Growing Voices Demand Coliseum City Must Yield Results for Residents

In the wake of the City Council decision to amend the Coliseum Area Specific Plan to protect businesses in the Oakland Airport Business Park, a coalition of local residents, Oakland workers, youth and faith leaders are stepping up efforts to make sure that the new development plan follows through on commitments to community benefits that include jobs and affordable housing for East Oakland residents.
The passage of the specific plan at the end of March means that zoning changes and environmental approvals are in place if the city can secure a deal to build a massive entertainment, retail, housing, and hotels complex that would be built around new sports arenas for the Oakland A’s and Raiders.
The specific plan, as passed, impacts 800 acres, including the current sports complex, parking lots, the area around the Coliseum BART station and the Oakland Airport Business Park, across the freeway from the Coliseum, which employs 8,000 workers and houses 150 businesses.
Though they want to see the project move ahead, members of the community benefits coalition want residents of East Oakland to enjoy the fruits of that development, not suffer the intense gentrification and environmental impacts that often go along with big development projects.
“The plan should protect current, longtime, deep-rooted residents of East Oakland,” said Rev. Damita Davis-Howard of Oakland Community Organizations (OCO), one of the groups in the coalition.
Seventy percent of Oaklanders are renters, Davis-Howard said. “With new development, there’s automatically a rise in costs. We don’t want current residents to be driven out because rents go up,” she said.
With the proposed project, over 5,000 residential units would be built around the new sports venues. Without a substantial amount of affordable housing units included in the project, current residents who make $30,000 or even $50,000 a year are likely to be priced out of the market.
“We need affordable housing, affordable grocery stores, and somewhere that we can go to just relax, like a nice family park,” said Theola Polk, a member of East Bay Housing Organizations (EBHO) who has lived in East Oakland for over 30 years.
“This area needs the same respect as the Coliseum City [project],” said Polk. “We want all of Oakland to look as good as Coliseum City is going to look; we want to get the same benefits.”
The transformation of Oakland neighborhoods has been long underway in other parts of the city – such as Uptown and West Oakland. However, new development often welcomes affluent renters and homeowners at the expense of longtime residents.
“There’s a lot at stake with this project because this is a really critical time in our city. Oakland is changing, and we want to see a project that really impacts Oakland in very positive ways,” said Jahmese Myres, campaign director with the East Bay Alliance for a Sustainable Economy (EBASE), which is part of the coalition.
“We have a choice to have a really corporate, cookie-cutter, formulaic development that has no relation to the surrounding community, or we can have a project that helps the community thrive with good jobs, affordable housing, cleaner air and allowing long-term residents to stay in the community,” Myres said, also a resident of East Oakland who lives within a mile of the proposed project.
Citing data that shows the median household income for East Oakland at $31,000 a year, Myres says housing in the project should “allow for folks making that income to be able to live in those units.”
The development could create up to 20,000 jobs and it is important that those jobs be real quality jobs that allow people to take care of their families, Myres added.
It’s important that “people working at the Coliseum now – ushers, ticket takers, etc. – that they keep their good union jobs, too. They’re also members of our community in a number of ways,” she said.
The city entered an Exclusive Negotiating Agreement (ENA) with a development team, which will present an outline of what the community benefits would include in June. The ENA expires in August but could be extended.
Organizations in the coalition include EBHO, OCO, EBASE, Communities for a Better Environment (CBE), Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment (ACCE), Public Advocates, Unite Here 2850, Urban Peace Movement, SEIU-USWW – which represents workers at the Coliseum arena, Causa Justa/Just Cause, the Building Trades Council, Faith Alliance for a Moral Economy, and Partnership for Working Families.
HOW I GOT CURED FROM HERPES VIRUS I was diagnosed of HERPES Virus in 2014 and I have tried all I can to get cured but all to no avail, until i saw a post in a health forum about a herbalist man who prepare herbal medication to cure all kind of diseases including HERPES virus, at first i doubted if it was real but decided to give it a tryHOW , when i contact this herbalist via his email and he prepared a HERPES herbal cure and sent it to me via UPS delivery company service, when i received this herbal cure, he gave me step by directions on how to apply it, when i applied it as instructed, i was totally cured of this deadly disease within 14days of usage, I am now free from the deadly disease called herpes, all thanks to DR.AGBEBAKU. Contact this great herbal doctor via his email:dragbebakuspellsolutiontemple@gmail.com or dragbebakuherbalhome@yahoo.com call or whatsapp him on his mobile number (+2349053099479).
Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that can make you rich for ever and it can also make your name famous and power to control people in high places in the worldwide.are you a Politicians, Musicians,Business Man/Woman,student,here is the wright place were your poverty we be end and opportunity to become a member of the GREAT Illuminati.Illuminati will give you talent to become good Musicians to wining any competition in you without any stress you will famous any new member of Illuminati will give sum of 10,00000 million US DOLLARS instantly once you have be initiated then you will get more benefits power gold talisman house,you will have long life know blood .if you are interested kindly contact us via morganilluminatirich@gmail.com post by D.BJAN or call my agent +2348072222356.
MY NAME IS JULLY AND HERE IS MY TESTIMONY, I HAVE BEEN TRYING TO JOIN THE BROTHERHOOD OF ILLUMINATI AND IT HAS BEEN PROVING ABORTIVE I HAVE TRIED SO MANY PEOPLE ALL TO NO AVAIL UNTIL ONE DAY SOMEONE I DON’T EVEN KNOW SENT ME A NUMBER AND SAID THAT ALL I HAVE BEEN LOOKING FOR LIES IN THE HANDS OF THAT NUMBER, I WAS WONDERING THEN I TRIED CALLING THE NUMBER THAT SENT ME THE NUMBER BUT WAS NOT ALWAYS REACHABLE THEN I DECIDED TO CALL THE NUMBER LOW AND BEHOLD FROM THEN MY LIFE HAS BEEN A CHANGED ONE FOR THE BEST. MY BROTHERS AND SISTERS I AM NOW A LIVING PROOF THAT
THE GREAT ILLUMINATI EXISTS. SINCE THE VERY DAY I CALLED THAT NUMBER MY LIFE HAS BEEN A CHANGED ONE. I WAS GIVING INSTRUCTION WHICH I DOUBTEDLY FOLLOWED BECAUSE THE ONCE I HAVE BEEN SEEING MADE ME REALLY TO LOOSE HOPE IN ALL OF THEM BUT AT THE END I WAS INITIATED AS A MEMBER IN ILLUMINATI BROTHERHOOD LEVEL 6, I WAS GIVING THE SUM OF $70 MILLION AND A CHOICE HOUSE IN UK WITH CARS. MY DEAR BROTHERS AND SISTERS YOU WOUNT BELIEVE IN WHAT I AM SAYING RIGHT NOW. INDEED THE
BROTHERHOOD OF ILLUMINATI EXISTS. IF YOU WANT TO CONFIRM FROM ME ON +2348108194501 OR CALL OUR HEADQUATER ON +448147048097, OR IF YOU WANT TO CONTACT THE SAME NUMBER I CALLED THAT CHANGED MY WHOLE LIFE YOU CAN WHATSAPP HIM ON +2349032281707, YOU CAN STILL CONTACT HIM VIA EMAIL:TEMPLEOFTHEBROTHERHOOD@GMAIL.COM
CALL WITH FAITH.
Dr.ziglala with a heart of gratitude, i want to let know to world about my happiness and i want to say God will bless you and your household for your good works. I’m Remi Irene, from USA, i was confirm HIV positive and i was just living with the help of medication.i came across a comments on a blog how Dr.ziglala cured her, i was really shock but i contacted him and now I’m cured also. i will continue to talk about your good works just the same way people have been talking about how you cure them from their HIV disease, I’m happy now. you can contact him If you have any problem or you are also infected with any disease, kindly contact him now with his Email: highpriestziglala10@gmail.com or call him on +2347068951442
(1) If you want your ex back
(2) if you always have bad dreams.
(3) You want to be promoted in your office.
(4) You want women/men to run after you.
(5) If you want a child.
(6) You want to be rich.
(7) You want to tie your husband/wife to be
yours forever.
(8) If you need financial assistance.
(9) Herbal care
(10) If you can’t be able to satisfy your wife
sex desire due or
low err action.
(11) if your menstruation refuse to come
out the day it suppose or over flows.
(12) if your work refuse to pay you, people
owing you?.
(13) solve a land issue and get it back.
(14) Did your family Denny you of your
right?
(15) Let people obey my words and do my
wish
(16) Do you have a low sperm count?
(17) Case solve E.T.C
Email:highpriestziglala10@gmail.com or call him on +2347068951442
And get all your problems solved
Thank you.
