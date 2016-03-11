Oakland teachers, parents and students who are dedicated to maintaining and improving their schools are increasingly finding themselves in conflict with a school district leadership that is committed to turning over more space at their schools to charter school operators.
For the next school year, 14 charter schools, which are eligible for district space under the state law called Prop. 39, are requesting facilities at district schools, many of which will be required to “co-locate” charters on their campuses.
Among the impacted schools are Westlake Middle School, located on Harrison Street across from Whole Foods, which is being required to co-locate with Downtown Charter Academy; and Lafayette Elementary School in West Oakland, which may have to evacuate its campus and move to another site to make room for KIPP Bridge Charter.
Other schools listed as potential co-location sites include Allendale Elementary, Carl B. Munck Elementary, Garfield Elementary, Markham Elementary, Montera Middle, Bret Harte Middle, Roosevelt Middle, Fremont High and Skyline High, according to a resolution the school is expected to consider on March 23.
Many Oakland schools have some empty classrooms due to declining enrollment, caused by the displacement of low-income families who are renters. The growth of charters also causes compounding loss of enrollment at local schools, as elementary schools turn in charters, removing schools from the district, which would normally feed students into neighborhood middle schools and high schools.
The classroom space that a public school would need to expand enrollment will be used instead to “co-locate” charters that are competing with them for students.
Parents and teachers interviewed by the Post are uncertain whether they have any legal grounds to challenge the disruption of their campuses.
They fear that veteran teachers, students and families will abandon their schools as declining revenue and student populations decimate programs and eliminate the space to offer new programs.
At present, there are already 17 charter schools located on Oakland public school campuses.
Increasing the pressure on the school district on behalf of charters, the California Charter Schools Association (CCSA) filed a lawsuit this week against the Oakland Unified school District (OUSD) for failing to comply with Prop. 39.
“Despite clear obligations under the law, OUSD continues to prioritize district students and administrators over charter students within OUSD who attend charter schools, one of the largest charter school student populations in California,” according to Robin Doran of the California Charter Schools Association.
At Wednesday’s school board meeting, a large group from Westlake Middle School came out to protest the removal of their beloved principal Misha Karigaca.
Not only are they being forced to co-locate Downtown Charter Academy on their campus – which will be extremely disruptive to Westlake – the district is also taking away their trusted school site leader, which in effect is a body blow to their school at a time when they most need solid, stable leadership, according to the Westlake community.
Speaking to Supt. Antwan Wilson and Board of Education members, Westlake student Leon Jones read a petition signed by more than 200 students.
“We believe in our school. We believe in our teachers. We also believe in our principal,” Jones said.
Said parent Kimlynh E. Chun, “The core, the heart, the basic culture that makes the school function is what is being attacked here – everything that cannot be put on paper.”
“I hope you will change your position. It’s not too late,” said parent Tandra DeBose.
“I don’t believe in Prop. 39. It’s an unjust law.”
Another Westlake teacher told the board she had worked at Thurgood Marshall Elementary, which was closed and then given to a charter. Then she taught at Lakeview Elementary, which was closed. Now the same process seems to be occurring at Westlake.
Responding to the community, Supt. Wilson said, “I understand how difficult it is. I appreciate your passion. However, we are where we are.”
He said the district would soon hold a meeting so the Westlake community can have input on the selection of a new principal, who will be picked in April.
Wilson also said the district would organize a “visioning” meeting so the community could talk about what characteristics they want to see in a school leader and what programs they want to see at their school.
“Why are you fixing something that is not broken?” Shouted someone from the audience.
The Lafayette Elementary School community learned about the possible Prop. 39 impact on their school on Thursday, Feb. 18 at a meeting at their school that was attended by about 25 people.
They were told that the school had two options for “sharing space” with a charter school, should the charter accept the offer extended under Prop. 39 rules.
Option one is that Lafayette could occupy part of the school and share space with KIPP Bridge Charter. Option two is for Lafayette to move to the Lowell campus with West Oakland Middle School and the KIPP program would take over the Lafayette campus.
