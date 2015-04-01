Supervisor Keith Carson Hosts Planning and Caring for Aging Loved Ones

The fifth “Planning & Caring for Aging Loved Ones” Forum, a free event, will offer resources and assistance to seniors, their families and friends that allow seniors to age in place in their own homes.

The forum will take place on Saturday, April 4 from 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. at the Ed Roberts Campus located at 3075 Adeline St. in Berkeley and is expected to draw 300 residents.

California’s elderly population is expected to reach 12.5 million by 2040. Alameda County’s current senior population is estimated at 219,000 individuals and is projected to grow over the next 20 years by 23.5 percent.

The fastest growing segment of this senior population is 85 years of age and older, according to the California State Department of Finance.

“Sooner or later, there will come the time when many of us will be faced with a myriad of decisions about caring for a parent or an aging loved one,” said Alameda County Supervisor Keith Carson. “We host this event on a regular basis to provide support and timely information to the family members and friends that do the daily work of caring for our aging loved ones.”

The Forum will feature panel discussions, workshops and resources to educate relatives and caregivers of older adults about the essential tools necessary in planning for legal responsibilities, housing, health, medical decisions and the well-being and safety of aging adults.

Featured keynote speaker Dr. David Lindeman of the Center for Technology and Aging and UC Berkeley will share updates about the newest technological advances in health care, monitoring and communication that allow seniors to safely age in place. The opening plenary discussion is “Healthy Living and Self Care” and will be facilitated by the Alameda County Public Health Department and features a healthy cooking demonstration.

The afternoon workshop sessions are: “Aging in Place,” “Planning Your Legal Future,” and “Planning Your Best Financial Future.”

This free event is open to all and includes lunch along with a community resource fair with valuable information that attendees can take home with them to begin the planning process.

The Planning and Caring Forum is sponsored by Alameda County Supervisor Keith Carson, Kaiser, Sutter Health, SEIU- ULTCW, TeleCare, and Corizon.

Pre-registration for the event is at www.planningandcaring2015.eventbrite.com

For information, call Aisha Brown at (510) 272-6686.