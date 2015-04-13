“Terrible Tom” Bowden Brings the Blues Back to 7th Street

By Roberta Cobb and Godfrey Lee
“Terrible Tom” Bowden brought the Blues back to 7th Street in West Oakland on Friday, March 20.
Bowden, Fillmore Slim, and their special guests performed at One Fam, located at 1606 7th Street in West Oakland near the BART Station.
Bowden sang “I’ve Been Loving You,” and “When a Man Loves a Woman.” Fillmore sang “Hoochie Coochie Man,” and “The Nite Time Is the Right Time.”
Bowden met Slim in West Oakland in the 1960s. They became fast friends and toured together. Slim was already popular in the Los Angeles circuit and introduced Bowden to many of the clubs in Los Angeles, such as the Starlight and the California Club.
One Fam is a small performing venue with only enough space for about 50 people. But the small spaces helps to bring performers and their audience closer together.
The audience was enthusiastic, and several people started dancing outside.
The concert was co-sponsored by Bike 4 Life, a community, non-profit bike shop and project of One Fam. Proceeds will support upcoming events.
Bowden, a 73-year-old blues singer-songwriter, still lives near 7th Street. He grew up in West Oakland and remembers going to the Slim Jenkins Supper Club and Esther’s Orbit Room to listen to all the artists who performed there, including Billie Holiday, Aretha Franklin, B.B. King, Nat King Cole, Louis Jordan, Etta James and Lowell Fulson.
These musicians and many others who have performed on 7th Street, including “Terrible Tom” Bowden, were recognized with plaques installed in the sidewalk by “The Music They Played on 7th Street Oakland” Walk of Fame Project, organized by Ronnie Stewart, executive director of the nonprofit Bay Area Blues Society.
There are currently 85 bronze plaques set in the sidewalk in front of the West Oakland BART Station on 7th Street.
Hi everyone, am Vanessa Jacobs, am from south hill, ohio, u.s.a. Have you just experience the wonders of Dr aluda that have been spread on the internet and worldwide on how he marvelously helped people all over world to restored back their marriage and get back lost lovers, and also helping people get job and money spell. It was one beautiful day, when i contacted him after going through his testimonies from different countries. I told him about how my husband abandoned me
about 8 months ago, and left home with all i had. Dr aluda only told me to be happy, and have a rest of mind, that he will handle all in just 48 hours. He requested for my picture and that of my ex husband, and also told me to get some items which i
did send all he need to him. After the second day,
Stevens called me, i was just so shocked, i answered the call, and couldn’t believe my ears, he was really pleading and begging me to forgive him
and making promises on phone. He came home and i let him in and also took me to his bank and change all his details to mine and also got me a new car just for him to proof his love for me. I was so happy and called Dr aluda and thanked him very much for his powerful spell. He only told me to share the good
news all over the world and i did. If you need a
genuine, powerful and real spell caster to help you
in any problems that you are undergoing in your life you. Just contact this great man today via his private
email:aludaspelltemple@gmail.com or call and whatsapp him on +2348063930531
The risk I took became the best decision I have ever made in my marriage. I took the risk by contacting Dr odalo spell caster through his popular email (odalospelltemple@gmail.com) to help bring back my husband who left for almost a year, after all my failed attempt.
I stopped trusting people especially on the internet after someone almost brainwashed my sister to sell our home when she was searching for true lover. We were so lucky to stop her. I made up my mind never to pay attention to anyone trying to help. But something inside of me forced me to search for solution online and I was lucky to receive help from Doc.
He proved me wrong that there are still good spell caster out there by genuinely casting the love spell which brought my husband back within 5 days. Dr odalo was my last hope and he proved his true power even with my sister, she welcomed her first child after 4years of marriage. Everything said about dr odalo and his work are true, he taught me so many ways to deal with any forms of pressure in life. So glad am redeemed spiritually. his eamil address again is odalospelltemple@gmail.com or call and whatsapp him on +2348063930531
Victoria Noel
From Usa
Shocking amazing testimony by Tom Bush
O.M.G!! This is certainly a shocking and a genuine Testimony..I visited a forum here on the internet on the 20TH OF APRIL 2016, And i saw a marvelous testimony of this powerful and great spell caster called dr uwa on the forum..I never believed it, because i never heard nor learnt anything about spells before.. Not a soul would have been able to influence me about magical spells, not until dr uwa did it for me and restored my marriage of 8 years back to me and brought my wife back to me in just 17hours just as i read on the internet..i was truly astonished and shocked when my wife knelt down begging for forgiveness and for me to accept her back.. I am really short of expressions, and i don’t know how much to convey my appreciation to you dr uwa you are a God sent to me and my entire family.. And now i am a joyful man once again.. here is his Email: druwaherbalcenter@gmail.comOR CALL +2348063930531….Tom Bush from England(UK)..
I am Starkes Junior from Manchester United Kingdom, I am using this means to reach out to every one out there that among all the Testimony on net most of them are bunch of lies and scams. I tried getting my Ex back Madison Lacy they from some kind of freaks out here they asked for Items fee I paid and continue to pay but nothing happen, one Saturday morning i was less busy form work and i went on line till i got to read about a Testimony on net like we all do here and saw The great Dr. Ogudugu how he has helped so many people and I also read his website and saw he qualities and also more Testimonies about him, Today Dr. Ogudugu has helped me gotten back my Ex Madison Lacy and also cure me from a lungs cancer and also he can do so many things like Cure of Hepatitis A,B,C, HIV/AIDS Spell, Getting your Ex back Spell, Money Spell,Lottery Spell,Good luck Spell I can never stop Testifying of this great man Dr. Ogudugu his email is: GREATOGUDUGU@GMAIL.COM. I never trusted any one on net but with him there’s an end to all my problems now I am living Happily with my Ex who just gave me a male Child Kelvin” Dr. Ogudugu you are the Best among the rest, viewers out there contact Dr. Ogudugu today and that will be the end of your problems. If possible i would have bring him down to United Kingdom…all thanks to you Papa.
I’m Margret from the United States, When i found testimonies about this spell caster Dr Andrew how he helped many people to get their lovers and broken homes back, i contacted him through his email address (drandrewspiritualtemple@gmail.com) because my Husband whom i loved so much with all my heart suddenly changed and turned his back on me and hated me with passion. I was absolutely devastated and desperate to get my husband back. Life without him was a real mess for me and and i wanted a dramatic change and I thought magic could be the solution. After discussing with Dr Andrew he gave me hope that he will restore my relationship back to me. I felt confident that he will actually make my Husband to return home and he did it with some style! It’s fantastic what this great Astrologer have done for me, his help is priceless! I don’t know what I would have done without Dr Andrew,this man does his job so well he is organized and highly professional, i believe he is the best spell caster i can count on when it comes to all kinds of spell. if you need help, contact him (drandrewspiritualtemple@gmail.com) I assure you things will turn around for good..
After being in relationship with him for seven years,he broke up with me, I did everything possible to bring him back but all was in vain, I wanted him back so much because of the love I have for him, I begged him with everything, I made promises but he refused. I explained my problem to someone online and she suggested that I should rather contact a spell caster that could help me cast a spell to bring him back but I am the type that never believed in spell, I had no choice than to try it, I mailed the spell caster, and he told me there was no problem that everything will be okay before three days, that my ex will return to me before three days, he cast the spell and surprisingly in the second day, it was around 4pm. My ex called me, I was so surprised, I answered the call and all he said was that he was so sorry for everything that happened, that he wanted me to return to him, that he loves me so much. I was so happy and went to him, that was how we started living together happily again. Since then, I have made promise that anybody I know that have a relationship problem, I would be of help to such person by referring him or her to the only real and powerful spell caster who helped me with my own problem and who is different from all the fake ones out there. Anybody could need the help of the spell caster, his email: drajascospellhome@gmail.com you can email him if you need his assistance in your relationship or anything. CAN NEVER STOP TALKING ABOUT YOU SIR HIS EMAIL ADDRESS IS:drajascospellhome@gmail.com CONTACT HIM NOW FOR SOLUTION TO ALL YOUR PROBLEM
My name is ANITA, and I base in Russian …My life is back!!! After 5 months of Broken marriage, my husband left me with two kids . I felt like my life was about to end i almost committed suicide, i was emotionally down for a very long time. Thanks to a spell caster called DR. malakasimu which i met online. On one faithful day, as I was browsing through the internet, Some people testified that he brought their Ex lover back, some testified that he restores womb, cure cancer, and other sickness, some testified that he can cast a spell to stop divorce and so on. i also come across one particular testimony, it was about a woman called Marie ,she testified about how he brought back her Ex lover in less than 2 days, he is the answer to all your problem. here’s his contact: Email on dr.malakasimu@gmail.com
Hello thanks to dr zack balo who help me to get my lover who left me with tears in my eye,i so much love this girl that i will do anything to get her back,for some month now i have not set my eye on her,but all thanks to dr zack balo who help me to get back my lover within 3 days i do not know how to thanks this great man for is help,if you need his help contact him on his email address wiseindividualspell@gmail.com or call his phone number +2348078927387 Name: Hamond Aidan Country:Germany
My name is Laurie Jonathan, I live in Canada want to share my wonderful testimony on how i got back my ex-lover of my life back, who i sworn to be with until when he left me to another woman for no reason and i try to make things work for both of us yet things where getting worse and i love him so much and there is nothing i could do to get my ex back until i met a testimony share by Maria from USA on the internet talking about a powerful spell caster who brought his ex lover back within 48 hours and i decide to give it a try and to my greatest surprise he also did it for me just as he did for Maria and i have a lot of people complaining of fake spell caster but this one i met was a real spell caster who help me to solve my problem i have no solution to,i introduce many of my best friends that have a similar problems,and their problem were solve with the great help of Dr.Iyaryi. they get back their ex within 48 hours. I am so happy that my ex is back to me again,and the most surprise,is that our love is very strong,every day is happiness and joy. and there is nothing like been with the man you love. I am so happy my love is back to me with the help of Dr.Iyaryi. if you have similar problem i will advice you to contact him ,he is there to help you and put a smile on your face ask he did to me and others.contact email(driayaryi2012@hotmail.com)
i am Lisa Hall, i am hear to give testimony of how i got back my husband, we got married for more than 2 years and we have two kids. thing were going well with us and we are always happy. until one day my husband started to behave in a way i could not understand, i was very confused by the way he treat me and the kids. later that month he did not come again and he called me that he want a divorce, I asked him what have i done wrong to deserve this from him, all he was saying that he want a divorce and that he hates me and do not want to see me again in his life, i was mad and also frustrated do not know what to do, i was sick for more than 2 weeks because of the divorce. i love him so much he was everything to me without him my life is incomplete. i told my sister and she told me to contact a spell caster, i never believe in all this spell casting of a thing. i just want to try if something will come out of it. I contacted Dr. Iyere, at (dr.iyere@hotmail.com) for the return of my husband to me, they told me that my husband have been taken by another woman that she cast a spell on him that is why he hates me and also want us to divorce. then they told me that they have to cast a spell on him that will make him return to me and the kids, they cast the spell and after 3 days my husband called me and he told me that i should forgive him, he started to apologize on phone and said that he still love me that he did not know what happen to him that he left me. it was the spell that the Dr. Iyere, casted out on him that made him come back to me, today me and my family are now happy again today. thank you Dr. Iyere, for what you have done for me i would have been nothing today if not for your great help. i want you my friends who are passing through this kind of love problem of getting back their husband, wife , or ex boyfriend and girlfriend to contact (dr.iyere@hotmail.com) and you will see that your problem will be solved..
i am Lisa Hall, i am hear to give testimony of how i got back my husband, we got married for more than 2 years and we have two kids. thing were going well with us and we are always happy. until one day my husband started to behave in a way i could not understand, i was very confused by the way he treat me and the kids. later that month he did not come again and he called me that he want a divorce, I asked him what have i done wrong to deserve this from him, all he was saying that he want a divorce and that he hates me and do not want to see me again in his life, i was mad and also frustrated do not know what to do, i was sick for more than 2 weeks because of the divorce. i love him so much he was everything to me without him my life is incomplete. i told my sister and she told me to contact a spell caster, i never believe in all this spell casting of a thing. i just want to try if something will come out of it. I contacted Dr. Iyere, at (dr.iyere@hotmail.com) for the return of my husband to me, they told me that my husband have been taken by another woman that she cast a spell on him that is why he hates me and also want us to divorce. then they told me that they have to cast a spell on him that will make him return to me and the kids, they cast the spell and after 3 days my husband called me and he told me that i should forgive him, he started to apologize on phone and said that he still love me that he did not know what happen to him that he left me. it was the spell that the Dr. Iyere, casted out on him that made him come back to me, today me and my family are now happy again today. thank you Dr. Iyere, for what you have done for me i would have been nothing today if not for your great help. i want you my friends who are passing through this kind of love problem of getting back their husband, wife , or ex boyfriend and girlfriend to contact (dr.iyere@hotmail.com) and you will see that your problem will be solved…
I am Mr. Jorge, i really want to tell the whole world what Dr. Iyere greatest spell caster done for me this is tears of joy. My wife left for USA last eight months and there after she refused to come home i called and i called and she persisted then instantly i knew something was wrong somewhere i searched for helped from the vertical to horizontal and yet to no avail. I cried and cried but she was not going to come back to me, i keep a search on internet to get suggestions from anywhere that i can then contact and i came across a testimony relating to my case with this email (dr.iyere@hotmail.com) but to say the fact though i wanted to do anything to have my wife back i still have doubt that this couldn’t work cause i don’t believe in superstition but i just put a trial by emailing the (dr.iyere@hotmail.com) the reply i got was striking that my wife had been spellbound by another man, i screamed help but he said not worry and instruct me what to do and i did exactly as i was instructed. to my greatest surprise two days later my wife called and she was crying to me and not knowing what to do i bust into tears too but it was a tears of joy. so i will use this medium to urge every single soul with problem of any kind to try and contact this email. (dr.iyere@hotmail.com) Dr. Iyere is a solution provider…
I am Mr. Jorge, i really want to tell the whole world what Dr. Iyere greatest spell caster done for me this is tears of joy. My wife left for USA last eight months and there after she refused to come home i called and i called and she persisted then instantly i knew something was wrong somewhere i searched for helped from the vertical to horizontal and yet to no avail. I cried and cried but she was not going to come back to me, i keep a search on internet to get suggestions from anywhere that i can then contact and i came across a testimony relating to my case with this email (dr.iyere@hotmail.com) but to say the fact though i wanted to do anything to have my wife back i still have doubt that this couldn’t work cause i don’t believe in superstition but i just put a trial by emailing the (dr.iyere@hotmail.com) the reply i got was striking that my wife had been spellbound by another man, i screamed help but he said not worry and instruct me what to do and i did exactly as i was instructed. to my greatest surprise two days later my wife called and she was crying to me and not knowing what to do i bust into tears too but it was a tears of joy. so i will use this medium to urge every single soul with problem of any kind to try and contact this email. (dr.iyere@hotmail.com) Dr. Iyere is a solution provider.
dodogodssolution@yahoo.com my thanks to you for a great works
When I married my husband I was already pregnant and so I didn’t have a
job. He had a really good job though so I was able to stay home and take
care of our son when it was born. When we had our second child we moved to
a bigger house, but then strange things started to happen. Things would fly
off the walls and doors would slam at night. Our oldest son talked about
seeing figures and hearing voices. We consulted a medium and they said the
house was haunted. After living there about a year more with only minor
occurrences we moved out. That was when the bad luck started to happen.
Everything started to fail, with my husband’s job, our money and our luck
in general. I went back to the same medium and they told me that a spirit
had followed me and placed a curse upon me for disturbing it and not being
respectful in the previous house. He tried to remove it but was unable. The
misfortune kept going on and getting more severe as I tried to search out
someone to break the curse. But when I found Dr.dodogods spell he finally
did it. Things started turning around almost immediately after he cast the
spell and have been great from there! This was really a miracle for us,
thank you Dr.dodogods spell from the bottom of my heart!
Posted by. miss mercy
My husband has abandon me and the kids for the the past 5months now, and
refuse to come back because he was hold on by a woman whom he just met, for
that, my self and the kids has been suffering and it has been heel of a
struggle, but I decide to do all means to make sure that my family come
together as it use to, then I went online there I saw so many good talk
about this spell caster whose website is Dr.kokotemple@gmail.comso I had to
contact him and in just 3days as he has promised, my husband came home and
his behavior was back to the man i got married to. I cant thank the spell
caster enough what he did for me, i am so grateful.
HELLO EVERYBODY LUCIA GREG FROM HALIFAX, CANADA, I AM FULL OF JOY FOR WHAT DR OKOLIA DID FOR ME, I NEVER TAUGHT SPELL CASTING WAS REAL BECAUSE I HAVE CONTACTED ALLOT OF SPELL CASTERS AND THEY ALL COLLECTED MY MONEY WITHOUT GIVING ME RESULT, SOMEBODY TOLD ME OF A DR CALLED OKOLIA SO I GAVE IT A TRY, BEHOLD! I WAS SURPRISED OF EVERYTHING MY HUSBAND LEFT ME FOR 4YRS BUT DR OKOLIA TOLD ME NOT TO WORRY THAT HE WILL RETURN HIM BACK TO ME . TODAY AM THE MOST HAPPIEST WOMAN IN THE WORLD BECAUSE DR OKOLIA RESTORE JOY BACK TO ME BY BRINGING HIM BACK, AM GRATEFUL FOR EVERYTHING BECAUSE I NEVER TAUGHT I WILL EVER FEEL THE WARM HANDS AND TOUCH OF MY HUSBAND AGAIN, I PROMISED HIM THAT I WILL ALWAYS SINGS HIS PRAISES EVERYWHERE I GO AND TELL THE WHOLE WORLD ON HOW POWERFUL HE IS…. CONTACT HIM THROUGH THIS EMAIL FOR ALL THOSE OF YOU WHO WANTS TO BE HAPPY LIKE ME AGAIN.. Email: okolialovespell4rever126@gmail.com
What a beautiful and wonderful testimony some time things you don’t believe can just happen.
My name is Mrs Leisha from U.S.A am 29 years old i got married at the age of 28 i have only one child and i was living happily .After one year of my marriage my husband behavior became so strange and i don’t really understand what was going on, he packed out of the house to another woman i love him so much that i never dreams of losing him, i try my possible best to make sure that my husband get back to me but all to no avail i cry and i cry seeking for help i discussed it with my best friend and she promise to help me he told me of a man called Dr.YARO,he is a very great man and a real man that can be trusted and there is nothing concerning love issues he cannot do that is why they call him the great doctor. I contacted his email address at (whitetraditionalherbalist@gmail.com) And i told him everything that happen all he told me is that i should not worry that all my problems will be solved immediately. He told me what to do to get my husband back and i did, he said after 3 days my husband will come back to me and start begging, it really happen i was very surprise and very, very happy our relationship was now very tight and we both live happily again.
So my advice for you now is to contact this same email address (whitetraditionalherbalist@gmail.com) if you are in any kind of situation concerning love issues and any other things that give you problems contact him.
HE FIX THE FOLLOWING PROBLEMS TO ALL
ACROSS THE GLOBE ON:
1. Getting your lover or husband back
2. Spiritual bulletproof
3. Training
4. Money spell
5. Long life spell
6. Prosperity spell
7. Protection spell
8. Get a job spell
9. Becoming a manager spell
10. Get a huge loan without paying any fee spell
11. Getting your scam money back
12. Child spell
13. Pregnancy spell
14. Freedom spell
15. Love spell
16, vanishing spell
17. Invisible human spell
18. Success or pass spell
19. Marriage spell
20. Avenging spell
21. Popularity spell
22. Killing spell
23. Cancer spell
Am Angela Shuane, i have been married for 2 years with pain and agony because my husband left me for another lady. I was reviewing some post on the internet on how i could get back my husband then, i saw a post by Marina Choas who testified of Doctor Ebakor the almighty spell caster. I contacted Marina Chaos to confirm about Doctor Ebakor and she guaranteed me and gave me the courage to contact Doctor Ebakor for help. So, i contacted him and he assured me that my days of sorrows are over that i will get back my husband within 12 to 16 hours. I did all what he told me and am very happy that my husband is back to me and we are now living happily like never before and i can boldly and proudly testify to the world that Doctor Ebakor is a good and remarkable spell caster that specializes on different kind of spells. If you need his help, then contact him on E-mail: Doctorebakorspelltemple@hotmail.com OR you can call me on: 912-387-2094 if you need more info about Doctor Ebakor.
I’m CLIFFORD MARY by name I have a few testimony to share with you all about myself, I was in a relationship with this guy and for 3years and we were about getting married when we both have misunderstanding with each other and he ask me for a divorce and we both agreed and after 4months I head that he was having an affair with one of my closest friend and I was very upset and worried so a friend of my advice me and told me if I still love my ex and if I really want to have him back so I told her yes, and she ask me to contact Dr. ALLI the spell caster and I did although I never believe on spell so he gave me something when he was casting the spell and ask me to say my wishes on it and after the casting of the spell a receive a phone call from my ex and was ask me at which I did and now we are back together again I’m so happy and I wish not to ever have this mistake again in my life. I will also advice anyone with this kind of issue to contact him for help he is really nice on phone and always there to answer you question giving you the good advice that you need. his email is ALLISPELLHELP@GMAIL.COM or you call +2348149158514
Good day,,,,
My name is Tugas swanky am from Germany, am a woman who love and cherish my husband more than any other thing you can imagine on earth continent. My husband was so lovely and caring after 3years of marriage he was seriously ill and the doctor confirm and said he has a kidney infection that he needed a kidney donor, that was how I start searching for a good Samaritan who can help,doctor has given me a periodic hour that he will live just 26hours left, that was how I ask the doctor if I can be of help to my husband that was how he carried out the text,the confirming was successful, I was now having this taught that since 3 years now we got married I have not be able to get pregnant can I be able to get bring again? That was the question I ask the doctor, he never answer his response was did you want to lost your husband? I immediately reply no I can’t afford to loose him. After the operation my husband came back to live and was healthy I was also ok with the instruction given to me by the doctor, after 3months my husband came home with another lady telling me, that is our new wife that will give us kids and take care of us, that was how I was confused and started crying all day, that was how my husband ran away with his new wife cluaralle. Since then I was confuse don’t no what to do that was how I went back to the doctor and tell him everything, he told me that, this is not just an ordinary it must be a spiritual problem that was how he gave me this email (driayaryi2012@hotmail.com) that I should tell her all my problem that she can help that was how i contacted her and I do as instructed. After 3days and I have done what she ask me to do, my husband start searching for me and went back to the doctor, that was how we well settle she also told me not to worry that I will get pregnant, this month making it the fifth Month I contacted her am now 3months pregnant. These great spell cater is a great man, if you are any kind of problem you can contact him here on his email (driayaryi2012@hotmail.com)
Hi….
I Am Melissa from U.S.A,
i want to testify of how i got back my boyfriend after breakup,
I and my boyfriend have been together for 3 years,
I love him so much, recently he accused me of cheating on him with a friend of mine,
i did all i could to make him understand i wast cheating
but all went to no avail and it eventually led to break up,
i was emotionally devastated and frustrated because
i loved him so much until
i saw a post on a love forum about a spell caster
who helps people re-unite broken relationships and marriages,
at first i doubted it but decided to give it a try,
when i contacted the spell caster via email,
he helped me cast a re-union spell
and my boyfriend came back to me within 72hours apologizing.
Contact this great spell caster today
for your relationship or marriage problems
via email odogwuspelltemple1@ gmail.com
Good-luck.
An amazing testimony on a spell caster who brought my husband back to me.. My name is Olivia Phimzile,i live in Florida,USA,and I’m happily married to a lovely and caring husband ,with two kids.A very big problem occurred in my family seven months ago,between me and my husband .so terrible that he took the case to court for a divorce.he said that he never wanted to stay with me again,and that he didn’t love me anymore.So he packed out of the house and made me and my children passed through severe pain. I tried all my possible means to get him back,after much begging,but all to no avail.and he confirmed it that he has made his decision,and he never wanted to see me again. So on one evening,as i was coming back from work,i met an old friend of mine who asked of my husband .So i explained every thing to him,so he told me that the only way i can get my husband back,is to visit a spell caster,because it has really worked for him too.So i never believed in spell,but i had no other choice,than to follow his advice. Then he gave me the email address of the spell caster whom he visited.{supremetemple@hotmail.com}. So the next morning,i sent a mail to the address he gave to me,and the spell caster assured me that i will get my husband back the next day.What an amazing statement!! I never believed,so he spoke with me,and told me everything that i need to do. Then the next morning, So surprisingly, my husband who didn’t call me for the past seven {7}months,gave me a call to inform me that he was coming back.So Amazing!! So that was how he came back that same day,with lots of love and joy,and he apologized for his mistake,and for the pain he caused me and my children. Then from that day,our relationship was now stronger than how it were before,by the help of a spell caster. So, i will advice you out there to kindly visit the same email supremetemple@hotmail.com,if you are in any condition like this,or you have any problem related to “bringing your ex back. So thanks to the Dr PAPA for bringing back my husband ,and brought great joy to my family once again. {supremetemple@hotmail.com}, or call +27611734184 Thanks.
