Vallejo Hosts Late Night Basketball

The Vallejo City Unified School District has partnered with the New Dawn Corporation, the Vallejo Police Department, the Vallejo Fire Department, Solano County Health and Human Services, Solano County Probation, and Solano County Sheriff’s Office to provide a great opportunity for social interaction, recreation, and fun for young people in the Vallejo community.

Games started June 19 at Vallejo High School and will be held Friday and Saturday nights from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Applications for participation will be available through the district’s High School Athletic Departments and young people ages 12 to 25 are invited to participate.

Participants will have an opportunity to participate in mini-workshops on interviewing techniques, employment opportunities and career planning. There will also be sessions on CPR, health screenings, conflict resolution, skill development, college readiness guidance and General Equivalency Diploma information.

For more information, contact Norma Thigpen at (707) 656-4445 or click on the link below:

New Dawn Vallejo