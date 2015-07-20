A team of driven young people from the Bay Area took home medals in the recent AAU Regional Championship held in Oakdale after competing against athletes from around the country in the track & field competitions.
Four athletes competing in the 4 x 400 meter relay were ranked 7th place in the country – Kaiya Johnson, Nea Felder, Masina Mayo, and Fela Williams – qualifying to compete in the national AAU Junior Olympic games this fall. A total of 38 youth with the Bay Area Dream Team competed, with 17 athletes ranked first place and a total of 35 receiving medals.
Counting on community and family support as well as training from their coaches, this group of high achievers is ready to compete in the national Junior Olympic games to bring home gold.
The national AAU Junior Olympics will be held in Virginia July 29-August 8.
“They’ve worked really hard,” said Coach Sam Burns, who works with the young athletes and has coached for the past 23 years with the Hilltop Speed Track Club.
He encourages parents to get their kids started early in track & field, and community support for the Bay Area Dream Team.
To donate or get more information on the Bay Area Dream Team, contact the Post News Group at (510) 287-8200 or Coach Sam Burns at (510) 378-2304.
Donations can also be made at: www.gofundme.com/zzt37g8
As a parent of one of the girls in this photo. I can say that since she was 6 years old we have been on HTSTC and it was an imvestment. The desication, perseverance, support, leadership have contributed to these girls success. I’m still working hard to give her even more opportunity. Yet, as the old saying goes, “it takes a villiage” to raise childen today. If I could offer every child the opportunity thayy daughter has had I would. Nowadays, we need community more then ever. Thank you, Richmond Post for sharing HTSTC success!