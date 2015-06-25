Vallejo Hosts Late Night Basketball

The Vallejo City Unified School District has partnered with the New Dawn Corporation, the Vallejo Police Department, the Vallejo Fire Department, Solano County Health and Human Services, Solano County Probation, and Solano County Sheriff’s Office to provide a great opportunity for social interaction, recreation, and fun for young people in the Vallejo community.
Games started June 19 at Vallejo High School and will be held Friday and Saturday nights from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Applications for participation will be available through the district’s High School Athletic Departments and young people ages 12 to 25 are invited to participate.
Participants will have an opportunity to participate in mini-workshops on interviewing techniques, employment opportunities and career planning. There will also be sessions on CPR, health screenings, conflict resolution, skill development, college readiness guidance and General Equivalency Diploma information.
For more information, contact Norma Thigpen at (707) 656-4445 or click on the link below:
THIS IS THE STORY AND GLORY OF MY LIFE HOW I WAS CURED FROM 10 YEARS DISEASE CALLED HERPES VIRUS 2, MY NAME IS WILSON ROWLAND FROM UNITED KINGDOM. ONCE AGAIN A BIG THANKS TO DR OLUWA WHO GOD SENT TO CURE OUR DISEASE. I ALOT OF MONEY TRYING TO CURE THIS VIRUS IN THE HOSPITAL AND MEETING THE WRONG PEOPLE FOR CURE. WELL MONEY WAS NEVER THE PROBLEM, BUT MY MIND WAS NEVER AT REST WHEN I DISCOVER THAT AM LIVING WITH THIS VIRUS, WITH MY ENTIRE FAMILY, MY LOVELY WIFE AND MY THREE KIDS, BUT AM GLAD TODAY THAT WE ARE FREE FROM THIS DISEASE. LET ME TELL YOU A LITTLE STORY, HOW I MEET DR OLUWA AND HOW HE DO HIS WORK. A FRIEND OF MY WHO WAS SUFFERING FROM CANCER AND HERPES VIRUS DIRECTED ME TO HIM AND I WAS REALLY READY TO GIVE HIM A TRY, TO GOD HOW MADE IT EVERYTHING WORK OUT PERFECTLY. OLUWA WILL NEVER ASK FOR MONEY BEFORE SENDING YOU HIS HERBAL CURE BUT ONCE YOU ARE CURED YOU PAY HIM BACK HIS MONEY, HE IS A GENEROUS MAN AND CAN ALSO SUPPORT YOU FINANCIALLY WHEN YOU DON’T HAVE ENOUGH MONEY FOR THE CURE. IF WE HAVE TWO OF HIS KIND IN THIS HOLE WORLD MANY PEOPLE THAT BELIEVE HIS WORK AND TO GIVE IT A TRY WILL BE FREE FROM THIS VIRUS. HE NEVER TOLD ME TO ADVERTISE HIS WORK BUT AM JUST DOING IT BECAUSE I KNOW HOW IT HUNT TO HAVE THIS DISEASE, THAT WHY AM DROPPING HIS EMAIL ADDRESS SHOULD IN-CASE YOU NEED HIS HELP. droluwaherpescure@gmail.com THANKS FOR YOUR LOVE AND CARE FOR YOU ARE LIKE A FATHER TO ME.
How can I explain this to the world that there is a man who can cure COPD, I was diagnosed for the past 9years I have being into COPD drug since then,so I decide to look for help in the internet then I found this woman post write about this great man Dr.Abumere, telling people about him that this man have cured to COPD I don’t believe that because all I have in mind is COPD had no cure,thank god for my life today am COPD negative through the power of Dr.Abumere, I contacted this man for help because who write about him drop an email of the man I pick the email and emailed him for the cure this man told me what to do about the cure well am from Philadelphia so i bought the medicine from him,he deliver it to me without wasting any time because he told me my health is so much important to him,so i receive the herbal remedies on the address given to him,so i go with the instruction given to me,truly i went for check up which the doctor told me that am fully cured he was also surprise because i told him about this great doctor tho he never believed him,I’m a great testimony of it so i assure you that once you use his herbal medicine you shall be one,you can simply email him and follow the instruction given to you. Email address :abumereherbalcentre@gmail.com
thank you Dr i will never stop sharing you testimony
Hey Dr Suku is real and he’s powerful herbal treatment..After been in pain and sorrow for over 6 years it was Dr Suku that cured me from Herpes Simplex Virus, I got infected with Herpes Simplex Disease in 2010 and I have visited several herbalists, spiritualists and pastors for cure me but all was in avail, my world was gradually coming to an end until i saw a post in a health forum about a herbal medicine from Africa who have and herbal medicine to cure all kinds of deadly diseases including Walter,HIV AIDS, ALS, HPV, MND, Epilepsy, Leukemia, Asthma, Cancer, Ghonorhea,Hepatitis B etc, at first i doubted if it was real but decided to give it a try, when i contact this herbalist via his email,greatsukusolutiontemple@hotmail.com he prepared a herbal medicine portion and sent it to me via DHL Delivery when i received this herbal medicine portion, he gave me step by step instructions on how to apply it, when i applied it as instructed, i was cured of this deadly disease within 2 weeks, I am now Herpes Negative.his email:greatsukusolutiontemple@hotmail.com all thanks to Dr Suku. Contact this great herbalist called Dr Suku or contact his Mobil number +2348074839242 via his web/site: http://greatsukusolutiontem.wix.com/dr-suku.
Hello friends herpes has cure but doctor said herpes has no cure until i met Dr Suku who help me in my life. I was infected with Herpes Genital in 2008, i went to many hospitals for cure but there was no solution, so I was thinking how can I get a solution,so that my body can be okay.until this faithful day as i was browsing the net I saw a testimony on how Dr.Suku helped people in curing HERPES disease, quickly I copied his Email which is (greatsukusolutiontemple@hotmail.com) so i contacted him for solution for my Herpes,so Dr Suku told me that his going to prepare herbal medicine for my health,then he prepared the medicine and luckily after two week my herpes was be cured.Dr Suku is well recognize as one of the best herbalist doctor in Africa, you don’t have to be sad anymore or share your tears anymore on this disease when the cure have already be found by Dr.Suku herbal medicine,he so cure HIV,CANCER, ALS,HEPATITIS B, DIABETIC,contact him or call +2348074839242.via website; http://greatsukusolutiontem.wix.com/dr-suku
God bless Prophet suleman for his marvelous work in my life, I was diagnosed of ALS since 2012 and I was taking my medications, I wasn’t satisfied i needed to get the ALS out of my system, I searched about some possible cure for ALS i saw a comment about Prophet suleman , how he cured ALS with his herbal medicine, I contacted him and he guided me. I asked for solutions, he started the remedy for my health, he sent me the medicine through UPS SPEED POST. I took the medicine as prescribed by him and 14 days later i was cured from ALS ,thank you prophetsuleman@gmail.com
I am DAVID AND SISTER NAME Tracy Smith AND WE ARE FROM United state of American..i want to inform the HERPES VIRUS PATIENT..that this is real and genuine spell caster online..i am so glad that i have this great opportunity to come out here and share my testimony on how GREAT PAPA was able to cure me totally from HERPES VIRUS disease,how i was cured of my HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called GREAT PAPA..i went to many hospitals for cure but there was no solution,I was HERPES positive over 3 year now before I came across a comment about how GREAT PAPA cure HIV and herpes disease but when I saw it i have it in mind that he can’t cure MY HERPES VIRUS DISEASE..I just decided to give it a try I contact him that night luckily to me he replied me back.. but I don’t believe him I thought it was a scam but I still hold on to see the work of GREAT PAPA if what people testify about him herbal cure is truth he ask for some details about me i gave him all he needed and I waited to see his reply to my problem after all, he told me to go for check up and I went for HERPES TEST… I cant believe I was negative and the HERPES VIRUS in my body got cured,am so happy and grateful to God for using GREAT PAPA to cure me, that is the reason why i decided to write this wonderful testimony of our i was cured, i recommend GREAT PAPA to you all around the world and you no that you are HERPES PATIENT AND HIV OR CANCER.. I WILL ADVICE YOU TO CONTACT HIM ON HIS EMAIL:greatpapax@gmail.com if you are having a similar problem please visit his telephone number: i will advice you to contact him now so that you can be cured on time his email:greatpapax@gmail.com ..
