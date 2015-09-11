Jobs Seekers Find Work at PIC’s West Oakland Neighborhood Career Center

Over 40 job seekers applied for work Thursday, Sept. 10 at an on-site recruitment for TrueBlue a staffing and recruiting company looking to hire food production workers, hosted by the West Oakland Neighborhood Career Center.

Marilyn Norman, project director of the career center; the newest satellite operation of the Oakland Private Industry Council, Inc. was impressed by the turnout.

“We are pleased to have local job seekers and employers meet here in West Oakland at our career center,” she said. “ We specialize in helping job seekers find local, quality, sustainable jobs in the community where they live.”

“TrueBlue offers the kind of employment opportunities that our local job seekers want,” she said. “We are very happy about the outcome of today’s event.”

True Blue’s recruiting manager Nicole Jalbert said; “Out of the 40 plus job seekers we interviewed today, two-thirds of the candidates will be extended job offers.

The West Oakland Neighborhood Career Center is located 1801 Adeline St. on the 2nd floor of the West Oakland Library in Oakland.