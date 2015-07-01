Thurmond Secures $2 million for Urgent Health Care in West Contra Costa

Relief is on the way for patients displaced by the recent closure of Doctors Medical Center in San Pablo.

Assemblymember Tony Thurmond (D-Richmond) has been leading the fight to secure $2 million to expand the LifeLong Urgent Care facility in San Pablo, across the street from the closed Doctors Medical Center (DMC).

Governor Jerry Brown signed the new state budget Wednesday. Funding in the budget will expand the LifeLong Urgent Care facility in San Pablo, across the street from the closed DMC.

“This is just a start,” said Thurmond, “but it’s a meaningful one. Like many in West Contra Costa County, I fought hard to keep Doctors Medical Center Open. I am committed to working with residents and health care professionals to create a long-term health care plan that includes the possibility of building a new hospital.”

LifeLong is a non-profit, Federally Qualified Health Center with a good track record working with Contra Costa County and the community and has the capacity to expand its urgent care facility in a short timeframe.

LifeLong Urgent Care will admit all patients, including undocumented individuals and people without health insurance.

Lifelong is located across the street from DMC’s emergency doors. Lifelong has hired the emergency room doctors from DMC – they are known and trusted by their patients, having effectively served as their primary care doctors for years.

With the new funds Lifelong will be able to stay open for additional hours – as late as midnight, seven days a week – and help patients get the urgent care they need, when they need it.

“I am grateful to Governor Brown for his support of this critical health care funding,” said Thurmond.

Thurmond has convened a health care task force to outline long-term health care plans to meet the needs of Contra Costa County residents, including the possibility of building a new hospital.

The taskforce includes health providers at the local and state level, employee unions, Contra Costa County, and the cities of Richmond and San Pablo.