HELLO EVERYBODY AM MERIT FROM USA I AM FULL OF JOY FOR WHAT LORD ZAROS_ZURIES DID FOR ME, I NEVER TAUGHT SPELL CASTING WAS REAL BECAUSE I HAVE CONTACTED A LOT OF SPELL CASTERS AND THEY ALL COLLECTED MY MONEY WITHOUT GIVING ME RESULT, SOMEBODY TOLD ME OF LORD ZAROS_ZURIES SO I GAVE IT A TRY, I TOLD HIM MY HUSBAND LEFT ME FOR OVER ONE YEAR, BUT HE TOLD ME NOT TO WORRY THAT HE WILL RETURN HIM BACK TO ME, AND HE DID HIS MARVELOUS WORK FOR ME, SO AM TODAY AM THE MOST HAPPIEST WOMAN IN THE WORLD BECAUSE HE RESTORE JOY BACK TO ME BY BRINGING HIM BACK, AM GRATEFUL FOR EVERYTHING BECAUSE I NEVER TAUGHT I WILL EVER FEEL THE WARM TOUCH OF MY HUSBAND AGAIN, I PROMISED HIM THAT I WILL ALWAYS SINGS HIS PRAISES EVERYWHERE I GO AND TELL THE WHOLE WORLD OF HOW POWERFUL HE IS…. CONTACT HIM THROUGH THIS EMAIL FOR ALL THOSE OF YOU WHO WANTS TO BE HAPPY LIKE ME AGAIN
{lordzaros_zuriesmagicspelltemple@yahoo.com}
Am clara Avila am from USA there is this spell caster from africa his name is DR solution he brought back my ex with in 24hrs a friend of mine gave me his email and I emailed him and he told me to believe and trust him that my husband will come back so I believed him so the next day I was crying when I head a knock on my door and I opened the door to my greatest surprise it was my husband here are many other spell he can cast
SPELL TO GET YOUR EX BACK
Spell to get a husband
Spell to get your child from your ex
Spell for stroke
Spell for your ex to be submissive to you
Spell to get a job
Spell for you to get back your ex
Spell to stop your ex from drunkenness
Spell for asthma
Spell for weak ejaculation
Spell for fibrous
Spell for pile
Here is his email address
(Ancientspelltemple@gmail.com)
If you are interested email him urgently
At(ancientspelltemple@gmail.com)
My passion for love and life has made me to take to the internet to
warn internet users particularly those in search of solution to their
problems to beware of and avoid comments about spell caster that can
use their magical power in helping you out with your problems. I don’t
want anyone to be fooled because i was a victim of this fraudsters
who claimed to be spell casters. I am Wimberly William and i was having
a difficult time in my relationship as my wife couldn’t give birth to a
child. Although my wife and i loved each other very much as it were.We kept on
hoping and for 6years there weren’t any sign of breakthrough .As days
goes by,i will always weep because at that time i was really down.
Even though my wife tried to always be by my side,only time would
tell as we couldn’t cope with pressure coming from friends and she had to leave
me for another man. I was now left to face my problem alone even
though my mom would always talk to me and console me on phone. Things
went from bad to worse when i was sacked from the private organization
i was working because been happily married was a criteria that was
needed and that i was now lacking owing to my failure to have a child that has made my
wife leave me for another man leaving me single. I kept on
searching and hoping i would find a solution to my problem but there
wasn’t any coming. I contacted lots of spell caster as i saw them on
the internet but all were scams as they demanded money from me
frequently and nothing happened. i had to relocate from Texas city
United state to Jamaica where my mom was residing and also because i
became racially abused because of my color .I spent 4 months with my
mom and together we kept on looking for solution still to no avail.
There came a faithful day when i met my high school mate who knew i
was happily married and living in Texas city United state with my
wife and had to ask why i flew back to Jamaica. I explained my
problem to her and with sincere desire in wanting my problems solved
she led me to DR JAMIN ABAYOMI. Although i was doubtful but soon as i
explained my problem to him,he laughed and gave me a maximum of
72hours for my wife to come back and for she go give birth. I
did all i was asked to do which included me traveling back to Texas
city United state. I traveled back to Texas city united state,on my
arrival during the early hours of the morning,my phone rang and guess
who?it was my wife who called asking for my forgiveness and saying
she was coming back home. She came few hours later and on her knees she
pleaded for forgiveness. Although it was a tough decision for me to
make because of all the pains i have been through. I love her and
needed her back so i had no option but to forgive her. We sat together
and while she was resting her head on my chest we had romantic
conversation and talked about things that we have never spoken about
and like husband and wife the urge came to have sex and we had sex for
a very long time that day. The next day which was still within the
72hours given by DOCTOR JAMIN ABAYOMI she felt something different in her
body and immediately she went for a check up and to our greatest
surprise,she was pregnant. How possible could this be but it happened
and am very thankful also my skin color that made me racially abused
was changed to the preferred and now we are now happily married again
and no racially discrimination. All thanks to DR JAMIN ABAYOMI for his
solution.
ARE YOU FACED WITH SIMILAR PROBLEM OR ANY KIND OF PROBLEM.PLEASE KNOW
THAT DR JAMIN ABAYOMI isn’t on the internet so kindly contact him via
EMAIL:drjaminremedy@outlook.com
i want to use this opportunity to tell everyone, that i am very grateful to this man Dr Camara for helping me get back my husband’ after he abandoned me for good six months with pains and tears in my heart.My husband before the breakup usually insult and see nothing good in any thing i do, i felt as if i was cursed. my friends advised me to let go but i couldn’t because of the love i have for him which was so strong and could even move ten mountains in a speed of light.So i had to seek for help and i saw so many good testimonies about this man Dr Camara and i decide to contact him and explain my problem to him and he assured me of good result.After two days of my contact with Dr Camara my husband came back with apologies and love that he had never show me before. right now he doesn’t insult me any more rather he tells me how pretty and wonderfully made i am by God each morning. (CAMARALOVESPELL@LIVE.COM).Today i am also sharing my testimonies and experience about Dr Camara which he is so wonderful and i will never stop publishing his name so that who ever that is going through breakup and problem in their relationship should also contact him so he can also help you.Once again Dr Camara i am extremely greatful to you CAMARALOVESPELL@LIVE.COM
my name is Cristabel from Australia I want to thank DR acient for what he did for me he brought happiness back into my life. My boyfriend left me and told me is over I was devastated as I loved him so much I decided to contact a spell caster and I met a friend who told me of a great doctor and I decided to contact him and he told me in three days my boyfriend will call me and beg me to ace pt him I thought he was joking in three days everything happened as he said I am so happy now.
You can also contact him on his email acientspiritspell@gmail.com for any kind of help.
ARE YOU IN NEED OF LOAN @2% INTEREST RATE FOR BUSINESS AND PRIVATE
PURPOSES? IF YES: CONTACT US VIA: richardsmithloanfirm@hotmail.com
FILL AND RETURN
Name: ===
Amount needed: ===
loan duration: ==
country ===
Purpose: ===
Mobile number: ==
It’s unbelievable how fortunate I feel after finding PRIEST DANSHE website. For the past 2 months, I have been so depressed after loosing my husband to another woman. My money situation worsened so much that I thought I’d have to file for bankruptcy. I had a huge amount of debt and I didn’t know what to do. Out of complete and total desperation, I contacted many of those so-called individuals who promised powerful magic, witchcraft or black magic. None of them worked and none were as wonderful, affectionate and warm as PRIEST DANSHE has been. He is definitely different from the others and I felt immediate hope and strength from hearing about the promises he had to offer. He carries an air of purity and divine strength that is as pure as fresh snow on the ground. I requested PRIEST DANSHE most powerful spells and I was relieved right away that I had someone to solve my problems for me. His spells worked wonders and I am now back with my husband as one family as we are before and my money troubles resolved itself after winning the lottery. PRIEST DANSHE, I have no idea what I would have done without you being there to help me out on his website http://www.priestdanshespellmiracletemple.webs.com.you can email him on[priestdanshespelltemple@gmail.com]SOLUTION TO ALL PROBLEMS.ELIZABETH MATLOCK
my name is joy i want to testify about a
great spell caster that help me cast a spell
that bring my husband back to me without
any delay. I broke up with my husband with
just little misunderstanding hoping we will
get back shortly,but things was growing
worse until i contacted Dr edudu who help
me with his historical powers to bring him
back, without charging me any money for
his work, i have never believed in a spell
caster until i come across Dr edudu it will be
of great sin if i should go out from here
without dropping the contact of this great
spell caster,in case you need the help of this
great spell caster you can contact him
through his email: once you contact him all
your problems will be over,once again i say
very big thanks to you sir for helping me to
recover my husband back, and please sir
keep your good work because people need
your help and in their lives.once more
contact him on his email
eduduspellsolutiontemple@gmail.com
My name is Jessie Bender from USA My boyfriend and I were happy as far as I could tell and I never thought that we would break up. When his cousin died in a tragic car accident he went back to Philippine for a week to be with his family. I could not go because I was in the middle of entertaining out of town clients for work. He did not seem to be upset that I could not go so I let him be. The next thing that I know, he reconnected with an old friend from high school that he had a crush on years ago and they started to have an affair! I had no clue what was going on until a month after he came back from Philippine.He proceeded to see both her and I until I caught him testing her one night. I confronted him and he told me the truth about what happened. We broke up and went our separate ways. Neither of us fought for our relationship. I was angry and decided not to be upset about it and just keep it moving. Then after about a month of not speaking to him I became sad. I wanted him to tell me that he wanted to be with me and not her. I contacted Dr .Ogala for a love spell and he totally helped me! he was able to get him to miss me to where he wanted to get back together again. He had a lot of regrets and felt bad for not fighting to keep me and for cheating in general. He values our relationship so much more now and we are together now! You can also get your lover back with the help of Dr. Ogala contact him through his email: Holyspellcast@yahoo.com.
MY NAME IS VICKY AND I AM FROM SAN DIEGO CALIFORNIA,I WANT TO SHARE A
TESTIMONY OF A SPELL CASTER WHO REUNITE MY MARRIAGE WENT HIS POWERFUL SPELL
CASTER.AND I ALSO WANT TO USE THIS OPPORTUNITIES TO WARN THOSE OUT THERE
READING FAKE TESTIMONY ON SOCIAL NETWORK.BECAUSE I HAVE BEEN SCAMMED BY SO
MANY FAKE SPELL CASTER. BE CAREFUL HERE BECAUSE NOBODY CAN HELP YOU HERE OR
EVEN SUGGEST HOW YOU CAN GET YOUR EX OR LOVER BACK, TESTIMONIES OF MOST
SPELL CASTER HERE MUST BE IGNORE.BECAUSE MOST OF THEM ARE SCAM I MEAN REAL
SCAM WHICH I WAS A VICTIM OF BEFORE, I GOT RIPPED OF THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS
BECAUSE I WAS SO ANXIOUS TO GET MY HUSBAND BACK AFTER HE LEFT ME FOR OVER 2
YEARS WITH MY 7 YEARS OLD SON HARRY,I HAVE APPLIED TO 5 DIFFERENT SPELL
CASTER HERE AND ALL TO NO AVAIL THEY ALL ASK FOR SAME THING SEND YOUR NAME
YOUR EX NAME ADDRESS AND PICTURE PHONE NUMBER ETC WHICH I DID OVER AND OVER
AGAIN AND MOST OF THEM WERE FROM WEST AFRICA UNTIL I SAW A POST ABOUT DR
ALEXZANDER SPELL AND I DECIDED TO GAVE HIM MY LAST TRAIL.HE ASK ME FOUR
THINGS MY REAL NAME,MY EX AND MY EX MOTHER NAME AND SAID MY EX WILL COME
BACK IN 48HOURS, I HAVE SPEND ON SPELL CASTING AND NOTHING HAVE WORK FOR ME
AFTER 2 DAYS I WAS THINKING ABOUT HOW MUCH I HAVE LOST SO FAR SO I SAID LET
ME GIVE HIM A TRY SO I CALLED HIM AGAIN AND SEND MY REAL NAME,MY EX AND MY
EX MOTHER NAME. BECAUSE I SWEAR IT WAS MY LAST TRY SO I WAS WAITING AS HE
TOLD ME TO WAIT TILL NEXT DAY AND I COULD NOT SLEEP THAT NIGHT BECAUSE I
REALLY LOVE MY HUSBAND AND WANT HIM BACK SO MUCH, THAT DAY I SAW MY HUSBAND
WAS ONLINE ON FACEBOOK AND HE SAID HI AT FIRST I WAS SHOCK BECAUSE HE
NEVER TALK WITH ME FOR THE PAST A YEAR AND 11 MONTH NOW I DID NOT REPLY
AGAIN HE SAID ARE YOU THERE? I QUICKLY REPLY YES AND HE SAID CAN WE SEE
TOMORROW I SAID YES AND HE WENT OFF-LINE I WAS CONFUSED I TRY TO CHAT WITH
HIM AGAIN BUT HE WAS NO MORE ON LINE I COULD NOT SLEEP THAT NIGHT AS I WAS
WONDERING WHAT HE IS GOING TO SAY, BY 9.AM THE NEXT MORNING HE GAVE ME A
MISS CALL I DECIDED NOT TO CALL BACK AS I WAS STILL ON SHOCK AGAIN HE
CALLED AND I PICK HE SAID CAN WE SEE AFTER WORK TODAY I SAID YES SO HE END
THE CALL. IMMEDIATELY I GOT OFF WORK HE CALL ME AND WE MEET AND NOW WE ARE
BACK AGAIN I CALL DR ALEXZANDER THE NEXT DAY THANKING HIM FOR WHAT HE HAS
DONE IN FACT I STILL CALL HIM AND THANK HIM AS MY LIFE WAS NOT COMPLETE
WITHOUT MY HUSBAND PLEASE BE CAREFUL HERE I HAVE BEEN SCAM THOUSANDS OF
DOLLARS IF YOU WANT A TRUE LOVE SPELL THEN CONTACT..alexzanderhightemple@gmail.com or check him on his website.Alexzanderhightemple-com.webs.com
Dr bada is the best spell caster ever.
