Mo’Ne Davis’ Continual Rise in Sports and Education

By Post Staff
After throwing the first pitch for the World Series in San Francisco almost five months ago, Mo’Ne Davis is still making headlines in sports news.
<p>
Davis played in her first NBA Celebrity All-Star game this February and also made recent headlines after attending the 28th annual Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Awards.
Davis also recently launched her own sneaker line for underprivileged girls. Her shoes are designed to match the sticking on a baseball with 15 percent of the proceeds going to impoverished girls around the globe.
One memorable experience for Davis was being a personal guest of her favorite NBA player, Stephen Curry, as the Golden State Warriors traveled to Philadelphia to play the 76ers last month. She joined Curry pregame to sign autographs and played horse.
Although media said Curry met his favorite high school phenom, it was Davis who expressed her desire to meet the rising star while talking with reporters during the third inning at AT&T Park when the Giants hosted the Kansas City Royals before winning the World Series.
The Post’s own Sports Editor, Malaika Bobino was so moved by Davis’ continued success in education – maintaining a 4.0 GPA while playing three sports – that she reached out to Curry, a current MVP candidate, to make this meet and greet happen. During that interview in late October, Bobino saw an opportunity to fulfill the teen’s dream to meet her favorite player simply because Davis put education first among all of her extracurricular activities.
While Curry agreed to meet Davis, the journey took 5 months due to his hectic schedule. Although both were days away from appearing at the NBA All-Star, Curry thought it would be best to meet in Davis’ hometown of Philly.
“Steph is a good friend,” said Bobino. “I knew he would agree to it when I approached him not long after I interviewed Davis. I’m just glad that Curry found the time as his own fame took a surprising turn when he leads the Warriors to the best record in franchise history.”
The Post is proud that Bobino was able to be a part of the two meeting.
Bobino believes achieving success in school will result in many people reaching out to help young people become bigger and better than they imagined.
I was into relationship 10yrs ago with my ex and we both promised that we will get married. I’m into interior decoration and my ex was a business man he sales baby things he was not that successful..so with my supported he became even more successful than me. Until he met another lady, and he broke up with me and marry the lady. they have been married 9yrs no child.. last month he later called me to my surprise and was begging me to forgive him…and than he promised to offer me 5000usd that I should forgive him..i won’t want to look at my past but the money won’t let me think. though, I didn’t do anything to him. when he broke up with me I cried like I was mad at him because I love him and I lost my virginity for him…same him was still the one who said it’s over I did not do anything that could stop him from getting a child. I said forgive you but I have nothing against you and then we discuss and he left. When I discuss this with my husband he was mad at me that he slapped me and accuse me of sleeping with my ex I tried to explain but he said, if you go for that money that is the end of our marriage. I want to use this opportunity to thank the mother of love queen jai mata sunlight. She is the greatest marriage counselor you will need to restore broken home or broken love because my husband loss hope for me bringing an ex issue into our marriage because of money like I was hungry that he couldn’t feed we me… After I mailed mother sunlight she helped me and give us advice she did not speak to my husband but I still wonder how she calm him down because I only sent her his name…all my problem was solved. Now I have invested the money into our business because we are doing the same business. I want to share this great news to you because I know there are many of you there struggling with one problem on the other why not contact sunlightmata@gmail.com to solve your problems ?? anybody can help you in anyway…not only who gives you money, help..but those who offer things that money couldn’t. That is a real help so I leave you to be the next to testify thanks
Hello everyone, I am proud to testify this testimony. i saw a post on how a lady got her husband back and i decided to try the spell caster that helped her because my relationship was crashing. although i never believed in spell work i reluctantly tried him because i was desperate but to my greatest surprise the spell caster Dr uzoya helped me get my husband back,after 5 month of divorce and my relationship is now perfect just as he promised, my husband now treats me like a queen even when he had told me before he doesn’t love me anymore. well, i cannot say much but if you are passing through difficulties in your relationship contact him on his email: [driraborspellcaster@gmail.com] OR call his number +13019098775. you can also go through his website on https://driraborspellcaste.wixsite.com/spell-caster
Just few weeks ago I saw a comment about Dr. Aluya Temple, someone talking about how he has help him in his relationship break up, I also contacted him because i was facing the same problem in my relationship, today i can boldly recommend Dr. Aluya Temple to someone who is also facing break up in his or her relationship to contact him for help today because he has help me restore my relationship back to normal, here is he contact details (dr.aluyasolutiontemple@yahoo.com or whatsapp him on +2347064851317 you can also visit is website aluyasolutiontemple.webs.com for help,thank you sir God bless you.
HELP ALERT!
Hello,My name is Priest Oni of “Oni spiritualaltemple” i welcome you all to the great Ewan spiritual temple of solution to all your problems, I practices white magic and a mixture of African traditional medicine, spiritualism,psychic powers, rituals,native healing, spell casting, all of which are designed to take care of whatever adversity you may be facing,my mission is ensure that good prevails over evil and to ensure that all those that come in contact with me have peace of mind, success and happiness”. It’s against the principles of the magic I practices to charge my customers so I don’t charge my customers for my help but I accept voluntary offering, I have a proven track record, having honed my skills from experiences and tradition passed down through the centuries from my forefathers I have divine powers that enable me connect oracle in spiritual life and my ancestors and they always give me guidance and provide solution to my customers problems so if you are having problems in life and want any of the following or more, then you are in the right place just specify your problems and what you want I will make consultations and find solutions to your problems…
/Do you want solutions to money problems?
/Do you want solutions to marital problems?
/Do you want solution to childless? / Do you want solution to physical or health problems?
/Do you want solution to problem in family relations?
/Do you business growing from strength to strength? / Attraction of clients for your business.
/Do you always have bad dreams?
/Do you want to be promoted in your office?
/Do you want your husband/wife to be yours forever?
/Have you been scammed and you want to recover your lost money?
/DO you want to win lottery and many more!
Once again thanks for your trust & patronage,I assure you that you are in the right place to get your heart desires just specify what you want and I assure you that my great oracle will grant your heart desires within 3-7 days.you will be happy knowing me as your spiritual father.
Email: oniherbalmagic@gmail.com
Tel: +1(562)-242-0796.
Warm regards,
Priest Oni.
My name is Joy Lopes, I never thought I will smile again, My husband left me with two kids for one year, All effort to bring him back failed I thought I’m not going to see him again not until I met a lady called Jesse who told me about a spell caster called Dr.Miracle, She gave me his email address and mobile number and I contacted him and he assured me that within 48 hours my husband will come back to me, In less than 48 hours my husband came back started begging for forgiveness saying it is the devils work, so I’m still surprise till now about this miracle,i couldn’t conceive but as soon as the spell was cast,i became pregnant and gave birth to my third child(Taylor) if you need any assistance from him you can contact him via:Email (MIRACLESPELLHOME@YAHOO.COM),, or you can also contact him through his website http://miraclespellhome.wix.com/dr-miracles,,or call him,,+2348071398555,,,,
Kim Madar
This is a Wonderful testimony on a Spell caster called DR OWOLABI that Just helped me and Brought My Ex Husband
back within 2Days with his Love spell. I am Kim Madar from United States, Life has being very Difficult for me
Since my Husband Left me and my Two Kids. My Kids and I and had being Missing My Husband and I cried almost
Everyday because of him, One Faithful Day, Someone Directed me to This man DR OWOLABI and I Contacted him VIA Email
and He Casted a Love spell for me and Told me that i will see the Results within 2DAYS, My Husband That Left me
For about 3years, Called me And Started opposing and he even sent me an apologizing Text. From that Moment,
I and My Family had being Living happily. Readers Out There, Who are in Pains and have Great Pleasure in Contacting
this Man should do that On this Email: DROWOLABISOLUTIONHOME@GMAIL.COM
You Can also Reach Him or Contact him On His NUMBER +16828086703or+2348124209863…
I want the world to know a great man that is well known as RAVIDATT VYAS, he has the perfect solution to relationship issues and marriage problems. The main reason why i went to RAVIDATT VYAS was for solution on how i can get my husband back because in recent times i have read some testimonies on the internet which some people has written about RAVIDATT VYAS and i was so pleased and i decided to seek for assistance from him on his email [ravidattvyas522@gmail.com] which he did a perfect job by casting a spell on my husband which made him to come back to me and beg for forgiveness.I will not stop publishing his name on the net because of the good work he is doing. I will drop his contact for the usefulness of those that needs his help should contact him via email [ravidattvyas522@gmail.com ] You can contact him today and get your problem solved.
I never believed in spell casting, but After 6 years of dating, I still imagine how Dr Aza brought my ex lover back to me in just 24 hour. No one could have ever made me believe that there is a real spell caster that really work. am sandra by name,I want to quickly tell the world that there is a real on line spell caster that is powerful and genuine, His name is Dr Aza, He helped me recently to reunite my relationship when my ex lover who left me, When i contacted Dr Aza he cast a love spell for me and my ex lover who said he doesn’t have anything to do with me again, he called me and started begging me. he is back now with so much love and caring. today i am glad to let you all know that this spell caster have the powers of bring lovers back. because i am now happy with my lover,and the most surprise,is that our love is very strong,every day is happiness and joy. and there is nothing like been with the man you love.i am so happy my love is back to me with the help of Dr.Aza if you have similar problem i will advice you to contact him ,he is there to help you and put a smile on your face. his email: azaspellcaster@gmail.com or you can whats App his line:+2348107155060
WOW!! This is the most wonderful thing i have ever experienced. I visited a forum here on the internet on the 20 APRIL 2016, and i saw a marvelous testimony of this great spell caster called DR Papa written by Tracie Aldana from United States on the forum. I never believed it, because have never heard anything about spells before. No body would have been able to convince me about spells not until DR Papa did a marvelous work for me that restored my marriage of 4 years by getting back my divorced wife just as i read on the internet. I was truly shocked when my wife knelt down pleading for forgiveness to accept her back. I am really short of words to use to show my appreciation to DR Papa. For his a God sent to me and my entire family for divine restoration of marriage. Here is his email if you need any kind of help greatpapakoffytemple@gmail.com
Resolve Your Marriage Issues With The Help Of (Ayelala7demons@gmail.com)..
GREETINGS everyone.. My name is Sarah Gomez FROM CANADA i will never forget the help Prophet Ayelala rendered to me in my marital life. i have been married for 5 years now and my husband and i love each other very dearly . after 3 years of our marriage my husband suddenly change he was having an affair with a lady outside,i notice it then i was praying for divine intervention the thing became more serious i told my pastor about it we prayed but nothing happen. my husband just came home one day he pick up his things and left me and the kids to his mistress outside at this time i was confuse not knowing what to do again because i have lost my husband and my marriage too. i was searching for help in the internet, i saw many people sharing testimony on how Prophet Ayelala help them out with their marital problems so i contacted the email of Prophet Ayelala i told him my problem and i was told to be calm that i have come to the right place were i can get back my husband within the next 24hours. He told me what went wrong with my husband and how it happen.that they will restored my marriage. to my greatest surprise my husband came to my office begging me on his knees that i should find a place in my heart to forgive him,that he will never cheat on me again. i quickly ask him up that i have forgiven him.friends your case is not too hard why don’t you give Prophet Ayelala a try they work surprises because i know they will help you to fix your relationship with your ex partner. i thank god for using Prophet Ayelala to save my marriage. Contact him via Email: ( Ayelala7demons@gmail.com ) Or Reach him on whats-app: +2347031894318
After 9 years in marriage with my hubby with 3 kids, my husband started going out with other ladies and showed me cold love, on several occasions he threatens to divorce me if I dare question him about his affair with other ladies, I was totally devastated and confused until an old friend of mine told me about a spell caster on the internet, Dr abacha who help people with the relationship and marriage problem by the powers of love spells, at first I doubted if such thing ever exists but decided to give it a try, when I contact him, he helped me cast a spell and within the next 2days my husband came back to me and started apologizing, now he has stopped going out with ladies and he his with me for good and for real. Contact abachasolutiontemple367.com, or visit he in his website http://abachasolutiontemple.webs.com/ thank you for all of your patience and understanding thank you.
HOW I GOT BACK MY HUSBAND AFTER DIVORCE) I am Deana Helen,And i am from England I thought i should share this here, My husband and I have been together for 9 years we have lived as a one happy family. About January i suspected my husband was seeing someone else as he constantly came back home very late and careless about out kids and i, when i confronted him about this it led to more misunderstanding and he filed for a divorce, i was so confused and totally devastated, i tried all possible means to get him back but all proved abortive until i saw a post in a relationship forum about a love spell caster from Africa who casts re-union love spells to help people regain back lost love in relationship and marriages, at first i doubted if it was true but decided to give it a try, when i contacted this love spell caster via his email:Erigospellcaster@gmail.com and explained to him my predicament he cast a re-union love spell that brought back my husband, he dropped the divorce plea and we are back again as one happy family. contact this love spell caster for your relationship or marriage problems via his email:Erigospellcaster@gmail.com
I never believed that these so spell casters are real until i came in touch with this man called drzizi me and my husband were having some issues with our relationship a lady took my husband from me and i was never thesame agian until a friend told me how this man help her to solve her relationship problem so i contacted him and did what he asked me to do and he told me everything will be fine but i was doubting untill my husband called and said he was sorry for everything that i should forgive him and i was so happy and i want the whole world to know what this man did for me incase you having any problem with your relationship you can contact him with the following details;email;{drigbodospiritualtemple@gmail.com}
I was searching for help on the internet to get my ex husband back after he divorced me 5 months ago, i came across so many testimonies from different people and they are all talking about this wonderful man called Doctor Kasee of how he help them to save their marriage and relationships and i also contact him on his email (onimalovespell@gmail.com) and explain my problem to him and he did a nice job by helping me to get my divorced husband back within 48hours.. I never believe that such things like this can be possible but now i am a living testimony to it because Doctor Kasee actually brought my lover back, If you are having any relationship problems why not contact Doctor Kasee for help via email: onimalovespell@gmail.com . Then i promise you that after 48hours you will have reasons to celebrate like me.
