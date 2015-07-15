SF State Summer Program Gives Students First Research Experience

Tre Landry, a sophomore from Georgia State University and KeChaunte Johnson, a graduate student at SF State, are preparing a plankton tow sample for microscopic examination at the Romberg Tiburon Center for Environmental Studies (RTC) as part of the Center’s annual Summer Biological Research in Ecological and Evolutionary Developmental Biology (BREED) program.
The program is funded though the National Science Foundation’s Research Experience for Undergraduates initiative and aims to provide students from diverse backgrounds with their first research experience.
During the 10-week program, interns participate in research projects with SF State faculty mentors and, at its conclusion, formally present their work.
Students admitted to this highly competitive program are supported by NSF stipends and participate in an initial orientation to local environments and research approaches from field to lab.
To learn more about the BREED program at RTC, visit http://rtc.sfsu.edu/grad_studies/rtc_reu.htm
hello everybody ,please this testimony is true life story ,is real ,am a very honest man ,i can never post false testimony on social media ,so let me go straight to the point .me and my wife was diagnosed with HPV/WART for two years,living a life of fear for two good years .until one day i saw a post about a good herbalist in west Africa curing people from a deadly disease,such HIV/AIDS, HERPES (HSV1, HSV2), (HPV) ACUTE RETROVIRAL SYNDROME (ARS), CANCER, VITILIGO, DIABETES, HEPATITIS B. CANCER, CELIAC, ALS, CHLAMYDIA, STROKE,LUPUS and any kind of Deadly DISEASES,with his herbal medicine and he is also a spell caster, i thought it was not true,then i said let me try ,because am used to trying ,i have been trying for two years, until that day GOD wipe my tears,with DR TWINS, He his gifted ,and he is so honest ,so easy to get along with ,so after i contacted him via his email. (peacehelpmedicalcentre@hotmail.com ),so he replied and said my problem is solved that i must stop thinking,so i believed and have faith that i will be cured ,so i purchased the herbal medicine and he sent the herbal medicine to me through courier service ,when i received it ,he told me how to use it ,so i followed exactly the way he said i must use it,he said i will be totally cured after two weeks ,so after two week i went to see our family doctor he tested me and said am negative ,i was so happy i thought i was dreaming ,please don:t ignore this post ,if you think is not real try and you will testify just like me ….thanks to DR TWINS ,GOD BLESS you sir, you can also contact me on facebook Carlos Camejo or You can also call or call WhatsApp at +2348077544690
Hi Friend, I am here to share a good testimony of my self on how i came in contact with a real herbalist who helped me.i appreciate everyone for taken their precious time to read my testimony, 6 months ago i was diagnosed of HERPES, this means that 6 months ago i was HERPES positive when i told one of my good friend about this, she sympathized with me and then she said that she was going to help me out, she told me that we should do some research on the Internet, we came across DR IHIBOR and my friend said that she has come across a lot about him and said that he is a real herbalist remedy to all illness, i was really surprised on this and confused as well, I was so speechless and quickly i contact him to help me and he prepared some herbs for me and send it across to me and he told me the way i was going to be taken the medicine which i did, and in the next 2 weeks i went to the hospital and they said that i am now HERPES negative, i am very happy about this, when i contacted DR IHIBOR again to tell him the good result , i asked him how he was able to help me, and he said that he was gifted with it that he can cure any disease. also reach him too because health is better than wealth Email drihiborherbalhome@gmail.com or whatsapp him on +2349050141449
I am JOHN from SOUTH AFRICA,I Never believed i was ever going to be HIV
Negative again,Dr Benson has given me reasons to
be happy, i was HIV positive for 2years and all the
means i tried for treatment was not helpful to me,
but when i came on the Internet i saw great
testimony about Dr Benson on how he was able to
cure someone from HIV, this person said great
things about this man, and advice we contact him
for any Disease problem that Dr Benson can be of
help, well i decided to give him a try, he requested
for my information which i sent to him, and he told
me he was going to prepare for me a healing
portion, which he wanted me to take for days,and
after which i should go back to the hospital for
check up, well after taking all the treatment sent to
me by Dr Benson i went back to the Hospital for
check up, and now i have been confirmed HIV
Negative, friends you can reach Dr Benson on any
treatment for any Disease he is the one only i can
show you all up to, reach him on Dr Benson on his
email………. Bensonspellcaster@gmail.com
call or whatsapp him………..+2347052942768
I am so grateful to this man just incase you also need him to help you, you can contact him through his Website: http://greatdrogudugusolutiontemple.webs.com
TESTIMONY AUF, WIE ICH EIN DARLEHEN
Wir bieten alle Arten Darlehen für neue Jahr / Ende Darlehen, Persönliche Darlehen, Immobilien, Business Plan, Renovierung, Infrastruktur, Hotel, Investition Darlehen ETC mit einem niedrigen Zinssatz von 2% Ich möchte ernsthaft danken Herr Lake Cook, Mir Kredit. Ich sah gute Beweise davon online. Ich nahm einen Kredit von der Firma und weniger als 24 Stunden erhielt ich einen Kredit. Wenn Sie dringend Darlehen benötigen, beantragen Sie einen Kredit schnelle E-Mail – lakecook07@gmail.com
TESTIMONY AUF, WIE ICH EIN DARLEHEN
I was diagnosed of ( HSV-1 AND HSV-2 ) disease since 2014 and I have tried all I can to get cured for this deadly disease but all was in avail.. my life was gradually coming to an end, until i saw a post in a health forum about a herbal doctor from Africa who prepares herbal medicine to cure HSV-1 AND HSV-2 virus and all kind of diseases including HIV/AIDS,CANCER,PENIS ENLARGEMENT, MND, Epilepsy, Leukemia, Asthma, HEPATITIS B, Gonorrhea etc, at first i doubted if it was real but decided to give it a try, when i contact this herbal doctor called Dr Suku he prepared an HSV -1 AND HSV-2 herbal medicine and sent it to me via DHL Delivery Service, when i received this herbal medicine, he gave me step by step instructions on how to apply it, when i applied it as instructed, i was cured of this deadly disease within 2 weeks. I could not walk or talk understandably before but after i took the herbal cure as he instructed i regained strength in my bones and i could talk properly unlike before, I am now free from the deadly disease,so my friends viewers why wait and be suffer when there is someone like Dr Suku that can cure any deadly disease.all thank to you Dr Suku for saving people life.
him email now:greatsukusolutiontemple@hotmail.com
his Mobil number +13104942113
visit his website: http://greatsukusolutiontem.wix.com/dr-suku.
