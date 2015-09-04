Landmark Victory Curbs Long-term Solitary Confinement in California Prisons

A landmark victory this week to reduce long-term solitary confinement in California will immediately release up to 2,000 prisoners who have been held in isolation for 10 years or more for alleged gang affiliation.
The settlement in the case of Ashker v. Governor Brown on Tuesday is a historic step to reform the practice of keeping prisoners in solitary confinement indefinitely.
The lawsuit was originally filed by prisoners held in Security Housing Units (SHU) at Pelican Bay State Prison, challenging long-term solitary confinement as “cruel and unusual punishment” and as a violation of prisoners’ Fourteenth Amendment right to due process.
Under the settlement, prisoners in solitary confinement for alleged gang affiliation will be released into the general prison population. Some prisoners, depending on their offenses, will enter a two-year, four-step, step-down program to return to the general prison population.
In addition, solitary confinement will no longer be used as punishment for alleged gang affiliation, dramatically reducing the SHU prisoner population in the state.
Nearly 3,000 prisoners are held in solitary confinement in California prisons, the majority of which have been in the SHU for multiple years, some for as long as 30 or 40 years.
Prisoners in the SHU spend nearly 24 hours a day in small cells, not much bigger than a large bathroom stall and often without windows. They are denied phone calls, physical contact with visitors, and any recreational activities or programs.
Prisoners mobilized hunger strikes in 2011 and 2013, when over 30,000 prisoners protested indefinite solitary confinement.
The prisoners themselves played a critical role in the fight to win this settlement, said Jules Lobel, president of the Center for Constitutional Rights (CCR), law professor at the University of Pittsburgh, and the lead lawyer on the lawsuit.
Going forward, no prisoner will be held in solitary confinement for more than 10 years, a length of time that many consider still to be a violation of human rights.
“This is something we’ve been waiting for so long. It’s so emotional, I don’t even have words,” said Angie Gallegos, whose brother has been in the SHU for 26 years at Pelican Bay.
“Hopefully next month, we’re going to have our first hug in 30 years,” said Gallegos, speaking at a press conference Tuesday in front of the state building in Oakland.
Hugo Pinell, who was recently killed in prison, was held in solitary confinement for 46 years, the longest known time a prisoner has ever been held in isolation. Pinell’s life and fight against prison violence was acknowledged at the Tuesday press conference.
Marie Levin, the sister of one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, said her brother has been in solitary confinement for 31 years.
She said she has had no physical contact with her brother during that time. “It will be a blessing to hold him,” said Levin.
She said she hopes that other states will follow California’s example.
“They’re allowing prisoners to have input on the change,” said Levin. “So they’re asking the prisoners what do we need to change, how do we need to do this, what’s effective, what’s not – that’s going to make a difference.”
According to a statement released by the prisoners who are plaintiffs in the case, “California’s agreement to abandon indeterminate SHU confinement based on gang affiliation demonstrates the power of unity and collective action.”
“It is our hope that this groundbreaking (End Hostilities) agreement to end the violence between the various ethnic groups in California prisons will inspire not only state prisoners, but also jail detainees, county prisoners and our communities on the street, to oppose ethnic and racial violence,” the statement said.
The settlement includes the creation of a modified general population unit for prisoners coming out of the SHU, allowing them time outside their cell, family visits, phone calls and other privileges.
“Part of this agreement is that there’s going to be a new facility created for men stepping out of the SHU who’ve been there for 10 years or more,” said Anne Weills, one of the lawyers representing the plaintiffs in the lawsuit.
“There are different categories in this group: some of the men that are coming out, there may be threats against them so we want to protect them,” she said. “Some men will be in the step-down program; some men maybe have committed an offense that would place them in the SHU.”
Prisoners in these new units will have access to educational programming. Lawyers on the case also want psychological and mental health support for prisoners but that is yet to be negotiated, Weills said.
One additional term of the settlement is no retaliation against prisoners based on their conduct, leadership and involvement in this litigation, she said.
“This movement is so important…to give these men a proper setting to grow and to change, and to basically live a halfway decent life in the system,” said Weills.
Am Betty Meenen, I am from the Charleston, SC, United State, am here to testify of how i got my mortgage from Mr Vicent Jessy {vicentjessy@gmail.com} after i applied Two times from various mortgage lenders who claimed to be lenders right here this forum,i thought their lending where real and i applied but they never gave me mortgage until a friend of mine introduce me to Mr Vicent Jessy the C.E.O of Vicent Jessy Loan Firm who promised to help me with a mortgage of my desire and he really did as he promised without any form of delay, I never thought there are still reliable mortgage lenders until i met Mr Vicent Jessy, who really helped me with my mortgage and changed my life for the better. I don’t know if you are in need of an urgent mortgage also, So feel free to contact Mr Vicent Jessy on his email address: {vicentjessy@gmail.com}