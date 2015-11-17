Oakland Schools’ PR Chief Receives New $192,000 Contract

Isaac Kos-Read, chief of Communications and Public Affairs for the Oakland Unified School District, recently signed a $192,000-a-year-contract, extending his previous contract for two years.
When he was hired last school, his salary was paid by the Oakland Public Education Fund, which has an office in the school district headquarters and is associated with GO (Great Oakland) Public Schools and the Rogers Foundation, both of which are proponents of charter school expansion in Oakland.
Kos-Read’s two-year contact was renewed in June, split between OUSD funding and a grant from Kaiser Foundation. He previously worked as director of External affairs at the Port of Oakland and was a public affairs consultant for the Oakland Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce.
He serves as the “chief public affairs and communication strategist for the district,” according to the report on the board website written by Jacqueline Minor, the district’s general counsel.
In the last year or so, the district communications’ staff has grown from one or two to a staff of eight – including four people who works in communications and four who work in community engagement.
These staff members have been busy this school year during intense teacher contact negotiations and angry community reactions over the possibility that Castlemont, Fremont and McClymonds High schools could be converted to charter schools.
Community engagement staff have also had to respond to concerns and some opposition to the the building of a districtwide commercial kitchen at the site of Foster Middle School, the rebuilding of Glenview Elementary School and the construction of a new district headquarters at Second Avenue and East 10th Street.
Troy Flint, who is part of the district’s communications staff and serves as OUSD spokesman, told the Post earlier this year that Kos-Read plays a crucial role at the school district.
“Isaac brings substantial experience and expertise in Public Affairs and Communications, areas where the district has suffered from lack of capacity for years,” Flint said.
“The marginal benefits of adding someone of Isaac’s talents yields benefits far beyond the cost in terms of increased ability to interact with diverse stakeholder groups, identify community concerns, and deal with those issues effectively.”
Every Instagarm user wants to have more followers for a very short time.
You want to contact the district office and give details accurately what you require. assignment writing service uk They will moreover direct you to an extra dept.
Good Day Everyone.
Am here to share my great testimony on how God directed me to a real loan lender Mr Patrick Benson who i will always see as a God sent to my life.My name is Doratty Cruiz am from Canada and I’m a mother of 2 kids and i lost my husband last year August 18th and things where very hard for me and my children so when I was online to seek for a loan and i fall in the hands of scam,i was scammed over $3,000usd on my attempt of trying to get a loan,all my Husband access where taken away from us by his brothers too, all hope was lost and i and my kids where sleeping in the street on till one faithful day when i met this friend of my who introduced me to this great company,Patrick Benson Loan Institute who helped me get a loan in next 28 hours without any delay,i received my desire loan amount $50,000usd successfully without any delay,am so much happy right now,if not for Mr Patrick Benson,what will i have done?God will bless him forever for the good work,i will forever be grateful to Mr Patrick Benson,my dear brother’s and sister’s out there looking for the best and genuine loan company where you can obtain a loan,i will kindly advice you all to contact Mr Patrick Benson for your loan you have been looking for,and i know they we surely help you as they did for me too,you can get in contact with them via email:patrickbensonloaninstitute229@gmail.com,he did not know am doing this,but i just have to do it because am so happy and a lot of people are still out there who are in need of a loan,i don’t want them to fall into the hands of fake lenders,because i know the hell i passed through in the hands of those bastards that claimed to be a real loan lenders,I pray that God should give them their punishment accordingly,God bless Mr Patrick Benson forever….
God Bless You All
Mrs Daratty Cruiz
Hey, that’s a really good use of our money.