned to Canada, my boyfriend (now my husband) called me by himself and came to me apologizing that everything had been settled with his mum and family and he got a new job interview so we should get married. I didn’t believe it because the spell caster only asked for my name and my boy friends name and all I wanted him to do. Well we are happily married now and we are expecting our little kid, and my husband also got the new job and our lives became much better. His email is Drokpebhospelltemple@gmail.com; you can also contact him for help, I wish you good luck.+23490338746273425
I want to use this medium to tell the world about
Doctor LUCAFO who helped me in getting my lover
back with his powerful spell, my ex and i where
having misunderstanding which led to our breakup
though i went to beg her several times to please
forgive and accept me back because i know i
offended her but each time i went i always feel more
deeply in pain and agony because she always walk
out on me and would not want to listen to what i
have to tell but on i faithful day as i was browsing i
came arose a testimony of a woman whose problem
was more than mine and yet Doctor LUCAFO helped
her with his spell so i was happy and also contacted
Doctor LUCAFO for help via email and then told him
my story but the only thing he said was that i will
wipe you tear with my spell so lucky for me
everything want well just as he promised and right
now i have got my fiance back and we are both living
happily. there is nothing Doctor LUCAFO can not do
with is spell and just as promise my self i will keep
testifying on the internet of how Doctor LUCAFO
helped me. Are your problem greater that mine or
less i give you 100% guarantee that Doctor LUCAFO
will put an end to it with his powerful spell, contact
Doctor LUCAFO for help Via email
DRLUCAFOSPELLHOME@HOTMAIL.COM
1. GETTING YOUR EX LOVER BACK.
2. WINNING LOTTERIES.
3. CHILD BEARING.
4. BREAKING OF GENERATION COURSE.
5. GETTING OF JOB.
6. JOB PROMOTION.
7. MONEY SPELL.
8. SPIRITUAL PROTECTION.
9. HERBAL CARE.
10. BEAUTY SPELL.
11 HIV
I want to use this medium to tell the world about
Doctor LUCAFO who helped me in getting my lover
back with his powerful spell, my ex and i where
having misunderstanding which led to our breakup
though i went to beg her several times to please
forgive and accept me back because i know i
offended her but each time i went i always feel more
deeply in pain and agony because she always walk
out on me and would not want to listen to what i
have to tell but on i faithful day as i was browsing i
came arose a testimony of a woman whose problem
was more than mine and yet Doctor LUCAFO helped
her with his spell so i was happy and also contacted
Doctor LUCAFO for help via email and then told him
my story but the only thing he said was that i will
wipe you tear with my spell so lucky for me
everything want well just as he promised and right
now i have got my fiance back and we are both living
happily. there is nothing Doctor LUCAFO can not do
with is spell and just as promise my self i will keep
testifying on the internet of how Doctor LUCAFO
helped me. Are your problem greater that mine or
less i give you 100% guarantee that Doctor LUCAFO
will put an end to it with his powerful spell, contact
Doctor LUCAFO for help Via email
DRLUCAFOSPELLHOME@HOTMAIL.COM
1. GETTING YOUR EX LOVER BACK.
2. WINNING LOTTERIES.
3. CHILD BEARING.
4. BREAKING OF GENERATION COURSE.
5. GETTING OF JOB.
6. JOB PROMOTION.
7. MONEY SPELL.
8. SPIRITUAL PROTECTION.
9. HERBAL CARE.
10. BEAUTY SPELL.
I AM Jessica Esteves FROM UNITED KINGDOM … I never knew people still have powers and make things happen this way. my husband left me and my child for another Woman three years ago, ever since then my life have been filled with pains, sorrow and trauma because he was my first love and we have been together for years and couldn’t imagine my life without him. I saw some testimonies about a great spell caster DR OKAYA and how he helps people around the world, that he can bring back lover within some few days, initially I laughed it off and said I am not interested but due to the love I have for my man I consulted the great spell caster and to my greatest surprise after two days my husband called me for the very first time after three years that he is missing me and that he is so sorry for every thing he made me went through, that he wants me back, we are going to spend our life together and promise never to leave me and my child again. I still can’t believe my very eyes, because it’s highly unbelievable, it’s just too good to be true. All I can say is thank you DR OKAYA for bringing back my husband to me and my child and for anyone who might need the help of this great spell caster please permit me to drop his mail here (OKAYASPELLHELP@OUTLOOK.COM OR you can call the great man on +2348078291904.