He just keep on loving me everyday since when Dr.Ogudugu helped me through his act of spell casting to bring him back to me, Kennedy and i have been having a rocky relationship for some time but i am so happy now because since the interference of Dr.Ogudugu Kennedy has changed to be a romantic lover and these are thing he has not been doing for some time. I believe this will prove to people that Dr.Ogudugu is a powerful spell caster and you can contact Dr.Ogudugu through these details below
Via Email: greatogudugu@gmail.com
First I want to thank you for the help and precious advices you gave me during the whole process. You can’t imagine how your emails helped me to stay calm and positive. The other casters I hired before you were Deceived me and I’m sure it explains why their spells didn’t worked. It all seemed so easy with you, even that terrible wait I’ve faced has been profitable as I followed your suggestions and did my meditations every night. Meanwhile, I have to say that I’m impressed by the outcome of the spell. To tell you the truth, I wasn’t expecting such spectacular results. I will definitely come back to you if I ever need another spell Dr Ojiji. Email:allsolutiontemplespell@outlook.com
i am very happy to tell every one to hear my name is jennifer. i have been married four 3years and on the forth year of my marriage, another woman came to take my lover away from me and my husband left me and the kids and we have suffered for 1year plus until i met a post where this man Dr.Zack Balo have helped someone and i decided to give him a try to help me bring my lover back home and believe me i just send my picture to him and that of my husband and after 3days as he have told me, i saw a car drove into the house and behold it was my husband and he have come to me and the kids and that is why i am happy to make every one of you in similar to met with this man and have your lover back to your self. You can contact him with this mail: wiseindividualspell@gmail.com or his phone number +2348078927387
Good day, I am DONALD MARIA by name , I am so proud and happy to be out here sharing
this remarkable, awesome and extraordinary review of your work DR. OTONU. I just can’t believe
this, now my ex lover is really back to me today, my love Karrie was on his knees begging me to take him back and he was feeling regretful and sorry for leaving me and for causing me pains after he left me which was 3 years ago.On a faithful day i was browsing looking for solution on-line, i saw so many testimonial about prophet DR.OTONU on how he helped so many people to restore relationship and resolve marriage issues,After reading all these, I decided to give it a try. I contacted him via email and explained my problem to him. In just 24 hours, my ex lover came back to me. We resolved our issues, and we are even happier than ever, DR.OTONU you are a gifted man and i will not stop publishing him because he is a wonderful man.Thank you once more again for putting smile not just on my face but also alot of people around the globe by restoring their broken relationship. If you have a problem and you are looking for a real and genuine , Try him anytime, he is the answer to your problems You can reach him on this email:(otonuspelltemple@gmail.com) or (otonuspelltemple@outlook.com)
Looking for solution for the following problems:
* Court Case
* If you want a child.
* If you want to be rich.
* If you want your ex back.
* if you always have bad dreams.
* If you need financial assistance.
* You need a spell to Stop Divorce ?
* You want to be promoted in your office.
* You want women/men to run after you.
* You want your husband/wife to be yours forever.
* have you been sick or dis-able and you need healing?
Remember to contact him on this address :otonuspelltemple@gmail.com or otonuspelltemple@outlook.com or call him on phone +2348169616855
Time has come for Dr.Ogudugu to be given a better reward for his good works, I was suffering from heart break for almost a month before i was able to get Dr.Ogudugu contact details via email: greatogudugu@gmail.com and Dr.Ogudugu told me that he will be able to restore my broken relationship within 48 hours. After few hours that i contacted Dr.Ogudugu my lover called me and from there my relationship was restored.
My Name is ELLIOT CHLOE from USA. I never believed in Spells or Magics until I met this special spell caster called DR FRED.. The man i wanted to marry left me 3 months to our wedding ceremony and my life was upside down.he was with me for 4 years and i really love him so much..he left me for another
woman with no reasons..when i called him, he never picked up my calls and he don’t want to see me around him…so,when i told the man what happened. he helped me to do some readings,and after the readings he made me to realize that the other woman has done some spells over my Husband and that is the reason why he left me..he told me he will help me to cast a spell to bring him back. At first i was skeptical but i just gave it a try…In 4 days, My Husband called me himself and came to me apologizing..I cant believe he can ever come back to me again but now i am happy he’s back and we are married now and we live as a happy family..Am posting this to the forum if anyone needs the
help of this man.Can contact him through this email address : geniusspells@outlook.com or his number +18643962088
My husband packed out of the house and file for divorce after 15yrs of marriage, i was worried and so confuse because i love him so much. i was really depressed and dont know what to do because i really need him back home to me and the kids and i tell a friend of mine about it and she directed me to this spell caster Dr. Osato who she comfirm he helped her when her marriage was collapsing and i made all my problems known to him and he told me not to worry that he was going to make my husband to come back to me and in just 2days after the spell has been cast, i received a call from my husband and he was appealing that he is coming back to the house. I have never in my life believe in spell and but now it have helped me to get my husband back and i am so happy. All Thanks to Dr. Osato and if you also need his help contact him on his email: (relationshipspell@gmail.com) I am so happy to testify of his good work and kindness. RELATIONSHIPSPELL@GMAIL.COM I will not stop sharing this goodnews to the entire public
Good day, I Am Nikki from United States Of America, I want to quickly write on a Powerful Love spell Caster that helped me when i had a misunderstanding with my husband which leads to Divorced, I contacted this Powerful Love spell caster for help and He actually helped me without running away with my money.I follow the step that he ask and within 48 hours my Ex husband called me and was eager for my forgiveness and that he wished nothing more than to have me in his arms forever. I am filled with so much joy and happiness that I found DOCTOR OGALA, I hope you all here will find this testimony of mine and get your Ex back in just 48 hours. He did a perfect work for me. I am So Happy and Excited because as i am writing this Testimony, My husband is madly in love with me again. If there is any body Out there who is in Difficulties and need help should kindly Contact DR OGALA on His Email ID and he is Ready to Help you no matter the Situation, Here is His Valid Email ID: Ogalalovespell@yahoo.com Or call +2348147673679. All Thanks to Dr Ogala.
Just wanted to thank you for all your help! Your spell is amazing and got my man back. Now to clarify, it had already been some time since we had even spoken to each other, and I was really starting to miss him. but since i contacted kizzekpespells@outlook.com.to bring him back, and it worked! … I could not have done it without you! We are now blissfully celebrating our Birthdays together, and are even planning a beach getaway just us two.
Thank you sooooo much!!!
How Dr Mavelous The Great Spell Caster help Bring Back My Ex Lover: Husband
Hello My name is Kathie Sherine, Am from USA, Texas. and I am very happy for posting on this blog on how a great spell caster helped me in bringing back the love of my life. I know there are lots of women like me out there who have done so much to have back their Husband, I am here to tell you all to search no further because the answer is right here. I sincerely believe if there are up to five spell casters like Dr Mavelous this world would be a better place, I have seen people complaining on how fake spell castes promised to help them but couldn’t but with Dr Mavelous I tell you your problem is solved already. My Husband and I had been apart for 4 YEARS and I couldn’t bear without living with him, I have tried everything to have him back but nothing was working until I saw numerous testimonies about a spell caster called Dr Mavelous and how great his work is. I contacted him via email (peaceworldtemple@gmail.com) immediately and follow the step that he ask and in less than 48 hours my lover called me and was eager for my forgiveness and that he wished nothing more than to have me in his arms forever. I filled so much joy and happiness that I found Dr Mavelous, I hope you all here will find this testimony of mine and get your husband back in just 48 hours thanks… contact his email: peaceworldtemple@gmail.com
Hello friends My Name is Johnson from London I will love to share my testimony to all the people in the forum because i never thought i will have my girlfriend back and she means so much to me..The girl i want to get marry to left me 2 months to our wedding for another man..,When i called her she never picked my calls,She deleted me on her Facebook and she changed her Facebook status from engage to Single…when i went to her place of work she told her boss she never want to see me..I lost my job as a result of this because i can’t get myself anymore,my life was upside down and everything did not go smooth with my life…I tried all i could to have her back to all did not work out until i met a Man when i Travel to Africa to execute some business have been developing some years back..I told him my problem and all have passed through in getting her back and how i lost my job…he told me he gonna help me…i don’t believe that in the first place.but he swore he will help me out and he told me the reason why my girlfriend left me and also told me some hidden secrets.i was amazed when i heard that from him..he said he will cast a spell for me and i will see the results in the next couple of days..then i travel back to UK the following day and i called him when i got home and he said he’s busy casting those spells and he has bought all the materials needed for the spells,he said am gonna see positive results in the next 3 days that is .My girlfriend called me at exactly 11:47pm and apologies for all she had done ..she said,she never knew what she’s doing and her sudden behavior was not intentional and she promised not to do that again.it was like am dreaming when i heard that from her and when we ended the call,i called the man and told him my girl friend called and he said i haven’t seen anything yet… he said i will also get my job back in 3 days time..and when its Sunday,they called me at my place of work that i should resume work on Monday and they gonna compensate me for the time limit i have spent at home without working..My life is back into shape,i have my girlfriend back and we are happily married now with a baby boy and i have my job back too.This man is really powerful..if we have up to 20 people like him in the world,the world would have been a better place..he has also helped many of my friends to solve many problems and they are all happy now..Am posting this to the forum for anybody that is interested in meeting the man for help.you can email him, I cant give out his number because he told me he don’t want to be disturbed by many people across the world..he said his email is okay. You can email him Erigospellcaster@gmail.com
And see the great work he will do for you….
I’m Pamela Scott from Las Vegas,USA.I can’t hide this amazing testimony that took place in my life. A powerful spell-caster named Dr. Candova brought back my love who left me and run off with another woman while I was six months pregnant,it was a painful period for me because i loved him so much an didn’t want to lose him,so i contact Dr.Candova via email: CANDOVALOVESPELL@GMAIL.COM and whatsapp him with his number +2348131612153,he cast a spell for me and behold my husband was back to me and we are now a happy family,contact him to fix your relationship because he did it for me and i completely trust Dr.Candova to fix your relationship,Thank you Dr.Candova for this.
i can’t still believe love spell work being in tear for over 5 year now because my boyfriend left me for another woman,he just call me one blessed day and breakup with me and said is over without no reason no explanation. even before then we were always quarreling fighting and doing different ungodly act..and one faithful day i was looking for solution and how to resolve issues my boyfriend and as i was going through the internet i saw several testimonies about Dr Bola how he helped so many people to unite their lover back,so i contacted him and to my greatest shock everything worked out for me,my boyfriend came begging me to accept him back and never to live me again all thank to DR Bola he is a genuine spell caster you can contact him on his email:drbolaspellcaster@gmail.com i just couldn’t believe it, anyways we are back together now and we are happy, i am very much grateful to Him for restoring peace in my marital home,email: drbolaspellcaster@hotmail.com Thank you sir Bola…
i can’t still believe love spell work being in tear for over 5 year now because my boyfriend left me for another woman,he just call me one blessed day and breakup with me and said is over without no reason no explanation. even before then we were always quarreling fighting and doing different ungodly act..and one faithful day i was looking for solution and how to resolve issues my boyfriend and as i was going through the internet i saw several testimonies about Dr Bola how he helped so many people to unite their lover back,so i contacted him and to my greatest shock everything worked out for me,my boyfriend came begging me to accept him back and never to live me again all thank to DR Bola he is a genuine spell caster you can contact him on his email:drbolaspellcaster@gmail.com i just couldn’t believe it, anyways we are back together now and we are happy, i am very much grateful to Him for restoring peace in my marital home,email: drbolaspellcaster@hotmail.com Thank you sir Bola.
I am the most happiest woman on earth,when i was having serious issues with my Husband, my marriage was falling apart and i was devastated. My Husband left home and it became a very big and difficult problem i almost died from heartbreak, i have to find a solution, I went to 5 different spell casters they all failed me, I really wasn’t sure anymore if spells were real so as i was making a search one faithful day, i saw some great reviews about Dr Bola I was a bit skeptical at first but I purchased a love spell from him and he said he will take his time to do a love spell that will bring my Husband back in 24 hour,No one could have ever made me believe as he said my Husband reconciled with me, I felt good to have my husband back, when he returned him said he would never leave me again…drbolaspellcaster@gmail.com he is the best spell caster i can count on him when it comes to all kinds of spell..his email:drbolaspellcaster@hotmail.com i see so many people testifying about his perfect work. thank you Dr Bola and may your Gods ever reward you for your good deeds.
hello viewers on this site,i am using this opportunity to give thanks to Dr.otonu, for bring my husband back to me successful, a man who can bring peace and happiness into family,a man who can bring family together as one,are you in any problem like
1. HIV/AIDS,pregnancy spell
2. CHRONIC INSOMNIA
3. Breast Cancer
5. herpes cure,If you want to get your lost money back
6. Als and Cerebrovascular Disease
7. lottery jackpot…
contact him today on his email and your problem we be care Email:(obodospellhome@gmil.com) A man that can bring family together as one..contact him and you your problem will be successfully care..
I am the most happiest woman on earth,when i was having serious issues with my Husband, my marriage was falling apart and i was devastated. My Husband left home and it became a very big and difficult problem i almost died from heartbreak, i have to find a solution, I went to 5 different spell casters they all failed me, I really wasn’t sure anymore if spells were real so as i was making a search one faithful day, i saw some great reviews about Dr Bola I was a bit skeptical at first but I purchased a love spell from him and he said he will take his time to do a love spell that will bring my Husband back in 24 hour,No one could have ever made me believe as he said my Husband reconciled with me, I felt good to have my husband back, when he returned him said he would never leave me again…drbolaspellcaster@gmail.com he is the best spell caster i can count on him when it comes to all kinds of spell..his email:drbolaspellcaster@hotmail.com i see so many people testifying about his perfect work. thank you Dr Bola and may your Gods ever reward you for your good deeds..
