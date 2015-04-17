RPAL’S Spring 2015 College Tour

By Brenda McCuistion

Two police officers, Officer Savannah Stewart and Officer Virgil Thomas accompanied Richmond Police Activities League (RPAL) to travel on the FIRST Southern California College Campus Tour with mentorship program participants.

During the April 7-9 college tour, music lovers visited CSU Northridge, known for producing Grammy award winners. A visit to UCLA ignited the inspiration of NBA hopefuls.

Students interested in the medical profession toured medical departments at various colleges.

Along with visiting six universities (Cal Poly, UC Santa Barbara, CSU-Northridge, UCLA, CSU-Los Angeles and UC Merced), a visit to Magic Mountain for fun and adventure was also included.

The Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP) and City of Richmond Office of Neighborhood Safety sponsored the visit.