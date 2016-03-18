Start a Career in Construction Trades

Enroll in the Marin City Community Development Corporation (MCCDC) Construction Training Program in partnership with Local 261 Laborers Union and other construction trades.

The program will begin Monday, April 4.

Enrollment will be accepted until Monday, April 18. However, space is limited and enrollment is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The following items are preferred but are not required: a valid California Driver’s License, pass a drug screening, reliable transportation, and a motivation to start a career in construction.

To sign up for orientation, contact Andrew Abou Jaoude, program director or Demetrius McClinton, program assistant at (415) 339-2837.

Or just come in and sign up at the front desk at Marin City Community Development Corporation, 441 Drake Ave. in Marin City.