Black churches in Oakland are being asked to moderate their worship voices after neighbors have made noise complaints to the city about the volume of the gospel that is reaching beyond the church walls.
But these churches are not going to be silent. They are standing together to make a “joyful noise” in the community and demanding that sanctuaries in Oakland be protected.
An unprecedented coalition is coming together between faith-based organizations and arts community activists, such as the Oakland Creative Neighborhoods Coalition and Lake Merritt drummers who are being silenced by Oakland police.
“The institution of the church is one of the foundations of the community,” said Pastor Thomas Harris of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in West Oakland. The church received a formal complaint in August from neighbors about loud noise during their Wednesday night choir rehearsal.
Although the church attempted to talk with the neighbors and addressed their concerns in a formal letter, that conversation never happened, said Harris.
The City of Oakland sent a letter dated August 31, 2015, alerting the church of the noise complaint and citing Oakland’s Noise Ordinance, Municipal Code 8.18.
However, clergy are concerned that this letter came without any sort of city outreach – no warning, personal visit or discussion with the church relating to the matter.
“This activity may constitute a public nuisance due to its impact to the use and quiet enjoyment of the surrounding community’s property,” the letter read, signed by Greg Minor, Assistant to the City Administrator.
According to the city’s letter, the church would be fined a $3,529 nuisance case fee as well as civil penalties of $500 a day if the city moves forward with a public nuisance abatement case.
“This letter from the city without any notification is a direct assault on the African American community in Oakland, especially West Oakland,” said Rev. Lawrence VanHook, pastor of Community Church in West Oakland.
Rev. Gerald Agee, president of Pastors of Oakland and pastor of Friendship Christian Church, said, “It seems a little disheartening that people would come into a community without first researching to see if there are things within that community that they would not like, (rather) than to come in and try to change the community based on their likes and dislikes.”
Pastor Harris, along with other local clergy, Oakland NAACP President George Holland, and Post Publisher Paul Cobb met this week to discuss how faith leaders in Oakland can respond to the attack on Black churches.
“We need to organize in the streets to make a joyful noise,” said Cobb, who encourages the city to protect houses of worship and to make Oakland into a “sanctuary for sanctuaries.”
“You (gentrifiers) don’t tell us how to worship. We will not be ashamed of the gospel,” he said.
Churches are planning outdoor worship services in coming weeks, connected with a voter registration drive.
Like the city’s Black churches, the arts community is finding itself threatened by a handful of residents who consider their cultural expression to be a nuisance. Cultural centers that are rooted in Oakland’s diverse cultural history – the Malonga Casquelourd Center, the Humanist Hall and the SambaFunk! Funkquarians – have faced criminal charges and expensive fines, following complaints by a few residents.
100 people attended a meeting Wednesday evening at the Asian Cultural Center, organized by the Oakland Creative Neighborhoods Coalition, to discuss how to defend cultural expression.
“We are all neighbors in Oakland. We live, we work, we play together here,” said Anyka Barber, a member of the coalition’s steering committee and owner of Betti Ono, a local art gallery.
“The arts and culture community are what make Oakland known worldwide, and this is a critical moment to take action, to be proactive, well-organized and united in our agendas,” said Barber.
Speakers at the meeting emphasized the common interests of Oakland’s churches and the arts community.
“Let’s just say it. The things happening to Black churches in West Oakland are also happening to artists and residents who are predominantly people of color. These are underrepresented communities, and we are aligned, aligned, aligned in our goals,” said Barber.
At the meeting, Post Publisher Cobb called on “artists, the faith-based community and the media to come together and form a Holy Trinity connection.”
Stressing the need to have power at the ballot box, Cobb said, “We can vote artistically minded and faithful leaders into the city government.”
A multicultural drum circle protest last Sunday at Lake Merritt, hosted by the newly formed Soul of Oakland coalition, drew drummers and performers of different backgrounds from around the East Bay to share their cultural sounds.
Councilmember Desley Brooks spoke to the crowd about the importance of raising their voices to demand strong policies to protect residents’ livelihood and cultures.
“First, they came for the Black people in this city, and they pushed them out one by one. In 10 years, we lost about 10,000 Black residents,” said Brooks.
“Then they came and said that artists couldn’t drum at the park,” she said. “They told the churches that they were too loud.”
“Let them hear you,” Brooks said. “Do not let them silence your voices because we are a powerful people, and all of Oakland should hear us.”
In response to questions from the Post, city communications director and Assistant City Administrator Karen Boyd said the West Oakland church has not been listed as a public nuisance.