i just have to share this testimony
Dr bada is the best spell caster ever,I just have to share this good
news with you out there. After Phillip and I had words this
morning,just three days after i contacted Dr bada.Then this evening
around 7:30 he sent me an sms to say he wanted to talk. Naturally I
played hard to get, then he said he still loved me and that he was
sorry.We ironed out a few issues so we are back on speaking terms,Dr
bada is to thank for the sudden turn around in Phillip after he cast
the reunion spell. Thank you so much for putting a smile back on my
face again. Even Phillip seems happier and admitted that he was
miserable since the fall out we had 6 months ago. I will definitely
recommend your site to all my friends. I am a believer.if you are
facing hard times with you love life or any problem at all reach Dr
bada on drocliff@gmail.com
Hilda Hamilton
Tampa fl,USA
My name is Jessie Bender from USA My boyfriend and I were happy as far as I could tell and I never thought that we would break up. When his cousin died in a tragic car accident he went back to Philippine for a week to be with his family. I could not go because I was in the middle of entertaining out of town clients for work. He did not seem to be upset that I could not go so I let him be. The next thing that I know, he reconnected with an old friend from high school that he had a crush on years ago and they started to have an affair! I had no clue what was going on until a month after he came back from Philippine.He proceeded to see both her and I until I caught him testing her one night. I confronted him and he told me the truth about what happened. We broke up and went our separate ways. Neither of us fought for our relationship. I was angry and decided not to be upset about it and just keep it moving. Then after about a month of not speaking to him I became sad. I wanted him to tell me that he wanted to be with me and not her. I contacted Dr .Ogala for a love spell and he totally helped me! he was able to get him to miss me to where he wanted to get back together again. He had a lot of regrets and felt bad for not fighting to keep me and for cheating in general. He values our relationship so much more now and we are together now! You can also get your lover back with the help of Dr. Ogala contact him through his email: Holyspellcast@yahoo.com.
Getting my Ex back
my name is Andrew Wheeler from England i had a problem with my wife sometimes ago but never knew what the problem was,i tried to asked her but she refused to tell,me what it was as time goes on i discovered she was having an affair with a friend of mine that happens to be my best friend,i was so sad that i never knew what to do next,during my search for a way out i met a friend of mine who had similar problem and introduced me to a man who helped him with his situation,on getting to the man i discovered he was a spell caster i was shocked because i have not had anything to do with a spell caster in my entire life so i tried to give this man a chance cos i never believed in spell casting as i thought it will not work for me but to my surprise i got positive results and i was able to get my wife back from him even after the spell caster did all i discovered my wife fell much more in love with me on like before so i was so happy that i never know what to do for him so i am using this opportunity to tell anyone on this blog having similar problem visit okokospellcaster@gmail.com ..i am sure he will help you.and you can call him on this number +27846257323
jennifer After being in relationship with kelly for 3 years,he broke up
with me, I did everything possible to bring him back but all was in
vain, I wanted him back so much because of the love I have for him, I
begged him with everything, I made promises but he refused. I
explained my problem to someone online and she suggested that I should
rather contact a spell caster that could help me cast a spell to bring
him back but I am the type that never believed in spell, I had no
choice than to try it, I mailed the spell caster, and he told me there
was no problem that everything will be okay before three days, that my
ex will return to me before three days, he cast the spell and
surprisingly in the second day, it was around 4pm. My ex called me, I
was so surprised, I answered the call and all he said was that he was
so sorry for everything that happened, that he wanted me to return to
him, that he loves me so much. I was so happy and went to him, that
was how we started living together happily again. Since then, I have
made promise that anybody I know that have a relationship problem, I
would be of help to such person by referring him or her to the only
real and powerful spell caster who helped me with my own problem and
who is different from all the other ones out there. Anybody could need
the help of the spell caster, his email is drnwamalovespell@gmail.com
you can email him if you need his assistance in your relationship or
any other problem.
HOW I ALL MOST LOST 2,000 US DOLLAR
Hello friends. My name is Nathaniel. I’m from from San Diego, in California. Been living in California for years now. I never believed in all spell caster. i Have been scammed by many different people. I lost hope in them. My ex left me. I was devastated. I lost my job. My best friend saw my situation.Then he introduced me to Dr matamah. i Was told his work is free. Never believed until i got in touch with him. He did a spell for me. i recover all my money and My ex came back in less than 72hrs. I was recalled at my place of work. Was even promoted immediately. I couldn’t’ believe there is a real DR out there who does free spells. I only paid in appreciation after the spell had worked. He doesn’t charge anybody until the spell has worked.You all shouldn’t be deceived by all these scammed that are there for money. DR matamah doesn’t charge.You can only pay for the items and he will start the spell-casting.Try him and see what am saying.These are the few things he does
*HE BRING BACK LOST LOVERS IN 24hrs.
*REMOTE CONTROL OVER LOVERS.
*ALL TYPES OF VOODOO SPELL CASTING.
* IS YOUR HEALER TO SOLVE YOUR PROBLEMS? THIS IS YOUR CHANCE TO BE HELPED QUICKLY.
*GET RIDE OF ANY WITCHCRAFT, BAD LUCK & CURSES.
* EXPERT IN DISTANCE HEALING
*COURT CASES EVEN IF ONE IS CONVICTED[IF THERE’S A CHANCE OF APPEALING]
*IS SOMEBODY JEALOUS WITH YOUR RELATIONSHIP?
*UNFINISHED JOBS BY OTHER DOCTORS-IF NOT SATISFIED-COME TO HIM.
*ARE YOU BEING FORCED INTO A DIVORCE?
*HE PREVENT BAD LUCK AND JEALOUSY.
*TO WIN HORSES AND GAMBLING.
*HE CAN STOP SOME ONE INTERFERING WITH YOUR RELATIONSHIP.
* DO YOU WANT TO HAVE CHILDREN OF YOUR OWN
*DO YOU WANT QUICK MARRIAGE PROPOSAL?
*HE CAN CLEAN PEOPLE HOUSES,BUSINESSES AND PROPERTIES FROM BAD LUCK.
*DO YOU NEED EXCESSIVE SEXUAL POWER AND STRONG ERECTIONS.
* WOMEN, COME FOR THE TAMPON. IT WILL HELP YOU NOT TO LOSE YOUR RELATIONSHIPS BECAUSE IT MAKES YOU SWEET, WARM AND TIGHT.
You can get in touch with him through THIS EMAIL ADDRESS: GURUVOODOOSPELLCAST@YAHOO.COM
My name is Olivia Linda.from Canada, I hear people using the powerful
spellcaster named DR.WADADA about how to get ex-lover to return lottery
pregnant and married her dream lover and I him to help me cast casts a
spell in terms of my ex beloved, I love so much, which left me 2 yrs ago
but now my ex is back to me, and we are happily married with 2kids, and
I’m so happy for the help I found in you DR.WADADA My family and I are
very happy and we are great life, I am thankful and appreciate the good
work of spells, thank you and have a long time to help people in trouble,
leave. His e-mail,dr.wadada@yahoo.com or dr.wadada1@gmail.com
THANKS TO DR BENEDICT FOR SOLVING MY PROBLEMS
An amazing testimony on a spell caster who brought my wife back to me.. My name is Andy Sowers,i live in Australia,and I’m happily married to a lovely and caring wife,with two kids.A very big problem occurred in my family seven months ago,between me and my wife.so terrible that she took the case to court for a divorce.she said that she never wanted to stay with me again,and that she didn’t love me anymore.So she packed out of my house and made me and my children passed through severe pain. I tried all my possible means to get her back,after much begging,but all to no avail.and she confirmed it that she has made her decision,and she never wanted to see me again. So on one evening,as i was coming back from work,i met an old friend of mine who asked of my wife.So i explained every thing to her,so she told me that the only way i can get my wife back,is to visit a spell caster,because it has really worked for her too.So i never believed in spell,but i had no other choice,than to follow her advice. Then she gave me the email address of the spell caster whom she visited.{benedictsolutioncentre@yahoo.com}. So the next morning,i sent a mail to the address she gave to me,and the spell caster assured me that i will get my wife back the next day.What an amazing statement!! I never believed,so he spoke with me,and told me everything that i need to do. Then the next morning, So surprisingly, my wife who didn’t call me for the past seven {7}months,gave me a call to inform me that she was coming back.So Amazing!! So that was how she came back that same day,with lots of love and joy,and she apologized for her mistake,and for the pain she caused me and my children. Then from that day,our relationship was now stronger than how it were before,by the help of a spell caster DR benedict. So.
So,if you are in a similar problem or any kind of problems you can also contact him via his email(benedictsolutioncentre@yahoo.com}he is the solution to all your problems and predicaments in life.his email again is{benedictsolutioncentre@yahoo.com}.
HE ALSO SPECIALIZE IN THE THE FOLLOWING PROBLEMS;
(1) If you want your ex back.
(2) If you want to be promoted in your office.
(3) If you want a child.
(4) If you want to be rich.
(5) if you have any sickness like ( H I V/AIDS ),(CANCER) or any sickness
(6) if you are deaf and blind and you want to see and hear again.
once again make sure you contact him if you have any problem he will help you. his email address is(benedictsolutioncentre@yahoo.com}
My name is morgan keri.i want to give thanks to dr.trust for bringing back my ex husband.No one could have ever made me believe that the letter I’m about to write would actually one day be written. I was the world’s biggest skeptic. I never believed in magic spells or anything like this, but I was told by a reliable source (a very close co-worker) that Trust is a very dedicated, gifted, and talented person,It was one of the best things I have ever done. My love life was in shambles; I had been through two divorces and was on the brink of a third. I just couldn’t face another divorce, and I wanted to try harder to make our relationship work, but my husband didn’t seem to care. and he brake up with me again.I was confuse and do not no what to do again,rather them to get in contact with dr.trust. He did a love spell that make my husband come back to me. we are now very much happy with our self. dr.trust make him to realize how much we love and need each other.This man is for REAL and for good.he can also help you to fix your broken relationship. I had my husband back! It was like a miracle! He suddenly wanted to go to marriage counseling, and we’re doing very, very well,in our love life.contact email(ultimatespellcast@gmail.com or ultimatespellcast@yahoo.com tel:+234186885231)
I have not seen anything that is so perfect like DR.ABOLO spell, My name is Mavin from Australia .I have always live a life of a happy man but when my lover left me then everything about me changed, This was because i loved her so much and at times she was always part of my daily life. I was in pains for some days till i came across DR.ABOLO confidential details which lead me in contacting DR.ABOLO and through his help my lover who left me came back to me and right now she is now more interested in me than before. These are one of the things you intend to benefit when you contact DR.ABOLO for help through these following details Abolospell@hotmail.com or you can call +2347052534659.