I’m Mrs Abigail Martin,From USA. I will start by saying to all that have experience heart break and also cant do with out there lover should please stop here and read up my story, So as you will know how to go solving or getting your ex back from this spell caster..AND AGAIN I WILL WANT TO ALSO TELL ALL THAT THIS SPELL CASTER I WILL WANT TO TELL THE WHOLE WORLD ABOUT IS HARMLESS AND DO NOT HAVE ANY SIDE EFFECT, BUT TO RESTORE AND GIVE YOU BACK WHAT YOU DESERVE, COS WHEN I MEET WITH THIS SPELL CASTER THAT WAS INTRODUCED TO ME BY THE WIFE OF MY BOSS IN MY WORKING PLACE, HE MADE IT CLEAR THAT HE CAN CAST SPELL ON SO MANY OTHER PROBLEMS EXCEPT IN GETTING YOUR EX OR MAKING YOUR LOVER TO LOVE YOU MORE THAT WILL SUITE YOU. Last 8mouths ago, My lover was cheating on me and was not also give me the attention that a man should give to a woman,And really that was troubling my mind and tearing my heart apart to the extent that i was not concentrating in the office the way i use to before the break up by my lover.And before that incident,I always see how my boss use to love his wife so much. I was bringing to think that i was not doing the right thing to him that will make him love me forever,So i really gathered my courage and went to my boss wife office to ask her the secret that made her husband love her so dearly,In the first place she refused in telling me,She asked me why i am asking her such a question,That if is it not normal for every man to love his wife.I told her the reason that made me ask her about this question,That my lover started cheating on me lately,When i knelt down before her for her to see my seriousness in this issue that i went to ask her,She opened up to me by telling me that i should not tell anybody about what she want to tell me,The wife to my boss started to say to me that she used a very powerful spell on his husband to love her,And the spell that she used is harmless, But the spell is just to make him love her and never to look for any other woman except her. I QUICKLY ASK HER HOW DID SHE GET TO KNOW THIS GREAT,POWER,DURABLE AND PERFECT WORK SPELL CASTER,she said that a friend of hers also introduce her to him. Then i also ask her how i can meet with this spell caster.SHE SAID EVERYTHING TO ME,THAT THE NAME OF THIS SPELL CASTER IS Dr.ABACHA.My next question to her was how can i get this wonderful spell caster,She said she is going to give me the website http://abachasolutiontemple.webs.com/ and the email of the spell caster for me to contact him for my problem,Really she gave to me this spell caster email:ABACHASOLUTIONTEMPLE367@GMAIL.COM and i contacted him and explained all to him,And after every thing that needed to be done by the spell caster, In the next five days, My lover that hated me so much came to house begging for forgiveness and i was so glad that i have finally gotten my heart desire..I was so grateful to this spell caster for what he has done for my life.. So i made a promise testify it to the whole world thank you once again.
I never knew people still have powers and make things happened this way. My name is francesca davina am from American. my boyfriend left me for another girl for three months’ ever since then my life have been filled with pains sorrow and heart break because he was my first love who dis virgin me when i was 21 years old. about two years ago, A friend of mine ruth told me she saw some testimonies of this great Dr Zack Balo that he can bring back lover within 3 days, i laugh it out and said i am not interested but because of the love my friend had for me, she consulted the great spell caster on my behalf and to my greatest surprise after three days my boyfriend is going to call me for the very first time after three months that he is missing me and that he is so sorry for every thing he made me went through. i still can’t believe it,because it highly unbelievable it just too real to be real. Thank you Dr Zack Balo for bringing back my lover and also to my lovely friend who interceded on my behalf, for any one who might need the help of this great spell caster here is the email address wiseindividualspell@gmail.com or you can call the great man on +2348078927387
After being in relationship with anderson for seven years,he broke up with me, I did everything possible to bring him back but all was in vain, I wanted him back so much because of the love I have for him, I begged him with everything, I made promises but he refused. I explained my problem to someone online and she suggested that I should rather contact a spell caster that could help me cast a spell to bring him back but I am the type that never believed in spell, I had no choice than to try it, I mailed the spell caster, and he told me there was no problem that everything will be okay before three days, that my ex will return to me before three days, he cast the spell and surprisingly in the second day, it was around 4pm. My ex called me, I was so surprised, I answered the call and all he said was that he was so sorry for everything that happened, that he wanted me to return to him, that he loves me so much. I was so happy and went to him, that was how we started living together happily again. Since then, I have made promise that anybody I know that have a relationship problem, I would be of help to such person by referring him or her to the only real and powerful spell caster who helped me with my own problem and who is different from all the fake ones out there. Anybody could need the help of the spell caster, his email:dreromoselespellhome@gmail.com you can email him if you need his assistance in your relationship or anything .I CAN NEVER STOP TALKING ABOUT YOU SIR HIS EMAIL: dreromoselespellhome@gmail.com
MY NAME IS MARY CURLY FROM HOUSTON,TEXAS.I NEVER BELIEVED IN LOVE SPELLS OR MAGIC UNTIL I MET THIS SPELL CASTER ONCE WHEN I WENT TO AFRICA IN JANUARY 2014. HE IS REALLY POWERFUL AND COULD HELP CAST SPELLS TO BRING BACK ONE’S GONE,LOST,MISBEHAVING LOVER AND MAGIC MONEY SPELL OR SPELL FOR A GOOD JOB.I’M NOW HAPPY & A LIVING TESTIMONY COS THE MAN I HAD WANTED TO MARRY LEFT ME 2 WEEKS BEFORE OUR WEDDING AND MY LIFE WAS UPSIDE DOWN COS OUR RELATIONSHIP HAS BEEN ON FOR 2YEARS… I REALLY LOVED HIM, BUT HIS MOTHER WAS AGAINST US AND HE HAD NO GOOD PAYING JOB. SO WHEN I MET THIS SPELL CASTER, I TOLD HIM WHAT HAPPENED AND EXPLAINED THE SITUATION OF THINGS TO HIM..AT FIRST I WAS UNDECIDED,SKEPTICAL AND DOUBTFUL, BUT I JUST GAVE IT A TRY. AND IN 7 DAYS WHEN I RETURNED TO TEXAS, MY BOYFRIEND(NOW HUSBAND) CALLED ME BY HIMSELF AND CAME TO ME APOLOGIZING THAT EVERYTHING HAD BEEN SETTLED WITH HIS MOM AND FAMILY AND HE GOT A NEW JOB INTERVIEW SO WE SHOULD GET MARRIED..I DIDN’T BELIEVE IT COS THE SPELL CASTER ONLY ASKED FOR MY NAME AND MY BOYFRIENDS NAME AND ALL I WANTED HIM TO DO… WELL WE ARE HAPPILY MARRIED NOW AND WE ARE EXPECTING OUR LITTLE KID,AND MY HUSBAND ALSO GOT THE NEW JOB AND OUR LIVES BECAME MUCH BETTER. IN CASE ANYONE NEEDS THE SPELL CASTER FOR SOME HELP, HIS NAME IS DR OMOSUN AND HIS EMAIL ADDRESS IS EKEGIOKHOSHRINETEMPLE@OUTLOOK.COM ……
MY NAME IS VICKY AND I AM FROM SAN DIEGO CALIFORNIA,I WANT TO SHARE A
TESTIMONY OF A SPELL CASTER WHO REUNITE MY MARRIAGE WENT HIS POWERFUL SPELL
CASTER.AND I ALSO WANT TO USE THIS OPPORTUNITIES TO WARN THOSE OUT THERE
READING FAKE TESTIMONY ON SOCIAL NETWORK.BECAUSE I HAVE BEEN SCAMMED BY SO
MANY FAKE SPELL CASTER. BE CAREFUL HERE BECAUSE NOBODY CAN HELP YOU HERE OR
EVEN SUGGEST HOW YOU CAN GET YOUR EX OR LOVER BACK, TESTIMONIES OF MOST
SPELL CASTER HERE MUST BE IGNORE.BECAUSE MOST OF THEM ARE SCAM I MEAN REAL
SCAM WHICH I WAS A VICTIM OF BEFORE, I GOT RIPPED OF THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS
BECAUSE I WAS SO ANXIOUS TO GET MY HUSBAND BACK AFTER HE LEFT ME FOR OVER 2
YEARS WITH MY 7 YEARS OLD SON HARRY,I HAVE APPLIED TO 5 DIFFERENT SPELL
CASTER HERE AND ALL TO NO AVAIL THEY ALL ASK FOR SAME THING SEND YOUR NAME
YOUR EX NAME ADDRESS AND PICTURE PHONE NUMBER ETC WHICH I DID OVER AND OVER
AGAIN AND MOST OF THEM WERE FROM WEST AFRICA UNTIL I SAW A POST ABOUT DR
ALEXZANDER SPELL AND I DECIDED TO GAVE HIM MY LAST TRAIL.HE ASK ME FOUR
THINGS MY REAL NAME,MY EX AND MY EX MOTHER NAME AND SAID MY EX WILL COME
BACK IN 48HOURS, I HAVE SPEND ON SPELL CASTING AND NOTHING HAVE WORK FOR ME
AFTER 2 DAYS I WAS THINKING ABOUT HOW MUCH I HAVE LOST SO FAR SO I SAID LET
ME GIVE HIM A TRY SO I CALLED HIM AGAIN AND SEND MY REAL NAME,MY EX AND MY
EX MOTHER NAME. BECAUSE I SWEAR IT WAS MY LAST TRY SO I WAS WAITING AS HE
TOLD ME TO WAIT TILL NEXT DAY AND I COULD NOT SLEEP THAT NIGHT BECAUSE I
REALLY LOVE MY HUSBAND AND WANT HIM BACK SO MUCH, THAT DAY I SAW MY HUSBAND
WAS ONLINE ON FACEBOOK AND HE SAID HI AT FIRST I WAS SHOCK BECAUSE HE
NEVER TALK WITH ME FOR THE PAST A YEAR AND 11 MONTH NOW I DID NOT REPLY
AGAIN HE SAID ARE YOU THERE? I QUICKLY REPLY YES AND HE SAID CAN WE SEE
TOMORROW I SAID YES AND HE WENT OFF-LINE I WAS CONFUSED I TRY TO CHAT WITH
HIM AGAIN BUT HE WAS NO MORE ON LINE I COULD NOT SLEEP THAT NIGHT AS I WAS
WONDERING WHAT HE IS GOING TO SAY, BY 9.AM THE NEXT MORNING HE GAVE ME A
MISS CALL I DECIDED NOT TO CALL BACK AS I WAS STILL ON SHOCK AGAIN HE
CALLED AND I PICK HE SAID CAN WE SEE AFTER WORK TODAY I SAID YES SO HE END
THE CALL. IMMEDIATELY I GOT OFF WORK HE CALL ME AND WE MEET AND NOW WE ARE
BACK AGAIN I CALL DR ALEXZANDER THE NEXT DAY THANKING HIM FOR WHAT HE HAS
DONE IN FACT I STILL CALL HIM AND THANK HIM AS MY LIFE WAS NOT COMPLETE
WITHOUT MY HUSBAND PLEASE BE CAREFUL HERE I HAVE BEEN SCAM THOUSANDS OF
DOLLARS IF YOU WANT A TRUE LOVE SPELL THEN CONTACT..alexzanderhightemple@gmail.com or check him on his website.Alexzanderhightemple-com.webs.com
Great Dr-Trust restored my broken relationship, i was having serious issues with my girlfriend, my relationship was falling apart and i was devastated. My lover broke up with me and it became a very big and difficult problem i almost died from heartbreak, i have to find a solution, I went to 3 different spell casters they all failed me, I really wasn’t sure anymore if spells were real so as i was making a search one morning i saw some great reviews about Dr-Trust, I was a bit skeptical at first but I purchased a love spell from him and he said he will take his time to do a love spell that will bring my girlfriend back in 2 days, after 2 days as he said my lover reconciled with me, It felt good to have my lover back, when she returned she said she would never leave me again. I saw her transform from a bad girl to a good girl. happiness is the best word to describe how I feel, Thank you so much Sir Email him for relationship help Ultimatespellcast@yahoo. com r call +1 631 500 4609
My name is Rebecca Courtney am from Australia, I almost took my life because of my ex husband who left me and stop picking my calls. He said do not trust me anymore, I tried to convince him, but he will not believe me until we had a fight and broke up for 6months, after then I realize I can not live without him because of the love I have for him. I tried everything possible to get him back, but non worked for me, some fake spell casters scammed me and went away with my money until I came across this man called Dr Ofemo he cast a spell for me and behold my husband came back after 24 hour, begging me for forgiveness, I was so surprised that spell caster like Dr Ofemo still exist. If anyone here needs some help, with all sincerity, contact :drofemospelltemple@gmail.com indeed you are a priest thank you for making my home a happy home again. can never stop talking about you sir his email:drofemospelltemple@yahoo.com or call his telephone number:+2348163387496 his web/site :http://drofemospelltemple.wix.com/dr-ofemo
I am David Carol,i am from carlifornia,i want to use this wonderful opportunity to thank Dr. Ogala who helped me and my wife to won lottery. We won(£33,035,323) i have spent so much money playing this game for many years,i ask myself somtimes when will i win huge amount of money,one day i came across Dr.Ogala advertisement on internet how he helped people and grant them their heart desire by winning lottery with his powerful lottery spell,so i decided to email him. He assure us that our request will be granted once he cast the lucky winning spell,i believe and follow his instructions,after the casting of the spell,he sent us the winning numbers,wish we use to play and won {Thirty three million,thirty five thousand,three hundred twenty three pounds} right now i am short of words,we are multimillionaire we won a huge amount,he is the best man on earth to work with,he take away the poverty from my generation,his direct email is Ogalalotteryspell@yahoo.com +2348147673679 just email him,he will also make you win.
