District Removes Popular Principal and Will “Co-locate” Charter School at Westlake

Westlake Middle School students, parents and teachers are angry and confused after learning in the past week that the district has decided to “co-locate” a charter school onto their campus and remove their beloved principal, who they say has played a major role for the past 15 years in making Westlake a stable, thriving full-service community school.
According to teachers at the school, staff has just been told by district administrators that the Downtown Charter Academy will be moving students to Westlake next year and have told Principal Misha Karigaca that Supt. Antwan Wilson wants a “fresh start” at the school based on School Performance Framework data from last school year.
The teachers’ union, the Oakland Education Association (OEA), told the Post that the upheaval at Westlake, located 2629 Harrison St., is only one of the schools where Supt. Wilson plans to co-locate a charter school next year.
However, the district says no decisions have been made yet and will not be made by the school board until March 23.
Principal Karigaca, or “Mr. K” as he is called, has the complete backing of the school’s staff, according to Westlake teachers, who did not want their names revealed for fear of retaliation.
“We expected and wanted Misha as our continued leader,” said a teacher, who has worked at the school for almost 10 years.
Under Karigaca’s leadership, Westlake’s program was able to expand, despite continuous budget cuts, to include mental health services and a free after school program, considered one of the best, offering gardening, hip hop and lacrosse.
The school piloted a science academy this year and offers student internships that are connected to agencies based on the young people’s career interests.
Westlake is also slated to be turned into an Arts Magnet School in fall 2017.
Karigaca, who is African American, is one of the last of the homegrown principals who still works for the Oakland Unified School District. His mother was a teacher, and he grew up attending Oakland schools and served as a teacher in Oakland before becoming a principal.
During the most recent labor negotiations between the teachers’ union and the district, he served as a member of the district’s bargaining team, which staff says is a sign that his leadership has been respected and trusted.
Westlake staff say they believe their principal is being punished for not keeping a lid on parent and teacher protests last June, when the district unsuccessfully tried to force the school to “co-locate” a charter high school at the site.
The superintendent is making an example of Karigaca to intimidate employees not to stand up for their school, said the same teacher. “The message is being sent that if you don’t do what I tell you to do, I’m going to chop your head off.”
OEA President Trish Gorham, president of the teachers’ union, says the district has not released a list of charters that will be placed at OUSD schools but that Lafayette Elementary School in West Oakland will be one of the affected sites.
“It’s happening all over,” said Gorham. “This is the total destabilization of established schools. The end result is to degrade the services to Oakland students and families and to disrupt school programs that took years to build.”
According to district spokesman Isaac Kos-Read, the co-locating of charter schools on public school campuses is required by state law.
“It’s important to understand that the district is fulfilling its legal obligations under Prop. 39 to offer up underutilized public school space to local public charter schools,” he said. “The spirit of the law (Prop. 39) is one that must be honored.”
“There are successful co-locations across the district, such as King Estates and Castlemont,” Kos-Read said. “Benefits can include increased resources for the site, shared learning opportunities, and collaboration.”
Westlake teachers see the superintendent’s actions as further proof that the superintendent and his team do not care about the teachers or their school.
“They just told us what they are going to do,” said the Westlake teacher. “The input of the teachers, students and families obviously is not important to them.”
“The superintendent wants to privatize, whereas our community is trying to rebuild a vibrant public school system,” he said. “Privatizing public education is what he does. That’s what being a reformer means to him.”
