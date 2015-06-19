The Wait Is Over, Warriors Celebrate In Oakland

Oakland, CA – It only took 40 years for a crowd of one million plus to gather throughout the downtown area all the way to Lake Merritt. For the first time since 1975, the Golden State Warriors celebrated their NBA Championship with the best fans in the league. The capacity crowd lined up as early as 1am Friday morning to get a good spot to see their favorite NBA team. By 6am the sun was shining on what seemed to be a perfect day in Oakland.

The Warriors and the City of Oakland came together for one cause, a celebration. The four-hour parade was a timeout for the entire Bay Area. For what this team accomplished in one season, they deserved more than a parade. They deserved a key to the city! Second runner-up for the Coach Of The Year went to first year head coach Steve Kerr, MVP of the league was given to Stephen Curry, Executive of the Year was given to General Manager Bob Myers and the NBA Finals MVP went to Andre Iguodala.

Those are a lot of achievements for one organization. But when your destined to be the best than this is the road paved. Many say “if” the Warriors had played the Clippers or the Spurs, their destiny would be different.

Well, it was God’s plan, the Warriors recorded the best record in the league and defeated the best player in the league. For that you win the title. It came down to the best two teams from East to West and the West won.

It was an amazing year that not only put Oakland on the map in a positive light, other than criminal statistics. But now, the City can breathe a sigh of relief that the two other professional teams are now pondering staying in Oakland. When City Officials were seated on the stage at the rally. The fans saw Mayor Libby Schaaf support in keeping the Warriors from moving to San Francisco in roughly four years. Chants of “Stay in Oakland” were loud enough to drown out speakers on the podium.

Mayors of San Francisco and San Jose were also apart of the parade to show their support. For years all three professional teams have tried to leave Oakland and look for a better home. The problem is the fans aren’t moving anywhere, so just like the teams across the bridge we shuffle around to watch games. But now that the Warriors won the championship, this can change the minds of many. The city will continue to fight to keep the Warriors in Oakland.

As for the fans, they showed their support 100 percent. Everyone wore blue and gold to represent the team along with the confetti that blew over the Lake at the end of the rally. They players didn’t have much to say once they arrived on stage and didn’t need to.

They did everything they were suppose to do during the season and for that we are proud enough. The owners vowed for championship number two while the players basked in the all of the glory.

Now its time for fun, family vacation and relaxing before next season and a chance at title number two. In the meantime, the elected officials will work tirelessly in keeping the Warriors in Oakland. Prior to the celebration, former mayoral candidate Oakland Port Commissioner Bryan Parker held a press conference urging the champs stay in Oakland. Parker is putting together an organized committee to help keep the team from moving across the bridge. I’m certain he’ll get the support he needs because all it takes is a championship victory to change the minds of all.