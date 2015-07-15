City of Richmond Finance Director Jim Goins Retires

Special to the Post

In his 10 years with the city, he led in the restoration and improvement of all of the city’s credit ratings to “A+” category or better; re-opening parks, community centers and libraries; the creation and adoption of the city’s Five Year Strategic Business Plan; timely financial reporting and balanced budgets.



In 2005, Goins came to Richmond as Finance Director and City Treasurer. When he first came to the city, he dealt with a recent staff reduction of over 300 employees, a deficit of $35 million. The city had no credit rating.

Goins has overseen the issuance of $882 million in new or refinanced debt, representing over $100 million in savings to the city and funding projects such as the Port of Richmond Honda Project, which guarantees $90 million in revenue over 15 years, the financing of the renovated Civic Center, and the upcoming Social Impact Bonds, which will provide funding for acquisition and rehabilitation of vacant, dilapidated properties that will then be sold to first-time homebuyers.

In 2008, he received the Award of Excellence in Public Finance from the California Public Securities Association for his exceptional work, creativity, service and leadership in public finance.

Under Goins’ leadership, the city has annually received awards from the Government Finance Officer’s Association (GFOA) and the California Society of Municipal Finance Officers (CSMFO) for excellence in financial reporting and budgeting.

Goins spent the first 19 years of his career in his home territory of Salt Lake County, Utah, starting out as the Intergovernmental Relations Director and eventually being promoted to the position of Chief of Staff to the Board of County Commissioners.

Part of his legacy in Salt Lake County includes the move of the New Orleans Jazz basketball team to Salt Lake and the financing and construction of the Salt Palace Convention Center.

In 1980, Goins moved the West Coat, settling in Compton, initially as special assistant to the City Manager but soon moving up to the position of City Manager.

As a result of his management efforts there, Compton experienced an increase in sales tax revenue of 10 percent and improved service delivery while generating a 10 percent overall budget savings.

He was also instrumental in establishing relationships between block clubs and other community groups, which resulted in volunteer cleanup of businesses and neighborhoods and ultimately resulted in a 46 percent reduction in homicides and a total 8 percent reduction in crime.

Goins decided in 1990 to take his skills to the private sector, starting a career as a licensed Municipal Financial Advisor and Underwriter, specializing in Portfolio Management, Investments, as well as Community Development and Housing.

He honed his skills in Public Finance over the next several years, providing financing services to cities, counties, developers and non-profit agencies across the country.