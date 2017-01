Man Of The Year, Anquan Boldin

San Francisco, CA – San Francisco 49ers Anquan Boldin didn’t make it to the playoffs, nor did his team even try. But that didn’t stop this Wide Receiver from staying in the spot light.

During Super Bowl 50 festivities, he held an event with a panel of six players including teammate Torrey Smith and former Raiders player Justin Tuck. They discussed their individual charities and coming together to make them bigger in National Football League.

If that wasn’t enough, Boldin was named The Walter Payton NFL Man Of The Year during the NFL Honors last night, a coveted honor that is most prestigious among the NFL for honoring a player’s volunteer and charity work, as well as his excellence on the field.

“I’m beyond humbled to be selected as the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year,” said Boldin. “I used to dream that I could play like Walter Payton when I was growing up, but he became even more of an inspiration to me as I learned about his legacy as a humanitarian.”

“I commend the other 31 finalists throughout the National Football League who continue to use this platform to influence the lives of others in a positive way. May we continue to open our hearts and make an impact in our communities and throughout this world.”

Boldin establishing the Anquan Boldin (Q81) Foundation, for 12 years it’s been dedicated to expanding the educational and life opportunities of underprivileged children.

The foundation has created charitable activities in Phoenix, Baltimore, South Florida and the San Francisco Bay Area, developing a niche for awarding scholastic and community achievement in youth, as well as distributing four-year college scholarships to deserving high school seniors.

In 2014, the three-time Pro Bowl selection and his wife, Dionne, donated one million dollars to the Q81 Foundation for continued distribution of college scholarships. That same year, the NFLPA awarded Boldin and his foundation $100,000 for winning the prestigious Byron “Whizzer” White Award.

Boldin’s foundation was also awarded $25,000, when he was named a 2015 Sports Humanitarian of the Year Award finalist, the only NFL player to be acknowledged.

Lee Steinberg (famous agent who inspired the movie Jerry Maguire) held his 29th Super Bowl event prior to the NFL Honors yesterday. He honored six Humanitarian Awards, Boldin was one of the player recipients.

Hue Jackson (Cleveland Browns) and Jack Del Rio (Raiders) received the Coaches Awards while Los Angeles Rams CEO Kevin Demoff got the Executive Award. Dee and Jimmy Haslam, owners of the Cleveland Browns walked away with the Owner Award.