my name is Melissa Frederick am from UK i never believe in spell casting, until when i was was tempted to try it. i and my husband have been having a lot of problem living together, he will always not make me happy because he have fallen in love with another lady outside our marriage, i tried my best to make sure that my husband leave this woman but the more i talk to him the more he makes me feel sad, so my marriage was now leading to divorce because he no longer gives me attention. so with all this pains and agony in my heart, i decided to contact this spell caster to see if things can work out between me and my husband again. this spell caster who was a man of his words told me that my husband is really under a great spell that he have been charm by some magic, so he told me that he was going to make all things normal back. he did the spell on my husband and after 3 days my husband changed completely and he even apologize to me that he will love me forever, i really thank this spell caster his name is Dr Grant he have bring back my husband back to me i want you all to contact him who are having same problem related to my marriage issue and relationship problem he will solve it for you. his email address is grantingheartdesiresspell@gmail.com, he is tested and trusted spell caster and his spell doesn’t have any side effect. wish you good luck.
my name is from Blake i had a problem with my wife sometimes ago but never knew what the problem was,i tried to asked her but she refused to tell,me what it was as time goes on i discovered she was having an affair with a friend of mine that happens to be my best friend,i was so sad that i never knew what to do next,during my search for a way out i met a friend of mine who had similar problem and introduced me to a man who helped him with his situation,on getting to the man i discovered he was a spell caster i was shocked because i have not had anything to do with a spell caster in my entire life so i tried to give this man a chance cos i never believed in spell casting as i thought it will not work for me but to my surprise i got positive results and i was able to get my wife back from him even after the spell caster did all i discovered my wife fell much more in love with me on like before so i was so happy that i never know what to do for him so i am using this opportunity to tell anyone on this blog having similar problem visit grantingheartdesiresspell@gmail.com ..i am sure he will help you.
I feel the same way as any other woman with heartbreak and What would I have done if not for DR. OSAUYI, my name is Mrs. Robin Wendy, I am 38. years old and I have a son. Unfortunately almost a year ago his father broke up with me because of a mistake I made and I just really want.him back. He is the best thing that has ever happened to me and I want.our family to be complete again, I want to spend the rest of my life with him. I read online that he helped a girl in this situation and I contacted him for help. I grew up with my parents divorced and I don’t want that for my son and I miss my husband so much and just want our family to be whole again I want the love of my life back and I can honestly say that because he is the only man I have ever truly loved with all my heart. So I seek help from (Osauyilovespell@gmail.com) and he responded to me and he cast a love spell for me which I use in getting back my husband and I am happy and grateful to him for helping me and I want you all to also have the opportunity I had also, (Osauyilovespell@gmail.com) is the only through help I have ever known. Good luck” you can call the great man on +2347064294395 his ready to help you with your problem web site http://osauyilovespelll.webs.com/
I am mrs Andrew Lisa from USA, i want to share a testimony of my life to every one. i was married to my husband george vega, i love him so much we have been married for 5 years now with two kids. when he went for a vacation to france he meant a lady called Maryś, he told me that he is no longer interested in the marriage any more. i was so confuse and seeking for help, i don’t know what to do until I met my friend mr john catrow and told him about my problem. he told me not to worry about it that he had a similar problem before and introduce me to a man called Dr SABATO love spell who cast a spell on her ex and bring her back to him after 2days. Mr john catrw ask me to contact Dr SABATO love spell for help. I contacted him to help me bring back my husband and he ask me not to worry about it that the gods of his fore-fathers will fight for me. He told me by two days he will re-unite me and my husband together. After two day my husband called and told me he is coming back to sought out things with me, I was surprise when I saw him and he started crying for forgiveness. Right now I am the happiest woman on earth for what this great spell caster did for me and my husband, you can contact Dr SABATO email (sabatoikhena@gmail.com).He is the best spell caster who is very capable to help you….