“We recognize that houses of worship are an intrinsic and vital dimension of Oakland,” said Boyd. “We are working to revise the language in our courtesy notices to reflect our intent to communicate openly with property owners about any complaints we receive so that issues may be resolved.”
Post Publisher Cobb says the City Administrator’s position does not protect the rights of churches.
“The position taken by the City Administrator doesn’t do anything to protect houses of worship that are in jeopardy,” said Cobb. “We must organize to protect houses of worship—we can’t equivocate on the First Amendment.”
The suppression of church and community cultural expression is closely connected to other aspects of gentrification, says community activist and educator Kitty Kelly Epstein.
“Treating the sounds of Oakland residents’ churches and drummers as a public nuisance is related to producing policies that ignore our demands for affordable homes and jobs that will support our ability to continue to live in this city,” she said.
For updates on the “Sancutary4Sanctuaries” Movement, follow Paul Cobb on Twitter @PaulCobbOakland.
The objective of our experts is to help people in need of money and for this we put our services to the benefit of everyone. In order to broaden our activities and give an opportunity for realization to all, we grant loans of money to all persons wishing or having financial difficulties for real estate purchase, realizations of agricultural project or others, construction project, and Other type 2% repayment loan so we authorize loans from $ 500 USD to $ 10,000,000 USD If you are interested in our offer please contact us Email: jeanbaptiste.ivon@gmail.com
Good day everybody my name is Nelson Mac am from Canada but few years back i was financially strained i rushed to my bank to apply for a loan to start up my business but i was denied by my bank because of my credit score and they could not help and due to my desperation i was scammed by several online lenders who promised to help me but at the end i was scam i lost my money and my hope because i was so frustrated, One day when i was going through the internet again i found one lender call Mr Larry Scott i thought to give it a try one more time to my biggest surprise he was able to lend me a secure loan totally the amount of $200,0000 for the first time in my life i realize that there are few lender who don’t scam people his name is Mr Larry Scott i will advice any body that are in need of loan to contact him with his Email (scottlarry816@gmail.com) he can be able to help you because he was a God sent to me this year and i will never forget him for the help he render to me.
God bless him
Nelson Mac
Do you need a loan to start up a business? Do
you need a loan to pay
off your bills? We currently offer Educational
loan, Business loan,
home loan, Agricultural loan, Personal loan, Auto
loan etc, If you need a loan indicate your interest so we can send
further details to
you. Contact us via email below
drwilliamsleoloanfirms@gmail.com
Hello,
Are you tired of seeking loans and Mortgages,have you been turned down
constantly By your banks and other financial institutions,We offer any form
of loan to individuals and corporate bodies at low interest rate of 2%.If you are interested in taking a loan,feel free to contact us today,we promise to offer you the best services ever.Just give us a try, because a trial will convince you. What are your Financial needs?
Do you need a business loan?
Do you need a personal loan?
Do you want to buy a car?
Do you want to refinance?
Do you need a mortgage loan?
Do you need a huge capital to start off your business proposal or expansion? Have you lost hope and you think there is no way out, and your financial burdens still persists?
Please do not hesitate to contact us for possible business co-operation
Contact us via email: (creditoffer2468@gmail.com) or call +447031941969
Greetings to you by ADIA.
We are a France-Paris based investment company known as Avit
Development Investment Authority working on expanding its portfolio
globally and financing projects.
We would be happy to fund and invest with you in any profitable
project if you have any viable project we can finance by making mutual
investment with you. If you are interested, kindly contact us
on:avitinvestmentauthority2@gmail.com for more details.
Looking forward hearing from you soonest.
Yours truly,
Mrs Kristina Anderson
(Personal Assistant)
Avit Development Investment Authority(ADIA)
501 Avenue Montaigne,75008 Paris-France
Paris-France.Avit Development Investment Authority (ADIA)
Get a Loan Today At 3% Interest Rate, contact us at:davidloans760@gmail.com
Welcome to DAVID JAMES Loan Company, This is a legit loan Company, formed to help individuals who are in need of financial crises and help them achieve their goals in
life.
Available Loans we offer are,
1. Personal Loans (Secure and Unsecured)
2. Business Loans (Secure and Unsecured)
3. Combination Loan
4. Consolidation Loan And Many More:
Interested clients should please send request to our email for application form and terms. Try and see for your self, our wonderful services that does not exceed
Working days for loan processing and just only (1)hour 35 minutes of loan Transfer.