He heals and solve most of the problems & sickness which are failed to be healed by other doctors/healers. He solve bad luck, pregnancy problems, lost lover, sexual weakness, early ejaculation, witch-crafts, broken marriage, poverty, debts trouble, divorce, court cases, domestic problems, gambling losses, Lost jobs, promotions at work, Do you need penis enlargement? Do you want to be Rich? Do you need many children? Are you tired of jealousy people, Evil dreams, all long illnesses, blood pressure, HIV & aids, skin infections? etc. He use strong herbs & magic spells as well as powerful ancestors. Get healed today by this greatest miracle doctor who has healed many people through his experienced ancestors. Join the rest of the world to cerebrate his miracle healings. he can even read and tell you your problems before you say anything to him. He can connect you to talk to the spirit of a deceased of your family member or friend. he can also tell you your future through reading palm, play card, a mirror/water. He uses many ways of healing just to make sure that he certify his clients all over the world. he is the only traditional healer who does fully corresponds with all religious beliefs. contact him on his email address at babaka.wolf@gmail.com
Dear friends, my name is SUSAN from united states i had a problem with my boyfriend 2years ago, which lead to our break up. when he broke up with me, i was not my self again, i felt so empty inside me. until a friend of mine told me about a spell caster who helped him in the same problem too. i email Dr UKO the spell caster and i told him my problem and i did what he asked of me, to cut the long story short. before i knew what was happening my boyfriend gave me a call and told me that he was coming back to me in just 2days and was so happy to have him back to me. we have two kids together and we are happy with our selves. thanks to Dr UKO for saving my relationship and for also saving others own too. continue your good work the great spell caster email address : ukospelltemple@yahoo.com / ukospelltemple.wixsite.com/mysite or whatsapp him on ; +2347064650019
After being in relationship for 8 years,my husband broke up
with me all was in
vain, I wanted him back so much because of the love I have for him, I
begged him with everything, I made promises but he refused. I
explained my problem to someone online and she suggested that I should
rather contact a spell caster that could help me cast a spell to bring
him back but I am the type that never believed in spell, I had no
choice than to try it, I emailed the spell caster, and he told me there
was no problem that everything will be okay before seven days, that my
ex will return to me before seven days, he cast the spell and
surprisingly in the six day, it was around 4pm. My ex called me, I
was so surprised, I answered the call and all he said was that he was
so sorry for everything that happened, that he wanted me to return to
him, that he loves me so much. I was so happy and went to him, that
was how we started living together happily again. Since then, I have
made promise that anybody I know that have a relationship problem, I
would be of help to such person by referring him or her to the only
real and powerful spell caster who helped me with my own problem and
who is different from all the other once out there.So friends my advise is if you have such problem you can email him on (drowonaspelltemple@gmail.com) or you can whatsapp him with this number +2348115204568 Sir i am indeed grateful for the help, i will forever recommend my friends to you.
I’m Mrs Abigail Martin,From USA. I will start by saying to all that have experience heart break and also cant do with out there lover should please stop here and read up my story, So as you will know how to go solving or getting your ex back from this spell caster..AND AGAIN I WILL WANT TO ALSO TELL ALL THAT THIS SPELL CASTER I WILL WANT TO TELL THE WHOLE WORLD ABOUT IS HARMLESS AND DO NOT HAVE ANY SIDE EFFECT, BUT TO RESTORE AND GIVE YOU BACK WHAT YOU DESERVE, COS WHEN I MEET WITH THIS SPELL CASTER THAT WAS INTRODUCED TO ME BY THE WIFE OF MY BOSS IN MY WORKING PLACE, HE MADE IT CLEAR THAT HE CAN CAST SPELL ON SO MANY OTHER PROBLEMS EXCEPT IN GETTING YOUR EX OR MAKING YOUR LOVER TO LOVE YOU MORE THAT WILL SUITE YOU. Last 8mouths ago, My lover was cheating on me and was not also give me the attention that a man should give to a woman,And really that was troubling my mind and tearing my heart apart to the extent that i was not concentrating in the office the way i use to before the break up by my lover.And before that incident,I always see how my boss use to love his wife so much. I was bringing to think that i was not doing the right thing to him that will make him love me forever,So i really gathered my courage and went to my boss wife office to ask her the secret that made her husband love her so dearly,In the first place she refused in telling me,She asked me why i am asking her such a question,That if is it not normal for every man to love his wife.I told her the reason that made me ask her about this question,That my lover started cheating on me lately,When i knelt down before her for her to see my seriousness in this issue that i went to ask her,She opened up to me by telling me that i should not tell anybody about what she want to tell me,The wife to my boss started to say to me that she used a very powerful spell on his husband to love her,And the spell that she used is harmless, But the spell is just to make him love her and never to look for any other woman except her. I QUICKLY ASK HER HOW DID SHE GET TO KNOW THIS GREAT,POWER,DURABLE AND PERFECT WORK SPELL CASTER,she said that a friend of hers also introduce her to him. Then i also ask her how i can meet with this spell caster.SHE SAID EVERYTHING TO ME,THAT THE NAME OF THIS SPELL CASTER IS Dr.ABACHA.My next question to her was how can i get this wonderful spell caster,She said she is going to give me the website http://abachasolutiontemple.webs.com/ and the email of the spell caster for me to contact him for my problem,Really she gave to me this spell caster email:ABACHASOLUTIONTEMPLE367@GMAIL.COM and i contacted him and explained all to him,And after every thing that needed to be done by the spell caster, In the next five days, My lover that hated me so much came to house begging for forgiveness and i was so glad that i have finally gotten my heart desire..I was so grateful to this spell caster for what he has done for my life.. So i made a promise testify it to the whole world thank you once again.
