SCHOOL BUZZ: Be Different. Be Yourself.

To be or not to be, is that really a question? With compassion, humor and love, you can see the beauty in the little things, including yourself.

Not the superficial beauty, the real, authentic and natural beauty. In society, people always tell you to be perfect, professional and to behave in a way that does not fit who you are.

You are just told to follow the rules. But what happens when you break them or make a change?

Chase your dreams, and make them your reality. If you fall you, stand back up. You learn from your mistakes and become a better person.

Humans are not perfect: we are imperfect. The way we look, the way we feel, what we love is inside each of us in a different way. We have the ability to make a change or find another path to get to where we are going.

Think about what a privilege it is to be alive to breathe, to think, to enjoy, and to chase the thing that you love. The journeys we take are sometimes filled with struggles and sadness, but there is also lots of beauty that we have passed up and never seen.

We must keep putting one foot in front of the other even when we hurt, because there is something that is waiting for us just around the bend. By doing what you love, you can inspire and awaken others to follow their hearts as well.

Because through your behavior, your insecurities will not be shown or gossiped about, you have become confident with yourself and you will stand strong.

You should always be ready and attentive for what may come and then handle it. If it is something complicated, fix it. Take consideration for not only yourself, but also for others.

The best way to predict the future is to create it. Great things take time, so you should never give up. Success doesn’t always come and find you, you have to go out and get it.

The beginning of doing something good happens when you start to be great. At these times, you can take a risk or lose the chance.

You should always work hard and stay humble. You should be so good that people can’t ignore you. This will allow you either to win or earn what else it takes to be a winner.

Just be yourself.