I am surprised and still shocked with the great miracle that happened in our family, my husband and I have been to various hospitals and I have been tested HIV positive this year in June and my husband was HIV negative I was so surprised because i was still ill at that time and that lead us to the hospital, but the doctor confirmed that he had kidney/ Cancer problems. since we spent money around to get drugs from different hospital, I was looking through the internet for help when I saw a comment of people talking about how Dr uwa on how he heal them of HIV disease and other diseases, I did not believe at first but I just choose to try the herbs and I contacted him by email address he told me what to do even if mine was more stressful than my husband different herbs was sent to us. To my surprise, my husband and I waited patiently for the treatment and the instruction given to us by this man called Dr uwa and we went for a medical test after 2 weeks and the result was negative and my husband reconfirmed and it was quite correct, even our doctor was confused he said he has never seen this kind of miracle before. Dr uwa thank you very much for the good work in our lives and God will bless you for the good work you did. you can also contact that great and powerful man, if you have a problem with
. Cancer(All Types)
.Arthritis
.herpes
.HPV
.Bed wetting
. Diabetes
. Leukemia
Contact him and be free forever, if you need herbs to cure your hiv, via email druwaherbalcenter@gmail.com
call or whatsapp him on +2348063930531
Jane Diamond
From USA
Testimony of how i got cured from herpes simplex virus this is real take it serious, who will believe that a herb can cure herpes, i never believe that this will work, i have spend a lot getting drugs from the hospital to keep me healthy, it got to a time that i was waiting for death to come because i was broke, one day i heard about this great man called Dr. zack balo who is well know for Herpes, HIV, and Cancer cure, i decided to email him I didn’t believe him that much, I just wanted to give a try, he replied my mail and Needed some Information about me, then I sent them to him, he prepared a herbal medicine (CURE) and sent it through Courier Service for delivery, he gave my details to the Courier Office. they told me that 3-5 days I will receive the package and after receiving it, i took the medicine as prescribed by him at the end of the one week, he told me to go to the hospital for a checkup, and i went, surprisingly after the test the doctor confirm me Herpes simplex virus negative, i thought it was a joke, i went to another hospital and was also negative, thank you for saving my life, I promise I will always testify of your good works. if you are herpes simplex virus patient, contact him and I am sure you will get cured, contact him wiseindividualspell@gmail.com or call him on this number +2348078927387….. these are the type of spell Dr. zack balo told me he can cast.. HERPES, HIV/AIDS , HPV, CANCER, Love Spell, Return My Ex Spell, Money Spell, Lotto Spell, Fortune Spell, Work Promotion Spell, Spell to break a curse, Power Spell, Pregnant Spell.
Hello DR OBA
is real and he’s. a very powerful man , I’m jackson
i was diagnosed with Genital
Herpes And heart cancer, I started taking some vitamins and
other prescribed medications but i wasn’t cured, I saw a
comment about DR OBA
on how he cured someone with
herbal medicine, and it takes 14 days for the patient to get
cured, I contacted him and he guided me. I asked for
solutions he started the remedies for my health, he sent me
the medicine VIA EMS SPEED POST. I received the parcel a
week later, so I started taking the medicine as prescribed by
him, within 14 days i started to see some changes in my
body, and before the completion of the 14 days i was cured,
so I’m urging you to contact him for help, he’s the only one
that help you get cured from the virus and once you are
cured you are cured forever, its not reversible okay! you can
reach him on drobaspellhome902@gmail.com , call him or whassap him on this number
+2347063592030.
health
kindly
And also DR OBA
is into all kind of spell
Email drobaspellhome902 or via his
phone +2347063592030. or whatapps he on +2347063592030
Thank you
I am almost speechless, I have been suffering with HSV2 positive now for about a year, and I tried everything to get it to go away. I was diagnosed with it about a year ago. Some guy I was with gave it to me, but the doctor said, lucky I didn’t have a bad case of it. The doctor told me my levels were very low. I am so saddened by our government that they don’t take this disease more seriously. I am so depressed everyday, and I still feel like my life is over, especially ever finding love. This disease is almost worse then Aids, because it spreads so quickly. I feel so bad for everyone the suffers with this nightmare, and my only wish is that our government will support finding a cure quickly. My heart goes out to you all. I cry almost everyday, because I was healthy and someone gave me this terrible disease, and I have two children to look after. I have never told anyone about my diagnosis, because people really make fun of it and its no joke !!till last month i found a contact of DR AIKOBAYA who help me with his herpes medicine that was able to flush it out from my body system, i am so much grateful and i pray that my God will continue to bless him for the help he always render to people out there, contact his Email: aikobaya24hourslovespell@gmail.com
I needed a miracle in my life when i contacted herpes cos i feel cheap, dirty. I so wanted to be pure from all this. i cried day and night before alfred healing home was recommended to me by an online post which i decided to give a try as i have nothing more to loose and to my greatest surprise, what i called a trial became the greatest miracle that has ever happened in my life as i am completely healed of herpes disease. To those suffering from this same disease, my advice is you give yourself a try too at alfred healing home. Contact is alfredhealinghome@gmail.com……………….Alycia Gordan
Hello am Natasha from the UK. Am here to
appreciate a man who has cure my sickness .After Hayden
left me for good 2 years all because i was infected with
herpes i was in deep pain and so confused because i truly
loved him so much because he meant a lot in my life,So i
was at a shop one day buying some things when i was
listening to the radio hearing a lady talking about Dr azen
on how he has helped her cure her herpes, i was like truly
this Dr azen has really been the talk of UK now So which
then i got home and had a re think about contacting this
spell caster So then i got his contact when i went to meet
them at the radio station,They gave me dr azen cell number
and email id,Then i decided to contact him and i explained
to Dr azen how my Husband left me for good 2 years just
because i was sick from incurable diseases,He told me not
to worry that he would surly bring back Hayden into my life
within 5 days and also cure my herpes i was so happy
when i had that i was thinking if truly what Dr azen is
saying is true So then i said if he was a scam people
would not talk good about him in an international radio
station here in the UK,What baffled me the most was that
before the 5 days completed i already got an email from
Hayden begging me,i was like are you sure this email his
real,i was doubting then the next thing was a call from
Hayden telling me he is in front of my door i rushed to the
door i opened it and saw Hayden standing and crying for
me to forgive him which i did,i forgive him and he was so
happy and promise to be with me forever and so suprisely
we went for check up together and i was also cured may
the good lord be praise ,This happened due to the help of
this great man Dr azen Please friend Dr azen has brought
back happiness into our life in the UK how wish we could
give him an award for the great thing he has done for us in
the UK. Dr azen is a man to contact for help please don’t
fall victim into the hand of scam Dr azen is here to help
and a living testimony to his great work contact him on his
private mail azentemple@gmail.com whataspp him on
+2348074100134
he also cure all this
HIV AIDS
get your ex back
lotto spell
I am so Happy to be writing this article in here, i am here to explore blogs and forum about the wonderful and most safe cure for HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS . I was positive to the deadly Virus called HERPES and i lost hope because i was rejected even by my closet friends. i searched online to know and inquire about cure for HERPES and i saw Dr Unuareghe testimony online on how he was cured so many persons from Herpes Disease so i decided to contact the great herbalist because i know that nature has the power to heal everything. i contacted him to know how he can help me and he told me never to worry that he will help me with the natural herbs from God! after 2 days of contacting him, he told me that the cure has been ready and he sent it to me via fedEX and it got to me after 3days! i used the medicine as he instructed me (MORNING and EVENING) and i was cured! its really like a dream but i’m so happy! that’s the reason i decided to also add more comment of Him so that more can be saved just like me! and if you need his help,contact his email dr.unuareghecuringhome@gmail.com or his cell number:+2349055546279
I was diagnosed with hepatitis b for 3years ago i lived in pain with the knowledge that i wasn’t going to ever be well again i contacted so many herbal doctors on this issue and wasted a large sum ofmoney but my condition never got better i was determined to get my life back so one day i saw mr Brown post on how Dr Lusanda saved him from the VIRUS with herbal medicine i contacted Dr Lusanda on his email address drlusandaherbal(AT)gmail(DOT)com www(dot)drlusandaherbal(dot)weebly(dot)com we spoke on the issue i told him all that i went through and he told me not to worry that everything will be fine again so he prepared the medicine and send it to me through courier service and told me how to use it,after 14days of usage I went to see the doctor for test ,then the result was negative,am the happiest man on earth now.pls try it’s real.thanks to Dr Lusanda God bless u.