I feel so grateful and only have words of testimonies about a powerful spell caster called Dr.OTONU who helped me to bring my lover back within the space of 24 hours. We had been apart for about 3 months, At first I never felt i was doing the right thing by contacting a spell caster, But i loved my lover so much that i won’t give him up for anything in this world. So i decided to contact Dr.OTONU with his mail address i found on the internet and I told him about my situation, At first i taught Dr.OTONU will not be able to bring my lover back until my lover called me and was so eager to have me after 48 hours that i contacted Dr.OTONU Now myself and my lover live together and he can’t spend an hour without me, I feel so happy sharing this testimony because there was no negative act attached to DR.OTONU Spell, His spell was so fast and reliable. You can contact Dr.OTONU on his e-mail if you really want your lover back on email: (otonuspelltemple@gmail.com) Or (otonuspelltemple@yahoo.com)or call Dr.OTONU mobile number on +2348169616855….
1. HIV/AIDS,pregnancy spell
2. CHRONIC INSOMNIA
3. Breast Cancer
5. herpes cure,If you want to get your lost money back
6. Als and Cerebrovascular Disease
7.lottery jackpot
My name is Isabella john and I am ctizen of USA…“My life is back!!! After 14 years of Broken marriage, my husband left me and our two twins . I felt like my life was about to end i almost committed suicide, i was emotionally down for a very long time. Thanks to a spell caster called Dr Abu which i met online. On one faithful day, as I was browsing through the internet, I was searching for a good spell caster that can solve my problems. I came across allot of testimonies about this particular spell caster. Some people testified that he brought their Ex lover back, some testified that he restores womb,cure cancer,and other sickness, some testified that he can cast a spell to stop divorce and so on. i also come across one particular testimony,it was about a woman called Sonia,she testified about how Dr Sunday brought back her Ex lover in less than 7 days and reverse the effect of their little boys cancer, and at the end of her testimony she dropped Dr Sunday’s e-mail address. After reading all these,I decided to give Dr Abu a try. I contacted him via email and explained my problem to him. In just 3 days, my husband came back to me. We solved our issues, and we are even happier than before. Dr Abu is really a gifted man and i will not stop publishing him because he is a wonderful man… If you have a problem and you are looking for a real and genuine spell caster to solve all your problems for you. Try Dr Abu anytime, he might be the answer to your problems. Here’s his contact:{oruentempleofpowers@gmail.com}.or by phone :+2348059092407 Thank you Dr Abu
This is my testimony about the good work of a man who helped me. My name is Tracy Adams, and I base in Canada. My life is back! After 2 years of marriage, my husband left me with our three kids. I felt like my life was about to end, and was falling apart. Thanks to a spell caster called Dr peter who I met online. On one faithful day, as I was browsing through the internet, I was searching for a good spell caster that can solve my problems. I came across series of testimonies about this particular spell caster. Some people testified that he brought their Ex-lover back, some testified that he restores womb, some testified that he can cast a spell to stop divorce and so on. There was one particular testimony I saw, it was about a woman called grace, she testified about how Dr peter brought back her Ex-lover in less than 72 hours and at the end of her testimony she gave Dr peter e-mail address. After reading all, I decided to give Dr peter a try. I contacted him with his email address and explained my problem to him. In just 2 days, my husband came back to me. We solved our issues, and we are even happier than before. Dr peter is really a talented and gifted man and I will not stop publishing him because he is a wonderful Dr…If you have a problem and you are looking for a real and genuine spell caster to solve that problem for you. Try Dr peter today, he might be the answer to your problem. email: drpeter500@gmail.com Thank you once again Dr peter.
My name is Francis Perez. I am from USA i am here to spread the good work of a real spell caster called Dr BALUTA who just helped me to retrieve back my union with my wife and make our relationship very stronger and brought joy and happiness into our marriage. I have been scammed by a lot of fake spell casters but i was later introduced to Dr. BALUTA by a friend named leslia to this great man who help her to restore her relationship back with her husband.He also help me and wipe away my tears. So viewers of this wonderful testimony who wants to contact him via email:(balutaspelltemple@gmail.com)
1. GETTING YOUR EX LOVER BACK.
2. DIVORCE SPELL.
3. WINNING LOTTERIES.
4. BREAKING OF GENERATION COURSE.
5. GETTING OF JOB.
6. CHILD BEARING.
7. MONEY SPELL.
8. CURING OF HIV AND MANY MORE.
9. HERBAL CARE.
10. BEAUTY SPELL.
11. BUSINESS CHARMS TO ENQUIRE MORE CUSTOMERS AND LOT’S MORE..
So brothers and sisters i have tested this man DR. BALUTA and i have found that he is real and genuine. i am now the happiest woman on earth today, Contact his via email id and be happy in your life.(balutaspelltemple@gmail.com)
Tel:(+2348156674673).
More gratitude and thanks to you again the great DOCTOR BALUTA
I never know that spell caster is real, I
thought they are fake until I met a man called Dr
okuku my name is laura On this day i am very happy
to tell the world that Evelyn is back to me thanks to
Dr. okuku who use is great powers to cast a spell that
brought Evelyn back to me within 48 hours. I really
want to tell the world that Dr. okuku is genius and
powerful this means that is capable to restore any
broken relationship or marriage just within the period
of 48 hours. And due to the fact that Dr. okuku is
very helpful and must people will need is help to
restore there relationship or marriage
he is helping to fixed problems on:
1 HIV/aids spell)
2 Get a good job spell
3 Getting your lover or husband back
4 Marriage spell
5 Love spell
6 if you want a Child spell
7 Production spell of films and movie
8 Business spell.
9 Get a good job spell
i will write out his
contact via email: okukulovespell@gmail.com or
call him or add on whatsapp or viber
+2347063836098 Believe me Dr. okuku is the right
person to restore your proplems just exactly the way
you want it to be. laura obe FROM united states
My life became devastated when my husband sent me packing, after 8 years that we have been together. I was lost and helpless after trying so many ways to make my husband take me back. One day at work, i was absent minded not knowing that my boss was calling me, so he sat and asked me what its was all about i told him and he smiled and said that it was not a problem. I never understand what he meant by it wasn’t a problem getting my husband back, he said he used a spell to get his wife back when she left him for another man and now they are together till date and at first i was shocked hearing such thing from my boss. He gave me an email address of the great spell caster who helped him get his wife back, i never believed this would work but i had no choice that to get in contact with the spell caster which i did, and he requested for my information and that of my husband to enable him cast the spell and i sent him the details, but after two days, my mom called me that my husband came pleading that he wants me back, i never believed it because it was just like a dream and i had to rush down to my mothers place and to my greatest surprise, my husband was kneeling before me pleading for forgiveness that he wants me and the kid back home, then i gave Happy a call regarding sudden change of my husband and he made it clear to me that my husband will love me till the end of the world, that he will never leave my sight. Now me and my husband is back together again and has started doing pleasant things he hasn’t done before, he makes me happy and do what he is suppose to do as a man without nagging. Please if you need help of any kind, kindly contact Happy for help and you can reach him via email: happylovespell2@gmail.com
i am Maria gayle by name. Greetings to every one that is reading this testimony. I have been rejected by my husband after three(3) years of marriage just because another woman had a spell on him and he left me and the kid to suffer. one day when i was reading through the web, i saw a post on how this spell caster on this address salvationlovespell@gmail.com , have help a woman to get back her husband and i gave him a reply to his address and he told me that a woman had a spell on my husband and he told me that he will help me and after 2 days that i will have my husband back. i believed him and today i am glad to let you all know that this spell caster have the power to bring lovers back. because i am now happy with my husband. Thanks for Dr.paul . His email:salvationlovespell@gmail.com
Hello My name is Kathie Sherine, Am from USA, Texas. and I am very happy for posting on this blog on how a great spell caster helped me in bringing back the love of my life. I know there are lots of women like me out there who have done so much to have back their Husband, I am here to tell you all to search no further because the answer is right here. I sincerely believe if there are up to five spell casters like Dr ayaryi this world would be a better place, I have seen people complaining on how fake spell castes promised to help them but couldn’t but with Dr ayaryi I tell you your problem is solved already. My Husband and I had been apart for 3 YEARS and I couldn’t bear without living without him, I have tried everything to have him back but nothing was working until I saw numerous testimonies about a spell caster called Dr ayaryi and how great his work is. I contacted him via email (driayaryi2012@hotmail.com) immediately and follow the step that he ask and in the next 48 hours my lover called me and was eager for my forgiveness and that he wished nothing more than to have me in his arms forever. I filled so much joy and happiness that I found Dr ayaryi , I hope you all here will find this testimony of mine and get your husband back in just 48 hours thanks… contact his email: driayaryi2012@hotmail.com
My Name is Jefferson Whitson, From Ohio United States. I wish to share my testimonies with the general public about what this man called Dr IPOKO.has just done for me , this man has just brought back my lost Ex husband to me with his great spell, I was married to this man called Wyatt we were together for a long time and we loved our self’s but when I was unable to give him a child for 4years he left me and told me he can’t continue anymore then I was now looking for ways to get him back until a friend of mine told me about this man and gave his contact Email: {dr_ipokospellhome@yahoo.com} then you won’t believe this when I contacted this man on my problems he prepared this spell cast and bring my lost husband back, and after a month I miss my month and go for a test and the result stated am pregnant am happy today am a mother of a baby girl, thank you once again the great Dr.Ipoko Ekpen for what you have done for me, if you are out there passing through any of this problems listed below:
(1) If you want your ex back.
(2) Money spell.
(2) if you always have bad dreams.
(3) You want to be promoted in your office.
(4) You want women/men to run after you.
(5) If you want a child.
(6) You want to be rich.
(7) You want to tie your husband/wife to be yours forever.
(8) If you need financial assistance.
(9) Herbal care.
(10)stop Divorce
(11)human invisibility
Then contact him with his email: dr_ipokospellhome@yahoo.com call or whatsapp him on mobile +2347059980415 if scared of internet scam you may also contact me for some clarification via my digit +1 (323) 305-9834 and see his great works.
WONDERS NEVER END!!WONDERS NEVER END
My Name is Allan Peek.I will love to share my testimony to all the people in the forum because i never thought i will have my girlfriend back and she means so much to me..The girl i want to get marry to left me 4 weeks to our wedding for another man..,When i called her she never picked my calls,She deleted me on her Facebook and she changed her Facebook status from engage to Single…when i went to her place of work she told her boss she never want to see me..I lost my job as a result of this cos i cant get myself anymore,my life was upside down and everything did not go smooth with my life…I tried all i could do to have her back to all did not work out until i met a Man when i Travel to Germany to execute some business have been developing some years back..I told him my problem and all have passed through in getting her back and how i lost my job…he told me he gonna help me…i don’t believe that in the first place.but he swore he will help me out and he told me the reason why my girlfriend left me and also told me some hidden secrets.i was amazed when i heard that from him..he said he will cast a spell for me and i will see the results in the next couple of days..then i travel back to Germany the following day and i called him when i got home and he said he’s busy casting those spells and he has bought all the materials needed for the spells,he said am gonna see positive results in the next 2 days that is Thursday.My girlfriend called me at exactly 12:42pm on Thursday and apologies for all she had done ..she said,she never knew what she’s doing and her sudden behavior was not intentional and she promised not to do that again.it was like am dreaming when i heard that from her and when we ended the call,i called the man and told him my my girl friend called and he said i haven’t seen anything yet… he said i will also get my job back in 3 days time..and when its Sunday,they called me at my place of work that i should resume work on Monday and they gonna compensate me for the time limit i have spent at home without working..My life is back into shape,i have my girlfriend back and we are happily married now with a baby boy and i have my job back too.This man is really powerful..if we have up to 20 people like him in the world,the world would have been a better place..he has also helped many of my friends to solve many problems and they are all happy now..Am posting this to the forum for anybody that is interested in meeting the man for help.you can reach him on
Email;Erigospellcaster@gmail.com
I want the world to know a great man that is well known as Dr Miracle,he has the perfect solution to relationship issues and marriage problems. The main reason why i went to Dr Miracle was for solution on how i can get my husband back because in recent times i have read some testimonies on the internet which some people has written about Dr Miracle and i was so pleased and i decided to seek for assistance from him on his email (MIRACLESPELLHOME@YAHOO.COM) which he did a perfect job by casting a spell on my husband which made him to come back to me and beg for forgiveness.I will not stop publishing his name on the net because of the good work he is doing. I will drop his contact for the usefulness of those that needs his help.His Email Dr miracles”CONTACT via EMAIL:MIRACLESPELLHOME@YAHOO.COM You can contact him today and get your problem solved.Call +2348071398555..” or you can also contact him through his website http://miraclespellhome.wix.com/dr-miracles,,,
Hello everyone merry Xmas and a happy new year in advance.
My name is Ashley Brooke From United States . if I refuse to share this testimony it means I am selfish to my self and to people I love so much whom might have similar problems, my husband left home after a little misunderstanding and never came back home at first I thought it was a joke he left me for his mistress outside, all dis happened September I am sharing this testimony because Christmas is around the corner and will be a very bad celebration if you dont spend it with your loved one’s,so many men will live their wife and celebrate Christmas with there girl friend, I complained to my very good friend she told me she was having such problems in her marriage until she was introduce to Dr Ogboni a specialist doctor who specializes in bringing back broken homes and broken marriages Dr Ogboni cast a spell for me in October10th surprisingly my husband came home October 15th apologizing that I should forgive him that this will never happen again. with this I will never forget Dr Ogboni saved my marriage his contact email address is: ogbonispelltemple@hotmail.com ,you can still save your marriage if you really love your husband
Hello! everyone out here,I am James William from Portland Oregon United state.It has been my desire to help people out with their problems no matter how little my contribution may be.
As regards to the promise i made to BABA ARUOSA if he could help me get back my girlfriend,i’m using this means to fulfill my promise and also let everybody know there’s solution to your problem no matter how difficult you think it is okay.
I loved a girl for more than 2 years and she told me she was going to marry me.But she would change her mind and tell me she didn’t love me anymore and was seeing a guy,which i found out.I begged her to accept me and also tried every means possible to make her know i can’t live without her because i really love her but she would pay deaf ears to me.