When it comes to restoring your marriage,getting your lost lover back and curing anybody from any form of disease the only help you can seek is Dr odalo to avoid contact with fake and scam spell casters that are liars and fake and can never grant results!!. What is happening in this world, What is the problem. FBI please come to our aid because this is getting out of hand. We all now know that the only endorsed spell caster in the world is Dr Ajayi. So Who are these people every were with different email address and many fake testimonies about thousand and fake spell casters. I wonder why some people will be here posting the same thing everyday without having a re-think about it,i think it time the FBI put off this fake spell casters that don’t want to stop disturbing the internet with their fake testimonies when it is so clear that they are fake and scammers and all they want is to rip on were they have not sow.I was taking advantage off 6 times until i came across Dr odalo with the help of my friend that work in the FBI unit that told me that he don’t like the way am wasting my money on fake spell casters trying to restore my marriage that it was announced several years ago that the only gifted spell caster is Dr Odalo. He made everything possible by restoring my marriage. he brought happiness back into my life at a very little cost. He is real and can help you restore your relationship and marriage that is giving you hard times. Email: odalospelltemple@gmail.com or call or whatsapp him on +2348063930531
Debra Miles
From USA
Every money and time that i spent to contact Dr.Ogudugu worth it because Dr.Ogudugu granted me request as fast as i never imagined, I am still surprise about how he was able to put that through. But the summary of my writing is that i contacted Dr.Ogudugu for help to make husband come back to me and my husband came back to me just within few hours that i contacted Dr.Ogudugu. Any one that wants to experience this miracle should forward there complains through +2348142250751 or via email: greatogudugu@gmail.com These was the procedure that i followed which i was able to get my request
My name is Sarah Phillip, i live in UK. My life is back!!! After 2 years of Broken marriage, my husband left me with two kids, I felt like ending it all.I came across several testimonies about this particular spell caster. Some people testified that he brought their Ex lover back, some testified that he restores womb,cure cancer,and other sickness, some testified that he can cast a spell to stop divorce and also spell to get a good paid job so on. He is amazing, i also come across one particular testimony, it was about a woman called Brenda, she testified about how he brought back her Ex lover in less than 2 days, and at the end of her testimony she dropped his email.After reading all these, I decided to give it a try. I contacted him via email and explained my problem to him. In just 48hours, my husband came back to me. We resolved our issues, and we are even happier than ever.Dr.FRED you are a gifted man and i will not stop publishing him because he is a wonderful man. If you have a problem and you are looking for a real and genuine spell caster, Try him anytime, he is the answer to your problems. you can contact him on (geniusspells@outlook.com or geniusspells@yahoo.com) or call him +13477733416
I want to share my testimony to every one After being in a relationship with my boyfriend for five years,he broke up with me,I did everything possible to bring him back but all was in vain, I wanted him back so much because of the love I have for him, I begged him with everything, I made promises but he refused. I explained my problem to someone online and she suggested that I should rather contact a spell caster that could help me cast a spell to bring him back but I am the type that never believed in spell, I had no choice than to try it, I mailed the spell caster, and he told me there was no problem that everything will be okay before three days, that my ex will return to me before three days, he cast the spell and surprisingly in the second day, it was around 5pm. My ex called me, I was so surprised, I answered the call and all he said was that he was so sorry for everything that happened,that he wanted me to return to him, that he loves me so much. I was so happy and went to him, that was how we started living together happily again. Since then, I have made promise that anybody I know that have a relationship problem, I would be of help to such person by referring him or her to the only real and powerful spell caster who helped me with my own problem. Contact him now for your relationship or marriage problems or any DISEASE via this email akhigbespellhome@gmail.com He’s going to solve your problem for you have faith and for easy communication WhatSApp him him via his mobile number +2349035428122
My name is joyce jeffrey, my lover left me for another girl since 2 months now, it pains me alot because i really love him and will die for him, i was having no hope on me again when he texted me on my cell phone that he is not taking the relationship with me anymore, so i have to contact DR BELLO to help me, and now am happy he just called me yesterday that he still love me and he is back to make things work out well, thanks again DR BELLO, am glad, email DE BELLO for any problem, lovers back, and you want your man or woman back now email or whatsapp him on bellospelltemple@gmail.com ,or +2348147271779 thanks DR
My name is Mia Juliana, I want to testify about a great spell caster that help me cast a spell that bring my ex back to me without any delay. I broke up with my ex with little misunderstanding hoping we will get back shortly but things was growing from bad to worse until I contacted Dr,ZACK BALO who help me with his historical powers to bring him back,I have never believed in a spell caster untill i come across Dr,ZACK BALO. Who cast a spell that help me to bring my ex back to me.Please sir keep your good work cause people need your help of your great power.You can contact him via this mail: wiseindividualspell@gmail.com and you can also reach him through his number +2348078927387.
Fix your broken relationship and marriage right now no matter how hopeless your situation seems!! my husband is back today and i am so excited sharing my testimony with everyone here.I am Natasha Hayes by name and i reside here in USA.I’m happily married to a lovely and caring husband ,with two kids.A very big problem occurred in my family seven months ago,between me and my husband .so terrible that he took the case to court for a divorce.he said that he never wanted to stay with me again,and that he didn’t love me anymore.So he packed out of the house and made me and my children passed through severe pain. I tried all my possible means to get him back,after much begging,but all to no avail.and he confirmed it that he has made his decision,and he never wanted to see me again. So on one evening,as i was coming back from work,i met an old friend of mine who asked of my husband .So i explained every thing to him,so he told me that the only way i can get my husband back,is to visit a spell caster,because it has really worked for him too.So i never believed in spell,but i had no other choice,than to follow his advice. Then he gave me the email address of the spell caster whom he visited.{Unityspelltemple@gmail.com}. So the next morning,i sent a mail to the address he gave to me,and the spell caster assured me that i will get my husband back the next day.What an amazing statement!! I never believed,so he spoke with me,and told me everything that i need to do. Then the next morning, So surprisingly, my husband who didn’t call me for the past{7}months,gave me a call to inform me that he was coming back.So Amazing!! So that was how he came back that same day,with lots of love and joy,and he apologized for his mistake,and for the pain he caused me and my children. Then from that day,our marriage was now stronger than how it were before,by the help of a spell caster Dr Unity. So, i will advice you out there, if you have any problem contact Dr Unity and i guarantee you that he will help you and you will be the next to share your testimony to every one in the world!!. Email him at: Unityspelltemple@gmail.com or call him on: +2348072370762.
Contact him today on:(amadisolutions@gmail.com)
Thank you so much DR AMADI OKHA for the cannabis oil you supplied my father if not for your timely intervention my father would have been dead with from Prostate cancer. just within few weeks of using the oil my father health improved for that me and my entire family are grateful.
For your cannabis oil contact DR AMADI OKHA with this email address: amadisolutions@gmail.com
Alexandra
I want to let the world know about Dr ogudu the Great spell caster that brought back my husband to me when i thought all hope was lost.Dr ogudu used his powerful spell to put a smile on my face by bringing back my man with his spell, at first i thought i was dreaming when my husband came back to me on his knees begging me to forgive him and accept him back and even since then he loves me more than i ever expected so i made a vow to my self that i will let the whole World know about Dr ogudu because he is a God on earth. Do you have problems in your relationship ? have your partner broke up with you and you still love and want him back ? Do you have problem with your finance? or do you need help of any kind then contact Dr ogudu today for i give you 100% guarantee that he will help you just as he helped me. Dr ogudu email:oguduspell@gmail.com or call his contact number call+254776453127
Hello viewers, my name is Jessica Grace,i am here to share my testimony about what Dr Ehigie did for me, he revived me from dying. I confirmed that i was HIV positive when i was 7weeks pregnant, i gave birth and later confirmed that my baby was also infected. i was frustrated and hopeless, i contacted Doctors and they all promised to help me but their effort was helpless. Some of my friends began to laugh at me and said that i will die miserably, i loosed hope and thought that my child and i will never be free of hiv till we die a shameful death, on a very good day i was browsing through the internet and i saw a testimony of one loveth in New York City talking about how Dr Ehigie helped her cure her from hiv, i did not believe but i decided to give Dr Ehigie a try and i contacted him with his Email, He told me not to worry that he will help i and my daughter to be free of HIV and he ask me to send him some of my information, i did as he ask and he cast a spell and send it to me, he ask me to take it for 6days and also give to my daughter, i did as he Ordered, on the 7th day he email me and ask me to go with my daughter to the hospital for HIV test, after the test result came out i confirmed that we are HIV negative i could not believe it, i share the tears of joy. I am so happy to tell the world that my daughter and i are HIV negative, we are now living a happy life without hiv.Please help me to thank Dr Ehigie for his great power. If you have any problem feel free to contact Dr Ehigie with his Email: dr.ehigiehomeofsolution@gmail.com.I guarantee you that he can also help you solve your problem.
Contact DR, SAVIOUR FOR YOUR FREE JOB
if you are out there passing through any of this
problems listed below:
1) If you want your ex back.
(2) if you always have bad dreams.
(3) You want to be promoted in your office.
(4) You want women/men to run after you.
(5) If you want a child.
(6) You want to be rich.
(7) You want to tie your husband/wife to be yours forever.
(8) If you need financial assistance.
(9) How you been scammed and you want to
recover your lost money. email: {dr.saviour12@gmail.com}
Testimony”” You should not miss this opportunity [My name is Mrs. Sandra Kate. I live in Canada and i am a happy woman today? and i told my self that any lender that rescue my family from our poor situation, i will refer any person that is looking for loan to him, he gave me happiness to me and my family.I was in need of a loan of $50,000.00 to start my life all over again as i am a single mother with 3 kids. I have been searching for a loan to settle my debts for the past three months all I met scammed and took my money until I finally met a God sent Lender. I never thought that there are still genuine loan lenders on the internet but to my greatest surprise i got my loan without wasting much time.I met this honest and GOD fearing man loan lender that help me with a loan of $50,000.00 Canada Dollar. He is a GOD fearing man, if you are in need of loan to solve your problems and you will pay back the loan please contact him tell him that is Mrs.Sandra Kate that refer you to him. Contact Mr. john mark , via email: ( johnmarkfinancialfunds@yahoo.com )
Do you Need Personal Loan?
Do you Need Business Loan?
Are you in need of a loan?
Do you want to pay off your bills?
Do you want to be financially stable?
email( mikesmithloan@outlook.com )
Fill The Application Form.
1)Full Name:
2)Country:
3)State:
4)Address:
5)Sex:
6)Occupation:
7)Amount needed:
8)Loan duration:
9)Loan purpose:
10)Telephone:
Greetings to the general public, i want to inform the public how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called muthuka. i visited different hospital but they gave me list of drugs like Famvir, Zovirax, and Valtrex which is very expensive to treat the symptoms and never cured me. I was browsing through the Internet searching for remedy on HERPES and i saw comment of people talking about how Dr muthuka cured them. I Was scared because i never believed in the Internet but i was convince to give him a try because i was having no hope of been cured of HERPES so i decided to contact him on his email that was listed on the comment (muthukaspelllhome@gmail.com. ) i searched his email on net and i saw a lot of people testifying about his goodness. when i contacted him he gave me hope and send a Herbal medicine to me that i took and it seriously worked for me, am a free person now without problem, my HERPES result came out negative. I pray for you Drmuthukay God will give you everlasting life, you shall not die before your time for being a sincere and great man. Am so happy, you can also contact him if you have any problem you can email him on this email muthukaspellhome@gmail.com or call +2347036143964 okay thank you all
Hello my name is caroline, My life is back!!! After 8 months of marriage, my husband left me and left me with our two kids. I felt like my life was about to end, and was falling apart.I saw a testimony on how Azaka reunion a marriage so I contacted this prophet and after I explain my problem to him. In just 3 days, my husband came back to us and apologize for all the pain he brought to the family. We solved our issues, and we are even happier than before with much love.i really appreciate the love binding this prophet did for me to get the man back to my life i will keep sharing more testimonies to people about his good work Thank you once again.incase you are in any relationship problem you can contact this prophet for help he is always there in his temple to help you solve your problem.Email> DR Azakatemple@gmail.com
Please ignore most of testimonies you see because they are false testimonies…i have contacted various spell casters and they sucked me dry…i loosed faith until i meet with a spell caster that helped me without a cent!i was married for six years without any child,because of this my husband start acting very strange at home,coming home late and not spending time with me any more.So i became very sad and lost in life because my doctor told me there is no way for me to get pregnant this really make life so hard for me and my family.my sister in law told me about Dr.Zack Balo from the Internet,how he had helped people with this similar problem that i am going through so i contacted him and explain to him.he cast a spell and it was a miracle three days later my husband came back to apologize for all he has done and told me he is fully ready to support me in any thing i want,few month later i got pregnant and gave birth to twins (girls) we are happy with ourselves. Thanks to Dr.Zack Balo for saving my relationship and for also saving others too. continue your good work, If you are interested to contact Dr.Zack Balo for your solution now his EMAIL is ( wiseindividualspell@gmail.com) you must share your own testimony after meeting with him THANKS
I AM A FULL MEMBER OF ILLUMINATI, SO PROCEED IF YOU WANT TO JOIN NOW Email us
(jointhebrotherhoodilluminati@gmail.com),Mr Daniel, I am glad today because am now a successful man of Illuminati, i have taught of been one of the Illuminati member so that i will be wealthy for life and my family will be forever rich. I get linked up by a man called Mr Anderson who introduce me to this agent who have a successful influence with this occult Illuminati, so he took me joining the team to their real powerful man in UK who was the head of all Illuminati member to help his cousin on belonging to the membership. All because of him he really did all for me, and now am so glad of becoming a Illuminati member, i am now rich and wealthy. Thank your Mr Anderson heats For your support. Illuminati is a great and powerful means to get popular in life. So if you really wants to be like me today email us:(jointhebrotherhoodilluminati@gmail.com or call us +2348142078755
Hello! everyone out here,I am James William from Portland Oregon United state.It has been my desire to help people out with their problems no matter how little my contribution may be.
