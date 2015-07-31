By NBC News and Post Staff

President Barack Obama spoke proudly of his Kenyan heritage before a raucous and affectionate crowd in Nairobi.

“I am proud to be the first American president to come to Kenya, and of course I’m the first Kenyan-American to be president of the United States,” he told the packed sports hall Sunday in Nairobi, to the loud cheers of over 4,500 people in the audience. It was the first time he referred to himself as such.

President Barack Obama embraces his half-sister

Auma Obama (L) and is greeted by Kenya’s

President Uhuru Kenyatta (R) as he arrives aboard

Air Force One at Jomo Kenyatta International

Airport in Nairobi on July 24. Photo courtesy of

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters.

The president recalled his first trip to Africa, at the age of 27, when he arrived at the airport and tried to find his luggage. He said a woman who saw his name asked if Obama was related to his father, whom she had known.

East Bay Congresswoman Barbara Lee, who was part of the president’s delegation, said, “As the president noted in his speech to the African Union, ‘Africa’s rise is not just important for Africa, it’s important to the entire world.’

“Much of the progress of the 21st century will rely upon the U.S. continuing to build a new, more cooperative chapter with our African partners.”