Probably all this testimony you read about spell casting online are spam right?And yeah some are spam some think all of them are spam which is totally not bad and i also know some believe spell casting really works but have not been able to find the right one.Well i think i found the right spell caster Dr aluda.I know he is real not cos he helped me but because i was there in his temple i Have seen him and his temple and i tell you it can’t get more really that what am writing now.I know you may want to know why and what lead me to contact a spell caster i am an American woman here in USA by name Amanda Kelly as a matter of fact in America having a male child is like the most important thing in a marriage and it turned out that i am married to a very traditional man as he believes the male child carry the family name on and on but the females get married and change there name which is true.I were married for six years and i had no male child for him .Maybe friends and family filled his head with a lot of things like i don’t have a male child for him and as a result he need to get a divorce and get another wife that can bear him a male child.I always thought the people that filled his head with this ideas where is family and friends the people that i smile and dine with.The very people who ought to have advice him rightly.I never found out if they where involved in wanting to ruin my life and my marriage.Not because i could not find out but cost i didn’t want to develop hatred for them cos i will always get to see them and it is not really healthy seeing the faces of people you hate.At that time, i mean before i knew my husband got himself a lover i was paranoid about him having a lover cos our lives changed a lot he starting coming home late he wouldn’t touch me any more and even he started avoiding me in our home making up excuses to stay all day in his study room doing nothing and telling me his need something off to clear his head.We had fights all the time i brought up the matter if he was seeing someone else.Maybe he got tired of lying i don’t know he finally asked for a divorce.A divorce my family saw him through his university and got him a job i told myself and now he’s asking me for a divorce cos i don’t have a male child yet for him.He was ready to let go of his three beautiful daughters he asked that i take them along.Maybe he was a real f**l and didn’t know what he had and maybe he didn’t deserve someone like me but one thing was crystal clear to me i was still in love with him and i wanted a complete family for my kid that and the fact that i raised him from the gutter i didn’t care about any of his problem when i married him and i forgot to say my father never approved our marriage but still i jumped into it thinking we are going to have each other forever.Though we are still together now but its cos of the spell i had aludaspelltemple cast on him to make him see how much he needs me in this life.When i contacted Dr aluda he asked that i get the materials for the spell which i did and delivered the materials to him in person that is to say i came in contact with him.I was to return in to his temple in 4 four days and within those 4 days he gave me a blessed red candle asking that i command and say whatever i wanted every night within those seven days which i did on the 4thday when i returned to Dr aluda temple he gave a harmless powerful substance with instruction on how to use it.This might seem like fiction or lie or what ever you lucky reads may think but deep down you know its true you just looking for a way not to get involved.I ve got my husband back and my family And also i have 2 male children which i gave birth into as twins baby boys if not for Dr aluda where will i have been now, may be my enemies will be probably laughing at me but all shame to the enemies all my thanks to the spell caster dr aluda for every of his helps towards my life and marriage.
contact him with his email if you want his help also aludaspelltemple@gmail.com
Amanda Kelly
Frm Usa
Am Anneken Bathild From United State of America in the city of South Dakota. Am writing this article to thank Doctor Ebakor for the wondrous miracle that he did for me because he helped me recently to bring back my lovely HUSBAND that left me for his EX girlfriend for no reason for 4 years. After enough searching and surfing on the internet, i came across a post made by Angela Schmickl from Finland referring of how she was helped by Doctor Ebakor the spell caster. I also decided to contact the spell caster called Doctor Ebakor for help because i was desperate and i needed to get back my lovely Husband and happiness. I followed all his instructions and he promised and guaranteed me that my HUSBAND will get back to me within 12 to 16 hours after he has finished with the preparation of the spell. I hid to his words and am happy and i can proudly say today that i have my HUSBAND back with the help of Doctor Ebakor. Viewers reading my post and who wants help of any kind no matter the difficulty and want Doctor Ebakor to help him/her out should contact him via his Email address on; Doctorebakorspelltemple@hotmail.com OR call him on his mobile number on; +2348135254384.
This is my Mobile number +1 (912) 387-2094 in case you need to know more of Doctor Ebakor who helped me to get back my HUSBAND back.
THANKS TO GREAT DR Sunny FOR SOLVING MY PROBLEMS HIS EMAIL IS (drsunnydsolution1@gmail.com
my name is Miss Fatima ,i was married to my husband for 5 years we were living happily together for this years and not until he traveled to USA for a business trip where he met this girl and since then he hate me and the kids and love her only. so when my husband came back from the trip he said he does not want to see me and my kids again so he drove us out of the house and he was now going to USA to see that other a woman. so i and my kids were now so frustrated and i was just staying with my mum and i was not be treating good because my mother got married to another man after my father death so the man she got married to was not treating her well, i and my kids were so confuse and i was searching for a way to get my husband back home because i love and cherish him so much,so one day as i was browsing on my computer i saw a testimony about this spell caster DR Sunny, testimonies shared on the internet by a lady and it impress me so much i also think of give it a try. At first i was scared but when i think of what me and my kids are passing through so i contacted him and he told me to stay calm for just 24 hours that my husband shall come back to me and to my best surprise i received a call from my husband on the second day asking after the kids and i called DR Sunny and he said your problems are solved my child. so this was how i get my family back after a long stress of brake up by an evil lady so with all this help from DR Sunny, i want you all on this forum to join me to say a huge thanks to DR Sunny and i will also advice for any one in such or similar problems or any kind of problems should also contact him his email is )(drsunnydsolution1@gmail.com) he is the solution to all your problems and predicaments in life. once again his email address is (drsunnydsolution1@gmail.com)
HE IS SPECIALIZE IN THE THE FOLLOWING SPELL.
(1) If you want your ex back.
(2) if you always have bad dreams.
(3) If you want to be promoted in your office.
(4) If you want women/men to run after you.
(5) If you want a child.
(6) If you want to be rich.
(7) If you want to tie your husband/wife to be yours forever.
(8) If you need financial assistance.
(9) How you been scammed and you want to recover you lost money.
(10) if you want to stop your divorce.
(11) if you want to divorce your husband.
(12) if you want your wishes to be granted.
(13) Pregnancy spell to conceive baby
(14) Guarantee you win the troubling court cases & divorce no matter how what stage
(15) Stop your marriage or relationship from breaking apart.
(16) if you have any sickness like ( H I V ), (CANCER) or any sickness.
(17) if you need prayers for deliverance for your child or yourself.
once again make sure you contact him if you have any problem he will help you. his email address is (drsunnydsolution1@gmail.com) contact him immediately….
Am here to testify what this great spell caster done for me. i never believe in spell casting, until when i was was tempted to try it. i and my husband have been having a lot of problem living together, he will always not make me happy because he have fallen in love with another lady outside our relationship, i tried my best to make sure that my husband leave this woman but the more i talk to him the more he makes me fell sad, so my marriage is now leading to divorce because he no longer gives me attention. so with all this pain and agony, i decided to contact this spell caster to see if things can work out between me and my husband again. this spell caster who was a woman told me that my husband is really under a great spell that he have been charm by some magic, so she told me that she was going to make all things normal back. she did the spell on my husband and after 5 days my husband changed completely he even apologize with the way he treated me that he was not him self, i really thank this woman her name is Dr Aluta she have bring back my husband back to me i want you all to contact her who are having any problem related to marriage issue and relationship problem she will solve it for you. her email is traditionalspellhospital@gmail.com she is a woman and she is great. wish you good time.
hello
Pamela, After being in relationship with kelly for 3 years,he broke up
with me, I did everything possible to bring him back but all was in
vain, I wanted him back so much because of the love I have for him, I
begged him with everything, I made promises but he refused. I
explained my problem to someone online and she suggested that I should
rather contact a spell caster that could help me cast a spell to bring
him back but I am the type that never believed in spell, I had no
choice than to try it, I mailed the spell caster, and he told me there
was no problem that everything will be okay before three days, that my
ex will return to me before three days, he cast the spell and
surprisingly in the second day, it was around 4pm. My ex called me, I
was so surprised, I answered the call and all he said was that he was
so sorry for everything that happened, that he wanted me to return to
him, that he loves me so much. I was so happy and went to him, that
was how we started living together happily again. Since then, I have
made promise that anybody I know that have a relationship problem, I
would be of help to such person by referring him or her to the only
real and powerful spell caster who helped me with my own problem and
who is different from all the other ones out there. Anybody could need
the help of the spell caster, his email is drokogiespellhome@gmail.com
you can email him if you need his assistance in your relationship or
any other problem.
Am HOPE Johnson from Canada. I was having serious relationship problems with my boyfriend and it had resulted in him moving out to his friend’s apartment. Everything got worse because he started going to bars and strip clubs frequently with his friend, getting drunk and passing out. He always threatens me on phone whenever I call him because of all the bad advises that his friend has given him. I really love him and we had been dating for 8 years which gave us a beautiful daughter. I had also lost a lot of money on therapists until I was introduced to Dr. Ogbo by a friend whom he helped to marry her childhood boyfriend; this gave me total confidence and strength to get him back. I did all he asked and after 48 hours my boyfriend called me and rushed back home, things just changed between us emotionally. He has a job and stopped drinking and keeping irrelevant friends. It’s a miracle I never believed was possible because I had lost all hope until I found Dr.Ogbo So that’s why I promised to share my testimony all over the universe. All thanks goes to Dr.Ogbo for the excessive work that he has done for me. Below is the email address in situation you are undergoing a heart break, and I assure you that as he has done mine for me, he will definitely help you too. E- Mail him,,, drogbohighspiritualspellcaster@gmail.com
THANKS TO DR BENEDICT FOR SOLVING MY PROBLEMS
An amazing testimony on a spell caster who brought my wife back to me.. My name is Andy Sowers,i live in Australia,and I’m happily married to a lovely and caring wife,with two kids.A very big problem occurred in my family seven months ago,between me and my wife.so terrible that she took the case to court for a divorce.she said that she never wanted to stay with me again,and that she didn’t love me anymore.So she packed out of my house and made me and my children passed through severe pain. I tried all my possible means to get her back,after much begging,but all to no avail.and she confirmed it that she has made her decision,and she never wanted to see me again. So on one evening,as i was coming back from work,i met an old friend of mine who asked of my wife.So i explained every thing to her,so she told me that the only way i can get my wife back,is to visit a spell caster,because it has really worked for her too.So i never believed in spell,but i had no other choice,than to follow her advice. Then she gave me the email address of the spell caster whom she visited.{benedictsolutioncentre@yahoo.com}. So the next morning,i sent a mail to the address she gave to me,and the spell caster assured me that i will get my wife back the next day.What an amazing statement!! I never believed,so he spoke with me,and told me everything that i need to do. Then the next morning, So surprisingly, my wife who didn’t call me for the past seven {7}months,gave me a call to inform me that she was coming back.So Amazing!! So that was how she came back that same day,with lots of love and joy,and she apologized for her mistake,and for the pain she caused me and my children. Then from that day,our relationship was now stronger than how it were before,by the help of a spell caster DR benedict. So.
So,if you are in a similar problem or any kind of problems you can also contact him via his email(benedictsolutioncentre@yahoo.com}he is the solution to all your problems and predicaments in life.his email again is{benedictsolutioncentre@yahoo.com}.
HE ALSO SPECIALIZE IN THE THE FOLLOWING PROBLEMS;
(1) If you want your ex back.
(2) If you want to be promoted in your office.
(3) If you want a child.
(4) If you want to be rich.
(5) if you have any sickness like ( H I V/AIDS ),(CANCER) or any sickness
(6) if you are deaf and blind and you want to see and hear again.
once again make sure you contact him if you have any problem he will help you. his email address is(benedictsolutioncentre@yahoo.com}
If you desperately need an honest and real death spell caster who can help you cast a perfect death spell on anyone then contact this great death spell caster called Dr baluta. He saved my marriage when he helped me cast a death spell on the lady that almost took my husband completely away from me and the kids. just within 21hours after the casting the bitch died in her sleeping bed.You too can try this man also, balutaspelltemple@gmail.com
My Name is sandra, from United Kingdom. I wish to
share my testimonies with the general public about what
this man called Dr Oza has just done for me, this man
has just brought back my lost Ex husband to me with
his great spell, I was married to this man called Ariel we
were together for a long time and we loved our self’s but
when I was unable to give him a child for 2 years he left
me and told me he can’t continue anymore then I was
now looking for ways to get him back until a friend of
mine told me about this man and gave his contact email,
then you won’t believe this when I contacted this man
on my problems he prepared this spell cast and bring my
lost husband back, and after a month I miss my month
and go for a test and the result stated am pregnant am
happy today am a mother of a set of twins, thank you
once again the great Dr Oza for what you have done for
me.
if you are out there passing through any problem like:
(1) If you want your ex back.
(2) if you always have relationship problem.
(3) You want to be promoted in your office.
(4) You want cure for any disease.
(5) If you want a child.
(6) You want to be rich.
(7) You want people to obey your words.
