$6M For Nonprofits as Part of Refinery Modernization Agreement

Courtesy of Richmond Standard

Starting Wednesday, March 16, nonprofits serving Richmond and North Richmond can apply for grants ranging from $5,000 to $75,000.

It’s part of a new grant program providing $6 million over 10 years to 501(c)(3) nonprofits that aim to use the funds to improve the lives of local residents. The funds for the grant program comes from the Chevron Modernization Project Environmental and Community Investment Agreement (ECIA). The deadline for applications is May 2.

The program has allocated $600,000 in city-issued grants for the 2016-2017 cycle. A wide variety of programs serving local residents are eligible. Examples include equipment for youth sports programs, a new playground and chess club tournaments.

“You don’t have to be located in Richmond to be eligible, but you have to serve Richmond residents,” said LaShonda White of the Richmond City Manager’s Office.

Along with 501(c)(3) nonprofits, and also organizations with a 501(c)(3) fiscal sponsor, government entities including the city of Richmond can apply for grants. Asked whether that will put nonprofits at a disadvantage, White said that while the city would be issuing grants, it wouldn’t decide who gets them.

For that, a panel of community members and stakeholders will be assembled to review and score grant applications, White said. The panel will make recommendations to Richmond City Council for funding consideration.

The City of Richmond is seeking individuals interested in joining the panel. All interested panelists should complete a Board or Commission Application and submit it to the City Clerk’s Office.

As for groups wanting to apply for grants, the ECIA Request for Proposal applications will be posted online March 16 on the BidsOnline™ System at www.planetbids.com/portal/portal.cfm?CompanyID=14590

Register as a vendor! Make certain to select category #99888 – “Not-for-profit organizations” when logging onto the website