Need an all purpose loan? Get a loan today and be free from worry. Interest rate is low and a very flexible repayment plan. We are a certified leading loan firm, why worry when we can approve your loan in Minutes. Your Credit score does not matter. Contact me for more Info @ (gregorywhiteloanfirm@gmail.com)or visit my website:www.gregorywhiteloanfi.wixsite.com/usat
Hello fellas
I know how you all must be feeling with this herpes illness hanging over your heads both i also want to assure all of you out there that there is a way to get rid of this virus from your bodies because i have been there and i know how it is. i was having herpes for more than two 3years untill a friend of mine who went for a programe in africa told me how he encountered a spiritualist that helped save so many person’s and this was how i got my miracle. i contacted him and him and he cured my illness after just one week. He is still very available if you need help from him here’s his email id:(drgregorspiritualtemple@yahoo.com). and here’s my email if you will like to know more before contacting him:(visagiegladwin@yahoo.com).or visit his website:www.drgregorspiritualt.wixsite.com/mysite
Wish you well
hello everyone in this forum, i will keep sharing my own experience with the world what Dr Silver has done for me, he cure my HERPES VIRUS . i was suffering from HERPES VIRUS for more than 3years until i got the email of this great herbal doctor from the internet and choose to give him a trial to see if he can really help me. to my greatest surprise this man help me with his herbal medicine and now my pains are all gone, i went to the hospital to do some test and the result came out negative. i am free from my HERPES VIRUS sickness and i a very happy now, i will like you to email him if you are suffering from any STD on his email: drsilverhealingtemple@gmail.com
Hello, Everyone My name is Jennifer Gehret 41 years of age from Worcester Massachusetts (U.S.A), I was diagnosed of Herpes in Feb 2015 and I have tried all possible means to get cure but all to no avail, until i saw a post in a health forum about a herbal doctor from West Africa ( Dr IPOKO )
who prepare herbal medicine to cure all kind of diseases including HIV virus, at first i doubted if it was real but decided to give it a try, when i contact this herbal doctor via his email, he prepared a herbal medicine and sent it to me , when i received this herbal medicine, he gave me step by instructions on how to apply it, when i applied it as instructed, i was cured of this deadly virus Herpes within a week of usage I am now free from the virus, i was tasted negative. Contact this great herbal doctor via his email: (dr.ipokosolutiontemple@hotmail.com) Call or whats-app him via his mobile +2349059895781! when you contact him, make sure you tell him that I referenced you and Good Luck.
Medical scientists have discovered a new way to battle HIV AIDS by using a man called Dr uwa
MY NAME IS Michael Storm Willie.I SAW A COMMENT ON POSITIVE BLOGS AND I WILL LOVE TO TELL EVERY BODY HOW MY STATUS CHANGES TO NEGATIVE and i got cured,
AND AM NOW A LIVING WITNESS OF IT AND I THINK ITS A SHAME ON ME IF I DON’T SHARE THIS LOVELY STORY WITH OTHER PEOPLE INFECTED WITH THIS DEADLY VIRUS.
HIV HAS BEEN ONGOING IN MY FAMILY, I LOST BOTH PARENTS TO HIV. AND IT IS SO MUCH PAIN I’VE NOT BEEN ABLE TO GET OVER..
AS WE ALL KNOW MEDICALLY THERE IS NO SOLUTION TO IT..AND MEDICATION IS VERY EXPENSIVE..SO SOMEONE INTRODUCED ME TO A HERBAL PRACTITIONER IN AFRICA..
I HAD A JOB THERE TO EXECUTE SO I TOOK TIME TO CHECK OUT ON HIM.I SHOWED HIM ALL MY TESTS AND RESULTS..
I WAS ALREADY DISORGANIZED WITH HIV AND IT WAS ALREADY TAKING ITS TOWL ON ME..
I HAD SPENT THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS SO I DECIDED TO TRY HIM OUT ALTHOUGH I DID’NT BELIEVE IN IT,
I WAS JUST TRYING IT OUT OF FRUSTRATION? AND AFTER 14 DAYS, HE TOLD ME TO GO FOR A MEDICAL TEST.
AND YOU WON’T BELIEVE THAT 5 DIFFERENT DOCTORS CONFIRMED IT THAT AM NEGATIVE..IT WAS LIKE A DREAM,,I NEVER BELIEVE HIV HAS CURE..AM NOW NEGATIVE,,
AM A LIVING WITNESS..I DON’T KNOW HOW TO THANK THIS MAN? I JUST WANT TO HELP OTHERS IN ANY WAY I CAN..
I HAVE JOINED MANY FORUMS AND HAVE POSTED THIS TESTIMONIES AND ALOT OF PEOPLE HAS MAIL AND CALLED THIS MAN ON PHONE AND AFTER 14 DAYS THEY ALL CONFIRMED NEGATIVE..
BBC NEWS TOOK IT LIVE AND EVERY EVERYBODY SAW IT AND ITS NOW OUT IN PAPERS AND MAGAZINES THAT THERE IS A HERBAL CURE FOR HIV AND ALL WITH THE HELP OF THIS MAN,,
IF YOU WISH TAKE IT OR NOT..GOD KNOWS I HAVE TRIED MY BEST. ABOUT 28 PEOPLE HAVE BEEN CONFIRMED NEGATIVE THROUGH THE HERBAL CURE OF DR uwa.
AND THEY SEND MAILS TO THANKS ME AFTER THEY HAVE BEEN CONFIRMED NEGATIVE,,THIS MAN IS REAL..DON’T MISS THIS CHANCE,,HIV IS A DEADLY VIRUS,,GET RID OF IT NOW..
If there is anyone who has similar problem and still looking for a way out, his email still remains druwaherbalcenter@gmail.com or call him or whataspp him on +2348063930531
Thanks Moderators
My name is Carol Anderson, I am here to give my
testimony about a doctor who helped me in my
life. I was infected with HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS
in 2010, i went to many hospitals for cure but
there was no solution, so I was thinking how can I
get a solution out so that my body can be okay.
One day I was in the river side thinking where I
can go to get solution. so a lady walked to me
telling me why am I so sad and i open up all to
her telling her my problem, she told me that she
can help me out, she introduce me to a doctor
who uses herbal medication to cure HERPES
SIMPLEX VIRUS and gave me his email, so i mail
him. He told me all the things I need to do and
also give me instructions to take, which I followed
properly. Before I knew what is happening after
two weeks the HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS that was
in my body got cured . so if you are also heart
broken and also need a help, you can also email
him at orbokosie@gmail.com. OR call him +2349081784898;
My name is Carol Anderson, I am here to give my
testimony about a doctor who helped me in my
life. I was infected with HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS
in 2010, i went to many hospitals for cure but
there was no solution, so I was thinking how can I
get a solution out so that my body can be okay.
