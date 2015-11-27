Debate Grows Over OUSD “Common Enrollment” Proposal

Debate among parents and educators is growing over the potential impact of a new system for enrolling students proposed by Oakland Unified School District (OUSD) Supt. Antwan Wilson. The new system would make a choice of charter schools an equal part of the publically funded school enrollment process.

The new common enrollment plan is backed by the district administration and some local pro-charter organizations, but it has not yet been approved by the Board of Education.

The issue is on the agenda to be discussed at the Dec. 2 school board meeting and tentatively scheduled for a vote in January, according to the district.

Under the plan, parents could submit six choices from among charter and district schools, and a computer “algorithm” will assign them to one of the six schools.

The OUSD administration says the plan, which it has named “Better Enrollment Oakland,” will increase transparency and efficiency, streamlining a bureaucratic process that currently requires parents seeking admission to charter schools to apply to each school separately, along with applying to OUSD.

“People from across Oakland have come together to design a streamlined system that protects the existing system of prioritization (sibling attendance, neighborhood residence), while eliminating multiple applications, consolidating deadlines, and removing school-specific lotteries,” according to OUSD Spokesperson Troy Flint, in a column submitted to this week’s Post.

At present, charters accept the students they want. Many charters tend not to be racially and ethnically diverse. Many do not admit many special education students or hire teachers with training in special education.

There is also a lack of accountability for charter schools that push out students mid-year who are more challenging to serve.

School Boardmember Shanthi Gonzales said she sympathizes with the superintendent’s goal of correcting the lack of transparency in the system and the inequities in the way charters currently recruit students, but she remains skeptical about the plan.

“It is very troubling that the staff have not provided board members any information about how moving toward a common enrollment system could decrease enrollment in OUSD schools. Moving forward without knowing whether such a system may lead to school closures if irresponsible.”

“What are trade offs going to be for OUSD families? Is it worth it?” she asked. “Will we lose 2,000 students and end up laying off staff and closing schools?”

“Most of the people who were consulted in the planning led by Institute for Innovation for Public School Choice (IIPSC) for the common enrollment system were charter school parents and staff, even though most of the families who will use this kind of system will be OUSD families,” she said.

Gonzales pointed out that most Oakland families do not use the school options process at all. “If we care about equity for all families as we say we do, then we need to address this problem,” she said.

Kim Davis, an Oakland parent and co-founder of OUSD Parents United, says she has attended two community meetings sponsored by the district about common enrollment and is not impressed with the proposal.

“They talk about what is wrong with the current enrollment system, but the system they have designed will not solve most of the problems they identified.”

Charter schools that “cream” off the top students can continue to do so, she said, because they do not have to join the new system. The charter schools that do participate do not have to follow district enrollment priorities, but are free to continue to set their own admission policies.

Part of the problem, she said, is that Supt. Wilson says he is responsible for all the children in the district (including charter students), but he has no control over the charter schools themselves,” their curriculum, programs or policies.

In addition, Davis objects to OUSD’s community outreach. “This isn’t authentic engagement. It’s more like they have decided what they want, and they want us to want it, too.”

She said the organization that is handling much of the community outreach, GO Public Schools “has a pro-charter agenda, even though they claim to be charter neutral.”

“I think that position is largely a sham,” Davis said. “Underlying it, their money is coming from organizations that are pro-charter.”