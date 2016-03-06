Anti-Displacement Housing Initiative

After a tearful press conference, an anti-displacement ballot initiative was filed March 3 at Oakland City Hall by a coalition of Oakland renters, clergy, teachers, homeowners, unions, community organizations, small business and landlords.

If approved by voters, Oakland’s “Renters Upgrade” would expand Oakland’s current “Just Cause for Eviction” law and provide greater protections for Oakland tenants most impacted by the city’s growing housing crisis.

The measure would expand eviction protections to almost 45 percent more Oakland renters by making those protections apply to units built after 1983 and 1995; establish a 5 percent rent cap – half of the current rent cap; and establish a rent stabilization board with the majority of members comprised of current tenants.