HE FIX THE FOLLOWING PROBLEMS TO ALL ACROSS THE GLOBE ON:
1. Getting your lover or husband back
2. Spiritual bulletproof
3. Training
4. Money spell
5. Long life spell
6. Prosperity spell
7. Protection spell
8. Get a job spell
9. Becoming a manager spell
10. Get a huge loan without paying any fee spell
11. Getting your scam money back
12. Child spell
13. Pregnancy spell
14. Freedom spell
15. Love spell
16, vanishing spell
17. Invisible human spell
18. Success or pass spell
19. Marriage spell
20. Avenging spell
21. Popularity spell
22. Killing spell
23. Cancer spell
24. Supernatural power spell
25. Madness spell
26. Free house loan spell
27. Production spell of films and movie
28. Hiv/aids spell
29. Tuberculosis spell
30. Loose weight and body spell
contact HIM of any of these today AT email:greatpapax@gmail.com ..
i want to use this golden opportunity to thank a great man called DR AKUNA For what he has done for me, i was diagnosed of HIV/AIDS since 5years ago, i would have lost my life if not for a friend of mine who directed me to DR AKUNA,through his email so i contacted him and he told me that he has the power to cure me if only i will obey his rules and regulations i decided to give him a try, so i told him i was willing do anything and he told me to provide some herbs needed for my cure,of which i could not get the herbs so i paid some amount of money to acquire the herbs for my cure, and after he has prepared the herbal medicine he sent it to me just after 2 weeks of using it i was found negative when i went for a medical checkup in the clinic and to my greatest surprise that i was cured totally by the powerful herbal medicine DR AKUNA prepared for me, so friends i advice and recommend DR AKUNA for any types of disease you may be having right now, he will cure you totally. contact his email address:drakunasolutiontemple@gmail.com or you can visit his website:http://drakunasolutiontem.wix.com/dr-akuna or his Mobil:+2348154625070
Happiness is all i see now, i never thought that one day i will live on earth cured of this disease.i have been suffering of this deadly disease GENITAL HERPES SIMPLEX since 7years ago.i had spent a lot of money on drugs and going from one places to another,from churches to churches,hospitals has been my everyday residence,constant checks up have been my hobby not until one day,i was searching through the internet,i saw a testimony on how Dr Akuna helped someone in curing her GENITAL HERPES SIMPLEX.quickly i copied his email:drakunasolutiontemple@gmail.com, just to give him a test i spoke to him,he asked me to do some certain things which i did,he told me that he was going to prepare a herbal cure for me,which he did and thereafter i received it and after using the herbal cure within a weeks and two days i was totally cured, i had to go back to the same hospital that has never helped me and behold i was confirmed negative by the doctor, so today i am here to spread the good work of Dr Akuna the great healer,so you can contact him today he has a cure to all types of diseases,just contact him on his Mobil:+2348154625070 or you can visit his website:http://drakunasolutiontem.wix.com/dr-akuna
I want to say a big thanks to the great Suku for his divine healing hands he use his herbal medicine to restore my normal health, since 4 years ago i have been diagnosed of HERPES SIMPLEX INFECTION, ever since my life became a total disaster, i suffers from Herpes disease for many years that i was having it, miraculously one day as i was going the internet i saw a very heart blowing testimony of how the great Dr Suku has cure a so many people from this disgusting disease so without wasting much time, i contacted the email of this great herbal doctor to my greatest surprise he assured me that he will cure my Herpes simplex, and before i knew it,he prepared a herbal medicine for me, and after receiving it and using it for 2 weeks i was cured totally,i believe he can help you to cure that same disease you have any types of disease,HIV,HEPATITIS,DIABETES,CANCER,HSV 1, contact his email:greatsukusolutiontemple@hotmail.com or his Mobile:+2348074839242 or visit his website:http://greatsukusolutiont.wix.com/dr-suku
My name is miss caro and I’m really happy that my husband is cured from (HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS) with the herbal medicine of Dr Ogun, he have been suffering from this disease for the past 2 years without solution until i came across the email of this doctor who cure my love, so many people with his herbal medicine, I also choose to give him a chance to help me and my husband, he told me what to do and i kindly did it, and he gave us his herbal medicine and direct me on how to use it, i also follow his instructions for use and he ask us to go for a checkup after 1 week and 4days which i did, to my greatest surprise our result came out as negative, we are really happy that there is someone like this doctor who is ready to help anytime any day. To all the readers and viewers that is doubting this testimony stop doubting it and contact this doctor if you really want to cure and see if he will not actually help you. i am not a stupid woman that i will come out to the public and start saying what someone have not done for me and i know that there are some people out there who are really suffering and hurting their family just because of these diseases here is his oguncure1010@gmail.com, call
Just give him a chance if you will not come out with your own testimony bye.
I want to thank Dr Akuna for the herbal medicine he gave to me and my sister, i and my sister have been suffering from chronic Hepatitis B for the past 4years and ever since we were infected with this disease,we have been in tears everyday, but to God be the glory that we are both heal with the herbal medicine that Dr Akuna gave to me and my sister when i contacted him,i want to use this medium to tell everyone that the solution to every of our disease has come, so i will like you to contact this great healer on his email address:drakunasolutiontemple@gmail.com, with him all your pains and troubles will be gone, i am really happy today that i and my sister are cured of chronic Hepatitis B, we are now negative after the use of his medicine,my doctor confirm it. once more i say a big thank to you Dr Akuna for his healing hands upon my life and my sister, he has all the cure to all manner of diseases like HIV, Cancer, Syphilis, Hepatitis B all types of cancer (HPV) , Gonorrhea,diabetes,herpes and many more, i say may God continue to bless you abundantly and give you more power to keep helping those that want your help in their lives. contact his Mobil:+2348154625070 or his website:http://drakunasolutiontem.wix.com/dr-akuna
I am really happy that i and my husband are cured from (HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS) with the herbal medicine of Dr Balogun, i have been suffering from this disease for the past 2 years without solution until i came across the email of this doctors who have cure so many people with his herbal medicine, i also choose to give him a chance to help me and my husband, he told me what to do and i kindly did it, and he gave us his herbal medicine and direct me on how to use it, i also follows his instruction for use and he ask us to go for a check up after 2 weeks and which i did, to my greatest surprise our result came out as negative, we are really happy that there is someone like this DR who is ready to help anytime any day. to all the readers and viewers that is doubting this testimony stop doubting it and contact this Dr and see if he will not actually help you. i am not a stupid woman that i will come out to the public and start saying what someone have not done for me. His contact on:
dr.balogunspelltemple@gmail.com
I’m giving a testimony about DR Aziegbe the great Herbalist, he has the cure to all manner of diseases, he cured my herpes simplex virus, though I went through different website I saw different testimonies about different spell casters and herbalist, I was like: ‘Many people’s have the herpes simplex virus cure why are people still suffering from it?’ I though of it, then I contact DR Aziegbe via email, I didn’t believe him that much, I just wanted to give him a try, he replied my mail and Needed some Information about me, then I sent them to him, he prepared it (CURE) and sent it to me through Airfreight Online Courier Service for delivery, he gave my details to the Courier Office, they told me that 2-3 days I will receive the parcel and i took the medicine as prescribed by him and I went for check-up 2 week after finishing the medicine, I was tested herpes simplex virus negative, if you are herpes simplex virus patient do me a favor by you contacting him and I assure anyone who is suffering it,your problem will never remain the same again you will be cured.ALSO DR Aziegbe help my sister husband to cure his HIV/AIDS he was suffering from it for the past 3 years, After he {cure} my herpes simplex virus, then my sister heard about it, she went home to tell her husband about DR aziegbe then her husband email him and explain his problem to him, he also prepare herbal medicine and he use Airfreight courier service to sent him the herbal medicine and he instruct him on how he will be using it for 14 days, That on the 15 days of it, he should go and check his self in the hospital and he did as he was instructed by DR Aziegbe to GOD be the glory he was cure of his HIV/AIDS which he was suffering from for the past 3 years thanks to these great man we will ever remain grateful to you sir indeed might work you did in our families. When you contact him, make sure you tell him that I refer you.. contact him via: DRAZIEGBEHERBALHOMEOFSOLUTION@GMAIL.COM
Hello everyone my names are Christina missy , i am here to testify about a great herbal spell caster called Dr Eromosele who helped me cure my HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS . I was infected with HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS in 2014, i went to many hospitals for cure but there was no solution, so I was thinking how can I get a solution out so that my body can be okay. So One day I went on line on the Internet to know more clue about the Herpes Simplex Virus i came across a review of a lady saying that she got her Herpes Simplex Virus cured by A great herbal spell caster Called Dr Eromosele. And she also went as far to drop an email address and including Dr Eromosele telephone number and advise anyone to contact Dr Eromosele for any kind of help. So i gave a try by contacting him through his email and explain my problem to him. He told me all the things I need to do and also give me instructions to take, which I followed properly. Before I knew what is happening after two weeks the HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS that was in my body got vanished, contact him email: dreromoselespellhome@gmail.com or call his telephone number +2347038110398
I am really happy that i and my husband are cured from (HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS) with the herbal medicine of Dr Balogun, i have been suffering from this disease for the past 2 years without solution until i came across the email of this doctors who have cure so many people with his herbal medicine, i also choose to give him a chance to help me and my husband, he told me what to do and i kindly did it, and he gave us his herbal medicine and direct me on how to use it, i also follows his instruction for use and he ask us to go for a check up after 2 weeks and which i did, to my greatest surprise our result came out as negative, we are really happy that there is someone like this DR who is ready to help anytime any day. to all the readers and viewers that is doubting this testimony stop doubting it and contact this Dr and see if he will not actually help you. i am not a stupid woman that i will come out to the public and start saying what someone have not done for me. His contact on:
dr.balogunspelltemple@gmail.com
HE IS THE ONLY HERBALIST THAT HAVE CURE FOR ORAL AND GENITAL HERPES,TRY AND SEE FOR YOURSELF…
TESTIMONY OF HOW I GOT CURED FROM GENITAL HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS WITHIN 7DAYS[with Herbal Traditional medicine].
I was just 25 when I contracted Genital herpes. Other than the first two months of being symptomatic, for the next two years, I never had any relapses. So, it was no big deal to me. Then, when I was 27, 90% of my days, nights, weeks and months were spent having constant, chronic, painful, blistering, itching, oozing and extremely contagious sores encompassing every layer of skin surrounding my genitals, anus and thighs. No sooner did one area heal then another outbreak occurred. When those sores healed, the previously healed area would crop up again, and so on and so on . . .