As regards to the promise i made to BABA ARUOSA if he could help me get back my girlfriend,i’m using this means to fulfill my promise and also let everybody know there’s solution to your problem no matter how difficult you think it is okay.
I loved a girl for more than 2 years and she told me she was going to marry me.But she would change her mind and tell me she didn’t love me anymore and was seeing a guy,which i found out.I begged her to accept me and also tried every means possible to make her know i can’t live without her because i really love her but she would pay deaf ears to me.
We were working in the same company and each time i see her,i wish all this weren’t happening.This pain continued till a friend of mine led me to BABA ARUOSA whom he told me was very extremely powerful and has helped with a problem.
Soon as i contacted him,i knew he was the exact answer to my solution because i felt his powers from his carefully selected words and calmness.I explain all that happened to me and he told me what to do.I did as i was instructed and never doubted him.To my greatest surprise what i felt was almost impossible within the twinkle of an eyes was over.
She called me pleading for my forgiveness for how she has treated me and that she loves me so much and will never cheat on me again and will marry me.And from that moment till now all we’ve been experiencing is happiness in our relationship.We’ll be getting married soon……..lol
I would advice anyone with problem to contact him via email : templeofsupernaturalcontact@gmail.com for his help.
Are you a business man/woman or an ARTISTS,POLITICIANS,PASTOR,ENGINEER,DOCTOR, STUDENTS, GRADUATED
and you want to become big, Powerful and famous in life or,Are you frustrated in life. What type of wealth do you want? Today is your luckiest day, we have be given an order to recruit new members into the organization kingdom. Are you tired of poverty and now you want fame,power and riches .Our magical powers are beyond your imagination. we could do magic on your behalf regarding , your financial situation, future events, or whatever is important to you. we have the power and we use the power. we are Illuminati, and we could change the course of destiny. Get to us and we shall help you. Tell us what it is you want and we shall go about our work. Is it someone or something you desire to have? Do you want wealth(Want to grow your bank account?, Need funds to enjoy the good life? Tired of working hard and getting nowhere?) or happiness? the most power society welcomes you to Illuminati.. contact Illuminati initiation home Send us your most important desire and we shall work our powers in your favor. Be sure to tell Illuminati what you want. Email us(Adamsmithilluminatiworld@gmail.com ) If you are interested call the agent now +2348051980739 /whassap via or send your e-mail to {Adamsmithilluminatiworld@gmail.com} for immediately initiation.New members registration is now open online or call them on this number +2348051980739/whatsapp via
My name is Dr.Ewan and i welcome you to the great Ewan herbal magic, a temple of solution to all kinds of problems, I practices white magic and mine is a mixture of African traditional medicine, spiritualism, psychic powers, rituals, native healing, spell casting, all of which are designed to take care of whatever adversity you may be facing, my mission is ensure that good prevails over evil and to ensure that all those that come in contact with me have peace of mind, success and happiness”. It’s against the principles of the magic I practices to charge my customers so I don’t charge my customers for my help but I accept voluntary offering, I have a proven track record, having honed my skills from experiences and tradition passed down through the centuries from my forefathers I have divine powers that enable me connect oracle in spiritual life and my ancestors and they always give me guidance and provide solution to my customers problems so if you are having problems in life and want any of the following or more then you are in the right place just specify your problems and what you want I will make consultations and find solutions to your problems./Do you want solutions to marital problems?/Do you want solution to childless? / Do you want solution to physical or health problems?/Do you want solution to problem in family relations?/Do you business growing from strength to strength? / Attraction of clients for your business./Do you always have bad dreams?/Do you want to be promoted in your office?/Do you want your husband/wife to be yours forever?/Have you been scammed and you want to recover your lost money?/DO you want to win lottery,/ETC.
I assure you that you are in the right place to get your heart desires just specify what you want and I assure you that my great oracle will grant your heart desires within 3-7 days. you will be haapy knowing me as your spiritual father.
email: ewanherbalmagic@gmail.com.
Mobile phone: +1(562)-372-0292
Hello all my viewers My name is Roseanna from USA! I want to use this very opportunity and happens to shall this great testimonies,The best thing that has ever happened in my life is how I win the lottery euro million mega jackpot.I am a woman who believe that one day I will win the lottery. finally my dreams came through when I email Dr clement.and tell him I need the lottery numbers.I have spend so much money on ticket just to make sure I win.But I never know that winning was so easy until the day I meant the spell caster online which so many people has talked about that he is very great in casting lottery spell,so I decide to give it a try.I contacted this great Dr and he did a spell and he gave me the winning lottery numbers.But believe me when the draws were out I was among winners.I win 1 million Dollar.Dr.clement truly you are the best,with these great Dr you can win millions of money through lottery.I am so very happy to meet these great man now,I will be forever be grateful to you dr.Email him for your own winning lottery numbers drakugbespellhome1@gmail.com or you can call him for your own help to win big money today via +254704881207.post by Roseanna from USA thanks for reading.
Hello every one i want to share my testimony on how i belong to Illuminati member, a friend of mine that always give me money…cos he was very rich, one day he said he is not going to give me fish that he is going to teach me how to fish, so i was very happy, i never new he was a member of Illuminati all my life will spend together! so i was initiated to the Illuminati world and few days i was awarded a contract worth of millions of Dollars, in my business i am doing very well right now,i am now the one that give money out before it was heard, if you want to belong to us email us on { illuminatiricher666@gmail.com or +2348109756444
HOW I WAS SAVED FROM A COLLAPSING RELATIONSHIP BY Dr Divine THE GREAT SPELL CASTER
My Name is Jane Cohen from USA, I want to say thank you to Dr Divine for the good thing he has done for me,Though am not sure if this is the best forum to show my joy and happiness for what he has done for me but i can’t hide my happiness and my Joy so i have to share it with people, my marriage got crashed about two years ago and i tried all i could within my power but to no avail. i saw post and testimonial about the good things Dr Divine has been doing so i decided to give it a try. though he is always a busy man but when he responded back to my email, he gave me 48 hours for my marriage to be restored really just like he said my marriage was restored since then I am happy and i am living happily i am so grateful to Dr Divine ,you can always email him here: ( dr.divine7777@gmail.com )
OR you can call the great man on +234701812918
What else can i say rather than to thank Doctor Okpamen who God used to reunite my marriage. Each day of my life, i ask God to bless Dr. Okpamen for he has made my life complete by bringing back my husband to me and for this reason, i made a vow to my self that i will testify on the internet to let the world know that Dr. Okpamen is a God on Earth. My husband and i had a fight for three days which led to our divorce. On this faithful day, i came across a testimony of how Dr. Okpamen helped a lady in getting back her lover. So, i contacted him and explained to him and he told me that my days of sorrows are over that my husband will come back to me within 12 to 16 hours.. Could you believe it, my husband came home begging that he needs me back. Do you need any kind of help? Contact him now via email: Doctorokpamenspelltemple@hotmail.com or you can call me or Text me on +1 (785)-219-4717 for more info Becky Nolan TX, USA
l can help you with my powerful spell e.g below
If you want your ex lover back to you with-in 24 hours. I can help you with my powerful spell.
If you want your husband/wife to love you forever I can help you with my powerful spell..
Stop your marriage or relationship from breaking apart I can help you with my powerful spell.
If you are having trouble getting pregnant or you are not able to get pregnant i can help you
All you need to do is to send an e-mail to: v.spellcaster@aol.com
Hello my name is caroline, My life is back!!! After 8 months of marriage, my husband left me and left me with our two kids. I felt like my life was about to end, and was falling apart.I saw a testimony on how roborobo reunion a marriage so I contacted this prophet and after I explain my problem to him. In just 3 days, my husband came back to us and apologize for all the pain he brought to the family. We solved our issues, and we are even happier than before with much love.i really appreciate the love binding this prophet did for me to get the man back to my life i will keep sharing more testimonies to people about his good work Thank you once again.incase you are in any relationship problem you can contact this prophet for help he is always there in his temple to help you solve your problem.Email> droborobo@yahoo.com
Hello,
Join the Illuminati cult today and become a millionaire,an instant sum of 5,000,000,00 USD million dollars with a free home anywhere you choose to live in the world and also get power, influence, wealth, good position fame included with 3000 dollars monthly as a salary.
Do note that being a member of this great society you can achieve your goal in life whatever you desired shall easily come to you, power, wealth also driving your self to your ultimate goal, Note no dirty game, no human sacrifices and No evil…is a cult of peace, if you are interested do get back to us with your full details via ( illuminate0302@gmail.com ) or call us: ( +2348077461695 )
Team Regards,
Illuminate World Order Member Center!