If anyone in this world believed in spell… it wasn’t me. I was (Doubting Thomas) when it had to do with spells, magic, voodoo, and any of those sort, until I had an experiential encounter with a real herbalist. I was on a business trip to Africa which was sponsored by the company I work for. Business class ticket, five star hotel, a personal driver…all kind of luxury of that kind. I was to stay there for a week. On the second day of this trip, I taught I needed to get a girl to warm up my bed for the rest of the days I would be staying there. So, one faithful evening, I asked my driver to take me on a cruise. Into the streets we went and in less than 3mins, I found exactly what I needed. Before I could blink, she already was on my bed because of my luxurious lifestyle. This went on until I left Africa. I went back to the States and lived my normal life. After about 8 months, I fell very sick. Went to the hospital and… I am POSITIVE (HIV). Immediately, my mind flashed back to the girl in Africa because we always were having unprotected sex and I equally had seen ARV in her purse but she said she had just gone to collect it for her father. Foolishly, I never suspected anything. I immediately called this African girl and told her how she just had ended my life. She laughed and told me not to worry about it. I got very angry but she told me she had been cleansed off HIV. I couldn’t believe what she was saying until she sent me a copy of her recently done test result. I begged her for the cure, and without hesitation, she told me about the herbalist that made her whole. I told her that I was going to do anything to get his contact, and immediately, she sent his email address (payospiritsshalospells@yahoo.com) and I contacted him. In 3 days, I went back to the hospital to get a test done, just as the herbalist had said. Behold… The result… NEGATIVE. All you out there experiencing medical problems beyond scientific solutions, do run to Dr. Payo Shalo for rapid solutions… I no longer am (Doubting Thomas)…lol.
I know this is an emotional situation, but there is one area nobody is talking about. The data and evidence of what is really happening to the kids. In 2014-15 school year, only 19% of students were at grade level in ELA and 9% in math. That means that over 80% of kids were not at grade level in ELA. Over 90% were not at grade level in math. http://www.greatschools.org/california/oakland/269-Westlake-Middle-School/
Are we really ok with that for our kids?
I was a student at Westlake when Mr.K was there and he was a vary diligent man that took the time to get to know the students. The principle there now gives the students candy and chips in the morning, PE is no longer being taken seriously and there are more fight at the school then it was when I was there. There teachers are not always there or the students have ran them out. Now of this happened when I was there. The teachers where respected and the education that the students where receiving was on point. I have sever dyslexia and Mr.K did not push that aside I was placed into classes that would help me thrive and my parents and him would have monthly check-in’s. Mr.K did not care if you liked him or not he cared that you where learning and gaining some form of community somewhere in the school.
Inspiring to see the Westlake Community stand up for Mr. K! The list of home grown or Oakland based talent continues to leave or be run out since the Denver crew arrived. The people who are brought in no nothing about the Town or its people. Let’s teach them.
This is outrageous that this board and this man Wilson is still here in Oakland . We have big right wing money and bought off black and brown liberals working for Go Oakland Public schools funded by right wing money, and who got the majority of these lackeys elected. This with Misha Karagaca is out ragout. The “retirement ” of Shelagh Andujar is like Tim White, another ethicla proven leader in this district. An administrator of great compassion and vison being forced out by these unethical carpet baggers the board has foisted on us. we have a consultant whose firm is contracted with the district , at the sometime being paid $300,000 to ru Building and grounds..how can we not be outraged at the collusion between monied special intersts and this school administration?
If westlake becomes an Arts Magnet School, Bye America. We already have a bad education system. Now they want to remove a legit good principal. If this happens, Westlake is going to turn into another shtty school that can’t afford shit.
I just heard today about Mr K being removed and am incredulous. He is one of the longest serving principals at a single school in OUSD, respected and liked by his staff, students and families. My oldest was lucky enough to have Mr K as a first year teacher, and it was with pride that we watched his success. So few principal last anywhere these days; it was always good to know that there were still a few stable schools.
I agree with the other posters that this smacks of revenge for the Westlake communities standing up for itself last year. And it is interesting that another long time OUSD leader is also leaving, supposedly “retiring.” I really hope the school board calls a moratorium on these actions and looks into what is really going on.
This is not news to anybody except the people of Oakland…..
http://mobile.nytimes.com/2016/03/05/education/oakland-district-at-heart-of-drive-to-transform-urban-schools.html?referer=http%3A%2F%2Fm.facebook.com&_r=0
What a condescending comment.
It’s also a hella ignorant comment since that hack PR piece posing as a newspaper article straight up talks about the Oakland community trying to fight against these carpetbaggers. The piece is clearly sympathetic to Antwan and his corporate masters, but it does clearly demonstrate that the Oakland community is aware of what’s going on and is fighting back.
That’s not what I meant…. Sorry for the confusion. My point was… That here in Oakland they deny that their intent is to privatize the school system with charters, bust the union, and get rid of any teacher, or Administrator that does not do their bidding. Meanwhile, they travel the country telling everyone how Oakland is their “test case”. If they can break Oakland…. They can break the other districts they have targeted.