I can’t really believe that i am with my Ex-Husband after when he broke up with me with 4 kids he is back , i thank Dr Okedi for helping me getting back my husband back, My Name is Vegadaly i am from USA and my man name is Phillip , my happiness turn to bitterness,my joy turn to sorrow,my love turn to hate when my husband broke up with me last week,i was so frustrated and i could not know what next to do again, i was so unthinkable and i could not concentrate anymore, i love my husband so much but he was cheating on me with another woman and this makes him broke up with me, so that he can be able to get marry to the other lady , i think she cast a spell on my husband to make him hate me and my kinds and this was so critical and uncalled-for,I cry all day and night for God to send me a helped to get back my man until a day when i was browsing on the on the internet i saw a post of a lady name Lizzy Brooklyn and who was having the same problem with me but she latter got her Husband back and i write her to asked her how she was able to get her husband back and she told me that their was a powerful spell caster in Africa that help her with a love spell in getting back lost lover’s back and i decided to contacted the same Dr Okedi immediately and she told me what is needed to be done for me to have my man back and i did it although i doubted it but i did it and the Dr Okedi told me that i will get the result after 4 days , and he told me that my husband was going to call me by 10pm in my time and i still doubted his word, to my surprise my husband really called me and told me that he miss me so much Oh My God i was so happy and today i am happily with my man again and we are joyfully living together as one good family and i thank the powerful spell caster , he is so powerful and i decided to share my story on the internet that good spell casters still exist and Dr Okedi is one of the good spell caster who i will always pray to live long to help his children in the time of trouble, if you are there and your lover is turning you down, or you have your husband moved to another woman, do not cry anymore contact the powerful spell caster Dr Okedi on his email: [okedisupernaturaltemple@gmail.com. and he will solve your problem for you , i am a living testimony and i will continue to testify of his goodness in my family,he turn my family to paradise and today we are all happy together Dr Okedi i say thank you in million times thanks Dr Okedi, or you can call him on +2348119020294..
Is their anyone looking for baby or finding it difficult to be pregnant i will advice such a person to contact Dr. Oniha on greatoniha@yahoo.com or +2347052534659 for help. He was the one that sent me some herbs and after using the herbs i meet with my lover only one touch from my lover my doctor confirmed it that i am pregnant. i will advice you out their to contact him for help because he was sent to this world the rescue people from barrenness.
After being in relationship with him for 3 years, he broke up with me, I did everything possible to bring him back but all was in vain, I wanted him back so much because of the love I have for him, I begged him with everything, I made promises but he refused. I explained my problem to someone online and she suggested that I should rather contact a spell caster that could help me cast a spell to bring him back but I am the type that never believed in spell, I had no choice than to try it, I mailed the spell caster, and he told me there was no problem that everything will be okay before three days, that my ex will return to me before three days, he cast the spell and surprisingly in the second day, it was around 4pm. My ex called me, I was so surprised, I answered the call and all he said was that he was so sorry for everything that happened, that he wanted me to return to him, that he loves me so much. I was so happy and went to him, that was how we started living together happily again. Since then, I have made promise that anybody I know that have a relationship problem, I would be of help to such person by referring him or her to the only real and powerful spell caster who helped me with my own problem and who is different from all the other ones out there. Anybody could need the help of the spell caster, like of issue of not be able to get pregnant for many years, lotto, his email is DRAISEDIONSPELLCASTER@OUTLOOK.COM you can email him if you need his help in your relationship or any other problem like wining lottery your problem can never remain the same again, it will turn a thing of the past in your life.