We were working in the same company and each time i see her,i wish all this weren’t happening.This pain continued till a friend of mine led me to BABA ARUOSA whom he told me was very extremely powerful and has helped with a problem.
Soon as i contacted him,i knew he was the exact answer to my solution because i felt his powers from his carefully selected words and calmness.I explain all that happened to me and he told me what to do.I did as i was instructed and never doubted him.To my greatest surprise what i felt was almost impossible within the twinkle of an eyes was over.
She called me pleading for my forgiveness for how she has treated me and that she loves me so much and will never cheat on me again and will marry me.And from that moment till now all we’ve been experiencing is happiness in our relationship.We’ll be getting married soon……..lol
I would advice anyone with problem to contact him via email : templeofsupernaturalcontact@gmail.com for his help.
Thanks to spell caster Ewan…….. I am Kris Sow Johnson and i am really wondering if there could be other who can be like you and have the same power and authority just ash you have your own……I really want to tell you that after my graduate in April 2015, when my mom was really sick and her doctors said they was no cure. I contacted you, the spell you cast truly heal my mom 1 week later…. Thanks and I love you….Do contact spell caster Ewan on for any problem you may be going through in life for he has the solutions {email:ewanherbalmagic@gmail.com, text and call on +12138353697,add him add on BBM;7BA96545]
my name is Andre Philips,i just want to tell the whole world about this great woman,who brought happiness to my
life with the powers of her spell.All hope was lost when my husband drove me out of my matrimonial home just
because of a particular woman,i was heart-broken.
I always considered my husband the love of my life and my very best friend.When i met him i thought he was
unusually kind and sensitive person.While struggling for answers,and building what i can of a ‘new’ life,i find
myself really wondering why i dream of my home and my husband so much.But one day after so many years i met a woman
on a social network called MAMA KALAKI,whom i contacted.i told her every thing and she told me that my man will
come back in less than 24hrs after casting the spell,i never thought it will come to pass until i saw my husband in
front of my door the following day begging for forgiveness.
she is the best and the most powerful woman who has the answers to all kinds of problem,contact her for your own
answer on: mama.kalakisolutiontemple@yahoo.com or +2348146903679.
A few years ago, I (Linda Moore) had a bladder infection. My symptoms included severe back pain, burning and pressure. I went to different hospitals,tried home remedies and even went to the local health food and herbs store and bought something from the owner. There was no improvement; in fact, it got worse.I was wondering how long was i going to suffer in pains like this, I was very frustrated. I definitely was not going back to the doctor but I had things to do and I couldn’t physically get them done. I thought,something has to happen then someone told me of Ewan herbal magic and how he has been healing and saving people all over the world,she gave me his contact (ewanherbalmagic@gmail.com and +12138353697) and i made contact with him.He made me a healing spell and a few days later the symptoms cleared up.I give high priest Ewan all the glory for His mercy and goodness in my life! for any problem you may be facing in life right now and u feel that there no hope,i will say there is, do contact high priest Ewan now via E-mail: ewanherbalmagic@gmail.com or text and call on +12138353697 and i assure that all your problems will be over.i hope my testimony save’s a life or a relationships….Good-day
Hello viewers in all over the world my name is Nancy I almost gave up trying to get my Ex husband back to commit to our marriage fully. I had tried the whole lot I knew, but what I didn’t know was that all I had to do was come to these great man called Dr mahara from India, and with your blessings and extraordinary white magic powers, I wouldn’t have to do all the work at all. you did your white magic, and immediately after two three days, my Husband came back to me with lots of apologies and flowers.. And now my life is balanced and happy family again. Dr Mahara is real and genuine white magic spell caster he help me restore back my broken marriage .You do a great service to the poor people out there sir, You are talented with spell to bring back ex lover and many more. Thank you for weaving your white magic love spells for me. He is back just the way it was when we first met, email him for relationship help. via Email maharaspellhome@yahoo.com thank you Sir for these that you have don for me and my family i will for ever be great-full to you true out my life Sir once again you are the best in putting smile in poor people faces by solving there problems.God bless you sir for your benevolence on humanity God will continue to strengthen you Jesus name amen
LOTTO, lottery,jackpot.
Hello all my viewers My name is Brooks Frederick Jr I am very happy for sharing this great testimonies,The best thing that has ever happened in my life is how I win the lottery [mega millions jackpot]. I am a man who believe that one day I will win the lottery. finally my dreams came through when I email Dr miracle. and tell him I need the lottery numbers. I have spend so much money on ticket just to make sure I win. But I never know that winning was so easy until the day I meant the spell caster online which so many people has talked about that he is very great in casting lottery spell,so I decide to give it a try.I contacted this great Dr and he did a spell and he gave me the winning lottery numbers. But believe me when the draws were out I was among winners. I win 30,000 million Dollar. that is how i started wining lottery so now i am now a big man smile. Dr. miracle truly you are the best,with these great Dr you can win millions of money through lottery.I am so very happy to meet these great man now, I will be forever be grateful to you Dr. Email him for your own winning lottery numbers:[dr.miraclemagichome@gmail.com] or you can call him for your own help to win big money today via [+2347030037108] from Brooks Frederick Jr post thanks
for reading.
.,
I feel so grateful and only have words of testimonies about a powerful spell caster called Dr.Paul who helped me to bring my lover back within the space of 48 hours. We had been apart for about 3 months, At first I never felt i was doing the right thing by contacting a spell caster, But i loved my lover so much that i won’t give him up for anything in this world. So i decided to contact Dr.Paul through his mail address i found on the internet and I told him about my situation, At first i taught Dr.Paul will not be able to bring my lover back until my lover called me and was so eager to have me after 48 hours that i contacted Dr.Paul . Now myself and my lover live together and he can’t spend an hour without me, I feel so happy sharing this testimony because there was no negative act attached to DR.Paul Spell, His spell was so fast and reliable. You can contact Dr.Paul on his e-mail if you really want your lover back on email: salvationlovespell@gmail.com
My Dear friends online, My name is Ashley Lisa And i live in USA, New York, I have to give this miraculous testimony, which is so unbelievable until now. I had a problem with my Ex husband 2 years ago, which lead to our break up. I was not myself again, i felt so empty inside me, my love and financial situation became worst, until a close friend of mine told me about a spell caster who helped her in the same problem too his name is Doctor Ogboni. I email the spell caster and i told him my problem and i did what he asked of me, to cut the long story short. Before i knew what was happen, less than two days my husband gave me a call and told me that he was coming back to me i was so happy to have him back to me. The most interesting part of the story is that am pregnant. Thanks to Doctor Ogboni for saving my marriage and for also saving others own too. Continue your good work, If you are interested to contact the great spell caster email address: ogbonispelltemple@hotmail.com
I am Cheif Oduduwa. I can cast a spell on your behalf regarding a relationship, your financial situation, future events, or whatever is important to you. I have the power and I use the power. I can change the course of your destiny. Contact me and I shall cast a spell for you. Tell me what it is you want and I shall go about my work. Is it someone or something you desire to have? Do you want wealth, or happiness, or a mate E.T.C.
Lost lover specialist
1. We bring back lost lover
2. Do you want to win your loved one
3. We help single people to find partners
4. Do you want to be married?
5. Love attraction
6. Married problems & Divorce
8. Love portion
All these done in 1 – 7 Days, Privacy place strictly
confidential Result 100% Guaranteed and i have divine powers that enable you to connect to your forefathers or ancestors to give you guidance in life and enable you to change the course of your destiny
To inquire about my services, contact me by phone, e-mail. I will be happy to assist you 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. For an immediate response please contact me by
+918 904 191 855.
Email: cheifoduduwa@gmail.com
Chief Oduduwa
I never believed in spell casting but After 6 years of dating my ex lover, I still imagine how Dr Adudu brought my ex lover back to me in just 24 hour. No one could have ever made me believe that there is a real spell caster that really work. am Kate by me,I want to quickly tell the world that there is a real on line spell caster that is powerfunal and genuine, His name is Dr Adudu, He helped me recently to reunite my relationship with my ex lover who left me, When i contacted Dr Adudu he cast a love spell for me and my ex lover who said he doesn’t have anything to do with me again called me and started begging me. he is back now with so much love and caring. today i am glad to let you all know that this spell caster have the powers of bring lovers back. because i am now happy with my lover,and the most surprise,is that our love is very strong,every day is happiness and joy. and there is nothing like been with the man you love.i am so happy my love is back to me with the help of Dr.Adudu if you have similar problem i will advice you to contact him ,he is there to help you and put a smile on your face ask he did to me and others. his email: DrAdudupelltemple@gmail.com or his hot line:+2347050270268….
Wow i never thought i will be happy in my life again, i want you all to thank lord aguma, he is a father that takes care of his children the spell caster of our time, he has saved me from a very ugly situation that almost made my life miserable and i want you all to thank him for me, my husband and i have be married for so many years now with children and the relationship was being threatened by a small girl in his working place, she was almost destroying my home i met so many spell casters but to no avail until i met a friend who came from Africa and she told me about lord aguma, and i decided to contact him and try him out as i was losing faith in all spell casters, but he told me not to worry that now am in his temple everything will be alright he assured me 100% that his spell has no side effects and that it will work straight and save my home and my marriage, and after he has performed the sacrifices and casted the spell, my husband came back to us with love and affection and he loved us more and more and he never looked back or none did his love for me waiver, if you are also experiencing this sort of your situation in your home, if your husband is drifting away, if you are experiencing a broken home or you have lost your husband to a young woman outside there then look no further help is here as lord aguma is ready to help you out okay, for any of your problem is it financial needs, revenge spell, job spell, promotion spell, what kind of spell, do you know lord aguma is going to solve it for you? i have promise to always talk of his good works to the world in general and to any body who cares to listen, you can email him on his personal email: lordagumamagicspellcaster@gmail.com and he will attend to you, as soon as possible, Thank you great father.
I want to say a big thanks to lord aguma for everything so far.To everyone who doesn’t believe in spell, I was one of those once at first. I wasn’t quite sure if I wanted to do this since I’ve tried others so-called spells casters and they did not work and was a waste of my time and money. However, when I read through the testimonials of other people at this website and after I talked to lord aguma , who answered all my questions and was very nice about everything, I decided to give it a try. I figured it would be my last try to get my wife back. So my story is that I was in my office when my lovely wife, whom I am in love with told me that she wasn’t in love with me and never will she be and that she didn’t want to speak or see me again, especially since she was talking to this other man. When I talked to lord aguma, He let me know which spells would be most appropriate for me to use in this case and I chose the ones that was to get her back to me and stay with me and want to marry , As soon as she started on the spells, my wife came back into my life! It was a miracle to me and I’m so thankful for that, Things have been going well, and pretty much according to what lord aguma have said. He’s always there when you need him and that’s also after the spell is done. But with all that has happened so far I’m very happy because given only four weeks ago, if you asked me or my friends if I would have anticipated how things were right now..No one would believe it! My name is Fred brown.and here below are what he said he is specialize on… (like)
(1)If you want your ex back.
(2) if you always have bad dreams.
(3)You want to be promoted in your office
(4)You want women/men to run after you
(5)If you want a child
(6)[You want to be rich
(7)You want to tie your husband/wife to be yours forever
(8)If you need financial assistance
(9)Herbal care
10)Help bringing people out of prison
(11)Marriage Spells
(12)Miracle Spells
(13)Beauty Spells
(14)PROPHECY CHARM
(15)Attraction Spells
(16)Evil Eye Spells
(17)Kissing Spell
(18)Remove Sickness Spells
(19)ELECTION WINNING SPELLS
(20)SUCCESS IN EXAMS SPELLS
(21) Charm to get who to love you
(22)Business spell
Contact him today on his email address: lordagumamagicspellcaster@gmail.com
My name is Thompson Stephanie Lynn, from USA I never believed in love spells or magic until i met this spell caster once. when i went to Africa in July this year on a business summit. i meet a man called Dr. Erigo.He is powerful he could help you cast a spells to bring back my love?s gone,misbehaving lover looking for some one to love you, bring back lost money and magic money spell or spell for a good job.i?m now happy & a living testimony cos the man i had wanted to marry left me 3 weeks before our wedding and my life was upside down cos our relationship has been on for 2 years? i really loved him, but his mother was against me and he had no good paying job. so when i met this spell caster, i told him what happened and explained the situation of things to him..at first i was undecided,skeptical and doubtful, but i just gave it a try. and in 6 days when i returned to New York, my boyfriend (is now my husband ) he called me by himself and came to me apologizing that everything had been settled with his mom and family and he got a new job interview so we should get married..i didn?t believe it cos the spell caster only asked for my name and my boyfriends name and all i wanted him to do? well we are happily married now and we are expecting our little kid,and my husband also got a new job and our lives became much better. in case anyone needs the spell caster for some help, email;Erigospellcaster@gmail.com you can see what he can do and i believe that he can help you,
OR you can get more information from me on my Email: blissmichellelorraine@hotmail.com
My name is Nicole,i live in UK,its been six months now,since i broke up with my girlfriend,we had a very big problem that was beyond our control,i came to find out that she was having an affair with another guy,so she stayed away from me,after much begging and apologies,she refuse to come back to me.i tried all i could to make her believe that i still love her,but she said it was over between us.so i discussed it with a very good friend of mine,who advice me on what to do,He told me that the only way that i can get her back is to visit a spell caster.and the name of the spell caster is “wiseindividualspell@gmail.com” So i have always heard about that,but never have the believe.so i was forced to really visit the same spell caster who assured me that i will get my girlfriend back after three days of his spell casting.and he told me to believed that every thing will definitely be fine once he is through with his work. So that was how he cast the spell and three days after,i was so surprise to see the girl that i haven’t seen for good six months coming back to my house,and begging for forgiveness. So that was how we both lived a happy life,and till today,our relationship is now stronger than how it were before. Thanks to the “wiseindividualspell@gmail.com ” for helping me,in bringing back my girl friend.
