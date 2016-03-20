$6M For Nonprofits as Part of Refinery Modernization Agreement

Courtesy of Richmond Standard
Starting Wednesday, March 16, nonprofits serving Richmond and North Richmond can apply for grants ranging from $5,000 to $75,000.
It’s part of a new grant program providing $6 million over 10 years to 501(c)(3) nonprofits that aim to use the funds to improve the lives of local residents. The funds for the grant program comes from the Chevron Modernization Project Environmental and Community Investment Agreement (ECIA). The deadline for applications is May 2.
<p>
The program has allocated $600,000 in city-issued grants for the 2016-2017 cycle. A wide variety of programs serving local residents are eligible. Examples include equipment for youth sports programs, a new playground and chess club tournaments.
“You don’t have to be located in Richmond to be eligible, but you have to serve Richmond residents,” said LaShonda White of the Richmond City Manager’s Office.
Along with 501(c)(3) nonprofits, and also organizations with a 501(c)(3) fiscal sponsor, government entities including the city of Richmond can apply for grants. Asked whether that will put nonprofits at a disadvantage, White said that while the city would be issuing grants, it wouldn’t decide who gets them.
For that, a panel of community members and stakeholders will be assembled to review and score grant applications, White said. The panel will make recommendations to Richmond City Council for funding consideration.
The City of Richmond is seeking individuals interested in joining the panel. All interested panelists should complete a Board or Commission Application and submit it to the City Clerk’s Office.
As for groups wanting to apply for grants, the ECIA Request for Proposal applications will be posted online March 16 on the BidsOnline™ System at www.planetbids.com/portal/portal.cfm?CompanyID=14590
Register as a vendor! Make certain to select category #99888 – “Not-for-profit organizations” when logging onto the website
“I went for a rapid test and never expected the answer to be that I was positive. I fell to the floor, cried like I was in a soap opera, and asked “who’s going to raise my children?” The tester was so amazing, so helpful in talking me down from this reaction, telling me he’d known people living with HIV for 25 years and more. I latched on to those words like a life vest those first few months.”
“I don’t really remember much about the day or the month or two following. I do remember sitting in my doctor’s office as she told me I was HIV positive. remember looking at the painting on the wall. I became instantly numb and everything became a blur.” “I was speechless, frozen in time. I couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t stop crying…
As fate may have it, a friend of mine introduced me to a Herbal Doctor who can CURE several kinds of dieseases like:
HIV/AIDS
HEPATITIS
OBESITY
SYPHILIS
CANCER
At first, i didn’t believe because there are lots of frauds and scammers online but i decided to give it a try because i have nothing else to lose.
To my greatest surprise, Dr.RABIU NEVER DEMANDED FOR ANY FEE when i contacted him. All he did was to give me a Herbal Medicine and guidelines on how i am to take them. I followed all procedures as instructed, and after 12 days i went back for a check up, and i was tested NEGATIVE.
If you are interested in getting cured of your own Illness, you can contact the doctor that cured me, with the following communication link.Dr. RABIU
E-mail: (rabiuspelltemple@gmail.com).Or Whatsapp contact:+2349034519429
BEWARE OF FRAUDSTERS ONLINE.
Doctor.RABIU will never ask you for an upfront fee payment.
I wish you all the best.
WOW I HAVE NEVER BELIEVE IN HERBAL REMEDIES.MY NAME IS JOY I have been a patient of tinnitus ringing ears since 35 years. I had tried a lot of anti viral med prescribed to me by doctors over the years but I could not see any improvements in my symptoms. One day while going through the internet , i got to know about this great Herbal Dr who uses his herbal remedies in curing people,quickly i contacted him and he prepared a herbal medication for me which i received and used as instructed. After few weeks the improvement were very visible. Outbreaks has stopped and the sores started to heal. I would recommend this to all my friends,families,around the globe suffering from tinnitus ringing ears.you can contact him through his email on drwilliams098765@gmail.com.THANKS TO YOU ONCE AGAIN DR WILLIAMS.