Hello everyone, i am an one of the Agents sent by the Lord superior (Grand master) to bring as many of those who are interested in becoming a member of the great Illuminati order,, i do business, I own a Construction company, and i also own one of the Biggest Electronic Appliance shop, and my family now lives in USA, i was once like you, me & my wife were financially down to 1 square meal a day, what kind of life was that to live, I lived in poverty until i saw an opportunity to be a member of the GREAT TEMPLE OF ILLUMINATI BROTHERHOOD and i took my chances and i have been a member for close to 10 years now. The higher you get the richer you become Illuminati, it makes your business grow faster than you can ever imagine, illuminati brings out the talent in you and make you famous, as you become a member of illuminati order you will receive 2,000,000 US DOLLARS instantly on your Bank Account, there are many more other benefits you stand to gain, so if you are interested to be a member contact me on our EMAIL illuminatitemple6666gmail.com JOIN US TODAY & BECOME RICH, POWERFUL AND FAMOUS
My Name is Monica Alex, I wish to share my testimonies with the general public about what this man called Dr obadam,the great spell caster, on what he has just done for me , this man has just brought back my lost Ex husband with his great spell, I was married to this man called Curtis we were together for a long time and we love each other but when I was unable to give him a child after 2 years, he left me and told me he can’t continue anymore then I was now looking for ways to get him back until a friend of mine told me about this man. My friend gave his email to me and asked me to contact him but I didn’t want to because I doubted at first but later reconsidered because it’s so rear for a man to be as powerful like she said. So I contacted her through this email (obadamtemple@gmail.com) You won’t believe this when I contacted this man and told him my problems he cast the spell and my ex came back begging on his knees and asking me to forgive him. Not only that after a month I miss my monthly flow, when I went to my doctor, he confirm that I am pregnant so I told myself that I will testify to the whole wide world about the wonders of the powerful man if I give birth successfully. I am so happy today because I am a mother of a bouncing baby girl, thank you once again the great Dr obadam for what you have done for me, if you are out there passing through any of the following situations :
(1) If you want your ex-back.
(2) If you always have bad dreams.
(3) You want to be promoted in your office.
(4) You want women/men to run after you.
(5) If you want a child.
(6) You want to be rich.
(7) You want to tie your husband/wife to be yours forever.
(8) If you need financial assistance.
(9) Herbal care
(10)do you want basketball ability?
(11)do you want football ability?
(12)do you want music ability?
(13) if you are unable to satisfy your wife sex desire due to low err action.
(14) If your menstruation refuse to come out the day it suppose or over flows.
(15) If your work refuse to pay you, people owing you.
(16) Solve a land issue and get it back.
(17) Did your family Denny you of your right?
(18) Do you have a low sperm count?
(19) Are you contesting for any political position in your country?
(20) Case solves E.T.C
You are free to contact him at (obadamtemple@gmail.com) or call the following number if you want to speak with him and tell him what you need to be solved.+2348115560557 ok
I want to use this golden oppurtunity to appreciate the great spell caster called Dr.EKPEN TEMPLE for helping me get back my relationship with my ex lover when he ended and turned his back on me for quite a long period of time. Dr.EKPEN TEMPLE performed a spell for me and within 48 hours after the spell had been casted i receive a call from my ex saying that he is sorry for hurting me and that he will not do such thing to me in his life again, I was surprised but later accepted him back. Anyone that is in the same line of problem or having difficulties in there marriages should contact Dr.EKPEN TEMPLE email address: (ekpentemple@gmail. com) Or CALL mobile (+2347050270218) He is very powerful and can help you at any time you contact him DR.EKPEN TEMPLE THANKS YOU SO MUCH.
I never knew people still have powers and make things happen this way. My name is Sandra Mari am from United states, my boyfriend Henry Scot left me for another girl for three months ever since then my life have been filled with pains sorrow and heart break because he was my first love , A friend of mine Stephanie told me she saw some testimonies of this great Dr. Olu that he can bring back my lover within some few days, i laugh it out and said i am not interested but because of the love my friend had for me, She consulted the great priest on my behalf and to my greatest surprise after three days my boyfriend called me for the very first time after three months that he is missing me and that he is so sorry for everything he made me pass through. i still can’t believe it, because it highly unbelievable it just too real to be real. Thank you Dr. Olu for bringing back my lover and also to my lovely friend who interceded on my behalf, for anyone who might need the help of this great priest here is the email address: droluspiritualspellcaster@gmail.com OR call him on this number +2348104244364,
1. Love Spells
2. Lost Love Spells
3. Divorce Spells
4. Marriage Spells
5. Binding Spells
6. Breakup Spells
7. Banish a past Lover.
8. You want to be promoted in your office.
9. Fertility Spells/Pregnancy Spells
You can also contact him in any kind of spell you really want him to do for you once again thank Dr,Olu for helping bring back my ex lover to me,
Things are always hard to believe
until you have your own personal
experience then you will become a
believer and not a doubter, When
my wife left me i never believed
that there was going to be anything on
this earth to change her by making
her come back to me, But i was
surprise when i read some stuff
about Dr.Worrior Africa on the internet
and his capabilities of restoring
broken marriages and
relationships, Then i contacted
Dr.Worrior Africa through these details
drworriorafrica@gmail.com and via
mobile +2348112276982 which i
took from the internet and through
the help of Dr.Worrior Africa my marriage
that was crushed was restored
back as a matter of fact my wife is
back home. Dr.Worrior Africa also specialize
in curing the following disease:
*HIV/Aids
*Kidney failure
*Arthritis
*Diabetes
*Hypertension
*Stroke
*Obesity
*Infertility/Impotency
*Cancer
*Eye Problem
*Skin Problem
*Fibroid Tumor
*Ulcer
*Prostate Problem
*Asthma
*Weight Management
*Gonorrhea/Staphylococcus
*Candidie
*Low sperm can
*Weak erection
*Weak ejaculation
*Pile
*Elephantiasis
*Skin Infection
*Paralysis e.t.c
*If you want your ex back.
*If you always have bad dreams.
*If you want to be promoted in your
office. Contact via email:drworriorafrica@gmail.com or call +2348112276982
Joyce
My name is Joyce, and my ex-boyfriend dumped me 3 months ago after I caught him of having an affair with someone else and insulting him. I want him back in my life but he refuse to have any contact with me. I was so confuse and don’t know what to do, so I visited the internet for help and I saw a testimony on how a spell caster help them to get their ex back so I contact the spell caster and explain my problems to him, then he cast a spell for me and assure me of 74 hours that my ex will return to me and to my greatest surprise the third day my ex lover came knocking on my door and started begging for forgiveness. I am so happy that my love is back again and not only that, we are about to get married. Once again thank you Dr ogudu the great spell caster, you are truly talented and gifted contact his email:oguduspell@gmail.com or call+254776453127.
Hello all my viewers My name is Elizabeth Henderson from USA! I am very happy for sharing this great testimonies,The best thing that has ever happened in my life is how I win the lottery euro million mega jackpot.I am a man who believe that one day I will win the lottery. finally my dreams came through when I email Dr clement.and tell him I need the lottery numbers.I have spend so much money on ticket just to make sure I win. But I never know that winning was so easy until the day I meant the spell caster online which so many people has talked about that he is very great in casting lottery spell,so I decide to give it a try.I contacted this great Dr and he did a spell and he gave me the winning lottery numbers. But believe me when the draws were out I was among winners.I win 30,000 million Dollar. Dr. clement truly you are the best,with these great Dr you can win millions of money through lottery.I am so very happy to meet these great man now,I will be forever be grateful to you dr. Email him for your own winning lottery numbers drakugbespellhome1@gmail.com or you can call him for your own help to win big money today via +254704881207.from Elizabeth Henderson post (USA)thanks for reading.
Unimaginable and unbelievable. I am Mary Ken from the United States and i have a good news to share to the entire world. Do you need your ex husband or lover urgently? I wanna tell you that you need not to worry because i have a good news for those out there that are faced or similar to such situation because there is always a hope and a solution to all problem. There is a great spell caster called Dr Miracle who can really solve all your problems. Getting my lover back is what i can’t imagine but when I was losing Mike, I needed help and somewhere to turn badly but my Cousin told me about this spell caster who also helped her on the internet. I thought it won’t work but i just tried to give this man a chance and i ordered a LOVE SPELL. Two days later, my phone rang. Mike was his old self again and wanted to come back to me! Not only come back, This is truly miraculous and the spell caster opened him up to know how much I love and needs him. This Spell Casting isn’t brainwashing, but he opened up his eyes to know how much love we have to share together. I recommend anyone who is in my old situation to try him because he will help you and make things be the way it ought to be. If you have such problem or similar to this, please contact him on his email: homeoflightandsolution@yahoo.com thank you Dr Miracle in fact you are miraculous and may your gods ever reward you for your good deeds..
my name is anthony ,i want to thank DON zaggy,for making me rich, powerful and connected in my line of business today….after i finish serving my oga, and my oga never want to settle me insted of him to settle me he was posting me 6 months coming after the expire of 6 months he promise another 4 months,in fact i was still working for him thinking he want the best for me not knowing he want to set me up with his wife,we where in the shop one day when he told me that his wife is sick at home that i should go and give her drugs at home not knowing that my oga was following me in my back, that i must set and watch her taking the drugs before coming,so i went home getting home i meet my madam lieing down in her room and i gave her the drugs to eat and i stand watching her to take the drugs as i was living the room my oga work inside and start betting me not even allow me to say anything before i could know my oga called the police to arrest me,when we get to the station my madam said i wanted to rape her ‘to God be the Glory her husband work inside’ when the police here that, they started calling me rapiest,and dump me inside cell for 3 weeks after the 3 weeks nobody came to look for me because i was given no chance to call my family,it was one faithful day one of the police told me if i dont have any person to ball me i said yes,that non of my family and friends know that i have been arrested,it was then the police feet pity for me and gave me his phone and i called my friend he came and ball me out of the police station.when i get home i was having no work to do,after some months i went to see one of our suppl yer then for assistance he said he cannot render any assistance to me that,he want to teach me how to fish not him given me fish to eat,i was so surprise he gave me this email jointheilluminatisecretcult666@gmail.com and this phone number +2348166759947 and the name is DON zaggy,when i get home i called DON zaggy on this number and i explain everything to him he said ok,he told me what to provide which i provide immediately,after 4 weeks i became very rich,as i speck now i travel round the country for business transaction i have a very big whorehouse shop in ABUJA,ONICHA,LAGOS,IBADAN,and ABA my home town, THAT IS WHY I ALWAYS SAY THANKS YOU DON.zaggy FROM ILLUMINATI. please for those of you who have suffer and want to become rich you can call DON.zaggy on this number +2348166759947
Hello,my name is PHILLIP MARK i was once a trader i was into electronics and my business was not moving the way i expected,and i was bankrupts and my business fold-off.at that point i was unable to feed and pay my bill i was devastated and confused.i was checking building sits to sits to see if i get work but all to know are vain on my way home i run into my old school friend who offer me a rid to my house and ask me to see him.so the following day i went their he ask me if i am comfortable with my present predicament without missing words quickly i reply CAPITAL NO he turn back on me and told me that if i am ready to join the Brotherhood called ILLUMINATI? and automatically he told me i should not give him answer yet,that i should ready that we are going to night-club,that when we comes back i will give him answer to the question.and will went to club will drink, dance,enjoy with high sophisticated lades we took some home which we discharge as early as possible.immediately the ladies might have left he called me and told me to answer the question he ask me yesterday.and i told him yes the following day he told me to be prepared that we are going to see Prophet mark, he is in-charge of Illuminati initiation in African as a whole,so when we get their,PROPHET MARK took us to the temple and perform the initiation right away the following day they gave me all Illuminati items and #200,000.000 {million naira}the following month they called me in bombardment and gave me visa to travel round the white man country and connect me with foreign businessmen,honestly that is how i became rich,fame and connected in life that was how the mask of disgrace was turn-out in my life.and put-upon me the garment of honor.once again i thank my friend..and special thanks go to prophet mark for not rejecting me…my good people poverty is very bad tin…….so if you want to be rich call prophet mark on this number+2348166759947 take care stay-away from poverty it is a bad tin.beware be-worn and don’t fall a victim bye bye..