One day I was in the river side thinking where I
can go to get solution. so a lady walked to me
telling me why am I so sad and i open up all to
her telling her my problem, she told me that she
can help me out, she introduce me to a doctor
who uses herbal medication to cure HERPES
SIMPLEX VIRUS and gave me his email, so i mail
him. He told me all the things I need to do and
also give me instructions to take, which I followed
properly. Before I knew what is happening after
two weeks the HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS that was
in my body got cured . so if you are also heart
broken and also need a help, you can also email
him at orbokosie@gmail.com. OR call him +2349081784898….
My name is Carol Anderson, I am here to give my
testimony about a doctor who helped me in my
life. I was infected with HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS
in 2010, i went to many hospitals for cure but
there was no solution, so I was thinking how can I
get a solution out so that my body can be okay.
One day I was in the river side thinking where I
can go to get solution. so a lady walked to me
telling me why am I so sad and i open up all to
her telling her my problem, she told me that she
can help me out, she introduce me to a doctor
who uses herbal medication to cure HERPES
SIMPLEX VIRUS and gave me his email, so i mail
him. He told me all the things I need to do and
also give me instructions to take, which I followed
properly. Before I knew what is happening after
two weeks the HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS that was
in my body got cured . so if you are also heart
broken and also need a help, you can also email
him at orbokosie@gmail.com. OR call him +2347069678604
Please help me thank dr.ZARK for his good work I really believe HIV have cure I was HIV positive over since 1year plus before I come across a comment dr.ZARK that he have cure to any disease and virus but when I saw it i have it in mind that he can’t cure HIV I just decided to give a try I contact him that night lucky to me he said yes but I don’t believe him I think it was a scam or some thing like that but I still hold on to see the work of dr.ZARK if he is saying the true he ask for different thing and some question about me I give him all the detail he needed and I wait to see his reply to my problem after all the thing is done he ask me to go for check up I went for hiv test I cant believe I was negative thanks dr.ZARK for helping me for not dying at this young age if you need help contact him now zarkspellhome@gmail.com call +2348143502763…
I can’t believe my genital herpes is really cured, oh is by this time last year I start feeling bad about my life, I feel pain everyday of my life am very happy now that am really cured I couldn’t have do this on my own I wish is not God that help me with my herpes I was searching the internet about this sickness last 3month when I found about great doctor zark, the man that keep his words I write the man email about my problem immediately I get a reply from him asking me to fill a form which I immediately did and send back to him after some mins he reply me that he have work on my cure that I need to provide some materials, which can enable him to work on my cure which I did on the next day of it, after some hours he inform me that he have getting the things needed for the cure and he is about to go on with the curing spell he called me again after 50mins that he is done with the cure that I should check my body and also go for test I cant believe I was negative a big thanks to him am very happy now with my family you can also get your self cured too from this sickness by contact him through his email on zarkspellhome@gmail.com or via his cell phone on +2348143502763…
I’m here to testify about the great work Dr ZARK did for me. I have been suffering from (HERPES) disease for the past 5 years and had constant pain, especially in my knees. During the first year,I had faith in God that i would be healed someday.This disease started circulating all over my body and i have been taking treatment from my doctor, few weeks ago i came across a testimony of one lady on the internet testifying about a Man called Dr ZARK on how he cured her from Herpes Simplex Virus. And she also gave the email address of this man and advise anybody to contact him for help for any kind of sickness that he would be of help, so I emailed him telling him about my (HERPES Virus) he told me not to worry that i was going to be cured!! Well i never believed it,, well after all the procedures and remedy given to me by this man few weeks later i started experiencing changes all over me as Dr Marvel assured me that i will be cured,after some time i went to my doctor to confirmed if i have be finally healed behold it was TRUE, So friends my advise is if you have such sickness or any other at all you can contact Dr Marvel via email DRZARKHERBALTEMPLE@GMAIL.COM.com . You can also call his telephone number +2348163226573. Thanks once again Dr ZARK.
All thanks to doctor isibor for helping me in saving my marriage, he is a great man and also a powerful spell caster.Am Olivia Dina by name. I was so worried that my marriage was collapsing, because my husband was thinking about making a divorce statement just because i contacted a very serious disease which was uncureable and he could not wait any longer and was not patient anymore , so i decided to check on the internet and see if any solution will be availabe and which i did until i hit on the real thing and that is you doctor isibor. He told me that i should do exactly as instructed by him that the sickness will be gone within the next 24 hours, and i did everything he told me, and i was healed and my marriage was restored and am now with 2 kids with a happy husband and a happy home, am using this medium to tell everyone that doctor isibor is a powerful spell caster he deals on all kinds of spells such as love spell, marriage spell, sickness spell,etc and so on , you can contact him on his email address at (doctorisiborspelltemple@hotmail.com) or call my number for more details +1 (440)-424-4703 Olivia Dina USA.
Dr. OFURE God will continue to bless you more abundantly, for the good works you are doing in peoples life, I will keep on testifying about your good work, I was healed from HERPES VIRUS through the help of Dr OFURE. I saw a blog on how Dr OFURE known as ‘LORD SPIRITUAL’ cured people with his herbal treatment, i did not believe but i just decided to give him a try, I contacted him and he prepare the herbs for me which i took, after taking it, he told me to go for check up, could you believe that i was confirm herpes negative after the test, and i went to a different hospital and it was also negative, i am so happy. If you have any problem or you are also infected with any disease, kindly contact him now with his Email: ofurelovespellhelp@gmail.com or call +2348109756444
Please pardon me, i just have to share my testimony on how i was CURED OF HIV with the help of Dr. Aluko’s Herbal Medicine.
Finding out you have HIV can be an incredibly shattering experience. And I think the reason for this is everyone is under the false assumption that the virus is not curable. Well, i totally disagree with this. I was diagnosed of HIV disease for the past 3 years, with the curiosity and search for a cure i came across a blog and i saw lot of testimony post from people making a reference to DOCTOR ALUKO OKOSISI how he used his natural herbal medicine to cure them of their diseases Some testimonies was centered on;
*HIV (with a very low cd4 count)
*HEPATITIS B
*HERPES,
*ASTHMA,
*EPILEPSY,
*CANCER,
*STAPHYLOCOCCUS…
I decided to give it a trial, though i never believed in herbal medicine but i was in a way convinced with the sort of amazing testimonies i saw online i decided to contact him, with the response he gave, He promised to prepare and send the “TATAHWE” Medicine to me. It was not up to a week after i placed an order, I got the medicine and he instructed me to drink the medicine for two weeks ( only evenings before bed) after which, I should go back to the hospital for a Re-Test. I followed his instructions and i discovered that my urine became yellowish for good two weeks so immediately i finished the medicine i went for the test the following week, it was very surprising i tested negative. I can’t thank dr Aluko enough, so I decided to promote him because he cured me from my disease, there’s no disease he can’t cure with his medicine. Please also spread the good news to others so that those with same illness can be cured.