Good day everyone my name is jackson sandra from U.S.A, I have this great opportunity to share this testimony about how I get cure for my HIV,Two years ago I was HIV positive so I was suffering from it I was doing one thing or the order to get a cure there was know way for it so I was on my research on the internet I saw a testimony of a young man, about how DR.OSADABAMENget a cured for HIV with his herbal medicine I was surprise and I do not believe I said okay let me try him I contact him that night on his email and he gave me instructions and I follow it he told me what to do and I did it, after a week he sent to me the medicine true DHL he told me how to use it and I did exactly how he instructed me to use it, after two weeks he told me that I should go for test, indeed I did it, and behold I was HIV “negative” am so grateful Doctor, now am happy with my Husband and two kids I want to use this opportunity to say this, please if you have this kind of disease called HIV, I want you to contact him on is email;DR.(drosedabamenspellcasterhome@gmail.com) or whatsapp him +2349034412845 also help you get a cure for HPV, HERPES, CANCER,disease and he can cure you from any kind of diseases with his herbal medicine. all you have to do is to believe him. thank you my Dr may god bless you……
HE FIX THE FOLLOWING PROBLEMS TO ALL ACROSS THE GLOBE ON:
1. Getting your lover or husband back
2. Spiritual bulletproof
3. Prosperity spell
4. Protection spell
5. Get a job spell
6. Becoming a manager spell
7. Get a huge loan without paying any fee spell
8. Child spell
9. Love spell
10, vanishing spell
11. Success or pass spell
12. Marriage spell
13. Avenging spell
14. Popularity spell
15. Killing spell….
Hello everyone here, I feel so glad for having a sound health again this is why I had to share my testimony with you, I am courage by name i had genital herpes virus for 4 years, I thought i was going to die with the virus but Dr luka saved me with his herbal medicine which i took for 14 days and after then I went to the hospital for a test and I was tested Negative, I couldn’t believe it, so i decided to go to another hospital to do the test again and I was also confirmed Herpes negative. I am now healthy and sound again Please contact Dr Luka through his email:lukaherbalhome@yahoo.com or what’sapp him on +2348151714295 for your cure on any kind of sicknesses and diseases, He is a good man, He will help you for the cure. He did it for me and I believe he can also do it for you.
Please help me share this testimony so that other people can also be saved. I vowed to share this everyday. Thanks and God bless you .
My name is RENNA JONES a single mum from the UNITED STATE OF AMERICA (TEXAS ) i never thought i will see today if not the help of Dr. Aluda i was pregnant for over 2yrs and some months the doctor told me i have HIV aids and that the baby was affected also and also i have cancer the doctor also was about going to performe surgery on my left breast i was so fruastrated i thought of killing my self then i ran into an old college friend of mine then i narated my story to her she burst into tears and confrot me then she told me that there was these great man who would give me herbs and root and myself and the baby will be alright as good, and she told me that it will only cost me some funds to get the herbs from Dr ALUDA, money was never the problem i never thought of it but i said to myself i will be heal i cotacted him at once after some process i got the herbs he told me how to use it daily and am going to use the herbs for just 1months and after that 1months i should go for check up in the hospital i followed instructions very carfully and could you believe me it has not gotten to 1months and behold i was back again please another year is coming you should not let ailment follow you to next year contact doctor ALUDA on (DR.ALUDASPELLTEMPL@GMAIL.com) he is ever ready and happy to render you service.
contact him at….(DR.ALUDASPELLTEMPL@GMAIL.com OR YOU CAN CALL OR WHATSAPP HIM +2349050141109)
stay bless
RENNA JONES.
My name is RENNA JONES a single mum from the UNITED STATE OF AMERICA (TEXAS ) i never thought i will see today if not the help of Dr. Aluda i was pregnant for over 2yrs and some months the doctor told me i have HIV aids and that the baby was affected also and also i have cancer the doctor also was about going to performe surgery on my left breast i was so fruastrated i thought of killing my self then i ran into an old college friend of mine then i narated my story to her she burst into tears and confrot me then she told me that there was these great man who would give me herbs and root and myself and the baby will be alright as good, and she told me that it will only cost me some funds to get the herbs from Dr ALUDA, money was never the problem i never thought of it but i said to myself i will be heal i cotacted him at once after some process i got the herbs he told me how to use it daily and am going to use the herbs for just 1months and after that 1months i should go for check up in the hospital i followed instructions very carfully and could you believe me it has not gotten to 1months and behold i was back again please another year is coming you should not let ailment follow you to next year contact doctor ALUDA on (DR.ALUDASPELLTEMPL@GMAIL.com) he is ever ready and happy to render you service.
contact him at….(DR.ALUDASPELLTEMPL@GMAIL.com OR YOU CAN CALL OR WHATSAPP HIM +2349050141109)
stay bless
RENNA JONES.
