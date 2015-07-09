Help McClymonds Students Travel to South Africa

Special to the Post

One week before their Transatlantic educational visit to South Africa, a group of McClymonds students, mentors, and teachers known as “Culture Keepers” are continuing their work to make their summer goal a reality.

The students are enthusiastic and energized as the date of their flight draws near.

The travel program is designed to help students “collectively gain a better understanding of who African American women are culturally; expand our roles as global citizens, and to build an intergenerational, transnational understanding of what it means to be Black women and girls,” according to Kharyshi Wiginton, the primary organizer of the trip.

“We plan to use our knowledge and experiences to educate our families and communities. In short, the ultimate goal of this project is community transformation,” she said.

Wiginton is encouraged that they will reach their fundraising goals for the trip.

“I know we can do it. I’ve seen campaigns go from $100 raised at the beginning of the day to $20,000 just hours later,” she said. “People tend to hold up examples of the failures of young people, but rarely champion efforts of youth who are trying to create a different reality and forge paths to success.”

Many community supporters have stepped forward to ensure the young women have the opportunity to travel abroad and experience South African culture.

“Exposure to foreign culture can help youth challenge their thoughts, beliefs, and personal comfort zones, which is a catalyst for growth,” said educator and organizer Carroll Fife. “I wish for a day where all school-aged youth will have the ability to travel abroad.”

Two fundraising events will be held this weekend to help send these students to South Africa.

MKTG Kings will host a happy hour fundraiser on Saturday, July 11, 4 p.m.-8 p.m., at Halftime Sports Bar, 316 14th St. in Oakland.

Black Lives Matter – Oakland and Geoffrey’s Inner Circle are sponsoring a Black Girls Matter Too event at Geoffrey’s Inner Circle, 410 14th St. in Oakland, on Sunday, July 12 from 2 p.m.-5 p.m.

Contributions can be made at SendMackToAfrica.com. For more information, contact Kharyshi Wiginton at khayastar@gmail.com or (510) 681-8051.