Agree with so many of the commenters here. This is an outrage. Stable school-site administration is critical for both general education and special education students. There is no explanation for removing a successful site administrator from an Oakland middle school, unless you have a not-so-hidden agenda to privatize Oakland schools. A culture of fear of retribution is definitely the order of the day. Administrators like Mr. Karigaca and Deputy Chief Andujar of Special Education, who is being forced to “retire”, likely due to her advocacy for a well-thought out and resourced implementation of the district’s inclusion model of SPED, are key contributors to our students’ success. Mr Karigaca appears to be targeted for advocating for his school last June when the district attempted to push through a co-location of American Indian Charter High School onto the Westlake Middle School campus. We all need to come togethor and let the school board know that we will not stand for this disruption. Please check out our change.org petition and stand in solidarity with both Mr. Karigaca and Ms. Sheilagh Andujar!
https://www.change.org/p/ousd-board-of-education-retain-deputy-chief-andujar-of-programs-for-exceptional-children?recruiter=7643053&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=copylink
Unbelievable. Misha Karigaca is a great Principal, and has been successful despite OUSD’s budget cuts and dysfunctionalism.
We need to fire Antwon Wilson. He’s bullied and manipulated OUSD staff since he was hired, and his unethical mismanagement of the facilities department was just the tip of the iceberg. I guarantee that whoever he installs at Westlake will be another one of his cronies. And our board continues to let him run amuk. OUSD – admit your mistake, and Fire Wilson now.
The news of the superintendent suggesting that Misha Karigaca be removed from Westlake Middle School is disheartening, and another blow to those of us who continue to serve our district despite the disrespect that we feel from those who blow in from out of town, push their agenda, and then leave town, leaving us to pick up the pieces. We cannot afford to lose committed educators like Misha Karigaca. He knows our kids and understands what it takes to build a stable community-service school. What a real shame!
I worked for OUSD special ed in various roles–including collaborating with Westlake–for 5 years, and Misha was one of the only principals who remained in the same position for that entire time. Most admins cycle through school sites every 1-3 years, just long enough to start implementing a bunch of big changes, make a huge mess, and bail before the going gets too tough. The sheer fact of his willingness to commit for the long haul is a rare, invaluable quality in the district. Faculty and admins are not interchangeable cogs in a machine. Think back to your positive educational experiences, and I bet you’ll find that they hinged on caring relationships, not scripted curriculum or dry standards. Politicians mandate tests and punishments for not meeting arbitrary benchmarks, but they have no idea how those mandates rip apart schools and inflict lasting damage on individual students’ educational careers. Instead of abetting more damage, the school board should be standing up for strong leaders and promoting stability. There’s a reason why three-quarters of district sped staff turns over every five years: The board and perpetually rotating superintendents ensure that there is never stable ground to make progress, only constant churning and disorientation. This self-inflicted disorganization creates ripe ground for privatization and high-level corruption while hindering meaningful community organizing in the spirit of *public* education.
This is an outrage. I’m a long time OUSD parent who believes in public education in Oakland. Oakland public schools have excellent, dedicated, and caring teachers. With those teachers, I have seen school sites florish under stable school-site administration. Likewise, I have school sites with excellent teachers struggle with poor site administration. It is absolutely unfathomable to me why our Superintendent would remove a successful site administrator from an Oakland middle school, a place who novice administrator can do a lot of significant damage quickly. A strong site administrator with a good relationship with teachers and staff is the magic formula for a great Oakland school. This feels like the dark days of State Administration – has anyone checked to see if Randy Ward is back in town? It sure feels like it.
