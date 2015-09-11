Mayor Ed Lee unveiled a blueprint to provide more than 10,000 permanent affordable homes to San Francisco families and residents by 2020, which requires the introduction of five pieces of affordable housing legislation through September.

The five proposed legislative initiatives are the reconstruction of 1,400 distressed public housing units; the preservation of expiring affordable units; giving existing residents priority for affordable homes built in their own communities; expanding affordable housing production through the Inclusionary Housing Program; and establishing a bonus to developers for greater production of onsite affordable units.

“San Francisco’s housing crisis demands our continued, aggressive leadership, and with this clear blueprint of making more than 10,000 affordable units available to low- and middle-income families and residents, we are delivering on our promise to keep San Francisco a city for everyone,” said Mayor Lee in a statement.

“From those at-risk of displacement to those living in public housing to low-income families, we are increasing production of affordable housing, stabilizing neighborhoods, and increasing affordability for our city’s families,” he said.

“By 2020, new affordable units will be in place in growing neighborhoods like SOMA and Transbay. And more will be stabilized in at-risk neighborhoods like the Mission and Chinatown,” Mayor Lee said.

Meanwhile, housing rights groups say the mayor’s housing affordability Blueprint falls short of protecting residents from displacement and does not adequately address rapidly rising rent prices.

According to a report by rental website Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom unit in San Francisco have risen by 13.9 percent to $3,530 during the past year, making it the highest in the nation.

In a coming issue, the Post will feature Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf’s affordable housing plan.

Mayor Schaaf made affordable housing a priority of her administration after she hired Tomiquia Moss, former director of the HOPE SF Initiative—a large-scale public housing neighborhood revitalization effort—as her chief of staff in December.

“Affordable housing is not a luxury,” said Mayor Schaaf in a press release, dated Feb. 25. “We have a moral obligation and an economic imperative to innovatively address the housing shortage in our cities so we can grow in ways that preserve the fabric of our communities for long-time residents and newcomers.”