EMAIL—[ davidloans760@gmail.com ]
Warm Regard
I want to appreciate tom Williams of payday financier home for helping
me to get my loan
i have being scammed $5,000 by different fake loan lenders and i was
at a point of selling my properties
to make ends meet. until i saw a post on the internet on how a friend
from Croatia got her loan from
the firm payday financier home and i also applied with same faith. and
i got my loan with no stress after
agreeing to the repayment terms and conditions of the firm. avoid
internet frauds now!
if you are in need for a loan to start up a business, car loan,
medical bills, projects loans, education etc.
contact the firm payday financier home firm via email. paydayfinancierhome@gmail.com
Hello Loan Seekers,
Do you need an urgent loan to start up business, debt loan? buy a car
or a house? If yes worry no more, For we offer all kinds of loan at a
low and affordable interest rate of 2%, without collateral and without
credit check. Get back to us if you need a loan with the below
information.
Contact Email: r.jamesfinance007@gmail.com
Do you have a bad credit?
Do you need money to pay bills?
Do you need to start up a new business?
Do you have unfinished project at hand due to bad financing?
Do you need money to invest in some area of specialization which will
profit you? and you don’t know what to do.
We offer the following loans below,
personal loans[secure and unsecured]
business loans[secure and unsecured]
combination loans
students loans
consolidation loans and so many others.
1. Full Names:—————-
2. Contact Address:—————-
3. Loan Amount Needed:—————-
4. Duration of the Loan—————-
5. Direct Telephone Number:—————-
EMAIL: [r.jamesfinance007@gmail.com]
Mr james Robert.
Are you a business man or woman? Are you in any financial mess or do you need funds to start up your own business? Do you need a loan to start a nice Small Scale and medium business? Do you have a low credit score and you are finding it hard to obtain capital loan from local banks and other financial institutes?.
Our loans Are well insured for maximum security is our priority, Our leading goal is to help you get the service you deserve, Our program is the quickest way to get what you need in a snap. Reduce your payments to ease the strain on your monthly expenses. Gain flexibility with which you can use for any purpose – from vacations, to education, to unique purchases
We offer a wide range of financial services which includes: Business Planning, Commercial and Development Finance, Properties and Mortgages, Debt Consolidation Loans, Business Loans, Private loans, Home Refinancing Loans with low interest rate @3% per annul for individuals, companies and corporate bodies. Get the best for your family and own your dream home as well with our General Loan scheme.
Interested applicants should Contact us via email: relianceglobal.fin@gmail.com
So we await to hear from you soon.
Thanks for your cooperation
PROPHET BOLIVAR CURED ME FROM HIV AND AIDS
My name is Edna Gates from the cat Island of the Bahamas,i want to quickly use this period to tell you all, how i came across a Herbal prophet that cured me from HIV AND AIDS WITH HERBAL CANNABIS OIL,i had this sickness for close 4 years with no dame help from anybody, i was on the internet on a blog that very day some time last year when i saw a comment of a lady called Mara from Brazil sharing her testimony about how this very prophet cured her of herpes and cancer virus, i just decided to give it a try and i contacted this Prophet Bolivar, so he told me all i needed to know and what to do to get cured and free from my issues, so i went further and make provisions for the herbs items which he used them to prepare herbal medicine for me,i applied the medicine on my self and just to see that the exact day which this prophet said i will be cured i was felling good and healthy at a time, my strength was regained i went for checkup in the hospital and our family doctor confirmed me i am free from my sickness and that am now back to my normal being, this was the greatest miracle that has ever happened to me in my life, and i promise prophet bolivar that i will be sharing his goodness to the world, these are few words i can say about this Prophet for a good work Weldon. I also like you to contact his private email Address on odungaspell@gmail.com.A GREAT SPELL CASTER THAT CAN HELP YOU CURE ANY OF YOUR DISEASES THAT YOU ARE SUFFERING FROM.he can also cure Herpes and cancers.
Welcome to the Yao diamond bank. You need an urgent loan without prepayment to clear your debts or need a home equity loan to improve your business? We are helping people in financial difficulties that have been rejected by banks and other financial institutions? Need a consolidation loan or a mortgage? Look no further as we are here to make all your financial troubles a thing of the past. We provide funds for people who need financial assistance, that have a bad credit or need money to pay bills, to invest in the business at a rate of 3%. I want to use this medium to inform you that we provide reliable beneficiary assistance and be willing to offer you a loan.So contact us on our email: diamondfinancialloanfirm@outlook.com
Do you need urgent loan? email us at juanitamiron45@yahoo.com for more info.
