Celebrando Comunidad en la Placita

By Posted

“Celebrando Comunidad en la Placita,” is being held for Latinos and the entire Berkeley Community, Sunday, Oct. 11, noon to 4 p.m. in Civic Center Park in Berkeley, hosted by the César Chávez Dolores Huerta Committee.



 

The celebration will feature live music and danzón, a mercado presenting local artists, as well as piñatas and salsa tasting.

 

Sponsors include the City of Berkeley; Berkeley Unified School District; Bahia, Inc.; CAL, Berkeley CLSD, Xhicano@/Latino@Student Development Center and the Ecology Center.

 

For more information, go to chavezhuerta.org/laplacita