Believe me, I tried everything including BHT, Lysine, acyclovir, creams, lotions, toothpaste, zorivax 5% cream and pills too, bleach, (I would dab it on with a q-tip), ice, anything and everything. As if the sores weren’t enough, there was the horrid pain of neuralgia, which I experienced on every part of my body, (you can’t imagine how painful it gets when it’s on your face!). . When I took a shower, even though the water temperature was normal, it would feel like hot drops of grease or cold drops of sleet. On one faithful day i read a testimony on internet of a lady who was cure by HERBALIST Called ODUWA herbs ,so i contacted the same herbalist who send herbal cure to me through FEDEX company and i take the herbs for 1 week and i was fully cure after i got tested by my Doctor. You can also contact this herbalist via;droduwaspellhome@outlook.com OR dr.oduwaspellhome@gmail.com.
He also have a herbal cure for,
URINARY TRACT INFECTION,
CANCER,
IMPOTENCE,
BARENESS/INFERTILITY
DIARRHEA
ASTHMA…
CURE YOUR SELF FROM THAT ILLNESS TODAY,DON’T SPREAD YOUR INFECTION OR DISEASES TO OTHER INNOCENT PEOPLE.
HERPES CURED WITH NATURAL ROOTS AND HERBS
Greetings to the general public,I am from Philadelphia,i want to inform the public how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called Lusanda .i visited different hospital but they gave me list of drugs like Famvir, Zovirax, and Valtrex which is very expensive to treat the symptoms and never cured me. I was browsing through the Internet searching for remedy on HERPES and i saw comment of people talking about how (drlusandaherbal@gmail.com) cured them. when i contacted him he gave me hope and send a Herbal medicine to me through COURIER that i took and it seriously worked on me, am a free person now without problem, my HERPES result came out negative. I pray for you Dr Lusanda go God will give you everlasting life, you shall not die before your time for being a sincere and great men. Am so happy, you can also contact him if you have any problem, you can also reach him on personal email address, Drlusandaherbal@gmail.com
DOCTOR Lusanda CAN AS WELL CURE THE FOLLOWING DISEASE:
1. HIV/AIDS
2. HERPES 1/2
3. CANCER
4. ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease)
5. Herpatitis B
6.chronic pancreatitis
7.Emphysema
8.COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
9.asthma
10.Acute angle-closure Glaucoma
11.CHRONIC PANCREATITIS
I am really happy that i and my husband are cured from (HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS) with the herbal medicine of Dr Balogun, i have been suffering from this disease for the past 2 years without solution until i came across the email of this doctors who have cure so many people with his herbal medicine, i also choose to give him a chance to help me and my husband, he told me what to do and i kindly did it, and he gave us his herbal medicine and direct me on how to use it, i also follows his instruction for use and he ask us to go for a check up after 2 weeks and which i did, to my greatest surprise our result came out as negative, we are really happy that there is someone like this DR who is ready to help anytime any day. to all the readers and viewers that is doubting this testimony stop doubting it and contact this Dr and see if he will not actually help you. i am not a stupid woman that i will come out to the public and start saying what someone have not done for me. His contact on:
dr.balogunspelltemple@gmail.com
I am very much delighted to every viewers that is reading this,i want to inform the whole public of how me and my lover got cured from herpes simplex virus,i was diagnosed of herpes since 4years ago and also find out that my herpes virus also effected my lover,this disease started circulating all over my body, and i have also taken treatment from my doctor,few weeks back i came on the net to see if i will be able to get any information as to curing this disease, on my search i saw various testimony of someone who was healed from herpes simplex virus with his ex-boyfriend, by the great man called Dr Akuna she drops the email address to contact this powerful man and i told my lover about it and without any hesitation, i contacted his email:Drakunasolutiontemple@gmail.com,i wrote him and and he guided me,i asked him for solutions and he started the remedies for the both of us and indeed after 2weeks after me and my lover started using the medicine, we were completely cured no dot was found on my body and of my lover,so dear viewer why waste any time living with this effection you contact him now he is able to cure any kinds of disease also,contact his mobil:+2348154625070 or his website:http://drakunasolutiontem.wix.com/dr-akuna
Hello my dear viewers,I am John Lual, i will say to the world to celebrate with me on this numerous testimony, i never believe i could ever get rid of this horrible disease until one fateful day,my story and appreciation goes to Dr.Suku the powerful great doctor that help me to cure my HIV/AIDS disease from my life,he is truly a truthful man with high herbs power’s he uses on saving people’s life, just a few days back i came in contact with Dr.Suku emails which many individuals have testify so much about of his kind work, so i decided and contacted him quickly because the disease was almost at the last minute of taking my life, i have tried all remedies from several physicians from hospitals but none could help me apart from Dr.Suku who finally cure my HIV/AIDS disease, i was amazed and overwhelmed when the doctor confirmed me negative in the same hospital i have been before,i wish to anyone that is sick today and want healing to please contact this doctor called greatsukusolutiontemple@hotmail.com so if you have any problem HIV, HERPES, CANCER, ALS,HEPATITIS B, DIABETIC,or call +2348074839242.
I have been suffering from (HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS) disease for the past four years and had constant pain, especially in my knees. During the first year,I had faith in God that i would be healed someday.This disease started circulating all over my body and i have been taking treatment from my doctor, few weeks ago i came on search on the internet if i could get any information concerning the prevention of this disease, on my search i saw a testimony of someone who has been healed from (Hepatitis B and Cancer) by this Man Dr JOSH and she also gave the email address of this man and advise we should contact him for any sickness that he would be of help, so i wrote to Dr. JOSH telling him about my (HERPES Virus) he told me not to worry that i was going to be cured!! hmm i never believed it,, well after all the procedures and remedy given to me by this man few weeks later i started experiencing changes all over me as the Dr assured me thati have cured,after some time i went to my doctor to confirmed if i have be finally healed behold it was TRUE, So friends my advise is if you have such sickness or any other at all you can email Dr JOSH drjoshhealingtemple@gmail.com or call him on +2349033455855
Good day to you all friends, my name is Smith Brandy from United State,I have been suffering from (HERPES) disease for the last four years and had constant pains, especially in my knees. During the first year,I had faith in God that i would be healed someday. This disease started circulating all over my body and i have been taking treatment from my doctor, few weeks ago i came searching on the internet if i could get any information concerning the cure of this disease, on my search i saw a testimony of someone who has been cured of genital herpes by this Man Dr Agbaka and she also gave the email address of this man and advise me to contact him for any sickness that he would be of help, so i wrote to Dr Agbaka telling him about my (HERPES Virus) he told me not to worry that i was going to be cured!! hmm i never believed it,, well after all the procedures and remedy given to me by this man, few weeks later i started experiencing changes all over me as Dr Agbaka assured me, after some time i went to my doctor to confirm if i have be finally cured, behold it was TRUE, So friends my advise is if you have such sickness or any other at all you can email Dr Agbaka on : (agbakaherbalhome@gmail.com) or call and watsapp him with +2348077126783.. THESE ARE THE THINGS DR AGBAKA CAN ALSO CURE: GENITAL WARTS, HIV/AIDS , LOW SPERM COUNT, MENOPAUSE DISEASE, STROKE, Bring back ex lover or wife/husband….sir i am indeed grateful for the help i will forever recommend you to my friends!!!
Hello friends herpes has cure but doctor said herpes has no cure until i met Dr Suku who help me in my life. I was infected with Herpes Genital in 2008, i went to many hospitals for cure but there was no solution, so I was thinking how can I get a solution,so that my body can be okay.until this faithful day as i was browsing the net I saw a testimony on how Dr.Suku helped people in curing HERPES disease, quickly I copied his Email which is (greatsukusolutiontemple@hotmail.com) so i contacted him for solution for my Herpes,so Dr Suku told me that his going to prepare herbal medicine for my health,then he prepared the medicine and luckily after two week my herpes was be cured.Dr Suku is well recognize as one of the best herbalist doctor in Africa, you don’t have to be sad anymore or share your tears anymore on this disease when the cure have already be found by Dr.Suku herbal medicine,he so cure HIV,CANCER, ALS,HEPATITIS B, DIABETIC,contact him or call +2348074839242.via website; http://greatsukusolutiont.wix.com/dr-suku..