I’ve never been a huge believer but when it turned out that love spell was my last hope, I gave it a try because my lover stopped talking to me, after begging and pleading with him I realized that nothing was working out, he left me to meet another girl, I had no choice than to ordered a reunite love spell from dradimalovespell@gmail.com to help me get my lover back, after the spell was cast, the results was fantastic, I never expected what I saw, I’m so grateful I came across this spell caster. My love left his other girlfriend and we came back together. DR. ADIMA changed my life and made me a true believer. I want to use this opportunity to thank this great man called DR. ADIMA for what he has done for me and my boyfriend. This great man has brought happiness and joy back again to my life. I will advice every one out there that has a similar issue, and also any one who is willing to get his or her lover back and any one who wants to get pregnant or cure illness of any kind to quickly contact this email;dradimalovespell@gmail.com
My husband and I have been married for about 7 yrs now. We were happily married with two kids, a boy and a girl. 3 months ago, I started to notice some strange behavior from him and a few weeks later I found out that my husband is seeing someone. He started coming home late from work, he hardly care about me or the kids anymore, Sometimes he goes out and doesn’t even come back home for about 2-3 days. I did all I could to rectify this problem but all to no avail. I became very worried and needed help. As I was browsing through the internet one day, I came across a website that suggested that Dr Unity can help solve marital problems, restore broken relationships and so on. So, I felt I should give him a try. I contacted him and he did a spell for me. Three days later, my husband came to me and apologized for the wrongs he did and promise never to do it again. Ever since then, everything has returned back to normal. I and my family are living together happily again.. All thanks to Dr Unity . If you need a spell caster that can cast a spell that truly works, I suggest you contact him. He will not disappoint you. This is his E-mail: Unityspelltemple@gmail.com .
I was going crazy when my wife divorce me,but today I’m very excited sharing this amazing testimony that my wife came back with the help of Dr Frank Ojo online spell caster that is powerful and genuine!. A very big problem occurred in my family seven months ago,between me and my wife so terrible that she took the case to court for a divorce she said that she never wanted to stay with me again,and that she did not love me anymore So she packed out of my house and made me and my children passed through severe pain. I tried all my possible means to get her back,after much begging,but all to no avail and she confirmed it that she has made her decision,and she never wanted to see me again. So on one evening,as i was coming back from work,i met an old friend of mine who asked of my wife So i explained every thing to her,so she told me that the only way i can get my wife back,is to visit a spell caster,because it has really worked for her too So i never believed in spell,but i had no other choice,than to follow her advice. Then she gave me the email address of the spell caster whom she visited.(Templeofloveandprosperity@gmail.com}, So the next morning,i sent a mail to the address she gave to me,and the spell caster assured me that i will get my wife back the next day what an amazing statement!! I never believed,so he spoke with me,and told me everything that i need to do. Then the next morning, So surprisingly, my wife who did not call me for the past seven {7}months,gave me a call to inform me that she was coming back So Amazing!! So that was how she came back that same day,with lots of love and joy,and she apologized for her mistake,and for the pain she caused me and my children. Then from that day,our relationship was now stronger than how it were before,by the help of a spell caster . So,you can visit his Web site to know more about him: http://africatemple.yolasite.com. if you have any problem contact Dr Frank Ojo, i give you 100% guarantee that he will help you. So thanks to Dr Frank Ojo for bringing back my wife,and brought great joy to my family once again.{Templeofloveandprosperity@gmail.com}, Thank you sooooo much!!!
Key issue left out of this article is the length of time given to charters to rent school facilities.
The Board needs a policy of granting rent leases of no more than one year to accommodate all charter school 39 requests.
The Oakland School Board, having granted Gov Brown’s military school a long term lease, reduces ability of the District to meet Prop 39 requests, even if unused space exists on that school site! The Board should grant no more than one year leases.
My understanding of the California Charter School Association (CCSA) law suit is that in effect CCSA is calling for Oakland School
District to juggle its location of students to create school space for charters. CCSA’s expectation is low enrollment schools should be emptied and enrolled public school students transferred out to make way for charters.
As an opponent of charter schools I see this California Charter Schools Association law suit as unwise action as the law suit forcing the District to move its enroll students around will mobilizing Oakland Public School parents and families against privately managed charters whose representative CCSA shows zero interest in how their interest for space impacts the public schools of Oakland.
The Oakland School Board will have to choose whether to close schools or transfer public school students without going through the formal procedure of closing schools.
To go through the politically, and time consuming difficult process of school closings to accommodate request for space from privately managed charter schools is one option the Board has.
Or, it can take the short cut of merely telling all enrolled students that they are being transferred to another under enrolled Oakland school.
Both approaches are politically difficult. But, the hit the road you have been transferred to x school is the fastest action the Board can take.
Making enrolled students hit the road is disruptive to enrolled students and families. But it is not the charter schools problem under current charter law.
After all, the current charter school friendly law requires a district approve a charter operator regardless of the negative financial damage that approval will do to a district and the harm to existing programs.
I think there is a good chance that a court will read charter law and side with CCAS.
If so, the Oakland public might then put pressure on the legislature to act to put on the ballot constitutional amendment to Prop 39 that provides protection to school districts from the instability that Prop 39 demands are causing public school districts like Oakland.
If the Oakland School Board had been less charter friendly it would not be in this bad of a situation. But, the School Board’s history has, so far, been just saying yes to charter schools.
In June voters have the opportunity to vote in three new Oakland School Board members that will just say NO to privately managed charter schools because charter schools are NOT public schools.