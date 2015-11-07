Containing Steph Curry, Impossible?

Sacramento, CA – No surprise that the Golden State Warriors are off to another impressive start. But could this year surpass last season? The Warriors are 6-0 to begin the NBA season. Golden State is undefeated in six games, being the second time in franchise history and the first time in the team’s West Coast era (since 1962-63).

<p>

While many question the injuries throughout the league that led to an easy path for the Warriors last year. Their success this season has proven different. Stephen Curry alone has exceeded his own ascendancy. He is the only player to have scored 213 points through six games since Michael Jordan’s 214 in 1989-1990.

At the age of 27, Curry is only looking to get better and that might be dangerous to any opposing team in the NBA. Golden State is three wins away from tying the Philadelphia’s teams’ 9-0 start in 1960-61. He’s averaging 30 plus points in the first six games, the first Warriors to do so since Rick Barry in 1974-75.

“I’m more experienced, I think I’m a better player than I was last year, said Curry after last night’s win against the Denver Nuggets. “I like our mentality right now. There’s nobody complacent in this locker room.”

The only competitive game thus far was when the Warriors hosted the Clippers last Wednesday. Despite the win, Golden State was behind by 10 in the fourth. The reigning MVP got into foul trouble early and lasted only 2 minutes in the first quarter. He returned in the third scoring 14 points including the go-ahead 3-point shot for the lead late in the fourth.

“It was good for us to feel a little bit of adversity against a good team like that,” Curry said. “We’re not going to blow everybody out this year.”

So far they have blown out five of the six teams they’ve faced. Tonight they’ll go against the Sacramento Kings who are 1-6 and will be without their All-Star DeMarcus Cousins. The only predictable matchup would be if Curry faces his little brother Seth Curry who signed a 2-year deal with the Kings.

The younger Curry is considered a shooting guard trapped in a point guards body. His 3-point shot is almost as good as his older brother Steph. Last night he scored 8 points on 3-of-4 shooting and 2-of-2 from three-point range in 72 seconds. Could this be the only person who can contain the MVP?

Could that spark off the bench be worthy enough to earn a spot in the game early? Despite injuring his ankle, Kings coach George Karl is hoping the younger Curry is ready to go tonight especially since he provides that 3-point shot just like his older brother.

“I hope he can play, not sure yet but we are searching for a guy that can make some shots and Seth came in last night, knocked down some shots, gave us some energy and confidence we didn’t have the last couple of games. He shoots the 3-ball pretty good.”

“I’m excited to be playing this game and competing against the best player in the league as well as team,” said Seth Curry. “I’m confident about matching up against [Steph Curry], obviously I know his tendencies and what he likes to do but he is tough to stop.”

When asked if he was a confident 3-point shooter, Seth responded with a smile, “Yeah. Absolutely, one of the things I do best, being confident shooting the ball.”

Seth is scheduled to shoot around at 6pm to determine if he’ll be able to play tonight. If the younger Curry is cleared than we may see the only player to contain the “hot” Steph Curry but if not than we’ll have to wait and be woo’d by the one guy who knew how to stop him. Until then he’ll continue to break records and develop into the amazing player we see before our eyes.