you can relate with Dr Aluko on:
+2349051292839 (whatsapp connect)
+2349051292839 (mobile)
dralukospellalter@gmail.com (mail)
thanks for your audience and i hope you find help like i did.
there are herbal therapies that could totally eradicate this virus from the body meanwhile there has been proofs and lots of testimonies to that effect. I took my time to investigate one Dr. ezomo on how his herbs magically cured my friend craig and his girl friend who contacted this embarrassing virus. Please do reach out to Dr. ezomo via his email: drezomospellhome@hotmail.com, phone +2349032744617 Please don’t die in pains and shame contact him now
TESTIMONY OF HOW I GOT CURED FROM HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS AND HIV
i am so happy to share this testimony with the world because generally there are so many doubts about the cure of HIV and HERPES simplex virus This is real take it serious,my name is Jason and i am so happy that today i can give this testimony to the world and also help in saving life of people who has been condemned for death just as i was ,who will believe that a herb can cure HERPES and HIV VIRUS completely from the body , i never believe that this will work, i have spend a lot of money getting drugs from the hospital to keep me healthy, it got to a time that all i was waiting for is death to come because i was broke and i already have strong outbreaks from the herpes virus, one day i was going through the net asking questions online just to know more about the latest development in the medical sector to see if there is still hope then i stumbled on a post about about this great man called DR.Paul through an online friend who publicly made a testimony on how she was also cured of herpes simplex virus2 by this herbal doctor who is well known for his strong ancient herbal practice for HERPES, HIV, and CANCER cure,at first i doubted both the woman and the doctor just as so many that see’s this post would doubt because medically it has been proven impossible but later i decided to give him a try so i emailed him I did not believe him that much, I just wanted to give him a try, he replied my mail and Needed some Information about me, then I sent them to him, he prepared a herbal medicine (CURE) and sent it through Online Courier Service for delivery, he gave my details to the Courier Office. they told me that 3-5 days I will receive the package and after receiving it, i took the medicine as prescribed by him at the end of 13days that the medicine lasted, he told me to go to the hospital for a test, and i went, surprisingly after the test the doctor confirm me Herpes simplex virus and HIV negative, i thought it was a joke, i went to other hospitals and was also negative the doctors were speechless and said it was a miracle, thank you sir for saving my life even if you cannot see this post i shall never stop testifying the impact you made in my life by restoring back my life when i was being stigmatized and even avoided by family and friends , I promise I will always testify of your good works. if you are herpes simplex virus or HIV patient, contact him and I am sure you will get cured, contact him via: emaill at ( Lovethlovespell@yahoo.com )OR YOU CAN CALL HIM ON THES PHONE NUMBER (+2348101733265)THESE ARE THE THINGS DR.PAUL IS SPECIALISED . HERPES . HIV/AIDS . CANCER
KIDNEY STONES
ULCER
PORT-RATE DISORDER
DIABETES
LOVE SPELLS TO BRING BACK EX LOVERS [HUSBANDS OR WIFE’S
MY HIV HEALING TESTIMONY My mouth is short of words, i am so so happy because Dr.Ade has healed me from HIV ailment which i have been suffering from the past 5years now, i have spend a lot when getting drugs from the hospital to keep me healthy and alive, i have tried all means in life to always become HIV negative, but there was no answer until i found Dr Ade the Paris of African who provide me some healing Medicinal spell that he uses to help me, i never believe in spell doctor for the healing of HIV but i decided to take a step to see if it could save me from this deadly disease. behold it work out in a way i could never believe after sending me the herbal medicine i took it and went for test after the first Month it was HIV Negative my doctor could not believe until i went for the second text on the 3 month it was still Negative there my doctor told me that this was a miracle. now i am glad telling everyone that i am now HIV Negative, i am very very happy, thank you Dr.Ade for helping my life comes back newly without any form of crisis, may the good lord that i serve blessed you Dr.Ade. so i will announce to everyone around the world having HIV positive and also the cure of cancer in any part of the body to please follow my advice and get healed on time, because we all knows that HIV disease is a deadly type,contact Dr.Ade for your HIV healing spell today at:Adespriritualherbalcenter@gmail.com or you can call his personal line on +2347057375409 He will be always happy to assist you online and ensure you get healed on time.
TESTIMONY OF HOW I GOT CURED FROM HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS
This is real take it serious, i am so happy that today i can give this testimony to the world and also help in saving life of people who has been condemned for death just as i was ,who will believe that a herb can cure herpes, i never believe that this will work, i have spend a lot getting drugs from the hospital to keep me healthy, it got to a time that all i was waiting for is death to come because i was broke, one day i heard about this great man called DR.OKOMAMI through an online friend who publicly made a testimony on how she was also cure of herpes simplex virus2 by this herbal doctor who is well known for his strong ancient herbal practice for Herpes, HIV, and Cancer cure,at first i doubted but later i decided to give him a try so i emailed him I didn’t believe him that much, I just wanted to give him a try, he replied my mail and Needed some Information about me, then I sent them to him, he prepared a herbal medicine (CURE) and sent it through Online Courier Service for delivery, he gave my details to the Courier Office. they told me that 3-5 days I will receive the package and after receiving it, i took the the herbal medication send to me by him at the end 21days, he told me to go to the hospital for a check up, and i went, surprisingly after the test the doctor confirm me Herpes simplex virus negative, i thought it was a joke, i went to other hospital and was also negative, thank you for saving my life, I promise I will always testify of your good works. if you are herpes simplex virus patient, contact him and I am sure you will get cured, contact him via: emaill at dr.okomami@gmail.com and mobile phone:08169666678
THESE ARE THE THINGS DR.OKOMAMI HERBAL HOME CURE
. HERPES
. HIV/AIDS
. CANCER
. Syphilis,
. (ALS)
My name is Rechard Joel i am from USA, I am here to give my testimony about a doctor who helped me in my life. I was infected with HERPES in 2014, i went to many hospitals for cure but there was no solution, so I was thinking how can I get a solution out so that my body can be okay. One day I was in the river side thinking where I can go to get solution. so a lady walked to me her name is kutrila telling me why am I so sad and i open up all to
her telling her my problem,that i have herpes genital she told me that she can help me out, she introduce me to a doctor who uses herbal medication to cure HERPES and gave me his email, so i mail him. He told me all the things I need to do and also give me instructions to take, which I followed properly. Before I knew what is happening after two weeks the HERPES that was in my body got vanished . so if you are you are having herpes or any kind of disease listed below and you also want cure, you can also email him at: drojemenspellhome@hotmail.com or call him +2349052116214, you will also get healed with your illness,if you are having any type of this disease or infection kindly email doctor Ojemen for cure
1 cancer
2 stroke,
3 HIV
4 herpes
5 ulcer
6 Hepatitis disease
7 Diabities
kindly email doctor Ojemen for you own cure if you have any disease listed above via :drojemenspellhome@hotmail.com or call him +2349052116214
I can’t believe this. A great testimony that i must share to all HERPES
SIMPLEX VIRUS patient in the world i never believed that their could be any
complete cure for Herpes or any cure for herpes,i saw people’s testimony on
blog sites of how Dr Waziri prepare herbal cure and brought them back to
life again. i had to try it too and you can,t believe that in just few
weeks i started using it all my pains stop gradually and i had to leave
without the herpes the doctor gave to me. Right now i can tell you that few
months now i have not had any pain,delay in treatment leads to death. Here
is his email:drwaziriherbalhome@gmail.com
there are herbal therapies that could totally eradicate this virus from the body meanwhile there has been proofs and lots of testimonies to that effect. I took my time to investigate one Dr. ezomo on how his herbs magically cured my friend craig and his girl friend who contacted this embarrassing virus. Please do reach out to Dr. ezomo via his email: drezomospellhome@hotmail.com, phone +2349032744617 Please don’t die in pains and shame contact him now.
