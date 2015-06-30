US Agency Offers Webinar to Help Places of Worship Prepare for Emergencies

The regional office of the US Department of Health and Human Services is sponsoring a webinar to help churches and houses of worship prepare for emergencies, including deadly incidents like the recent killing of nine church members in Charleston, South Carolina.

The webinar is free and is scheduled for Wednesday, July 1 from 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. (PST).

It is a collaborative effort between the DHS Center for Faith-based & Neighborhood Partnerships, a center of the White House Office of Faith-based & Neighborhood Partnerships and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help connect faith-based and community organizations with tools, resources, and partners to help prepare their houses of worship for all hazards.

Churches and other places of worship can join the webinar by registering here.

Be sure to test your Adobe Connect connection prior to the meeting. This webinar will offer closed captioning.

Preparedness resources for houses of worship:

Emergency Operations Planning Resources:

Active Shooter Preparedness Resources:

Free online independent study courses for everyone:

All hazard preparedness resources: