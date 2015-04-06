FedEx constructing new Tracy facility

FedEx recently broke ground on its planned 660,000 square-foot distribution center in Tracy.

The huge facility is slated to open in August 2016 and FedEx is scheduled to become the first tenant to occupy the Prologis International Park of Commerce — the former Cordes Ranch property.

The FedEx Corporation is a Fortune 100 global courier delivery services company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

The FedEx Ground facility at the intersection of Hansen and Schulte roads will open with 390 employees. More positions will be added as necessary, FedEx officials said.