My name is lila, I am U.K. I want to share my testimonies to the general public on how this great man called Dr selekecure my sister from Genotype Herpes with the herbal medication gotten from dr. seleke, he cures other diseases too herbal is a great medication. To hell with the government and their insane policy, he have a medication that is hundred percent assured to cure genital herpes and you don’t need to spend so much money on anymore . I want you to contact dr seleke on: dr.selekelordspiritual@gmail.com My family is now a brand new one, so stop your worries and go get your medication and set the family free of the deadly disease that hold no respect to family harmony. Thank you for reading my comment.
THESE ARE THE THINGS DR seleke DOES
1. HERPES
2. LASSA FEVER
3. GONORRHEA
4. HIV/AIDS
5. LOW SPERM COUNT
6. MENOPAUSE DISEASE
7. EPILEPSY
8. ASEPSIS
9. CANCER
My name is Alisa Russell, I am here to give my testimony about a doctor called Doctor ifatomilola who helped me in my life. I was infected with HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS in 2010, i went to many hospitals for cure but there was no solution, so I was thinking how can I get a solution out so that my body can be okay. One day I was in the river side thinking where I can go to get solution. so a lady walked to me telling me why am I so sad and i open up all to her telling her my problem, she told me that she can help me out, she introduce me to a doctor who uses herbal medication to cure HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS and gave me his email, so i mail him. He told me all the things I need to do and also give me instructions to take, which I followed properly. Before I knew what is happening after two weeks the HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS that was in my body got vanished . and i became very well healthy and body sound, so am here to advise you never to lost any hope if you have this deadly disease like (Herpes Virus, Dengue fever and Cold viruses) please do contact this doctor am 100% sure that your solution will be guarantee with him. thanks . here are contact to reach him email:-(ifatomilola@gmail.com) or call him +2348054570311.
All these post about HERBAL MEDICINE and spell casters are scammers and fake trying to collect money all in the name of HERPES cure and when you contact them, they will be asking for your name, pictures, country, phone number, occupation and when you have given them all the information, they will be asking for money. I was once suffering from GENETIC HERPES and i spent a LOT OF MONEY going from one herbal doctor to another but they all scam and take my money away until i came in contact with this powerful one called Dr. IGUIDO who cured me from Herpes with his herbal medication , after doctor IGUIDO has finished preparing the herbal medicine, he asked me to send him my residential address, so that he will send the herbal medicine to via D.H.L so i did. 2 days later, i received the herbal medicine and i had to follow the instructions he gave to me on how i will apply it. 2weeks later i went to hospital for test and according to the test done by the Medical doctor Frank it stated that i was cured. So viewers be wise and beware of fake spell casters and fake herbal doctors, they are all over the internet trying to steal from poor people. I will drop you the email of this powerful herbal doctor just in case you wish to contact him for iguidospellhome@hotmail.com.
DOCTOR {IGUIDO} CAN AS WELL CURE THE FOLLOWING DISEASE:-
HERPES
LASSA FEVER
GONORRHEA
HIV/AIDS
LOW SPERM COUNT
MENOPAUSE DISEASE
EPILEPSY
ASEPSIS
CANCER
ANXIETY DEPRESSION
PREGNANCY PROBLEM
SHORT SIGHTEDNESS PROBLEM
Male menopause
Menopause – male
Menopause – peri
Menstruation problems
Mercury Poisoning
Migraine
Miscarriage
Mites (demodex mites)
Mites (scabies mites)
Motion sickness
Mouth ulcer
MRSA
Multiple sclerosis
MUSCLE cramps
Myodesopsia
Stroke
He can as well cast and remove spell
Contact Emil:iguidospellhome@hotmail.com
TESTIMONY OF HOW I GOT CURED FROM HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS AND HIV
i am so happy to share this testimony with the world because generally there are so many doubts about the cure of HIV and HERPES simplex virus This is real take it serious,my name is Jennifer lola and i am so happy that today i can give this testimony to the world and also help in saving life of people who has been condemned for death just as i was ,who will believe that a herb can cure HERPES and HIV VIRUS completely from the body , i never believe that this will work, i have spend a lot of money getting drugs from the hospital to keep me healthy, it got to a time that all i was waiting for is death to come because i was broke and i already have strong outbreaks from the herpes virus, one day i was going through the net asking questions online just to know more about the latest development in the medical sector to see if there is still hope then i stumbled on a post about about this great man called DR.ODINAKA through an online friend who publicly made a testimony on how she was also cured of herpes simplex virus2 by this herbal doctor who is well known for his strong ancient herbal practice for HERPES, HIV, and CANCER cure,at first i doubted both the woman and the doctor just as so many that see’s this post would doubt because medically it has been proven impossible but later i decided to give him a try so i emailed him I did not believe him that much, I just wanted to give him a try, he replied my mail and Needed some Information about me, then I sent them to him, he prepared a herbal medicine (CURE) and sent it through Online Courier Service for delivery, he gave my details to the Courier Office. they told me that 3-5 days I will receive the package and after receiving it, i took the medicine as prescribed by him at the end of 13days that the medicine lasted, he told me to go to the hospital for a test, and i went, surprisingly after the test the doctor confirm me Herpes simplex virus and HIV negative, i thought it was a joke, i went to other hospitals and was also negative the doctors were speechless and said it was a miracle, thank you sir for saving my life even if you cannot see this post i shall never stop testifying the impact you made in my life by restoring back my life when i was being stigmatized and even avoided by family and friends , I promise I will always testify of your good works. if you are herpes simplex virus or HIV patient, contact him and I am sure you will get cured, contact him via: emaill at [ odinakaspiritualtemple@gmail.com ] OR YOU CAN CALL HIM ON THES PHONE NUMBER (+2340815217305)THESE ARE THE THINGS DR.odinaka IS SPECIALISED . HERPES . HIV/AIDS . CANCER
KIDNEY STONES
ULCER
PORT-RATE DISORDER
DIABETES
LOVE SPELLS TO BRING BACK EX LOVERS [HUSBANDS OR WIFE’S
I have been suffering from HIV/AIDS disease for the last five years and had constant pain, especially in my body. During the first year,I had faith in God that i would be healed someday.This disease started circulate all over my body and i have been taking treatment from my doctor, few weeks ago i came on search on the internet if i could get any information concerning the prevention of this disease, on my search i saw a testimony of someone who has been healed from (Herpes virus and Cancer) by this Man Dr. SUKU and she also gave the email address of this man and advise we should contact him for any sickness that he would be of help, so i wrote to Dr SUKU telling him about my HIV/AIDS he told me not to worry that i was going to be cured!! hmm i never believed it,, well after all the procedures and remedy given to me by this man few weeks later i started experiencing changes all over me as the Dr SUKU assured me that i have cured,after some time i went to my doctor to confirmed if i have be finally healed behold it was true, So friends my advise is if you have such sickness disease, HERPES CURE OR CANCER OR HPV CURE,HIV&AIDS, or any other at all you can email Dr SUKU on:greatsukusolutiontemple@hotmail.com you call him telephone:+234874839242 get your healing now and be free from cancer Here is him email:greatsukusolutiontemple@hotmail.com.