My name is RENNA JONES a single mum from the UNITED STATE OF AMERICA (TEXAS ) i never thought i will see today if not the help of Dr. Aluda i was pregnant for over 2yrs and some months the doctor told me i have HIV aids and that the baby was affected also and also i have cancer the doctor also was about going to performe surgery on my left breast i was so fruastrated i thought of killing my self then i ran into an old college friend of mine then i narated my story to her she burst into tears and confrot me then she told me that there was these great man who would give me herbs and root and myself and the baby will be alright as good, and she told me that it will only cost me some funds to get the herbs from Dr ALUDA, money was never the problem i never thought of it but i said to myself i will be heal i cotacted him at once after some process i got the herbs he told me how to use it daily and am going to use the herbs for just 1months and after that 1months i should go for check up in the hospital i followed instructions very carfully and could you believe me it has not gotten to 1months and behold i was back again please another year is coming you should not let ailment follow you to next year contact doctor ALUDA on (DR.ALUDASPELLTEMPL@GMAIL.com) he is ever ready and happy to render you service.
contact him at….(DR.ALUDASPELLTEMPL@GMAIL.com OR YOU CAN CALL OR WHATSAPP HIM +2349050141109)
stay bless
RENNA JONES.
Hello everyone out here, i want to share my testimony of this grate herbal doctor who cured me of herpes with his herbal remedy. i never really believe on herbal remedy,but i have been hearing and also seeing it on the internet but i don’t even bother to read more of it. until one that i was browsing through the internet and i saw a comment make by someone on blog spot about (please pardon me to use this language) one so called grate herbal doctor that have the herbal remedy to all manner of STD. so i thought about it and i said to myself that i should give it a try but their was another thing that wanted to discourage me which was he was from Africa Nigeria precisely, he told me not to worry and trust him with my life that he is going to cure me permanently and their will be no side effect in future, i actually have a very good rethink of it and i said let go on with it. i have to send him the money for the material he will be needing to prepare the herbal remedy and he did it and send it to me through courier delivery service i got it and i used it the way he instruct me to after three weeks i went for test and i was confirmed herpes negative please everyone should help me thank Dr Oduku for saving my life..if anyone have any issue concerning STD do not hesitate to contact him via email odukuherbalremedies@gmail.com once again thank you very much Sir.
God bless Dr. Ogidi for his marvelous work in my life, I was diagnosed of HERPES since 2012 and I was taking my medications, I wasn’t satisfied i needed to get the HERPES out of my system, I searched about some possible cure for HERPES i saw a comment about Dr. Ogidi, how he cured HERPES with his herbal medicine, I contacted him and he guided me. I asked for solutions, he started the remedy for my health, he sent me the medicine through UPS SPEED POST. I took the medicine as prescribed by him and 14 days later i was cured from HERPES, Dr. Ogidi truly you are great, do you need his help also? Why don’t you contact him through Ogidiganherbalhome@gmail.com
PROPHET BOLIVAR CURED ME FROM HIV AND AIDS
My name is Edna Gates from the cat Island of the Bahamas,i want to quickly use this period to tell you all, how i came across a Herbal prophet that cured me from HIV AND AIDS WITH HERBAL CANNABIS OIL,i had this sickness for close 4 years with no dame help from anybody, i was on the internet on a blog that very day some time last year when i saw a comment of a lady called Mara from Brazil sharing her testimony about how this very prophet cured her of herpes and cancer virus, i just decided to give it a try and i contacted this Prophet Bolivar, so he told me all i needed to know and what to do to get cured and free from my issues, so i went further and make provisions for the herbs items which he used them to prepare herbal medicine for me,i applied the medicine on my self and just to see that the exact day which this prophet said i will be cured i was felling good and healthy at a time, my strength was regained i went for checkup in the hospital and our family doctor confirmed me i am free from my sickness and that am now back to my normal being, this was the greatest miracle that has ever happened to me in my life, and i promise prophet bolivar that i will be sharing his goodness to the world, these are few words i can say about this Prophet for a good work Weldon. I also like you to contact his private email Address on odungaspell@gmail.com.A GREAT SPELL CASTER THAT CAN HELP YOU CURE ANY OF YOUR DISEASES THAT YOU ARE SUFFERING FROM.he can also cure Herpes and cancers.