Hello! everyone out here,I am James William from Portland Oregon United state.It has been my desire to help people out with their problems no matter how little my contribution may be.
As regards to the promise i made to BABA ARUOSA if he could help me get back my girlfriend,i’m using this means to fulfill my promise and also let everybody know there’s solution to your problem no matter how difficult you think it is okay.
I loved a girl for more than 2 years and she told me she was going to marry me.But she would change her mind and tell me she didn’t love me anymore and was seeing a guy,which i found out.I begged her to accept me and also tried every means possible to make her know i can’t live without her because i really love her but she would pay deaf ears to me.
We were working in the same company and each time i see her,i wish all this weren’t happening.This pain continued till a friend of mine led me to BABA ARUOSA whom he told me was very extremely powerful and has helped with a problem.
Soon as i contacted him,i knew he was the exact answer to my solution because i felt his powers from his carefully selected words and calmness.I explain all that happened to me and he told me what to do.I did as i was instructed and never doubted him.To my greatest surprise what i felt was almost impossible within the twinkle of an eyes was over.
She called me pleading for my forgiveness for how she has treated me and that she loves me so much and will never cheat on me again and will marry me.And from that moment till now all we’ve been experiencing is happiness in our relationship.We’ll be getting married soon……..lol
I would advice anyone with problem to contact him via email : templeofsupernaturalcontact(at)gmail(dot)com for his help.
Hi Everyone, my name is Donna Dexter , i am from Florida , united states ..I have been fighting cancer for the past 8 years.. I had a friend of mine talk about this powerful man of God, Prophet Michael Forte i so contacted him …He told me he has no power of his own but God is the healer of all sickness and diseases;indeed God is :). I took to what he said and i held hope..He helped me in prayers and fasting, after sometime, i started seeing changes in my body that i am getting better .Behold my brothers and sisters !!! Here i am today giving all thanks to God for bringing such a powerful man of God my way to help me in prayers getting my problems all solved …Thanks be to God almighty!!! Lets stop cancer-spread my friends by praying and meeting prophets and pastors to join us in prayers . Prophet Michael Forte email is Prophetmichaelforte@gmail.com should incase you need help too my sisters and brothers in the lord .. i will be most happy to see another friend free from cancer as i am today!!! Praise the lord!!! and also my brethren, i would also like you to know that most of my “friends” and “friends of friends” that Prophet Michael has prayed for have been free from every form of disabilities, broken homes, broken relationships and marriages redeemed .Praise the lord!!!
Hi Everyone, my name is Donna Dexter , i am from Florida , united states ..I have been fighting cancer for the past 8 years.. I had a friend of mine talk about this powerful man of God, Prophet Michael Forte i so contacted him …He told me he has no power of his own but God is the healer of all sickness and diseases;indeed God is :). I took to what he said and i held hope..He helped me in prayers and fasting, after sometime, i started seeing changes in my body that i am getting better .Behold my brother =s and sisters !!! Here i am today giving all thanks to God for bringing such a powerful man of God my way to help me in prayers getting my problems all solved …Thanks be to God almighty!!! Lets stop cancer-spread my friends by praying and meeting prophets and pastors to join us in prayers . Prophet Michael Forte email is Prophetmichaelforte@gmail.com should incase you need help too my sisters and brothers in the lord .. i will be most happy to see another friend free from cancer as i am today!!! Praise the lord!!! and also my brethren, i would also like you to know that most of my “friends” and “friends of friends” that Prophet Michael has prayed for have been free from every form of disabilities, broken homes, broken relationships and marriages redeemed .Praise the lord!!!
Hello friends My Name is Johnson from London I will love to share my testimony to all the people in the forum because i never thought i will have my girlfriend back and she means so much to me..The girl i want to get marry to left me 2 months to our wedding for another man..,When i called her she never picked my calls,She deleted me on her Facebook and she changed her Facebook status from engage to Single…when i went to her place of work she told her boss she never want to see me..I lost my job as a result of this because i can’t get myself anymore,my life was upside down and everything did not go smooth with my life…I tried all i could to have her back to all did not work out until i met a Man when i Travel to Africa to execute some business have been developing some years back..I told him my problem and all have passed through in getting her back and how i lost my job…he told me he gonna help me…i don’t believe that in the first place.but he swore he will help me out and he told me the reason why my girlfriend left me and also told me some hidden secrets.i was amazed when i heard that from him..he said he will cast a spell for me and i will see the results in the next couple of days..then i travel back to UK the following day and i called him when i got home and he said he’s busy casting those spells and he has bought all the materials needed for the spells,he said am gonna see positive results in the next 3 days that is .My girlfriend called me at exactly 11:47pm and apologies for all she had done ..she said,she never knew what she’s doing and her sudden behavior was not intentional and she promised not to do that again.it was like am dreaming when i heard that from her and when we ended the call,i called the man and told him my girl friend called and he said i haven’t seen anything yet… he said i will also get my job back in 3 days time..and when its Sunday,they called me at my place of work that i should resume work on Monday and they gonna compensate me for the time limit i have spent at home without working..My life is back into shape,i have my girlfriend back and we are happily married now with a baby boy and i have my job back too.This man is really powerful..if we have up to 20 people like him in the world,the world would have been a better place..he has also helped many of my friends to solve many problems and they are all happy now..Am posting this to the forum for anybody that is interested in meeting the man for help.you can email him, I cant give out his number because he told me he don’t want to be disturbed by many people across the world..he said his email is okay. You can email him Erigospellcaster@gmail.com
And see the great work he will do for you….
Good day my name is Steven am from Norway, i don’t just know how to say this, am short of words i never new that there are spell casters who can truly bring back lost love,but Dr erigo has showed me that there are real spell casters,he brought back my love after i have been scammed by some thief who claims to be spell casters, i was in love with a girl she loved me and i loved her too,suddenly she started behaving negatively towards me,one morning she just woke up and told me she is tired of the relationship, i was so surprised because i never did anything wrong to her since we have been in relationship for good 4years i do respect her so much just because of the love i have for her,so i decided to plead with her to forgive me if i have wronged her unknowingly, but she insisted to quite,that was how we broke up since 2years ago, i could not do without her because i love her so much, she left me and she no longer pick my calls,then i have been looking for how to get her back to my life, i have been contacting some thief’s online who claims to be spell casters, they scammed me of my money, then i decided not to contact any spell caster again,until a friend of mine introduced me to Dr erigo he told me that Dr erigo helped his sister in getting back her love few weeks ago then i decided to give a try for the last time due to the evidence i saw, then i contacted him and told him everything and how i have been scammed the only thing he told me was that am lucky for contacting him that my love will come back to me within 24 hours,then i told him that is not possible, then he told me to watch and see,that was how i decided to wait and see what will happened in the next 24hours,immediately the 24hours got completed surprisingly i got a call from her i was shocked she was crying on the phone pleading to me that i should forgive her,at first i taught it was a dream,but i now realized that this is reality so i have to forgive her because that is what i have been looking for, within the next 5hours she came to my house still pleading for forgive then i told her i have forgiven her and now we are living happily than ever before, i thank you Dr erigo, if you need his help you can contact him through his private mail: erigospellcaster@gmail.com
Last year I broke up with my girlfriend due to many misunderstandings and I remember very well how hard I had been fighting to get her back. She changed her number, changed her job so that I don’t visit her office and none of her friends would give me any information about her. The only thing I could do was to go find help from anywhere, so i looked for a way to get her back then a friend recommended me to contact wisdomspelltemple1@gmail.com that he will help me and as my friend said, Dr Help helped me to bring back my girlfriend just in 3 days, I now have her back and this is the biggest joy of my life.
HOW I WAS SAVED FROM A COLLAPSING RELATIONSHIP BY DR ERIVAN DEB THE GREAT SPELL CASTER
My Name is Alisha ken from USA, I want to say thank you to Dr Erivan Deb for the good thing he has done for me,Though am not sure if this is the best forum to show my joy and happiness for what he has done for me but i can’t hide my happiness and my Joy so i have to share it with people, my marriage got crashed about two years ago and i tried all i could within my power but to no avail. i saw post and testimonial about the good things Dr Erivan Deb has been doing so i decided to give it a try. though he is always a busy man but when he responded back to my email, he gave me 48 hours for my marriage to be restored really just like he said my marriage was restored since then I am happy and i am living happily i am so grateful to Dr Erivan Deb you can always email him here: {erivanspellhome@yahoo.com} or http://erivanspellhome.bravesites.com ….
I feel so grateful and only have words of testimonies about a powerful spell caster called Dr.Adodo who helped me to bring my lover back within the space of 24 hours. We had been apart for about 3 months, At first I never felt i was doing the right thing by contacting a spell caster, But i loved my lover so much that i won’t give him up for anything in this world. So i decided to contact Dr.Adodo through his mail address i found on the internet and I told him about my situation, At first i taught Dr.Adodo will not be able to bring my lover back until my lover called me and was so eager to have me after 48 hours that i contacted Dr.Adodo. Now myself and my lover live together and he can’t spend an hour without me, I feel so happy sharing this testimony because there was no negative act attached to DR.Adodo Spell, His spell was so fast and reliable. You can contact Dr.Adodo on his e-mail if you really want your lover back on email: Adodospelltemple@gmail.com Or call Dr.Adodo mobile number on +2348156784928 or contact him directly on his website websitehttp://adodospelltemple.wix.com/adodospelltemple
what is your problem that you wish to solve? Please contact Dr Divine on this email dr.divine7777@gmail.com
I just want to say a big thank to Celina for share testimony about the help doctor Oza did for her. I’m Monday Emmanuel by name from united kingdom,I was a herpes patient to doctor Oza before i was cure from herpes by the herbal medication I receiver from doctor Oza,I never thought that herpes can be cure until I met doctor Oza who use is special medication to heal me,I will want us to share tip and forum on my email:mondayemmanuel5256@gmail.com or call +447031922288,I will drop doctor Oza contact so that you can get intuch with him for cure too by E-mail: doctorozaspellherbalhome@yahoo.com or visit him at what-sap/call +2348110857969, thank to you Celina
Hello Readers Am Mr Adams Harrison am from Uk ,I am glad today because am now a successful man of Illuminati, i have taught of being one of the Illuminati member so that i will be wealthy for life and my family will be forever rich.