Hello friends herpes has cure but doctor said herpes has no cure until i met Dr Suku who help me in my life. I was infected with Herpes Genital in 2008, i went to many hospitals for cure but there was no solution, so I was thinking how can I get a solution,so that my body can be okay.until this faithful day as i was browsing the net I saw a testimony on how Dr.Suku helped people in curing HERPES disease, quickly I copied his Email which is (greatsukusolutiontemple@hotmail.com) so i contacted him for solution for my Herpes,so Dr Suku told me that his going to prepare herbal medicine for my health,then he prepared the medicine and luckily after two week my herpes was be cured.Dr Suku is well recognize as one of the best herbalist doctor in Africa, you don’t have to be sad anymore or share your tears anymore on this disease when the cure have already be found by Dr.Suku herbal medicine,he so cure HIV,CANCER, ALS,HEPATITIS B, DIABETIC,contact him or call +2348074839242.via website; http://greatsukusolutiont.wix.com/dr-suku
I am really happy that i and my husband are cured from (HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS) with the herbal medicine of Dr Balogun, i have been suffering from this disease for the past 2 years without solution until i came across the email of this doctors who have cure so many people with his herbal medicine, i also choose to give him a chance to help me and my husband, he told me what to do and i kindly did it, and he gave us his herbal medicine and direct me on how to use it, i also follows his instruction for use and he ask us to go for a check up after 2 weeks and which i did, to my greatest surprise our result came out as negative, we are really happy that there is someone like this DR who is ready to help anytime any day. to all the readers and viewers that is doubting this testimony stop doubting it and contact this Dr and see if he will not actually help you. i am not a stupid woman that i will come out to the public and start saying what someone have not done for me. His contact on:
dr.balogunspelltemple@gmail.com
REAL CURE FOR GENITAL HERPES……
I was just 25 when I contracted Genital herpes.Other than the first two months of being symptomatic, for the next two years, I never had any relapses. So, it was no big deal to me.Then, when I was 27, 90% of my days, nights, weeks and months were spent having constant, chronic, painful, blistering, itching, oozing and extremely contagious sores encompassing every layer of skin surrounding my genitals, anus and thighs. No sooner did one area heal then another outbreak occurred. When those sores healed, the previously healed area would crop up again, and so on and so on . . .
Believe me, I tried everything including BHT, Lysine, acyclovir, creams, lotions, toothpaste, bleach, (I would dab it on with a q-tip), ice, anything and everything.As if the sores weren’t enough, there was the horrid pain of neuralgia, which I experienced on every part of my body, (you can’t imagine how painful it gets when it’s on your face!). . When I took a shower, even though the water temperature was normal, it would feel like hot drops of grease or cold drops of sleet. Just to touch my skin felt like a knife cutting through my flesh. The neuralgia was so significant that I could barely walk (I had to drag my leg), I couldn’t bend my legs and having to climb steps was impossible.On one faithful day i read a testimony on internet of a lady who was cure by HERBALIST SAMBOLA herbs,so i contacted the same herbalist who send herbal cure to me through FED EX company and i take the herbs for 2weeks and i was fully cure after i got tested by my Doctor.You can contact this herbalist via;Herbalistsambola@gmail.com OR Herpesherbalcure@gmail.com.
Goodluck
Am Juliet Dickson from Sweden I want to share a testimony on how this great man Dr Suku help me to heal my herpes virus is the solution to herpes cure,Since last 4 months I have being a Herpes patient.it was confirm I have be in several hospital but no one can cure it one day I was browsing through the Internet I saw a testimony on how Dr Suku from Africa healer and i saw so many testimony on blogger how is cure a lady called Grace and i asked her if she was cure by Dr Suku,what she said was yes that is heal and be free for herpes,she told me that there is a great spell caster that can cure my herpes Virus,I asked her if she had his email, she gave me his email, so I contact him and i told him I have Herpes virus,and I asked for solutions, he started the herbal remedy for my health, he sent me the medicine,and i start taking the medicine as prescribed by him and 2 week later i was cured from HERPES, Dr. Suku truly you are great healer, do you need his help also? Why don’t you contact him through greatsukusolutiontemple@hotmail.com or his cell number +2348074839242
I am here to give my testimony about Dr SUKU who helped me in my life, i want to inform the public how i was cured from (HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS) by Dr SUKU,i visited different hospital but they gave me list of drugs like Famvir, Zovirax, and Valtrex which is very expensive to treat the symptoms and never cured me. I was browsing through the Internet searching for remedy on HERPES and i saw comment of people talking about how Dr SUKU cured them. when i contacted him he gave me hope and send a Herbal medicine to me that i took and it seriously worked for me, am a free person now without problem, my HERPES result came out negative. I pray for you Dr.SUKU am cured you can also get your self cured my friends if you really need my doctor help, you can reach him now:greatsukusolutiontemple@hotmail.com or call his Mobil number or you call him telephone:+2348074839242 THANK YOU FOR YOU HELP TO CURE MY (HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS)AM SO GRATEFUL,I WILL ADVICE YOU FRIENDS HIS WILL HELP YOU TO SOLVE YOUR PROBLEM EMAIL:greatsukusolutiontemple@hotmail.com his website: http://greatsukusolutiont.wix.com/dr-suku..
I am here to give my testimony about Dr SUKU who helped me in my life, i want to inform the public how i was cured from (HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS) by Dr SUKU,i visited different hospital but they gave me list of drugs like Famvir, Zovirax, and Valtrex which is very expensive to treat the symptoms and never cured me. I was browsing through the Internet searching for remedy on HERPES and i saw comment of people talking about how Dr SUKU cured them. when i contacted him he gave me hope and send a Herbal medicine to me that i took and it seriously worked for me, am a free person now without problem, my HERPES result came out negative. I pray for you Dr.SUKU am cured you can also get your self cured my friends if you really need my doctor help, you can reach him now:greatsukusolutiontemple@hotmail.com or call his Mobil number or you call him telephone:+2348074839242 THANK YOU FOR YOU HELP TO CURE MY (HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS)AM SO GRATEFUL,I WILL ADVICE YOU FRIENDS HIS WILL HELP YOU TO SOLVE YOUR PROBLEM EMAIL:greatsukusolutiontemple@hotmail.com his website: http://greatsukusolutiont.wix.com/dr-suku
I am from los angeles,california, I want to testify on how i got cured from HIV AIDS, I got infected with HIV AIDS disease in 2011 and I have visited several herbalists, spiritualists and pastors for cure but all to no avail, my world was gradually coming to an end until i saw a post in a health forum about a herbal spell caster from Africa who casts herbal spells to cure all kinds of deadly diseases including HIV AIDS, ALS, MND, Epilepsy, Leukemia, Asthma, Cancer, Ghonorhea etc, at first i doubted if it was real but decided to give it a try, when i contacted this herbal spell caster via his email, he prepared a herbal spell portion and sent it to me via courier service, when i received this herbal spell portion, he gave me step by step instructions on how to apply it, when i applied it as instructed, i was cured of this deadly disease within 7days, I am now HIV Negative (-) all thanks to Dr. ODUMEGU . Contact this great herbal spell caster via his Email: dr.odumeguspiritualhome@gmail.com or call 234 705 907 4351 Goodluck.
I’m giving a testimony about DR Aziegbe the great Herbalist, he has the cure to all manner of diseases, he cured my herpes simplex virus, though I went through different website I saw different testimonies about different spell casters and herbalist, I was like: ‘Many people have the herpes simplex virus cure why are people still suffering from it?’ I though of it, then I contact DR Aziegbe via email, I didn’t believe him that much, I just wanted to give him a try, he replied my mail and Needed some Information about me, then I sent them to him, he prepared it (CURE) and sent it to me through Airfreight Online Courier Service for delivery, he gave my details to the Courier Office, they told me that 2-3 days I will receive the parcel and i took the medicine as prescribed by him and I went for check-up 2 week after finishing the medicine, I was tested herpes simplex virus negative, if you are herpes simplex virus patient do me a favor for you to contact him and I will try my possible best to make sure you get cured, when you contact him, make sure you tell him that I refer you.. contact him via: DRAZIEGBEHERBALHOMEOFSOLUTION@GMAIL.COM
Hello Friends..Before people said there is no cure on Cancer but today many people have now believe that there is a cure of Cancer can be cured through Africans Herbs and Roots,my wife was diagnose with Breast Cancer,and days our great doctors have finally found the cure of Cancer, many have get cured with the help of a great Herbalist known as Dr.Suku he is the one of the great Herbalist doctor in Africa and he has the cure on this disease Cancer.last month he share is Haber medicine in some medical hospital and now he is well recognize as one of the best spell caster in Africa, you don’t have to be sad any more or share your tears any more on this disease when the cure have already be found in 2012. if you want to get in touch with him in private contact him on this e-mail:greatsukusolutiontemple@hotmail.com I’m now here to testify my wife is no more Cancer patient, and now am so much happy if you need help for you HERPES CURE OR CANCER OR HIV&AIDS OR HEPATITIS B contact his Mobil number +2348074839242 visit his website: http://greatsukusolutiont.wix.com/dr-suku
Hello My name is anna wilshire,i am here to give my testimony about DR omoike, i was infected with HERPES.I was diagnosed of this disease for more than 3 years i have been seriously praying to God and searching for cure. I have tried so many treatment but there was No result until a friend refer me to doctor omoike who cure her brother from herpes,At first I was scared to contact him because I have tried both medical and herbal treatment with a lot of money and nothing work.He sent me a medicine and directed me on how i will take the medicine for 7 days,i did so i went for test came out Negative.if any of you is affected with herpes virus kindly contact Dr omoike via doctoromoikeherbalhome@gmail.com for your herpes cure now and stop wasting your money for treatment that will never work because him is the solution to your herpes virus. EMAIL:doctoromoikeherbalhome@gmail.com.
