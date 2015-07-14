Bishop Carr, 67

More than 2,000 people gathered at Ephesian Church of God in Christ in Berkeley on Tuesday to celebrate the life of a world-renowned Bishop.

Bishop Robert-Richard Carr, who also pastored the Ephesian Church, was celebrated as a committed man of God who faithfully preached and served for more than 50 years. He died following a short illness. He was 67.

Bishop Charles Edward Blake Sr., Presiding Bishop of the Church of God In Christ, Inc., an international congregation of churches with more than 1,500 member churches throughout the world, performed the eulogy. More than two dozen bishops and more than 100 ministers and pastors from across the country attended the Celebration of Life.

Speaker after speaker lauded Carr as a humble yet prophetic, anointed, loving, friendly preacher, husband and father. He was celebrated for the animated, detailed stories he wove into his sermons that kept church members attentive, learning and laughing.

Carr was born in North Carolina and moved as a child to Philadelphia. He was saved and became a minister at 8 years old. He traveled the country preaching with his mother in tow. He served in various roles within the Church of God in Christ including prayer director and director of the national evangelist department.

Carr was appointed pastor at Ephesian Church in September 1991. He was promoted to the office of Bishop in 1999, leading dozens of churches in Northern and Central California.