My life is back!!! After 1 years of Broken marriage, my husband left me with two kids . I felt like my life was about to end i almost committed suicide, i was emotionally down for a very long time. Thanks to a spell caster called Dr FARA which i met online. On one faithful day, as I was browsing through the internet,I came across allot of testimonies about this particular spell caster. Some people testified that he brought their Ex lover back, some testified that he restores womb,cure cancer,and other sickness, some testified that he can cast a spell to stop divorce and so on. i also come across one particular testimony,it was about a woman called Cindy,she testified about how he brought back her Ex lover in less than 3 days, and at the end of her testimony she dropped Dr FARA e-mail address. After reading all these,I decided to give it a try. I contacted him via email and explained my problem to him. In just 3 days, my husband came back to me. We solved our issues, and we are even happier than before. Dr FARA is really a gifted man and i will not stop publishing him because he is a wonderful man… If you have a problem and you are looking for a real and genuine spell caster to solve all your problems for you. Try Dr FARA anytime, he be the answer to your problems. Here’s his drfaraspelltemple@gmail.com or call his mobile number +2348054265852, TRULY DR FARA YOU ARE THE BEST MAY GOD-ALMIGHTY REWARD YOU FOR YOUR GOOD WORK OKAY, I WILL CONTINUOUS TO TESTIFY OF YOUR GOODNESS UNTIL MY LAST BREATH IN THESE EARTH MY BEST REGARDS SIR.
My name is Sandra Harry and I base in USA…“My life is back!!! After 3 years of Broken marriage, my husband left me and our two twins . I felt like my life was about to end i almost committed suicide, i was emotionally down for a very long time. Thanks to a spell caster called Dr Ehi which i met online. On one faithful day, as I was browsing through the internet, I was searching for a good spell caster that can solve my problems. I came across allot of testimonies about this particular spell caster. Some people testified that he brought their Ex lover back, some testified that he restores womb,cure cancer,and other sickness, some testified that he can cast a spell to stop divorce and so on. i also come across one particular testimony,it was about a woman called Sonia,she testified about how Dr Ehi brought back her Ex lover in less than 7 days and reverse the effect of their little boys cancer, and at the end of her testimony she dropped Dr Ehi ‘s e-mail address. After reading all these,I decided to give Dr Ehi a try. I contacted him via email and explained my problem to him. In just 3 days, my husband came back to me. We solved our issues, and we are even happier than before. Dr Ehi is really a gifted man and i will not stop publishing him because he is a wonderful man… If you have a problem and you are looking for a real and genuine spell caster to solve all your problems for you. Try Dr Ehi anytime, he might be the answer to your problems. Here’s his contact: {drudebhuluspelltemple@yahoo.com} or by phone :+2347052312619. Thank you Dr Ehi.
Hello friends!am from U.K. I have been in great pain for almost 4 years suffering in the hands of a cheating husband,we were happy and leaving well until he meant his old time girl friend and he started dating her outside our marriage before you knew it he stoped caring and taking care of his own family it was to the extent that he was planning to get married to her and divorce me his own wife, i have cried and reported him to his family but he never listened to any one but to cut my story short i came in search for a real spell caster who could destroy their relationship and make him come back to me and our 2 kids on my search i saw people making testimony on how their marriage where restored by Dr.Igbodo i pick his email:{drigbodospiritualtemple@gmail.com} and i narrated my story to him and he agreed to help me and after performing a spell on the second day both had a quarrel and he beat his girlfriend up and he came home begging for i and my little kids to forgive him that his eyes are clear now that he will never do any thing that will hurt his family again and promise to be a caring father and never cheat again.I am so so happy that i did not loose him to the girl. all appreciation goes to Dr.Igbodo for you are a Great spell caster and to whom this may concern if you have a cheating husband or wife or you need your ex lover back again. you can as well email him on his email;{drigbodospiritualtemple@gmail.com}
Good day to anyone read this testimony. I was heartbroken when my husband moved in with another woman abandoning our family. So I had a spell to bring him back home and stop the affair he had with the new girl. In just 24hours he left her and went to live at the motel to cover his shame. He called to say so and also get news of the kids. The discussion was pleasant, as if he was changing to become the man I knew when we got married. Now he’s back home and absolutely crazy in love with me and the kids. I am so thrilled by this spell that I can’t find the right words to say how I feel right now. All I can decently say is that Dr. igbodo, saved the most important thing in my life. My family gives thanks to you Sir for bringing back my husband home. If you passing true the same problems in your home contact Dr.igbodo, for help on his Email: {drigbodospiritualtemple@gmail.com}
I am Joel Jackson from Manchester United Kingdom, I am using this means to reach out to every one out there that among all the Testimony on net most of them are bunch of lies and scams.I tried getting my Ex back Madison Lucy, some kind of freaks out here they asked for Items fee i paid and continue to pay but nothing happened.One Saturday morning I was less busy from work I went on line till i got to read about a Testimony on net like we all do here and saw This great Dr. Okpebho who has helped so many people and i also saw his qualities and also more Testimonies about him, Today Dr Okpebho has helped me gotten back my Ex Madison Lucy and also cure me from herbes simplex virus and he also tells me he can do so many things like Cure of Hepatitis A,B,C, HIV/AIDS, Spell of along time getting your ex back just like how he did mine, cancer cure, your Ex back Spell, Money Spell,Lottery Spell,Good luck Spell e.t.c I can never stop Testifying of this great man Dr Okpebho his email is:Drokpebhospelltemple@gmail.com because I never trusted any one on net but with him there is an end to all my problems now I am living Happily with my Ex who just gave me a male Child Berry” Dr Okpebho you are the Best among the rest, viewers out there. contact Dr Okpebho or call him: +2348100609843. today and that will be the end of your problem.If possible I would have bring him down to United Kingdom.All thanks to you Sir.
My name is Isabella miller and I base in USA…“My life is back!!! After 14 years of Broken marriage, my husband left me and our two twins . I felt like my life was about to end i almost committed suicide, i was emotionally down for a very long time. Thanks to a spell caster called Dr Sunday which i met online. On one faithful day, as I was browsing through the internet, I was searching for a good spell caster that can solve my problems. I came across allot of testimonies about this particular spell caster. Some people testified that he brought their Ex lover back, some testified that he restores womb,cure cancer,and other sickness, some testified that he can cast a spell to stop divorce and so on. i also come across one particular testimony,it was about a woman called Sonia,she testified about how Dr Sunday brought back her Ex lover in less than 7 days and reverse the effect of their little boys cancer, and at the end of her testimony she dropped Dr Sunday’s e-mail address. After reading all these,I decided to give Dr Sunday a try. I contacted him via email and explained my problem to him. In just 3 days, my husband came back to me. We solved our issues, and we are even happier than before. Dr Sunday is really a gifted man and i will not stop publishing him because he is a wonderful man… If you have a problem and you are looking for a real and genuine spell caster to solve all your problems for you. Try Dr Sunday anytime, he might be the answer to your problems. Here’s his contact:{ikehedusundayspell@gmail.com}.or by phone :+23477856267 Thank you Dr Sunday
This comment I Linda Phyliss is placing is not like the day by day advert you read online before!! Its a comment that you must read to avoid been ripped off and know the real spell caster on earth God sent to change and turn lives around without any harm / side effect.
I am so over joyful as my month can not start to say all that really happened, It happened when i saw DR OTIS DARKO advert online talking about been the best when there are so many spell casters online that i have used that has failed me.I spent almost close to $8000 dollars online for those spell casters that ripped me off my money without any result. But when i saw DR OTIS DARKO advert online saying that there is no spell caster like him and so many other testimonies about him from various people and from various countries in the world were it was written that Otis spell temple is the best that there is non to be compared to his work, Already i have personally take a decision never to apply to any spell caster online again after loosing such amount of funds on line to those scammers.But i don’t really know what drew my spirit / attention to that advert online that faithful afternoon, { I call it a faithful afternoon because all i desire was granted to me. } There was an email at the end of his advert and on the good comment from the FBI and various people about him, I decided to send him an email telling him my problem about my lost job, money that i have lost to scammers and also having problems with the love of my life that i want to get married to. After some few minutes i received an email from him that contain the spell application form that i filled out and he told me that to get my spell casted that i will have to get some items that i could not get here when i went in-search for it. He said if i can not get the items, That is going to cost me an amount of just $390 dollars for my kind of case that i told him about which i doubted to be another scam online, As i have read so many tips online that money should not be sent to someone you do not know via western union / money gram payment information’s. And DR OTIS DARKO insisted that i will be sending money to his messenger via this wire means. I was so skeptical because i was scammed in such a way of $700 dollars before,But this same spirits that attracted me to his advert told me inside again that this spell caster is real and noting but real that i should go ahead and send him the amount since i know that there is no how i can get the items that he told me that will be needed for my case. I sent him the charges through his messenger to please help me get the item with the money to get my spell casted.He promised me that in the next 5 to 7 hours that i will start to see results after the spell has been casted to get the love of my life back and others. I could not believe this because i have really been scammed and ripped off too many times for me to just believe till it works. To be sincere i almost faint as i was filled with so much excitement and happiness when my lost lover for over almost 9 months call was entering my phone and i picked the call were he ask if we can see to take things over and also my boss called me to tell me to come for training on my terminated job also due to too many thinking that in the office that result to it. Then in the next 2 days the FBI called to tell me that they have been able to get the scammer that is with my money. I am so proud and happy to spread the good-news about this man because he surprised me in his wonderful and powerfully work that restored back to me my heart desires. One thing that i also loved about this man is that he is understandable and he reduce or negotiate how much you can get for the work you want him to help you with. You want to meet with this great,most powerful spell caster that is 100% scam free,Just send your emails to this email: otisdarko60@yahoo.com as you will get help from him without any disappointment….YOU CAN ALSO ADD HIM UP ON WHATSAPP USING THIS MOBILE NUMBER:+2348077526136
After being in relationship for 2 years,my wife broke up
with me, I did everything possible to bring her back but all was in
vain, I wanted her back so much because of the love I have for her, I
begged her with everything, I made promises but she refused. I
explained my problem to someone online and he suggested that I should
rather contact a spell caster that could help me cast a spell to bring
her back but I am the type that never believed in spell, I had no
choice than to try it, I emailed the spell caster, and he told me there
was no problem that everything will be okay before seven days, that my
ex will return to me before seven days, he cast the spell and
surprisingly in the six day, it was around 4pm. My ex called me, I
was so surprised, I answered the call and all she said was that she was
so sorry for everything that happened, that she wanted me to return to
her, that she loves me so much. I was so happy and went to her, that
was how we started living together happily again. Since then, I have
made promise that anybody I know that have a relationship problem, I
would be of help to such person by referring him or her to the only
real and powerful spell caster who helped me with my own problem and
who is different from all the other ones out there.So friends my advise is if you have such problem you can email him on (drazighodespelltemple@gmail.com) . He also specialize on all kinds of spell such as:
1 LOVE SPELL
2 WIN EX BACK
3 FRUIT OF THE WOMB
4 PROMOTION SPELL
5 PROTECTION SPELL
6 BUSINESS SPELL
7 GOOD JOB SPELL
8 LOTTERY SPELL
9 CURING OF HERPES
YOU CAN CONTACT HIM NOW AND GET YOUR PROBLEM SOLVED email: drazighodespelltemple@gmail.com
Sir i am indeed grateful for the help, i will forever recommend my friends to you.
Unimaginable and unbelievable. I am Mary Ken from the United States and i have a good news to share to the entire world. Do you need your ex husband or lover urgently? I wanna tell you that you need not to worry because i have a good news for those out there that are faced or similar to such situation because there is always a hope and a solution to all problem. There is a great spell caster called Dr Miracle who can really solve all your problems. Getting my lover back is what i can’t imagine but when I was losing Mike, I needed help and somewhere to turn badly but my Cousin told me about this spell caster who also helped her on the internet. I thought it won’t work but i just tried to give this man a chance and i ordered a LOVE SPELL. Two days later, my phone rang. Mike was his old self again and wanted to come back to me! Not only come back, This is truly miraculous and the spell caster opened him up to know how much I love and needs him. This Spell Casting isn’t brainwashing, but he opened up his eyes to know how much love we have to share together. I recommend anyone who is in my old situation to try him because he will help you and make things be the way it ought to be. If you have such problem or similar to this, please contact him on his email: homeoflightandsolution@yahoo.com thank you Dr Miracle in fact you are miraculous and may your gods ever reward you for your good deeds..