I want to testify to the entire world of how i got cured by dr idegu-power healing spell from HIV AIDS. I have been living with this deadly disease for the past 11 months, i have done all i can to cure this disease but all my efforts proved abortive until i met a old friend of mine who told me about a spell caster who cast spells to heal all kind of diseases, though i never believed in spells i decided to give it a try when i contacted this herbalist doctor, he helped me cast a healing spell, low and behold, when i went for a checkup i was told i am negative. Contact this great spell caster for any kind of disease he Email: dridegugreattemple11@gmail.com
I’m is Rosario Thomas i am from Texas,USA.It’s been awhile since I’ve written to thank you for my life Doctor Marijah McCain who helped me in my life. I was infected with HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS in 2016, i went to many hospitals for cure but there was no solution, so I was thinking how can I get a solution out so that my body can be okay. One day my Aunt Rosa introduce me to Doctor Marijah McCain having seen so many testimony online about his herbal medication to cure HERPES and gave me his email:herbalhealeracademy1@gmail.com, so i mail him. He told me all the things I need to do and also give me instructions to follow, which I followed properly. Before I knew what is happening after one weeks the HERPES that was in my body got vanished. so if you are you are having herpes or any kind of disease listed below
*DIABETES
*CANCER
*STROKE
*INFERTILITY
*HEART DISEASE
and you also want cure, you can also email him at:
herbalhealeracademy1@gmail.com and call or whatsapp him via +2348131612153
Good morning never lose hope because there is always a helper, it can delay but God is always with you i want to use the means to thank great DR ERU for his hand work i was very sick for 3year i have search all over for genital herpes cure but no way until i meet this DR ERU the man that always keep his words and promise, i saw post about this man on net, i was like asking my self if this will work, looking at this i give this great man a try, he told me not to worry he assured me that i will be cured only if i do according to his term and condition that i will be cured i reply telling him i will, this man ask me for many details i was so scared to give it out i decide to confirm what is the details is needed for he explain to me is the details that he will use to send the cure after preparing it i was so surprise and i do according to he requested and again this man inform me that there will be roots and herbs needed for the cure i provide the necessary things needed and Dr ERU do according to his command and i give him time to cure me after everything was done,he send the cure true (DHL)and he Sade within 4 work days i will receive it that is how i get the cure and he told me how to use it for 8days which i did and i was now see my self getting cure a bit by bit finally i was cure 5day after i have an appointment to go for test which i did guest what i was cured am so so happy to see me i am free from this sickness a great thank to DR ERU the man that help me from pain i love you Dr i will want to tell the public about him that was my promise to him before he cured me you can reach me through this email adamwillson4@gmail.com if you need any question about him, and you can also email him direct as (Dreruspellalter@gmail.com) or (Eruspellalter@hotmail.com)
I want to testify to the entire world of how i got cured by dr idegu-power healing spell from HIV AIDS. I have been living with this deadly disease for the past 11 months, i have done all i can to cure this disease but all my efforts proved abortive until i met a old friend of mine who told me about a spell caster who cast spells to heal all kind of diseases, though i never believed in spells i decided to give it a try when i contacted this herbalist doctor, he helped me cast a healing spell, low and behold, when i went for a checkup i was told i am negative. Contact this great spell caster for any kind of disease he Email: dridegugreattemple11@gmail.com.
Must read! my names are Raymond natasha!! from US austin texas for a year now i have been living with this virus called HERPES All thanks to Dr WAFE for changing my HERPES Positive to Negative, i do not have much to say, but with all my life i will for ever be grateful to him and God Almighty for using Dr WAFE to reach me when i thought it is all over, today i am a happy man after the medical doctor have confirmed my status Negative,i have never in my life believed that HERPES could be cure by any herbal medicine. so i want to use this medium to reach other persons who have this disease by testifying the wonderful herbs and power of Dr WAFE that all is not lost yet, try and contact him by any means with his email:DRWAFESOLUTIONCENTER@GMAIL.COM or contact him on +2348158836717..
I’m Mark Raudales from United State…I was in trouble when the doctor told me that I have been diagnosed with Herpes simplex… I though about my Family, I know my Family will face a serious problem when I’m gone, I lost hope and I wept all day, but one day I was surfing the internet I found Dr. Suku contact number. I called him and he guided me. I asked him for solutions and he started the remedies for my health. Thank God, i was cure from herpes by the herbal medication I receiver from Dr Suku I never thought that herpes can be cure until I met Dr Suku who use is special medication to heal me,I will want us to share tip and forum on his email:greatsukusolutiontemple@hotmail.com or call +2348074839242,I will drop Dr Suku contact for any kinds of diseases for cure,him website; http://greatsukusolutiont.wix.com/dr-suku
All thanks to Dr asumo, I am here to share a good testimony of my self on how i came in contact with a real herbalist who helped me. i appreciate everyone for taken their precious time to read my testimony, 6 months ago i was diagnosed of HERPES, this means that 6 months ago i was HERPES positive when i told one of my good friend about this, she sympathized with me and then she said that she was going to help me out, she told me that we should do some research on the Internet, we came across Dr asumo and my friend said that she has come across a lot about him and said that he is a real herbalist remedy to all illness, i was really surprised on this and confused as well, I was so speechless and quickly i contact him to help me and he prepared some herbs for me and send it across to me and he told me the way i was going to be taken the medicine which i did, and in the next 2 weeks i went to the hospital and they said that i am now HERPES negative, i am very happy about this, when i contacted Dr asumo again to tell him the good result , i asked him how he was able to help me, and he said that he was gifted with it that he can cure any disease. also reach him to because health is better than wealth Email him via”asumoharbalhome@gmail.com or call him +2349081784898..
I want to thank Dr.orbo kosie for helping me become Herpes free.I never thought i could leave a healthy and normal life again until i saw a testimony on how Dr.orbo kosie helped someone get their life back,at first i thought i wasn’t real but i decided to give it a shot.I contacted him and he told me what i needed to do and he played his part as well.He gave me the medication and after a very short while,i went to the hospital for check up and the Herpes was gone.Today i am a very happy woman with a happy family all thanks to Dr.orbo kosie.You can reach this great man via: orbokosie@gmail.com i promise you that things will be back to normal after this great man has played a part in your life.
All thanks to Dr asumo, I am here to share a good testimony of my self on how i came in contact with a real herbalist who helped me. i appreciate everyone for taken their precious time to read my testimony, 6 months ago i was diagnosed of HERPES, this means that 6 months ago i was HERPES positive when i told one of my good friend about this, she sympathized with me and then she said that she was going to help me out, she told me that we should do some research on the Internet, we came across Dr asumo and my friend said that she has come across a lot about him and said that he is a real herbalist remedy to all illness, i was really surprised on this and confused as well, I was so speechless and quickly i contact him to help me and he prepared some herbs for me and send it across to me and he told me the way i was going to be taken the medicine which i did, and in the next 2 weeks i went to the hospital and they said that i am now HERPES negative, i am very happy about this, when i contacted Dr asumo again to tell him the good result , i asked him how he was able to help me, and he said that he was gifted with it that he can cure any disease. also reach him to because health is better than wealth Email him via”asumoharbalhome@gmail.com or call him +2349081784898
HOW I GET RID OF HERPES WITHIN 8 DAYS THROUGH THENHELP OF DR UWAWA ROOT AND HERPES
there are herbal CURE that could totally eradicate this virus from the body mean while there has been proofs and lots of testimonies to that effect. I took my time to investigate one Dr. UWAWA on how his herbs magically cured my friend WALTER and his WIFE who contacted this embarrassing virus. Please do reach out to Dr. UWAWA via his email: uwawherbalhome@gmail.com Please don’t die in pains and shame contact him now +17327336520
*HERPES,HSV 1 & HSV 2
*ASTHMA,
*EPILEPSY,
*CANCER,
*INFERTILITY
*STAPHYLOCOCCUS.
*ALS
*HIV /AIDS
*HEPATITIS B
HOW I WAS CURED FROM HERPES BY A GREAT MAN CALLED DR DADA,I AM INDEED GRATEFUL FOR THE HELP I WILL FOREVER RECOMMEND YOU TO MY FRIENDS
I want to share my testimony on how i get cure of my HERPES GENITAL with the help of Doctor DADA,i have being suffering for this disease for a very long time now. I have try several means to get rid of the (HERPES) disease for the last four years and had constant pain, especially in my knees. During the first year, I had faith in God that i would be healed someday. This disease started circulate all over my body and i have been taking treatment from my doctor, few weeks ago i came on search on the internet if I could get any information concerning the prevention of this disease, on my search I saw a testimony of someone who has been healed from (Hepatitis B and Cancer) by this Man DR DADA and she also gave the email address of this man and advise we should contact him for any sickness that he would be of help, so i wrote to DR DADA telling him about my (HERPES Virus) he told me not to worry that i was going to be cured!! hmm I never believed it,, well after all the procedures and remedy given to me by this man few weeks later I started experiencing changes all over me as the Doctor assured me that I am cured, after some time I went to my doctor to confirmed if I have be finally healed behold it was TRUE, So friends my advise is if you have such sickness or any other at all you can email DR DADA, sir am indeed grateful for the help I will forever recommend you to my friends and to share this to every one that have any of this sickness. i will advice anyone out there who has any of theses disease to kindly email Dr DADA on (drdadaspellhome@hotmail.com ) or ((drdadaspellhome@gmail.com) for more information
(shirleydylan3@gmail.com) email him for help if you have any of this disease?
