Local Baseball Academy Fundraising to Send Youth to Cuba

Courtesy of the Richmond Standard

A Richmond baseball academy is raising funds to send local youth on an all-expense trip to Havana, Cuba next spring.

This past weekend, more than 80 kids ages 12 and 13 who reside in cities from Oakland to Benecia took part in the Wheelhouse Academy of Baseball’s first Cuba Invitational Select Tournament.

Thirty of the top performers at the tournament were picked for a three-week training camp led by Wheelhouse Academy of Baseball trainers. At the end of the training camp, up to 18 kids will be selected to go to Cuba for eight days during spring break next year.

“This exciting experience is intended to provide an opportunity for local youth to play baseball on an international level in a country which has produced such great players such as Yoenis Cespedes, Aroldis Chapman and Yasiel Puig,” the academy said in a statement.

The trip will include joint practices between the Wheelhouse Academy and Cuban teams, six competitive baseball games, social gatherings with all participants and sightseeing opportunities, the statement added.

Anyone wishing to donate toward the trip should contact Wheelhouse Academy of Baseball at (510) 525-2989, (408) 431-2902, or info@wheelhouseacademy.com.

The academy, headquartered at 5327 Jacuzzi St., Suite 2E in Richmond, is a non-profit organization serving youth from the Richmond, Berkeley, Vallejo, San Pablo, Oakland and surrounding communities.

For more information, go to http://www.wheelhouseacademy.com/

Caption: Photo courtesy of Wheelhouse Academy of Baseball’s Facebook page.