(8) If you need financial assistance ETC..
you can contact his email on
=DR.OZASPELLHERBALHOME@YAHOO.COM for more information contact me at=sandravivian5256@gmail.com
My name is Morgan Keri.i want to give thanks to dr. wadada for bringing back my ex husband.No one could have ever made me believe that the letter I’m about to write would actually one day be written. I was the world’s biggest skeptic. I never believed in magic spells or anything like this, but I was told by a reliable source (a very close co-worker) that dr.wadada is a very dedicated, gifted, and talented person,It was one of the best things I have ever done. My love life was in shambles; I had been through two divorces and was on the brink of a third. I just couldn’t face another divorce, and I wanted to try harder to make our relationship work, but my husband didn’t seem to care. and he brake up with me again.I was confuse and do not no what to do again,rather them to get in contact with dr.wadada. He did a love spell that make my husband come back to me. we are now very much happy with our self. dr.wadada@yahoo.com make him to realize how much we love and need each other.This man is for REAL and for good.he can also help you to fix your broken relationship. I had my husband back! It was like a miracle! He suddenly wanted to go to marriage counseling, and we’re doing very, very well,in our love life.contact website: http:drwadadatemple.com
I am Nelson Tanisha am from France,Paris i am a business man and i am married with 2 kids,our marriage was moving on well until my wife Strake Tanisha was changing towards me i never knew she was seeing her ex and she just came to my room to tell me she needs a divorce i had to make some investigation then i saw my wife was seeing her Ex i was touched and was looking for a solution because i know my wife very well we where both in love and we lived happy but all of a sudden things change i just believe that there is a black magic spell that has been placed on her,Then i contact ,Dr.wadada@yahoo.com after which i have read some wonderful reviews on the internet,i called him to explain it all he just told me that my wife has being blind folded with black magic,So i begged him to please help me out and make my wife Strake come back to her normal sense because she became a total stranger to everybody even turned against her own kids but God bless ,Dr.wadada@yahoo.com for bringing back my wife back to my arms within 36 hours i am so happy my wife Strake Tanisha has come back to her normal self and cried and asked for forgiveness am just so happy that things is working out well with my business contact ,Dr.wadada@yahoo.com today and i know he will surly put a smile on your face like he just did for me am so happy his email,Dr.wadada@yahoo.com
Hello am Jessica Grup from Washington Dc USA,So trustworthy spell caster are still online?i never believed until i saw some post about ,Dr.wadada@yahoo.com on how he has helped lots of people on the internet.I told him i have had about him on internet and before i told him my problem,He has already told me what i came for and said people had scammed me off my money and added pain to my pain i was so shocked,He just told me that everything will be okay within 48 hours,i told him this was what does fake spell caster also told me,He said i should give him a try which i did.Truly am just short of words and over excited for what ,Dr.wadada@yahoo.com has done for me exactly when the 48 hours was completed the call i got was from my lover that left me with pain for over 3 years,He said on phone Jessica,Can we talk in a sad and shy tone,i was like yes then he came to my house and apologized to me that he was sorry and proposed to me that same day and asked if i would marry him and i said yes,And our wedding will be coming up by June friends you are coordinately invited am so happy,Thanks to ,Dr.wadada@yahoo.com you can contact him on ,Dr.wadada@yahoo.com
Are you struggling with finance and you want to be rich as quick as possible OR you are in need of quick solution to your problem of any kind VISIT DR CHANDRA . i JESSICA CAMPBELL have taking this upon my self to let every body know that there is this spell caster who can solve your problems through his ability . I was diagnose of leukemia for 3 years and we needed a transplant after I undergone series of therapy which we could not afford because we were poor and a friend introduce me to dr chandra and he cast a healing spell for me and i became well in 2 days he also cast money spell for me and my husband CARSWELL and we got $25 million USD and today we are very rich with a very viable company in USA. dr chandra have help many of our friends and relatives in one problem or the other . recently he cured a friend of HIV/AIDS i introduce to him.
my friends who are passing through all these kind of love problem of getting
back their husband, wife , or ex boyfriend and girlfriend to contact
{chandraspiritualspelltemple@gmail.com}if you need a supernatural great wizard to cast a spell for you and you will see that your problem will be solved because i know how it feel to be broke, sick, trying to get on top so on and so forth and the truth of the matter is that no body will tell you truthfully how they manage to become wealthy DR CHANDRA can make you one of who you want to become and the spell last forever
without any delay.These are the few things he also do for people.
DR CHANDRA have being tested and trusted with full quarantee.
*DO YOU NEED RAPID AND UNDESERVED PROMOTIONS IN YOU OFFICE?
*HE BRING BACK LOST LOVERS IN 72hrs.
*REMOTE CONTROL OVER LOVERS.
*ALL TYPES OF SPELL CASTING & VOODOO WORKER.
* IS YOUR HEALER TAKING LONG TO SOLVE YOUR PROBLEMS? THIS IS YOUR CHANCE TO BE HELPED QUICKLY.
*GET RIDE OF ANY WITCHCRAFT, BAD LUCK & CURSES.
* EXPERT IN DISTANCE HEALING
*COURT CASES EVEN IF ONE IS CONVICTED[IF THERE’S A CHANCE OF APPEALING]
*IS SOME BODY JEALOUS WITH YOUR RELATIONSHIP?
*UNFINISHED JOBS BY OTHER DOCTORS-IF NOT SATISFIED-COME TO HIM.
*ARE YOU BEING FORCED INTO A DIVORCE?
*HE PREVENT BAD LUCK AND JEALOUSY.
*TO WIN HORSES AND GAMBLING
*HE CAN STOP SOME ONE INTERFERING WITH YOUR RELATIONSHIP.
* DO YOU WANT TO HAVE CHILDREN OF YOUR CHOICE
*DO YOU WANT QUICK MARRIAGE PROPOSAL?
*HE CAN CLEAN PEOPLE HOUSES,BUSINESSES AND PROPERTIES FROM BAD LUCK.
*DO YOU NEED EXCESSIVE SEXUAL POWER AND STRONG ERECTIONS
*DO YOU NEED A JOB WITHOUT STRESS AND DELAY?
*HE CAN GIVE YOU SPECIAL/ GOLDEN PEN FOR WRITING EXAMS AND JOB INTERVIEWS .
*HE CAN CURE YOU OF SICKNESSES OF DIFFERENT KINDS LIKE; HIV/AIDS, LEUKEMIA, CANCERS, ALZHEIMER, STROKE, DIABETICS, OBESITY
* HE CAN MAKE YOU WIN BIG CONTRACT OF ANY WORTH
*DO YOU WANT TO BE EXTREMELY RICH AND MOST FAMOUS?
*ARE YOU A POLITICIAN AND YOU WANT TO WIN ELECTIONS
*ARE YOU A DRUG PUSHER AND YOU NEED MAGICAL SPELL TO ALWAYS CARRY OUT BUSINESS WITHOUT BEING CAUGHT
*HE CAN MAKE YOU HAVE EXTRA ORDINARY TALENT OF PLAYING FOOTBALL AND LUCK OF SCORING GOALS LIKE MESSI AND OTHERS
* HAVE YOU BEING MAKING SONGS AND YET YOUR MUSIC DONT SELL? CONTACT HIM AND HE WILL MAKE YOU ONE OF THE POPULAR ARTIST LIKE LIL WAYNE,REHANA AND BEYOUNCE e.t.c
*HE CAN CAST MONEY SPELL AND YOU WILL BECOME RICH IN A SECOND.
You can get in touch with him through ( chandraspiritualspelltemple@gmail.com)
My name is MORGAN TRACY from USA My husband and I were happy as far as I could tell and I never thought that we would break up. When his cousin died in a tragic car accident he went back to London for a week to be with his family. I could not go because I was in the middle of entertaining out of town clients for work. He did not seem to be upset that I could not go so I let him be. The next thing that I know, he reconnected with an old friend from high school that he had a crush on years ago and they started to have an affair! I had no clue what was going on until a month after he came back from London.He proceeded to see both her and I until I caught him testing her one night. I confronted him and he told me the truth about what happened. We broke up and went our separate ways. Neither of us fought for our relationship. I was angry and decided not to be upset about it and just keep it moving. Then after about a month of not speaking to him I became sad. I wanted him to tell me that he wanted to be with me and not her. I contacted DR.JATTO for a love spell and he totally helped me! he was able to get him to miss me to where he wanted to get back together again. He had a lot of regrets and felt bad for not fighting to keep me and for cheating in general. He values our relationship so much more now and we are together now! You can also get your lover back with the help of DR.JATTO contact him through his email: drjattolovespelltemple@gmail.com
My name is MORGAN TRACY from USA My husband and I were happy as far as I could tell and I never thought that we would break up. When his cousin died in a tragic car accident he went back to London for a week to be with his family. I could not go because I was in the middle of entertaining out of town clients for work. He did not seem to be upset that I could not go so I let him be. The next thing that I know, he reconnected with an old friend from high school that he had a crush on years ago and they started to have an affair! I had no clue what was going on until a month after he came back from London.He proceeded to see both her and I until I caught him testing her one night. I confronted him and he told me the truth about what happened. We broke up and went our separate ways. Neither of us fought for our relationship. I was angry and decided not to be upset about it and just keep it moving. Then after about a month of not speaking to him I became sad. I wanted him to tell me that he wanted to be with me and not her. I contacted DR.JATTO for a love spell and he totally helped me! he was able to get him to miss me to where he wanted to get back together again. He had a lot of regrets and felt bad for not fighting to keep me and for cheating in general. He values our relationship so much more now and we are together now! You can also get your lover back with the help of DR.JATTO contact him through his email: drjattolovespelltemple@gmail.com
My name is Adams Bella, i live and work in Oxfordshire, UK. My life is back!!! After 2 years of Broken marriage, my husband left me with two kids, I felt like ending it all, i almost committed suicide because he left us with nothing, i was emotionally down all this while. Thanks to a spell caster called Dr.azen of Ultimate spell cast which i met online. On one faithful day, as I was browsing through the internet, I came across several of testimonies about this particular spell caster. Some people testified that he brought their Ex lover back, some testified that he restores womb,cure cancer,and other sickness, some testified that he can cast a spell to stop divorce and also spell to get a good paid job so on. He is amazing, i also come across one particular testimony, it was about a woman called Vera, she testified about how he brought back her Ex lover in less than 2 days, and at the end of her testimony she dropped his email.After reading all these, I decided to give it a try. I contacted him via email and explained my problem to him. In just 48hours, my husband came back to me. We resolved our issues, and we are even happier than ever.Dr.azen you are a gifted man and i will not stop publishing him because he is a wonderful man. If you have a problem and you are looking for a real and genuine spell caster, Try him anytime, he is the answer to your problems. you can contact him on (dr.azentemple@hotmail.com) or call him +2348107642990. he is the best caster that can help you with your problems
How To Get Your husband Back & Avoid Divorce,Love Spells That Really Work Fast
My Name is isabella, I am From United Kingdom.i am hear to give testimony of how i got back my husband, we got married for more than 9 years and have gotten two kids. thing were going well with us and we are always happy. until one day my husband started to behave in a way i could not understand, i was very confused by the way he treat me and the kids. later that month he did not come home again and he called me that he want a divorce, i asked him what have i done wrong to deserve this from him, all he was saying is that he want a divorce that he hate me and do not want to see me again in his life, i was mad and also frustrated do not know what to do,i was sick for more than 2 weeks because of the divorce. i love him so much he was everything to me without him my life is incomplete. i told my sister and she told me to contact a spell caster, i never believe in all this spell casting of a thing. i just want to try if something will come out of it. i contacted Dr NICE OKSE for the return of my husband to me, they told me that my husband have been taken by another woman, that she cast a spell on him that is why he hate me and also want us to divorce. then they told me that they have to cast a spell on him that will make him return to me and the kids, they casted the spell and after a week my husband called me and he told me that i should forgive him, he started to apologize on phone and said that he still love me that he did not know what happen to him that he left me. it was the spell that Dr NICE OKSE casted on him that make him to come back to me today,me and my family are now happy again today. thank you Dr NICE OKSE for what you have done for me i would have been nothing today if not for your great spell. i want you my friends who are passing through all this kind of love problem of getting back their husband, wife , or ex boyfriend and girlfriend to contact professionallovespell@hotmail.com . and you will see that your problem will be solved without any delay.
