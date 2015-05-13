Maintaining Cognitive Health as Our Brains Age

By Laura Kurtzman, UCSF News
Brains age, just like the rest of the body, even for those don’t get neurological disease, according to an Institute of Medicine report released on April 14.
“Some of the changes that one observes doesn’t mean that it’s all over, gloom and doom,” the committee’s vice chair, Kristine Yaffe, MD, told the Washington Post.
<p>While aging does more damage to some than others, most people can take steps to improve their health, according to Yaffe, the Roy and Marie Scola Endowed Chair and professor of psychiatry, neurology, and epidemiology at UCSF and chief of geriatric psychiatry and director of the Memory Disorders Clinic at the San Francisco VA Medical Center.
The committee proposed three actions to help maintain cognitive function with age: staying physically active; managing blood pressure and diabetes; and stopping smoking. Aging adults should also pay careful attention to health conditions and medications that could influence their cognitive health.
Having an active social and intellectual life can also promote cognitive health, as can getting good sleep. Aging individuals should treat any sleep disorders that develop and be aware of the delirium that can be caused by medications and hospitalization.
The committee advised caution when evaluating claims that brain training and nutritional supplements can improve cognition.
The scientific literature has shown that older adults can get better at trained abilities, although often more slowly than younger adults, and that they can maintain these skills. But it’s less clear whether these benefits transfer to real-world activities like driving or remembering an appointment.
As for nutritional supplements, the report says the medical literature does not offer convincing support that any of them can prevent cognitive decline.
The committee urged more protections for older adults, who lose an estimated $2.9 billion a year, directly and indirectly, because of financial fraud. The report said government and the financial services industry should take steps to protect older adults from exploitation and help preserve their independence.
All the matter in the circulation. Daily gymnastics, prolonged walking, cycling, even working in the garden – all this together and individually to support your brain active. And if a child gymnastics needed no more to you and your mother – but now it is vitally important to you.
Stimulates your brain.
Intelligent load develops the brain at any age. Puzzles, crosswords, Sudoku or chess – anything that makes you think hard, good for your brain. It is not necessary to arrange a brain Marathon. Small brain activity should be your daily habit.
Aging of the brain and brain epiphysis leads to rapid aging of the whole organism and cancer. The pineal gland is a synthesis of the sleep hormone – melatonin. With age, the amount of melatonin decreases. After 30 years already comes a small deficit of melatonin. And with it less and less every year. For 100 years the synthesis of melatonin is virtually ceases. That is why in old age in humans often starts insomnia.
Consistently we perform several subjective assignments yet are for the most part unconscious of the exertion included. These undertakings take distinctive structures, for example, seeing hues, recalling names, or ascertaining time on a watch. Measures of mind capacity utilizing utilitarian attractive reverberation imaging (fMRI) demonstrate that the most dynamic regions of the cerebrum fluctuate as per the errand being performed. The information affirm what analysts have known for a long time that our mental capacities are made out of numerous particular sorts of psychological capacities.
Anti aging products for oily skin are useful for both men and women, who face the age old problems of oily skin. The products recommended for oily skin usually contain ingredients that reduce oiliness as well as wrinkles. Anti aging wrinkle creams, combined with the anti aging vitamins a great thing to try.
One of the main issues with the artificial anti aging skin care products is that they are expensive and have a short term effect. Anti aging medicine is really a medical specialty as well as means of scientifically researching how to detect, prevent and treat and even reverse signs of aging.