My name is Mary, and I base in CALIFORNIA, USA…My life is back!!! After 5 months of Broken marriage, my husband left me with two kids . I felt like my life was about to end i almost committed suicide, i was emotionally down for a very long time. Thanks to a spell caster called DR. Ade which i met online. On one faithful day, as I was browsing through the internet,Some people testified that he brought their Ex lover back, some testified that he restores womb,cure cancer,and other sickness, some testified that he can cast a spell to stop divorce and so on. i also come across one particular testimony,it was about a woman called Marie ,she testified about how he brought back her Ex lover in less than 2 days,he is the answer to your problem.here’s his contact:Email on adespelltemple@gmail.com,OR call his mobile number +2347057375409
My name is Amanda Scott, i am from united states, i want to share my wonderful testimony on how i got back my ex-lover of my life back,i want to tell the people in the world there is a real and genuine spell caster online and is powerful, His name is Dr.ofure, He helped me recently to reunite my relationship with my husband who dumped me, When i contacted Dr.ofure, he cast a love spell for me and my husband who said he doesn’t have anything to do with me again called me and started begging me.To anyone who is reading this article and needs any help Dr.ofure can also offer any types of help like Reuniting of marriage and relationship, Curing of all types of Diseases, Court Cases, Pregnancy Spell, Spiritual protection and lot’s more.thank once again wonderful man for helping me to bring my ex lover back to me,thank you,thank you again and again Dr.ofure, You can contact him Via this email: [ofurelovespellhelp@gmail.com] or call him +2348109756444
Are you sick? Have you been battling with strange and funny illnesses? Are you in a situation whereby the doctors have done necessary tests and said there isn’t anything wrong with you? … These were all my stories until I met with a total cure for them all… His name is Dr. Payo Shalo says my mom… I was almost at the point of death. It was that serious that I was just placed on life support even as the doctors didn’t know what was wrong with me. My mom just came to my hospital bed one morning and said she had found a solution to all of my sufferings (because that was what I referred to the situation I was in then)… She said she was going through the internet and she came across some testimonies of how some people who had similar cases as mine were all cured off their illnesses through the power of this voodoo man. Without hesitation, I told her to contact the man, Which she did and she went on with the procedures as instructed her by this voodoo man (these procedures, I wasn’t aware of because I was in a really bad shape then, And whenever I asked my mom she would say I shouldn’t bother myself about that…that it was something she could handle). Not to bore you readers with too much of my story, in seven days from that day my mom told me about the voodoo man, I was cured off this killer disease that was at the verge of taking my life. Want to share your testimony like me? Contact the voodoo man on his direct email address… payospiritsshalospells’’AT’’yahoo’’DOT’’com (rewrite the email in its right form)… I AM NOW A HAPPY AND HEALTHY YOUNG MAN ONCE AGAIN…THANKS TO DR. PAYO SHALO
My Name is lussy mark from Unite State
.I never believed in Love Spells or Magics until I met this special spell caster when i contact this man called:dr Abiodu,I and my Ex Lover have been having a lot of problem living together, he will always not make me happy because he have fallen in love with another guy outside our relationship, i tried my best to make sure that my Ex Lover leave this lady but the more i talk to him the more he makes me feel sad, so my Ex lover he no longer gives me attention. so with all this pain and agony, i decided to contact this spell caster to see if things can work out between me and my Ex Lover again. the spell caster told me what i will do to get my Ex lover back, so he told me that he was going to make all things normal back. he did the spell on my Ex Lover and after 24hour my Ex lover changed completely he even apologize with the way he treated me that he was not himself, i really thank this priest his name is Dr Abiodu he have bring back my Ex lover back to me i want you all to contact him who are having any problem related to marriage issue and relationship problem he will solve it for you.him email address :drabiodutemple@gmail.com.com CONTACT HIM NOW AND BE FAST ABOUT IT SO HE CAN ALSO ATTEND TO YOU BECAUSE THE EARLIER YOU CONTACT HIM NOW THE BETTER FOR YOU TO GET QUICK SOLUTION TO ALL YOUR PROBLEMS.. Dr.Abiodu also specialize
in curing the following disease:
*HIV/Aids
*Get your Gay and Lesbiam back
*Kidney failure
*Arthritis
*Diabetes
*Hypertension
*Stroke
*Obesity
*Infertility/Impotency
*Cancer
*Eye Problem
*Skin Problem
*Fibroid Tumor
*Ulcer
*Prostate Problem
*Asthma
*Weight Management
*Gonorrhea/Staphylococcus
*Candidie
*Low sperm can
*Weak erection
*Weak ejaculation
*Pile
*Elephantiasis
*Skin Infection
*Paralysis
*If you want your ex back.
*If you always have bad dreams.
*If you want to be promoted in your
office.drabiodutemple@gmail.com
HOW I WAS SAVED FROM A COLLAPSING RELATIONSHIP BY Dr Divine THE GREAT SPELL CASTER
My Name is Jane Cohen from USA, I want to say thank you to Dr Divine Ehimen for the good thing he has done for me,Though am not sure if this is the best forum to show my joy and happiness for what he has done for me but i can’t hide my happiness and my Joy so i have to share it with people, my marriage got crashed about two years ago and i tried all i could within my power but to no avail. i saw post and testimonial about the good things Dr Divine Ehimen has been doing so i decided to give it a try. though he is always a busy man but when he responded back to my email, he gave me 48 hours for my marriage to be restored really just like he said my marriage was restored since then I am happy and i am living happily i am so grateful to Dr Divine Ehimen,you can always email him here: ( dr.divine7777@gmail.com )
OR you can call the great man on +2347018129184
My name is REGINA ANDREW.This is a very joyful day of my life because of the help Dr.AKAKWU has rendered to me by helping me get my ex husband back with his magic and love spell. i was married for 6 years and it was so terrible because my husband was really cheating on me and was seeking for a divorce but when i came across Dr.AKAKWU email on the internet on how he has helped so many people to get their ex back and help fixing relationship.and make people to be happy in their relationship. i explained my situation to him and then seek his help but to my greatest surprise he told me that he will help me with my case and here i am now celebrating because my Husband has change totally for good. He always want to be by me and can not do anything without my present. i am really enjoying my marriage, what a great celebration. i will keep on testifying on the internet because Dr.AKAKWU is truly a real spell caster. DO YOU NEED HELP THEN CONTACT DOCTOR AKAKWU NOW VIA EMAIL:DR AKAKWU@gmail.com or call +2348063477313 . He is the only answer to your problem and make you feel happy in your relationship.and his also perfect in 1 LOVE SPELL 2 WIN EX BACK 3 FRUIT OF THE WOMB 4 PROMOTION SPELL 5 PROTECTION SPELL 6 BUSINESS SPELL 7 GOOD JOB SPELL 8 LOTTERY SPELL and COURT CASE SPELL.
Am Sarah Karrie from United State, I am so proud and happy to be out here sharing this remarkable, awesome and extraordinary review of your work Dr Bola. I just can’t believe this now my ex lover is really back to me today October 14th,my love Karrie was knees presenting begging me to take him back and he was feeling regretful and sorry for leaving me and for causing me pains after the left me which was 3 year ago.on a faithful day i was browse looking for solution on line, i saw so many testimonial about Dr Bola on wix.com how he help so many people to restore relationship back,After reading all these, I decided to give it a try. I contacted him via email and explained my problem to him. In just 24 hours, my ex lover came back to me. We resolved our issues, and we are even happier than ever.Dr.Bola you are a gifted man and i will not stop publishing him because he is a wonderful man. If you have a problem and you are looking for a real and genuine spell caster,Try him anytime, he is the answer to your problems. you can contact him on drbolaspellcaster@hotmail.com his telephone number +2348059723809,i believed him and today i am glad to let you all know that this spell caster have the power to bring lovers back. because i am now happy with Karrie my love,Thanks for Dr.Dr Bola His email:drbolaspellcaster@gmail.com
HELLO:
my name is joel sandra from Canada, i want to testify to the general public on how my relationship was restored back by the great power’s of dr uzoya after three months of loneliness, my ex-lover called me after my contact with dr uzoya that he want us to come back and start a good home, now we are happily married with a kid. All thanks to dr uzoya for his spiritual help. You can contact him on his email if you have similar problem, or any solution you may need, job, divorce, promotion in you place of work, healing,money spell, etc.you can Contact him via email:driraborspellcaster@gmail.com OR you can also reach him directly on his cell phone number +2348151098492
HOW I WAS SAVED FROM A COLLAPSING RELATIONSHIP BY DR ERIVAN DEB THE GREAT SPELL CASTER
My Name is Alisha ken from USA, I want to say thank you to Dr Erivan Deb for the good thing he has done for me,Though am not sure if this is the best forum to show my joy and happiness for what he has done for me but i can’t hide my happiness and my Joy so i have to share it with people, my marriage got crashed about two years ago and i tried all i could within my power but to no avail. i saw post and testimonial about the good things Dr Erivan Deb has been doing so i decided to give it a try. though he is always a busy man but when he responded back to my email, he gave me 48 hours for my marriage to be restored really just like he said my marriage was restored since then I am happy and i am living happily i am so grateful to Dr Erivan Deb you can always email him here: {erivanspellhome@yahoo.com} or http://erivanspellhome.bravesites.com ….
My name is Tranelle Leon. I am from USA i am here to spread the entire work of a real spell caster called Dr Abu who just helped me to retrieve back my union with my husband and make our relationship very stronger and brought joy and happiness into our marriage. I have been scammed by a lot of fake spell casters but i was later introduced to Dr. Abu by a friend named Tammy smith to this great man who help her to restore her relationship back with his husband.He also help me and wipe away my tears. So viewers of this wonderful testimony who wants to contact him via email oruentempleofpowers@gmail.com
1. GETTING YOUR EX LOVER BACK.
2. DIVORCE SPELL.
3. WINNING LOTTERIES.
4. BREAKING OF GENERATION COURSE.
5. GETTING OF JOB.
6. CHILD BEARING.
7. MONEY SPELL.
8. CURING OF HIV AND MANY MORE.
9. HERBAL CARE.
10. BEAUTY SPELL.
11. BUSINESS CHARMS TO ENQUIRE MORE CUSTOMERS AND LOT’S MORE..
So brothers and sisters i have tested this man DR. Abu and i have found that he is real and genuine. i am now the happiest woman on earth today, Contact his via email id and be joyful in your life.(oruentempleofpowers@gmail.com
Tel:+2348059092407).
More gratitude and thanks to you again the great DOCTOR ABU
Unimaginable and unbelievable. I am Tracy Jones from the United States and i have a good news to share to the entire world. Do you need your ex husband or lover urgently? I wanna tell you that you need not to worry because i have a good news for those out there that are faced or similar to such situation because there is always a hope and a solution to all problem. There is a great spell caster called Dr Eku who can really solve your problem. Getting my lover back is what i can’t imagine but when I was losing Newton, I needed help and somewhere to turn badly but my Aunty told me about this spell caster who also helped her on the internet. I thought it won’t work but i just tried to give this man a chance and i ordered a LOVE SPELL. Two days later, my phone rang. Newton was his old self again and wanted to come back to me! Not only come back, the spell caster opened him up to know how much I loved and needed him. This Spell Casting isn’t brainwashing, but he opened up his eyes to know how much we have to share together. I recommend anyone who is in my old situation to try him because he will help you and make things be the way it ought to be. If you have such problem or similar to this, please contact him on his email
drekuperfectspells@yahoo.com and just visit DREKUPERFECTSPELLS.blogspot.com and see so many people testifying about his perfect work. thank you Dr Eku and may your gods ever reward you for your good deeds..
HOW I WAS SAVED FROM A COLLAPSING RELATIONSHIP BY Dr Divine Ehimen THE GREAT SPELL CASTER
My Name is Jane Cohen from USA, I want to say thank you to Dr Dr Divine Ehimen for the good thing he
has done for me,Though am not sure if this is the best forum to show my joy and happiness for what he
has done for me but i can’t hide my happiness and my Joy so i have to share it with people, my marriage
got crashed about two years ago and i tried all i could within my power but to no avail. i saw post and
testimonial about the good things Dr Divine Ehimen has been doing so i decided to give it a try. though
he is always a busy man but when he responded back to my email, he gave me 48 hours for my marriage to
be restored really just like he said my marriage was restored since then I am happy and i am living
happily i am so grateful to Dr Divine Ehimen,you can always email him here: ( dr.divine7777@gmail.com )
My name is Kesby Jean i am very happy for the wonderful work Dr bolingo has done for me i got married to my lovely husband last year February and we have a lovely son. things was going well with us and we are living happily. until one day my husband started behaving in a strange manner i could not understand, i was very confused with the way he treat me and my son. later that month he did not come home again and he called me that he want a divorce, i asked him what have i done wrong to deserve this from him, all he was saying is that he want a divorce that he hate me and do not want to see me again in his life, i was sad and also frustrated i did not know what to do,i was sick for more than a week because of the divorce. i love him so much he his everything to me without him my life is incomplete. i told one of my child hood friend and she told me to contact a spell caster that she has listen to one woman who testify about dr bolingo and she has been hearing about him that i should try him i never believe in all this spell casting of a thing but i just say i should try if something will come out of it. i contacted Dr bolingo for the return of my husband to me, he told me that my husband have been taken by another woman. that she cast a spell on him that is why he hate me and also want to divorce me. then he told me that has to cast a spell on him that will make him return to me and my son, he casted the spell and after 1 day my husband came back home and started apologizing he said that he love me so much that he did not know what happen to him that he left me. it was the spell that Dr bolingo casted on him that make him come back to me,right now am so happy again. thank you Dr bolingo for what you have done for me i would have been nothing today if not for your great spell. this is to every one who is facing divorces or heart break by your lover i want you to contact him now because he can do it for you his powers is great and dont have any side effect in the future contact him through his mail: bolingospelltemple@gmail.com .contact him now and your problems will be solve for ever.once again thanks to dr bolingo.
My name is Ruth Moore from uk. I never believed in love spells or magic until i met this spell caster once when i went to Africa in February this year on a business summit. I meant a man who’s name is DR.OYINBO he is really powerful and could help cast spells to bring back one’s gone, lost, misbehaving lover and magic money spell or spell for a good job or luck spell .I’m now happy & a living testimony cos the man i had wanted to marry left me 3 weeks before our wedding and my life was upside down cos our relationship has been on for 3years. I really loved him, but his mother was against us and he had no good paying job. So when i met this spell caster, i told him what happened and explained the situation of things to him. At first i was undecided, skeptical and doubtful, but i just gave it a try. And in 7 days when i returned to Canada, my boyfriend (now husband) called me by himself and came to me apologizing that everything had been settled with his mom and family and he got a new job interview so we should get married. I didn’t believe it cos the spell caster only asked for my name and my boyfriends name and all i wanted him to do. Well we are happily married now and we are expecting our little kid, and my husband also got the new job and our lives became much better. His email is prophetoyinbojesus@yahoo.com
hello everyone out there. i had problem with my ex boy friend some months ago. And he was cheating on me which hurt me badly,and he was also avoiding me,He no longer pick my calls.I was totally confused cos i don’t know what to do.There was a day i was surfing the internet i came in contact with this spell caster who have helped so many people in their relationship.So i contacted him and explain everything to him.And he told me to do some things,I did the correctly.To cut it short.My ex boy friend gave me a call and said to me that we should have a date,i agreed.On the date,He was begging me to have him back and i agreed we are now together as one again,Planing our wedding. all my thanks to dr zack balo the great spell who help me. meet him via his email;wiseindividualspell@gmail.com or call him through his phone number +2348078927387.