My name is Steph Morgan am from USA i am very happy for the wonderful work dr guru has done for me i got married to my lovely husband last year February and we have a lovely son. things was going well with us and we are living happily. until one day my husband started behaving in a strange manner i could not understand, i was very confused with the way he treat me and my son. later that month he did not come home again and he called me that he want a divorce, i asked him what have i done wrong to deserve this from him, all he was saying is that he want a divorce that he hate me and do not want to see me again in his life, i was sad and also frustrated i did not know what to do,i was sick for more than a week because of the divorce. i love him so much he his everything to me without him my life is incomplete. i told one of my child hood friend and she told me to contact a spell caster that she has listen to one woman who testify about dr guru and she has been hearing about him that i should try him i never believe in all this spell casting of a thing but i just say i should try if something will come out of it. i contacted Dr guru for the return of my husband to me, he told me that my husband have been taken by another woman. that she cast a spell on him that is why he hate me and also want to divorce me. then he told me that has to cast a spell on him that will make him return to me and my son, he casted the spell and after 1 day my husband came back home and started apologizing he said that he love me so much that he did not know what happen to him that he left me. it was the spell that Dr guru casted on him that make him come back to me,right now am so happy again. thank you Dr guru for what you have done for me i would have been nothing today if not for your great spell. this is to every one who is facing divorces or heart break by your lover i want you to contact him now because he can do it for you his powers is great and dont have any side effect in the future contact him through his mail;drgurulovespelltemple@yahoo.com.contact him now and your problems will be solve for ever.once again thanks to dr guru.
HELLO EVERYBODY IN THIS BLOG,A good spell caster that help me brought back my husband is here for your notice !!!
My name is Mrs Jessica Butler am from UK,my husband left home for 3 and a half years to Dubai for a vacation,he meant a young lady there and he was enchanted by this lady all because she was wealthy, my husband refuse to come back home again to even pay a visit to our kids he left behind i cried all day and night seeking for help till one good day i was reading a magazine when I stumble on a page titled (PROPHET BOLIVAR the spell caster). I quickly contacted him to help me get back my husband to me and he ask me not to worry about it that his gods will fight for me.. he told me by mid-night when all the spirits is awake he will cast the spell to reunite me and my husband together and he did it, in less than 48hours which i use to contact this prophet my husband called me on phone started begging me and shedding tears of reuniting that i should forgive him and he later came back home just a couple of days from Dubai. i,m so happy for what this great spell caster did for me and my husband..You can also count on PROPHET BOLIVAR on any problem u can think of like:
You want to heal yourself from any sickness or diseases,
Win visa lottery to any country,
Losing your weight spell,
Money spell,
Long life spell,
Get a huge loan without paying any fee spell,
Help you get pregnant(pregnancy spell),
Get your spammer back within 24hours,
Help promote you in your office,
save you from hiv\aids and cancers spells
make you rich and famous worldwide both in music and sport spell,
Love spell,
High blood pleasure\temperature cure
if you want to stop your divorce And make your wishes be grated spell,
Help you get famous and rich both in music and sport,
Help you win Any Court case and Avenging spell,
Do you want to become a mermaid spell?
Get six packs even win an election spell,
Any kinds of difficult situation you find yourself in he can solve it because so many people have witness his wonders just as i have also did now.He is very nice and great,contact him anywhere in the globe on odungaspell@gmail.com•He is the best spell caster worldwide.