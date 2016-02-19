Post Salon: Oaklanders Fight Displacement

Join leaders and activists organizing for a citywide moratorium on evictions and rent increases and other important proposals that can help Oakland residents stay in Oakland. Hear the issues. Get involved.

The Post Salon will be held Sunday, Feb. 28, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., at Geoffrey’s Inner Circle, 410 14th St. in Oakland.

For information, contact the Post News Group at (510) 287-8200.