Do you need an urgent loan to solve your financial needs, We Offer loan ranging from $ 1,000.00 to $ 70,000,000.00 Max, we are reliable, efficient, Fast and dynamic, with 100% Guaranteed We also gives out loan in ( Euros, Pounds and Dollars. ) The Interest rate applicable to all Loans is (2%, ) if you are interested get back to us via ( royalfinance656@gmail.com )
Services Rendered include:
*Home Improvement
*Inventor Loans
*Car Loans
*Debt Consolidation Loan
*Line of Credit
*Second Loan
*Business Loans
*Personal Loans
*International Loans.
* The interest rate is 2%
* Choose between 1 and 10 years of repayment.
* Choose between monthly and annual repayment plan.
* Terms of the loan flexibility.
All these plans and more, please contact us.
1. Full name: ……………………….
2. Country: …………………..
3. Contact address: …………………..
4. Loan Amount Needed: ………………..
5. term of the loan ……………….
6. Direct Phone: ……………
7.Loan Duration: ……………………..
Email: (royalfinance656@gmail.com )
Regards,
CEO:
MrS MIRANDA DAVILLA.
I have just taken out my first personal loan and i must say i am extremely impressed as to how straightforward the services is. All i had to do was applied and filled out the application form and submit it! I was then told in about 10 minutes that i was accepted and that the funds has been approved and on the way to my bank after submitting the required information’s and i received a loan of $35,000 USD! Extremely impressive. Now i have my own car and also have my own business thanks to DANIEL SILVA LOAN INVESTMENT. Apply for your loan today without any stress with DANIEL SILVA LOAN INVESTMENT email them now on (royalfinance656@gmail.com). Thanks.
WE ARE A REGISTERED AND CERTIFIED LOAN LENDING FIRM,WHICH GIVE OUT LOANS TO THE PUBLIC AT A VERY REDUCED COST OF LOW INTEREST RATE.WE ARE DYNAMIC,RELIABLE,EFFICIENT AND TRUST WORTHY.CONTACT US NOW FOR YOUR SHORT AND LONG TERM LOANS.YOU ARE FREE TO CONTACT US NOW FOR YOUR ONLINE LOANS
We offer the following type of loans;
* Credit ..
* Personal Loans ..
* Business loans ..
* Investment Loans ..
* Development Loans ..
* Purchase Loans ..
* Construction loans ..
* Loans for buying a car ..
* Debt Consolidation Loans ..
* International Loans ..
* Student Loans and much more without any delay ….
Apply and receive the loan within 48 hours .. Don t miss !!
We are waiting for your mail ,VIA EMAIL…….trustee.loaner@outlook.com
WELCOME TO EUROPE LOAN FIRM
Brauchen Sie ein Darlehen BRAUCHEN !!!
Hallo, mein Name ist Herr duke Ich bin eine Privat
Kreditgeber, die Sie geben Darlehen an Privat- und Firmen Personen in
London, England. Haben Sie sich von so vielen Banken eingeschaltet wurde? Tust du
brauchen Finanzmittel, um Ihr Unternehmen zu etablieren? Haben Sie für die Finanzierung benötigen
Ausbau der Sie Unternehmen? Oder benötigen Sie eine
persönlichen Kredit? Meine Darlehen reicht von
persönlich Business-Darlehen. Ihr Zinssatz ist sehr erschwinglich und unsere
Darlehens-Prozess ist sehr schnell. Ich bin sehr bereit, um alle Ihre
finanzielle Probleme gehören der past.If
Sie wirklich bereit, um Ihre finanzielle
Probleme gelöst, dann suchen Sie nicht weiter und wenden Sie sich für ein Darlehen today.If
Sie interessiert Fülle das Datenformular, so dass ich Ihnen meine Begriffe
Bedingungen.Mail:henryduke05@gmail.com
EMITTENTEN DATA FORM
1) IHR NAME …………………………………..
2) Ihr Land ……………………………..
3) Beruf ………………………..
4) Ihr Familien
STATUS ………………….
5) PHONE
NUMBER …………………………….
6) Monats
GEWINN- UND VERLUST …………………………
7) ADDRESS …………………………………….
8) ZWECK ……………………………………..
9) Darlehensantrag ……………………………..
10)
TELEFON ………………………………….
11) KREDIT
DAUER ……………………………
(12) ACCOUNT ………………………
Meine E-Mail-Adresse ist unten angegeben:
freuen uns auf eine Zusammenarbeit mit
Sie.
====================
Dank
Herr Jerry Smith
Antwort E-Mail:henryduke05@gmail.com
DIRECT SERVICE ONLINE FIRM
HEAD OFFICE — Richmond Road, Worthing, Vereinigtes Königreich
E-MAIL – [directserviceonlinefirm@gmail.com]
————————————————– ————————-
Wir geben Kredite aus dem Bereich von $ 1.000 bis $ 90,000,000.at ein Interesse
von 2% Zinssatz.