My Name is Tracy Smith am from United state of American..i want to inform the HERPES VIRUS PATIENT..that this is real and genuine spell caster online..i am so glad that i have this great opportunity to come out here and share my testimony on how Dr Suku was able to cure me totally from HERPES VIRUS disease,how i was cured of my HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called Dr Suku..i went to many hospitals for cure but there was no solution,I was HERPES positive over 3 year now before I came across a comment about how dr.Suku cure HIV and herpes disease but when I saw it i have it in mind that he can’t cure MY HERPES VIRUS DISEASE..I just decided to give it a try I contact him that night luckily to me he replied me back.. but I don’t believe him I thought it was a scam but I still hold on to see the work of Dr Suku if what people testify about him herbal cure is truth he ask for some details about me i gave him all he needed and I waited to see his reply to my problem after all, he told me to go for check up and I went for HERPES TEST… I cant believe I was negative and the HERPES VIRUS in my body got cured,am so happy and grateful to God for using Dr Suku to cure me, that is the reason why i decided to write this wonderful testimony of our i was cured, i recommend Dr Suku to you all around the world and you no that you are HERPES PATIENT AND HIV OR CANCER.. I WILL ADVICE YOU TO CONTACT HIM ON HIS EMAIL: greatsukusolutiontemple@hotmail.com if you are having a similar problem please visit his telephone number +234874839242 i will advice you to contact him now so that you can be cured on time his email:greatsukusolutiontemple@hotmail.com
Hello every one out there, I am here to give my testimony about a herbalist doctor who helped me in my life. I was infected with HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS in 2010, i went to many hospitals for cure but there was no solution, so I was thinking how can I get a solution out so that my body can be okay. One day I was in the river side thinking where I can go to get solution. so a lady walked to me telling me why am I so sad and i open up all to her telling her my problem, she told me that she can help me out, she introduce me to a doctor who uses herbal medication to cure HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS and gave me his email, so i mail him. He told me all the things I need to do and also give me instructions to take, which I followed properly. Before I knew what is happening after two weeks the HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS that was in my body got vanished . so if you are also heart broken and also need a help, you can also email him at: drozallaspellhome@outlook.com or contact me via email:williamdelaney15@gmail.com for more information about his cure
I can’t believe this. A great testimony that i must share to all HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS patient in the world i never believed that there could be any complete cure for Herpes or any cure for herpes,i saw people’s testimony on blog sites of how prophet suleman prepare herbal cure and sent to them and they were cured. i had to try it too and you can,t believe that in just few weeks i started using it all my pains stop gradually and i had to leave without the herpes the doctor gave to me. Right now i can tell you that few months now i have not had any pain, and i have just went for text last week and the doctor confirmed that there is no trace of any herpes on my system. Glory be to God for leading me to this genuine prophet suleman I am so happy as i am sharing this testimony. My advice to you all who thinks that there is no cure for herpes that is Not true, Here is his email (prophetsuleman@gmail.com) thanks to you all he can also cure more types of disease like, CANCER,HSV,HLS.
TESTIMONY OF HOW I GOT CURED FROM HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS AND HIV
i am so happy to share this testimony with the world because generally
there are so many doubts about the cure of HIV and HERPES simplex virus
This is real take it serious,my name is Jennifer LOLA and i am so happy that
today i can give this testimony to the world and also help in saving life
of people who has been condemned for death just as i was ,who will believe
that a herb can cure HERPES and HIV VIRUS completely from the body , i
never believe that this will work, i have spend a lot of money getting
drugs from the hospital to keep me healthy, it got to a time that all i was
waiting for is death to come because i was broke and i already have strong
outbreaks from the herpes virus, one day i was going through the net asking
questions online just to know more about the latest development in the
medical sector to see if there is still hope then i stumbled on a post
about about this great man called DR.ODINAKA through an online friend who
publicly made a testimony on how she was also cured of herpes simplex
virus2 by this herbal doctor who is well known for his strong ancient
herbal practice for HERPES, HIV, and CANCER cure,at first i doubted both
the woman and the doctor just as so many that see’s this post would doubt
because medically it has been proven impossible but later i decided to give
him a try so i emailed him I did not believe him that much, I just wanted
to give him a try, he replied my mail and Needed some Information about me,
then I sent them to him, he prepared a herbal medicine (CURE) and sent it
through Online Courier Service for delivery, he gave my details to the
Courier Office. they told me that 3-5 days I will receive the package and
after receiving it, i took the medicine as prescribed by him at the end of
13days that the medicine lasted, he told me to go to the hospital for a
test, and i went, surprisingly after the test the doctor confirm me Herpes
simplex virus and HIV negative, i thought it was a joke, i went to other
hospitals and was also negative the doctors were speechless and said it was
a miracle, thank you sir for saving my life even if you cannot see this
post i shall never stop testifying the impact you made in my life by
restoring back my life when i was being stigmatized and even avoided by
family and friends , I promise I will always testify of your good works. if
you are herpes simplex virus or HIV patient, contact him and I am sure you
will get cured, contact him via: emaill at [
odinakaspiritualtemple@gmail.com ]THESE ARE THE THINGS DR.OODINAKA IS
SPECIALIZED . HERPES . HIV/AIDS . CANCER
KIDNEY STONES
ULCER
PORT-RATE DISORDER
DIABETES
LOVE SPELLS TO BRING BACK EX LOVERS [HUSBANDS OR WIFE’S
I am from New York. I was in trouble when doctor told me that I have been diagnosed with Genital Herpes… I though about my Family, I know my Family will face a serious problem when I’m gone, I lost hope and I wept all day, but one day I was surfing the internet I found Dr. Odemi contact number. I called him and he guided me. I asked him for solutions and he started the remedies for my health. Thank God, now everything is fine, I’m cured by Dr. Odemi herbal medicine, I’m very thankful to Dr. Odemi and very happy with my hubby and family. email him on odemisolutioncenter@gmail.com OR contact his number:+2348110035171
DOCTOR Odemi CAN AS WELL CURE THE FOLLOWING DISEASE:-
1. HIV/AIDS
2. HERPES
3. CANCER
4. ALS
There are 2 types of sexually transmitted herpes: herpes type 1 and herpes type 2. Both types cause painful cold sores.i have not met prophet suleman but have heard of his excellent work on people’s life. i contacted prophet suleman and he started his work on me with his Root and herbs and right now i am cured. I was diagnosed with Herpes and after taking prophet suleman Herbal medicine i was cured. If you have any disease Contact him: ( prophetsuleman@gmail.com
Good day to you all friends, my name is joan jerry from United State,I have been suffering from (HERPES) disease for the last four years and had constant pain, especially in my knees. During the first year,I had faith in God that i would be healed someday.This disease started circulate all over my body and i have been taking treatment from my doctor, few weeks ago i came on search on the internet if i could get any information concerning the prevention of this disease, on my search i saw a testimony of someone who has been healed from (Hepatitis B and Cancer) by this Man Dr igbolo and she also gave the email address of this man and advise me to contact him for any sickness that he would be of help, so i wrote to Dr igbolo telling him about my (HERPES Virus) he told me not to worry that i was going to be cured!! hmm i never believed it,, well after all the procedures and remedy given to me by this man, few weeks later i started experiencing changes all over me as Dr igbolo assured me that i have cured,after some time i went to my doctor to confirmed if i have be finally healed, behold it was TRUE, So friends my advise is if you have such sickness or any other at all you can email Dr igbolo on : (drigboloherbahome@gmail.com) or call him with +2347030939956.. THESE ARE THE THINGS Dr IGBOLO CAN ALSO CURING OF GENITAL WARTS,GONORRHEA, HIV/AIDS , LOW SPERM COUNT, MENOPAUSE DISEASE, PREGNANCY PROBLEM, SHORT SIGHTEDNESS PROBLEM, STROKE, Bring back ex lover or wife/husband….sir i am indeed grateful for the help i will forever recommend you to my friends!!!