1 cancer
2 stroke,
3 HIV
4 herpes
5 ulcer
6 Hepatitis disease
7 Diabetics
kindly email DR DADA for your own cure if you have any disease listed above you can also visit him on http://drdadaspellhome3.wix.com/cure
Hi, I have had herpes since 2013. I don’t blame the person who gave it
to me. I am praying for the Lord to heal my body of HSV2. I don’t feel
it very much. It sometimes feel like bugs biting me. I have taken a
lot of meds , herbs , MMS, hydrogen peroxide, which gave me a negative test result but after a few months came back and bit me on my back and
made sores that were hard to heal. I have dated with protection and
had not infected the man that I have been with for almost two years
now. He gets mad at me because I wont have sex with him without a
condom. He breaks up with me every two months then we get back
together. I think I will break it off with him until the Lord heals
me. I do love him so much and I don’t want to ever hurt him and I pray
God will forgive me for being with him because I do know that it is
wrong for me to have been with him without telling him that I had
HSV2. Until i meant these great dr. on line and i contacted him and
explain my problem to him and he said, that i should not worry at all
that all will be well with me, he only ask me for some items to
prepared a herbal medicine for me which i did after that, he sent me
the herbal medicine through air freight courier service and he
instructed me on how i will used it, that after 7days i should go to
any hospital and check myself to see if i still have it which i did as
i was instructed but today, i am very happy with my lover and we are
now happily married thanks to dr.akhere i want to recommend him for
anyone out there who is suffering from ailment, should kindly contact
his email address which is drakhereherbalhome@gmail.com.
i am kamani Sofia. I was effected with herpes through my husband who never have the sign and symptoms. i have try to get rid of this disease for almost 3 years now.i have try several drugs just to be free from herpes, non of them work.i have also try several herbal medicine from different country.i was scam by doctor usan with the sum of $1950 he promise to send me the herbal medicine as soon as i pay for it after that he stop replying my mail.i never stop trying until i read an article on blogs site about doctor omole and more than 11 people comment on how he has been a helping hand to them by curing their herpes and other disease.i decide to give it a try by emailing him.after much conversation with him, he send the herbal medication to me which i use for 8 days before my husband and i was finally cured from herpes.if you’re looking for that person who can cure your herpes or you have been scam before and you want the right person who can cure you, kindly message doctor omole via doctoromoleherbalhome@gmail.com or contact him via
+19513254097
for about two years i has be living with herpes. i has gone to my doctor severally, last two months she tried 2 different types of treatments, the liquid nitrogen treatment and also condyline. The liquid nitrogen made the warts worse they started out as about 5 just on the ridge of my vaginal opening after the liquid nitrogen was applied all of the warts formed together and swelled making the embarrassment and pain 2 times worse. Next i tried the condyline treatment..it really hurt i was under the impression that the pain meant the treatment was working but after about a month i just gave up because the discomfort was unbearable. About three weeks ago i decided to take things into my own hands and look for treatments online.. and i found about natural herbs that can eliminate herpes forever and i tried the procedure i finally got cured with natural remedy from… drgaligaherbalcenter@gmail.com
I am very happy today to share this amazing testimony on how Dr. Akhere the herbal doctor was able to cure me from my Herpes Virus with his herbal medicine. I have been a herpes patient for almost 8 months now and have tried different methods of treatment to ensure that I am cured of this terrible disease, but none worked for me, so I had to leave everything to God to handle as I was a Christian who had faith that one day God would intervene in my life, yet I felt so sad and desperate as I was losing almost everything due to my illness, A few months ago while I was surfing the internet I saw different recommendation about Dr Akhere on how he have been using his herbal Medicine to treat and cure people, these people advice we contact Dr. Akhere for any problem that would help immediately, I contacted Dr Akhere and I told him how I got his contact and also about my disease, after some time Dr. Akhere told me to have faith that he would prepare for me a medication of herbal herbs, he told me I would take this medicine for a few weeks and also asked my home for home address so as possible for him to submit the drug for me, so my good friends after all the process and everything Dr Akhere actually sent me the medicine, I took it as I was directed by Dr. Akhere , after a few weeks passed, while on Dr.Akhere medication I began to experience changes in my body, I had to call my doctor at the hospital for some blood test after test my hospital doctor told me that I was no longer with the herpes virus and my blood is pretty good, I can not even believe this, Friends well today i am Herpes Free and i want everyone to know that there is a cure for herpes for those who will contact Dr Akhere after reading my testimony, you can kindly contact Dr. Akhere in (drakhereherbalhome@gmail.com
THIS IS MY LIFE HISTORY HOW I WAS CURED FROM HERPES BY A GREAT MAN CALLED DR DADA
Hello Everyone out there,I am here to give my testimony about a Herbalist doctor called Dr dada who helped me in my life. I was infected with HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS in 2013, i went to many hospitals for cure but there was no solution, so I was thinking how can I get a solution out so that my body can be okay. One day I was in the river side thinking where I can go to get solution. so a lady walked to me telling me why am I so sad and i open up all to her telling her my problem, she told me that she can help me out, she introduce me to a doctor who uses herbal medication to cure HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS and gave me his email, so i mail him. He told me all the things I need to do and also give me instructions to take, which I followed properly. Before I knew what is happening after two weeks the HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS that was in my body got vanished .if you need help, you can also email him at: (drdadaspellhome@gmail.com) or (drdadaspellhome@hotmail.com) or visit him http://drdadaspellhome3.wix.com/cure He also have a herbal cure for 6 DISEASES; also for HIV VIRUS AND MANY MORE you can also whatspp him on +2348142705931 for more information (rachelelderts4@gmail.com) i will like you all to help me thank dr dada for saving my life so i make up my made to testify about his good work,i have nave see a good man like this before .,.,.
THIS IS MY LIFE HISTORY HOW I WAS CURED FROM HERPES BY A GREAT MAN CALLED DR DADA
Hello Everyone out there,I am here to give my testimony about a Herbalist doctor called Dr dada who helped me in my life. I was infected with HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS in 2013, i went to many hospitals for cure but there was no solution, so I was thinking how can I get a solution out so that my body can be okay. One day I was in the river side thinking where I can go to get solution. so a lady walked to me telling me why am I so sad and i open up all to her telling her my problem, she told me that she can help me out, she introduce me to a doctor who uses herbal medication to cure HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS and gave me his email, so i mail him. He told me all the things I need to do and also give me instructions to take, which I followed properly. Before I knew what is happening after two weeks the HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS that was in my body got vanished .if you need help, you can also email him at: (drdadaspellhome@gmail.com) or (drdadaspellhome@hotmail.com) or visit him http://drdadaspellhome3.wix.com/cure He also have a herbal cure for 6 DISEASES; also for HIV VIRUS AND MANY MORE you can also whatspp him on +2348142705931 for more information (rachelelderts4@gmail.com) i will like you all to help me thank dr dada for saving my life so i make up my made to testify about his good work,i have nave see a good man like this before…
THIS IS MY LIFE HISTORY HOW I WAS CURED FROM HERPES BY A GREAT MAN CALLED DR DADA
Hello Everyone out there,I am here to give my testimony about a Herbalist doctor called Dr dada who helped me in my life. I was infected with HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS in 2013, i went to many hospitals for cure but there was no solution, so I was thinking how can I get a solution out so that my body can be okay. One day I was in the river side thinking where I can go to get solution. so a lady walked to me telling me why am I so sad and i open up all to her telling her my problem, she told me that she can help me out, she introduce me to a doctor who uses herbal medication to cure HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS and gave me his email, so i mail him. He told me all the things I need to do and also give me instructions to take, which I followed properly. Before I knew what is happening after two weeks the HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS that was in my body got vanished .if you need help, you can also email him at: (drdadaspellhome@gmail.com) or (drdadaspellhome@hotmail.com) or visit him http://drdadaspellhome3.wix.com/cure He also have a herbal cure for 6 DISEASES; also for HIV VIRUS AND MANY MORE you can also whatspp him on +2348142705931 for more information (rachelelderts4@gmail.com) i will like you all to help me thank dr dada for saving my life so i make up my made to testify about his good work,i have nave see a good man like this before
I’m giving a testimony about DR Aziegbe the great Herbalist, he has the cure to all manner of diseases, he cured my herpes simplex virus, though I went through different website I saw different testimonies about different spell casters and herbalist, I was like: ‘Many people have the herpes simplex virus cure why are people still suffering from it?’ I though of it, then I contact DR Aziegbe via email, I didn’t believe him that much, I just wanted to give him a try, he replied my mail and Needed some Information about me, then I sent them to him, he prepared it (CURE) and sent it to me through Airfreight Online Courier Service for delivery, he gave my details to the Courier Office, they told me that 2-3 days I will receive the parcel and i took the medicine as prescribed by him and I went for check-up 2 week after finishing the medicine, I was tested herpes simplex virus negative, if you are herpes simplex virus patient do me a favor for you to contact him and I will try my possible best to make sure you get cured, when you contact him, make sure you tell him that I refer you.. contact him via: DRAZIEGBEHERBALHOMEOFSOLUTION@GMAIL.COM
Hello my name is grace kathy from united states, i am here to give my testimony about DR osahenrunmwen,i was infected with HERPES for 6 year i have been praying to God and searching for cure. I came here last month to search for solution to my problem and i saw comment of people talking about DR osahenrunmwen at first i was scared to contact him because i have be scammed many times. So i to contacted him, He sent me a medicine and directed me on how i will take the medicine for 7 days,i did so and went for a test and my result came out as Negative.i am so happy, i shared tears of happiness and i have taken it upon my self to always testify about how God use DR osahenrunmwen to help me I am a clean woman now, without any virus,if you are infected with any disease like HIV, AIDS,CANCER, HERPES or any other disease you can also be happy like me by contacting dr osahenrunmwen via:doctorosahenrunmwenherbalhome@gmail.com
Dr. OFURE God will continue to bless you more abundantly, for the good works you are doing in peoples life, I will keep on testifying about your good work, I was healed from HERPES VIRUS through the help of Dr OFURE. I saw a blog on how Dr OFURE known as ‘LORD SPIRITUAL’ cured people with his herbal treatment, i did not believe but i just decided to give him a try, I contacted him and he prepare the herbs for me which i took, after taking it, he told me to go for check up, could you believe that i was confirm herpes negative after the test, and i went to a different hospital and it was also negative, i am so happy. If you have any problem or you are also infected with any disease, kindly contact him now with his Email: ofurelovespellhelp@gmail.com or call +2348109756444
Medical scientists have discovered a new way to battle HERPES by using a man called Dr. Lamano
MY NAME IS Michael Storm Willie.I SAW A COMMENT ON POSITIVE BLOGS AND I WILL LOVE TO TELL EVERY BODY HOW MY STATUS CHANGES TO NEGATIVE amd i got cured,
AND AM NOW A LIVING WITNESS OF IT AND I THINK ITS A SHAME ON ME IF I DON’T SHARE THIS LOVELY STORY WITH OTHER PEOPLE INFECTED WITH THIS DEADLY VIRUS.