Interessierte Kunden sollten füllen Sie unser Formular bitte unterdurch-
NAME————–
LAND———–
ADRESSE————–
Darlehensbetrag ERFORDERLICH ——-
ZWECK DER KREDIT ————
SCAN und legen Sie Ihren IDENTITY CARD–
Büro / TELEFONNUMMER ———–
GESCHLECHT—————————
Unsere Firma Mailingkontaktfeld ist
Tritts [directserviceonlinefirm@gmail.com]
ROSE WILLIAMS
E-MAIL – [directserviceonlinefirm@gmail.com]
DIRECT SERVICE ONLINE FIRM
Welcome to JALO LOAN FIRM OWNER LOANS PLC Based in UK, we may be able to help you with any kind of loan.We are private loan organization and we give out, Business or Home Personal Loans, secure and unsecured loan. Our loans attract only 3% interest rate to annual, we give a minimum of $ 2,000 and maximum of $ 500 million before any new processing, you are required to fill the loan below application form. Borrower Full Name: ———- Country: ———- State: —— City: —— Contact Address: ——- Contact phone number: ——- Age: —— Sex: ——— Occupation: —– Needed as Loan amount: ——- Duration of the loan: ——– Monthly income: ———— Purpose of the loan: ——– I await your urgent response and the type sooner so we can proceed. Greetings JALO loan firm. Loan Officer e-mail via: jaloloancompany@gmail.com or call +44-703-192-2288..
Do you need Urgent loan? We give out loan to interested individuals
who are seeking loan with good faith and with the interest of 3%. Are you seriously in need of an
urgent loan? then you are at the right place. We give out business
loan,personal loan, Xmas loan, contact us for your loan request to meet your
demand and set out from financial problem. contact us today via email:
HENRYCLARK003@GMAIL.COM
Thanks as we await your response.
Henry Clark Loan
Congratulations to Paul Cobb for all your hard work….
HOW I GET MY LOAN AMOUNT @ 2% INTEREST RATE
I became desperate in getting a loan from a legit lender online. And i saw comments of different persons at different site that talked about this VICTORIA LAWSON Loan Company (marianlawson@hotmail.com) where they got loan fast and easy without any stress and i follow their instruction using the details on their appreciation post, So i applied for a loan sum of ($120,000.00USD) @ 2% interest rate. The loan was approved and deposited into my bank account. That was how i Got to get my loan to refinance my business, pay off my bills and debt. I can’t stop appreciating VICTORIA LAWSON Trust Loan Firm. I am advising everyone interested in getting a loan fast and easy to kindly contact VICTORIA LAWSON LOAN FIRM via email: { marianlawson@outlook.com } to get any kind of loan you need today. with below details
*Full Name:_________
*Address:_________
*Tell:_________
*loan amount:_________
*Loan duration:_________
*Country:_________
*Purpose of loan:_________
*Monthly Income:__________
*Occupation__________
*Next of kins :_________
*Email :_________
A great testimony I must share to all cancer patients in the world. My husband was diagnosed with stage 4 primary liver cancer in
March 2013. The doctor told us there was not much to be done since the tumor was 7 inches covering his lower lobe and also had
spread to his lymph nodes. We decided to go home and called hospice which gave us morphine for pain. Ed hated the morphine which
made him vomit and also affected his mind. After one week at home we decided to do what we have done for many years, rely on
ourselves.We were only in Hospital for 3 days with severe Pain. The cancer had blocked his bile duct, after that we choose a
Naturopath doctor and have not had conventional treatments. one day i came across the use of cannabis oil for treatment of cancer
and i saw a post on how a cancer patient was cured with cannabis oil. I urgently needed help and i contacted the email :(phoenixtears44@gmail.com) to get the cannabis oil, i was given instructional guide on how to use it. After taking a gram
of oil per day. Within a couple of weeks his pain and swollen stomach disappeared and with it came hope and a good quality of
life. We never saw an ocologist and only have done a blood test after the first diagnose CT scan. His tumor marker went from over
6000 to normal and he is feeling well. We don’t know how this is going to play out, but enjoy every day and give thanks. As i am
writing this post, my husband is free from liver cancer and the doctor confirmed that the cancer was cured permanently. For
immediate assistance on every medical issue you and your family may be experiencing, contact Dr Rick via email: (phoenixtears44@gmail.com) for more information and the delivery process.