I get linked up by a man called Lord Richard who introduce me to this agent who have a successful influence with this occultic Illuminati man so he took my details to the Illuminati brotherhood to their real powerful man in USA who was the head of all Illuminati brotherhood in USA to help me become a member. All because of him he really did all for me, and now am so glad of becoming an Illuminati member, i am now rich and wealthy. Thank your Lord Richard For your support. Illuminati is a great and powerful means to get famous in life. So if you really wants to be like me today contact LORD RICHARD OR email him at:ILUMINATIRICHESTHOME@GMAIL.COM or call +2348112163945.
Email them now and you will be successfully linked up with the Illuminati brotherhood and earn money like the other rich men in the world. Thanks Lord Richard.
Hello everybody, i think am the happiest woman now on earth because dr.udo the great man did what i never expected by
bringing my lover who left me since 3 year without notice, but the great udo who i have been hearing his good works all
over radio stations and magazines that he brings back people lost joy with his great powers proved his self to me by
bringing back my love to me, I am very happy because the man i loved so much is now my husband, so my people out there
who are under heartbroken i want you to cry no more and contact dr.udo to help you bring back your lost lover, here is
Dr,udo private email:dr.udo02@gmail.com
HELLO:
my name is joel sandra from Canada, i want to testify to the general public on how my relationship was restored back by the great power’s of dr uzoya after three months of loneliness, my ex-lover called me after my contact with dr uzoya that he want us to come back and start a good home, now we are happily married with a kid. All thanks to dr uzoya for his spiritual help. You can contact him on his email if you have similar problem, or any solution you may need, job, divorce, promotion in you place of work, healing,money spell, etc.you can Contact him via email:driraborspellcaster@gmail.com OR you can also reach him directly on his cell phone number +2348151098492
Great post.I’m glad to see people are still interested of Article.Thank you for an interesting read………
employment news
BABA KAKUTA Welcomes You
My name is BABA KAKUTA and I am a Professional Traditional Spells caster, specializing in all fields of Love, Money, Power, Success,Sickness, Luck and Witch Craft. I can help you with any problem or
wish that you might have. I have more than 20 years experience in the field of Spell Casting / Spiritual Healing. Over the years I have worked for thousands of clients in more than 22 countries all over the world. My services are hugely in demand which is proof of the success I am achieving on a day to day basis.Do you have love problems /issues that you need sorted out? We have a variety of love spells that will change your life forever. Have you lost a loved one? Are you in love with someone who doesn’t seem to care about you? Is your love done in love with someone else? Call me NOW and I will summon all my powers to make your dreams come true. Are you battling to make ends meet? Are you experiencing a financial crisis and you cannot pay all your bills? I know what it feels like. Let me help you by casting one of my much sought after Money Spells. I can help you increase your income, land that job you are after, help you achieve success in many fields, improve your luck, and much more…Are you living in constant fear? Do you need a Protection Spell? Call me now and I will cast a
very powerful Protection Spell that will protect you and your loved ones from evil. Don’t wait until it is too late. Contact us NOW.I specialize in various fields of Spell Casting. I can help you with any problem that you might be facing. Call me now for immediate results.
1: Love Spell
2: Money Spell
3: luck To Win lottery
4: Spell To Get A Job
5: Spell To Cure Barrenness
6: Spell To Get A Job
7: Communicate with your late loved ones
8: Get promoted in your work place.
9: Spell to stop a divorce
And lots more: Contact me via my email address: kakutaspellz@gmail.com
Mobile Number: +2348168199202
Unimaginable and unbelievable. I am Tracy Jones from the United States and i have a good news to share to the entire world. Do you need your ex husband or lover urgently? I wanna tell you that you need not to worry because i have a good news for those out there that are faced or similar to such situation because there is always a hope and a solution to all problem. There is a great spell caster called Dr Eku who can really solve your problem. Getting my lover back is what i can’t imagine but when I was losing Newton, I needed help and somewhere to turn badly but my Aunty told me about this spell caster who also helped her on the internet. I thought it won’t work but i just tried to give this man a chance and i ordered a LOVE SPELL. Two days later, my phone rang. Newton was his old self again and wanted to come back to me! Not only come back, the spell caster opened him up to know how much I loved and needed him. This Spell Casting isn’t brainwashing, but he opened up his eyes to know how much we have to share together. I recommend anyone who is in my old situation to try him because he will help you and make things be the way it ought to be. If you have such problem or similar to this, please contact him on his email
drekuperfectspells@yahoo.com and just visit DREKUPERFECTSPELLS.blogspot.com and see so many people testifying about his perfect work. thank you Dr Eku and may your gods ever reward you for your good deeds..
My Name Is Hope Tracy, i am here to share my testimony on how i conceived my baby. i have been married to my husband for 18years without no issue.i had problems with my in-laws even my husband started to have new affairs aside our marriage. it was a very terrible thing to bear. i became a laughing stock among my pear, i prayed and fasted and nothing happened. i was now seen as always unhappy.i was even ready to pack out of my marital home and stay on my own because my husband was not given me any attention that i needed from him. i decided to focus on my job and try to live happy on my own. on this faithful day, i decided to check the net for updates on healthy living and i came across a story of a man who Dr Adudu helped his wife to conceive a baby. i decided to put a try because this has been my greatest problem in life. today i am a proud mom with two son. words will not be enough to explained what this man did for me.i am a happy mother,i know there is someone in same condition and you feel there is no way. i urge you to contact him. This is the solution to every single mother around the globe. distance is not a barrier, he will surely make your dreams come trough. contact him today via email: {Dr aduduspelltemple@gmail.com or call him +2347050270268 you want your lover back or any other miracle in your life, contact him today so the world can be a better place to live. bye!!!…………………
How To Win You Ex Back
All I have to say is thanks to Dr Ukaka I saw my results from day one. Not only is he very nice, but very professional. He tries to get to your spell as soon as he can, and if you have any questions he answers them very quickly. He is not a waste of time or money, if your ready to make a change in your life He is the right person to go to. If your looking for love I recommend his Counjor Love Spell. good luck and I know you will be as happy as I am with the results. contact him on his via mail freedomlovespell@hotmail.com website freedomlovespelltemple.yolasite.com all call him+2348133873774 Goodluck
Do you know that there is a great Herbal doctor who can cure any deadly disease. Like Cancer, Hiv, syphilis, diebeties, madness, all kinds of deadly diseases known to man, low sperm count And also bring back your Lover, help you create job opportunities e.t.c. Well my main reason why i am writing this right now is to inform the whole world about the great deeds,DR EHIAGHE OBOITE did for me. I was diagnosed of this deadly disease in the year 2001 ever since then i was taking my medications, until i met the great spell caster, though i never believed in spell. I saw many testimonies on how a great spell caster cured their deadly diseases. I contacted him through his phone number. I called him, he asked me to send him my email, which i did. He gave me a form to fill, I filled it and send it back to him. He told me that his god’s required some items in which he will use in casting a curing spell on me. I don’t know where to find the items he required. He told me that the only alternative is for of to send him the money, then he can help me to purchase the items from the items sellers. I promised myself to do anything to get cured. I sent him the money. He bought the items and casted a curing spell on me. Two day later he asked me to go for check-up, when i did the check-up i was tested HIV Negative. If you passing through hardship and you need a way out, kindly contact him via his email on ehiagheoboitespelltemple@gmail.com and he we help you out
I went in search of a solution for my problem when My husband wants to divorce me. we was married for 13 years and we have been through a lot, he has cheated on me before but I forgave him because I love him and moved on but later again he met a girl at work and thinks he is in love with her, so one day he told me he wants a divorce, for me I don’t because I still loved him I know this must sound stupid but never wanted him go. I tried to make him see he is making a mistake but everything went wrong, I loved him so much but he refused to change his mind, i waited for him to come his senses but nothing worked so i had to contact a spell caster for help because i knew that will be the best solution, then i contacted greatzula@yahoo.com to help me to unite i and my lover and finally i came to the spot of getting him back which was awesome, my husband came back home, It felt good to have my lover back, great zula has a real Magic, his spell is real!!!! great zula is excellence.
After being in relationship with Wilson for seven years,he broke up with me, I did everything possible to bring him back but all was in vain, I wanted him back so much because of the love I have for him, I begged him with everything, I made promises but he refused. I explained my problem to someone online and she suggested that I should contact a spell caster that could help me cast a spell to bring him back but I am the type that don’t believed in spell, I had no choice than to try it, I meant a spell caster called dr clement and I email him, and he told me there was no problem that everything will be okay before three days, that my ex will return to me before three days, he cast a powerful spell on my ex and surprisingly in the second day, it was around 4pm, My ex called me, surprisingly, I answered the call and all he said was that he was so sorry for everything that happened, that he wanted me back to him, that he loves me so much. I was so happy and went to him, that was how we started living together happily again. Since then, I have made promise that anybody that has a relationship problem, he we be a help to such person by referring him or her to the only real and powerful spell caster who helped me with my own problem and who is different from all the fake ones out there. Anybody could need the help of the spell caster, his email:drakugbespellhome1@gmail.com you can email him if you need his assistance in your relationship or any kind of problem, thank you once again dr for bring my husband back to me .I can never stop talking about you sir you can email him for your own help his email is drakugbespellhome1@gmail.com
TESTIMONY OF HOW I GOT CURED FROM HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS AND HIV
i am so happy to share this testimony with the world because generally there are so many doubts about the cure of HIV and HERPES simplex virus This is real take it serious,my name is Jennifer lola and i am so happy that today i can give this testimony to the world and also help in saving life of people who has been condemned for death just as i was ,who will believe that a herb can cure HERPES and HIV VIRUS completely from the body , i never believe that this will work, i have spend a lot of money getting drugs from the hospital to keep me healthy, it got to a time that all i was waiting for is death to come because i was broke and i already have strong outbreaks from the herpes virus, one day i was going through the net asking questions online just to know more about the latest development in the medical sector to see if there is still hope then i stumbled on a post about about this great man called DR.ODINAKA through an online friend who publicly made a testimony on how she was also cured of herpes simplex virus2 by this herbal doctor who is well known for his strong ancient herbal practice for HERPES, HIV, and CANCER cure,at first i doubted both the woman and the doctor just as so many that see’s this post would doubt because medically it has been proven impossible but later i decided to give him a try so i emailed him I did not believe him that much, I just wanted to give him a try, he replied my mail and Needed some Information about me, then I sent them to him, he prepared a herbal medicine (CURE) and sent it through Online Courier Service for delivery, he gave my details to the Courier Office. they told me that 3-5 days I will receive the package and after receiving it, i took the medicine as prescribed by him at the end of 13days that the medicine lasted, he told me to go to the hospital for a test, and i went, surprisingly after the test the doctor confirm me Herpes simplex virus and HIV negative, i thought it was a joke, i went to other hospitals and was also negative the doctors were speechless and said it was a miracle, thank you sir for saving my life even if you cannot see this post i shall never stop testifying the impact you made in my life by restoring back my life when i was being stigmatized and even avoided by family and friends , I promise I will always testify of your good works. if you are herpes simplex virus or HIV patient, contact him and I am sure you will get cured, contact him via: emaill at [ odinakaspiritualtemple@gmail.com ] OR YOU CAN CALL HIM ON THES PHONE NUMBER (+2340815217305)THESE ARE THE THINGS DR.odinaka IS SPECIALISED . HERPES . HIV/AIDS . CANCER
KIDNEY STONES
ULCER
PORT-RATE DISORDER
DIABETES
LOVE SPELLS TO BRING BACK EX LOVERS [HUSBANDS OR WIFE’S
Are you in need of a loan?
