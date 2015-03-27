Theopelis Cain, 94

Theopelis Cain, who worked at the naval air station and on the San Mateo Bridge, passed away on March 14. He was 94.

Born in Louisiana he moved to Northern California in the 1940s where he started Woods and Cain, a moving company, with his brother-in-law.

He also worked on airplanes at the naval air station and for World Airways at Oakland Airport. Cain retired while working on the San Mateo Bridge.

A resident of Oakland, he was an avid Giants fan, and he loved the blues.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Hannah Cain, and his son, John H. Cain.

He was a simple man, who had many family members and friends who loved him and will miss him dearly.

Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Monday, March 23 at 2 p.m. at Sunset View Mortuary in El Cerrito.