My name is Adams Bella, i live and work in Oxfordshire, UK. My life is back!!! After 2 years of Broken marriage, my husband left me with two kids, I felt like ending it all, i almost committed suicide because he left us with nothing, i was emotionally down all this while. Thanks to a spell caster called Dr.azen of Ultimate spell cast which i met online. On one faithful day, as I was browsing through the internet, I came across several of testimonies about this particular spell caster. Some people testified that he brought their Ex lover back, some testified that he restores womb,cure cancer,and other sickness, some testified that he can cast a spell to stop divorce and also spell to get a good paid job so on. He is amazing, i also come across one particular testimony, it was about a woman called Vera, she testified about how he brought back her Ex lover in less than 2 days, and at the end of her testimony she dropped his email.After reading all these, I decided to give it a try. I contacted him via email and explained my problem to him. In just 48hours, my husband came back to me. We resolved our issues, and we are even happier than ever.Dr.azen you are a gifted man and i will not stop publishing him because he is a wonderful man. If you have a problem and you are looking for a real and genuine spell caster, Try him anytime, he is the answer to your problems. you can contact him on (dr.azentemple@hotmail.com) or call him +2348107642990. he is the best caster that can help you with your problems.
After being in relationship with morgan for seven years,he broke up with me, I did everything possible to bring him back but all was in vain, I wanted him back so much because of the love I have for him, I begged him with everything, I made promises but he refused. I explained my problem to someone online and she suggested that I should rather contact a spell caster that could help me cast a spell to bring him back but I am the type that never believed in spell, I had no choice than to try it, I mailed the spell caster, and he told me there was no problem that everything will be okay before three days, that my ex will return to me before three days, he cast the spell and surprisingly in the second day, it was around 4pm. My ex called me, I was so surprised, I answered the call and all he said was that he was so sorry for everything that happened, that he wanted me to return to him, that he loves me so much. I was so happy and went to him, that was how we started living together happily again. Since then, I have made promise that anybody I know that have a relationship problem, I would be of help to such person by referring him or her to the only real and powerful spell caster who helped me with my own problem and who is different from all the fake ones out there. Anybody could need the help of the spell caster, his email:allmightbazulartemple@gmail.com you can email him if you need his assistance in your relationship or anything. CAN NEVER STOP TALKING ABOUT YOU SIR HIS EMAIL
ADDRESS IS:allmightbazulartemple@gmail.com CONTACT HIM NOW FOR SOLUTION TO ALL YOUR PROBLEM
I NEVER BELIEVED IN LOVE SPELLS UNTIL I MET THIS WORLD’S TOP SPELL CASTER. HE IS REALLY POWERFUL AND COULD HELP CAST SPELLS TO BRING BACK ONE’S GONE,LOST,MISBEHAVING LOVER AND MAGIC MONEY SPELL OR SPELL FOR A GOOD JOB.I’M NOW HAPPY & A LIVING TESTIMONY COS THE WOMAN I HAD WANTED TO MARRY LEFT ME 2 WEEKS BEFORE OUR WEDDING AND MY LIFE WAS UPSIDE DOWN COS OUR RELATIONSHIP HAS BEEN ON FOR 2YEARS… I REALLY LOVED HIM, BUT HIS MOTHER WAS AGAINST US AND HE HAD NO GOOD PAYING JOB. SO WHEN I MET THIS SPELL CASTER, I TOLD HIM WHAT HAPPENED AND EXPLAINED THE SITUATION OF THINGS TO HIM..AT FIRST I WAS UNDECIDED,SKEPTICAL AND DOUBTFUL, BUT I JUST GAVE IT A TRY. AND IN 7 DAYS WHEN I RETURNED TO USA, MY GIRLFRIEND(NOW WIFE) CALLED ME BY HERSELF AND CAME TO ME APOLOGIZING THAT EVERYTHING HAD BEEN SETTLED WITH HIS MOM AND FAMILY AND SHE GOT A NEW JOB INTERVIEW SO WE SHOULD GET MARRIED..I DIDN’T BELIEVE IT COS THE SPELL CASTER ONLY ASKED FOR MY NAME AND MY GIRLFRIENDS NAME AND ALL I WANTED HIM TO DO… WELL WE ARE HAPPILY MARRIED NOW AND WE ARE EXPECTING OUR LITTLE KID,AND MY WIFE ALSO GOT THE NEW JOB AND OUR LIVES BECAME MUCH BETTER. IN CASE ANYONE NEEDS THE SPELL CASTER FOR SOME HELP, HIS EMAIL ADDRESS IS;okutemple@hotmail.com ……HOPE HE HELPS YOU OUT OUR OPPORTUNITY … CONTACT THIS GREAT SPELL CASTER VIA EMAIL:okutemple@hotmail.com
Hello to every one out here, am here to share the unexpected miracle that happened to me three days ago, My name is Jeffrey Dowling ,i live in United State,and I`m happily married to a lovely and caring wife,with two kids A very big problem occurred in my family seven months ago,between me and my wife so terrible that she took the case to court for a divorce she said that she never wanted to stay with me again,and that she did not love me anymore So she packed out of my house and made me and my children passed through severe pain. I tried all my possible means to get her back,after much begging,but all to no avail and she confirmed it that she has made her decision,and she never wanted to see me again. So on one evening,as i was coming back from work,i met an old friend of mine who asked of my wife So i explained every thing to her,so she told me that the only way i can get my wife back,is to visit a spell caster,because it has really worked for her too So i never believed in spell,but i had no other choice,than to follow her advice. Then she gave me the email address of the spell caster whom she visited.(olunkunspelltemple@outlook.com}, So the next morning,i sent a mail to the address she gave to me,and the spell caster assured me that i will get my wife back the next day what an amazing statement!! I never believed,so he spoke with me,and told me everything that i need to do. Then the next morning, So surprisingly, my wife who did not call me for the past seven {7}months,gave me a call to inform me that she was coming back So Amazing!! So that was how she came back that same day,with lots of love and joy,and she apologized for her mistake,and for the pain she caused me and my children. Then from that day,our relationship was now stronger than how it were before,by the help of a spell caster . So, i will advice you out there to kindly email this wonderful man {olunkunspelltemple@outlook.com},i f you are in any condition like this,or you have any problem related to “bringing your ex back. So thanks to Dr abaka for bringing back my wife,and brought great joy to my family once again.{olunkunspelltemple@outlook.com}, Thanks..
MY NAME IS VICKY AND I AM FROM SAN DIEGO CALIFORNIA,I WANT TO SHARE A
TESTIMONY OF A SPELL CASTER WHO REUNITE MY MARRIAGE WENT HIS POWERFUL SPELL
CASTER.AND I ALSO WANT TO USE THIS OPPORTUNITIES TO WARN THOSE OUT THERE
READING FAKE TESTIMONY ON SOCIAL NETWORK.BECAUSE I HAVE BEEN SCAMMED BY SO
MANY FAKE SPELL CASTER. BE CAREFUL HERE BECAUSE NOBODY CAN HELP YOU HERE OR
EVEN SUGGEST HOW YOU CAN GET YOUR EX OR LOVER BACK, TESTIMONIES OF MOST
SPELL CASTER HERE MUST BE IGNORE.BECAUSE MOST OF THEM ARE SCAM I MEAN REAL
SCAM WHICH I WAS A VICTIM OF BEFORE, I GOT RIPPED OF THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS
BECAUSE I WAS SO ANXIOUS TO GET MY HUSBAND BACK AFTER HE LEFT ME FOR OVER 2
YEARS WITH MY 7 YEARS OLD SON HARRY,I HAVE APPLIED TO 5 DIFFERENT SPELL
CASTER HERE AND ALL TO NO AVAIL THEY ALL ASK FOR SAME THING SEND YOUR NAME
YOUR EX NAME ADDRESS AND PICTURE PHONE NUMBER ETC WHICH I DID OVER AND OVER
AGAIN AND MOST OF THEM WERE FROM WEST AFRICA UNTIL I SAW A POST ABOUT DR
ALEXZANDER SPELL AND I DECIDED TO GAVE HIM MY LAST TRAIL.HE ASK ME FOUR
THINGS MY REAL NAME,MY EX AND MY EX MOTHER NAME AND SAID MY EX WILL COME
BACK IN 48HOURS, I HAVE SPEND ON SPELL CASTING AND NOTHING HAVE WORK FOR ME
AFTER 2 DAYS I WAS THINKING ABOUT HOW MUCH I HAVE LOST SO FAR SO I SAID LET
ME GIVE HIM A TRY SO I CALLED HIM AGAIN AND SEND MY REAL NAME,MY EX AND MY
EX MOTHER NAME. BECAUSE I SWEAR IT WAS MY LAST TRY SO I WAS WAITING AS HE
TOLD ME TO WAIT TILL NEXT DAY AND I COULD NOT SLEEP THAT NIGHT BECAUSE I
REALLY LOVE MY HUSBAND AND WANT HIM BACK SO MUCH, THAT DAY I SAW MY HUSBAND
WAS ONLINE ON FACEBOOK AND HE SAID HI AT FIRST I WAS SHOCK BECAUSE HE
NEVER TALK WITH ME FOR THE PAST A YEAR AND 11 MONTH NOW I DID NOT REPLY
AGAIN HE SAID ARE YOU THERE? I QUICKLY REPLY YES AND HE SAID CAN WE SEE
TOMORROW I SAID YES AND HE WENT OFF-LINE I WAS CONFUSED I TRY TO CHAT WITH
HIM AGAIN BUT HE WAS NO MORE ON LINE I COULD NOT SLEEP THAT NIGHT AS I WAS
WONDERING WHAT HE IS GOING TO SAY, BY 9.AM THE NEXT MORNING HE GAVE ME A
MISS CALL I DECIDED NOT TO CALL BACK AS I WAS STILL ON SHOCK AGAIN HE
CALLED AND I PICK HE SAID CAN WE SEE AFTER WORK TODAY I SAID YES SO HE END
THE CALL. IMMEDIATELY I GOT OFF WORK HE CALL ME AND WE MEET AND NOW WE ARE
BACK AGAIN I CALL DR ALEXZANDER THE NEXT DAY THANKING HIM FOR WHAT HE HAS
DONE IN FACT I STILL CALL HIM AND THANK HIM AS MY LIFE WAS NOT COMPLETE
WITHOUT MY HUSBAND PLEASE BE CAREFUL HERE I HAVE BEEN SCAM THOUSANDS OF
DOLLARS IF YOU WANT A TRUE LOVE SPELL THEN CONTACT..alexzanderhightemple@gmail.com or check him on his website.Alexzanderhightemple-com.webs.com
i want to thank Dr Trust for bringing back my ex husband, we broke up for more than 4 month and he told me that he never want to see me in his life again. i love him so much to the extend that i could not do any thing again, i was confused and depress due to the love i had for him.i did everything i could do to have him come back to me but all went in vain. so i decided to contact a spell caster, i did not believe in spell casting i just want to try it may be it would work out for me. i contacted Dr Trust for help, he told me that he have to cast a love spell on him, i told him to start it. after 3 days my husband called me and started to apologize for leaving me and also he told me that he still love me. i was very happy and i thank Dr Trust for helping me get back my ex husband back to my hands. his spell is the the greatest all over the world, it was the love spell he cast on my ex that make him come back to me. all you ladies who want back your ex husband back i want you to contact DR TRUST at the following email address and get all your problem solve..No problem is too big for him to solve..Contact him direct at (Marriagespellhelp@gmail.com) OR (Marriagespellhelp@yahoo.com) and get your problems solve or you can call his cell phone on +2348056391583
Hello to every one out here, am here to share the unexpected miracle that happened to me three days ago, My name is kelvin paul i live in United State,and I`m happily married to a lovely and caring wife,with two kids A very big problem occurred in my family seven months ago,between me and my wife so terrible that she took the case to court for a divorce she said that she never wanted to stay with me again,and that she did not love me anymore So she packed out of my house and made me and my children passed through severe pain. I tried all my possible means to get her back,after much begging,but all to no avail and she confirmed it that she has made her decision,and she never wanted to see me again. So on one evening,as i was coming back from work,i met an old friend of mine who asked of my wife So i explained every thing to her,so she told me that the only way i can get my wife back,is to visit a spell caster,because it has really worked for her too So i never believed in spell,but i had no other choice,than to follow her advice. Then she gave me the email address of the spell caster whom she visited.(moganaspellhome@gmail.com) So the next morning,i sent a mail to the address she gave to me,and the spell caster assured me that i will get my wife back the next day what an amazing statement!! I never believed,so he spoke with me,and told me everything that i need to do. Then the next morning, So surprisingly, my wife who did not call me for the past seven {7}months,gave me a call to inform me that she was coming back So Amazing!! So that was how she came back that same day,with lots of love and joy,and she apologized for her mistake,and for the pain she caused me and my children. Then from that day,our relationship was now stronger than how it were before,by the help of a spell caster . So, i will advice you out there to kindly visit the same website {moganaspellhome@gmail.com},i f you are in any condition like this,or you have any problem related to “bringing your ex back. So thanks to Dr SANTO for bringing back my wife,and brought great joy to my family once again.Thanks..moganaspellhome@gmail.com
Unimaginable and unbelievable. I am Tracy Jones from the United States and i have a good news to share to the entire world. Do you need your ex husband or lover urgently? I wanna tell you that you need not to worry because i have a good news for those out there that are faced or similar to such situation because there is always a hope and a solution to all problem. There is a great spell caster called Dr Eku who can really solve your problem. Getting my lover back is what i can’t imagine but when I was losing Newton, I needed help and somewhere to turn badly but my Aunty told me about this spell caster who also helped her on the internet. I thought it won’t work but i just tried to give this man a chance and i ordered a LOVE SPELL. Two days later, my phone rang. Newton was his old self again and wanted to come back to me! Not only come back, the spell caster opened him up to know how much I loved and needed him. This Spell Casting isn’t brainwashing, but he opened up his eyes to know how much we have to share together. I recommend anyone who is in my old situation to try him because he will help you and make things be the way it ought to be. If you have such problem or similar to this, please contact him on his email
drekuperfectspells@yahoo.com and just visit DREKUPERFECTSPELLS.blogspot.com and see so many people testifying about his perfect work. thank you Dr Eku and may your gods ever reward you for your good deeds..