Do you want to pay off your bills?
Do you want to be financially stable?
All you have to do is to contact us for more information on how to get
started and get the loan you desire.
This offer is open to all that will be able to repay back in due time.
Note-that repayment time frame is negotiable and at interest rate of
3%.
You are expected to inform us of the exact loan amount requested so as to
enable us provide you with the Loan Terms and Conditions. if you are
interested in obtaining loan from our firm.
Please, do complete the short application form given below and we
promised to help you out in any financial needs you are in
LOAN APPLICATION FORM { ONLINE FORM }
1)YOUR NAME……………….
2)YOUR COUNTRY…………….
3)YOUR OCCUPATION………….
4)YOUR MARITAL STATUS………
5)PHONE NUMBER…………….
6)MONTHLY INCOME…………..
7)ADDRESS…………………
8)PURPOSE OF LOAN………….
9)LOAN REQUEST…………….
10)LOAN DURATION………………
Are you in need of a loan?
Contact Email:ahmadzuhdyfirm99@hotmail.com
LINK FINANCE LIMITED
THANKS,
Mr Ahmad Zuhdy
HELLO:
my name is joel sandra from Canada, i want to testify to the general public on how my relationship was restored back by the great power’s of dr uzoya after three months of loneliness, my ex-lover called me after my contact with dr uzoya that he want us to come back and start a good home, now we are happily married with a kid. All thanks to dr uzoya for his spiritual help. You can contact him on his email if you have similar problem, or any solution you may need, job, divorce, promotion in you place of work, healing,money spell, etc.you can Contact him via email:driraborspellcaster@gmail.com OR you can also reach him directly on his cell phone number +2348151098492.
My ex-boyfriend dumped me 5 months ago after I caught him of having an affair with someone else and insulting him. I want him back in my life but he refuse to have any contact with me. I was so confuse and don’t know what to do, so I visited the internet for help and I saw a testimony on how a spell caster (Dr Ogudugu) help them to get their ex back so I contact the spell caster (Dr Ogudugu) and explain my problems to him….. he cast a spell for me and assure me of 3 days that my ex will return to me and to my greatest surprise the third day my boyfriend came knocking on my door and beg for forgiveness. I am so happy that my love is back again and not only that, we are about to get married. Once again thank you for helping me to get my love back and your love spell is truly perfect, you are truly talented and gifted i will continue to publish your name on the net because of the good work you are doing. If you need his help contact him now through his email: GREATOGUDUGU@GMAIL.COM. He also specialize on all kind of spell such as:
1 LOVE SPELL
2 WIN EX BACK
3 FRUIT OF THE WOMB
4 PROMOTION SPELL
5 PROTECTION SPELL
6 BUSINESS SPELL
How Dr Eboehi The Great Spell Caster help Bring Back My Ex Lover: Husband
Hello My name is Kathie Sherine, Am from USA, Texas. and I am very happy for posting on this blog on how a great spell caster helped me in bringing back the love of my life. I know there are lots of women like me out there who have done so much to have back their Husband, I am here to tell you all to search no further because the answer is right here. I sincerely believe if there are up to five spell casters like Dr Eboehi this world would be a better place, I have seen people complaining on how fake spell castes promised to help them but couldn’t but with Dr Eboehi I tell you your problem is solved already. My Husband and I had been apart for 3 YEARS and I couldn’t bear without living without him, I have tried everything to have him back but nothing was working until I saw numerous testimonies about a spell caster called Dr Eboehi and how great his work is. I contacted him via email (eboehispellcaster@yahoo.com) immediately and follow the step that he ask and in the next 48 hours my lover called me and was eager for my forgiveness and that he wished nothing more than to have me in his arms forever. I filled so much joy and happiness that I found Dr Eboehi, I hope you all here will find this testimony of mine and get your husband back in just 48 hours thanks… contact his email: eboehispellcaster@yahoo.com or call (208) 627-4749
Everyday i wake up with a smile on my face and singing praises to this powerful spell caster called Dr.UZOYA who has done me a great favor by rescuing my relationship from break up. I used to think that i have a perfect relationship till when my lover started coming home late and everyday he gives me different excuses then i decided to keep a close eye on him then i discovers that he was having an affair with another girl. I was heart broken because i trusted him so much and knowing that he has a secret relationship, hurts me a lot.. But i thank all those who placed the contact information of Dr.UZOYA on the internet because through that i have been able to contact Dr.UZOYA and today my relationship has been restored with love and more romance than ever before. If you are in any kind of relationship or marriage stress i will do you a favor by dropping the contact information’s of Dr.UZOYA which are via email: driraborspellcaster@gmail.com Or Call +2348151098492.
Hello thanks to dr zack balo who help me to get my lover who left me with tears in my eye,i so much love this girl that i will do anything to get her back,for some month now i have not set my eye on her,but all thanks to dr zack balo who help me to get back my lover within 3 days i do not know how to thanks this great man for is help,if you need his help contact him on his email address wiseindividualspell@gmail.com or call his phone number +2348078927387 Name: Hamond Aidan Country:Germany
MARRIAGE RESTORED! my husband asked to pack out of the house with my kids and go because he wasn’t interested in me anymore. He said all the abusive words and said am not a good wife because I wasn’t working, instead I was waisting his money so contacted this Strong Healer a week ago after reading Miracles about his spell over the net I consulted this strong man for a love spell, crying not knowing what to do. he told me that he will cast a return lover spell that same day. It didn’t take time for my husband to call me apologizing and begging me to come home. The tender that i was waiting for was approved and he started telling me that am a good wife so I must forgive him for the bad things he had said. My husband asked me to look for any University of my choice and will take care of my fees. Am thanking olunkunspelltemple@outlook.com, for the Faith and Trust he showed me
i am Mary Brannon by name. Greetings to every one that is reading this testimony. I have been rejected by my husband after three(3) years of marriage just because another woman had a spell on him and he left me and the kid to suffer. one day when i was reading through the web, i saw a post on how this spell caster on this address salvationlovespell@gmail.com , have help a woman to get back her husband and i gave him a reply to his address and he told me that a woman had a spell on my husband and he told me that he will help me and after 2 days that i will have my husband back. i believed him and today i am glad to let you all know that this spell caster have the power to bring lovers back. because i am now happy with my husband. Thanks for Dr.paul . His email:salvationlovespell@gmail.com
What a great spell caster who perform a magic spell that make me pregnant, I felt hopeless that I will never have a baby for my life, but to my greatest surprise I contacted this great spell caster ask him for a help and he done what I have be looking for. Now am pregnant with 4month. Once again a big thanks to Dr zadzad contact him on zadzadokenevue@gmail.com
My Dear friends online, My name is Ashley Lisa And i live in USA, New York, I have to give this miraculous testimony, which is so unbelievable until now. I had a problem with my Ex husband 2 years ago, which lead to our break up. I was not myself again, i felt so empty inside me, my love and financial situation became worst, until a close friend of mine told me about a spell caster who helped her in the same problem too his name is Doctor Ogboni. I email the spell caster and i told him my problem and i did what he asked of me, to cut the long story short. Before i knew what was happen, less than two days my husband gave me a call and told me that he was coming back to me i was so happy to have him back to me. The most interesting part of the story is that am pregnant. Thanks to Doctor Ogboni for saving my marriage and for also saving others own too. Continue your good work, If you are interested to contact the great spell caster email address: ogbonispelltemple@hotmail.com
I went in search of a solution for my problem when My husband wants to divorce me. we was married for 13 years and we have been through a lot, he has cheated on me before but I forgave him because I love him and moved on but later again he met a girl at work and thinks he is in love with her, so one day he told me he wants a divorce, for me I don’t because I still loved him I know this must sound stupid but never wanted him go. I tried to make him see he is making a mistake but everything went wrong, I loved him so much but he refused to change his mind, i waited for him to come his senses but nothing worked so i had to contact a spell caster for help because i knew that will be the best solution, then i contacted greatzula@yahoo.com to help me to unite i and my lover and finally i came to the spot of getting him back which was awesome, my husband came back home, It felt good to have my lover back, ZULA has a real Magic, his spell is real!!!! Great zula is excellence,
Jess Andrienne.
YEAR 2000-2015 AWARD WINNER , THE ONE AND ONLY TRUE SPELL CASTER IN THE WORLD OF REVENGE AND DEATH SPELLS, WICCA AND BLACK MAGIC, Tel: +27618183112 Dr NYAME
Am Dr NYAME, after 27 years of successful casts. I have all the experience needed to understand how i can help you with your unique situation. I analyses your situation and help you. Are you really looking for a spell caster who can sort all your problems. You have entered into a light upon which few are privileged to experience. Witchcraft Spells brings you the most exclusive spells that can change your life! Experience ancient witchcraft that is reliable and effective in helping you alter your real world problems.
Are you having problem in your life ?
1. Love problem
2. love marriage Problem
3. Family disputes(disputes with in-laws)
4. Divorce problem
5. Obstacles in study
6. Death Spells, Death Portions
7. son/daughter out of order
8. Husband wife problem
9. Enemy safety
10. health problem
11. childless
12. women problems
13. Revenge Spells
14. Desirable job
specialist in:- love issue solution, love marriage, husband wife problem solution, psychic, spell caster, black magic,lost love spell, love spells, lost love spells, witchcraft spells, love spell, black magic spells, voodoo spells, cast a love spell, white magic spells, love spells using hair, easy love spells, black magic love spells,
Visit today for any kind of problem, world famous TRUE SPELL CASTER IN THE WORLD OF WICCA AND BLACK MAGIC will help you in solving your problem. Service provides in Australia, Canada, New york, England, London, Kuwait, south Africa, Usa, uk, and all the world.