HERPES HAS BEEN ONGOING IN MY FAMILY, I LOST BOTH PARENTS TO HERPES. AND IT IS SO MUCH PAIN I’VE NOT BEEN ABLE TO GET OVER..
AS WE ALL KNOW MEDICALLY THERE IS NO SOLUTION TO IT..AND MEDICATION IS VERY EXPENSIVE..SO SOMEONE INTRODUCED ME TO A HERBAL PRACTITIONER IN AFRICA..
I HAD A JOB THERE TO EXECUTE SO I TOOK TIME TO CHECK OUT ON HIM.I SHOWED HIM ALL MY TESTS AND RESULTS..
I WAS ALREADY DISORGANIZED WITH HERPES AND IT WAS ALREADY TAKING ITS TOWL ON ME..
I HAD SPENT THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS SO I DECIDED TO TRY HIM OUT ALTHOUGH I DID’NT BELIEVE IN IT,
I WAS JUST TRYING IT OUT OF FRUSTRATION? AND AFTER 6 DAYS, HE TOLD ME TO GO FOR A MEDICAL TEST.
AND YOU WON’T BELIEVE THAT 5 DIFFERENT DOCTORS CONFIRMED IT THAT AM NEGATIVE..IT WAS LIKE A DREAM,,I NEVER BELIEVE HERPES HAS CURE..AM NOW NEGATIVE,,
AM A LIVING WITNESS..I DON’T KNOW HOW TO THANK THIS MAN? I JUST WANT TO HELP OTHERS IN ANY WAY I CAN..
I HAVE JOINED MANY FORUMS AND HAVE POSTED THIS TESTIMONIES AND ALOT OF PEOPLE HAS MAIL AND CALLED THIS MAN ON PHONE AND AFTER 6 DAYS THEY ALL CONFIRMED NEGATIVE..
BBC NEWS TOOK IT LIVE AND EVERY EVERYBODY SAW IT AND ITS NOW OUT IN PAPERS AND MAGAZINES THAT THERE IS A HERBAL CURE FOR HERPES AND ALL WITH THE HELP OF THIS MAN,,
IF YOU WISH TAKE IT OR NOT..GOD KNOWS I HAVE TRIED MY BEST. ABOUT 28 PEOPLE HAVE BEEN CONFIRMED NEGATIVE THROUGH THE HERBAL CURE OF DR.LAMANO.
AND THEY SEND MAILS TO THANKS ME AFTER THEY HAVE BEEN CONFIRMED NEGATIVE,,THIS MAN IS REAL..DON’T MISS THIS CHANCE,,HERPES IS A DEADLY VIRUS,,GET RID OF IT NOW..
If there is anyone who has similar problem and still looking for a way out, his email still remains lamanospellalter@yahoo.com or call him on +2349054870144
Thanks Moderators
//.
Medical scientists have discovered a new way to battle HERPES by using a man called Dr. Lamano
MY NAME IS Michael Storm Willie.I SAW A COMMENT ON POSITIVE BLOGS AND I WILL LOVE TO TELL EVERY BODY HOW MY STATUS CHANGES TO NEGATIVE amd i got cured,
AND AM NOW A LIVING WITNESS OF IT AND I THINK ITS A SHAME ON ME IF I DON’T SHARE THIS LOVELY STORY WITH OTHER PEOPLE INFECTED WITH THIS DEADLY VIRUS.
HERPES HAS BEEN ONGOING IN MY FAMILY, I LOST BOTH PARENTS TO HERPES. AND IT IS SO MUCH PAIN I’VE NOT BEEN ABLE TO GET OVER..
AS WE ALL KNOW MEDICALLY THERE IS NO SOLUTION TO IT..AND MEDICATION IS VERY EXPENSIVE..SO SOMEONE INTRODUCED ME TO A HERBAL PRACTITIONER IN AFRICA..
I HAD A JOB THERE TO EXECUTE SO I TOOK TIME TO CHECK OUT ON HIM.I SHOWED HIM ALL MY TESTS AND RESULTS..
I WAS ALREADY DISORGANIZED WITH HERPES AND IT WAS ALREADY TAKING ITS TOWL ON ME..
I HAD SPENT THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS SO I DECIDED TO TRY HIM OUT ALTHOUGH I DID’NT BELIEVE IN IT,
I WAS JUST TRYING IT OUT OF FRUSTRATION? AND AFTER 6 DAYS, HE TOLD ME TO GO FOR A MEDICAL TEST.
AND YOU WON’T BELIEVE THAT 5 DIFFERENT DOCTORS CONFIRMED IT THAT AM NEGATIVE..IT WAS LIKE A DREAM,,I NEVER BELIEVE HERPES HAS CURE..AM NOW NEGATIVE,,
AM A LIVING WITNESS..I DON’T KNOW HOW TO THANK THIS MAN? I JUST WANT TO HELP OTHERS IN ANY WAY I CAN..
I HAVE JOINED MANY FORUMS AND HAVE POSTED THIS TESTIMONIES AND ALOT OF PEOPLE HAS MAIL AND CALLED THIS MAN ON PHONE AND AFTER 6 DAYS THEY ALL CONFIRMED NEGATIVE..
BBC NEWS TOOK IT LIVE AND EVERY EVERYBODY SAW IT AND ITS NOW OUT IN PAPERS AND MAGAZINES THAT THERE IS A HERBAL CURE FOR HERPES AND ALL WITH THE HELP OF THIS MAN,,
IF YOU WISH TAKE IT OR NOT..GOD KNOWS I HAVE TRIED MY BEST. ABOUT 28 PEOPLE HAVE BEEN CONFIRMED NEGATIVE THROUGH THE HERBAL CURE OF DR.LAMANO.
AND THEY SEND MAILS TO THANKS ME AFTER THEY HAVE BEEN CONFIRMED NEGATIVE,,THIS MAN IS REAL..DON’T MISS THIS CHANCE,,HERPES IS A DEADLY VIRUS,,GET RID OF IT NOW..
If there is anyone who has similar problem and still looking for a way out, his email still remains lamanospellalter@yahoo.com or call him on +2349054870144
Thanks Moderators /
Medical scientists have discovered a new way to battle HERPES by using a man called Dr. Lamano
MY NAME IS Michael Storm Willie.I SAW A COMMENT ON POSITIVE BLOGS AND I WILL LOVE TO TELL EVERY BODY HOW MY STATUS CHANGES TO NEGATIVE amd i got cured,
AND AM NOW A LIVING WITNESS OF IT AND I THINK ITS A SHAME ON ME IF I DON’T SHARE THIS LOVELY STORY WITH OTHER PEOPLE INFECTED WITH THIS DEADLY VIRUS.
HERPES HAS BEEN ONGOING IN MY FAMILY, I LOST BOTH PARENTS TO HERPES. AND IT IS SO MUCH PAIN I’VE NOT BEEN ABLE TO GET OVER..
AS WE ALL KNOW MEDICALLY THERE IS NO SOLUTION TO IT..AND MEDICATION IS VERY EXPENSIVE..SO SOMEONE INTRODUCED ME TO A HERBAL PRACTITIONER IN AFRICA..
I HAD A JOB THERE TO EXECUTE SO I TOOK TIME TO CHECK OUT ON HIM.I SHOWED HIM ALL MY TESTS AND RESULTS..
I WAS ALREADY DISORGANIZED WITH HERPES AND IT WAS ALREADY TAKING ITS TOWL ON ME..
I HAD SPENT THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS SO I DECIDED TO TRY HIM OUT ALTHOUGH I DID’NT BELIEVE IN IT,
I WAS JUST TRYING IT OUT OF FRUSTRATION? AND AFTER 6 DAYS, HE TOLD ME TO GO FOR A MEDICAL TEST.
AND YOU WON’T BELIEVE THAT 5 DIFFERENT DOCTORS CONFIRMED IT THAT AM NEGATIVE..IT WAS LIKE A DREAM,,I NEVER BELIEVE HERPES HAS CURE..AM NOW NEGATIVE,,
AM A LIVING WITNESS..I DON’T KNOW HOW TO THANK THIS MAN? I JUST WANT TO HELP OTHERS IN ANY WAY I CAN..