I wake up everyday with a smile on my face and singing praises to this powerful spell caster called Dr,UZOYA who has done me a great favor by rescuing my relationship from break up. I used to think that i have a perfect relationship till when my lover started coming home late and everyday he gives me different excuses then i decided to keep a close eye on him then i discovers that he was having an affair with another girl. I was heart broken because i trusted him so much and knowing that he has a secret relationship, hurts me a lot.. But i thank all those who placed the contact information of Dr,UZOYA on the internet because through that i have been able to contact Dr,UZOYA and today my relationship has been restored with love and more romance than ever before. If you are in any kind of relationship or marriage stress i will do you a favor by dropping the contact information’s of Dr,UZOYA which are via email: driraborspellcaster@gmail.com Or Call +2348151098492.
please i want you all to read this testimony as the man was brought to the world to save people from frustrations, from job lost, broken marriage and relation ship, i wanna post on this forum because i know there are many of you out there who are in the same problem i was,
am MOORE LINDA and i am from NORWAY i and my husband were married for eight years with two kinds my husband had a good job, then on the
10th of October 2014 my home started to crumble everything was going upside down and my husband left me and my children for a
little girl and when i heard of it i was so devastated, he doesn’t
want to see me no more and in the process i lost my job i and my children were suffering and i was looking for solutions everywhere it was to no avail i contacted so many spell casters who could not do anything and i decided to give up until i met
a friend on 1st of december and he told me of a powerful spell caster who she met in Africa when she went to execute a project in
Africa and she gave me his mail address as{oguduspellcast@gmail.com} OR [ogudu_spellcast@yahoo.com} and i contacted him on 4th of december 2014
and he told me many things i didn’t know before he let me into many secrets and he cast the spell and told me that on 7th of
december my husband was going to come back to me i didn’t believe him i had my doubt, and as he promised my husband came begging
me on the 9th of december 2014 and i contacted him and told him all that he said came true and he said i was going to get my job
back and also get promoted and on the 12th of december i got my job back, i was promoted and i was compensated for the days i was
relieved of my work i want to thank the greatest spell caster in the world Dr Ogudu he told me he can bring back lost love,
lost jobs,promotion lotto win,and many more if we have two men like him today the world will be a good place once again thank
you sir, here his is mail if you want to contact him as he will answer you asap.{oguduspellcast@gmail.com} OR {ogudu_spellcast@yahoo.com}hope he
help you out too.and here is is mobile number +2348106058254…….
please i want you all to read this testimony as the man was brought to the world to save people from frustrations, from job lost, broken marriage and relation ship, i wanna post on this forum because i know there are many of you out there who are in the same problem i was,
am MOORE LINDA and i am from NORWAY i and my husband were married for eight years with two kinds my husband had a good job, then on the
10th of October 2014 my home started to crumble everything was going upside down and my husband left me and my children for a
little girl and when i heard of it i was so devastated, he doesn’t
want to see me no more and in the process i lost my job i and my children were suffering and i was looking for solutions everywhere it was to no avail i contacted so many spell casters who could not do anything and i decided to give up until i met
a friend on 1st of december and he told me of a powerful spell caster who she met in Africa when she went to execute a project in
Africa and she gave me his mail address as{oguduspellcast@gmail.com} OR [ogudu_spellcast@yahoo.com} and i contacted him on 4th of december 2014
and he told me many things i didn’t know before he let me into many secrets and he cast the spell and told me that on 7th of
december my husband was going to come back to me i didn’t believe him i had my doubt, and as he promised my husband came begging
me on the 9th of december 2014 and i contacted him and told him all that he said came true and he said i was going to get my job
back and also get promoted and on the 12th of december i got my job back, i was promoted and i was compensated for the days i was
relieved of my work i want to thank the greatest spell caster in the world Dr Ogudu he told me he can bring back lost love,
lost jobs,promotion lotto win,and many more if we have two men like him today the world will be a good place once again thank
you sir, here his is mail if you want to contact him as he will answer you asap.{oguduspellcast@gmail.com} OR {ogudu_spellcast@yahoo.com}hope he
help you out too.and here is is mobile number +2348106058254.
Just as my instinct had told me, but was too blinded by love…my husband is sleeping with my best friend. O God! He is even in love with her. I even was informed about this by an attendant at one of the grocery stores I patronize, but rebuked her rudely and angrily because I taught she had an eye on my husband. Times went on and days went past…I was living a life of ”blinded by love”. My husband and I have been married for 3 years now and I was surprised when I found out he has been living a ”happily married life” of pretence and deceit with me just because of my financial flamboyancy. This was how I found out about them (my husband and my best friend)…There was going to be a dinner for couples that resided in the estate, since it was the estate feast day. But I was down with an unknown illness so I told my husband that we wouldn’t be able to make it to the dinner due to my condition and he agreed (this was on a Monday morning and the dinner was dated for Friday). The next day, I called my dad and complained to him about my illness which the doctor had examined and told me there wasn’t anything wrong with me, of which i knew wasn’t true because I was going through hell inside of my body. My dad told me not to worry and asked me to contact our long time known herbal doctor (Dr. Payo Shalo) (who has been God sent to my family in terms of spiritual help; he helped cure my dad off cancer, my mom off fibroid, my brother was awarded a contract with the world bank, just by his spells) on his email (payospiritsshalospells”AT”yahoo”DOT”com) which I did. I didn’t get a reply from him till Thursday morning which he explained and blamed on his busy schedules with other of his customers that sought spiritual help. We swung into actions with the procedures of getting me cured of this unknown killer disease that was bent on getting rid of my life. I did all I was instructed by the doctor (herbal). On Friday morning, my husband woke up and told me he was going to be away for about 3 days on a business conference. When he left, I contacted the doctor for the final rites. When everything was done, by 1:45pm just as the doctor had promised, I was well again. I called my dad and informed him about this miracle. I went to my parent’s house which I haven’t been able to do in a long while because of the illness…everyone was happy. I was with my parents till evening, and after having dinner with them, I went to bed. Just as I was going to sleep, I got a call from a neighbour in my estate telling me that she could just see my husband with another lady at the estate’s dinner for couples. I couldn’t believe what she was telling me. Immediately, I drove to the venue and my eyes saw my ears… my husband just leaving in his car with my best friend. I couldn’t believe my eyes, so I tailed them for about 15mins and they drove into a hotel…hmmm. I went back to my apartment and without hesitation I called Dr. Payo Shalo and told him of what I just found out. I told him I needed an urgent spell to make my husband develop sudden hatred for my best friend and immediately come back to me as soon as then. The doctor told me what to do, late that night, I got everything done. At about 3:18am on Saturday morning, my door opened. Who is this in my house this early? …My husband? In tears, he is confessing all he had been doing with my best friend and asking me to forgive him and accept him as the husband he used to be … I wept my eyes out. I immediately forgave him for I love him with all my heart. Now, my husband and I are living faithfully to each other and my illness, gone forever. Are you in need of any kind of spiritual, medical, financial help? Please contact Dr. Payo Shalo on the above email address for your rapid solutions. (Re-write the email in its right form)
please i want you all to read this testimony as the man was brought to the world to save people from frustrations, from job lost, broken marriage and relation ship, i wanna post on this forum because i know there are many of you out there who are in the same problem i was,
am MOORE LINDA and i am from NORWAY i and my husband were married for eight years with two kinds my husband had a good job, then on the
10th of October 2014 my home started to crumble everything was going upside down and my husband left me and my children for a
little girl and when i heard of it i was so devastated, he doesn’t
want to see me no more and in the process i lost my job i and my children were suffering and i was looking for solutions everywhere it was to no avail i contacted so many spell casters who could not do anything and i decided to give up until i met
a friend on 1st of december and he told me of a powerful spell caster who she met in Africa when she went to execute a project in
Africa and she gave me his mail address as{oguduspellcast@gmail.com} OR [ogudu_spellcast@yahoo.com} and i contacted him on 4th of december 2014
and he told me many things i didn’t know before he let me into many secrets and he cast the spell and told me that on 7th of
december my husband was going to come back to me i didn’t believe him i had my doubt, and as he promised my husband came begging
me on the 9th of december 2014 and i contacted him and told him all that he said came true and he said i was going to get my job
back and also get promoted and on the 12th of december i got my job back, i was promoted and i was compensated for the days i was
relieved of my work i want to thank the greatest spell caster in the world Dr Ogudu he told me he can bring back lost love,
lost jobs,promotion lotto win,and many more if we have two men like him today the world will be a good place once again thank
you sir, here his is mail if you want to contact him as he will answer you asap.{oguduspellcast@gmail.com} OR {ogudu_spellcast@yahoo.com}hope he
help you out too.and here is is mobile number +2348106058254.
Am so happy to share my experience and testimony here about my happy family which suddenly got broken.I am Kimberly Johnson from Ohio,USA.I was married for 6 years to my husband and all of a sudden, another woman came into the picture the man that used to love me before started picking quarrels with me he was so abusive that when i try to tell him the truth about how i feel and what he is doing is not right for the family, he gets very angry and hits me with any thing he sees around him. but i still loved him with all my heart despite all he has done to me and i wanted him back at all cost. then he filled for a divorce my whole life was tearing apart and i didn’t know what to do,he moved out of the house and abandoned me and the kids. so a very close friend of mine told me about trying a love spell means to get my husband back she also use Prophet Zulu love spell to get back his divorce husband. And told me they are very much happy with there relationship. and she introduced me to the spell caster,at first i was surprised and scared so i decided to give it a try reluctantly,although i didn’t believe in all those things, then when he did the special prayers, i was so surprised, after two days my husband came back and was pleading for my forgiveness, he had realized his mistakes, i just couldn’t believe it, anyway we are back together now and we are now one big happy family we use to be. his contact address is Zuluspelltemple@gmail.com,zuluspelltemple@hotmail.com is spells is for a better life again. tel:+2348131612153
Good day everyone on this site and i am so pleased to inform you all that i have found solution to my marriage problems and that my husband has come back to me to apologize for abandoning me for another girl. Few weeks ago i was having a serious trouble with my husband because i just discovered that he was dating some girl in his working place, As a result of this we were always having problem until he packed his things out of the house some days later. I was very angry with myself for letting him walk out of the house because i loved him so much. But right now i am so happy that was able to get my husband back through the help of Dr.mayaka whose contact details are: via mobile +23481554261863 or via email:mayakatemple@gmail.com I never taught that Dr.mayaka was this powerful and i am so happy with myself for giving Dr.mayaka the chance to prove the capability of his powers.
HELLO EVERYBODY AM LIZZY FROM IRELAND I AM FULL OF JOY FOR WHAT DR AGBALAGBA DID FOR ME, I NEVER TAUGHT SPELL CASTING WAS REAL BECAUSE I HAVE CONTACTED ALOT OF SPELL CASTERS AND THEY ALL COLLECTED MY MONEY WITHOUT GIVING ME RESULT, SOMEBODY TOLD ME OF AGBALAGBA SO I GAVE IT A TRY, BEHOLD! I WAS SUPRISED OF EVERYTHING MY HUSBAND LEFT ME FOR 11YRS BUT AGBALAGBA TOLD ME NOT TO WORRY THAT HE WILL RETURN HIM BACK TO ME . TODAY AM THE MOST HAPPIEST WOMAN IN THE WORLD BECAUSE AGBALAGBA RESTORE JOY BACK TO ME BY BRINGING HIM BACK, AM GREATFUL FOR EVERYTHING BECAUSE I NEVER TAUGHT I WILL EVER FEEL THE WARM TOUCH OF MY HUSBAND AGAIN, I PROMISED HIM THAT I WILL ALWAYS SINGS HIS PRAISES EVERYWHERE I GO AND TELL THE WHOLE WORLD OF HOW POWERFUL HE IS…. CONTACT HIM THROUGH THIS EMAIL FOR ALL THOSE OF YOU WHO WANTS TO BE HAPPY LIKE ME AGAIN.. AGBALAGBATEMPLE@YAHOO.COM
HELLO EVERYBODY IN THIS BLOG,A good spell caster that help me brought back my husband is here for your notice !!!
My name is Mrs Jessica Butler am from UK,my husband left home for 3 and a half years to Dubai for a vacation,he meant a young lady there and he was enchanted by this lady all because she was wealthy, my husband refuse to come back home again to even pay a visit to our kids he left behind i cried all day and night seeking for help till one good day i was reading a magazine when I stumble on a page titled (PROPHET BOLIVAR the spell caster). I quickly contacted him to help me get back my husband to me and he ask me not to worry about it that his gods will fight for me.. he told me by mid-night when all the spirits is awake he will cast the spell to reunite me and my husband together and he did it, in less than 48hours which i use to contact this prophet my husband called me on phone started begging me and shedding tears of reuniting that i should forgive him and he later came back home just a couple of days from Dubai. i,m so happy for what this great spell caster did for me and my husband..You can also count on PROPHET BOLIVAR on any problem u can think of like:
You want to heal yourself from any sickness or diseases,
Win visa lottery to any country,
Losing your weight spell,
Money spell,
Long life spell,
Get a huge loan without paying any fee spell,
Help you get pregnant(pregnancy spell),
Get your spammer back within 24hours,
Help promote you in your office,
save you from hiv\aids and cancers spells
make you rich and famous worldwide both in music and sport spell,
Love spell,
High blood pleasure\temperature cure
if you want to stop your divorce And make your wishes be grated spell,
Help you get famous and rich both in music and sport,
Help you win Any Court case and Avenging spell,
Do you want to become a mermaid spell?
Get six packs even win an election spell,
Any kinds of difficult situation you find yourself in he can solve it because so many people have witness his wonders just as i have also did now.He is very nice and great,contact him anywhere in the globe on odungaspell@gmail.com•He is the best spell caster worldwide.