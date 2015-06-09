“Escape the Ordinary,” Adult Summer Reading Program

The San Leandro Public Library invites adults ages 18 and over to join the City’s summer reading program, “Escape the Ordinary,” which runs from Saturday, June 6 through Friday, Aug. 7.

Adults who sign up for the program will be known as the “Super Readers” and will be able to explore various works highlighting heroes and superheroes, as well as extraordinary people, places and activities.

The adult summer reading program rewards adults for reading or listening to books with a chance to win a weekly raffle prize, as well as an invitation to a grand finale celebration at the end of summer.

To join, interested participants should complete an application at a San Leandro Public Library.

During the nine-week program, participants will rate and review books on any topic and in any format (print or audio, fiction or non-fiction) and deposit their review cards in the “Kryptonite box” at any San Leandro Branch Library.

Every Wednesday, a prize winner will be selected from the prior week’s entries. The weekly winner is awarded a $25 gift card to a major local retailer.

All the Super Readers who read at least two books by Aug. 7 will be invited to a Grand Finale on Friday, Aug. 21, featuring colorful entertainment, a full dinner, three $100 Grand Prize drawings, as well as games, and even more prizes.

Sign up at any of the San Leandro libraries before the program ends on Friday, Aug. 7. For more information, call (510) 577-3971.