HOW I GOT BACK MY HUSBAND AFTER 7 MONTHS OF SEPERATION
I am Foster from USA, I have been married to my husband for 9 years with 2 kids, just of recent my husband started seeing another lady outside our marriage, he started coming home late and each time i confronted him, he treathened to divorce me and he finally moved out of the house to stay with his mistress abandoning me and my kids, I tried all i could to get him back but all was to no avail until i saw a post in a love forum about a spell caster who helps people get back lost love through love spells, at first i doubted if it was real but decided to give it a try, when i contacted this love spell caster through his email, he helped me cast a re-union spell and my husband called me within 72hours apologising, he is back home again and we are happy together again as one happy family. Contact this Great spell caster for your marriage or relationship problems via his email akodospelltemple@gmail.com Goodluck
I wish i had met this great spell caster before! My husband have just come back home to me and every thing happened just the way he had said it i am so happy that i contacted him and now i have my husband back to my family. If you all that are here have not tried him, you just have to do so and get your heart desires fulfilled. Stop being doubtful i have tested him and i am now a fulfilled woman. DR BENEDICT MAGICAL SPELL IS VERY GREAT AND POWERFUL IN ACTION.THANK YOU FOR THE HAPPINESS YOU BROUGHT ON ME, DR BENEDICT You can reach him if you need His help, i contacted the powerful priest through email: benedictsolutioncentre@yahoo.com and i finally find out that he is really a truthful spell caster and so powerful and he is the most powerful spell caster that i have ever seen, My husband now love me so much and he has now dumped his mistress at work. I am so happy that he is back to his 8 years old baby, i will always testify of your great name once again his email {benedictsolutioncentre@yahoo.com}
My name is Mrs Elizabeth James From USA, and I`m happily married with a lovely husband and three children. I had a very big problem with my husband few months ago, to the extent that he even packed his things away from our house. He left me and and my kids for almost 1 year, and i tried all my possible best and effort to bring him back. l discussed it with a very good friend of mine, and he gave me an advice concerning a spell caster, that he is the only one that can handle my situations and problem, that he is always ready and able to do anything related to spell casting and helping of the needy, please everyone i would like you all to contact him with his email address,which is as follows (ogbuduluamispellcast@gmail.com) I never believed in spell casting, but my friend convinced me and i had no choice than to follow my friend advice, because i never dreamed of loosing my lovely Husband. And i contacted him with his email address, (ogbuduluamispellcast@gmail.com) and i discussed with him all my problems and worries and so surprisingly, he told me that I`ll get my husband back 5 days after. I did not believed Him, until when i got home, the next day, my husband called me to inform me that he is coming back home.. So Amazing!! That`s how i got my Husband back through spell casting and our relationship was stronger than ever. One of the price i was asked to pay was to tell it to the people around me that problems like this, can always be solved by Dr.Cele, So! my advice to you out there is to visit this same E-mail address, (ogbuduluamispellcast@gmail.com) and tell him your problems too, if you are in any condition related to love issue or getting your ex back or any problem at all, please Contact him and have a happy life. you can contact him via email (ogbuduluamispellcast@gmail.com)
jameselizabeth12@yahoo.com
Hello viewer’s , i want to share with you of a great spell caster who help me cast a spell on my ex boy friend who used me and dumped me for my girl friend, so when i met this great spell caster called ‘Ugbuduluami’, i explain what i was passing through. So he gave me instruction to follow, which i did, after three day’s when the spell was cast, my ex boy friend called and started apologizing to me and said he want me back.You can also contact him if you have any problem via mail:ogbuduluamispellcast@gmail.com or call his agent via cell number:+2348079125378, to help you with your problem.
ones back. i emailed the email which i found there and told him that my ex left me because i don’t have money that please dr helped me to get her back i really loved her to the extent that i can do without her beside me. so he gave me a form to fill which i did and also i sent the pictures of my ex and i to him, he get back to me that he need some items to cast the spell on me and it will cost me the sum of $180 dollars to get them, immediately a thought came to my mind that this is a fake spell caster and he want to take away my money after thinking this he told me that he is not trying to take away my money and also he is not fake, so that i should not think otherwise and if i really need my ex back that the choice is all my for me to take. i told him sir please i don’t have any money at hand now and is there no any other way for him to helped me without those items, he told me that he can helped me and those items is what his gods will use to cast the love spell on me. then i told him that i will get back to him in three months time. he said to me that i should forget about the conservation which we just had that he is done and i should not come for help anymore that am not ready, and he told me that these items is needed before three days time. i cried but no one to help i sell out some of my property and also borrowed little from my friends and send the money to him to purchase the required items. he called me the next day and told me that he has done with my problem that my faith has set me free. i was imagine because there was no sign that my ex is coming back when i was about to call him back my ex arrived at my door step and go to her knees and ask for forgiveness that i should accept her back. now we are now engaged and thanks to dr.bmars for his marvelous work. email him on dr.bmars@gmail.com ………….
My name is Weslie Vivian am from Canada i am very happy for the wonderful work Dr bolingo has done for me i got married to my lovely husband last year February and we have a lovely son. things was going well with us and we are living happily. until one day my husband started behaving in a strange manner i could not understand, i was very confused with the way he treat me and my son. later that month he did not come home again and he called me that he want a divorce, i asked him what have i done wrong to deserve this from him, all he was saying is that he want a divorce that he hate me and do not want to see me again in his life, i was sad and also frustrated i did not know what to do,i was sick for more than a week because of the divorce. i love him so much he his everything to me without him my life is incomplete. i told one of my child hood friend and she told me to contact a spell caster that she has listen to one woman who testify about dr bolingo and she has been hearing about him that i should try him i never believe in all this spell casting of a thing but i just say i should try if something will come out of it. i contacted Dr bolingo for the return of my husband to me, he told me that my husband have been taken by another woman. that she cast a spell on him that is why he hate me and also want to divorce me. then he told me that has to cast a spell on him that will make him return to me and my son, he casted the spell and after 1 day my husband came back home and started apologizing he said that he love me so much that he did not know what happen to him that he left me. it was the spell that Dr bolingo casted on him that make him come back to me,right now am so happy again. thank you Dr bolingo for what you have done for me i would have been nothing today if not for your great spell. this is to every one who is facing divorces or heart break by your lover i want you to contact him now because he can do it for you his powers is great and dont have any side effect in the future contact him through his mail: bolingospelltemple@gmail.com .contact him now and your problems will be solve for ever.once again thanks to dr bolingo.
An amazing testimony on a spell caster who brought my wife back to me.. My
name is Matthew Robert Jenkins i live in usa,and I`m happily married to a lovely and caring
wife,with two kids A very big problem occurred in my family seven months
ago,between me and my wife so terrible that she took the case to court for
a divorce she said that she never wanted to stay with me again,and that she
did not love me anymore So she packed out of my house and made me and my
children passed through severe pain. I tried all my possible means to get
her back,after much begging,but all to no avail and she confirmed it that
she has made her decision,and she never wanted to see me again. So on one
evening,as i was coming back from work,i met an old friend of mine who
asked of my wife So i explained every thing to her,so she told me that the
only way i can get my wife back,is to visit a spell caster,because it has
really worked for her too So i never believed in spell,but i had no other
choice,than to follow her advice. Then she gave me the email address of the
spell caster whom she visited.{oguntemple@gmail.com}. So the next morning,i
sent a mail to the address she gave to me,and the spell caster assured me
that i will get my wife back the next day what an amazing statement!! I
never believed,so he spoke with me,and told me everything that i need to
do. Then the next morning, So surprisingly, my wife who did not call me for
the past seven {7}months,gave me a call to inform me that she was coming
back So Amazing!! So that was how she came back that same day,with lots of
love and joy,and she apologized for her mistake,and for the pain she caused
me and my children. Then from that day,our relationship was now stronger
than how it were before,by the help of a spell caster . So, i will advice
you out there to kindly visit the same website {oguntemple@gmail.com},i f
you are in any condition like this,or you have any problem related to
“bringing your ex back. So thanks to Mr ogun for bringing back my wife,and
brought great joy to my family once again.(oguntemple@gmail.com}, Thanks..
HELLO EVERYBODY IN THIS BLOG,A good spell caster that help me brought back my husband is here for your notice !!!
My name is Mrs Jessica Butler am from UK,my husband left home for 3 and a half years to Dubai for a vacation,he meant a young lady there and he was enchanted by this lady all because she was wealthy, my husband refuse to come back home again to even pay a visit to our kids he left behind i cried all day and night seeking for help till one good day i was reading a magazine when I stumble on a page titled (PROPHET BOLIVAR the spell caster). I quickly contacted him to help me get back my husband to me and he ask me not to worry about it that his gods will fight for me.. he told me by mid-night when all the spirits is awake he will cast the spell to reunite me and my husband together and he did it, in less than 48hours which i use to contact this prophet my husband called me on phone started begging me and shedding tears of reuniting that i should forgive him and he later came back home just a couple of days from Dubai. i,m so happy for what this great spell caster did for me and my husband..You can also count on PROPHET BOLIVAR on any problem u can think of like:
You want to heal yourself from any sickness or diseases,
Win visa lottery to any country,
Losing your weight spell,
Money spell,
Long life spell,
Get a huge loan without paying any fee spell,
Help you get pregnant(pregnancy spell),
Get your spammer back within 24hours,
Help promote you in your office,
save you from hiv\aids and cancers spells
make you rich and famous worldwide both in music and sport spell,
Love spell,
High blood pleasure\temperature cure
if you want to stop your divorce And make your wishes be grated spell,
Help you get famous and rich both in music and sport,
Help you win Any Court case and Avenging spell,
Do you want to become a mermaid spell?
Get six packs even win an election spell,
Any kinds of difficult situation you find yourself in he can solve it because so many people have witness his wonders just as i have also did now.He is very nice and great,contact him anywhere in the globe on odungaspell@gmail.com•He is the best spell caster worldwide.
I really want to thank Dr Aluta for saving my marriage. My husband really treat me bad and left the home for almost 1 month, i was sick because of this and not my self any more so i told my friend about my husband situation then she told me to contact Dr Aluta a spell caster that he will help me bring back my husband then, i contacted him he told me that my husband is under a great spell of another woman. They cast a spell of return back of love on him, And he came back home for good and today we are happy family again. so (1) If you want your ex or divorce partner back.(2) if you always have bad dreams.(3) You want to be promoted in your office.(5) If you want a child. (6) You want to be rich. (7) You want to tie your husbandorwife to be yours forever.(8) if you want a lottery spell yo an reach him on his email traditionalspellhospital@gmail.com
After being in relationship with morgan for seven years,he broke up with me, I did everything possible to bring him back but all was in vain, I wanted him back so much because of the love I have for him, I begged him with everything, I made promises but he refused. I explained my problem to someone online and she suggested that I should rather contact a spell caster that could help me cast a spell to bring him back but I am the type that never believed in spell, I had no choice than to try it, I mailed the spell caster, and he told me there was no problem that everything will be okay before three days, that my ex will return to me before three days, he cast the spell and surprisingly in the second day, it was around 4pm. My ex called me, I was so surprised, I answered the call and all he said was that he was so sorry for everything that happened, that he wanted me to return to him, that he loves me so much. I was so happy and went to him, that was how we started living together happily again. Since then, I have made promise that anybody I know that have a relationship problem, I would be of help to such person by referring him or her to the only real and powerful spell caster who helped me with my own problem and who is different from all the fake ones out there. Anybody could need the help of the spell caster, his email: drbhabumenrespellhome@gmail.com you can email him if you need his assistance in your relationship or anything. CAN NEVER STOP TALKING ABOUT YOU SIR HIS EMAIL