Jean,
Antwon Wilson is a “Broadie”…. just as Randy Ward and all who have followed him were. Eli Broad has set his sights on privatizing public education in the US….particularly in large Urban areas where schools often struggle. His “New Leaders for New Schools” program has been pumping Central Admin staff and Site Administrator into OUSD for years. He gave over 25 MILLION DOLLARS to “Teach for America” to recruit Uncredentialed Teachers to come to these Urban hotspots and teach the way THEY wanted. This was and is… a blatant attempt to bust the Teacher’s Unions, demoralize career Teachers, and take over the school systems from within. It is a done deal. The OUSD School Board is fine with all that has transpired. Many of the School Board members have actively sanctioned or condoned the harrassment and “non-reelection” of OUSD teachers who questioned these ineffective Broad reforms which were thrust upon us. It is despicable…. I liken the arrival of the Broadie to oakland…to a rat infestation. Unless you can get rid os ALL of them…. it’s a losing battle. Good Luck.
Westlake is not a good school. It used to be but it has needed a change in leadership for many years. As for the co-location of a charter school, that is law, not the choice of the Supe.
It’s all about the kids!
This comment straight up parrots the rhetoric of the carpetbaggers and their Wall Street masters who want to destroy public education in Oakland. You don’t have to take my word it, like this Steven Engerlee is demanding you do with his words, read up on Prop 39 and learn for yourself. Steven is lying. It’s not about the kids for these people, its about the profits. How despicable that these people want to profit off of the disruption of our children’s development.
More evidence that there is an orchestrated effort to privatize OUSD by any means necessary. This has been going on for years. They just keep changing Superintendent’s to make the public think they are listening and responding to the push back from teachers and the community. Each Sup is worse than the last.
OUSD has been pushing out the most talented, committed, and successful teachers and Administrators for years. The powers that be do not want “Oakland people” to steer the course for Oakland schools. The School Board has some of the most vehement and despicable proponents of privatization and charter schools. They will stop at nothing to make this happen.
I know that Misha is a fantastic Principal. So does everyone else who has worked with him or had a child pass through Westlake during his tenure. He will most likely move on to a district where he will be welcomed and appreciated…. And paid more as so many others have.
Mt comment is directed to the Superintendent and the District: I would like an explanation of ” The spirit of the law (Prop. 39) is one that must be honored”. What do you mean by “spirit of the law”. Is it the law or not and can the “spirit” or “the law” be upheld and implemented in other ways other than what you’re proposing? It seems that someone has taken the authority (without parental input and consent) to rearrange student and parent lives to make it seem as if they’re doing something wonderful when they are not. I believe that the district has unused and boarded up properties that the charter schools can be moved to without disrupting all involved. This is a major distraction to the learning process and to successful bonds that have been formed that are key to the learning process. The process that you’re implementing is disruptive which is not in the best interest of education. We’re loosing sight of the main goal here which is the successful education of our children. Find another less disruptive way to do what you need to do.
I was a counselor/social worker at Westlake Middle School for 31 years. I worked closely with Misha Karigaca since his tenure as a principal started until I retired in 2011.
Over the years, he has worked very hard to improve all aspects of Westlake including academics, school climate, afterschool programs, and mental health services. The faculty and staff at Westlake respect and appreciate Mr. K. and are devastated that there is talk of him being removed.
It is unconscionable that Superintendent Wilson is recommending that he be removed from a school he has served well for years. It’s smacks of vindictiveness to me, and I hope that the Oakland School Board rejects this recommendation.
Most have been too successful. I’ver noticed that whenever a school successfully takes what they would call “disadvantaged kids” and they start doing really well in tests (wording for: better than their white counterparts) stuff gets shut down with the QUICKNESS.
Been around for over 50 years, see it happen again and again and again . . . when will we ever learn? If we want successful schools we are going to have build them ourselves OUTSIDE of the current public school systems.
Unbelievable. Superintendent Wilson has had numerous complaints in re: Manzanita Elementary School where staff members have dropped like flies over the past several years, due to a horrible principal and teachers/staff working in a fear based environment, but has done nothing. Numerous complaints have been filed. Whereas, this much loved principal (unlike Eyana Spencer at Manzanita…note, I do not fear retaliation) is removed. In the end, it is the children who suffer from the instability and turnover, which mimics the very problems they have at home where there is too often a lack of stability. Antwan Wilson is a major disappointment in understanding the needs of the children.
This is absolutely ridiculous! I worked for Misha for 4 years and he was the best pricipal I have ever met. He cares more about the kids and community than anyone I know. This is a devastating loss to the children of Oakland.