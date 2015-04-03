Mo’Ne Davis’ Continual Rise in Sports and Education

Mo'Ne Davis with Post Sports Editor Malaika Bobino. After learning of Davis' desire to meet her favorite NBA player Stephen Curry, and the teen's excelling 4.0 GPA, Bobino arranged a meeting between the two athletes.

By Post Staff

After throwing the first pitch for the World Series in San Francisco almost five months ago, Mo’Ne Davis is still making headlines in sports news.

<p>

Davis played in her first NBA Celebrity All-Star game this February and also made recent headlines after attending the 28th annual Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Awards.

Davis also recently launched her own sneaker line for underprivileged girls. Her shoes are designed to match the sticking on a baseball with 15 percent of the proceeds going to impoverished girls around the globe.

One memorable experience for Davis was being a personal guest of her favorite NBA player, Stephen Curry, as the Golden State Warriors traveled to Philadelphia to play the 76ers last month. She joined Curry pregame to sign autographs and played horse.

Although media said Curry met his favorite high school phenom, it was Davis who expressed her desire to meet the rising star while talking with reporters during the third inning at AT&T Park when the Giants hosted the Kansas City Royals before winning the World Series.

The Post’s own Sports Editor, Malaika Bobino was so moved by Davis’ continued success in education – maintaining a 4.0 GPA while playing three sports – that she reached out to Curry, a current MVP candidate, to make this meet and greet happen. During that interview in late October, Bobino saw an opportunity to fulfill the teen’s dream to meet her favorite player simply because Davis put education first among all of her extracurricular activities.

While Curry agreed to meet Davis, the journey took 5 months due to his hectic schedule. Although both were days away from appearing at the NBA All-Star, Curry thought it would be best to meet in Davis’ hometown of Philly.

“Steph is a good friend,” said Bobino. “I knew he would agree to it when I approached him not long after I interviewed Davis. I’m just glad that Curry found the time as his own fame took a surprising turn when he leads the Warriors to the best record in franchise history.”

The Post is proud that Bobino was able to be a part of the two meeting.

Bobino believes achieving success in school will result in many people reaching out to help young people become bigger and better than they imagined.