Hello to every one out here, Am here to share the unexpected miracle that happened to me,My name is FIDELIA WAYNE
I can’t believe my genital herpes is really cured, oh is by this time last year I start feeling bad about my life, I feel pain everyday of my life am very happy now that am really cured I couldn’t have done this on my own. I was searching the internet about this sickness last 3months when I found about great doctor unuigbe, the man that kept his words. I wrote Dr unuigbe email about my problem, immediately I get a reply from him asking me to fill a form which I immediately did and send back to him after some minutes he reply me that he have work on my cure that I need to provide some materials, which can enable him to work on my cure which I did on the next day of it, after some hours he inform me that he has gotten the things needed for the preparation of the herbal medication that will cure my GENITAL HERPES VIRUS. After he finish preparing the medication, he send it to me and also gave me instructions on how i will be taking the medication. I did exactly as instructed and behold, after 4 Weeks my GENITAL HERPES VIRUS got cured. I cant believe I was negative a big thanks to him, am very happy now with my family. you can also get your self cured too from this sickness by contacting him through his email DOCTORUNUIGBE@GMAIL.COM
This is real take it serious, who will believe that a herb can cure herpes, i never believe that this will work i have spend a lot when getting drugs from the hospital to keep me healthy, what i was waiting for is death because i was broke, one day i hard about this great man who is well know of HIV and cancer cure, i decided to email him, unknowingly to me that this will be the end of the herpes in my body, he prepare the herb for me, and give me instruction on how to take it, at the end of the one month, he told me to go to the hospital for a check up, and i went, surprisingly after the test the doctor confirm me negative, i thought it was a joke, i went to other hospital was also negative, then i took my friend who was also suffering from herpes to the Dr OLUKU, after the treatment she was also confirm herpes free . He also have the herb to cure cancer. please i want every one with this virus to be free, that is why am dropping his email address, drolukuspellhome@gmail.com do email him he is a great man. the government is also interested in this DR, thank you for saving my life, and I promise I will always testify for your good work.
i am williams rose.i never believe there is HERPES cure until i have encounter with DR atiti. Let me share a little on how i got cured from Genital Herpes. When I stumbled upon a website, while I was looking for Herpes cure on a forum that I frequently visited, the first thing that I noticed was that most persons there was testifying and thanking DR atiti and i went through the write up and i read about how DR atiti has cure them and first i went into doubt but i have to see what he can do for me with tears in my eyes because i want to be free from this disease. i contacted the herbal doctor through his email, after writing him about my problem, he assured me that he will help me get this disease out of me. that he is only here to help people and and also put smile on their faces. He told me that his herbal medicine is free that the only thing that i need to provide is the items that he will use to prepare the herbal medicine and after going according to DR atiti instruction.few days later he send the herbal medicine to me via courier service.i use the herbal medicine for 8 days and i went back for a medical check up and according to the words DR atiti gave to me really work for me by curing my herpes/hiv, now i believe him and i telling you, if have been infected either with HERPES/hiv,and CANCER E.T.C. i assure you that DR atiti can also cure you. i have seen a testimonies of people and I’m also one of the living testimony.here is DR atiti email… atitilovespell@gmail.com
[b]DR Uroko is the only Dr who could ever get my HIV-AIDS cured with his healing spell, i have tried almost everything but i could’nt find any solution on my disease, despite all these happening to me, i always spend alot to buy a HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one day i was just browsing on the internet when i come accross a great post of !Michelle! who truly said that she was been diagnose with HIV and was healed that very week through the help of these great powerful healing spell doctor, sometime i really wonder why people called him Papa Uroko, i never knew it was alll because of the great and perfect work that he has been doing that is causing all this. so i quickly contacted him, and he ask me some few questions and he said a thing i will never forget that anyone who contacted him is ! always getting his or her healing in just 6 hours after doing all he ask me, so i was amazed all the time i heard that from him, so i did all things only to see that at the very day which he said i will be healed, all the strenght that has left me before rush back and i becomes very strong and healthy, this disease almost kills my life all because of me, so i went to hospital to give the final test to the disease and the doctor said i am HIV negative, i am very amazed and happy about the healing Dr Uroko gave to me from the ancient part of africa, you can email him now for your own healing too at:atitilovespell@gmail.com thank you sir for healing me from HIV, i am Doris Carter.
PROPHET BOLIVAR CURED ME FROM HIV AND AIDS
My name is Edna Gates from the cat Island Bahamas,i want to quickly use this period to tell you all, how i came across a Herbal prophet that cured me from HIV AND AIDS WITH HERBAL CANNABIS OIL,i had this sickness for close 4 years with no dame help from anybody, i was on the internet on a blog that very day some time last year when i saw a comment of a lady called Mara from Brazil sharing her testimony about how this very prophet cured her of herpes and cancer virus, i just decided to give it a try and i contacted this Prophet Bolivar, so he told me all i needed to know and what to do to get cured and free from my issues, so i went further and make provisions for the herbs items which he used them to prepare herbal medicine for me,i applied the medicine on my self and just to see that the exact day which this prophet said i will be cured i was felling good and healthy at a time, my strength was regained i went for checkup in the hospital and our family doctor comfirmed me i am free from my sickness and that am now back to my normal being, this was the greatest miracle that has ever happened to me in my life, and i promise prophet bolivar that i will be sharing his goodness to the world, these are few words i can say about this Prophet for a good work Weldon. I also like you to contact his private email Address on odungaspell@gmail.com.A GREAT SPELL CASTER THAT CAN HELP YOU CURE ANY OF YOUR DISEASES THAT YOU ARE SUFFERING FROM.he can also cure Herpes and cancers.