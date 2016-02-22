“Notes from Vietnam” Concert a Big Hit!

The Oakland Symphony performed the Notes from Vietnam with guest artist Van-Ánh (Vanessa) Vo, composer and virtuoso performer, who played several traditional instruments, the traditional zither known as a dan tranh and the single-stringed dan bau.

“As a solo practitioner, Vo is a remarkable presence. Her playing is by turns sensitive and fiery, mixing eloquent lyricism and robust rhythmic explosions in roughly equal measure,” said Joshua Kosman, the San Francisco Chronicle’s music critic.

The Notes from … series explores both new and traditional symphonic music from cultures that may be less well known to audiences.

“We truly appreciate Mr. Duong’s sponsorship of the Oakland Symphony’s Notes from Vietnam and his support for the arts in Oakland,” said Oakland City Council President Lynette Gibson McElhaney.