I HAVE JOINED MANY FORUMS AND HAVE POSTED THIS TESTIMONIES AND ALOT OF PEOPLE HAS MAIL AND CALLED THIS MAN ON PHONE AND AFTER 6 DAYS THEY ALL CONFIRMED NEGATIVE..
BBC NEWS TOOK IT LIVE AND EVERY EVERYBODY SAW IT AND ITS NOW OUT IN PAPERS AND MAGAZINES THAT THERE IS A HERBAL CURE FOR HERPES AND ALL WITH THE HELP OF THIS MAN,,
IF YOU WISH TAKE IT OR NOT..GOD KNOWS I HAVE TRIED MY BEST. ABOUT 28 PEOPLE HAVE BEEN CONFIRMED NEGATIVE THROUGH THE HERBAL CURE OF DR.LAMANO.
AND THEY SEND MAILS TO THANKS ME AFTER THEY HAVE BEEN CONFIRMED NEGATIVE,,THIS MAN IS REAL..DON’T MISS THIS CHANCE,,HERPES IS A DEADLY VIRUS,,GET RID OF IT NOW..
If there is anyone who has similar problem and still looking for a way out, his email still remains lamanospellalter@yahoo.com or call him on +2349054870144
Thanks Moderators
Hello everyone, i want to tell about how i was cured of Herpes an embarrassing genital disease by a Doctor called Eghonghon. I was browsing through the Internet searching for remedy on STD and i saw comment of people talking about how Doctor Eghonghon cured them. I Was scared because i never believed in the Internet but i was convince to give him a try because i having no hope of been cured of Herpes and other infections so i decided to contact him with his email that was listed on the comment (dreghonghonsolutionspellhome@outlook.com ) when i contacted him he gave me hope and send a Herbal medicine to me that i took and it seriously worked for me, am a free person now without problem. I pray for you Dr. Eghonghon God will give you everlasting life, you shall not die before your time for being a sincere and a honest men. Am so happy, you can also contact him if you have any Sexually Transmitted disease please Email: dreghonghonsolutionspellhome@outlook.com . He will definitely put an end to your embarrassmen
WHAT COULD I HAVE DONE WITH MY LIFE IF NOT DR ODUWA, MY NAME IS (judith johnson) AM FROM UNITED KINGDOM, AM GIVEN THIS TESTIMONY BECAUSE I WANT AS MUCH AS THOSE THAT BELIEVE ME TO GET CURED FROM THERE HERPES VIRUS AND ALS VIRUS. DR ODUWA NEVER TOLD ME TO TESTIFY FOR HIM BUT AM DOING THIS BECAUSE I WANT MANY PEOPLE TO BE SAVE WITH HIS POWERFUL HERBAL CURE. IT ALL HAPPEN LAST YEAR WHEN I STARTED SEEING SOME PUS IN MY BODY PRIVATE PART MOUTH, IT WAS RELY IRRITATING TO THE EXTENT EVERY BODY REFUSE TO COME CLOSE TO ME THIS TIME AROUND IT WAS NOW HSV 2 BECAUSE I NEVER NOTICE IT ON TIME, MY HUSBAND TOOK THE KIDS AWAY FROM ME SO THAT THEY WILL NOT HAVE THE SAME PROBLEM, I STAY INDOOR FOR ONE YEAR, ONE FAITHFUL MORNING MY HUSBAND CAME HOME, HE TOLD ME THAT A FRIEND OF HIS INTRODUCE HIM TO ONE DR ODUWA AND ONLY HIM CAN CURE THE HERPES VIRUS. I NEVER BELIEVE IT BECAUSE I AM HUMAN AND THE MEDICAL DOCTOR ALREADY TOLD ME THAT THERE IS NO MEDICAL CURE, SO MY HUSBAND TOLD ME NOT TO GET WORRIED THAT WE SHOULD GIVE HIM A TRY SENSE IT WAS HIS FRIEND THAT INTRODUCE THE HERBAL DR TO HIM. I WAS RELY SURPRISE WHEN DR ODUWA TOLD ME THAT I WILL ONLY DRINK HIS HERBS FOR THREE TO FIVE DAYS AND I WILL BE PERFECTLY CURED, SO WE SAID OKAY LET GIVE HIM A TRY AND SEE THE OUTCOME OF IT. ONE THIS I NOTICE IS THAT WHEN I WAS DRINKING THE HERBS I FOUND MY SELF URINATING AND HAVE A RUNNING STOMACH BECAUSE HE TOLD ME ABOUT IT AND HE SAID I SHOULD EAT VERY WELL THAT DURING THAT PROCESS IS WHEN EVERY SYMPTOMS OF THE VIRUS WILL BE FLUSH OUT, GRADUALLY I SEE MY SELF BECOMING STRONGER AND EVERYTHING WAS OVER BEFORE THE FIFTH DAY, WHEN I GOT TO THE MEDICAL DR FOR A MEDICAL CHECKUP HE FOUND OUT THAT THE VIRUS WAS NO WHERE TO BE FOUND AND TODAY AM TOTALLY FREE, I PERSONALLY DIRECTED MORE THAN TEN PEOPLE TO HIM AND THEY ARE FREE TODAY, PLEASE ONLY SERIOUS PEOPLE SHOULD CONTACT HIS WITH THIS EMAIL ADDRESS, dr.oduwaspellhome@gmail.com THANKS DR ODUWA FOR YOUR GOOD WORK.
Good day;
My names is stephanie pana I am from UK,i want to share this wonderful testimony to the world as a whole in case there is some body in this same situation. i have been suffering from herpes for 6 years now,until i meant a testimony online by a woman with name Anita about a man called rev (dr) mikel osaro.i was not too sure if it was real until i contacted him myself . I thought that there was never a cure for herpes.
but rev (dr) mikel osaro told me that his herbs could cure me, and then i decided to give him a try, he then told me that once i start taking his herbs, that it will only take me some days to be cured, i believed him and took the herb with faith. after he gave me the medication, i took it and i was feeling some new signs in my body.i was very happy and even called my pastor and told him about it,today i am very happy that i am free from herpes and i am also happy that i will not be celebrating this Christmas with herpes as i have done in the the past 6 years,i am going to celebrate it happily with my family. so help me say a very big thank you to rev (dr)mikel osaro for saving me.if you are also in this type of situation or have any family and frands, and you are seeking for solution, seek no more for you have received the right information you have been wanting for a very long time in this type of issues you are very free to contact Rev doctor mikel osaro herbal healing home.
Email: drosaroherbalhealinghome@gmail.com
phone number: +2348133059469
there are herbal therapies that could totally eradicate this virus from the body meanwhile there has been proofs and lots of testimonies to that effect. I took my time to investigate one Dr wadada on how his herbs magically cured my friend Anthony and his girl friend who contacted this embarrassing virus. Please do reach out to Dr. wadada via his email: WADADAHERBALHOME@gmail.com . Please don’t die in pains and shame contact him now.
HOW I GET CURED FROM DOCTOR UWAWA WITHIN 8 DAYS
I just got diagnosed with HSV1, and reading this actually made me feel like crawling and crying like a baby. The outbreak I have right now is genital and in my throat and mouth, I talked to the doctor who did the blood test on me and said over time that it would eventually get much better. She said that what I’m having is a massive outbreak and is unusual, but that it may be due to the fact that I stressed myself out over it so much. She also told me even though I have it in the genital area that It doesnt mean that I needed “private to private” contact to acquire it. But this did make me feel a whole lot better about the whole situation. For anyone else to has HSV1 after all this stress and pains am passing and the doctor saying all such of crap i was not convince by his Theory so i decided to go on the internet and saw this comments by LAURA who testify about how she get cured by root and herbs by DOCTOR UWAWA, when i first bump into it i didn’t believe the comments at first so i decided to confront her on Facebook and really know what and how did it work because my doctor told me there is no cure for herpes, so i really contacted doctor Uwawa, he responded in A minute the only thing he ever ask for was just the items of which he will use to prepare for the herbs, after all this he send the herbs through courier Services, within a week i was cure just like that without no struggle or stress, if you are out there in need of cure contact him with his email address, uwawherbalhome@gmail.com
PROPHET BOLIVAR CURED ME FROM HIV AND AIDS
My name is Edna Gates from the cat Island Bahamas,i want to quickly use this period to tell you all, how i came across a Herbal prophet that cured me from HIV AND AIDS WITH HERBAL CANNABIS OIL,i had this sickness for close 4 years with no dame help from anybody, i was on the internet on a blog that very day some time last year when i saw a comment of a lady called Mara from Brazil sharing her testimony about how this very prophet cured her of herpes and cancer virus, i just decided to give it a try and i contacted this Prophet Bolivar, so he told me all i needed to know and what to do to get cured and free from my issues, so i went further and make provisions for the herbs items which he used them to prepare herbal medicine for me,i applied the medicine on my self and just to see that the exact day which this prophet said i will be cured i was felling good and healthy at a time, my strength was regained i went for checkup in the hospital and our family doctor comfirmed me i am free from my sickness and that am now back to my normal being, this was the greatest miracle that has ever happened to me in my life, and i promise prophet bolivar that i will be sharing his goodness to the world, these are few words i can say about this Prophet for a good work Weldon. I also like you to contact his private email Address on odungaspell@gmail.com.A GREAT SPELL CASTER THAT CAN HELP YOU CURE ANY OF YOUR DISEASES THAT YOU ARE SUFFERING FROM.he can also cure Herpes and cancers.