Dr Nyame, TEL; 27618183112
Email;nyamedeathspells@gmail.com.
Website; http://deathspellonline.com
I never use to believe in spell casting until i met Dr Oga a powerful spell caster who helped me to be a happy person again. My name is Rose James and i reside in USA. After 4 years of Broken marriage, my husband left me with two kids. I felt like my life was about to end and i almost committed suicide, i was emotionally down for a very long time. Thanks to a Great spell caster called Dr Oga which i met online on one fateful day when I was browsing through the internet, i came across a lot of testimonies about this particular Great spell caster how he has helped so many people. he has helped people to bring back their Ex lover, some testified that he restores womb, cure cancer and other sickness, and so on. I also came across a testimony, it was about a woman called Anita, she testified about how his spell made her to be pregnant after so many years of bareness and at the end of her testimony she dropped Dr Oga’s email address. After reading all these, i decided to give it a try and i contacted him and explained my problem to him and he assured me that in less than 48 hours, my husband will call me and beg for forgiveness but i thought it will not work. When he had finished casting the spell, the next day my husband called me and he was begging for forgiveness just as Dr Oga said. This is not brain washing and after the spell has been cast, i realized that my husband love me like never before and the spell caster opened him up to know how much i love him and how much love we need to share. We are even happier now than before. Dr oga is really a gifted man and i will not stop publishing him because he is a wonderful man. If you have a problem and you are looking for a real and a genuine spell caster to solve all your problems contact Dr Oga now on Drogaperfectspells@yahoo.com or just visit Drogaperfectspells.blogspot.com and see so many he has helped that are testifying about his good work. He will help you solve all your problems. Once again thank you Dr Oga for your good deeds.
The only person that i can bodly say he can cure any herpes deseas and that can also solve any relationship problem, is this great herballist man called dr. goodluck after i came in contact with him, thank you dr. goodluck for restoring my family and my relationship you can contat him through his email on: dr.goodluckspell@hotmail.com or call him on +2348078467513
After being in relationship with him for 7 years,he broke up with me, I did everything possible to bring him back but all was in vain, I wanted him back so much because of the love I have for him, I begged him with everything, I made promises but he refused. I explained my problem to someone online and she suggested that I should rather contact a spell caster that could help me cast a spell to bring him back but I am the type that never believed in spell, I had no choice than to try it, I mailed the spell caster, and he told me there was no problem that everything will be okay before three days, that my ex will return to me before three days, he cast the spell and surprisingly in the second day, it was around 4pm. My ex called me, I was so surprised, I answered the call and all he said was that he was so sorry for everything that happened, that he wanted me to return to him, that he loves me so much. I was so happy and went to him, that was how we started living together happily again. Since then, I have made promise that anybody I know that have a relationship problem, I would be of help to such person by reffering him or her to the only real and powerful spell caster who helped me with my own problem and who is different from all the fake ones out there. Anybody could need the help of the spell caster He also help me to win lottery, his email: drehijelespellhome1@gmail.com you can email him if you need his assistance in your relationship or anything. CAN NEVER STOP TALKING ABOUT YOU SIR HIS EMAIL ADDRESS IS:drehijelespellhome1@gmail.com CONTACT HIM NOW FOR SOLUTION TO ALL YOUR PROBLEM
This is incredible!! I still imagine how lord zaros_zuries brought my husband back to me. No one could have ever made me believe that there is a real spell caster that really work. My name is Tracy from United States, I want to quickly tell the world that there is a real on line spell caster that is powerful and genuine, His name is lord zaros_zuries, He helped me recently to reunite my relationship with my husband who left me, When i contacted lord zaros_zuries he cast a love spell for me and my husband who said he doesn’t have anything to do with me again called me and started begging me. he is back now with so much love and caring. today i am glad to let you all know that this spell caster have the powers of bring lovers back. because i am now happy with my husband. To anyone who is reading this article and needs any help, lord zaros_zuries can also offer any types of help like Reuniting of marriage and relationship,
Curing of all types of Diseases,
Court Cases,
Pregnancy Spell,
Spiritual protection and lot’s more. You can contact him Via this email; lordzaros_zuriesmagicspelltemple@yahoo.com
HOW I GOT MY WIFE BACK I am Barr.BEN BUSH,I live here in (TEXAS USA). Good day everyone on this site i have a testimony to share to you all about my life.my wife left home for two years to KENYAN Africa for a tourist, where he meant this guy and she was bewitch by the guy my wife refuse to come back home again, i cry all days and night looking for who to help me, i read a comment on the internet about a powerful spell caster called Dr.ZUMA ZUK From west african and i contacted the spell caster to help me get my wife back to me and he ask me not to worry about anything that the oracle we fight for me.. he told me by mid-night when all the spirit is at rest he will cast a spell to reunite my wife back to me. and he did, in less than 3 days my wife came back to me and started crying that i should forgive her, am so happy for what this spell caster did for me and my wife. here,his email address if you need his help {spiritualherbalisthealers@gmail.com} contact him immediately your problem we be solved.
My name is Kimberly and i base in U.S.A…“My life is back!!! After 1 years of Broken marriage, my husband left me with two kids . I felt like my life was about to end i almost committed suicide, i was emotionally down for a very long time. Thanks to a spell caster called Dr.Zack Balo which i met online. On one faithful day, as i was browsing through the internet,I came across allot of testimonies about this particular spell caster. Some people testified that he brought their Ex lover back, some testified that he restores womb,cure HIV,and other sickness, some testified that he can cast a spell to stop divorce and so on. i also come across one particular testimony,it was about a woman called Melissa,she testified about how he brought back her Ex lover in less than 3 days, and at the end of her testimony she gave Dr.Zack Balo ’s e-mail address. After reading all these,I decided to give it a try. I contacted him via email and explained my problem to him. In just 3 days, my husband came back to me. We solved our issues, and we are even happier than before. Dr.Zack Balo is really a gifted man and i will not stop publishing him because he is a wonderful man… If you have a problem and you are looking for a real and genuine spell caster to solve all your problems for you. Try Dr.Zack Balo anytime, he might be the answer to your problems. Here’s his contact: wiseindividualspell@gmail.com. or call his phone number +2348078927387 .
BE CAREFUL!!! NOT ALL THE TESTIMONIES HERE ARE REAL AND TRUE.. SOME ARE FAKE AS FAKE…SO BE WISE LEST YOU FALL.LORD ORANGAN TUTU IS THE GREATEST SPELL CASTER ALIVE..(orangantutu@gmail.com).I have worked with different casters on internet and i got no result, when i asked them for refund, they never replied to my mails again and it got worst when iyayiogudu live temple threaten to reveal all i asked for and let the one i wanted to cast the spell on knows about it too if i dont make available for him 1590 usd in three days.there was no way i could get that from and reported to the internet scam office and they are still on the case.While i was working with him, i was as well working with another and the other did not lie to me.all he said is all i got. i dont want you to go through such ugly blackmail ever, be careful who you work and talk to and share you details with, they might use your details against you in future.That is the latest that happened to me and want you to learn from that.only God has saved me from that.if you want to save yourself from all this contact Lord Orangan TUTU he helped me with my spell.: orangantutu@gmail.com and he will give you the help you ever wished for….(orangantutu@gmail.com).
Hey are you crying that your lover has left you and the kids for another woman, you don’t have to cry anymore because i was in the same position till i heard about Dr. Ekpen of Ekpen Temple how he has help so many people in there are relationship, today i can boldly recommend Dr. Ekpen Of Ekpen Temple to someone for help. He did not fail me i also believe he can not fail you too contact him at ((((ekpentemple@gmail .com)))) or you can add him on viber +2347050270218 goodluck.
My name is Patrica Edward i am very grateful sharing this great
testimonies with you, The best thing that has ever happened in my life
is how i manage to survive cancer. I am a woman who believe that i can
never be heal of my sickness,but a friend gave me a contact of this
man called Dr Goodluck,which i did.finally my dreams came through when
i email Dr Goodluck. and tell him that i’m sick of cancer,he ask me
not to worry about it that he will heal me. i though it was a joke,but
after casting is spell on me, i became heal,but it was not so easy for
me until the day i met the spell caster online which so many people
has talked about that he is very great in casting all kind of disease,
so i decide to give it a try.I contacted this man and he did a spell
on me,and send some item to me which i take,But believe me when i use
those things he gave me my system change and my life became
better……so if you want help CONTACT VIA-EMAIL: Dr Goodluck (Drextrapowerghost@gmail.co
HELLO EVERYBODY IN THIS BLOG,A good spell caster that help me brought back my husband is here for your notice !!!
My name is Mrs Jessica Butler am from UK,my husband left home for 3 and a half years to Dubai for a vacation,he meant a young lady there and he was enchanted by this lady all because she was wealthy, my husband refuse to come back home again to even pay a visit to our kids he left behind i cried all day and night seeking for help till one good day i was reading a magazine when I stumble on a page titled (PROPHET BOLIVAR the spell caster). I quickly contacted him to help me get back my husband to me and he ask me not to worry about it that his gods will fight for me.. he told me by mid-night when all the spirits is awake he will cast the spell to reunite me and my husband together and he did it, in less than 48hours which i use to contact this prophet my husband called me on phone started begging me and shedding tears of reuniting that i should forgive him and he later came back home just a couple of days from Dubai. i,m so happy for what this great spell caster did for me and my husband..You can also count on PROPHET BOLIVAR on any problem u can think of like:
You want to heal yourself from any sickness or diseases,
Win visa lottery to any country,
Losing your weight spell,
Money spell,
Long life spell,
Get a huge loan without paying any fee spell,
Help you get pregnant(pregnancy spell),
Get your spammer back within 24hours,
Help promote you in your office,
save you from hiv\aids and cancers spells
make you rich and famous worldwide both in music and sport spell,
Love spell,
High blood pleasure\temperature cure
if you want to stop your divorce And make your wishes be grated spell,
Help you get famous and rich both in music and sport,
Help you win Any Court case and Avenging spell,
Do you want to become a mermaid spell?
Get six packs even win an election spell,
Any kinds of difficult situation you find yourself in he can solve it because so many people have witness his wonders just as i have also did now.He is very nice and great,contact him anywhere in the globe on odungaspell@gmail.com•He is the best spell caster worldwide.